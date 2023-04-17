Monoclonal antibody Y01 prevents tauopathy progression induced by lysine 280–acetylated tau in cell and mouse models

Tau secretion and propagation by acetylation. To begin to investigate acetylation-induced tauopathy, we transfected a human neuroblastoma cell line (SH-SY5Y cells) with HA-tagged, full-length WT tau (tau-HA) with or without the histone acetyltransferase p300 (Figure 1A, upper left). In the presence of p300, tau undergoes acetylation at lysine residues (8) and shifts from intracellular localization to extracellular secretion (18). To monitor tau expression profiles, we collected cell culture media from SH-SY5Y cells that expressed either tau-HA alone or both tau-HA and p300, and immunoprecipitated the media with anti-HA antibody. We then performed immunoblots with anti-HA antibody to detect tau secreted from neuronal cells (Figure 1A, upper right). Secreted tau was observed only in culture media from cells expressing both tau-HA and p300, indicating that aberrant tau secretion is dependent on p300-mediated acetylation.

Figure 1 Tau K280 acetylation increases aggregation and propagation. (A) Left: Representative immunoblots of tau-HA–expressing donor cell lysates with or without p300 acetyltransferase. Right: Representative immunoblots of culture media from donor cells; immunoprecipitation (IP) was performed with HA antibody. Bottom: Representative immunoblots in recipient cell lysates treated with tau-HA donor cell media for 1 or 20 hours. The lanes in the bottom panel were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. Ac Lys, anti–acetyl-lysine antibody. (B) Tau aggregation profiles determined by thioflavin-T fluorescence using K18 and acK18. (C) Tau seeding activity in HEK293T tau biosensor cells treated with K18-agg or acK18-agg, as determined by fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET). n = 7 per group. (D) Tau aggregation in high–molecular weight species. Primary mouse cortical neurons were treated with equal amounts of K18-mono, K18-agg, acK18-mono, or acK18-agg, and tau was detected by semidenatured immunoblotting using TTC35 antibody. (E) Representative LDH and MTT assays of primary neurons treated with K18-agg and acK18-agg. n = 6 per group. (F) Representative immunoblots of donor cells expressing tau-HA (WT, K174A, K274A, K280A, or K321A) acetylated by p300 acetyltransferase. The second row shows representative immunoblots of HA in conditioned media. IP was performed with HA antibody. The lanes at bottom were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. (G) Quantification of tau-HA immunoblots of conditioned media from donor cells. n = 6 per group. (H) Tau aggregation determined by thioflavin-T using acK18K280A and acK18. (I) Tau seeding activity by FRET assay with acK18-agg or acK18K280A-agg. n = 6 per group. Statistical analysis was performed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Data are shown as mean ± SEM.

The spread of tau pathology between neurons has been suggested to have devastating effects on the brain (19). We investigated the propagation of acetylated tau (ac-tau) in neuronal SH-SY5Y cells by supplementing native SH-SY5Y (recipient cells) with culture media harvested from SH-SY5Y donor cells expressing either tau and p300 (donor, ac-tau media) or tau only (tau media). After addition of donor media, the recipient neurons were grown for 1 or 20 hours, and the levels of tau in the recipient cells were quantitatively analyzed (Figure 1A, bottom). Surprisingly, lysates from recipient cells treated with ac-tau media contained more tau than lysates from recipient cells treated with tau media. In addition, more tau was observed in recipient cells after 20 hours than after 1 hour. These results demonstrate that acetylation of tau alters the protein in 2 ways: it is secreted extracellularly from neurons and can be transferred into other recipient neurons.

Tau aggregation and pathology by acetylation. To observe the acetylation-mediated molecular kinetics of tauopathy, we used the tau fragment K18, which contains 4 MTBRs (corresponding to residues 244–372 of full-length tau, which consists of 441 residues) and is considered a major pathological motif (20). As in the full-length tau study, we prepared acetylated K18 (acK18) by addition of purified p300. Fibrillar aggregation was quantitatively monitored over time by thioflavin-T (ThT) assay (21). As a control, artificial K18 aggregates were prepared by addition of the polyanionic compound heparin to K18 as described previously (20) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156537DS1 In comparison with native K18, acK18 exhibited an accelerated and saturable aggregation curve, indicating that tau acetylation triggers fibrillar tau oligomerization, and that aggregation continues until all available tau is exhausted. This is also observed with full-length tau (2N4R) (Supplemental Figure 2).

To determine how acetylation of tau triggers a tauopathy aggregation, we performed single-molecule fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET). We tested proteopathic seeding of tau using HEK293T cells stably expressing tau RD P301S-CFP and tau RD P301S-YFP (22). Specifically, we applied K18 aggregates with or without acetylation (acK18-agg and K18-agg, respectively) to the cells, and then monitored tau-stimulated FRET signals. The endotoxin level with acK18-agg was less than 0.1 ng/mL and confirmed that the level did not affect cell viability (Supplemental Figure 3). FRET intensities were 2- to 10-fold higher in cells treated with acK18-agg than in those treated with K18, indicating that intracellular tau proteins came closer to each other when acK18 was added extracellularly (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 4). Based on this finding, we hypothesized that tau acetylation initiates tau seeding and stimulates tauopathic aggregation. Because we observed acetylation-mediated seeding kinetics of tauopathic molecules, we wondered whether a similar process occurs in primary neuronal cells. To explore this possibility, we exposed mouse primary cortical neurons (DIV10) to K18 fragments with or without acetylation in monomeric or aggregated form (K18-mono, K18-agg, acK18-mono, or acK18-agg). After 24 hours, we analyzed primary cell lysates by semidenatured Western blotting with the TTC35 antibody, which detects aggregated but not monomeric tau (23). In the blots, primary neuronal cell lysates treated with acK18-agg exhibited a series of high–molecular weight bands (Figure 1D). This suggests that intrinsic tau in primary neuronal cells was transformed into aggregates by acK18-agg. In addition, these observations suggest a possible mechanism for seeding of tauopathy, in which acetylated tau aggregates internalize within recipient neurons and trigger the transformation of soluble intracellular tau into pathogenic aggregates. In order to validate this mechanism further, tau seeding and propagation were performed with 2 successive neuron cultures (Supplemental Figure 5A). K18 fragments with or without acetylation in monomeric or aggregated form were added to the first tau-HA–transfected neurons for 48 hours. Then, the culture medium was completely removed, and neurons were incubated with fresh medium for another 24 hours. This culture medium was transferred to the second recipient neurons. In the first recipient neurons, the upper-shifted smear bands of tau detected with antibody targeting N-terminus (N-term) of tau were most prominent in acK18-agg–treated neurons (Supplemental Figure 5, B and E). This indicates that the tau inside the first recipient neurons itself transformed into pathogenic forms because anti–tau-N-term antibody cannot detect the K18 added to the cultures. Tau was most abundantly released from the first recipient neurons treated with acK18-agg (Supplemental Figure 5, C and F). In the second recipient neurons, the upper-shifted smear bands of tau detected with antibody targeting tau’s microtubule-binding repeating domain (MTBR) were most evident in the neurons treated with the medium of the acK18-agg–treated neurons (Supplemental Figure 5, D and G). These results further support the hypothesis that acetylation plays a key role in tau seeding and propagation.

In tauopathy-linked neurodegenerative diseases, neurons become dysfunctional and vulnerable to cell death (24). We treated primary cortical neurons with either K18-agg or acK18-agg, and then tested neuronal viability by lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) and MTT assays (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 6). In the cultures, acK18-agg and K18-agg increased LDH levels and decreased MTT values, indicating that cell membranes and mitochondria were damaged by aggregated K18 species. AcK18-agg increased the LDH level to a greater extent than K18-agg, and decreased the MTT value to a lesser extent, emphasizing that aggregation of the K18 pathological fragment is a primary cause of neuronal cell death and that tau acetylation aggravates neurotoxicity.

A pathogenic tauopathy caused by tau acetylation at K280. In neurodegenerative diseases including AD, p300 is phosphorylated and acquires uncontrolled acetylation activity (25, 26). Analysis of tau PTM using ac-tau acetylated in vitro by p300 revealed that 23 lysine residues received acetylation (8). Moreover, in a transgenic Drosophila melanogaster expressing a mutant tau, in which K280 residue was replaced by glutamine to mimic the side chain of acetylated lysine, toxic tauopathy effects were observed similar to those caused by acetylated tau (27). In addition to K280, other lysine residues including K174 and K274 are acetylated and contribute to tau fibrillization (28). To delineate the direct effect of tau acetylation on clinical tauopathy in human neurodegenerative diseases, we prepared a series of tau mutants, in which individual lysine residues were replaced by alanine (tauK174A, tauK274A, tauK280A, and tauK231A), and expressed them in SH-SY5Y cells with p300 (Figure 1, F and G). We then compared the levels of secreted tau in culture media of cells expressing WT or mutant tau. Among the mutants, tauK280A significantly decreased the amount of extracellular tau (Figure 1F, bottom, and Supplemental Figure 7) without cell death (Supplemental Figure 8). Thus, tau-acK280 induced more tau secretion from neurons than tau acetylated at other lysine residues. This is further supported by the findings that the tau released by p300 was acetylated at K280 (Supplemental Figure 9) and that the expression of an acetylation mimic, K280Q, increased tau release but K280A decreased it (Supplemental Figure 10). Increased release of tau was not observed in primary mouse neurons treated with an acetyltransferase inhibitor (C646), while tau release was increased in neurons treated with a histone deacetylase inhibitor (trichostatin-A [TSA]) (Supplemental Figure 11). Increased acetylation at K280 and its release of endogenous tau were also observed in TSA-treated primary mouse neurons (Supplemental Figure 12).

To ensure that a progressive tauopathy forms via an acK280-mediated aggregation at a molecular level, we introduced a similar mutation in K18, in which a residue corresponding to K280 of tau was mutated to alanine (K18K280A). A ThT assay revealed that acK18 aggregation was dramatically reduced in the K18K280A mutant (Figure 1H). Consistent with this, tau seeding FRET assay revealed that aggregation was reduced in K18K280A relative to the K18 WT (Figure 1I). Collectively, these findings indicate that loss of the acetylation site in the K280A mutant alleviated tau secretion and aggregation, confirming that tau-acK280 contributes to progression of pathogenic tauopathy.

Active immunization with tau-acK280 ameliorates behavioral impairments and pathological changes in tau-transgenic mice. Based on the pathogenic importance of acK280 (Figure 1), we investigated its therapeutic potential in tau-P301L–transgenic mice. We immunized tau-P301L mice from 3 to 6 months of age with each keyhole limpet hemocyanine–conjugated (KLH-conjugated) tau-acK280 peptide in aluminum adjuvant (Supplemental Figure 13). WT and control tau-P301L mice received adjuvant only. Mice immunized with tau-acK280 demonstrated consistent improvement in cognitive and motor performance, suggesting that tau-acK280 is the effective therapeutic target for AD and tauopathy. Western blot data revealed an increase in abnormally phosphorylated tau in tau-P301L mice, but this effect was decreased after tau-acK280 immunization (Supplemental Figure 14). Acetylated tau was increased in tau-P301L mice, but decreased after tau-acK280 immunization.

Development of the anti–tau-acK280 antibody, Y01, for study of tauopathy. Because K280 is critical for acetylation-induced tauopathy (Figure 1) and therapeutic potential of targeting acK280 was observed in vivo in tau-P301L mice (Supplemental Figures 13 and 14), we developed a monoclonal antibody, Y01, that is specific for tau-acK280 and characterized this reagent for use in subsequent analyses. Biolayer interferometry revealed that the dissociation constant (K D ) of Y01 for the acetylated tau peptide 12mTau-acK280 was 2.57 × 10–10 M (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 15). To ensure the specificity of the Y01 antibody toward tau-acK280, we prepared 2 full-length recombinant tau proteins, 2N4R, and a mutant in which K280 was replaced by alanine, and treated them with p300 to induce in vitro acetylation (Figure 2B). We compared the binding of Y01 to acetylated tau with the binding of another tau antibody, Ac Lys, which was used previously to observe acetylated proteins. As expected, Ac Lys bound both p300-treated tau proteins, 2N4R and 2N4RK280A, irrespective of the presence of the K280 residue, as the mutant contained acetylated lysine residues other than K280. Strikingly, Y01 antibody interacted only with p300-treated 2N4R, but not with 2N4R or 2N4RK280A, demonstrating selectivity toward tau-acK280.

Figure 2 Characteristics and crystal structure of Y01, monoclonal anti–tau-acK280 antibody. (A) Specific binding affinity of Y01 for tau-acK280. Dissociation constant between Y01 and ligand was measured by biolayer interferometry (Octet) using the 12mTau-acK280 peptide as the ligand (K D , dissociation constant; K on , association rate; K off , dissociation rate). (B) Representative immunoblots of tau proteins (ac-tau, tauK280A, and ac-tauK280A) with Ac Lys or Y01 antibody. (C) Immunohistochemistry (IHC) of normal aged or AD human hippocampus with Y01 antibody. Scale bar: 100 μm. Quantification of Y01 tau pathologies in AD patient hippocampus. n = 8 per group. Statistical analysis was performed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. ***P < 0.001. The error bars represent the SEM. (D) Immunoblots of soluble (S) and insoluble (I) formic acid fractions using mouse brains from 4- and 12-month-old WT and tau-P301L mice. (E) Overall complex structure of the Y01 and 12mTau-acK280. (F) F o –F c electron density map of tau peptide, contoured at 3.0 σ (gray mesh). The difference maps were generated after segmented rigid body, positional, and isotropic B-factor refinements of the antibody in the absence of the tau peptide. (G) Sequences and structures of the tau peptide in the complex structure. The Y01 structure is shown as cartoons in subdomain-specific colors (blue, heavy chains; light blue, light chains; yellow, CDRH1; orange, CDRH2; red, CDRH3; light green, CDRL1; green, CDRL2; pink, CDRL3). The tau peptide is shown as gray sticks (gray, carbon; red, oxygen; blue, nitrogen). (H) A closed view of the Y01–12mTau-acK280 complex. Y01 is depicted as ribbons. Y01 residues that contact the tau peptide are represented by blue and light blue ball-and-stick models indicating heavy and light chains, respectively (red, oxygen; blue, nitrogen). Hydrogen bonds between Y01 and tau peptide are depicted as broken lines. (I) Electrostatic interactions between Y01 and 12mTau-acK280 peptide. The structure of Y01 is shown as an electrostatic potential surface, ranging from acidic (red) to basic (blue). The tau peptide is shown as gray ball-and-stick models (red, oxygen; blue, nitrogen).

To confirm that the Y01 antibody could also detect acetylated tau species derived from in vivo samples, we performed immunoprecipitation with Y01 antibody using tau-P301L brain tissues. Western blots revealed that Y01 effectively detected in vivo–acetylated tau from P301L mouse brain (Supplemental Figure 16). Next, we performed immunohistochemistry with the Y01 antibody on hippocampus from human AD patients (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 2). Using Y01, we could clearly visualize deposition of tau-acK280 in AD neurons, dystrophic neurites, and neuritic plaques (Supplemental Figure 17) similar to AT8 staining pattern. In addition, we tested Y01 to resolve the presence of tau-acK280 in fractionated soluble and insoluble brain samples from 4- and 12-month-old WT and tau-P301L mice (Figure 2D). We detected the most deposition of tau-acK280 in insoluble brain fractions from 12-month-old tau-P301L mice. Therefore, we conclude that the Y01 antibody has a specific binding affinity for tau species containing acK280 residue regardless of antigenic tau origins, such as synthetic peptide, purified recombinant protein, or in vivo brain samples. Since therapeutic antibody should target an extracellular antigen, we wondered whether tau-acK280 exists in human extracellular space and can be targeted by Y01. Hence, we performed dot blots with Y01 using human cerebrospinal fluid samples (Supplemental Figure 18) and found the extracellular presence of tau-acK280 in human samples and its detection by Y01.

Crystal structure of the anti–tau-acK280 antibody Y01. The selective binding of Y01 to acetylated tau in a K280-dependent manner motivated us to determine the structure of the Y01 Fab. We determined the crystal structure of the Y01 and 12-mer tauK280 complex by molecular replacement, and refined it to R work and R free values of 19.51% and 24.52%, respectively, at a resolution of 2.5 Å (Figure 2, E–G, and Supplemental Table 3). In the complex structure, 7 residues of 12-mer tau-acK280, corresponding to tau residues 277–283, were modeled with good refinement statistics (Figure 2, F and G). To our knowledge, this is the first reported structure in which the acetyl atoms of acK280 can be directly observed in a crystal structure in complex with an antibody.

The complex structure revealed that the Y01 epitope recognition site forms at a groove consisting of complementarity-determining region (CDR) residues of VH and VL domains, where the tau-acK280 peptide binds. At the rim of the Y01 groove, the peptide backbones of the 12-mer tau-acK280 are clipped by a network of hydrogen bonds with Y01 residues (Figure 2H). The carbonyl oxygen atoms of I277, N289, and L282 of the 12-mer tau-acK280 contact R46 and N34 from the LH domain and Y47 from the VH domain, respectively. At K281 of the tau peptide (tauK281), the main chain nitrogen atom forms a hydrogen bond with the VH Y50 residue of Y01. In addition, the electrostatic surface potential map of the Y01 Fab revealed chemical complementarities between polar tau residues at tauN279, tauK281, and tauD283 and Y01 residues R46 and D27D of the LV domain and R52 of the VH domain, respectively, indicating the residue specificity of Y01 epitope recognition (Figure 2I). Overall, the complex structure emphasizes that the side chain atoms of acK280 are deeply plugged into the Y01 antigen binding site. Four aromatic side chains — Y47, Y96, and F97 from the VH domain and Y96 from the LH domain — surround the aliphatic side chain atoms of tauK280, and the VH N35 nitrogen atom forms a hydrogen bond with the acetyl oxygen atom of tauK280. Therefore, the structure of the Y01–tau peptide complex reveals that Y01 specifically recognizes acK280 and its surrounding residues, and suggests that their direct interaction potentiates the neutralizing activity toward tauopathy caused by tau-acK280.

Y01 inhibits acetylation-induced tau aggregation and propagation, and promotes microglial tau phagocytosis. The observed specific binding of Y01 to tau-acK280 suggests that this antibody could be used in clinical applications to treat diseases caused by tauopathies mediated by K280 acetylation. To test this idea, we examined the effects of Y01 on a series of events involved in the progression of tauopathy: aggregation, seeding, and propagation. Strikingly, in a ThT assay, addition of Y01 dramatically decreased aggregation of p300-treated tau in a concentration-dependent manner, whereas IgG had no effect (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 19, A and B). In FRET experiments, Y01 prevented cellular tau from aggregation induced by acetylated tau aggregates (ac-tau-agg) (Figure 3B). Y01 also inhibited seeding of tau aggregation in the sarkosyl-insoluble fraction of human AD brain (Figure 3B, right; Supplemental Figure 19C; and Supplemental Table 2). These results indicate that the Y01 antibody may have the potential to reduce the progression of tauopathy aggregation and seeding induced by in vitro p300 acetylation, as well as by in vivo human AD tau aggregates. We also compared these anti-aggregation and anti-seeding effects of Y01 with the effects of anti–tau-N-term antibody (Figure 3, A and B). Anti–tau-N-term antibody could not inhibit the aggregation of acetylated tau or the seeding induced by acK18-agg or by the sarkosyl-insoluble fraction of AD brain.

Figure 3 Y01 antibody inhibits acetylation-induced tau aggregation and propagation but enhances microglial tau uptake by Y01. (A) Y01 antibody decreases aggregation of acetylated tau. IgG was used as a control. Anti–tau-N-term antibody does not decrease aggregation of acetylated tau. (B) Quantification of Y01-mediated inhibition of the FRET signal from HEK293T tau biosensor cells. Cells were pretreated with either Y01, anti–tau-N-term, or IgG, and tau seeding was induced by addition of either ac-tau-agg (n = 6 per group) or sarkosyl-insoluble fractions from human AD brain (n = 12 per group). (C) Y01 antibody decreased tau aggregation in primary mouse cortical neurons treated with acK18-agg. IgG was used as a control. The lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. AcK18-agg was analyzed by semidenatured immunoblotting using TTC35 or Y01 antibody, and aggregation was quantified by densitometry. n = 3 per condition. (D) Representative LDH and MTT assays of primary neurons treated with acK18-agg and control IgG or Y01. n = 6 per group. (E) Flow cytometric quantification of mean fluorescence intensity (arbitrary units) of primary mouse microglia treated with ac-tau-agg in the presence of control IgG or Y01. (F and G) BV2 microglial cells were treated with sarkosyl-soluble fractions from AD brains with either control IgG (2 μg/mL) or Y01 (1 or 2 μg/mL) for 4 hours. (F) Semidenaturing immunoblots with AT8 antibody. (G) Quantification of AT8 levels normalized to β-actin. n = 4 per group. Statistical analysis was performed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. The error bars represent the SEM.

Next, we investigated the effect of Y01 on tauopathy propagation at the cellular level. In neurodegenerative diseases including AD, tauopathy spreads through neurons until it damages the entire brain. We supplemented primary cortical neurons with Y01 and tested them for any change in tau species by monitoring the level of acK18-agg. Semidenatured Western blotting revealed that the levels of smear bands corresponding to tau aggregates were substantially lower in primary neurons treated with Y01 than in neurons treated with IgG (Figure 3C). In addition, we monitored the viability of neurons treated with Y01 or IgG. We treated primary neurons with acK18-agg with either IgG or Y01, and assessed cellular viability by LDH and MTT assays. Relative to pretreatment with IgG, pretreatment of primary neurons with Y01 decreased LDH and slightly increased MTT values (Figure 3D). Normal neuronal microtubule structures were not affected by Y01 itself (Supplemental Figure 20). These data suggest that Y01 exerts a beneficial effect on neuronal survival by decreasing the propagation of tauopathy.

To prevent the propagation of tauopathy in neurons, it would be desirable to remove tau aggregates. Because Y01 is specific for acK280, it should be possible to induce antibody-mediated phagocytosis upon interaction of Y01 and tau-acK280. We tested this idea by treating mouse primary microglia with acetylated tau aggregates and either Y01 or IgG, and then assessed the levels of phagocytosed tau by flow cytometry. When the cells were treated with Y01, larger amounts of acetylated tau aggregates were phagocytosed in microglia than when the cells were treated with IgG (Figure 3E). This demonstrates that Y01 also promotes microglial clearance of acetylated tau aggregates through direct interactions with tau-acK280. This is further supported by an experiment with human sarkosyl-soluble fraction (Supplemental Figure 21A, S2). The microglial cell line BV2 was treated with AD sarkosyl-soluble fraction with either control IgG or Y01, and the increased tau uptake by Y01 was observed (Figure 3, F and G).

Systemic administration of Y01 antibody ameliorates behavioral deficits and pathological changes in tau-Tg mice. Y01 inhibits tauopathy and promotes neuronal survival via direct and specific recognition of acetylated tau at K280 (Figures 2 and 3). Using a preclinical disease model in mice, we investigated the potential use of Y01 as a therapeutic. To assess Y01’s therapeutic potential, the intracerebroventricular (i.c.v.) infusion of the murine version of Y01 (mY01) into the lateral ventricle of tau-P301L mice (Figure 4) or the intraperitoneal (i.p.) injection of mY01 (Figure 5) was performed according to the depicted schedules. Improvements in behavioral tests, including nest building test, Y maze, and Morris water maze test (Figures 4 and 5), were observed following administration of Y01 antibody. To investigate whether the i.p.-injected antibody entered the brain and bound to antigens, brain samples were perfused systemically with cold PBS at sacrifice to remove any blood from the brain and were then incubated with protein G–Sepharose (PGS) to pull down the antibodies in brain parenchyma. Western blots with anti-mouse IgG antibody revealed that both control IgG and Y01 antibody were present in the brain (7 months aged; Figure 5E), confirming that antibodies entered the brain even though the blood-to-brain ratio may have been low. Tau protein acetylated at K280 was also pulled down alongside PGS only in Y01 antibody–injected mouse brains, indicating that peripherally injected Y01 antibody entered the brain and bound to the antigen, tau-acK280. Semidenatured Western blots with cortex lysates from mice 17 months of age revealed that total tau (Tau5), tau-acK280 (Y01), and tau-pT231 (AT180) aggregate levels were decreased in antibody-injected brains (Figure 5F). To further evaluate the efficacy of Y01 in a different tau-Tg strain, Y01 antibody was injected i.p. into tau-P301S mice at 2 different doses (5 mg/kg and 50 mg/kg) for 3 months starting from 5 months of age (Supplemental Figure 22). Improvements in the water maze test and synaptic integrity were observed in the group that was given 50 mg/kg of Y01 (Supplemental Figure 22B and Supplemental Figure 23). Semidenatured Western blots with hippocampus lysates that were fractionated into formic acid from 8 months of age revealed that levels of total tau (Tau5) and tau-acK280 (Y01) monomers and oligomers/aggregates were decreased in the brains of mice injected with 50 mg/kg of Y01 (Supplemental Figure 22, C and D).

Figure 4 Amelioration of cognitive deficits and pathology by i.c.v. infusion of mouse-Y01. (A) Schematic diagram of the passive immunization experimental design. (B–D) Two weeks after the start of infusions, behavioral tests were performed during the next 2 weeks of infusion. (B) Nest building test. (C) Y maze. (D) Morris water maze. WT + IgG, n = 4; tau-P301L + IgG, n = 6; tau-P301L + Y01, n = 6; all mice were male. NE, SE, SW, and NW indicate northeast, southeast, southwest, and northwest quadrants. Target quadrant: NW. (E) Immunoblots of Tau5 and Y01 in RAB fractions, RIPA fractions, and formic acid (FA) fractions of the cortex from immunized mice. WT + IgG, tau-P301L + IgG, tau-P301L + Y01, n = 2 per group; all mice were male. (F) Immunoblots of Tau5, tau-pS396, and Y01 in the cortex from immunized mice. The lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. (G) Quantification of Tau5, tau-pS396, and Y01 protein levels normalized to β-actin. WT + IgG, n = 4; tau-P301L + IgG, n = 5; tau-P301L + Y01, n = 5; all mice were male. Statistical analysis was performed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. The error bars represent the SEM.

Figure 5 Amelioration of cognitive deficits and pathology by i.p. injection of Y01. (A) Schematic diagram of the passive immunization experimental design (age 7 or 14 months). (B–D) After weekly injections of control mouse IgG or mouse Y01 during 2 months, behavioral tests were performed during the next 1 month of weekly injections. (B) Nest building test. (C) Y maze. (D) Morris water maze. Ages 7 and 14 months; WT + IgG, n = 9; tau-P301L + IgG, n = 10; tau-P301L + Y01, n = 12. NE, SE, SW, and NW indicate northeast, southeast, southwest, and northwest quadrants. Target quadrant: NW. (E) Representative immunoblots of mouse IgG, Tau5, and mouse Y01 proteins coimmunoprecipitated with the protein G–Sepharose (PGS) from the IgG- or Y01-injected mouse cortex. HC arrow, heavy chain; LC arrow, light chain. Age 7 months; WT + mIgG, n = 3; tau-P301L + mIgG, n = 5; tau-P301L + mY01, n = 6. (F) Representative semidenatured immunoblots of Tau5, Y01, and AT180 protein levels. The lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. Age 14 months; WT + mIgG, n = 4; tau-P301L + mIgG, n = 4; tau-P301L + mY01, n = 6. (G) Quantification of Tau5, Y01, and AT180 protein levels normalized to β-actin. Ages 7 and 14 months; WT + mIgG, n = 7; tau-P301L + mIgG, n = 9; tau-P301L + mY01, n = 12. Statistical analysis was performed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. The error bars represent the SEM.

Y01 prevents in vivo seeding and propagation of human AD-derived tauopathy. The sarkosyl-insoluble fraction from human AD brain (Supplemental Figure 21, P2) was introduced into the left hippocampus CA1 region of 4-month-old P301S-Tg mice using the stereotaxic injection system. The murine version of Y01 (mY01) or control IgG (20 mg/kg) was intravenously administered weekly for 12 weeks. In mice treated with IgG, the number of AT8-positive neurons containing accumulations of tau increased in both the ipsilateral and the contralateral hippocampus (Figure 6A), indicating neuronal damage via ipsilateral seeding and contralateral propagation by tauopathy. By contrast, administration of mY01 dramatically decreased the number of AT8-positive neurons containing tau accumulation in the dentate gyrus (Figure 6, B and C) of hippocampus and entorhinal cortex (Figure 6, B and D). Therefore, we conclude that treatment with the tau-acK280–targeting antibody mY01 in this mouse model exerts a beneficial inhibitory effect on proteopathic seeding induced by AD-derived insoluble tau aggregates and propagation both in vivo and in vitro. In this context, GFAP-positive reactive astrocytes were decreased in the hippocampus of mY01-injected mice (Supplemental Figure 24A), suggesting the alleviation of AD fraction-induced inflammation by Y01. Interestingly, AT8-positive microglia were observed in Y01-injected hippocampus (Supplemental Figure 24B), showing a snapshot of microglia phagocytosing tau.