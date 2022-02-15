Colorectal cancer: the facts in the case of the microbiota

While pks+ E. coli and ETBF express toxins, F. nucleatum (Fn) does not, prompting more broad thinking about how this opportunistic bacterium contributes to CRC. Fn is a Gram-negative anaerobic bacterium whose natural niche is the human oral cavity. Fn are remarkably diverse and consist of four subspecies (nucleatum, animalis, vincentii, and polymorphum); each subspecies comprises significant strain diversity (72). Fn has been studied extensively in periodontal disease and infections of the oropharynx and placenta. Its enrichment in colorectal tumor tissues versus adjacent normal tissues has ignited a firestorm of articles (73, 74). Investigations of Fn’s roles in colon and rectal cancer biology include its use in stool-based CRC screening tests, effects on the tumor microenvironment, potential roles in differential response to treatments, and contribution to overall survival (72). Recent mechanistic studies have delved into defining the host response to Fn in preclinical models and elucidating virulence features relevant to CRC.

In considering the Gram-negative bacterial virulence arsenal, secretion systems (SS) constitute important arms and ammunition. To secrete proteins, Gram-negative bacteria use many SS, grouped from I to IX. These SS include both transport/export machinery and biological effectors (75). Effectors can function in environmental sensing, facilitate binding to host tissues, and have diverse virulence roles. Of the nine types of SS, Fn subspecies harbor only type V, and not all subspecies do. Type V SS are often referred to as autotransporters and are divided into types Va–Ve (76). Autotransporters are secreted or outer membrane proteins with structural features that facilitate their transport across bacterial membranes and to the bacterial cell surface. Umaña et al. closed and curated nine fusobacteria genomes, including two Fn genomes with a focus on type Va SS autotransporters, whose predicted functions include adhesins, proteins that help bacteria adhere to biotic or abiotic surfaces, and serine proteases (77).

Known Fn type Va SS adhesins include Fap2, Aim1, RadD, and CmpA. Fap2 is a large galactose-inhibitable adhesin implicated in both colorectal carcinogenesis and preterm birth (78). The d-galactose-β(1-3)-N-acetyl-d-galactosamine (Gal-GalNAc) binding domain of Fap2 plays important roles in Fn aggregative behavior, facilitating its binding to bacteria and host tissue expressing Gal-GalNAc, especially dysplastic colonic adenomas and colorectal cancers (Figure 3 and refs. 79, 80). Fap2’s Gal-GalNAc lectin activity facilitates its binding to human primary CRC tumors and metastatic deposits (80). When injected intravenously into mice harboring orthotopic colon tumors, Fap2 markedly enhanced Fn presence and abundance in the tumors. Fap2 also binds and activates signaling of the immune checkpoint inhibitor TIGIT, blunting antitumor immunity and explicating how Fn can impair the function of adaptive CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells (81) and innate lymphocytes, such as NK cells (Figure 3 and ref. 82). While not all Fn strains express this large protein (3165 amino acids), many fusobacteria harbor predicted adhesins in their genomes with a high degree of homology to Fap2 (77).

Figure 3 Potential mechanisms of Fusobacterium nucleatum activity in CRC. (A) Fusobacterium adhesin A (FadA) binding to E-cadherin increases β-catenin and WNT signaling and upregulates annexin A1 that drives epithelial cell proliferation. FadA also has amyloid-like properties that enhance F. nucleatum (Fn) adhesion to cancer cells. (B) Fusobacterium autotransporter protein 2 (Fap2) binds d-galactose-β(1-3)-N-acetyl-d-galactosamine (Gal-GalNAc) on cancer cells and recruits Fn to tumors. Fap2 also binds to T cell immunoreceptor with Ig and immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif domains (TIGIT) and impairs T and NK cell function, reduces cytotoxicity, and promotes immune cell death, resulting in tumor escape from immunosurveillance. Fap2+ Fn activates epithelial and myeloid cells and induces a pro-tumorigenic inflammatory response. (C) Fn LPS induces the expression of microRNA-21 in colon epithelial cells in a TLR4-dependent manner, which results in dysregulated cell proliferation and tumor growth. This same pathway also increases cancer cell autophagy, which enhances resistance to chemotherapy-induced cell death.

In contrast with Fap2, RadD and CmpA are considerably smaller adhesins that have predominantly been investigated for their roles in Fn’s polymicrobial binding behavior (83, 84). Potentially relevant to colorectal carcinogenesis as relates to colonic tumoral biofilms, Fn employs RadD to adhere to Clostridioides difficile and enhances C. difficile’s extracellular polysaccharide production and biofilm formation (85). While less is known about the type Va SS adhesin Aim1, it was studied because of its homology to Fap2, and similar ability to induce apoptosis in Jurkat cells (86). This and another early study showing Fn’s immunosuppressive and proapoptotic effects on lymphocytes and myeloid cells (87) foreshadow later work on Fn’s myeloid cell immunomodulatory roles in the ApcMin/+ model (88), Fap2’s proinflammatory effects on myeloid cells cocultured with colon cancer cells (89), Fap2’s interactions with TIGIT (81), and Fn’s Th17-enhancing functions in the colon (90). Beyond these four adhesins, ten additional type Va SS autotransporters are encoded by Fn ATCC 23726 (91, 92). Given that ATCC 23726 is one of the rare genetically tractable Fn strains (93, 94), there is the opportunity to better understand the roles of these undercharacterized Fn autotransporters in CRC virulence.

Fn genomes harbor type Vb, Vc, and Vd autotransporters (77). While little is known about the functional roles of type Vb autotransporters in Fn virulence, recent studies shed light on the role of type Vc trimeric autotransporters (77, 95) and type Vd (94). FvcA, a type Vc trimeric autotransporter adhesin, also known as CbpF, binds both carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), a tumor protein associated with many cancers, including CRC, and CEACAM1 (95), a type 1 membrane receptor protein that is highly expressed in the tumor microenvironment, where it functions in tolerance and exhaustion (96). CbpF1 may inhibit CD4+ T cell responses and antitumor immunity by interacting with CEACAM1 (95). While the Fn type V autotransporters studied to date are primarily adhesins, they can also function as proteases or lipases, such as the recently characterized FplA (94). This 85 kDa protein binds several phosphoinositide-signaling lipids, and with a knockout strain now available, it will be fascinating to elucidate its role in CRC. Beyond the type V autotransporter adhesins, other adhesins have been studied for their roles in Fn’s CRC virulence.

FadA and its homologs FadA2 and FadA3 are a family of small adhesins that are present in the genomes of Fn (76). FadA has been studied extensively in Fn subsp. polymorphum 12230 by Yiping Han’s laboratory, and they have uncovered multiple potential roles of this adhesin in both preterm birth and colorectal carcinogenesis (97). FadA binds E-cadherin expressed on colon cancer cell lines and activates β-catenin signaling critical for oncogenic pathways related to cell growth, proliferation, and polarity (Figure 3 and ref. 97). These investigations follow earlier work demonstrating that FadA could bind E-cadherin on vascular endothelial cells (98). Subsequent studies revealed that FadA’s E-cadherin binding upregulates annexin A1, a WNT/β-catenin signaling modulator important for cyclin D1 activation (99). This observation may explicate the pro-proliferative effects observed with cocultures of strain 12230 and CRC cell lines that express annexin A1. A recent study, also from the Han laboratory with strain 12230, revealed a new perspective on FadA. Extracellular FadA binds Congo red, a sign of amyloid-like properties, and this amyloid-like FadA enhanced Fn binding to CRC cell lines in vitro and CRC xenograft growth in vivo (Figure 3 and ref. 100). Similarly to Fap2, FadA appears to be a multifunctional adhesin.

The lipopolysaccharide (LPS) of many bacteria can function as a virulence factor, and Fn’s LPS has been reported on extensively. While the majority of Fn LPS studies have focused on its role in periodontal pathology, a few papers have focused on host TLR4 and CRC. In a TLR4-dependent manner, Fn upregulates microRNA-21 in colon cancer cell lines and CRC tumor models, which enhanced colon cancer cell proliferation and tumor growth (Figure 3 and ref. 100). Engagement of this same pathway activated autophagy in cancer cells, conferring chemoresistance (101). The positive correlation between CRC Fn bacterial load and shortened time to progression may relate to activation of these pathways. TLR4 signaling can intersect with many host cell biological pathways, and a recent study found that TLR4 activation led to AKT signaling, downregulating Keap1 and increasing NRF2 to promote transcription of CYP2J2 (102). Identification of this pathway helped explain an observation from a paired metagenomics and lipidomics study showing that high levels of fusobacteria in CRC patient tumors and the presence of Fn in DSS-AOM tumors in mice led to increased serum levels of the polyunsaturated fatty acid 12,13-epoxyoctadecenoic acid. In experiments with 12,13-epoxyoctadecenoic acid, the investigators found that it enhanced cancer cell invasion, migration, and tumor size (102). With all these potential mechanisms at play in preclinical models, it seems important to determine which Fn strains and behaviors are important to target for prevention and treatment of CRC.

Sequencing studies of CRC led to the discovery of fusobacterial enrichment in CRC, and more recent studies are leading investigators to what Fn strains are more prevalent in human CRC (103). Now RNA sequencing studies of Fn invading host cells are providing insights into Fn’s strategies for invasion and its vulnerabilities. Cochrane et al. provide a highly informative transcriptomic profiling of Fn invasion of a well-differentiated colon cancer cell line (104). In identifying Fn invasion–specific genes, the authors provide potential biomarkers to study, as well as targets for combating tumoral Fn. For example, upregulation of a membrane protein with a reticulocyte binding domain and hemolysin may underlie a mouth-to-bloodstream route for Fn colonization of CRC tumoral and metastatic deposits (80, 105). This raises potential opportunities for enhanced preventative dental care with oral Fn decontamination in patients with, or at high risk for, CRC. Additionally, invasion leads to changes in Fn metabolism. Alterations in Fn amino acid metabolism can increase Fn short-chain fatty acid production that contributes to an IL-17–mediated proinflammatory, tumor-permissive milieu (90). Thus, considering Fn transcriptomes during invasion or within dysplastic and neoplastic sites may provide more targets for CRC prevention and treatment.

With chemoprevention in mind for primary and secondary CRC, Brennan et al. undertook transcriptional profiling studies of Fn to elucidate how aspirin was exerting both bacteriostatic and bactericidal effects on Fn strains (106). They identified a core set of aspirin-responsive genes, distinct from a general stress response, that reveal underappreciated vulnerabilities and potential antivirulence approaches for Fn treatment. Given the importance of making cancer-related data publicly available to facilitate translation, Vogel and colleagues recently generated a series of RNA maps for the Fn subspecies and Fusobacterium periodonticum across various growth conditions, focusing on coding and noncoding RNAs, and developed a data portal to share these data (107). Hopefully, the large amount of data made publicly available in these three studies will facilitate more in-depth study of F. nucleatum and its contributions to CRC.