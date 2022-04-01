Streptococcus pneumoniae colonization associates with impaired adaptive immune responses against SARS-CoV-2

SARS-CoV-2 and Spn prevalence in the HCW and patient cohorts. We assessed the impact of pneumococcal carriage on SARS-CoV-2 viral replication and clinical outcomes in a cohort of frontline HCWs (n = 85, median age: 35 years; IQR: 27.5–46.5) and a cohort of patients who presented to the hospital with suspected COVID-19 disease (n = 400 patients; median age: 61 years; IQR: 48–72). Participants were screened for both SARS-CoV-2 and Spn presence in the naso/oropharynx (Figure 1A). Among HCWs, 34% (29 of 85) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at any time point during the 3-month follow-up period of the study on a combined nose and throat (NT) swab or on NT swab and saliva sample, and all of these HCWs experienced asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic viral infection (20). In the patient cohort, 63.5% (255 of 400) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at the time of recruitment to the study on the basis of NT swabs, and their symptoms ranged from moderate to severe (21).

Figure 1 Prevalence of pneumococcal colonization among SARS-CoV-2–positive and –negative HCWs and patients. (A) Experimental design of the study with the sample type, sample collection schedule, and measurable-per-sample type depicted for both the HCW and patient cohorts. In the patient cohort, day 2 and day 7 samples were collected only for individuals who were hospitalized. (B and C) Doughnut charts showing the percentage of pneumococcal prevalence in (B) HCWs (n = 85) and (C) patients (n = 400) infected or noninfected with SARS-CoV-2. Fisher’s exact test was used to compare percentages. (D) Percentage of the pneumococcal colonization rate detected in the patient cohort during calendar periods with different circulation restrictions: 5% (6 of 119) from April to June; 17.3% (13 of 75) from July to September; 8.5% (13 of 154) from October to December; and 5.8% (3 of 52) in January. (E) Viral load levels expressed as RNA copies/mL, as detected by genesig RT-qPCR in noncolonized (n = 19, light blue) and Spn-colonized (n = 10, yellow) HCWs and noncolonized (n = 73, lilac) and Spn-colonized (n = 19, green) patients. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test for comparisons between groups.

In the HCW cohort, the overall pneumococcal colonization rate was 20% (17 of 85). We observed an increased pneumococcal prevalence in SARS-CoV-2–positive participants compared with SARS-CoV-2–negative participants (34.5% [10 of 29] vs. 12.5% [7 of 56], respectively, P = 0.023) (Figure 1B), with 7 of 10 individuals acquiring SARS-CoV-2 while already being colonized with Spn, and 3 of 10 having a concurrent infection (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157124DS1). In the patient cohort, the overall Spn colonization rate was 8.5% (35 of 400), and the prevalence of Spn colonization did not differ among the SARS-CoV-2–positive and SARS-CoV-2–negative individuals (9.4% [24 of 255] vs. 7.6% [11 of 145], respectively) (Figure 1C). In SARS-CoV-2–infected patients, pneumococcal colonization did not associate with increased disease severity, as defined by the NIH severity score (median: 4, IQR: 3–4 in both groups) (Table 1) or reduced survival rates (Supplemental Figure 2). Also, these 2 groups did not differ with regard to the days of sample collection after symptoms onset (median: 41 days, IQR: 29–57 vs. 47 days, IQR: 36–59) (Table 1). However, recruitment of patients who had already developed symptoms made the order of pathogen infection unknown. During the 9-month recruitment period for the patient study, we observed fluctuations in pneumococcal carriage rates, with lower colonization rates during periods of local and UK lockdowns (Figure 1D).

Table 1 Demographic and clinical characteristics of the study groups included in the immunological analysis

Although, the SARS-CoV-2 upper airway viral load did not differ significantly according to Spn carriage status in either cohort, the HCW noncolonized group had a 4.4-fold higher median value (median: 2.01 × 102 RNA copies/mL, IQR: 4.02 × 101 to 4.03 × 103) than did the Spn-colonized group (4.5 × 101 RNA copies/mL, IQR: 2.30 × 101 to 2.03 × 103 in Spn+ individuals). Similarly, in the patient cohort, the noncolonized group had a 6-fold higher viral load (median: 1.04 × 105 RNA copies/mL, IQR: 1.89 × 103 to 1.94 × 106) than did the Spn-colonized group (1.74 × 104 RNA copies/mL, IQR: 6.12 × 101 to 8.14 × 106 in Spn+ individuals). The patient cohort (both Spn-colonized and noncolonized groups) had a higher viral load compared with that in the HCW cohort (Figure 1E).

Impaired mucosal antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 in pneumococcus-colonized individuals. IgA plays a crucial role in the antiviral immune defense of mucosal surfaces (14, 22, 23). In this study, the levels of mucosal IgA to surface SARS-CoV-2 antigens, such as receptor binding domain (RBD), spike protein subunit 1 (S1) and subunit 2 (S2), and the internal nucleocapsid protein (N) were measured in saliva samples from HCWs and nasal lining fluid from individuals in the patient cohort (due to difficulties in acquiring saliva from patients) 1 month after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In the HCW cohort, among SARS-CoV-2–positive participants, noncolonized HCWs had higher salivary IgA levels than did Spn-colonized HCWs for all SARS-CoV-2 antigens assessed, with statistically significant differences for S1 and S2 between the 2 HCW groups (median 4.1- and 6.4-fold change of IgA to S1 and S2, respectively; P = 0.035 and P = 0.028, respectively) (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Mucosal and systemic antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 in HCWs and patients. (A) Salivary IgA titers against SARS-CoV-2 RBD, S1, S2, and N proteins in HCWs, divided into noncolonized (n = 12) and Spn-colonized (n = 9) groups and in unexposed, healthy controls (n = 15). (B) Nasal IgA titers against SARS-CoV-2 RBD, S1, S2, and N proteins in patients, divided into noncolonized (n = 23) and Spn-colonized (n = 15) groups and in unexposed, healthy controls (collected before 2019, n = 12). (C) Serum IgG titers in HCWs (n = 16 noncolonized and n = 10 Spn-colonized), patients (n = 24 noncolonized and n = 14 Spn-colonized), and unexposed, healthy controls (n = 15). Both mucosal and serum antibody titers from SARS-CoV-2–positive participants were measured during the convalescent phase of the viral infection. Antibody levels are expressed as AU. Medians with IQRs are shown for antiviral responses. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test for comparisons between groups.

Among SARS-CoV-2–positive patients, there was a trend of overall weakened IgA induction against SARS-CoV-2 antigens in the Spn-colonized versus the noncolonized group, however, we found no significant differences between the 2 groups (Figure 2B). Noncolonized individuals mounted robust nasal IgA against SARS-CoV-2 antigens (RBD, S2, and N), with the exception of S1, for which titers did not differ significantly from those of the control group. This group had the highest antibody fold increase against RBD and N (6.2-fold and 9.4-fold increase from control levels; P < 0.0001 in both) (Figure 2B). Spn-colonized participants showed a lesser increase against RBD and N (2.2- and 3.2-fold increase from control levels; P = 0.002 and P = 0.014, respectively) (Figure 2B) and a moderate induction of nasal IgA against S1 and S2, with titers that were not significantly higher from those of the control group (Figure 2B).

We measured antiviral IgG responses in convalescent sera from both cohorts. In the HCW cohort, we noted a trend of overall lower levels of IgG induction for RBD and S2 antigens in the Spn-colonized participants compared with noncolonized participants (Figure 2C). Noncolonized participants showed a moderate rise in IgG titers against all SARS-CoV-2 proteins, except S1, whereas the Spn-colonized counterparts mounted lower IgG responses against those viral antigens, with only anti–RBD IgG levels differing significantly from those detected in healthy controls. (Figure 2C). In the patient cohort, IgG levels against N protein were greater in the noncolonized patients when compared with those mounted by the Spn-colonized counterparts (median 12-fold difference, P = 0.014) and 2-fold higher against RBD in the noncolonized versus the Spn-colonized group (P = 0.10) (Figure 2C). The 2 patient groups raised similar IgG levels against the spike subunits. In agreement with findings that disease severity correlates with increased levels of systemic IgG against SARS-CoV-2 (24), we observed that IgG titers against viral antigens were consistently higher in patients than in HCWs (Figure 2C).

Experimentally induced pneumococcal colonization impairs nasal IgA against influenza antigens but only when colonization precedes viral infection. We have previously observed reduced mucosal IgA, but not IgG and IgM, responses to influenza antigens in Spn-colonized individuals when colonized with serotype 6B three days before administration of LAIV (17). Pneumococcal IgA1 protease is a cell-associated enzyme that cleaves human IgA1, but not IgA2 (18). To test the involvement of IgA1 in the reduction of antiviral mucosal IgA, we evaluated the association of pneumococcal carriage with virus-specific IgA1 versus IgA2 levels in nasal mucosa samples previously collected in 2 LAIV-pneumococcal coinfection studies of individuals with known onset of viral and Spn infection (12, 19).

Influenza-specific IgA, IgA1, and IgA2 levels were measured in nasal wash samples at baseline and on day 24 after LAIV administration for a subset of participants (n = 15 Spn+ and n = 15 Spn–) who received LAIV 3 days after pneumococcal challenge. While no to little induction of total IgA and IgA subclasses against influenza antigens was observed from baseline levels in Spn-colonized participants, the noncolonized group exhibited a median 3-, 1.9-, and 1.7-fold increase in influenza-specific IgA, IgA1, and IgA2 titers, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3A). When the order of infection was inverted (LAIV infection occurred 3 days before pneumococcal challenge) (19), the levels of influenza-specific IgA did not differ between Spn-colonized and noncolonized participants (IgA median 1.5- and 1.6-fold increase, respectively; P = 0.28) (Supplemental Figure 3B). Given the insufficient nasal material from the current study cohorts, we could not assess the IgA subclasses in those samples.

Spn colonization is associated with decreased levels of memory B cells against SARS-CoV-2. Memory B cells are of great importance for long-term humoral immunity. To identify SARS-CoV-2–specific memory B cells, we used fluorescently labeled S1 and S2 antigens in PBMCs from HCWs and recovered patients (Supplemental Figure 4). Overall, Spn-colonized participants showed a trend of reduced frequency of memory B cells against SARS-CoV-2 antigens compared with their noncolonized counterparts, which we observed in both HCW and patient cohorts (Figure 3). In the HCW cohort, the proportion of S1-specific memory B cells was significantly higher in healthy controls in the noncolonized (0.12% vs. 0.01%, P = 0.003) and Spn-colonized (and 0.06% vs. 0.01%, P = 0.031) groups but less pronounced in the latter group (Figure 3A). In the patient group, noncolonized individuals had the highest frequencies of S1- and S2-specific memory B cells when compared with Spn-colonized patients and any other group. Specifically, noncolonized patients had a greater proportion of S1-specific memory B cells (0.18% vs. 0.08%, P = 0.027) and a strong trend toward a higher S2-specific memory B cell proportion than did the Spn-colonized counterparts (0.35% vs. 0.14%, P = 0.09) (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 SARS-CoV-2–specific memory B cells in HCWs and patients. Percentage of (A) S1- and (B) S2-specific memory B cells within CD19+CD27+ memory B cells in HCWs (n = 12 noncolonized and n = 9 Spn-colonized), recovered patients (n = 23 noncolonized and n = 12 Spn-colonized), and healthy controls (n = 18). Medians with IQRs are shown, and each dot represents an individual. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test.

Lack of SARS-CoV-2–specific T cell responses in patients colonized with Spn. To assess CD4+ and CD8+ T cell–mediated recall responses (Supplemental Figure 5) in HCWs and patients, as well as in healthy uninfected controls, PBMCs were stimulated ex vivo with N-, S-, and S1-defined peptide pools from SARS-CoV-2. In the HCW cohort, including both Spn-colonized and noncolonized individuals, overall CD4+ T cells responses did not differ significantly from those of healthy controls (Figure 4A). In the patient cohort, the magnitudes of T cell responses to N, S1, and S were greater in the noncolonized group than in the Spn-colonized group and were one of the highest in either study cohort. Median percentages of specific CD4+ T cells for N, S1, and S were 1.64% (IQR: 0.53–2.77), 0.22% (IQR: 0.08–0.54), and 0.57% (IQR: 0.41–1.09), respectively, in the noncolonized group versus 0.14% (IQR: 0.07–0.22), 0.08% (IQR: 0.018–0.38), and 0.12% (IQR: 0.02–0.60), respectively, in the Spn-colonized group. IL-2 was the most abundantly produced cytokine, and similar secretion patterns were observed for TNF-α and IFN-γ, as described above. The cytokine-specific (IFN-γ, ΤNF-α, and IL-2) CD4+ T cells responses to each peptide per group are shown in Supplemental Figure 6.

Figure 4 SARS-CoV-2–specific T cell responses in HCWs and patients. Percentage of (A) cytokine-producing (IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2) CD4+ and (B) CD8+ T cells after ex vivo PBMC stimulation with N, S1, and S peptide pools in SARS-CoV-2–positive HCWs (n = 17 noncolonized and n = 8 Spn-colonized), recovered patients (n = 17 colonized and n = 14 Spn-colonized), and healthy controls (n = 16). One peptide pool was used per condition. SEB was used as a positive control and DMSO as the negative control (nonstimulated cell condition – mock). Background (mock) was subtracted from the peptide-stimulated conditions to remove nonspecific signals. Data indicate positivity for any of the 3 measured cytokines. Medians with IQRs are shown, and each dot represents an individual. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test.

We also assessed the SARS-CoV-2 N-, S-, and S1-specific CD8+ T cell responses in the same samples. Similar to CD4+ T cell responses, both the number of responders and magnitudes of CD8+ responses to N and S1 were the highest and most robust, respectively, in the noncolonized patients. In this group, the median CD8+ T cell responses for N and S1 were 2.03% (IQR: 0.35%–2.85%) and 0.36% (IQR: 0.11%–0.84%), respectively (Figure 4B). CD8+ T cell responses to the S peptide pool were close to the lower limit of detection (LOD) in all groups. CD8+ responses to N and S1 were impaired in the Spn-colonized patients and differed significantly from those of their noncolonized counterparts (median: 0.08% vs. 2.03%, P = 0.019 and median: 0.025% vs. 0.36%, P = 0.009, respectively) (Figure 4B).

Distinct nasal inflammation profile between HCWs and patients with COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2–induced nasal and systemic inflammatory responses were assessed by measuring the levels of 30 cytokines in the nasal fluid and serum during the early phase of the viral infection in the HCW and patient cohorts. In the nose, the HCW groups showed a lack of upregulation of cytokines that functionally promote T and B cell maturation and differentiation (Figure 5A). In blood, noncolonized patients exhibited an increased inflammatory profile (16 of 30 cytokines were upregulated) compared with that of their Spn-colonized counterparts (upregulation of 9 of 30 cytokines) (Figure 5A). It is important to note that the levels of IL-2 and IL-12, which are key cytokines for T cell proliferation and activation, did not differ from that in the control in both the HCW and patient Spn-colonized groups (Figure 5A). The levels of nasal and serum cytokines in each group were also plotted on the basis of significance and fold-change difference compared with the control group (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Cytokine concentrations in nasal lining fluid and serum. (A) Heatmaps showing the median log 2 fold change (FC) in the levels of 30 cytokines in nasal lining fluid and serum of noncolonized and Spn-colonized HCWs and patients during the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection versus unexposed healthy controls. Upregulation (red) and downregulation (blue) are shown compared with cytokine levels in the control group. Cytokines were clustered in active cytokine families. (B) Volcano plots showing the median log 2 fold change versus healthy controls (n = 17) per cytokine in nasal lining fluid and serum of noncolonized HCWs (n = 17), Spn-colonized HCWs (n = 9), noncolonized patients (n = 70), and Spn-colonized patients (n = 19). The horizontal dotted line represents the cutoff of significance (adjusted P = 0.05, after FDR correction of the P value), whereas the vertical dotted line represents a cutoff point for determining whether the levels of cytokines were higher (right, red) or lower (left, blue) compared with those of the healthy control group. Statistical comparisons were applied between each study group and the healthy control group using the Mann-Whitney U test, followed by Benjamini-Hochberg correction for multiple testing. Nonsignif, nonsignificant; Down, downregulation; Up, upregulation.

We also performed an unsupervised analysis to assign profiles to each group. Principal component analysis (PCA) was applied on all analytes in nasal lining fluid (Figure 6A) and serum (Figure 6B) for all groups and the control. In the nose, patient groups were segregated together and away from the healthy control group in the second principal component (Figure 6A), with the noncolonized group having a more distinctive profile. The HCW groups had a similar inflammatory profile that clustered between the control and patient groups (Figure 6A). In the serum, the patient groups also segregated together and showed a very similar profile, which differed from that of the control group in the second principal component. The HCW groups clustered again between the control and patient groups, with the Spn-colonized HCWs appearing as a heterogeneous group (Figure 6B).