CD11b suppresses TLR activation of nonclassical monocytes to reduce primary graft dysfunction after lung transplantation

CD11b modulates TLR2 and TLR4 signaling in NCMs. We sought to develop an in vitro system to explore the upstream signaling events that trigger the release of CXCL2 from primary murine splenic NCMs. Our initial protocol to isolate NCMs began with a cell enrichment step using columns containing beads decorated with antibodies targeting CD11b. NCMs isolated using this protocol showed variation in CXCL2 release in the absence of additional stimulus (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157262DS1). CD11b is a surface integrin that can promote cell migration through reciprocal binding to cognate antigens such as ICAM-1 (30–32). While other roles for CD11b have not been described in monocytes, CD11b has been reported to negatively regulate NF-κB and interferon signaling in human and murine macrophage populations in response to TLR ligation (33–35). We therefore wondered whether antibodies in the column might inactivate CD11b during NCM isolation to enhance TLR signaling. Accordingly, we developed an alternative protocol to isolate NCMs via a process of negative selection using anti-CD3ε and anti-CD19 microbeads with flow cytometry that did not include anti-CD11b antibodies or microbeads (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Table 1). Using this protocol, we saw little induction of CXCL2 release in unstimulated NCMs and reduced levels of CXCL2 response to TLR agonists (Supplemental Figure 1A).

We then used this system to explore the role of CD11b in TLR signaling in NCMs. We isolated NCMs from the spleens of C57BL/6J wild-type and Itgam–/– mice. At baseline, Itgam–/– mice had lung and spleen phenotypes similar to those of C57BL/6J (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). NCMs from Itgam–/– mice showed enhanced CXCL2 release in response to TLR2, TLR4, and TLR9 agonists (Figure 1, A–G). We observed similar enhancements in the release of other inflammatory cytokines in NCMs from Itgam–/– mice in comparison with those from wild-type mice (Supplemental Figure 3). We have shown that CXCL2 released from donor-derived NCMs retained in the allograft after reperfusion are necessary for the recruitment of neutrophils and development of PGD after allogeneic lung transplantation in mice, a finding that has since been confirmed by others in a murine model of ischemia reperfusion (21, 36). Accordingly, we performed syngeneic lung transplantations using Itgam–/– mice (C57BL/6J background) as donors and wild-type C57BL/6J mice as recipients (Figure 2A). We chose syngeneic transplantation, as the severity of PGD is mild in this model compared with allogeneic transplantation and the confounding effects of innate alloimmunity are not present (24). Compared with wild-type to wild-type lung transplants, lung transplants from Itgam–/– donor lungs showed significantly increased neutrophil infiltration and a lower PaO 2 /F I O 2 indicative of worsened PGD (Figure 2, B and C). As expected, syngeneic transplantation resulted in minimal evidence of histologic injury in wild-type to wild-type animals, but resulted in increased neutrophil recruitment and a worse lung injury score in Itgam–/– into wild-type animals (Figure 2, D and E). MyD88 is normally present in the cytoplasm as a homodimer that forms tiny punctae uniformly distributed throughout the cytoplasm. Upon TLR stimulation, large (>1 μm) multiprotein aggregates containing MyD88 form in the cytoplasm (37). We reasoned that detection of these aggregates in NCMs in tissue sections from the allografts after lung transplantation could be used to measure the activation of MyD88 in vivo. Accordingly, we used single-molecule fluorescent in situ hybridization (smFISH) (RNAScope) to identify cells expressing Nr4a1, which encodes a transcription factor whose expression is confined to NCMs within the distal lung. We combined this with immunofluorescence staining using an antibody against MyD88 and quantified the number of MyD88-positive aggregates in Nr4a1-positive NCMs (Figure 2F). The number of MyD88-containing aggregates increased in NCMs from Itgam–/– syngeneic grafts compared with those from wild-type syngeneic transplants (Figure 2G).

Figure 1 Itgam–/– increases CXCL2 production in response to TLR2 and TLR4 agonists. (A) Splenic NCMs were flow cytometry sorted from wild-type (C57BL/6J) and Itgam–/– mice and stimulated with TLR agonists as indicated for 4 hours, after which the supernatants were collected for ELISA analysis. (B–G) PAM3CSK4, a TLR2 agonist; poly(I:C), a TLR3 agonist; lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a TLR4 agonist; resiquimod (R848), a TLR 7/8 agonist; and oligodeoxynucleotide (ODN), a TLR9 agonist were administered at a dose of 1 μg. Each symbol represents 50,000 NCMs, and approximately 100,000–200,000 NCMs were isolated from an individual mouse. P values above the horizontal lines were calculated using a 2-tailed, unpaired t test.

Figure 2 Itgam–/– donor lungs exacerbate development of PGD. (A) Schematic for murine syngeneic lung transplants. (B) Lung allografts were harvested 24 hours after lung transplantation and neutrophil numbers were measured using flow cytometry. **P = 0.0019 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) Arterial blood was obtained for blood gas analysis while the mouse was receiving 100% oxygen via mechanical ventilation immediately prior to harvest. *P = 0.0206 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) Representative H&E-stained allografts from wild-type and Itgam–/– mice. (E) Acute lung injury (ALI) scores based on histologic evaluation. *P = 0.0329, **P = 0.0046 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test to correct for multiple comparisons. NS, not significant. (F) Lung sections from allografts of wild-type and Itgam–/– mice were stained using a combination of single-molecule fluorescence in situ hybridization (RNAScope) and immunohistochemistry (blue: nuclear stain, green: MyD88, magenta: Nr4a1). Original magnification, ×400. (G) MyD88-containing aggregates per Nr4a1-positive NCM in C57BL/6J and Itgam–/– syngeneic grafts. *P = 0.0261 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. Each symbol represents an individual mouse.

Redundant signaling through TLR2 or TLR4 in donor NCMs is necessary for CXCL2 release and PGD. Having established a model to flow sort NCMs without engaging CD11b, we examined the specific upstream signaling events that activate MyD88-induced CXCL2 release from donor lung NCMs during lung transplantation. MyD88 is known to be activated in response to signaling through TLRs (38, 39). Our studies in isolated splenic NCMs implicated TLR2 and TLR4 signaling in the release of CXCL2 (Figure 1B). We sought to determine whether redundant activation of TLR2 and TLR4 in NCMs is necessary for PGD after lung transplantation. NCMs isolated from spleens of Tlr2–/– Tlr4–/– and Nr4a1-EGFP/cre Myd88fl/fl mice had a significantly lower production of CXCL2 than wild-type NCMs when stimulated with lysed endothelial supernatant (LES), a proxy for necroptotic cells during lung transplantation (Figure 3A). We then performed allogeneic transplants using Tlr2–/–, Tlr3–/–, Tlr4–/–, Tlr7–/–, Tlr9–/–, Tlr2–/– Tlr4–/–, and Nr4a1-EGFP/cre Myd88fl/fl donors (C57BL/6J background) into BALB/c recipients (Figure 3B). When allogeneic lung transplantation was performed using single-TLR-knockout donors, neutrophil influx into the graft 24 hours after transplantation was similar to wild-type donors. Mice doubly deficient in Tlr2 and Tlr4 had reduced neutrophils, as did Nr4a1-EGFP/cre Myd88fl/fl donors (Figure 3C and Figure 4, A and B). Consistent with these findings, the number of MyD88-containing aggregates in NCMs was reduced in lung allografts from Tlr2–/– Tlr4–/– donors in comparison with wild-type donors (Figure 4, C and D).

Figure 3 Activation of TLR2 or TLR4 is necessary for CXCL2 release from NCMs and the development of PGD after murine lung transplantation. (A) CXCL2 in supernatants from flow cytometry–sorted splenic NCMs from C57BL/6J, Tlr2–/– Tlr4–/–, and Nr4a1-EGFP/cre Myd88fl/fl mice after stimulation with lysed endothelial supernatant for 4 hours. ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple comparisons. (B) Schematic for the allogeneic transplantations in C. Donor mice were C57BL/6J (wild type), Tlr2–/–, Tlr3–/–, Tlr4–/–, Tlr7–/–, Tlr9–/–, Tlr2–/– Tlr4–/–, and Nr4a1-EGFP/cre Myd88fl/fl. All recipients were BALB/c mice. Lungs were harvested 24 hours after transplantation. (C) Neutrophils were quantified by flow cytometry analysis of lung homogenates. ***P = 0.0006, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test, as detailed in Supplemental Figure 5. NS, not significant. Each symbol represents an individual mouse.

Figure 4 Activation of TLR2 or TLR4 is necessary for the development of PGD after murine lung transplantation. (A) Representative H&E staining of wild-type and Tlr2–/– Tlr4–/– allografts show less necrosis and inflammatory infiltrate with preservation of lung structure. (B) Acute lung injury (ALI) scores based on histologic evaluation. *P = 0.0162 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test, as detailed in Supplemental Figure 5. (C) Lung sections from wild-type and Tlr2–/– Tlr4–/– mice were analyzed using a combination of RNAScope and immunohistochemical staining of allografts (blue: nuclear stain, green: MyD88, magenta: Nr4a1). Original magnification, ×400. (D) MyD88-containing aggregates per Nr4a1-positive NCM in C57BL/6J and Tlr2–/– Tlr4–/– allografts. **P = 0.0032 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test, as detailed in Supplemental Figure 5. Each symbol represents an individual mouse. The controls for ALI score and average particle number per cell are identical to those in Figures 6 and 8.

HMGB1 contributes to NCM activation and PGD after lung transplantation. DAMPs are a group of proteins normally localized to the intracellular space that are released upon cell necrosis. In the extracellular space, these proteins signal through pattern recognition receptors, including TLRs, to activate inflammatory pathways. We flow cytometry sorted splenic NCMs from wild-type mice and stimulated them with a panel of DAMPs, including recombinant HMGB1, mitochondrial DNA, and S100 proteins. HMGB1 significantly increased CXCL2 production in NCMs, whereas the other DAMPs did not (Figure 5A). HMGB1 is a ubiquitous DNA binding protein that is normally localized to the nucleus and is a known agonist of both TLR2 and TLR4 (40–42). Accordingly, we flow cytometry sorted NCMs from wild-type, Tlr2–/–, Tlr4–/–, and Tlr2–/– Tlr4–/– mice and measured CXCL2 concentrations in the media after stimulation with HMGB1. Compared with stimulated NCMs from wild-type mice, CXCL2 concentrations in the media were lower in stimulated NCMs from Tlr4–/– mice and mice doubly deficient in Tlr2 and Tlr4, with levels similar to those of unstimulated wild-type NCMs (Figure 5B). Surprisingly, we did not observe attenuation of HMGB1 signaling in NCMs from Tlr2–/– mice. We then measured serum HMGB1 levels in peripheral blood from patients collected 24 hours after reperfusion of the allograft and compared them to levels collected before transplantation. HMGB1 levels in human recipients were significantly increased after reperfusion in comparison with before transplant (Figure 5, C and D). Consistently, serum HMGB1 levels in mice 2 hours after allogeneic transplantation were significantly higher than those in naive mice (Figure 5, E and F).

Figure 5 HMGB1 activates TLR2 and TLR4 to induce the expression of CXCL2 in NCMs. (A) Splenic NCMs were flow cytometry sorted from wild-type (C57BL/6J) mice and stimulated with putative DAMPs as indicated for 4 hours, after which the supernatants were collected for ELISA analysis. ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), S100 proteins (S100), and HMGB1 were administered at a dose of 1 μg. (B) Splenic NCMs were flow cytometry sorted from wild-type (C57BL/6J), Tlr2–/–, Tlr4–/–, and Tlr2–/– Tlr4–/– mice and treated with HMGB1 (1 μg), and CXCL2 was measured in the supernatant 4 hours later. **P = 0.0022, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. NS, not significant. (C) Schematic for human sera collection in D. (D) Blood samples from patients undergoing lung transplantation were obtained immediately prior to and 24 hours after reperfusion and analyzed for HMGB1. ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed, paired t test. (E) Schematic for murine sera collection. (F) HMGB1 serum concentrations in native, allogeneic, and syngeneic lung transplants. **P = 0.0073 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple comparisons. In A and B, each symbol represents 50,000 NCMs, and approximately 100,000 to 200,000 NCMs were isolated from an individual mouse; each symbol in D and F represents an individual mouse or human.

A small molecule inhibitor of HMGB1 reduces PGD severity after lung transplantation. Glycyrrhizin binds directly to HMGB1 and limits its inflammatory effects in other models of inflammation (43–45). We pretreated flow cytometry–sorted splenic NCMs from wild-type mice with glycyrrhizin, which prevented the increase in CXCL2 in the media in response to HMGB1 (Figure 6A). To model the time course of lung transplantation in humans, we then pretreated donor mice with intravenous glycyrrhizin 2 hours prior to allogeneic lung transplantation and gave intravenous glycyrrhizin to the recipient immediately after reperfusion (Figure 6B). Compared with untreated mice, mice treated with glycyrrhizin showed reduced neutrophil recruitment to the lung allograft and reduced PGD severity (Figure 6, C–E). Consistent with these findings, the number of MyD88-containing aggregates in NCMs was reduced in lung allografts after treatment of the donor and recipient with glycyrrhizin (Figure 6, F and G).

Figure 6 Glycyrrhizin inhibits HMGB1 activation of NCMs and prevents PGD in mice. (A) Splenic NCMs were flow cytometry sorted from wild-type (C57BL/6J) mice and treated with glycyrrhizin (20 μM) followed 20 minutes later by HMGB1 (10 μg/mL), and CXCL2 concentrations in the supernatants were measured 4 hours later. ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (B) Schematic for the allogeneic transplantations in C–E. Donor mice were C57BL/6J and recipients were BALB/c. Glycyrrhizin was administered at 4 mg/kg intravenously to the donor 30 minutes before harvest and to the recipient immediately after reperfusion. (C) Lung allografts were harvested 24 hours after lung transplantation and neutrophil numbers were quantified by flow cytometry analysis of lung homogenates. *P = 0.0235 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple comparisons, as detailed in Supplemental Figure 5. Each symbol represents an individual mouse. (D) Representative H&E staining of allografts with and without glycyrrhizin treatment. (E) Acute lung injury (ALI) scores for the images in D. *P = 0.0259 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple comparisons (see Supplemental Figure 5). (F) Lung sections from allografts after syngeneic lung transplantation with or without treatment with glycyrrhizin using RNAScope and immunohistochemical staining (blue: nuclear stain, green: MyD88, magenta: Nr4a1). Original magnification, ×400. (G) MyD88 particle counts per Nr4a1-positive NCM in C57BL/6J allografts with and without glycyrrhizin treatment. **P = 0.0025 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test, as detailed in Supplemental Figure 5. Each symbol represents 50,000 NCMs. The controls for ALI score and average particle number per cell are identical to those in Figures 4 and 8.

Treatment of the donor lung with a CD11b agonist, LA-1, attenuates PGD severity. We next sought to determine whether activation of CD11b is sufficient to reduce CXCL2 release from NCMs and attenuate PGD after lung transplantation. We isolated splenic NCMs from wild-type mice and treated them with LA-1, a CD11b agonist, before stimulation with TLR agonists. NCMs treated with LA-1 showed levels of CXCL2 production similar to untreated cells 4 hours after stimulation with either TLR agonists, LES, or HMGB1 (Figure 7, A–C). Consistently, in flow cytometry–sorted splenic NCMs from Nr4a1-EGFP mice, the number of MyD88-containing aggregates induced by HMGB1 was reduced when the cells were pretreated with LA-1 (Figure 7, D and E). To determine whether LA-1 reduced the severity of PGD after lung transplantation, we used an allogeneic model in which C57BL/6J donor lungs were transplanted into BALB/c recipient mice. The donors were pretreated with intravenous LA-1 two hours prior to lung procurement, while the recipient received no treatment (Figure 8A). At 24 hours, allografts treated with LA-1 before procurement had significantly fewer infiltrating neutrophils and reduced histologic evidence of PGD (Figure 8, B–D). Consistent with these findings, the number of MyD88-containing aggregates in NCMs was significantly lower in lung allografts that had been treated with LA-1 prior to lung transplantation (Figure 8, E and F).

Figure 7 LA-1 decreases CXCL2 production in NCMs. (A–C) Splenic NCMs were flow cytometry sorted from wild-type (C57BL/6J) mice and then treated with leukadherin-1 (LA-1) (20 μM) 15 minutes prior to the indicated TLR agonists, and CXCL2 was measured in the supernatant 4 hours later. PAM3CSK4, LPS, lysed endothelial supernatant (LES), and HMGB1 were administered at a dose of 10 μg/mL. **P = 0.0019 (B); P = 0.0020 (C); ***P = 0.0001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. NS, not significant. (D) Splenic NCMs from Nr4a1-EGFP mice were flow cytometry sorted and treated with LA-1 (20 μM) followed 15 minutes later by HMGB1 (10 μg/mL), and 4 hours later cytospins of these cells were stained for immunofluorescence analysis (blue: nuclear, green: CD11b, magenta: MyD88). Original magnification, ×400. (E) MyD88 particle count in isolated NCMs stimulated with HMGB1 with and without LA-1 treatment. *P = 0.0143 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. Each symbol represents 50,000 NCMs, and approximately 100,000–200,000 NCMs were isolated from an individual mouse.