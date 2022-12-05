Thrombospondin 1 missense alleles induce extracellular matrix protein aggregation and TM dysfunction in congenital glaucoma

Further details on the methods are provided in Supplemental Methods.

Exome sequencing. For the family from the United States, WES was performed with the Agilent SureSelect V4 + UTR (74.4 Mb target sequence) library preparation kit and the Illumina HiSeq 2000 sequencer. Reads were aligned to the human reference sequence (Ensembl Genome browser hg19) with BWA (46) (version 0.6.2-r126), and SAMtools (47) (version 0.1.18 or r982:295) was used to remove potential duplicates and make initial SNP and indel calls. Resulting variant calls were annotated using our custom human resource (48). Overall, between 22,254 and 19,200 exonic sequence alterations were identified in each family member. The average exon sequencing depth was 110×, and 99% of the targeted region was covered with a minimum read depth of 40×. Confirmation of WES variants and THBS1 screening of the US cohort was completed using Sanger sequencing. For the Australian families, genomic DNA was extracted from peripheral whole blood using the QiaAmp DNA Blood Maxi Kit (QIAGEN) following the manufacturer’s protocols. Samples were subjected to exome capture with the Agilent SureSelect V4 kit and sequenced on an Illumina HiSeq 2000, with data aligned and processed as previously described (11).

Generation of Thbs1R1034C-transgenic mice. We designed a CRISPR-mediated mouse germline knockin strategy (49) to create a point mutation (chr2:118123372 C>T, R1034C) in Thbs1 using a single guide RNA (gRNA) (TCCACATCACAACGTAGAAG). Microinjection into C57BL/6J embryos (JAX stock no. 000664, The Jackson Laboratory) was done by the Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) IDDRC Mouse Gene Manipulation Core. Briefly, synthetic crRNA and tracrRNA (Integrated DNA Technologies [IDT]) was mixed at 25 ng/μL to form a duplex at 95°C for 5 minutes and then cooled at room temperature for 20 minutes. The Cas9 protein (IDT) at 100 ng/μL was incubated with the crRNA:tracrRNA duplex at 37°C for 15 minutes. The cocktail of crRNA:tracrRNA:Cas9 protein was introduced by pronuclear microinjection into 0.5 dpc embryos and transferred into recipient females. For the purpose of genotyping, genomic DNA was extracted from a tail biopsy, and the region flanking the mutated target was amplified using PCR (primers are listed in Supplemental Table 1). Mutants were identified by the digestion of PCR product using PvuII (New England BioLabs) and confirmed by Sanger sequencing. We backcrossed our mutant mice to the WT C57BL/6J strain twice to exclude the possibility of any off-target effects prior to phenotyping. To further assess off-target effects, the gRNA sequence (TCCACATCACAACGTAGAAG) was blasted across the WT C57BL/6 genome. Two genes were considered possible targets: Thbs2 (2 bp mismatch) and Hk1 (2 bp mismatch). These regions containing the gRNA recognition sites were amplified using PCR with flanking primers (Supplemental Table 1) followed by Sanger sequencing, which showed normal sequences for both regions in the mutant mice.

Mouse husbandry. Age-matched C57BL/6J mice (JAX stock no. 000664) were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Housing rooms were kept at 21°C with a 12-hour light (6 am to 6 pm)/12-hour dark cycle. All mice were given free access to a standard diet (LabDiet 5K52 formulation with 6% fat) and water.

IOP measurement. IOP was measured using a Tonolab rebound tonometer (iCare Finland). After anesthesia by isoflurane for 5 minutes, the tonometer probe was placed perpendicularly to the center of the cornea to obtain 6 consecutive measurements, which were then averaged. Three averaged measurements were obtained for each eye. All IOP measurements were performed between 10 am and 11 am.

Slit lamp biomicroscopy. Mice under isoflurane anesthesia were photographed under a slit lamp microscope (Nikon FS-2) mounted with a single-lens reflex camera. For en face imaging of the cornea, the light beam was set at the maximum width (14 mm) with the illumination angle at 30°. For assessment of the anterior chamber depth, the light beam was adjusted to 0.5 mm, and the illumination angle was set at 45°. A photo was taken when the light vertically passed through the pupil.

Outflow facility measurements. The outflow facility was measured using a constant pressure perfusion system as previously described (50). Briefly, the anterior chamber was intubated by a 33 gauge needle that was then attached to a water column to provide perfusion pressure, which was determined by the fluid height in the column. A pressure transducer (catalog BLPR2, World Precision Instruments), along with a data acquisition device (catalog LabTrax-4, World Precision Instruments) and a transducer amplifier (catalog SYS-TBM4M, World Precision Instruments), was laterally attached to the system as a real-time monitor to ensure constant perfusion pressures. Sterile Dulbecco’s PBS (0.1 M) with the addition of 5.5 mM d-glucose (DBG) was used as a perfusion solution. Under anesthesia (avertin, 250 mg/kg), the anterior chamber was intubated by a 33 gauge needle through the mid-peripheral cornea. The outflow facility (c, μL/min/mmHg) was determined by the linear relationship between the flow rate (r, μL/min) and IOP (p, mmHg), based on the Goldmann equation, where Pe is the episcleral venous pressure.

(Equation 1)

By adjusting the height of fluid in the column, the perfusion pressure was varied (8 mmHg, 16 mmHg, 24 mmHg, and 32 mmHg). Under each pressure, the perfusion volume (v) was determined by the change in fluid height.

(Equation 2)

The averaged flow rate (r, μL/min) under each pressure was obtained by measuring the perfusion volume (v) over time (t).

(Equation 3)

Finally, the outflow facility (c, μL/min/mmHg) was calculated by linear regression analysis between the pressure (p, mmHg) and the corresponding flow rate (r, μL/min).

RGC counts. RGC counts were determined after immunofluorescence staining for BRN3A in whole-mounted retina. Central (1 mm to the optic nerve head) and peripheral (2 mm) retinas were assessed separately. To achieve reliable counting, 6 areas of interest (AOI) (0.2 mm × 0.2 mm) in the central retina and 12 AOIs in the peripheral retina for each eye were sampled and averaged, respectively. RGC densities are presented as cell counts per mm2.

Corneal micropocket assay. The corneal micropocket assay was performed as previously described (51). Briefly, once the mouse was anesthetized (avertin, 250 mg/kg), a slow-release pellet containing 20 ng basic FGF (catalog 100-18B, Peprotech) was implanted into the stromal layer of the cornea. Five days later, the corneas were harvested and stained with anti-CD31 and anti-LYVE1 antibodies to visualize limbal blood vessels and lymphatic vessels, respectively. Quantification was performed using AngioTool according to a previously published protocol (52, 53).

Quantification of the SC area. The measurement of SC areas was based on the whole-mounted staining for CD31 using the threshold function in ImageJ (NIH). Measurements were performed at 4 quadrants of the SC per cornea under a ×20 lens field (0.501 mm2).

TEM analysis. To examine the ultrastructure of the TM and surrounding ECM, eyes from age-matched WT and mutant mice were enucleated for TEM analysis. For ultrastructural studies, eyes were perfusion fixed with 2.5% glutaraldehyde and 2.5% paraformaldehyde in 0.1 M sodium cacodylate buffer (pH 7.4) before enucleation and kept in the same fixation. For the pre-embedding gold particle immunolabeling TEM studies, the iris, lens, and posterior segment were carefully removed without damaging the ciliary body or iridocorneal tissue. The anterior segments were then immersion fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde and 0.1% glutaraldehyde in 0.1M sodium phosphate buffer (PB), pH 7.4, at room temperature for 1 hour. To quench free aldehyde groups, the eyes were washed 3 times with 20 mM glycine in 0.1 M PB for 10 minutes. The samples were then blocked and permeabilized with 10% normal goat serum, 1% BSA, and 0.5% Triton X-100 in 0.1 M PB at room temperature for 3 hours. Anti-THBS1 antibody (catalog ab85762, Abcam) was used as the primary antibody (5 μg/mL). After 3 days of incubation at 4°C, the samples were washed 3 time with 0.1 M PB and incubated with 5 nm gold particle–conjugated Protein A (catalog GA1053, BOSTER) at room temperature for 1 hour. Afterwards, the tissues were washed extensively with PBS (1×) buffer and postfixed with 2.5% glutaraldehyde and 0.1 M sodium cacodylate buffer (pH 7.4). Both the labeled and unlabeled samples were then washed in 0.1 M cacodylate buffer and postfixed with 1% osmium tetroxide (OsO 4 )/1.5% potassium ferrocyanide (KFeCN6) for epon embedding. Afterwards, they were washed in water 3 times and incubated in 1% aqueous uranyl acetate for 1 hour followed by 2 washes in water and subsequent dehydration in alcohol (10 min each; 50%, 70%, 90%, and 2 × 10 min at 100%). The samples were put in propylene oxide for 1 hour and infiltrated overnight in a 1:1 mixture of propylene oxide and TAAB Epon (Marivac Canada). The following day, the tissue was embedded in TAAB Epon and polymerized at 60°C for 48 hours. Ultrathin sections (80 nm) were cut on a Reichert Ultracut-S microtome and collected on copper grids. After staining with lead citrate, samples were examined on a JEOL 1200 EX TEM.

Immunofluorescence microscopy. Immunofluorescence (IF) staining of the iridocorneal angle was performed using cryosections and whole-mounted eyes. Enucleated eyes were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde (catalog 15710, Electron Microscopy Sciences) in 0.1 M PB at room temperature for 1 hour. For cryosection staining, eyeballs were dissected to remove the central portion of the cornea and lens. Care was taken to not damage the iridocorneal tissue or retina. The eyes were then washed in 0.1 M PB thoroughly and dehydrated in 30% sucrose solution/0.1 M PB in 4°C for 3 hours. Other tissues (colon, kidney, liver, and lung) were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight before the sucrose dehydration. After embedding in frozen sectioning medium (Tissue-Tek O.C.T Compound, Sakura Finetech), vertical cryosections were made at 12 μm and stored at –20°C until use. The sections were rehydrated with 0.1 M PB and then blocked and permeabilized for 1 hour with 10% normal goat serum (catalog 50062Z, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 1% BSA (catalog A5611-10G, MilliporeSigma), 0.5%Triton X-100, and 0.1 M PB. For biotinylated primary antibodies, samples were further blocked using an Endogenous Biotin-Blocking Kit (catalog E21390, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Slices were incubated with a primary antibody overnight at 4°C in blocking solution. Subsequently, they were washed 3 times in 0.1 M PB and incubated with a secondary antibody at room temperature for 1 hour. After thorough washing in 0.1 M PB, the slides were mounted in DAPI Fluoromount-G medium (catalog 0100-20, SouthernBiotech). For whole-mount staining, the tissues were dissected from eyeballs and washed briefly in 0.1 M PB. The tissues were then blocked and permeabilized in 10% normal goat serum, 1% BSA, 0.5%Triton X-100, and 0.1 M PB at room temperature for 3 hours. Samples were incubated with a primary antibody for 3 days at 4°C. Subsequently, they were washed 3 times in 0.5%Triton X-100 and 0.1 M PB and incubated with a secondary antibody at room temperature for 3 hours. After thorough washing in 0.5% Triton X-100 and 0.1 M PB, the corneas and retinas were cut radially and flat-mounted with Fluoromount-G medium (catalog 0100-01, SouthernBiotech). Images were taken with a Zeiss LSM880 confocal scanning microscope. The following primary antibodies were used: anti-THBS1 antibody (5 μg/mL, catalog ab85762, Abcam); anti–THBS1 biotinylated antibody (5 μg/mL, A6.1, catalog MA5-13395, Thermo Fisher Scientific); anti–FN biotinylated antibody (10 μg/mL, catalog ab6584, Abcam); anti-COL1 antibody (10 μg/mL, catalog ab34710, Abcam); anti–collagen type IV antibody (1 μg/mL, catalog 55131-1-AP, Proteintech); anti-laminin antibody (10 μg/mL, catalog NB300-144, Novus Biologicals); PE-conjugated anti-CD31 antibody (4 μg/mL, catalog 553373, BD Pharmingen); anti–LYVE-1 biotinylated antibody (4 μg/mL, catalog BAF2125, R&D Systems), and anti-BRN3A antibody (4 μg/mL, catalog ab245230, Abcam). The following secondary antibodies were used: goat anti–rabbit IgG H&L highly cross-adsorbed secondary antibody (1:500 for section staining, 1:200 for whole-mount staining, Alexa Fluor Plus 647, catalog A32733, Thermo Fisher Scientific); goat anti–rabbit IgG H&L (1:500 for section staining, 1:200 for whole-mount staining, Alexa Fluor 488, catalog ab150077, Abcam); and streptavidin (1:500, Alexa Fluor 647, catalog S32357, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Western blot analysis. Eyes were enucleated from adult THBS1-transgenic mice and age-matched C57BL/6J mice within 30 minutes of euthanasia. The cornea and iridocorneal tissue, including the TM, SC, iris, and ciliary body, were dissected under a stereo microscope. Protein was extracted by homogenization in T-PER Tissue Protein Extraction Reagent (catalog 78510, Thermo Fisher Scientific) along with the Halt Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (1:100 dilution, catalog 78429, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The protein concentration was determined with a Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (catalog 23225, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Total protein (30 μg) was loaded into a Bolt 4%–12%, Bis-Tris Protein Gel (NW04120BOX, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and transferred onto a PVDF membrane. After transferring, membranes were briefly washed in TBS 1× buffer and 0.1% Tween-20, and then blocked with 5% nonfat milk, TBS 1× buffer, and 0.1% Tween-20 at room temperature for 1 hour. Next, they were incubated with the primary antibody at 4°C overnight. After 3 washes in TBS 1× buffer and 0.1% Tween-20, the membranes were then incubated with the secondary antibody at room temperature for 1 hour. The targeted proteins were visualized by SuperSignal West Pico PLUS Chemiluminescent Substrate (catalog 34579, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and imaged with a Molecular Imaging System (Bio-Rad). The following antibodies were used: anti-THBS1 antibody (1 μg/mL, catalog ab85762, Abcam); anti-BiP antibody (1:1,000 dilution, catalog 3177S, Cell Signaling Technology); anti-Grp94 antibody (1:1,000 dilution, catalog 20292S, Cell Signaling Technology); anti-IRE1α antibody (1:1,000 dilution, catalog 3294S, Cell Signaling Technology); anti-ERp72 antibody (1:1,000 dilution, catalog 5033S, Cell Signaling Technology); anti–β-actin peroxidase-conjugated antibody (1:7,000 dilution, catalog A3854-200UL, MilliporeSigma); and anti–rabbit IgG, HRP-linked antibody (1:10,000 dilution, catalog 7074S, Cell Signaling Technology).

RNA isolation and quantitative real-time PCR. The limbal area including the ciliary body was dissected for RNA isolation. Total RNA was extracted and purified using an RNeasy Plus Mini Kit (catalog 74134, QIAGEN). RNA quality was assessed with a NanoDrop spectrophotometer 8000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). RNA (500 ng) was used to synthesize cDNA with a High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (catalog 4368814, Applied Biosystems). A total of 50 ng cDNA and 500 nM primers were used for quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) analysis with PowerUp SYBR Green Master Mix (catalog A25741, Applied Biosystems). The reaction was set up under the standard thermocycling mode in StepOnePlus (Applied Biosystems) using a uracil-DNA glycosylase (UDG) activation step of 50°C for 2 minutes, followed by an initial step of 95°C for 2 minutes and then 40 cycles (15 s at 95°C, 15 s at 55°C, 1 min at 72°C). The relative mRNA amounts were calculated using the ΔΔCt method normalized to the housekeeping gene Gapdh. The primers for qPCR analysis are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

Prediction of protein stability. The crystal structure of the human THBS1 C-terminal fragment (Protein Data Bank [PDB] entry 1UX6) (26) was used as the input structure for the empirical force field algorithm FoldX 5.0 (27). Before mutagenesis, the crystal structure was optimized using the “Repair object” command to minimize the free energy of the structure (ΔG, kcal/mol). Every mutant was constructed through the “Mutate residue” command. The stability change was determined by calculating the free unfolding energy difference (ΔΔG) between WT Thbs1 and the corresponding mutant.

(Equation 4)

An averaged ΔΔG from 5 trails was used in this study. Figure 6 was made by PyMOL 2.3 using the minimized structures of THBS1R1034 and THBS1C1034.

Isolation and culturing of mouse primary TM cells. Mouse primary TM cells were isolated from Thbs1R1034C and age-matched C57BL/6J mice according to previously published protocol (53). Briefly, 2 μL sterile magnetic polystyrene microbeads (1.0% in wt/vol, catalog PMS-20-10, Spherotech) were injected intracamerally using a 33 gauge and needle and a Hamilton syringe. One week after the injection, eyes were harvested and disinfected in povidone-iodine (10%) for 2 minutes and washed in 0.1 M PB. Under a surgical microscope, the iris, lens, and posterior segment were removed, leaving the iridocorneal tissue intact. Tissues from at least 12 eyes were pooled and digested in 1 mL digestion medium (4 mg/mL collagenase A and 4 mg/mL BSA in 0.1 M PB) for 2 hours at 37°C. To remove tissue fragments, the digestion medium was filtered through a 100 μm cell strainer into a 1.5 mL tube. The tube was attached to a magnet to pellet the TM cells from the remaining medium. DMEM (1 mL, high-glucose supplemented with 10% FBS and antibiotics) was added to resuspend the cell pellet. This washing step was repeated twice. Finally, the TM cells were resuspended in 100–200 μL DMEM and seeded onto a 96-well plate. TM cells were maintained in DMEM and subculture at a ratio of 1:4.

ECM deposition in vitro. The following plasmids containing cDNA coding for THBS1 with the N-terminal FLAG tag were purchased from Sino Biological for mutagenesis: human THBS1 cDNA ORF clone FLAG tag (catalog HG10508-NF, Sino Biological) and mouse Thbs1 cDNA ORF Clone FLAG tag (catalog MG50655-NF, Sino Biological). R1034 alteration was done using the Q5 Site-Directed Mutagenesis kit (catalog E0554S, New England BioLabs). The primers for mutagenesis are listed in Supplemental Table 1. Sanger sequencing was used to confirm accurate mutagenesis. WT Thbs1 and Thbs1 mutants were then expressed in COS-7 cells (catalog CRL-1651, ATCC) and maintained in high-glucose DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and penicillin-streptomycin. Cells (2 × 105) were plated in 6-well plates the day before transfection. Plasmid DNA (1.6 μg) was transfected using PolyFect Transfection Reagent (catalog 301105, QIAGEN) following the manufacturer’s instructions. After overnight incubation, cells were detached and re-seeded into 4-chamber slides and incubated for another day to allow for ECM deposition. To visualize cell-derived ECM, cells were removed by 20 mM ammonium hydroxide as previously described (54). Briefly, cells were immersed in 20 mM ammonium hydroxide for 5 minutes with gentle shaking. Subsequently, chamber slides were washed 3 times with distilled water followed by protein immunofluorescence staining (described above). An absence of DAPI and phalloidin (F-actin) staining signals indicated successful removal of cellular components. The deposition of WT and mutant THBS1 was quantified using ImageJ to measure the fluorescence intensity of anti-FLAG staining. The primary antibodies used were as follows: anti-FLAG antibody (1:1,000 dilution, catalog 8146S, Cell Signaling Technology); anti-FN antibody (10 μg/mL, catalog ab6584, Abcam); anti-COL1 antibody (10 μL/mL, catalog ab34710, Abcam); anti-laminin antibody (10 μg/mL, catalog NB300-144, Novus Biologicals); and anti-COL4 antibody (1 μg/mL, catalog 55131-1-AP, Proteintech). The secondary antibodies used were as follows: goat anti–mouse IgG H&L (1:500, Alexa Fluor 488, catalog ab150113, Abcam) and goat anti–rabbit IgG H&L Highly Cross-Adsorbed Secondary Antibody (1:500, Alexa Fluor Plus 647, catalog A32733, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Statistics. The outflow facility for each eye was determined by the slope of the regression line through linear regression analysis between the flow rate and the corresponding perfusion pressure. The correlation between computational stability changes (ΔΔG) and THBS1 deposition in ECM were evaluated by linear regression analysis. Longitudinal IOP data for WT and mutant mice were analyzed using a mixed-effects model. RGC density at central and peripheral retinas between WT and homozygous were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA. The numbers of optic nerve axons, outflow facility, and mRNA level of Thbs1 were assessed by 2-tailed t test. The rest of the data including weight of the mice, SC size, corneal blood vessel and lymphatic vessel area, and ECM deposition under TM and COS-7 cells were assessed by 1-way ANOVA. All the analyses were performed in GraphPad Prism, version 8.0.2 (GraphPad Software). A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Data are represented in the figures as the mean ± SEM.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by the IACUC of Boston’s Children’s Hospital. Participants and their families were recruited from multiple international centers, which had each received study approval from their respective IRBs: Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Human Studies Committee; Southern Adelaide Clinical Human Research Ethics Committee, Flinders Medical Centre, Bedford Park, South Australia, Australia; and Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital, East Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Written informed consent for study participation was obtained from the participants or their parents. All animal procedures performed in this study complied with the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Statement for the Use of Animals in Ophthalmic and Vision Research and were approved by the IACUC of Boston Children’s Hospital (approval no. 19-03-3884R).