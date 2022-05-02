Vaccine breakthrough infections with SARS-CoV-2 Alpha mirror mutations in Delta Plus, Iota, and Omicron

We studied 5 patients who had been fully vaccinated (2 doses) with BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) and who mounted an effective antiviral response (>2000 AU/mL). They were subsequently infected with SARS-CoV-2 in April 2021 and developed COVID-19 clinical symptoms. Nasopharyngeal swabs were collected between April 6, 2021 and April 14, 2021, a time frame that corresponds to the fourth pandemic wave in Madrid, Spain, associated with the Alpha variant. RNA extracted from the diagnostic samples from these vaccinated and infected patients was used to amplify 6 overlapped amplicons of the genomic region of the spike (S) protein (covering nucleotides 21,424 to 23,666; residue numbering is according to the genomic nucleotide sequence of the Wuhan-Hu-1 isolate, NCBI reference NC_045512.2) that were analyzed by ultra-deep sequencing (UDS), with a cutoff value of 0.1%. Two deletions (Δ69–70 and Δ144) and 4 amino acid substitutions (N501Y, A570D, D614G, and P681H), characteristic of the Alpha variant, were dominant variations (termed “divergence” mutations) relative to the reference sequence (Wuhan-Hu-1 isolate) (Figure 1). Interestingly, in addition to these “divergence” mutations, we also found amino acid substitutions representative of the Delta Plus, Iota, and Omicron variants in the mutant spectra of the 5 patients with vaccine breakthrough. In particular, substitution L5F in patient Pt449, present in the Iota variant; A222V in patients Pt450 and Pt453, present in the Delta Plus variant; N679K in patient Pt451, present in the Omicron variant; and P681R in patient Pt452, present in the Delta Plus variant, were found at frequencies of 2.2%, 0.6%, 0.2%, 12.6%, 0.2%, respectively, within their corresponding mutant spectra (Figure 1). Additionally, previously undescribed amino acid replacements at positions that were also substituted by other amino acids in the Iota (amino acids 157 and 452), Delta Plus (amino acids 417 and 452), and Omicron (amino acids 417 and 547) variants were also present (Figure 1).

Figure 1 (A) Heatmaps of mutations that define the SARS-CoV-2 variants Alpha, Delta Plus, and Iota as described by the WHO and Omicron as described by Sun et al. (15) (top heatmap) and the corresponding mutations detected in our cohort (n = 5) (bottom heatmap). Amino acid substitutions are displayed in the top row, and their presence in the variants Alpha, Delta Plus, Iota, and Omicron is indicated by a black square. The frequency of the substitutions within the mutant spectrum of each sample (with the patient identification code on the left of each row) is color coded, as shown in the bottom box. Substituted amino acids that map at the same position but that are not identical to the substitutions reported for that position in the Delta Plus, Iota, and Omicron variants are indicated in red in the bottom heatmap (from left to right: F157L, K417R, L452P, and T547A). Mutations and deletions are identified relative to the Wuhan-Hu-1 NCBI reference sequence NC_045512.2. (B) Representation of the six S amplicons used to perform UDS analysis, with indication of the relevant protein domains: signal peptide (SP), N-terminal domain (NTD), the receptor binding domain (RBD), and the S1/S2 cleavage site (S1/S2). Flanking black boxes indicate the amino acids (aa) of the S protein covered by the amplicons. Mutations and deletions that coincide with the Alpha, Delta Plus, Iota, and Omicron variants found in our patient cohort are indicated.

As a comparison, we analyzed the mutant spectra of diagnostic samples from 5 unvaccinated patients who were infected with the Alpha variant in Madrid at around the same time (January 16, 2021 to February 13, 2021). These virus samples did not include substitution N679K, which was present at a frequency of 12.64% in 1 of the vaccine breakthrough samples. The remaining substitutions were shared by the 2 groups at similar frequencies, with the exception of L5F, which was present at a frequency of 0.24% in virus from 1 of the unvaccinated patients, and 2.2% in virus from a patient with vaccine breakthrough. These data do not support the finding that the majority of substitutions identified in the mutant spectra of virus from patients with vaccine breakthrough were influenced by the immune pressure exerted by the vaccine. Establishing a possible role of N679K in immune escape will require further studies. Thus, despite the fact that the Omicron variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24, 2021, the SARS-CoV-2 mutant spectra from an infected patient with vaccine breakthrough from the fourth wave in Madrid already included Omicron-associated mutations.

The presence in the mutant spectra of isolates assigned to the Alpha variant of minority mutations that were dominant in Delta Plus, Iota, and Omicron variants reflects complex intra-host SARS-CoV-2 dynamics, with variants that incorporate tolerated mutations. The variants are present at different frequencies, now amenable to scrutiny by deep-sequencing that can attain cutoff detection levels of 0.1% with the number of clean reads produced (see Methods). Replacements of some minority mutant subpopulations by others are continuously produced, and frequency variations depend on selective pressures applied to the viral population. Mutant spectra may be predictors of the mutation repertoires with the potential to become dominant at the epidemiological level.

The total number of mutations identified in the S-coding region of the SARS-CoV-2 from the 5 patients analyzed amounted to a maximum mutation frequency of 4.09 × 10–5 mutations per nucleotide, in line with typical values for RNA viruses in general. This mutational level in nasopharyngeal diagnostic samples suggests the presence of abundant mutation reservoirs. Mutations need not be directly beneficial but may become so in another environment, in a different individual genome sequence, or under another viral population context (intra-mutant spectrum interaction set; ref. 11). Yet another implication is that successive COVID-19 waves that are associated with variants with a defined name cannot be regarded as compartmentalized entities. The mutant spectra of epidemiologically relevant SARS-CoV-2 isolates can be permeated by genomes with minority mutations with past or future prominence.