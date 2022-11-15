CBFA2T3-GLIS2 model of pediatric acute megakaryoblastic leukemia identifies FOLR1 as a CAR T cell target

C/G expression is sufficient to transform human CB HSPCs and induces leukemia in mouse xenografts. Given the importance of the developmental context in which the C/G fusion can induce AMKL, we expressed the C/G fusion or GFP control in human CB HSPCs (C/G-CB or GFP-CB) by lentiviral transduction and transplanted the transduced cells into NSG-SGM3 mice (Figure 1A). Within 60 days of transplantation, all mice (4 of 4) injected with C/G-CB cells developed florid leukemia, while all control mice (4 of 4) survived until the study endpoint (Figure 1B). Histology of the femur from C/G-CB–xenograft mice revealed extensive leukemia with bone remodeling resembling the pathology observed in xenograft mice bearing C/G patient–derived leukemia cells (PDX; Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157101DS1). The leukemic cells had a unique appearance, with focal intercellular adhesions in the less dense areas to sheets of cohesive cells in the more cellular areas. Flow cytometric analysis of marrow C/G-CB–xenograft cells identified a malignant population with a RAM immunophenotype (CD56hi, CD45dim, and CD38dim/–; Figure 1D) previously reported in infants with C/G AML (11, 20). Immunohistochemistry further showed high expression of ERG and CD56 (markers associated with C/G AML; refs. 11, 13, 20) in the mouse bone marrow, characteristic of this type of leukemia, and similar to the high CD56 expression in leukemia aggregates present in a bone marrow biopsy from a C/G patient (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 C/G-CB cells induce leukemia, recapitulating primary disease. (A) Diagram of experimental design. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of NSG-SGM3 mice transplanted with GFP-CB control and C/G-CB cells. Statistical differences in survival were evaluated using the Mantel-Cox log-rank test. n = 4 mice per group. (C) Representative histology of H&E stain of femur taken from a mouse transplanted with C/G-CB cells (top) and cells from a C/G-positive patient sample (bottom) after development of leukemia. Original magnification, ×2.5 (left), ×40 (middle), and ×63 (right). See Supplemental Figure 1 for all H&E stains from C/G-CB–transplanted mice. n = 4 mice for C/G-CB cells and n = 2 mice for PDX. (D) Expression of the RAM immunophenotype in C/G-CB cells harvested from the bone marrow (BM) of a representative mouse at necropsy compared to a primary patient sample and PDX marrow xenograft cells. In all 3 samples, malignant cells were gated based on human CD45 expression and SSC. n = 4 mice for C/G-CB cells, n = 2 mice for PDX derived from BM cells of patient B. (E) Left and middle: Representative immunohistochemistry showing high expression of ERG (×10 magnification) and CD56 (×5 magnification) in the femur of a representative mouse transplanted with C/G-CB cells. Right: Small aggregates of blasts with high CD56 expression detected in a BM biopsy of a chemotherapy-refractory C/G-fusion-positive patient, consistent with residual, adherent, patchy disease distribution (×100 magnification). n = 4 mice. (F) Kaplan-Meier plot showing survival in primary (1°, n = 4 mice), secondary (2°, n = 7 mice), and tertiary (3°, n = 5 mice) transplantations of C/G-CB cells. (G) Engraftment of C/G-CB cells in the BM at time of symptomatic leukemia, shown as percentage human CD45+ cells. Images on the right are H&E stain of femurs taken from mice indicated by “a” and “b.” See Supplemental Figure 1 for all H&E stains from C/G-CB–transplanted mice. (H) Quantification of CD56+ cells among human CD45+ cells isolated from the BM at necropsy following development of symptomatic leukemia. (I) Expression of AMKL markers, CD41 and CD42, in C/G-CB and PDX cells harvested from the BM at necropsy. C/G-CB cells were gated on human CD45+ cells. PDX cells were gated on human CD45+CD56+ cells. (J) Quantification of CD41/CD42 subsets described in I. Bars indicate mean ± SEM. (G–J) 1°, n = 4 mice per group; 2°, n = 7 mice; and 3°, n = 5 mice.

To evaluate whether C/G imparts enhanced self-renewal to leukemia-initiating cells (LICs), we performed serial transplantation of C/G-CB cells. All mice from secondary (8 of 8) and tertiary (5 of 5) transplants also developed AML, with a median survival of 69 and 72 days, respectively (Figure 1F). Bone marrow engraftment of C/G-CB cells as measured by flow cytometry was variable in these mice at time of symptomatic disease (5%–70%; Figure 1G), ranging from prominent leukemia with replacement of the normal hematopoiesis to small focal clusters of leukemia cells (Supplemental Figure 1). For example, mouse A had 40% engraftment by flow cytometry and extensive leukemia by morphology (Figure 1G), while mouse B had only 9% engraftment by flow cytometry with focal tumor nodules near the metaphysis and distal epiphysis of the femur as detected by morphology (Figure 1G). Serial transplantation of the C/G-CB cells from both mice produced leukemia in tertiary recipients. The unique cellular features with intercellular adhesion and focal cohesive tumors demonstrate the adherent nature of C/G-CB cells (Figure 1E).

Flow cytometric analysis of C/G-CB–xenograft cells revealed immunophenotypic evolution during the serial transplantations, with an expanded population of CD56+ cells in the bone marrow (Figure 1H) and in extramedullary disease (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). AMKL is a form of AML that is characterized by immature blasts expressing the megakaryocytic marker CD41, CD42, or CD61 (21). Immunophenotype analysis of C/G-CB cells revealed an aberrant megakaryocytic subset (CD41–CD42+) in the primary and subsequent serial transplantations (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 2C). Bertuccio et al. previously identified a similar subpopulation of CD41–CD42+ cells with a gene expression profile most closely matching that of human C/G leukemia (22). Furthermore, this aberrant megakaryocytic subset was also detected in primary C/G AML cells from the PDX model (Figure 1I). Monitoring CD41 and CD42 expression during serial transplantation showed an immunophenotypic evolution from CD41–CD42+ to CD41+CD42+ subsets (Figure 1, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 2C). Taken together, these results demonstrate that the expression of C/G induces transformation of CB HSPCs that resembles the morphology and immunophenotype of human C/G AMKL in xenograft models.

Culture of C/G-transduced CD34+ CB cells with ECs promotes long-term self-renewal and leukemic transformation. We next designed a long-term culture system using E4 ECs to support the growth and transformation of transduced CB stem cells to model and monitor the changes that occur during leukemogenesis. To assess whether E4 ECs support leukemic transformation of C/G fusion, we cultured C/G-CB cells in E4 EC coculture (19) and compared them to cells grown in myeloid-promoting conditions (MC) that we used previously (Figure 2A and ref. 23). C/G-CB cells expanded faster, with prolonged lifespan in EC coculture compared with MC, as determined by the cumulative number of GFP+ cells (Figure 2B). In contrast, control GFP-CB cells exhibited limited, short-lived proliferation that ended after 3 weeks in either condition. The enhanced proliferation of C/G-CB cells required continuous and direct exposure to the ECs, since transfer to either an EC Transwell culture or culture without ECs (Figure 2C) resulted in decreased proliferation, suggesting that the growth-promoting effect of the ECs is mediated by direct contact in addition to secreted factors.

Figure 2 ECs enhance the proliferative potential and promote leukemic progression of C/G-CB cells. (A) Diagram of experimental design. This experiment was performed twice using 2 separate CB units. See Supplemental Figure 4 for the repeat experiment. (B) Growth kinetics of C/G-CB and GFP-CB cells in EC coculture or MC. (C) C/G-CB cells expanded in EC coculture for 9 weeks were reseeded in EC coculture either directly (direct contact) or in EC Transwells (indirect contact) or placed in liquid culture containing SFEM II (with SCF, FLT3L, and TPO). After 7 days, the number of GFP+ cells was quantified by flow cytometry. Data in B and C presented as mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA. ****P < 0.00005. (D) At 6 and 12 weeks, a fraction of each culture was transferred to MegaCult cultures. Colonies derived from megakaryocytic (Mk) progenitors were scored and enumerated. Data were normalized to the 500 input cells at the start of the EC coculture or MC culture. A representative colony stained with anti–human CD41 and an alkaline phosphatase detection system is shown. Data shown are the average of 3 technical replicates. Error bars denote SD. (E) Equivalent number of C/G-CB and GFP-CB cells in EC coculture or MC were transplanted into NSG-SGM3 mice at indicated time points (5 × 106/mouse at week 3, and 1 × 107/mouse at weeks 6, 9, and 12). Due to insufficient expansion, GFP-CB cells were not transplanted after 3 weeks in either condition, similarly for C/G-CB cells after 6 weeks in MC culture. Median survival and Kaplan-Meier survival curve are shown. C/G-CB (n = 3 mice/group), GFP-CB (n = 2 mice/group). (F) Expression of the RAM immunophenotype in C/G-CB cells after 6 weeks in EC coculture or MC. Data are pooled from 3 technical replicates. (G) Quantification of CD56+ cells among live CD45+ cells over weeks in culture. (H and I) Expression of CD41 and CD42 (H) and quantification of CD41/CD42 subsets (I) at indicated time points in EC coculture or MC. Data in H and I presented as mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates. (J) Morphological evaluation of the C/G-CB cells cultured with ECs or in MC for 9 weeks showed features of megakaryocytic differentiation, including open chromatin, prominent nucleoli, and abundant focal, basophilic, and vacuolated cytoplasm with cytoplasmic blebbing. Results shown are representative of 3 technical replicates. Scale bars: 100 μm (D) and 20 μm (J).

The C/G fusion has been previously shown to confer self-renewal to hematopoietic progenitors (2, 13) that was enhanced in the long-term EC cocultures. At 6 weeks, C/G-CB cells in EC coculture formed significantly more megakaryocytic colonies than C/G-CB cells grown in MC or control GFP cells grown in either condition. Strikingly, even after 12 weeks, C/G-CB cells cultured in EC coculture produced a large number of megakaryocytic colonies (Figure 2D), demonstrating long-lived self-renewal of the C/G-CB cells cocultured with ECs. To determine whether the EC niche promotes the generation and propagation of leukemia-generating cells, we transplanted C/G-CB cells expanded on ECs or in MC following 3, 6, 9, and 12 weeks of culture into NSG-SGM3 mice. Remarkably, C/G-CB cells from each time point of EC coculture exhibited robust engraftment that progressed to frank leukemia in vivo (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3), demonstrating that EC coculture promotes long-term maintenance of functional LICs. In contrast, C/G-CB cells grown in the MC exhibited limited growth in culture (>6 weeks), with cells from 3- and 6-week cultures able to induce leukemia in xenograft mice, suggesting limited preservation of the leukemia-generating cells.

To monitor leukemic immunophenotypic evolution during long-term EC cultures, we assessed the expression of cell surface proteins, focusing on AMKL markers and the RAM immunophenotype characteristic of C/G AMKL. Brodersen et al. previously reported an immunophenotype diagnostic of C/G AMKL cells, the RAM immunophenotype, characterized by high CD56 expression and dim/negative CD45 and CD38 expression that is diagnostic of C/G AMKL (11). After 6 weeks, the C/G-CB cells grown in EC coculture exhibited a near homogeneous immunophenotype consistent with the RAM immunophenotype, while only a small subset of RAM-positive cells was evident following growth in the MC (Figure 2F). The high percentage of CD56+ cells was maintained in the EC coculture for more than 6 weeks (Figure 2G). Cells grown in the 2 culture conditions also exhibited distinct patterns of expression of megakaryocytic markers CD41 and CD42. Cells grown in the EC coculture exhibited abnormal maturation, with an aberrant CD41–CD42+ population that developed by week 3 and then progressed to the CD41+CD42+ phenotype with a subpopulation of CD41–CD42+ cells (Figure 2, H and I). An abnormal CD41–CD42+ population has been identified in other studies and shown to express a stem cell signature (14). In contrast, only a small population of CD41+CD42+ cells was detected in the MC culture after 6 weeks. Morphological evaluation showed megakaryocytic features among C/G-CB cells in both culture conditions (Figure 2J), consistent with the immunophenotype. These results were reproduced in a separate experiment with CB HSPCs from another donor (Supplemental Figure 4). Thus, EC coculture supports the development of C/G-transformed CB HSPCs, with an evolution to leukemia with the expression of the RAM immunophenotype that closely resembles primary C/G AML.

ECs promote malignant transformation in C/G-CB cells that correlate transcriptionally with human disease. To determine the fidelity of the C/G-transformed cells to primary leukemia, we evaluated gene expression by RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) of C/G-CB cells cultured with ECs or in MC. Remarkably, unsupervised clustering analysis demonstrated that the C/G-CB cells from weeks 6 and 12 in EC coculture clustered with primary C/G-positive patient samples, but separately from C/G-CB cells cultured in MC and GFP controls (Figure 3A). This suggested that the transcriptional signatures of primary C/G AML are similar to the C/G-CB cells cocultured with ECs. Further transcriptome analysis revealed overexpression of ERG and BMP2, downstream genes previously shown to be strongly upregulated in C/G AML (2, 13), and decreased expression of the erythroid-megakaryocyte differentiation gene GATA1 (24–28), downregulated in C/G AML (13), in both EC coculture and MC (Figure 3B). However, there were significant differences in the global expression profiles of C/G-CB cells from EC coculture compared with MC (Figure 3C), suggesting differences in evolution to leukemia in the 2 culture conditions.

Figure 3 Transcriptional profile of C/G-CB cells in EC coculture recapitulates primary C/G AML. (A) Unsupervised clustering by uniform manifold and projection (UMAP) analysis of C/G-CB and GFP-CB cells in reference to primary AML samples. Dashed circle indicates C/G-CB cells cocultured with ECs at week 6 and 12 time points. Normal bone marrow (NBM, n = 68); KMT2A (n = 319); RUNX1-RUNX1T1 (n = 157); CBFB-MYH11 (n = 120); other (n = 444); CBFA2T3-GLIS2 (n = 39). Primary patient data are described in Smith et al. (8). For cultured cells, n = 4 technical replicates for C/G-CB cells in EC coculture at week; n = 3 technical replicates for all other groups. (B) Top: Expression of ERG, BMP2, and GATA1 in GFP-CB versus C/G-CB cells over weeks in EC and MC conditions as well as in C/G-fusion-positive primary versus NBM samples. Bottom: Single-sample gene set enrichment (ssGSEA) scores of Hedgehog, TGF-β, and WNT signaling pathways for GFP-CB versus C/G-CB cells and NBM samples versus primary-fusion-positive samples. CBFA2T3-GLIS2 primary samples (n = 39); NBM samples (n = 68). For cultured cells, n = 4 technical replicates for C/G-CB cells in EC coculture at week; n = 3 technical replicates for all other groups. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001 by unpaired, 2-sided, nonparametric Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, analyzing differences in expression between C/G-CB in EC or MC conditions and GFP controls in EC or MC conditions, and differences between primary C/G AML samples and healthy NBM. (C) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes in C/G-CB versus GFP-CB cells in EC coculture or MC. (D) GSEA plots of C/G and HSC signature genes comparing C/G-CB cells in EC coculture versus MC at week 6 of culture. (E) Pathways that are upregulated (left) and downregulated (right) in C/G-CB cells in EC coculture compared with MC. (C–E) n = 4 technical replicates for C/G-CB cells in EC coculture at week 6; n = 3 technical replicates for all other groups.

To determine the effects of ECs on malignant transformation, we assessed the status of the WNT, HEDGEHOG, and TGF-β pathways known to be dysregulated in C/G leukemia (2, 8). These pathways were highly enriched in C/G-CB cells grown in EC coculture but not in MC (Figure 3B). We previously demonstrated that a number of cell adhesion molecules and integrins are upregulated in C/G leukemia (8). A majority of these genes were upregulated in C/G-CB cells independent of the culture condition (Supplemental Figure 5A), suggesting that dysregulated expression of these genes is determined by the fusion and not the microenvironment. The expression of cell adhesion molecules and integrins presumably contributes to the focal distribution and adherent morphology identified in the C/G-CB–xenograft mice (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1).

Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) further revealed that C/G and hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) signature genes, previously shown to be associated with C/G AML (8, 13), were both significantly enriched in C/G-CB cells grown in EC culture relative to MC (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Other C/G-specific pathways (see ref. 8) significantly enriched in the C/G-CB cells in EC coculture compared with MC were the Hippo signaling pathway and tight junction (Figure 3E). Together, these results suggest that ECs synergize with the C/G fusion to induce transcriptional programs that recapitulate primary C/G-driven AMKL.

Malignant transformation is associated with upregulation of therapeutic target FOLR1. Although chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T therapy has proven successful in treating B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), immunotherapeutic targeting of AML remains a challenge given significant overlap of target antigens expressed on AML and normal hematopoietic cells. Our expansive target discovery effort through TARGET and Target Pediatric AML (TpAML) (8) has identified a library of AML-restricted genes (expression in AML, silent in normal hematopoiesis) in one or more AML subtypes, including C/G AML (607 genes; Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6). To determine which of these genes are expressed in C/G AML, we interrogated the transcriptome of C/G-CB cells cultured with ECs and primary C/G AML and determined upregulated genes that overlap between C/G-CB cells and primary C/G specimens. This analysis identified 42 candidates (among the 607 genes) that were significantly upregulated in both C/G-CB cells cultured with ECs and primary C/G AML, representing C/G-fusion-linked genes. Eighteen of these encode proteins that localize to the plasma membrane, of which 6 C/G-fusion-specific CAR targets (FOLR1, MEGF10, HPSE2, KLRF2, PCDH19, and FRAS1) were found to be highly expressed in C/G-CB cells and in C/G patients but entirely silent in normal hematopoiesis (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 Integrative transcriptomics of primary samples and C/G-CB identify FOLR1 therapeutic target. (A) Diagram of computational workflow to identify C/G-specific CAR targets. See Methods and Supplemental Figure 6 for details. Normal tissues include bulk bone marrow (BM) samples and peripheral blood (PB) CD34+ samples. (B and C) Expression of C/G-specific CAR targets in primary-fusion-positive patients versus normal BM (NBM) (B) and C/G-CB versus GFP-CB cells (C). CBFA2T3-GLIS2 primary samples (n = 39); NBM samples (n = 68). For cultured cells, n = 4 technical replicates for C/G-CB cells in EC coculture at week; n = 3 technical replicates for all other groups. (D) Top: Gating strategies used to identify AML cells and normal lymphocytes, monocytes, and myeloid cells in 4 representative patients based on CD45 expression and SSC. Bottom: FOLR1 expression in the AML blast subpopulation versus normal cells. (E) Quantification of FOLR1 expression (geometric mean fluorescent intensity, MFI) among AML blasts and their normal counterparts across n = 15 patients. Autofluorescence was used as control. ****P < 0.00005 by 1-way ANOVA. (F and G) Expression of FOLR1 (F) and quantification of FOLR1+ cells (G) among GFP-CB and C/G-CB over weeks in EC coculture. Data presented as mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates.

We prioritized folate receptor α (FOLR1) for further development given its existing record as a target in solid tumors (29). Further analysis showed that FOLR1 is uniquely expressed in C/G AML (31 out of 39 [80%] of C/G-positive samples expressed FOLR1 greater than 1 transcript per kilobase million [TPM]) and is silent in other AML and in normal bone marrow bulk samples and peripheral blood CD34+ samples (Supplemental Figure 7). We confirmed FOLR1 transcript expression by qPCR (Supplemental Figure 8). Flow cytometric analysis of primary AML cells showed that FOLR1 was expressed on AML blasts but not on normal lymphocytes, monocytes, and myeloid cells within individual patients (Figure 4, D and E). We note that patient 4 had an expanded population of normal CD34+ cells (nonleukemic) that does not express FOLR1. Out of 15 C/G-positive samples, 12 (80%) exhibited FOLR1 cell surface expression. Cell surface FOLR1 protein was detected in C/G-CB cells as early as 6 weeks of EC coculture, progressing to near uniform expression by week 12 (Figure 4, F and G). Given that FOLR2 (folate receptor β) is a paralog of FOLR1, we also assessed its expression in C/G AML. In contrast to FOLR1, FOLR2 exhibited limited expression in C/G-positive patient samples and in the C/G-CB cells (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Flow cytometric analysis showed that cell surface FOLR2 was absent from the C/G-CB cells in EC coculture (Supplemental Figure 9C).

We next evaluated FOLR1 expression in normal tissues. FOLR1 staining was detected by immunohistochemistry in the renal tubular epithelium and luminal surface of pulmonary epithelium (patchy), raising concerns for on-target/off-tumor toxicity with FOLR1-targeted therapies (Supplemental Figure 10).

Development and optimization of FOLR1-directed CAR T for C/G AML. The evidence that FOLR1 is causally linked to the C/G fusion and uniquely expressed in AML blasts suggested that targeting FOLR1 may provide a specific strategy to eliminate C/G leukemia without impacting normal hematopoiesis. To evaluate the therapeutic potential of targeting FOLR1, we generated FOLR1-directed CARs by fusing the single-chain variable fragment (scFv) derived from the anti-FOLR1 antibody farletuzumab to the IgG4 spacer with 3 different spacer lengths (short, intermediate, and long), CD28 transmembrane, 4-1BB costimulatory, and CD3ζ signaling domains (Figure 5A). We optimized the IgG4 spacer region against fusion-positive cell lines (WSU-AML and C/G-CB cells [>9 weeks in EC coculture]), Kasumi-1 cells engineered to express FOLR1 (Kasumi-1 FOLR1+), and Kasumi-1 parental cells (Figure 5B). Although all constructs conferred similar cytotoxicity against FOLR1+ cells, overall higher levels of proinflammatory cytokines (IL-2, IFN-γ, and TNF-α) were produced by CAR with intermediate relative to short and long IgG4 spacers (Figure 5, C and D). We assayed NFAT, NF-κB, and AP-1 expression in Jurkat J76 TPR reporter cells (30) transduced with the CAR constructs either cultured alone or cocultured with Kasumi-1 FOLR1+ cells. None of the FOLR1 CAR constructs demonstrated tonic signaling in the absence of target binding (Figure 5, E and F).

Figure 5 FOLR1 CAR constructs and reactivity of short, intermediate, and long FOLR1 CAR T cells. (A) Schematic diagram of second-generation FOLR1 CAR constructs with different IgG4 spacer lengths. SP, GM-CSFR signal peptide; scFv, single-chain variable fragment; TM, transmembrane domain; CD, costimulatory domain; SD, stimulatory domain; tCD19, transduced marker truncated CD19. (B) Expression of FOLR1 in C/G-CB, M07e, WSU-AML, Kasumi-1 FOLR1+, and Kasumi-1 parental cells. Blue = stained with PE-labeled anti-FOLR1; gray = isotype control. (C) Cytolytic activity of CD8+ T cells unmodified or transduced with short, intermediate, or long FOLR1 CAR construct against C/G-CB (cells taken >9 weeks in EC coculture), M07e, WSU-AML, Kasumi-1 FOLR1+, and Kasumi-1 parental cells in a 6-hour assay. Shown is the mean percentage specific lysis ± SD from 3 technical replicates at indicated effector/target (E:T) ratios. Data are representative of 3 donors. (D) Concentration of secreted IL-2, IFN-γ, and TNF-α in the supernatant following 24 hours of CD8+ T cell/AML coculture at 1:1 E:T ratio. Mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates is shown. Data are representative of 3 donors. (E) Representative flow plots showing expression of NFAT, NF-κB, and AP-1 in Jurkat J76 TPR reporter cells transduced with FOLR1 CAR constructs cultured alone (top) or coincubated with Kasumi-1 FOLR1+ target cells for 24 hours at 1:1 E:T ratio (bottom). Kasumi-1 FOLR1+ cells were labeled with CellTrace Violet cell proliferation dye to differentiate from Jurkat cells. Transduced Jurkat cells were gated based on tCD19 expression. Number in top right corner indicates the percentage of positive cells. Analysis was performed on day 4 after transduction. (F) Quantification of percentage of NFAT+, NF-κB+, and AP-1+ cells in E. This experiment was repeated once.

FOLR1 CAR T demonstrates preclinical efficacy in C/G AML. Using the FOLR1-directed CAR with the intermediate spacer, we further tested the target specificity of FOLR1-directed CAR T cells against FOLR1-positive (C/G-CB [taken after >9 weeks in EC coculture], WSU-AML, Kasumi-1 FOLR1+) and FOLR1-negative (Kasumi-1) cells. CD8+ FOLR1 CAR T cells demonstrated cytolytic activity against FOLR1-positive but not FOLR1-negative cells (Figure 6A), whereas unmodified and mesothelin (MSLN) CAR T cells, constructed using the same framework as FOLR1-directed CAR (as described in ref. 37), did not impact target cell viability (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 11A). Furthermore, both CD8+ and CD4+ FOLR1 CAR T cells produced higher levels of IL-2, IFN-γ, and TNF-α and proliferated more robustly than did unmodified or MSLN CAR T cells when coincubated with FOLR1-positive but not FOLR1-negative cells (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 11B). We confirmed that the MSLN CAR T cells were reactive to the Nomo-1 AML cell line, which expresses MLSN but not FOLR1 (Supplemental Figure 11C). Consistent with specificity, FOLR1 CAR T cells did not demonstrate reactivity against WSU-AML FOLR1-knockout cells (Supplemental Figure 11, D–F). These results indicate highly specific reactivity of FOLR1 CAR T cells against AML cells expressing FOLR1.

Figure 6 Preclinical efficacy of FOLR1 CAR T cells against C/G AML cells. (A) Cytolytic activity of CD8+ T cells unmodified or transduced with FOLR1 CAR following 6 hours of coculture with C/G-CB (cells taken after >9 weeks in EC coculture), WSU-AML, Kasumi-1 FOLR1+, and Kasumi-1 parental cells. Data presented are mean leukemia specific lysis ± SD from 3 technical replicates at indicated effector/target (E:T) ratios. Data are representative of 3 donors. (B) Concentration of secreted IL-2, IFN-γ, and TNF-α in the supernatant following 24 hours of T cell/AML coculture at 1:1 E:T ratio as measured by ELISA. Data are representative of 2 donors and are presented as mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates. Where concentrations of cytokines were too low to discern, the number above the x axis indicates the average concentration. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005. Data are representative of 2 donors. (C) Representative flow cytometric analysis of cell proliferation of cell proliferation dye–labeled (CellTrace-labeled) unmodified and FOLR1 CAR T cells after 4-day coculture with target cells at a 1:1 E:T ratio. CAR T cells divided rapidly and diluted their CellTrace fluorescence after 4-hour coincubation with FOLR1+ AML cells. Data are representative of 2 donors. (D) Bioluminescence imaging of C/G-CB, WSU-AML, Kasumi-1 FOLR1+, and Kasumi-1 leukemias in mice treated with unmodified or FOLR1 CAR T cells at 5 × 106 T cells per mouse. n = 5 mice/group. Radiance scale indicates an increase in leukemia from blue to red; X indicates death. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of xenografts treated with unmodified or FOLR1 CAR T cells. n = 5 per group. Statistical differences in survival were evaluated using Mantel-Cox log-rank test. Note: 2 C/G-CB–bearing mice treated with CAR T cells died without leukemia and T cells present in bone marrow, spleen, and liver tissues and in peripheral blood as determined by flow cytometric analysis. n = 5 mice/group.

We next investigated the in vivo efficacy of FOLR1-directed CAR T cells. In C/G-CB (>9 weeks in EC coculture), WSU-AML, and Kasumi-1 FOLR1+ xenograft models, treatment with FOLR1 CAR T cells resulted in leukemia clearance, while disease progression occurred in all mice that received unmodified T cells (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Leukemia clearance was associated with expansion of CAR T cells in the peripheral blood of C/G-CB and WSU-AML xenografts (Supplemental Figure 12C). Importantly, treatment with FOLR1 CAR T cells significantly extended the median survival in mice bearing C/G-CB, WSU-AML, and Kasumi-1 FOLR1+ leukemias (Figure 6E). The activity of FOLR1 CAR T cells in vivo was target specific, as they did not limit the leukemia progression nor extend the survival of Kasumi-1 xenografts (Figure 6, D and E). We note that in the WSU-AML–bearing mice that relapsed following CAR T treatment, the leukemia cells did express FOLR1 (Supplemental Figure 12, D and E).

FOLR1 CAR T cells exhibit antileukemia activity against primary C/G-positive AML cells. To evaluate the antileukemia activity of FOLR1 CAR T cells in primary C/G-positive AML, we utilized bone marrow cells isolated from patient B, which exhibited uniform and relatively high expression of FOLR1 (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 13). Coincubation of FOLR1 CAR T cells with patient bone marrow cells resulted in cytolysis of AML cells (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 14) and increased secretion of IFN-γ and TNF-α compared with unmodified T cells (Figure 7C), demonstrating sensitivity of the primary AML cells to FOLR1 CAR T cell–mediated killing. In vivo activity was next assessed by transplanting 2 × 106 of patient B’s bone marrow cells per mouse into NSG-SGM3 mice. After 1 week, unmodified or FOLR1 CAR T cells were injected into the leukemia-bearing mice at 1 × 107 cells (1:1 CD4+/CD8+ cell ratio) per mouse (Figure 7D). Mice treated with unmodified T cells developed symptomatic leukemia with significant engraftment of AML in the bone marrow, liver, and spleen at 60 days following T cell injection, whereas AML engraftment was undetectable in the CAR T–treated mice on day 120 after T cell injection (Figure 7E). Importantly, treatment with FOLR1 CAR T cells led to a significant increase in survival of the PDX mice (P = 0.025; Figure 7F). We confirmed FOLR1 expression by the AML cells that engrafted in the unmodified T cell–treated mice and in one of the CAR T–treated mice that developed symptomatic leukemia on day 180 after T cell injection (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 15). Together, these results show that the FOLR1 CAR T cells were effective at eliminating primary C/G-positive AML cells in vitro and in vivo.

Figure 7 In vitro and in vivo assessment of FOLR1 CAR T cells against primary AML cells derived from a C/G-positive patient. (A) Expression of FOLR1 in primary AML cells from C/G-positive patient B (see Figure 1 for details on this patient). Blue = stained with PE-labeled anti-FOLR1; gray = isotype control. (B) Cytolytic activity of CD8+ T cells unmodified or transduced with FOLR1 CAR following 6 hours of coculture with patient B AML cells. Data presented are mean leukemia-specific lysis ± SD from 3 technical replicates at indicated effector/target (E:T) ratios. Shown is representative experiment out of 3 experiments (see Supplemental Figure 14 for results from 2 additional donors). (C) Concentration of secreted IFN-γ and TNF-α in the supernatant following 24 hours of T cell/AML coculture at a 1:1 E:T ratio as measured by ELISA. Data are presented as mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates. Where concentrations of cytokines were too low to discern, the number above the x axis indicates the average concentration. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005. Shown is representative experiment out of 2 experiments. (D) Schematic of experiment evaluating in vivo efficacy of FOLR1 CAR T cells against primary AML cells from patient B. Only 1 experiment was performed due to limited sample. (E) Bone marrow, liver, and spleen were harvested from control mice at necropsy following development of leukemia (60 days after T cell injection) as well as from 3 FOLR1 CAR T cell–treated mice selected at random 120 days after T cell injection. Percentage AML cells (defined as CD45dimCD56+) in the bone marrow, liver, and spleen are shown. n = 3 mice per group. Error bars denote ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test, assuming unequal variances. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005. (F) Expression of FOLR1 among AML cells in the bone marrow, liver, and spleen from mice treated with unmodified T cells at necropsy. n = 3 mice per group. Error bars denote ± SEM. (G) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of PDX mice treated with unmodified or FOLR1 CAR T cells. Statistical differences in survival were evaluated using Mantel-Cox log-rank test. Only 1 experiment was performed for in vivo assessment. n = 3 mice per group.

FOLR1 CAR T cells do not affect viability, self-renewal, and multilineage differentiation of normal HPSCs. To determine whether FOLR1 is expressed on normal HSPCs, we characterized FOLR1 expression in CD34+ CB samples from 3 healthy donors. FOLR1 expression was entirely silent in HSPC subsets (Figure 8, A–C). Consistent with lack of expression, no cytolytic activity was detected against HPSCs after 4-hour coincubation with FOLR1 CAR T cells (Figure 8D). Moreover, FOLR1 CAR T cells did not affect the self-renewal and multilineage differentiation capacity of normal HSPCs as compared to unmodified control T cells (Figure 8E), whereas significant eradication of colonies was detected in the C/G-CB cells (Figure 8E). Taken together, these results suggest that FOLR1 CAR T cells can eradicate C/G AML cells without compromising normal HSPCs and may be a promising therapy for C/G AML.