Imaging sensitive and drug-resistant bacterial infection with [11C]-trimethoprim

Although bacterial infections often are treated effectively by antibiotic therapy, the incidence of multidrug-resistant strains continues to rise and has a profound effect on modern medical care. Our diagnostic armamentarium for bacterial infections needs to be improved, and molecular imaging can greatly contribute to the effort. Nuclear imaging, especially with anatomic correlation via CT or MRI, has the sensitivity to detect infections in humans. Here, we described an assessment of a TMP radiotracer in antibiotic-susceptible and -resistant bacterial strains, cataloged many of the most pathogenic strains of bacteria with respect to their potential imageability, and provided several case examples of first-in-human [11C]-TMP imaging.

We sought to understand whether antibiotic resistance would abrogate antibiotic tracer uptake. We found that drug-resistant bacterial species had similar uptake of [11C]-TMP as nonresistant species, suggesting that antibiotic resistance alone was not a critical feature affecting radiotracer uptake. We observed relatively low tracer absolute accumulation in E. coli no. 3 and strains of P. aeruginosa (Figure 1C). Given that [11C]-TMP uptake was varied yet maintained above background (Supplemental Figure 2) in the resistant strains, we performed WGS and identified that 3 resistant strains carried a second DHFR gene, with the WT copy preserved. Taken together, these results suggested that the maintenance of at least 1 WT copy of DHFR is a critical component needed to maintain imageability.

Next, we cataloged the annotated DHFR genes from 19 bacterial species that are common causes of pathologic human infections. Leveraging decades of research in antibiotic resistance mechanisms and genomic data (27, 28), we found that RefSeq-deposited strains carried anywhere from 1 to 9 copies of DHFR (Figure 2B). Outliers among the species included E. faecalis and P. aeruginosa, where almost all strains analyzed contained multiple copies of DHFR, whereas Staphylococcus lugdunensis, Haemophilus spp., and Stenotrophomonas maltophilia mostly contained a single copy of DHFR. Bacteria such as Bacteroides spp. and E. faecium had the most redundant copies of DHFR. Almost all strains contained at least 1 copy of WT DHFR. For example, only 742 strains of 132,878 strains assessed contained resistant DHFR copies only. That equals 0.56% of potential pathogenic bacteria included in our search, suggesting a strong potential for [11C]-TMP to detect many different bacterial strains in patients, assuming other criteria, such as bacterial density and background tissue uptake, are not limiting. Interestingly, we see strong in vitro uptake in bacteria expressing drug export pumps. Several of these bacteria (S. aureus no. 1, K. pneumoniae 700721, E. coli no. 1, P. aeruginosa no. 1) that underwent WGS expressed drug export pumps (Supplemental Figure 13) yet showed [11C]-TMP uptake to be maintained. It is likely that the intracellular concentration of radiotracer needed to detect and/or image a strain can be less than the amount of drug needed to exert antimicrobial effects. For example, E. coli bacterial strains that express an export pump (TolC) have shown accumulation of fluorescent TMP to a comparable level as an efflux pump-deficient strain (ΔtolC) (29). While the mechanism of this preserved accumulation needs to be further validated through future studies, the presence of DHFR as a molecular sink, in addition to an active influx system that exceeds the rate of efflux or Donnan potential, has been proposed as a possible mechanism behind the observed cellular accumulation (30, 31). These in vitro assays and genomic data set suggest that antimicrobial tracer binding is not categorically related to strain antibiotic resistance or its mechanism of resistance. Future uptake studies using knockout or single antimicrobial resistance (AMR) gene addition comparator strains that use different AMR mechanisms are being pursued.

To understand the background uptake in terms of biodistribution and present early experience with [11C]-TMP in patients with suspected bacterial infection, we developed a first-in-human clinical protocol. The biodistribution of [11C]-TMP is naturally different from that of the commonly used metabolic radiotracer [18F]-FDG (Figure 4). Due to the low background radiotracer uptake in many tissues (i.e., the lungs, muscles, brain, and vasculature), the sensitivity of [11C]-TMP to detect acute bacterial infection is promising. Organs with the most radiotracer uptake in noninfected patients were the liver, kidneys, and bladder, which are the expected organs of metabolism and excretion. Future studies including [11C]-TMP dosimetry and kinetic modeling are nearing completion and will yield more insight into the biodistribution imaging methodology of the tracer in patients.

TMP-based radiotracers could be useful for patients with chronic infections such as CF. In this patient population, the bacterial densities in the lungs could be monitored over the natural course of the disease and could be complementary to the more invasive (albeit specific) bronchoalveolar lavage (32). We found that patients with lung infections had increased uptake in some, but not all, of their lung lesions, as identified on CT imaging (Figures 4–6). Future studies could assess whether lesions that show greater uptake are more likely to be the cause of the patient’s active symptoms. Such uptake could be monitored over time and relative to antimicrobial therapies. Alternatively, [11C]-TMP could be used as an additional biomarker in concert with clinical symptoms, biochemical lab values, and pulmonary function tests to stratify patients that may be candidates for lung transplantation. For example, a patient with advanced CF showed the development of a new focus of [11C]-TMP uptake while also demonstrating a new MSSA bacterial lung infection on sputum culture (Figure 5). One lesion showed increased uptake on a time activity curve following a course of antibiotic treatment, suggesting continued localization of the tracer to the infection (Figure 5B). This patient went on to receive a bilateral lung transplant because of her recurrent infections and poor pulmonary function.

Finally, we present a case of L4–L5 vertebral discitis osteomyelitis with a biopsy and bone culture that grew MSSA. The uptake that was associated with the facet and nearby soft tissue resolved after 6 weeks of i.v. antibiotic therapy, comparable to the lung infection cases, suggesting the potential of such bacterial imaging radiotracers to monitor infection treatment (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 14). The caveats of this case include that the patient had a facet biopsy prior to the PET imaging, which could cause local inflammation itself, and the patient was already being treated with i.v. vancomycin, potentially damping live bacteria in situ. Bony changes apparent on CT were poor surrogates for active infection, and the enhancement on MRI suggested continued osteomyelitis long after the patient had completed antibiotics and the [11C]-TMP uptake had resolved. Although no biopsy to prove sterility occurred at the end of therapy, there was no further clinical recrudescence of bony infection for this patient.

There are several important limitations to our studies. One is in the number of bacterial strains tested in vitro. It is possible that other untested strains could have significantly lower uptake than our panel of bacteria and that such a low level of uptake would portend those strains to be more difficult to detect in vivo. Further studies in animals, especially in nonhuman primates, may be helpful to better characterize such thresholds, as rodents have different immune systems, metabolic rates, and imaging constraints. Another limitation is that hepatobiliary clearance of the radiotracer likely would affect detecting an infection in the liver. Moreover, patients who are actively receiving TMP therapy would not be candidates for imaging, given the competition of the radiotracer and the antibiotic for DHFR. Yet another limitation is that this first-in-human [11C]-TMP study has a small sample size. Focused clinical population protocols and increased numbers of patients are needed to further validate the sensitivity and specificity of this approach in a patient subset or by clinical indication. Furthermore, while sputum culture results before and after treatment of the patient with CF, presented in Figure 5, showed resolution of her E. coli infection following ceftriaxone treatment (Supplemental Figure 8), we were unable to distinguish which PET lesions were caused by her acute E. coli infection, a chronic colonizer Achromobacter, or S. aureus, which was newly present on a follow-up sputum culture at the time of scan 2. Future animal studies, where TMP-sensitive and -resistant bacteria are inoculated in the lungs, can be used to support these findings, as our previous animal models have focused on myositis (12). Finally, there was [11C]-TMP uptake at the early time points in metabolically active marrow, seen best in vertebral bodies and proximal long bones in young female patients (Figure 6A). This uptake, however, appears to plateau (Supplemental Figure 12). This finding is not surprising, as sustained therapeutic dosing with TMP is known to suppress hematopoietic activity. Given the relatively low affinity of TMP for human DHFR, it will be important to characterize whether delayed imaging using radiotracer derivatives with longer-lived isotopes will allow for more washout from bone marrow.

Our group has previously developed [18F]fluoropropyl-trimethoprim (FPTMP) and demonstrated its ability to image bacterial infection in rodents (12). Given the longer half-life of 18F compared with 11C, the use of [18F]-FPTMP may allow for greater sensitivity and lower overall background signal. However, [11C]-TMP is an isotopolog of TMP, and the structural similarities of [11C]-TMP to its parent antibiotic highlights a potential regulatory advantage of the compound over the fluorinated version. In addition, 11C radiotracers may be administered to patients prior to 18F tracers such as FDG for dual characterization of lesions, for example, in a patient with known cancer and indeterminate lung lesions. Besides 18F and 11C, other groups have reported 99mTc-labeled TMP through chelation using 2,4-diaminopyrimidine of TMP (33). However, the SPECT inherently has a lower sensitivity compared with PET (34), and the chemical modification of the pyrimidine, which serves an important role in the binding of TMP to eDHFR, likely would hinder and reduce the binding of the radiotracer to its target (35).

In summary, we presented [11C]-TMP uptake in bacteria that are both sensitive and resistant to TMP, described the mechanism of TMP resistance in clinical isolates using WGS, and applied a bioinformatic approach to highlight the potential of radiolabeled TMP to image different pathogens, regardless of resistance status. We also demonstrated several case examples of patients with proven infections. Future studies describing the imaging methodology, kinetics, dosimetry, and additional patient examples are in progress, and the studies presented here lay the foundation for future work characterizing the sensitivity and specificity of the TMP radiotracer family for bacterial infections.