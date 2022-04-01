SENP7 senses oxidative stress to sustain metabolic fitness and antitumor functions of CD8+ T cells

ROS trigger cytosolic translocation of SENP7 in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells. To investigate the expression profile of SENP7 in tumor-infiltrating T cells, we isolated CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells from patient-derived colorectal cancer (CRC) tissue for immunoblot analysis. Intriguingly, SENP7 was highly accumulated in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells (Figure 1, A and B). Similarly, SENP7 expression was greatly increased in CD8+ T cells from WT mice (Figure 1C). Notably, SENP7 cytosolic translocation was induced in CD8+ T cells upon activation by the TCR signals, although SENP7 protein levels were not altered (Figure 1D). Since TCR signals trigger ROS production in CD8+ T cells (33), we sought to determine the potential connection of ROS with SENP7 cytosolic translocation. Addition of H 2 O 2 promoted the cytosolic translocation of SENP7 in CD8+ T cells (Figure 1E). Incubation of activated CD8+ T cells with N-acetylcysteine (NAC), a well-defined ROS inhibitor, prevented TCR-induced cytosolic translocation of SENP7 (Figure 1F). Furthermore, tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells exhibited higher levels of ROS and cytosolic SENP7 than did splenic CD8+ T cells from tumor-bearing mice (Figure 1, G–I). In response to NAC treatment, SENP7 in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells did not localize to the cytoplasm (Figure 1J). Importantly, the levels of ROS and cytosolic SENP7 in CD8+ T cells from human CRC tissue were higher than those in CD8+ T cells from PBMCs (Figure 1, K–M). Pharmacologic inhibition of ROS prevented SENP7 cytosolic translocation in CD8+ T cells from CRC tissue (Figure 1N). Collectively, these results indicate that ROS trigger SENP7 cytosolic translocation in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells.

Figure 1 ROS trigger cytosolic translocation of SENP7 in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells. (A and B) Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins (A) and quantification of SENP7 expression (B, n = 6) in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from CRC tissues. (C) Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from WT mice stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies (α-CD3/28). (D–F) Immunoblot analysis using whole-cell lysates (WL) and nuclear (NF) and cytoplasmic (CF) fractions of CD8+ T cells from WT mice stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies (D), CD8+ T cells from WT mice treated with 0.2 mM H 2 O 2 for 1 hour (E), and CD8+ T cells from WT mice stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies plus 10 mM NAC for 1 hour (F). (G and H) Histogram shows the MFI of ROS (G) and quantification of the MFI of ROS (H, n = 7) in CD8+ T cells from the spleens (Spl) and tumors (TIL) of tumor-bearing mice (day 7 after injection of tumors with MC38 cells). (I and J) Immunoblot analysis using CD8+ T cells from the spleens and tumors of tumor-bearing mice (I) and tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells treated with 10 mM NAC for 1 hour (J). (K and L) Histogram shows the MFI of ROS (K) and quantification of the MFI of ROS (L, n = 4) in CD8+ T cells from patient-derived PBMCs and CRC tissues. (M and N) Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins in CD8+ T cells from patient-derived PBMCs and CRC tissues (M) and CD8+ T cells from CRC tissues treated with 10 mM NAC for 1 hour (N). Representative data are shown from 2 (A, M, and N) and 3 (C–F, I, and J) independent experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test (B, H and L).

SENP7 ablation dampens CD8+ T cell antitumor responses in vivo. To explore the role of SENP7 in CD8+ T cell antitumor function, we crossed Senp7fl/fl mice with Cd4-Cre mice to obtain Senp7fl/fl (designated WT) and Senp7fl/fl Cd4-Cre (designated KO) mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155224DS1). The KO mice did not show obvious abnormalities in thymocyte development or peripheral T cell frequency (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). In addition, the percentages of Tregs in the thymus, spleen, and lymph nodes were comparable between WT and KO mice (Supplemental Figure 1E). Since CD8+ T cells play a crucial role in cell-mediated tumor killing (34), we inoculated WT and KO mice with MC38 murine colon cancer cells to determine whether SENP7 is required for antitumor T cell immune responses in vivo. Compared with WT mice, KO mice exhibited a profound increase in tumor size (Figure 2A). CD8+ T cells in the draining lymph nodes from tumor-bearing KO mice produced less IFN-γ than did those from tumor-bearing WT mice, whereas the frequencies of IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T cells in the draining lymph nodes were similar between tumor-bearing KO mice and tumor-bearing WT mice (Figure 2B). The tumor-bearing KO mice displayed decreased numbers of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells (Figure 2C). Moreover, the tumor-bearing KO mice had decreased frequencies of tumor-infiltrating IFN-γ–producing, TNF-α–producing, and granzyme B–producing CD8+ T cells (Figure 2, D and E). By contrast, the frequencies of IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T cells in the tumors were similar between tumor-bearing KO mice and tumor-bearing WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). Parallel studies revealed that the KO mice also displayed impaired CD8+ T cell–mediated antitumor immunity in the B16-F10 murine melanoma model (Figure 2, F and G). To further confirm the CD8+ T cell–specific role of SENP7 in antitumor function, we adoptively transferred OT-I cells isolated from Senp7fl/fl Cd4-Cre OT-I (KO OT-I) mice and their WT OT-I littermates into WT mice bearing chicken OVA–expressing MC38 (MC38-OVA) tumors. As expected, mice transferred with KO OT-I T cells displayed a weaker suppression of tumor growth and tumor-induced lethality (Figure 2, H and I). However, the tumor size and tumor-induced lethality were similar between the recipients of WT OT-II cells and KO OT-II cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), indicating that SENP7 is dispensable for CD4+ T cell antitumor function. These results suggest a CD8+ T cell–specific role of SENP7 in antitumor function in vivo.

Figure 2 SENP7 ablation dampens CD8+ T cell antitumor responses in vivo. (A) Tumor growth in Senp7fl/fl (WT) and Senp7fl/fl Cd4-Cre (KO) mice injected s.c. with MC38 murine colon cancer cells (n = 10 mice per group). (B) Flow cytometric analysis of the frequency of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ or CD4+ T cells in the draining lymph nodes of WT and KO mice injected s.c. with MC38 murine colon cancer cells (day 14, n = 6). (C) CD8+ T cell numbers in tumors (TILs) of WT and KO mice injected s.c. with MC38 murine colon cancer cells (day 14, n = 4) were normalized to 100 mg tumor tissue. (D and E) Flow cytometric analysis of IFN-γ–producing, TNF-α–producing, or granzyme B–producing CD8+ T cells in the tumors of WT and KO mice injected s.c. with MC38 murine colon cancer cells (day 14, n = 5). The data are presented as summary graphs in D and as representative plots in E. (F) Tumor growth in WT and KO mice injected s.c. with B16-F10 melanoma cells (n = 10 mice per group). (G) Frequency of IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T cells or CD8+ T cells in the tumors of WT and KO mice injected s.c. with B16-F10 melanoma cells (day 14, n = 5). (H and I) Tumor growth and survival curves for B6.SJL mice injected s.c. with MC38-OVA cancer cells adoptively transferred with WT OT-I or Senp7fl/fl Cd4-Cre (KO) OT-I CD8+ T cells on day 7 after tumor cell inoculation (n = 10 mice per group). Representative data are shown from 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–D and F–H) and log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (I).

SENP7 is indispensable for CD8+ T cell proliferation in vivo and in vitro. To clarify the mechanism underlying the reduced antitumor activity of SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells, we isolated tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells from tumor-bearing WT and KO mice for transcriptomic analysis. Cell proliferation–related genes, including Mki67, Cdk1, Plk1, and Ccnb1, were downregulated in tumor-infiltrating SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells (Figure 3A). Consistent with this finding, the percentage of Ki-67+ tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells was lower in tumor-bearing KO mice (Figure 3B). By contrast, tumor-bearing WT and KO mice had similar percentages of Ki-67+ tumor-infiltrating CD4+ T cells (Figure 3C). Although anti–programmed cell death 1 (anti–PD-1) treatment efficiently inhibited tumor progression in tumor-bearing WT mice, this efficiency was largely suppressed in tumor-bearing KO mice (Figure 3D), indicating that SENP7-dependent CD8+ T cell proliferation contributed to the antitumor immune response to checkpoint blockade.

Figure 3 SENP7 is indispensable for CD8+ T cell proliferation in vivo and in vitro. (A) Heatmap of downregulated genes associated with T cell proliferation in tumor-infiltrating WT and SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells. CD8+ T cells were isolated from tumor-bearing WT and KO mice on day 7 after injection of tumors with MC38 murine colon cancer cells. (B and C) Flow cytometric analysis of the frequency of Ki-67+ tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells (B) and CD4+ T cells (C) from WT and KO mice injected s.c. with MC38 murine colon cancer cells (day 14, n = 5). (D) Tumor growth in WT and KO mice injected with MC38 colon cancer cells (n = 6) followed by i.p. injection with 50 μg anti–PD-1 antibody or control antibody (Ctrl) on days 7, 10, and 13. (E) Flow cytometric analysis of the frequency of Ki-67+ WT and KO CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 2 days (n = 7). (F) Flow cytometric analysis of the division of WT and KO CD8+ T cells. Naive WT and KO CD8+ T cells labeled with CFSE were stimulated for 72 hours with antibodies against CD3 and CD28. (G) Flow cytometric analysis of apoptotic WT and KO CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 1 day (n = 5). Data are representative of 3 or more independent experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA with Geisser-Greenhouse correction (D) and 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, and E–G).

To confirm that SENP7 is required for CD8+ T cell proliferation, we examined CD8+ T cell activity in vitro. Indeed, expression of the cell proliferation marker Ki-67 after TCR and CD28 stimulation was attenuated in SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells (Figure 3E). Consistent with this finding, defective proliferation of SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells was observed after TCR and CD28 stimulation (Figure 3F). On the other hand, neither the induction of T cell activation markers (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) nor the frequency of apoptotic cells (Figure 3G) was affected in SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells. Furthermore, the expression of Ki-67 in SENP7-deficient CD4+ T cells was similar to that in WT CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3C). Therefore, SENP7 is indispensable for CD8+ T cell proliferation in vivo and in vitro.

SENP7 promotes glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation in CD8+ T cells. To explore SENP7-dependent transcriptional programs, we analyzed the gene expression profiles of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells. Intriguingly, the phosphoinositide 3-kinase/mTOR (PI3K/mTOR) signaling pathway–related gene expression profile was altered in tumor-infiltrating SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells (Figure 4A). We further performed RNA-Seq using naive CD8+ T cells activated in vitro to confirm the gene expression profiles. As expected, the levels of genes involved in the PI3K/mTOR signaling pathway were modulated in SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells (Figure 4B). Immunoblot and flow cytometric analyses revealed that activation of mTORC1 (assessed by measuring the phosphorylation of ribosomal protein S6) and mTORC2 (assessed by measuring the phosphorylation of AKT at Ser473) was impaired in SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies (Figure 4, C and D). Because the PI3K/mTOR signaling pathway mediates metabolic reprogramming to sustain T cell proliferation and effector function (34), we next assessed CD8+ T cell metabolic fitness. Interestingly, SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells had significantly lower baseline and maximum glycolytic rates than did WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 4E). Moreover, SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells displayed decreased oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) rates at maximum capacity (Figure 4F). Hence, SENP7 promotes activation of PI3K/mTOR signaling to sustain CD8+ T cell glycolysis and OXPHOS.

Figure 4 SENP7 promotes glycolysis and OXPHOS of CD8+ T cells. (A) RNA-Seq analysis using WT and KO CD8+ T cells isolated from the tumors of mice injected s.c. with MC38 colon cancer cells (day 7 after injection). Heatmap shows PI3K/mTOR signaling pathway–related genes. (B) RNA-Seq analysis using naive WT and KO CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 8 hours. Heatmap shows PI3K/mTOR signaling pathway–related genes. (C) Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins in WT and KO CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for the indicated durations. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of p-S6 expression in WT and KO CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 2 hours. (E) ECAR of WT and KO naive CD8+ T cells stimulated for 6 hours with antibodies against CD3 and CD28 under minimum (Min) or maximum (Max) conditions with the addition of different reagents (n = 4). (F) OCR of WT and KO naive CD8+ T cells stimulated for 6 hours with antibodies against CD3 and CD28 under minimum or maximum conditions with the addition of different reagents (n = 3). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. Glu, glucose; Oli, oligomycin; R+A, rotenone/antimycin A.

SENP7-dependent reduction in PTEN controls CD8+ T cell metabolism and function. Our results revealed that SENP7 deficiency inhibited phosphorylation of AKT at Thr308 in CD8+ T cells (Figure 5A), indicating that the upstream pathway of PI3K/mTOR signaling is regulated by SENP7. However, PI3K activity was comparable in WT and KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 5B). Since PTEN serves as the main negative regulator of PI3K (35), we next examined the activity of PTEN. Interestingly, TCR and CD28 stimulation led to a reduction of PTEN protein expression in WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 5C). Notably, SENP7 deficiency strongly prevented the T cell receptor– (TCR-) and CD28-induced reduction in PTEN expression (Figure 5C). To validate the contribution of PTEN activity to the observed phenotypes of SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells, we crossed Senp7fl/fl Cd4-Cre (KO) mice with Ptenfl/fl mice to generate Senp7fl/fl Ptenfl/fl Cd4-Cre (double-KO [DKO]) mice. Compared with stimulated Senp7fl/fl Cd4-Cre (KO) CD8+ T cells, stimulated DKO CD8+ T cells showed markedly enhanced mTORC1 activity (Figure 5D). Ki-67 expression and the proliferation of activated SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells were considerably augmented by deletion of PTEN (Figure 5, E and F). Furthermore, the glycolytic and OXPHOS rates in activated SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells were considerably increased by deletion of PTEN (Figure 5, G and H). Importantly, SENP7-sufficient and SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells displayed comparable levels of S6 phosphorylation, Ki-67 expression, cell proliferation, glycolysis, and OXPHOS in the absence of PTEN (Figure 5, D–H). We further reconstituted Rag1-KO mice with WT, Senp7fl/fl Cd4-Cre (KO), Ptenfl/fl Cd4-Cre (Pten-KO), or Ptenfl/fl Senp7fl/fl Cd4-Cre (DKO) CD8+ T cells along with an equal number of WT CD4+ T cells. After MC38 tumor challenge, Rag1-KO mice reconstituted with PTEN-deficient CD8+ T cells plus WT CD4+ T cells had enhanced antitumor immunity (Figure 5, I and J). Importantly, the tumor size and frequency of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells in tumors were similar between the recipients of DKO CD8+ T cells plus WT CD4+ T cells and the recipients of Pten-KO CD8+ T cells plus WT CD4+ T cells (Figure 5, I and J). These results suggest that a SENP7-dependent reduction in PTEN maintains CD8+ T cell metabolic fitness and effector function.

Figure 5 SENP7-dependent reduction of PTEN controls CD8+ T cell metabolism and function. (A) Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins in WT and KO CD8+ T cells after stimulation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies. (B) PI3K activity in WT and KO CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies was analyzed using an Echelon kit (n = 3). PIP 3 , phosphatidylinositol (3,4,5)-trisphosphate. (C) Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins in WT and KO CD8+ T cells after stimulation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies. (D and E) Flow cytometric analysis of p-S6 (D) and Ki-67 (E) expression in WT, Senp7fl/fl Cd4-Cre (KO), Ptenfl/fl Cd4-Cre (Pten-KO), and Ptenfl/fl Senp7fl/fl Cd4-Cre (DKO) CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 2 hours (D, n = 3) or 2 days (E, n = 4). (F) Flow cytometric analysis of the division of WT, KO, Pten-KO, and DKO CD8+ T cells labeled with CFSE upon stimulation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 72 hours (n = 3). (G and H) ECAR (G) and OCR (H) of WT, KO, Pten-KO, and DKO CD8+ T cells stimulated for 6 hours with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies. (I) Tumor growth of MC38 tumor–bearing Rag1-KO mice injected with 2 × 106 WT, KO, Pten-KO, or DKO CD8+ T cells along with 2 × 106 WT CD4+ T cells on day 7 after tumor cell inoculation (n = 10). (J) Flow cytometric analysis of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells in the tumors of Rag1-KO mice from I (day 12, n = 4). Data shown are representative of 3 independent experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (D–H and J); 2-way ANOVA with Geisser-Greenhouse correction (I); and 2-tailed Student’s t test (B).

SENP7-mediated PTEN deSUMOylation facilitates PTEN degradation. We next sought to determine whether SENP7 mediates deSUMOylation to regulate PTEN activity. SENP7 was found to interact with PTEN in CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). Transfection of human embryonic kidney 293T (HEK293T) cells with the corresponding constructs further confirmed the interaction between SENP7 and PTEN (Supplemental Figure 4B). When we coexpressed PTEN with SENP7, PTEN SUMOylation was dramatically inhibited, but this effect did not occur with coexpression of the catalytically inactive SENP7 (Figure 6A). Consistent with this finding, PTEN was transiently SUMOylated in KO CD8+ T cells upon TCR and CD28 stimulation, but this effect was not observed in WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 6, B and C), indicating that SENP7 prevents the SUMOylation of PTEN in activated CD8+ T cells. Treatment with a protein synthesis inhibitor, cycloheximide (CHX), led to substantial loss of PTEN in activated WT CD8+ T cells but not in activated KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 6D), indicating that SENP7 regulates PTEN degradation. Because K48-linked ubiquitin chains are the primary signal for protein degradation (36), we next examined the level of K48-linked ubiquitination (K48Ub) of PTEN in activated CD8+ T cells. Blocking protein degradation with a proteasome inhibitor, MG132, resulted in accumulation of PTEN in WT CD8+ T cells, similar to that observed in SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells (Figure 6E). In this condition, we observed abundant K48-linked ubiquitination of PTEN in activated WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 6E), and this modification is likely responsible for TCR- and CD28-induced PTEN degradation. However, this phenomenon did not occur in activated SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells (Figure 6E), indicating that dramatically increased PTEN SUMOylation inhibits the K48-linked ubiquitination and degradation of PTEN in activated SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells. On the other hand, loss of SENP7 did not change the SUMOylation status or stability of PTEN in activated CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4C), which is most likely due to the low levels of SENP7 (Figure 1C).

Figure 6 SENP7-mediated PTEN deSUMOylation facilitates PTEN degradation. (A) HEK293T cells cotransfected with Flag-tagged PTEN, Ubc9, and RH-SUMO3 in the presence of WT or catalytically inactive (C979S) mutant (M) SENP7 were immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag antibody and assessed by immunoblotting (IB) with anti-SUMO2/3. HA, hemagglutinin; RH, arginine(R)-glycine(G)-serine(S)-histidine. (B) PTEN SUMOylation assays were performed by immunoprecipitating PTEN under denaturing conditions followed by detection of SUMOylated PTEN using anti-SUMO2/3 antibodies in CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies. (C) Quantifications of PTEN-SUMO2/3:PTEN levels in CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies (n = 3). (D) Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins in CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 1 hour following incubation with CHX (50 μg/mL) for the indicated durations. (E) PTEN ubiquitination assays in CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies in the presence of MG132. (F) Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins in CD8+ T cells from WT mice stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies plus LMB for 2 hours. (G) PTEN SUMOylation assays using nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions of WT and KO CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 2 hours. (H) Quantification of PTEN-SUMO2/3:PTEN levels in the cytoplasmic fractions of WT and KO CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 2 hours (n = 4). (I) Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins in CD8+ T cells from WT mice stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies plus LMB for 0, 2, and 4 hours. (J and K) PTEN SUMOylation (J) and ubiquitination (K) assays using nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions of CD8+ T cells from WT mice stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies plus LMB for 2 hours. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments and presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

We further examined the potential connection of TCR-triggered PTEN degradation with TCR-induced SENP7 cytosolic translocation. In response to treatment with leptomycin B (LMB), an inhibitor of nuclear export, TCR signal–induced SENP7 cytosolic translocation was largely blocked in WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 6F). We observed abundant SUMOylation of PTEN in the cytoplasm but not the nucleus of activated SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells (Figure 6, G and H). Notably, PTEN stability was greatly restored in activated WT CD8+ T cells after the treatment with LMB (Figure 6I). Moreover, LMB treatment markedly increased the SUMOylation and reduced the K48-linked ubiquitination of PTEN in the cytoplasm but not the nucleus of activated WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 6, J and K). By contrast, LMB treatment did not alter the stability, SUMOylation, or K48-linked ubiquitination of PTEN in activated SENP7-deficient CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). These data indicate that cytosolic SENP7 mediates PTEN deSUMOylation to facilitate the K48-linked ubiquitination and degradation of PTEN in activated CD8+ T cells.

ROS are required for SENP7-dependent CD8+ T cell metabolism and function. To assess whether ROS are involved in the regulation of SENP7-dependent CD8+ T cell metabolism and function, we treated WT and SENP7-deficient OT-I cells with NAC. NAC treatment substantially increased the SUMOylation and reduced the K48-linked ubiquitination of PTEN in WT OT-I cells (Figure 7, A and B). Furthermore, NAC-treated WT OT-I cells exhibited decreased glycolysis and OXPHOS (Figure 7, C and D). To explore the role of ROS in CD8+ T cell antitumor function, WT OT-I cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies plus NAC in vitro were transferred into tumor-bearing mice. NAC treatment effectively reduced the ROS levels of activated OT-I CD8+ T cells induced by anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 (Supplemental Figure 5A). Compared with untreated WT OT-I cells, NAC-treated WT OT-I cells were significantly more potent in promoting tumor progression (Figure 7E). In addition, treatment of WT OT-I cells with NAC reduced the frequencies of IFN-γ+ and Ki-67+ OT-I cells in tumors (Figure 7F). By contrast, NAC treatment did not alter the SUMOylation or K48-linked ubiquitination of PTEN, glycolysis, or OXPHOS in activated SENP7-deficient OT-I cells (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C, and Figure 7, C and D). Moreover, mice injected with SENP7-deficient OT-I cells treated or not with NAC displayed no apparent differences in tumor growth or the frequencies of tumor-infiltrating IFN-γ+ and Ki-67+ OT-I cells (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). These results suggest that ROS inhibition perturbs tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cell metabolism and function in an SENP7-dependent manner.

Figure 7 ROS involve SENP7-dependent CD8+ T cell metabolism and function. (A and B) PTEN SUMOylation (A) and ubiquitination (B) assays using WT OT-I cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies plus NAC for 2 hours. (C and D) ECAR (C) and OCR (D) of WT and KO OT-I cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies plus NAC for 6 hours. (E) Tumor growth of MC38-OVA tumor–bearing WT mice (day 6 after tumor cell inoculation) injected i.v. with WT OT-I cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies plus 10 mM NAC for 8 hours in vitro (control: n = 8; NAC: n = 9). (F) Flow cytometric analysis of the frequency of IFN-γ–producing and Ki-67+ OT-I cells in the tumors of mice from E (day 17 after tumor injection, n = 6). (G) Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins in CD8+ T cells from CRC samples incubated in vitro for 2 hours in complete media containing 10 mM NAC. (H) ECAR and OCR of CD8+ T cells from CRC samples incubated in vitro for 2 hours in complete media containing 10 mM NAC. (I) Flow cytometric analysis of the frequency of Ki-67+ CD8+ T cells from CRC samples incubated in vitro for 6 hours in complete media containing 10 mM NAC (n = 3). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments and presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C and D) and 2-tailed Student’s t test (E, F, H, and I).

Given the potential importance of ROS in CD8+ T cell antitumor function, we analyzed the relationship between ROS and tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cell activity in human CRC. Indeed, we found that NAC treatment restored PTEN stability in CD8+ T cells from CRC tissue (Figure 7G). Additionally, NAC-treated tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells exhibited decreased glycolysis and OXPHOS (Figure 7H). Accordingly, NAC treatment reduced the expression of Ki-67 in CD8+ T cells from CRC tissue (Figure 7I). Collectively, these results suggest that ROS are required for SENP7-dependent the metabolic fitness and antitumor function of CD8+ T cells.