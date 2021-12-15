A randomized controlled study of convalescent plasma for individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia

Participant demographics. Between May 18, 2020, and January 8, 2021, we enrolled 80 participants, of whom 41 were randomized to the treatment and 39 to the control arm (Figure 1). Two participants in the treatment arm declined CCP administration. One participant who withdrew from the study on day 1 was not included in analyses, while the other was retained in the intent-to-treat analyses. Baseline characteristics of the 79 analyzed participants are described in Table 1.

Table 1 Participant baseline characteristics

Participants’ median age was 63 years (IQR 52–74), with 58% over 60 years old and 25% over 75 years old. Participants were 54% female and 46% male, with 53% identifying as African American, 5% as Asian, 38% as White, and 4% as Hispanic. Enrollment fluctuated over the 8-month study period following the local epidemic and hospital admissions, with higher enrollment rates during May and June 2020 and November 2020 through January 2021.

Baseline clinical characteristics. Participants’ baseline clinical characteristics are described in Table 2. Participants were enrolled early in their disease course, at a median of 6 days (IQR 4–9) from COVID-19 symptom onset and 1 day (IQR 1–2) from hospital admission. Sixty percent of participants were SARS-CoV-2 antibody seronegative at study enrollment.

Table 2 COVID-19 symptoms and comorbidities at baseline

Baseline clinical severity was similar across study arms. The median maximum 8-point WHO ordinal score (WHO8) score was 5 (hospitalized, requiring supplemental oxygen) (IQR 5–6). No participants required mechanical ventilation at enrollment. National Early Warning Severity (NEWS; ref. 20) scores also indicated a range in clinical severity at enrollment.

Participants had a high frequency of baseline comorbidities, with a median of 3 (IQR 2–4) per participant. We noted a high prevalence of disease states associated with poor COVID-19 outcomes, including diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular and pulmonary disease (21, 22), as well as conditions associated with immunosuppression, including chronic kidney and liver disease, cancer, and immunodeficiency (23). Participants had frequent use of COVID-19 therapies at the time of enrollment, including remdesivir (81%) and steroids (84%).

Safety. CCP administration was generally safe and well-tolerated. There were few serious adverse events (SAEs). Median (MED) and interquartile range (IQR) was 0 (0–1) per participant in both control and treatment arms, with 15 (38%) control and 12 (30%) plasma recipients with at least 1 SAE (Table 3). There were 3 treatment-related adverse events (AEs) (nausea, pruritis, and an acute allergic reaction; all grade 2). As shown in Table 3, there was weak evidence to suggest a greater number of total AEs (P = 0.151) and higher maximum severity of AEs (OR 0.507, P = 0.105) per participant in control versus treatment arms.

Table 3 Clinical outcomes by treatment arm through day 28

Clinical efficacy. Comparing the clinical severity score (CSC) between study arms, CCP-treated participants ranked significantly better (lower severity) than controls (P = 0.037 by Wilcoxon rank-sum test), with a median clinical severity score of 7 (IQR 2.75–12.25) in the treatment arm versus 10 (IQR 5.5–30) in the control arm. Figure 2 shows cumulative incidence curves for discharge and mortality by treatment arm, censored at 28 days. While there were limited differences in time to discharge or mortality within the first 2 weeks, the curves diverge in the second 2 study weeks for both discharges (more in treatment) and deaths (more in control). The log rank test comparing survival and the cause-specific hazard ratio for discharge were also significant (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155114DS1).

Figure 2 Stacked cumulative incidence curves. Incidence curves for the competing risks of remaining hospitalized, death, or discharge are shown over time, censored at 28 days for the control (A) and treatment arm (B) of the 79 participants of the ITT cohort. Deaths are shaded red and discharges blue. One participant who withdrew at day of discharge (day 9) is assumed to have survived 28 days.

CCP treatment showed a significant mortality benefit at day 28, OR 0.156, P = 0.013, with 5% (2 of 40) and 25.6% (10 of 39) mortality in treated versus control participants, respectively. Consistent with the overall lower severity score, several other prespecified secondary efficacy endpoints provided weak evidence (0.05 < P < 0.20) of benefit of CCP treatment, including WHO8 scores at day 14 and 28, any use of mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), duration of mechanical ventilation or ECMO use, and duration of supplemental oxygen use (Table 3).

In exploratory analyses, we examined whether the observed treatment benefit for mortality could be explained by imbalances between study arms at baseline by fitting a series of Cox proportional hazards model for mortality adjusting for treatment and one of the following baseline factors: randomization date, sex, age, race, SARS-CoV-2 Ab seropositivity, blood type, obesity, hypertension, diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic kidney disease, cancer, immune deficiency, number of comorbidities, steroid use, and anti-thrombotic use (Supplemental Table 1). For steroid use, models were degenerate as there were no deaths in participants who were not receiving steroids at study enrollment. Otherwise, adjustment for the explored factors did not appreciably change the effect size or significance of the found treatment benefit and no additional independent predictors of mortality were identified (Supplemental Table 2). We conducted a sensitivity analysis with linear regression models for the CSC ranks, adjusting the treatment effect for the same baseline factors. Only baseline seropositive status and age were associated with CSC. Adjusted treatment effect sizes were similar to unadjusted and the significance of treatment generally remained in the adjusted models, except with adjustment for hypertension and having 2 or more comorbidities (P = 0.06; Supplemental Table 3).

Antibody measures. Anti–SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgG levels were assessed in donor plasmas and in recipients at baseline (before plasma administration) on study day 1, and longitudinally throughout the study using a validated in-house assay shown to discriminate between seasonal betacoronavirus infection and correlate with neutralization titers (24, 25). All donor plasmas had IgG > 0.48 au/mL, with median levels of 3.69 (IQR 1.61–8.56). A total of 76 units of plasma from 53 unique donors were used in the study. Of the 40 participants randomized to receiving plasma in the ITT cohort, 37 received 2 units, 2 received 1 unit, and 1 received 0 units due to participant refusal. The median combined titer of antibody (total the units administered to each recipient) was 8.180 au/mL (IQR 4.195–20.980; Supplemental Figure 2).

In exploratory analyses, we used a distinct set of 22 donor plasmas and compared our assay with 2 commercial assays currently approved for certifying “high-titer” plasma by the FDA. We found that our anti-RBD IgG assay, which uses a quantitative titration-based read-out, correlated closely with the chemiluminescence-based Beckman Coulter RBD IgG immunoassay and the Euroimmun IgG S1 ELISA (Pearson correlations of 0.960 and 0.890, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 3). If we extrapolate from the log-linear relationship between our assay and the 2 commercial assay standards and the established cut-offs for high titer (3.3 on Beckman-Coulter and 3.5 on Euroimmun), we estimate that 24 (62%) plasma recipients (using Beckman Coulter levels) and 33 (85%) plasma recipients (Euroimmun levels) received at least 1 unit of high-titer plasma (Supplemental Figure 3).

At baseline, 60% (47 of 79) of participants were seronegative, with IgG levels ranging from 0.5 to 19.84 au/mL in seropositive participants (Supplemental Figure 4). At study days 3 through 60, CCP-treated and control participants appear to have similar antibody levels, though these analyses are limited by increasing numbers of missing samples and the potentially nonrandom pattern of missing samples. Missing data occurred with increasing frequency at later study days, as participants were either unwilling or unable to provide samples after discharge. Notably, there were not appreciable differences in longer-term humoral responses in sampled treated versus control participants at day 60 (n = 35).

SARS-CoV-2 quantification of respiratory samples. Quantification of SARS-CoV-2 levels in oropharyngeal swab–derived respiratory samples were assessed by RT-PCR at baseline and longitudinally. At baseline, 77 participants had evaluable samples. Eighty-three percent (n = 64) had detectable virus, with 44% (n = 34) having high-titer (>4 log 10 copies) virus levels. To compare viral loads, we considered a composite score of viral load and clinical status, in which those discharged were assigned the lowest score, deaths the highest score, and those in-hospital the observed viral load. Plasma recipients had a lower composite score at day 3 (P = 0.0128 by Wilcoxon rank sum test; Figure 3).