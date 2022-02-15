Aging-related olfactory loss is associated with olfactory stem cell transcriptional alterations in humans

Study cohort. To investigate mechanisms involved with presbyosmia, we obtained olfactory mucosa biopsies from 8 adult human subjects, ages 51 to 80 years, 4 male and 4 female (demographic details provided in Table 1). We sought controls with normosmic function and therefore included 1 subject slightly below age 65 to meet these criteria, but otherwise avoided inclusion of young samples. SIT scores greater than 33 are considered normosmic; 30 to 33, mildly hyposmic; 26 to 29, moderately hyposmic; 19 to 25, severely hyposmic; and 6 to 18, anosmic (with slight adjustments for age/sex). We processed samples for scRNA-Seq from 6 subjects. One cohort consisted of 3 normosmic subjects, based on psychophysical olfactory assessment, with SIT scores of 34 to 37; the other cohort consisted of presbyosmic subjects, with SIT scores 11 to 29 and age greater than 65 years. Active rhinitis or sinusitis was excluded by nasal endoscopy and/or noncontrast sinus CT scan showing absence of nasal polyps, severe edema or purulence, or history. The diagnosis of presbyosmia was established based on SIT score and absence of other obvious cause for sensorineural hyposmia, such as prior head trauma, postviral olfactory disorder, or neurodegenerative disease. Biopsies were obtained from the olfactory cleft at the time of transnasal endoscopic surgery for access to the sphenoid or skull base that was unrelated to nasal or olfactory disorders (26).

Epithelial analysis. For olfactory mucosa biopsies, we generated high-quality single-cell transcriptional profiles for 36,091 cells. Despite being obtained from the superior posterior septum, typically lined by surface OE rather than sinonasal surface respiratory epithelium (RE), biopsies comprised mixtures of both OE and RE cells (Figure 1, A–C). Mixed epithelial populations were not unexpected, since there is a well-documented patchy replacement of OE by respiratory-like surface epithelium in adult humans (20, 22). An example of discontinuous intact neuroepithelium with aneuronal patches is shown in a presbyosmic biopsy stained to visualize olfactory neurons with antibody Tuj1, recognizing neuron-specific β-tubulin (Figure 1B). Using unsupervised clustering of scRNA-Seq data, we visualized cellular composition in uniform manifold approximation projection (UMAP) plots; distinct populations were annotated as we and others have described, based on known marker gene expression (19, 27, 28). Clustering was visualized for individual biopsies (Figure 1C) and in an integrated and batch-corrected combined plot (Figure 1D). Because we used full-thickness surgical punch-style biopsies rather than a brush biopsy technique, our samples captured surface epithelial cells as well as large numbers of stromal cells, vascular cells, and immune populations (Figure 1, D and E). While one presbyosmic subject with total anosmia had nearly no olfactory neurons present, all other samples contained sensory cell populations, ranging from 63 to 186 cells per sample (Figure 1, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155506DS1). Neuron lineage cluster analysis identified GBCs and immature and mature olfactory neurons and identified expression of olfactory receptor transcripts, 56 of which were not found in our previous scRNA-Seq data set (Supplemental Figure 1, Supplemental Tables 2–6). The relative cellular composition is indicated for presbyosmic and normosmic cohorts (Figure 1E). DotPlot visualization of transcripts highly enriched in specific cell clusters provides an overview of annotated cell phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 2). Initial analysis demonstrated that our samples capture the range of cell populations present in olfactory mucosa. While this approach provides limited ability to draw definitive conclusions about relative numbers of specific cell populations, single-cell profiling is particularly well suited to exploring transcriptional changes focused on identical cell populations from diseased versus control cohorts via differential expression analysis (Supplemental Figure 3).

Focused cell cluster analysis: olfactory stem cells. Because a patchy replacement of neuroepithelium with respiratory-like metaplastic surface epithelium, lacking neurons, is a prominent feature of presbyosmic biopsies (Figure 1B), a process of “neurogenic exhaustion” has been proposed as an underlying mechanism (22, 29). In this model, olfactory basal stem or progenitor cell populations would exhaust or change over time, resulting in an inability to support ongoing epithelial renewal. Accordingly, we focused attention on the stem cell clusters in presbyosmic versus control normosmic samples (Figure 2). The HBC, defined by KRT5 and TP63 expression, functions as the reserve stem cell population in the OE (15), and a biochemically similar basal cell also supports self-renewal of the respiratory epithelium (28). Replotting the KRT5+ basal cell cluster subset and visualizing sample contributions, we found that olfactory stem cells (HBCs) were abundant in presbyosmic biopsies (Figure 2, A and B). Nine subclusters of KRT5+ basal cells (which included respiratory and olfactory basal cells) were identified and further analyzed and included more than 4000 cells, with contributions from all biopsy samples (Figure 2A). For clarity, we refer to KRT5+ basal cells as HBCs only when they are associated with OE, and if they are from the respiratory epithelium, we refer to them as respiratory basal cells.

Figure 2 Basal cell transcriptional heterogeneity. (A) UMAP plot visualizing the KRT5+ subset from integrated data set after unbiased reclustering. (B) Basal cell subset identifying cells by sample of origin; note substantial overlap of sample contributions. (C) Selected gene expression plots demonstrating heterogeneity among basal cells. (D) Comparison of KRT5 and SERPINB3 expression across basal cell subclusters. (E–G) Human respiratory epithelium immunohistochemistry with SERPINB3 (magenta) expression in KRT5+ basal cells and the columnar or secretory cells. (H) Respiratory epithelium with colocalization of TUBB4 protein (green) apically and SERPINB3 (magenta). (I) OE from a normosmic subject costained for immature neuronal marker DCX (green) and SERPINB3 (magenta), absent. (J) Differential expression between the SERPINB3+ and SERPINB3– basal cells. Genes significantly upregulated (P < 0.05 and log fold change >0.60) in SERPINB3+ cells are colored in red; genes significantly upregulated in SERPINB3– cells are colored in blue. Nuclei in E–I are stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μM.

Basal cell heterogeneity. We identified here heterogeneity among the TP63+KRT5+ basal cells (Figure 2C). For instance, SERPINB3 strongly segregated to a subset of the basal cells present in our samples, as visualized in gene expression plots or violin plots (Figure 2, C and D). In our prior scRNA-Seq data set, SERPINB3 appeared to be enriched in respiratory rather than olfactory basal cells (19); here, immunohistochemical staining confirmed at the protein level that SERPINB3 colocalized in many KRT5+ basal cells in portions of surface epithelium lacking olfactory neurons, but coexpressing known respiratory epithelial markers such as TUBB4 (also referred to as β4-tubulin; ref. 29 and Figure 2, E–I). SERPINB3 was also present in more mature respiratory secretory cells (Figure 2, F and G). However, observed areas harboring olfactory neurons, labeled with neuron-specific markers such as DCX, lacked SERPINB3 (Figure 2I). Thus, SERPINB3 may be useful in distinguishing olfactory from respiratory cells in heterogenous samples. DE analysis comparing SERPINB3+ versus SERPINB3– basal cells identified several genes that were significantly (P < 0.05, log 2 FC > 0.60) upregulated in SERPINB3+ basal cells (Figure 2J). Some of these enriched genes, such as HES4 and MUC1, have been demonstrated in respiratory cell lineages (28), and genes such as KRT8 and KRT18 are established nonneuronal markers in murine models (30). In contrast, transcripts that were enriched in SERPINB3– basal cells, including KRT15, MEG3, CTSV, and SPINK5, are less well-studied. Visualizing SPINK5 and CTSV in UMAP plots, both transcripts localized broadly among the putative olfactory HBC clusters, although a small highly CTSV-enriched subset was identifiable (Figure 2C). CTSV is of potential interest, as it is a druggable cysteine protease with restricted CNS expression, thought to have roles in regulation of cell proliferation, adhesion, and, importantly, immune response (31, 32). SPINK5 encodes a proteinase inhibitor, also present in epidermal basal layers, with activity regulating proliferation via the Wnt pathway (33, 34); a role in HBCs has not been described. Based on these findings, our analysis in the remainder of this manuscript uses the term HBC in reference to the SERPINB3– basal cell clusters in an effort to include only olfactory basal stem cells and exclude likely respiratory basal cells.

Presbyosmic versus control stem cells. We also performed DE analysis comparing HBCs from presbyosmic versus control groups (Figure 3 and Supplemental Tables 2–6). Our analysis identified 31 transcripts significantly upregulated in presbyosmic HBCs compared with normosmic control HBCs, including cytokine-response genes IFI6, IFI27, IRF1, KLF4, and KLF6 and anti-proliferative gene RHOB (Figure 3A and refs. 35–37). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of the upregulated set suggested strongly that the presbyosmic HBCs exhibit changes consistent with chronic inflammation. GSEA biological process categories included the processes cellular response to cytokine stimulus, regulation of cell proliferation, regulation of cell differentiation, and numerous terms relating to regulation of apoptosis or cell death (Figure 3B). Of interest, our findings from presbyosmic human HBCs are consistent with basal cell alterations identified in a mouse model of chronic local cytokine overexpression (25), providing support for a model of stem cell dysfunction in aging-related human olfactory loss. To exclude the possibility that HBC gene expression changes were driven by the sole totally anosmic sample in the presbyosmia group, we performed a reanalysis excluding this sample (Supplemental Figure 4) and identified similar HBC alterations.

Figure 3 DE identifies presbyosmic stem cell dysfunction. (A) DE analysis between presbyosmic and normosmic HBCs; transcripts significantly upregulated (P < 0.05 and log fold change >0.60) in presbyosmic HBCs (red) and transcripts upregulated in normosmic HBCs (blue) are labeled. (B) GSEA of presbyosmic HBC-enriched transcripts, plotting the top significant biological process terms; inflammatory or injury response terms suggest HBC functional alterations.

Immune landscape in presbyosmic olfactory mucosa. Because we identified changes suggesting inflammatory responses in presbyosmic HBCs, we next explored the immune cells captured in olfactory biopsies. Focusing attention on immune cell populations within our integrated scRNA-Seq data set, we investigated DE between the presbyosmic and normosmic samples. CD8+ T cells, CD4+ T cells, innate lymphocytes (NK, NKT and innate lymphoid cells [ILCs]), CD68+ macrophages, and mast cells were identified (Supplemental Figure 5). Initial analysis suggested possible differences among the innate lymphocyte compartment (NK/ILC) cells from presbyosmic and normosmic control biopsies, and these were reclustered and visualized (Figure 4, A and B). While canonical “NK” markers NKG7 and GNLY were expressed uniformly (Figure 4C), DE analysis identified several upregulated genes in cells from presbyosmic subjects (Figure 4D). The most significantly upregulated gene was amphiregulin (AREG). AREG has been found to increase regulatory T cell proliferation and to protect and maintain epithelial stem cells in corneal epithelial injury models (38, 39). But perhaps most intriguingly, a subset of ILCs, ILC2s, are known to secrete AREG to bolster mucosal epithelial repair. AREG is a ligand for the EGF receptor, which is strongly expressed by olfactory HBCs, providing a mechanism of action to influence presbyosmic HBC activity (38). Indeed, ILC2-derived amphiregulin has been shown to play a prominent role in lung epithelial regeneration (40). Other genes upregulated in presbyosmic patients (Figure 4D), including H3F3B, SYTL3, and HOPX, are also associated with innate lymphocytes (41, 42). Likewise, we identified the C-C motif chemokine ligands CCL3 and CCL4 as enriched in presbyosmic cells, and chemokine signaling between immune cells and HBCs has been described in rodent models (25). Both CCL3 and CCL4 are reportedly expressed by subgroups of innate and adaptive lymphocytes, suggesting multiple lymphocyte subsets may actually contribute to HBC dysfunction. These data point to potential mechanisms for innate lymphocyte-derived proepithelial signals to influence olfactory versus respiratory replacement within the olfactory cleft.

Figure 4 Gene expression changes in select presbyosmic immune cells. (A) A UMAP plot of the subset of NK cells after reclustering. (B) Sample origins are depicted. (C) Gene expression plots for selected innate lymphocyte compartment (NK/ILC) transcripts, (NKG7, GNLY, CD3D and CD8A); additional markers are depicted in Supplemental Figure 3. (D) DE between presbyosmic and normosmic immune cells; transcripts significantly upregulated (P < 0.05 and log fold change >0.60) in presbyosmic cells are colored in red, while transcripts significantly upregulated in normosmic are colored in blue.

Lymphocyte–stem cell interactions in presbyosmia. To explore potential lymphocyte interactions active in presbyosmic olfactory mucosa, we performed NicheNet ligand-receptor analysis (Figure 5), identifying potential pairings between receptors upregulated in presbyosmic HBCs and ligands expressed by presbyosmic NK, NKT, and CD8+ T cell subsets (43). A number of lymphocyte/HBC ligand pairings were enriched in our presbyosmic data sets (Supplemental Figure 6A), including inflammatory chemokines (CXCL1) and TNF family member TNFSF12 (TWEAK; Figure 5A). Lymphocyte-expressed IL-24 emerged as a potent interacting ligand with presbyosmic HBCs, expressing high levels of receptors IL-20RA and IL-20RB (Figure 5A and ref. 44). NK and T cells have been found to produce IL-24 (45–47), driving proinflammatory and allergic functions (48–50) and enhancing wound chronicity (51). The signaling pathways acting downstream of these receptor/ligand pairs included multiple target genes that we identified as significantly upregulated in presbyosmic HBCs (Figure 2J, Figure 5B, and Supplemental Figure 6, B and C), including CDKN1A (p21), a downstream target of all identified lymphocyte ligands. CDKN1A is of particular interest, as it can inhibit cell-cycle progression in response to DNA stress, and removal of CDKN1a enhances regenerative potential of hematopoietic or intestinal progenitors, while overexpression impairs wound healing (52, 53). Together, these findings suggest the intriguing hypothesis that, due to a persistent inflammatory milieu, CDKN1a activation in presbyosmic HBCs may contribute to impaired regenerative function. Other ligands of interest identified here included COX2 (PTGS2), associated with widespread potential activation of presbyosmic HBCs (Figure 5B). Overall, ligand/receptor target gene analysis revealed a signature of chronic inflammatory cytokine signaling and negative impact on cellular differentiation (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 6B), identifying potential mechanisms by which lymphocyte populations may negatively affect HBC function in presbyosmia.

Figure 5 Presbyosmic immune cell subsets drive DE in stem cells. (A) NicheNet intercellular communication analysis identified receptors specifically upregulated in presbyosmic HBCs. These receptors are plotted with highly validated ligands expressed by presbyosmic NK, NKT, and CD8+ T cells. (B) Ligand-target matrix denoting the regulatory potential between presbyosmic NK, NKT, and CD8+ T cell ligands and selected target genes from the presbyosmic HBC program. (C) GSEA of presbyosmic HBC-enriched target genes identified by NicheNet analysis, plotting the selected biological process terms.

Other cell populations. The other basal cell population in the OE, GBCs, were also evaluated. In rodent models, GBCs generally function as active neuronal progenitors, dividing and differentiating into olfactory neurons. Human OE typically contains sparse numbers of GBCs when probed by immunohistochemistry or as appears in published scRNA-Seq data (19, 20), likely due to the transient GBC state as a rapidly differentiating progenitor produced only as needed in response to neuronal loss. Here, a small pool of GBCs (42 cells) from presbyosmic and normosmic samples were analyzed (Supplemental Figure 7). While these cells exhibit expression of established GBC markers, including basic helix-loop-helix neurogenic transcription factors, analysis did show that inflammatory and early response genes were among upregulated DE transcripts in presbyosmic cells, including IER2, CXCR4, and JUNB. However, significant Gene Ontology (GO) terms for the set of upregulated presbyosmic GBC genes were not clearly informative, suggesting that the GBC phenotype is not substantially altered. These findings suggest that presbyosmic GBCs likely continue to function as transient neuronal precursors based on their transcriptional profiles.

HBC culture model. To facilitate further mechanistic study of human olfactory stem cells, we sought to develop a human olfactory HBC culture model. We reasoned that immunoselection for cells expressing NOTCH1 from cell suspensions of human olfactory mucosa biopsies would enrich samples highly for HBCs, as the NOTCH1 surface receptor has been demonstrated on HBCs (18). Thus, we prepared a surgical olfactory mucosal biopsy sample from a normosmic subject for scRNA-Seq immediately following tissue harvest, and the remaining cell suspension was then NOTCH1 immunoselected for culture (Figure 6A). The NOTCH1+ fraction was maintained on 5% laminin in a well-established respiratory basal cell-growth medium for several passages. Importantly, the scRNA-Seq analysis of the portion of the biopsy used to establish this culture revealed almost exclusively olfactory rather than respiratory populations (see Figure 1, C and D). Thus, we conclude that the NOTCH1+ cells seeded to establish our cultures were likely to be olfactory HBCs rather than possible respiratory epithelial contaminants. The cultured cells consistently formed adherent islands with occasional morphological changes consistent with differentiation (Figure 6B). Representative immunocytochemical staining (Figure 6C) showed nearly homogenous expression of HBC markers KRT5 and TP63. Passaged cultures were further characterized using scRNA-Seq (Figure 6, D and E). Integrating and visualizing the scRNA-Seq data from the cultured sample with scRNA-Seq data sets from 3 acutely harvested human biopsy samples confirmed that the cultures (at passage 6) expressed HBC markers (KRT5, TP63, EGFR) but not the respiratory marker SERPINB3 (Figure 6D) and clustered generally with the olfactory HBCs from acute biopsies in UMAP plots (Figure 6E), indicating transcriptional profile similarity to the in vivo HBCs.

Figure 6 A cell culture model for human HBC analysis. (A) Experimental approach; human olfactory mucosa biopsy is dissociated, followed by immunoselection for NOTCH1+ cells, seeded onto laminin for in vitro expansion. (B) Differential interference contrast (DIC) view of typical adherent cell islands and (C) immunostaining of cultures showing near-uniform TP63+KRT5+ phenotype. (D and E) scRNA-Seq analysis of passage 6 HBC cultures; the culture single-cell data set was integrated with 3 control acutely harvested human olfactory biopsy scRNA-Seq data sets. FeaturePlots in D show gene expression of selected transcripts, and UMAP (E) showing sample origins indicates that culture-expanded cells (purple) cluster adjacent to acutely harvested olfactory HBCs, indicating transcriptional similarity, and largely lack SERPINB3. iOSNs, immature olfactory sensory neurons; mOSNs, mature neurons; BG, Bowman’s gland; MV, microvillar cells; Sus, sustentacular. (F) RT-qPCR assay of TNF-α–treated HBC cultures; note 2 fold-change increase in TP63 expression relative to controls (P = 0.04, n = 3). Scale bars: 50 μM.

We next used this culture model to test the effects of TNF-α on HBC gene expression. Cells were cultured in either HBC growth medium with 0.5 ng/mL TNF-α or HBC growth medium alone for 72 hours (Figure 6F). Quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) assays showed no change for HBC subset markers identified in our initial scRNA-Seq; however, TP63 levels were increased (Figure 6F). TNF-α–treated HBCs exhibited more than a 2-fold increase in TP63 compared with the HBCs cultured in growth medium alone (P = 0.04, t test, n = 3 replicates), suggesting that an effect of acute TNF-α exposure may promote HBC quiescence, as opposed to differentiation, since TP63 acts to hold HBCs dormant. The culture model will, therefore, provide a means to further assess mechanisms affecting human HBC growth and potential pharmacologic agents.