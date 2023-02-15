Targeting myeloid cell coagulation signaling blocks MAP kinase/TGF-β1–driven fibrotic remodeling in ischemic heart failure

Proteomic identification of coagulation and innate immune activation in human IHF. To gain insight into the molecular pathophysiology of the failing human heart in chronic IHF, we performed an unbiased label-free quantitative proteomic and phosphoproteomic profiling of cardiac tissue obtained from 5 patients with severe advanced IHF compared with 5 control donor hearts. High-resolution-accuracy mass spectrometric analysis allowed for the quantification of 2,714 proteins and 10,601 phosphopeptides, of which 208 proteins and 685 phosphopeptides were significantly changed with fold changes greater than 2 or less than 0.5 in at least 60% of all measurements in 1 group (Figure 1, Supplemental Figures 1–6, and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156436DS1). Gene ontology analysis revealed a significant enrichment of pathways related to complement and coagulation cascades, innate immune pathways, platelet activation, and endocytosis in the IHF group relative to control (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 3). Thrombosis and its sequelae are established hallmarks of acute MI and atherothrombotic complications in vascular diseases. The prominent changes in coagulation, complement, and innate immune responses suggested a novel and specific coagulation-inflammatory signature that persisted after acute ischemic events and might have ultimately led to chronic IHF in our samples of severe human ischemic heart disease.

Figure 1 The proteomic signature of human IHF. Proteins isolated from cardiac tissue from human IHF (n = 5) and non-IHF donor hearts (controls, n = 5) were analyzed by label-free quantitative proteomics. Samples were measured in quadruplicate (proteins) and triplicate (phosphopeptides) liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) runs. Heatmaps show the quantity profile for 208 proteins and 685 phosphopeptides significantly differing (P < 0.05, fold change > 2 or < 0.5, and identified in >60% of all LC-MS/MS replicates in either control or IHF group), log 10 -transformed and row-wise normalized using z score and sorted by descending fold change.

Figure 2 Enrichment of innate immune and coagulation pathways and of MAPK1 signaling in human IHF. (A) Reactome pathway enrichment analysis of differentially abundant proteins from Figure 1. (B) Differentially regulated (P < 0.05) nonphosphorylated and phosphorylated proteins were analyzed for their previously known protein-protein interactions between each other by Cytoscape STRING-DB search and sorted by the number of interactions in a circular layout. Among the present kinases, MAPK1 shows the most interactions, followed by mTOR, TTN, CDK13, PI4KA, and TAOK2. (C) Volcano plot depicting significantly differing Integrative Inferred Kinase Activity (InKA) scores between IHF and control groups.

Protein-protein interaction analysis with Cytoscape STRING-DB app identified phosphorylation of mitogen-activated protein kinase 1 (MAPK1, or extracellular signal–regulated kinase [ERK]) at Thr185 and/or Tyr187 as a central node in the integrated network kinase analysis (Figure 2B). In addition, Integrative Inferred Kinase Activity (InKA) analysis revealed that MAPK1 is a (hyper)active kinase (average InKA score of 49) in IHF but not in controls (Figure 2C). Thus, our analysis uncovered a central signaling pathway that may be related to the coagulation and innate immune system changes in human IHF. We therefore performed preclinical and clinical studies to establish the relevance of the MAPK pathway in MI and its progression to IHF as well as to elucidate the upstream coagulation-related signaling pathway involved and potential specific therapeutic targeting.

Blockade of MAPK1 in a preclinical model of MI ameliorates the development of IHF. We used the well-established preclinical mouse model of MI induced by permanent ligation of the left anterior descending coronary artery (LAD) to study the development of IHF. We first localized phosphorylated ERK1/2 by immunofluorescence staining in the infarcted zone 7 days after MI (Figure 3A). ERK1/2 phosphorylation was detectable as early as 1 day after MI (Supplemental Figure 7) in the infarcted zone and increased from day 1 to day 7 in the infarcted and border zones (Figure 3B) but not in nonischemic remote regions of the infarcted hearts (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9). Colocalization of ERK1/2 phosphorylation with CD45+ immune cells, α-smooth muscle actin–positive (α-SMA+) myofibroblasts, CD31+ endothelial cells, and cTNT+ cardiomyocytes showed that ERK1/2 activation primarily occurred in infiltrating immune cells in the infarcted zone at day 7 (Figure 3B). Note that α-SMA did not colocalize with CD31 (Pearson’s coefficient value –0.2267), implying that α-SMA+ cells are primarily myofibroblasts and not smooth muscle cells in the ischemic myocardium. Immune cells, but not myofibroblasts, endothelial cells, or cardiomyocytes, were a prominent location for ERK1/2 activation throughout the course of acute MI in border and infarcted zones, but not remote and unaffected regions of the myocardium (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figures 7–9).

Figure 3 Infiltrating myeloid cells are the major source for increased MAPK1 activation in a preclinical model of non-reperfused MI. Confocal microscopy of whole LV myocardial cryosections obtained from n = 3–5 C57BL/6J mice after 7 days of permanent LAD ligation. (A) Representative images of p-ERK1/2+ cells costained for CD31, CD45, α-SMA, cTNT. Scale bars: 500 μm. (B) Top: Quantification of p-ERK1/2+ intensity in remote, border, and infarction regions at days 1, 3, and 7 after MI. Bottom: Quantification of colocalization analysis of p-ERK1/2 signal intensity with CD31, CD45, α-SMA, and cTNT in border and infarct regions at day 7 after MI using Pearson’s correlation coefficient. RAU, relative arbitrary units. (C) Experimental design: C57BL/6J mice were subjected to permanent LAD ligation versus sham surgery and given trametinib (1 mg/kg/d) or vehicle treatment once daily via oral gavage from day 1 to day 7. (D) High-frequency ultrasound echocardiography obtained in parasternal long axis with measurement of LV ejection fraction (LVEF, %) and LV end-diastolic volume (LVEDV, μL) on day 7 after operation. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 4–6 animals per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We then evaluated the functional contributions of the central MAPK hub identified by the (phospho)proteome analysis. We blocked the mitogen-activated extracellular signal–regulated kinase (MEK), an ERK1/2 activator, with the MEK1/2 inhibitor trametinib (Figure 3C). Long-term, high-dose trametinib regimens in cancer therapy have cardiotoxic side effects (19). Interestingly, short-term treatment with trametinib at a reduced dose of 1 mg/kg/d initiated 1 day and continued for 6 days after permanent LAD ligation attenuated the deterioration of cardiac function 7 days after MI (Figure 3D), while it did not significantly impact infarct size at days 1 and 3 after MI (Supplemental Figure 10A).

Cardiomyocyte death plays a crucial role in enhancing inflammatory responses in MI (20). Ly6G+ neutrophils and Ly6Chi monocytes (3) and subsequent expansion of Ly6Clo monocytes and macrophages (21) orchestrate the inflammatory reaction within the infarcted myocardium. Trametinib significantly reduced mRNA levels of monocytic C-C chemokine receptor 2 (Ccr2), which is essential for myeloid cell recruitment. Importantly, trametinib did not reduce mRNA levels of IL-6, TNF-α, and CCL (Ccl2), implying that the local release of inflammatory mediators after MI (4) was independent of the ERK1/2 pathway (Figure 4A). Cardiomyocyte apoptosis was marginally reduced and CD45+ immune cell infiltration was unchanged 1 and 3 days after MI (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). In contrast, recruitment of CD45+CD11b+Ly6Chi and Ly6Clo myeloid cells into the infarcted heart was significantly reduced by trametinib at day 7 (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 11), in line with the reduced Ccr2 mRNA levels. Trametinib therapy also had no significant effects on cardiac function in sham-operated mice from day 1 to day 7 and in ligated mice from day 1 to day 3 (Supplemental Figure 10D) and did not significantly interfere with p-JNK/SAK or p38 MAPK activation (Supplemental Figure 12A), demonstrating specificity.

Figure 4 Inhibition of ERK1/2 activation attenuates myocardial remodeling and inflammation in permanent MI. Trametinib- and vehicle-treated mice were studied for 7 days after permanent LAD ligation. (A) Relative mRNA expression analysis of Il6, Tnf, Ccl2, and Ccr2 from the infarcted myocardium. (B) Flow cytometry analysis of the infarcted myocardium obtained from vehicle- or trametinib-treated mice normalized to heart weight. Representative gating strategies for quantification of CD45+ leukocytes: CD45+CD90.2–B220–NK1.1–CD11b+ myelomonocytic cells, CD45+CD90.2–B220–NK1.1–CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80–Ly6Chi monocytes, and CD45+CD90.2–B220–NK1.1–CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80–Ly6Clo macrophages. (C) Protein expression analysis of p-ERK1/2 (normalized to total ERK1/2) and activated TGF-β1 (normalized to GAPDH) in infarcted myocardium obtained from vehicle- or trametinib-treated mice. IOD, integrated optical density. (D) Protein expression analysis of p-ERK1/2 (normalized to ERK1/2) and activated TGF-β1 (normalized to GAPDH) in PBMCs isolated from vehicle- or trametinib-treated mice. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 4–6 animals per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

TGF-β1 has been implicated in adverse LV remodeling and development of IHF (4, 22). In the infarcted zone, trametinib not only prevented phosphorylation of ERK, but also reduced activation of TGF-β1, the major driver of adverse cardiac fibrotic remodeling (Figure 4C). Likewise, mRNA levels of COLO1A1 and COLO3A1, coding for collagen type I and III α1 chains, as well as Posn and ACTA2, coding for the fibrosis markers periostin and α-SMA, as potential targets of TGF-β1 signaling were significantly reduced in the infarcted myocardium (Supplemental Figure 12B). Next, we investigated the role of the MAPK pathway for TGF-β1 activation directly in immune cells. Protein expression analysis on isolated peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from the LAD-ligated mice revealed an increased ERK1/2 activation along with the increased TGF-β1 activation (Figure 4D). Thus, infiltrating CD45+ cells were the major source of ERK1/2 phosphorylation in the infarcted zone, and the MEK1/2 inhibitor trametinib prevented TGF-β1 activation in circulating PBMCs, suggesting that TGF-β1 activation was specifically regulated by immune cells after MI.

Myeloid cell TF-PAR signaling is upstream of a profibrotic TGF-β1 pathway. The proteome analysis of human ischemic myocardium demonstrated changes in complement and coagulation pathways in the context of an activated innate immune response, concomitant with ERK1/2 activation (Figure 2). Monocytes are known initiators of coagulation activation in a variety of pathological settings. We therefore next exposed isolated murine monocytes to both hypoxia and the inflammatory cytokines IL-6, TNF-α, and CCL2 (Figure 4A) detected in ischemic myocardium. While latent TGF-β1 expression was unchanged, monocytes exposed to both hypoxia and inflammatory cytokines significantly upregulated ERK1/2 phosphorylation and showed increased TGF-β1 activation, which was blocked by trametinib (Figure 5A). Complement activation influences the function of monocytic TF (23, 24) implicated in MI (25), oxidative stress, and thromboinflammation (6, 26). Western blot analysis of ischemic heart tissue confirmed that key coagulation components identified by the proteome screen were indeed upregulated in IHF patients relative to normal human donor hearts (Supplemental Figure 12C). TF in complex with its ligand FVIIa promotes sustained endosomal ERK1/2 signals by recruitment of the ERK1/2 scaffold β-arrestin to PAR2 and trafficking in complex with β 1 integrin heterodimers (27). Implicating PAR2 as an upstream signal for monocyte ERK1/2 activation, we found that monocytes isolated from PAR2–/– mice had reduced ERK1/2 phosphorylation and TGF-β1 activation when exposed to hypoxia plus cytokines (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 A profibrotic MEK1/2–TGF-β1 pathway is linked to PAR2-mediated ROS signaling in monocytes. (A and B) Protein expression analysis of monocytes isolated from WT mice and pretreated in vitro with trametinib (10 μM) for 1 hour (A), or isolated from PAR2–/– versus WT mice (B). Cells were stimulated with an inflammatory cytokine cocktail containing IL-6, TNF-α, and CCL2 at a concentration of 20 ng/mL with and without hypoxia for 4 hours. Western blotting of p-ERK1/2 (normalized to total ERK1/2) and activated TGF-β1 (normalized to GAPDH). Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 5 replicates (2–3 mice were pooled for each sample). (C–E) PAR2fl/fl and PAR2fl/fl LysMCre littermates were subjected to permanent LAD ligation and investigated after 7 days; n = 5–10 animals per group. (C) Western blot analysis of activated TGF-β1 (normalized to GAPDH) and p-SMAD2 (normalized to total SMAD2) in the infarcted myocardium. Representative blots and quantification of biological replicates. (D) High-frequency ultrasound echocardiography obtained from PAR2fl/fl LysMCre and PAR2fl/fl littermate control mice with measurement of LVEF (%) and LVEDV (μL). Mann-Whitney test. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of permanently LAD-ligated PAR2fl/fl LysMCre and PAR2fl/fl littermate control mice over 7 days. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (F) Sirius red staining and deconvoluted images of fibrotic area on paraffin-embedded heart sections 4 weeks after permanent LAD ligation to induce IHF. Representative images and quantification of fibrotic areas normalized to surface area. Unpaired, 2-sided t test; n = 5 animals per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Based on these data, we subjected PAR2fl/fl LysMCre mice to permanent LAD ligation for 7 days. Myeloid cell PAR2-deficient mice showed reduced TGF-β1 activation with unaltered latent TGF-β1 levels, reduced phosphorylation of the TGF-β1 target small mothers against decapentaplegic homolog 2 (SMAD2) in the myocardium (Figure 5C), and protection from cardiac dysfunction (Figure 5D). Immune cell recruitment into the infarcted myocardium was not diminished in myeloid cell PAR2-deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 12D). Four weeks after LAD ligation, PAR2fl/fl LysMCre mice compared with PAR2fl/fl littermate controls had significantly improved survival (Figure 5E) and improved cardiac function as well as decreased collagen deposition based on sirius red staining of myocardial cross sections (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 12E). Thus, myeloid cell PAR2 supports local TGF-β1 activation and drives cardiac remodeling following MI.

Costaining for TF and CD45 revealed a significant increase of CD45/TF double-positive cells in the infarcted myocardium (Figure 6A). Confocal microscopy imaging of infarcted myocardium of TFfl/fl LysMCre mice confirmed TF localization in myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 13A). TGF-β1–mediated SMAD2 activation in the infarcted myocardium is known to start at day 7 and persist until 28 days after MI (22, 28). There was no difference in infarct size and cardiomyocyte apoptosis 1 day after MI in TFfl/fl LysMCre mice relative to TFfl/fl littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 13, B and C). In line with myeloid cell PAR2 deletion, TF deficiency led to significantly reduced cardiac ERK1/2 activation (Figure 6B), TGF-β1 activation, and SMAD2 phosphorylation (Figure 6C) as well as mRNA expression of TGF-β1–induced COLO1A1, COLO3A1, and ACTA2 (Supplemental Figure 14A). This resulted in improved cardiac function (Figure 6D) without influencing myeloid cell infiltration into the infarcted myocardium 7 days after MI (Supplemental Figure 14B).

Figure 6 Myeloid cell–derived TF-PAR2 complex is required for TGF-β1 activation. (A) Confocal microscopy of myocardial cryosections obtained from n = 5 sham-operated and n = 5 LAD-ligated WT (C57BL/6J) mice at day 7. Representative images and quantification of TF+ cells costained for CD45. Unpaired, 2-sided t test. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B–D) TFfl/fl LysMCre and TFfl/fl littermates were subjected to permanent LAD ligation versus sham surgery and investigated after 7 days; n = 5–7 animals per group. (B) Protein expression analysis of p-ERK1/2 (normalized to total ERK1/2) in the infarcted myocardium. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. (C) Western blot analysis of activated TGF-β1 (normalized to GAPDH) and p-SMAD2 (normalized to total SMAD2) in the infarcted myocardium obtained from TFfl/fl LysMCre and TFfl/fl littermates. Representative blots and quantification of biological replicates. (D) High-frequency ultrasound echocardiography obtained from TFfl/fl LysMCre and TFfl/fl littermates. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. (E) Sirius red staining and deconvoluted images of fibrotic area on paraffin-embedded heart sections 4 weeks after permanent LAD ligation to induce IHF versus sham surgery. Representative images and quantification of fibrotic areas normalized to surface area. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 5 animals per group. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of permanently LAD-ligated TFfl/fl LysMCre and TFfl/fl littermate mice over 4 weeks. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test; n = 10–15 animals per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Long-term follow up of TFfl/fl LysMCre mice revealed reduced collagen deposition, improved survival (Figure 6, E and F), and better cardiac function 4 weeks after MI in comparison with TFfl/fl controls (Supplemental Figure 14C). Immunofluorescence staining revealed an increase of both CD45+p-SMAD2+ and α-SMA+p-SMAD2+ cells in the infarcted myocardium 7 days after MI (Figure 7A). Myeloid cell TF deletion did not reduce CD45+p-SMAD2+ cells, but α-SMA+p-SMAD2+ cells as well as total α-SMA protein expression in the myocardium were significantly reduced in TFfl/fl LysMCre mice compared with TFfl/fl controls (Figure 7, A and B). Thus, TF-PAR2 signaling in infiltrating myeloid cells is responsible for hyperactivation of the MAPK pathway, TGF-β1 activation, and activated myofibroblast accumulation leading to fibrotic cardiac remodeling after MI and the development of IHF.

Figure 7 Myeloid cell to myofibroblast crosstalk for SMAD2 phosphorylation. (A) Confocal microscopy analysis of CD45+p-SMAD2+ and α-SMA+p-SMAD2+ cells in the infarcted myocardium compared with remote myocardium obtained from TFfl/fl LysMCre and TFfl/fl littermates at day 7 after MI. Scale bars: 500 μm. (B) Protein expression analysis of α-SMA (normalized to GAPDH) in the infarcted myocardium compared with myocardium of sham-operated TFfl/fl LysMCre mice at day 7 after MI. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 4–7 animals per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

TF cytoplasmic domain signaling is linked to NOX2/ERK-dependent TGF-β1 activation in permanent MI. We next asked whether TF makes direct signaling contributions to profibrotic TGF-β1 activation. Ligation of TF by FVIIa activates rac and p38 dependent on the TF cytoplasmic domain (29). In the context of PAR signaling, the TF cytoplasmic tail binds the regulatory subunit of PI3 kinase and rac adaptor p85 (27) and recruits the NADPH oxidase for endosomal translocation and reactive oxygen species (ROS), primarily superoxide anion (O 2 •−), production (26). We found that TFfl/fl LysMCre mice with permanent LAD ligation had significantly reduced cardiac NOX2 expression compared with controls and that monocytes isolated from PAR2–/– mice had reduced NOX2 expression when exposed to hypoxia plus cytokines (Supplemental Figure 15, A and B). Likewise, O 2 •− formation in the ischemic myocardium of PARfl/fl LysMCre mice was reduced in comparison with PARfl/fl littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 15C).

In line with results in TFfl/fl LysMCre and PARfl/fl LysMCre mice, cytoplasmic tail–deficient mice (TFΔCT mice) had markedly reduced CD45+NOX2+ immune cell infiltration (Figure 8A) and O 2 •− formation (Figure 8B) in the infarcted myocardium. In addition, circulating mononuclear cells isolated from TFΔCT mice after MI had significantly decreased expression of NOX2 and regulatory subunit p67phox (Supplemental Figure 15D) in comparison with WT mice 7 days after permanent LAD ligation. TGF-β1 and ROS can act as a feed-forward mechanism for fibrosis (30), and NOX2 significantly contributes to oxidative stress and cardiac remodeling after MI (31). Importantly, NOX2–/– monocytes exposed to cytokine mix and hypoxia had significantly decreased ERK1/2 phosphorylation and TGF-β1 activation, indicating a central role for NADPH oxidase–derived ROS (Figure 8C). In line with the reduced O 2 •− production, infarcted myocardium of TFΔCT mice relative to WT showed markedly reduced ERK1/2 phosphorylation, decreased TGF-β1 activation, and reduced TGF-β1 signaling, based on phosphorylation of SMAD2 and profibrotic α-SMA induction (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 15E). Importantly, the phosphorylation of the alternative TF signaling target p38 MAPK (29) (Supplemental Figure 15F) was not altered in TFΔCT mice, underscoring the specificity of the ERK pathway in cardiac remodeling after MI.

Figure 8 TF cytoplasmic tail deletion attenuates ROS production and ERK1/2–TGF-β1 signaling–dependent cardiac fibrosis and improves cardiac function. WT and TFΔCT mice were subjected to permanent LAD ligation versus sham surgery and investigated after 7 days and 4 weeks. (A) Confocal microscopy of myocardial cryosections. Representative images and quantification of MFI of CD45/gp91phox double-positive cells. Scale bars: 75 μm. (B) Assessment of superoxide formation in infarcted myocardium by dihydroethidium-HPLC analysis. Representative chromatogram of 2-hydroxyethidium (2-HE), the oxidation product of DHE, and quantification normalized to weight of the infarcted tissue. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 5–6 animals per group. (C) Protein expression analysis of monocytes isolated from NOX2–/– animals and stimulated with an inflammatory cytokine cocktail containing IL-6, TNF-α, and CCL2 at a concentration of 20 ng/mL with and without hypoxia for 4 hours. Western blotting of p-ERK1/2 (normalized to ERK1/2) and activated TGF-β1 (normalized to GAPDH). Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 4 replicates per group (2–3 mice were pooled for each sample). (D) Western blot analysis of activated TGF-β1 (normalized to GAPDH) and p-SMAD2 (normalized to total SMAD2) in infarcted myocardium obtained from WT or TFΔCT mice after 7 days of MI. Representative blots and quantification of biological replicates. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 5–7 animals per group. (E) Sirius red staining and deconvoluted images of fibrotic area on paraffin-embedded heart sections 4 weeks after permanent LAD ligation to induce IHF versus sham surgery. Representative images and quantification of fibrotic areas normalized to surface area. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 5–7 animals per group. (F) Longitudinal echocardiographic studies over 4 weeks for LVEF (%) and LVEDV (μL) in parasternal long axis M-mode. Two-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; n = 6–17 animals per group. (G) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of permanently LAD-ligated versus sham-operated C57BL/6J and TFΔCT mice over 4 weeks. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test; n = 15–20 animals per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Deletion of TF’s cytoplasmic tail had no effect on infarct size and cardiomyocyte apoptosis 1 day after MI, based on Masson’s trichrome and TUNEL staining (Supplemental Figure 15, G and H). Because early TGF-β1 signaling is required for late cardiac remodeling in the development of IHF after MI (22, 28), we examined TFΔCT mice 4 weeks after MI. Sirius red staining revealed increased collagen deposition and larger fibrotic areas in the hearts of LAD-ligated compared with sham-operated mice, which were significantly reduced in TFΔCT mice (Figure 8E). These morphological improvements were associated with protection from functional deterioration in TFΔCT mice with significantly less dilated and better-contracting left ventricles (Figure 8F) and improved survival in comparison with control mice (Figure 8G).

TF cytoplasmic domain phosphorylation in experimental MI and in the clinical settings of IHF. Immunohistochemical staining of ischemic myocardium showed a relative abundance of TGF-β1+Ly6C+ inflammatory cells compared with TGF-β1+CD31+ cells in control mice, but not in TFΔCT mice (Figure 9A). To further analyze the role of the TF cytoplasmic tail in myeloid cell TGF-β1 activation, we generated bone marrow (BM) chimeras of TFΔCT and WT mice. After 9–10 weeks of confirmed engraftment (Supplemental Figure 16, A and B), permanent MI was induced in chimeric mice for analysis 7 days later. Whereas CD45+CD11b+ myeloid cell recruitment to the infarcted myocardium was indistinguishable between transplant groups (Supplemental Figure 16C), only chimeras with BM from TFΔCT mice (TFΔCT→WT) had reduced cardiac NOX2 expression, ERK1/2 phosphorylation, and TGF-β1 activation (Figure 9B) paralleled by attenuated SMAD2 phosphorylation after MI (Supplemental Figure 17A). Six weeks after permanent LAD ligation, only TFΔCT→WT mice showed improved cardiac function, thereby phenocopying the TFΔCT animals (Supplemental Figure 17B). Thus, this preclinical evidence links myeloid cell TF-PAR2 signaling to TF cytoplasmic tail–dependent NOX2 activation, ERK phosphorylation, and TGF-β1 activation in MI and adverse cardiac remodeling leading to IHF.

Figure 9 Myeloid cell TF cytoplasmic domain phosphorylation mediates ERK1/2–TGF-β1–dependent cardiac remodeling in permanent LAD ligation. (A) Confocal microscopy of myocardial cryosections obtained from WT (C57BL/6J) and TFΔCT mice. Representative images and quantification of MFI of Ly6C+TGFβ-1+ and CD31+TGF-β1+ cells. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 5 animals per group. Scale bars: 25 μm. (B) Mice with transplanted BM were subjected to permanent LAD ligation versus sham surgery and investigated 7 days later. Western blot analysis of NOX2 (normalized to GAPDH), p-ERK1/2 (normalized to total ERK1/2), and TGF-β1 (normalized to GAPDH) in infarcted myocardium obtained from chimeric mice. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 5–7 animals per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Phosphorylation of the TF cytoplasmic domain was detectable specifically in CD45+ cells 7 days after experimental MI in WT but not in TFΔCT mice (Figure 10A), suggesting that activation of the TF-dependent profibrotic pathway can be identified by measurement of this posttranslational modification of TF. We employed previously validated phosphorylation-specific antibodies against the TF cytoplasmic domain (32) to translate this finding to human IHF. The numbers of CD45+ cells stained for phosphorylated TF were markedly increased in LV tissue samples obtained from IHF patients as compared with donor heart tissue (Figure 10, B and C, and Supplemental Table 4). This increased TF phosphorylation was accompanied by upregulation of IL-6, CCL2, and CCR2 in the heart tissue (Supplemental Figure 17C), indicating myeloid cell recruitment, as well as increased TGF-β1 activation and downstream phosphorylation of SMAD2 (Figure 10D), indicating subsequent cardiac fibrotic remodeling.

Figure 10 TF cytoplasmic domain phosphorylation–dependent increased TGF-β1 activation in clinical setting of MI. (A) Representative confocal images of phosphorylation status of TF in infarcted myocardium obtained from WT or TFΔCT mice after 7 days. Representative images and quantification of biological replicates. Kruskal-Wallis test and Dunn’s multiple-comparison test; n = 3–4 animals per group. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Representative immunofluorescence confocal microscopy images of CD45+ and CD45/p-TF double-positive cells in human myocardium specimens obtained from n = 5 nonischemic (NI) donor hearts and n = 7 IHF patients. Quantification of biological replicates. Mann-Whitney test. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C and D) Western blot analysis and quantification of human LV tissue obtained from n = 5 nonischemic donor hearts and n = 9 IHF patients for p-TF (normalized to total TF) and TF (C) or TGF-β1 (normalized to GAPDH) and p-SMAD2 (normalized to total SMAD2) (D). Mann-Whitney test. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

TF was upregulated on circulating PBMCs in mice after MI (Figure 11, A and B). We next asked whether TF phosphorylation in liquid biopsies could be used for identifying patients at risk for IHF. Patients with subacute, prolonged MI that is not timely reperfused have a 2-fold higher risk of death and of developing heart failure compared with MI patients presenting early for reperfusion therapy (33). In a sample taken from our observational MICAT study, we focused on patients with subacute MI compared with stable coronary artery disease (CAD) admitted for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) (Supplemental Table 5). TF cytoplasmic domain phosphorylation in circulating monocytes and plasma levels of active TGF-β1 were significantly increased in subacute MI compared with stable CAD patients (Figure 11, C–E). These data indicated that myeloid cell TF phosphorylation could serve as a marker to identify patients at increased risk of developing IHF and adverse remodeling following MI with ongoing cardiac ischemia.

Figure 11 Phosphorylation of TF cytoplasmic domain on circulating monocytes in ongoing cardiac ischemic damage. Circulating PBMCs were isolated from C57BL/6J mice at day 7 after permanent LAD ligation. (A) Western blot analysis of TF expressed by PBMCs. Unpaired, 2-sided t test; n = 5–7 animals per group. (B) Flow cytometry analysis of the PBMCs. Representative counter-plots and quantification of CD45+TF+, CD45+TF+CD115+Ly6C+, and TF+CD115+Ly6C– monocytes per 1 mL whole blood. Mann-Whitney 2-sided t test; n = 5–6 animals per group. (C–E) Representative confocal microscopy of isolated monocytes stained for p-TF (red), TF (red), and DAPI (blue) (C) followed by Western blot analysis of monocytic TF cytoplasmic domain phosphorylation (4G6) and TF (10H10) (D) and plasma levels of activated TGF-β1 (E) in samples obtained from patients with subacute MI (n = 6) and stable coronary artery disease (CAD) (n = 6) as described in Supplemental Table 5. Mann-Whitney unpaired, 2-sided t test. Scale bars: 25 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Pharmacological targeting of TF-FVIIa improves cardiac function by preventing TGF-β1 activation. We next targeted TF signaling pharmacologically after MI. Nematode anticoagulant protein C2 (NAPc2) blocks TF signaling and coagulation by forming an inhibited TF-FVIIa-FX(a) complex (34). NAPc2 has been tested in PCI without increasing bleeding risk in combination with antiplatelet and standard heparin therapy (35) and was recently evaluated in a clinical trial in COVID-19 (36) without major safety concerns. Recapitulating the findings in mouse monocytes, isolated human monocytes exposed to inflammatory cytokines and hypoxia had increased NOX2 expression and TGF-β1 activation, which were suppressed by NAPc2 along with ERK1/2 phosphorylation (Figure 12A).

Figure 12 Pharmacological targeting of TF-FVIIa improves cardiac function by preventing TGF-β1 activation. (A) Protein expression analysis of p-ERK1/2 (normalized to total ERK1/2), NOX2, and TGF-β1 (normalized to GAPDH) on isolated human monocytes exposed to hypoxia in the presence of cytokine cocktail mix (20 ng/mL) with and without NAPc2 (200 ng/mL). Representative blots and quantification; n = 6 healthy individuals per group. (B) Experimental design: Mice were injected with NAPc2 (1 mg/kg/d) versus sham once daily by i.p. injection from day 1 through day 7. (C) Western blot analysis of NOX2 and TGF-β1 (normalized to GAPDH) obtained from PBMCs of the experimental animals 7 days after MI. Representative images and quantification of replicates. (D and E) High-frequency echocardiography obtained in parasternal long axis (PLAX) with measurement of LVEF and LVEDV on day 7 after LAD ligation (D) and representative blots for protein expression analysis of p-ERK1/2, NOX2, TGF-β1, and α-SMA (E) in infarcted myocardium obtained from vehicle- or NAPc2-treated mice. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n= 5–7 animals per group. (F–H) Mice were injected with NAPc2 (1 mg/kg/d) or vehicle (1 mg/kg/d) once daily by i.p. injection from day 1 through day 7 followed by longitudinal analysis. (F) Representative images and quantification of fibrotic areas normalized to surface area. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 5–7 animals per group. (G) Echocardiographic studies over 4 weeks for LVEF (%) and LVEDV (μL) in PLAX M-mode. (H) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of LAD-ligated versus sham-operated NAPc2- and vehicle-treated mice after 4 weeks. Two-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test, log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test; n = 6–15 animals per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

In our preclinical model 7 days after MI, circulating myeloid cells had increased levels of NOX2 and active TGF-β1 that were attenuated by NAPc2 treatment starting 1 day after acute MI (Figure 12, B and C). In addition, NAPc2 improved cardiac function (Figure 12D), attenuated cardiac infiltration of CD11b+ myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 18A), and diminished ERK1/2 phosphorylation, NOX2 expression, TGF-β1 activation, and the downstream target α-SMA in the infarcted heart (Figure 12E and Supplemental Figure 18B). Next, we investigated beneficial effects of NAPc2 in the adverse cardiac remodeling and the transition from non-reperfused MI to IHF. Compared with vehicle-treated mice, mice with short-term NAPc2 treatment from day 1 to day 7 post-MI showed significantly reduced cardiac fibrosis (Figure 12F) and improved cardiac function at day 28 after MI (Figure 12G). This protection from cardiac damage resulted in improved survival (Figure 12H). Collectively, our results show that targeting of TF signaling function on myeloid cells results in beneficial cardiac remodeling by limiting excess fibrosis, improves cardiac function, and attenuates the development of IHF after MI.