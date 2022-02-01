Neutrophil extracellular traps in cardiac hypertrophy: a KLF2 perspective

Cardiac hypertrophy is characterized by enlarged cardiomyocyte size and mass, typically in response to increased hemodynamic load. It can be an adaptive response, referred to as physiological cardiac hypertrophy, as observed during pregnancy or in response to endurance exercise. But it can also be a detrimental response called pathological cardiac hypertrophy, as seen in patients with chronic arterial hypertension, valvulopathies, myocardial infarction, or those bearing mutations in sarcomeric proteins (1). Pathological cardiac hypertrophy may lead to heart failure, arrhythmias, or death (1). About 6 million adults in the United States suffer from heart failure, and the prevalence of this condition is increasing, particularly in older age groups (2, 3). Moreover, mortality in patients with heart failure five years after diagnosis remains high at approximately 50% (2, 3), and the incidence of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, which is commonly associated with left ventricular hypertrophy (4), is increasing (2). Heart failure is thus a major burden on public health, and better understanding of the pathogenetic factors that drive pathological cardiac hypertrophy has both high importance and urgency.

Current mechanistic understanding of pathological cardiac hypertrophy is far from a blank slate. Along with increased protein synthesis and cardiomyocyte growth, this condition has been characterized by induction of fetal genes, altered calcium handling and sarcomere structure, mitochondrial dysfunction and cell metabolic reprogramming, impaired angiogenesis, and increased cell death and fibrosis (1). Several molecular contributors (e.g., angiotensin II, endothelin 1, catecholamines, mTOR signaling, natriuretic peptides, mechanosensors, sarcomeric proteins, epigenetic regulators, noncoding RNAs, cellular metabolic remodeling, and inflammatory signaling pathways) have been implicated in pathological cardiac hypertrophy (1, 5). Similarly, multiple cellular players (e.g., cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, fibroblasts, and immune cells) participate in disease pathogenesis (5). Nevertheless, the understanding of cardiac hypertrophy and failure is incomplete, which limits therapeutic strategies and in turn perpetuates the large burden of disease. There are, for example, no specific and effective treatments for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, a condition commonly characterized by left ventricular hypertrophy (2, 4). In this issue of the JCI, Tang et al. provide a translationally provocative contribution to the understanding of nonischemic cardiac hypertrophy and failure (6).

In comparison with studies of resident and infiltrating immune cells in cardiac remodeling during and after acute myocardial infarction, research addressing the contribution of immune cells to nonischemic cardiac hypertrophy is relatively recent and not fully developed. Some progress has been made in understanding the distinct roles of different subsets of macrophages and T cells, as well as the influence of mast cells, in cardiac hypertrophy (5). In contrast, there is a notable paucity of studies addressing the importance of neutrophils in this context. One recent study showed that neutrophil depletion reduces cardiac hypertrophy and dysfunction induced by pressure overload (i.e., transverse aortic constriction) in mice (7). Tang et al. provide evidence that neutrophils contribute to cardiac hypertrophy and dysfunction induced by angiotensin II (6).

Using a loss-of-function strategy, Tang et al. show that depletion of neutrophils with anti-Ly6G antibody reduces cardiac hypertrophy and dysfunction induced by angiotensin II infusion in mice (6). Conversely, acute neutrophilia achieved by neutrophil transfusion aggravates cardiac hypertrophy and dysfunction (6). Moreover, genetic deletion in the myeloid compartment (including monocytes/macrophages and neutrophils) of Krüppel-like factor 2 (KLF2), a transcription factor that has been shown to oppose inflammation (8), increases neutrophil accumulation in the myocardium and enhances cardiac hypertrophy, fibrosis, and dysfunction upon angiotensin II infusion; notably, this cardiac phenotype was also suppressed by depleting neutrophils with anti-Ly6G antibody (6). Finally, deletion of KLF2 only in monocytes/macrophages did not increase angiotensin II–induced cardiac hypertrophy and dysfunction (6). Altogether, these in vivo studies suggest that, at least in the context of angiotensin II–induced cardiac hypertrophy and failure, loss of KLF2 in neutrophils leads to exacerbated cardiac neutrophil accumulation that in turn promotes cardiac hypertrophy and dysfunction.

Interestingly, Tang et al. also studied peripheral blood leukocytes from a cohort of patients with heart failure and age-matched controls, and show that mRNA levels of KLF2 were reduced in total leukocytes and neutrophils of patients with heart failure (6). Although the small sample size prevents generalization of the inverse association between KLF2 expression and heart failure, it is nevertheless an intriguing observation that requires further investigation. Whether the detrimental effect on cardiac function caused by loss of KLF2 expression in mouse neutrophils translates to human heart failure pathophysiology is an open and relevant question, the answer to which could support a therapeutic strategy aimed at promoting KLF2 function in neutrophils in patients with cardiac hypertrophy and failure. Will a therapeutic approach that targets neutrophil function be available in the future to slow or even reverse heart failure with preserved ejection fraction? Such an accomplishment would certainly be a boon to patients plagued by this relatively common condition.