If these myocytes could talk, they would speak the language of metabolites

Here, the authors identify a cardiomyocyte-dependent paradigm of cellular crosstalk governing post-MI remodeling and show that this pathway is clinically actionable. In testing their ENPP1 inhibitor, Li et al. used a clinically relevant time course of drug administration, with myricetin being delivered after injury (12). This preclinical study provides excellent motivation for the advancement of ENPP1 inhibitor therapy, as treatment could easily be started as early as hours after MI and continued for the appropriate period in human patients. One point of caution is that we do not yet fully understand the temporal dynamics and roles of cardiac ENPP1 expression following MI from this study (12), and more work will be needed to determine the optimal therapeutic time window for treatment. It would be reasonable to predict that early treatment with pan-ENPP1 inhibitors could increase the inflammatory response, and early (before 7 days after MI) inflammatory dynamics were not explored in this study following myricetin treatment. It appears that fibroblast ENPP1 increased by 3 days after MI, peaking by day 7. Beneficial, therapeutic effects would likely be driven by inhibition occurring in this time window. Furthermore, Li et al. proposed a serum biomarker, orotidine, whose levels rose following ENPP1 inhibition, reflecting rescued nonmyocyte pyrimidine synthesis that could be serially measured to monitor the functional status of this mechanism (12). This potential biomarker presents a superb opportunity for future study in human patients, both for investigating whether this mechanism occurs in post-MI remodeling in humans and for monitoring the effectiveness of potential treatments targeting this pathway.

An interesting consideration we are still left with is the teleological reason for why this process occurs, as this mechanism seems completely maladaptive for postinfarct wound healing. For example, is ENPP1-mediated signaling a broader mechanism for limiting inflammation in the heart that is beneficial in chronic inflammatory conditions, but detrimental in acute wound-healing processes? This mechanism could have evolved in response to conditions such as chronic myocarditis to beneficially reduce immune-mediated cardiomyocyte injury and myocardial fibrosis. Its role in the acute injury response was unlikely under similar evolutionary pressures, as MI typically occurs at ages after reproduction is completed. It will be informative to further explore this pathway in other modes of cardiac injury and to delineate which circumstances prove beneficial versus maladaptive. Additionally, it will be interesting to explore whether this mechanism contributes to maintaining cardiomyocyte cell-cycle exit in the adult mammalian heart. While Li and coauthors demonstrated that cell-cycle inhibition in nonmyocyte cells allowed these cells to evade cell death, they did not directly investigate cardiomyocyte proliferation, cell death, or DNA synthesis following myricetin treatment in vivo. It is possible that inhibition of this metabolic assault on proliferating cells could also allow for further beneficial remodeling by cardiomyocytes, including by increased proliferation. Ultimately, beyond presenting profoundly interesting and clinically relevant findings, these experiments (12) were exceptionally well constructed and will serve as a blueprint for how cell-cell crosstalk should be rigorously studied. This work will lay the foundation for future work studying not only this specific pathway, but for many studies concerned with how cells communicate with one another. We congratulate Li and colleagues on their excellent study (12), and we look forward to seeing how this story continues to develop.