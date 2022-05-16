UNC45A deficiency causes microvillus inclusion disease–like phenotype by impairing myosin VB–dependent apical trafficking

Patients. P1 (girl) was the third child of Turkish first-degree cousins. Small bowel and colon dilatation were first detected by ultrasonography in the seventh month of pregnancy. At birth, 5 weeks before term, her low weight (2100 g) attested to intrauterine growth retardation. She developed severe protracted diarrhea, which caused hypovolemic shock at 3 weeks of age. Total parenteral nutrition (TPN) failed to stop diarrhea, and total enterectomy was performed at 20 months in order to control hydroelectrolytic balance. At this writing, the patient is 4 years old and remains on 12 hours of cycling parenteral nutrition. P2 (girl) was born of a nonconsanguineous family of British origin without family history of congenital diarrhea. At 1 week, she presented with severe protracted diarrhea requiring TPN. P3 (boy) was the only child of a French nonconsanguineous family born at term with low weight and height. Severe diarrhea was diagnosed 1 week after birth, leading to dehydration associated with hepatic cholestasis requiring long-term hospitalization with exclusive enteral nutrition. Diarrhea became intermittent until age 10 and then stopped. At this writing, he is 21 years old. P4 (girl) was the fifth child of a French consanguineous family with West Indies origins. Severe protracted diarrhea started at 4 days after birth. She initially received TPN, then underwent small bowel transplantation. P5 and P6 were the 2 children of Turkish first-degree cousins. P5 (girl) was born small for gestational age at 35 weeks. She was treated for suspected septicemia because of lethargy and failure to thrive, icterus, metabolic acidosis, and watery diarrhea (7–10 times/day) since birth. She died from multiorgan failure at 3 months of age. Her younger sister, P6, also showed failure to thrive, icterus, and watery diarrhea since birth and was TPN dependent at age 3 months. P1, P3, and P4 presented with extragastrointestinal manifestation (Supplemental Table 1).

DNA sequencing. Next-generation and conventional Sanger sequencing were performed on DNA extracted from peripheral mononuclear cells as previously described (3, 28, 29).

Western blot, immunoprecipitation, and proteomic studies. For Western blot, cells were lysed in RIPA buffer (Sigma-Aldrich) supplemented with cOmplete protease inhibitors (Roche, Sigma-Aldrich). Protein concentration was measured by Bradford protein assay (Bio-Rad). Twenty micrograms of proteins in Laemmli buffer (Bio-Rad) were separated by SDS–PAGE, transferred to a polyvinylidene difluoride membrane (Bio-Rad), blocked with 5% milk protein in TBST (0.5% Tween, Bio-Rad), and probed with primary antibodies. The membranes were washed with TBST and incubated with appropriate secondary antibodies. For immunoprecipitation, cells were lysed in buffer (10 mM Tris/HCl, 150 mM NaCl, 0.5 mM EDTA, 0.5% NP40) with cOmplete protease inhibitors (Roche, Sigma-Aldrich), and myc-tagged proteins were immunoprecipitated by using the μMACS c-myc Isolation Kit (Miltenyi Biotec) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For proteomic studies, peptide processing of myc-tagged immunoprecipitates and data analysis were performed as previously described (30).

Generation of UNC45A-deficient Caco-2 cells and complementation with WT and mutant UN45A alleles. UNC45AKO Caco-2 cells were generated by CRISPR/CAs9-mediated genome editing (31). Two single guides (sg 1: 5′-CACCGATGTCAAAGCACTCTACCGG-3′ and sg2: 5′-CACCGATGTCAAAGCACTCTACCGG-3′) targeting UNC45A were designed with the CRISPR design tool (https://www.benchling.com/) and cloned into the lentiCRISPRv2 vector (52961, Addgene). A control NT guide (5′-GGACAATCATGGTGAAAGCGG-3′) was used as described (31). Lentiviral particles were produced by transfecting HEK293T cells with transfer plasmid, packaging psPAX2 (12260, Addgene), and VSV-G envelope PMD2.G (12259, Addgene) expressing plasmids using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The recombinant virus–containing medium was filtered and used to transduce Caco-2 cells in the presence of polybrene (4 μg/mL) (Sigma-Aldrich). Positively transduced cells were selected with puromycin (Gibco, Thermo Fisher) at a concentration of 10 μg/ml. For complementation studies, human UNC45A (NM_018671.3, RC200151L1, Origene) was subcloned in pLVX-EF1α-IRES-mCherry vector (631987, Clontech). To introduce the different mutations, the GENEART Site-Directed Mutagenesis System (Invitrogen) was used according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Each construct was fully sequenced after mutagenesis. UNC45A-KO Caco-2 cells were transduced by lentiviral particles coding WT, mutant alleles, or EV. mCherry-expressing cells were sorted by flow cytometry (SH800S Cell Sorter, Sony) and expanded in culture.

Cell culture. Caco-2 cells (HTB37, 60143947, ATCC) were cultured in DMEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with 10% FCS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). For some experiments, the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (Sigma-Aldrich) was used overnight at a concentration of 10 μM. For 3D culture, Caco-2 cells were resuspended at a concentration of 104 cells/mL in medium containing 4% Matrigel (BD Biosciences), and 250 μl was plated per well in an 8-well chamber slide ibidi (Biovalley), precoated with 100 μL of Matrigel, and left 10 minutes at 37°C for solidification; 150 μl of medium was added. Cells were grown for 5 days to obtain cysts. For immunofluorescence studies, cysts were fixed in 4% PFA 30 minutes at 37°C and washed with PBS before incubation with antibodies.

Immunofluorescence and imaging. Paraffin sections (5 μm) were dewaxed in xylene and rehydrated in graded alcohol followed by 2 washes in PBS. Heat-mediated antigen retrieval was achieved in Target Retrieval Solution citrate buffer (Dako, Agilent Technologies). Nonspecific binding was blocked by 2% normal donkey serum (Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS for 45 minutes at room temperature (RT). Cysts or organoids were permeabilized with PBS with 0.1% Triton X-100 or with PBS with 2% Triton X-100 and then blocked in 3% BSA for 30 minutes. After 3 washes in PBS, cysts or organoids were incubated with primary antibodies diluted in Antibody Diluent Solution (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) overnight at 4°C. Secondary antibodies diluted in Antibody Diluent Solution were added after 3 washings (15 min/each) for 1 hour at RT. The antibodies used are listed in Supplemental Table 1. Mounting medium Mowiol (Sigma-Aldrich) was added on 3D cultures. Imaging was performed on a confocal microscope (TCS SP8, Leica Microsystems), and images were acquired with a 40 × 1.3 objective (HC PL APO, oil immersion, Leica Microsystems) and analyzed with ImageJ software from Fiji (https://imagej.nih.gov/ij/index.html). STED imaging was performed using a LEICA SP8 gSTED 2D microscope with an objective HC PL APO CS2 100X/1.4 oil immersion and white light laser with the following acquisition parameters: excitation, 558 nm; depletion, 660 nm, hybrid detector with gating. To improve the signal-to-noise ratio, the images were deconvolved with Huygens Professional Software (Scientific Volume Imaging) using the fast deconvolution presettings. The percentage of area covered by microvilli/cell was measured with ImageJ. Immunofluorescence analysis of Caco-2 cells grown on Transwell filters was performed as described previously (18). Single confocal planes or stacks from samples mounted in Mowiol were recorded with a confocal fluorescence microscope LSM980 (Zeiss) using a glycerol 63× lens with a numerical aperture of 1.3. The recording and deconvolution software used was ZEN3.3 (Zeiss). ImageJ software was used for scaling, brightness, and contrast adjustment.

Antibodies and probes. For immunofluorescence, antibodies and the probes used were as follows: F-actin (phalloidin–Alexa Fluor 488, catalog A12379 or phalloidin–Alexa Fluor 647, catalog A22287, Invitrogen); nuclei (NucBlue Fixed Cell Stain Ready Probes, catalog R37606, Invitrogen); aggresome (ProteoStat, catalog ENZ-51038, Enzo Life Sciences Inc.); UNC45A (catalog sc-101493, 1:50, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.); villin (catalog sc-58897, 1:50, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.); DRA (catalog ab83545, 1:100, Abcam); Rab 11 (catalog 71-5300, 1:25, Invitrogen); NHE3 (catalog NBP-82574, 1:500, Novus Biologicals); MYO5B (catalog HPA069773, 1:400, Sigma-Aldrich); Epcam (catalog AF960, 1:100, R&D); CFTR (catalog ab59394, 1:100, abcam); NA/K-ATPase (catalog MA5-32184, 1:100, Thermo Fisher); integrin-α2 (catalog ab181548, 1:100, Abcam); and E-cadherin (catalog 13-700445, 1:100, Thermo Fisher). For STED, F-actin (phalloidin, phalloidin-ATTO 550, Invitrogen) was used. For Western blot, the following antibodies were used: actin (catalog 5125, 1:1000, Cell Signaling); FLAG (catalog F3165, 1:1000, Sigma-Aldrich); GAPDH (catalog 14C10, 1:1000, Cell Signaling Technology); HSP90 (catalog 4874, 1:1000, Cell Signaling Technology); UNC45A (catalog 171328, 1:500, Abcam); and MYO5B (catalog PA5-49519, 1:500, Thermo Fisher).

Intestinal organoid generation. Intestinal organoids were generated from iPSC lines derived from 2 healthy donors and 2 UNC45A-deficient patients (P1 and P4). All lines were cultured in mTeSR 1 (Stem Cell Technologies) and passaged from a 60 mm petri dish to a 24-well plate coated with 25% hESC Matrigel (356231, Corning Inc.). For generation of UNC45A-deficient iPSC lines, UNC45A targeting sg1 was cloned in the vector pSpCas9(BB)-2A-GFP (PX458) (no. 48138, Addgene) (32). Transfection of control iPSCs was performed by cuvette electroporation using an Amaxa Cell Line Nucleofector electroporator (Lonza). Three to five days after electroporation, single transfected cells were FAC sorted (FACSAria, BD) based on expression of GFP and seeded in mTeSR1 (Stem Cell Technologies) for subsequent clonal line generation. Several clones were screened for UNC45A expression by Western blot (Supplemental Figure 5). In order to obtain intestinal organoids, iPSC colonies were dissociated into clumps using Gentle Cell Dissociation Reagent (07174, Stem Cell Technologies) and replated at a density of 6 × 103 clumps per well of a Matrigel-coated 24-well tissue culture plate in mTeSR1. Cells were then differentiated into definitive endoderm by culturing the cells for 3 days in Definitive Endoderm (DE) Medium (STEMdiff Endoderm Basal Medium [no. 05111] + STEMdiff Definitive Endoderm Supplement CJ [no. 05113], Stem Cell Technologies). The cells were then cultured in mid- and hindgut (MH) medium (STEMdiff Endoderm Basal Medium [no. 05111] + STEMdiff Gastrointestinal Supplement PK [no. 05141] + STEMdiff Gastrointestinal Supplement UB (no.05142], Stem Cell Technologies) and free-floating mid- and hindgut spheroids appeared after 5 to 9 days of differentiation. Spheroids were then embedded in Matrigel domes and cultured in STEMdiff Intestinal Organoid Growth Medium (OGM) (STEMdiff Intestinal Organoid Basal Medium [no. 05111] + STEMdiff Intestinal Organoid Supplement [no. 05144] + l-Glutamine, Stem Cell Technologies), allowing the differentiation of organoids in 20 days. Organoid cultures were then passaged every 7 to 10 days, depending on density, size, and morphology. For organoid forskolin swelling assay, differentiated 3D organoids were stimulated with 10 μM forskolin (Tocris) for 90 minutes and imaged using MC120HD (Leica Microsystems). The organoids’ swelling was analyzed and percentage changes in perimeter were quantified using ImageJ. Only lumen-forming organoids were analyzed. For monolayer culture, one ibidi plate (8 wells) was used to generate a full 24-well Transwell plate (0.4 mm polyester membrane, 3470, Corning Costar). 3D organoids in Matrigel were collected and resuspended in 1 ml of Gentle Dissociation Reagent (Stem Cell Technologies) to depolymerize Matrigel and incubated 10 minutes at RT with gentle shaking. After washing in ice-cold DMEM, organoids were resuspended in 1 mL of TrypLE Express Enzyme (no. 12605010), pipetted up and down thoroughly, and incubated at 37°C for 10 minutes until a single-cell suspension was obtained. After adding 10 ml of ice-cold DMEM, cells were centrifuged at 200g and resuspended in Monolayer Growth Medium (IntestiCult OGMH Component A + IntestiCult OGMH Component B + Y-27632, Stem Cell Technologies), and 100 μL of the cell suspension was added to the top of each 24-well Transwell. The medium was replaced each 2 to 3 days for 21 days.

Immunofluorescence and labeling of zebrafish sections. WT Tupfel long-fin zebrafish strains were used and raised according to standard protocols. The unc45A mutant fish was a gift of Beth L. Roman (University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA). A nonsense mutation T1964A creates a premature stop codon within the UCS domain (allele tr12, ref. 25).

For immunofluorescence, zebrafish larvae were fixed for 2 hours at RT in 4% PFA and incubated in 30% sucrose/0.1% PBST (0.5% Tween, Bio-Rad) overnight at 4°C. They were then frozen in Tissue-Tek OCT (Sakura) at –80°C and sectioned using a Cryostat (Leica Microsystems). Sections were incubated in blocking buffer (10% serum in PBST) and with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. After washes with PBST, they were incubated with Alexa Fluor secondary fluorescent antibodies (Molecular Probes, Invitrogen), phalloidin–Alexa Fluor 568 (Molecular Probes), and DAPI. Sections were imaged on a LSM780 confocal microscope (Zeiss).

TEM. TEM was performed on human duodenal tissue and organoids as previously reported (17). PAS-cytochemistry at the EM level (33) was performed as previously described (20). Morphometry of catabolic organelles (lysosomes, autophagosomes: pooled) was performed on digital images using iTEM software (EMSIS). About 100 organelles per condition were measured (from at least 25 cells each, from 2 different samples). For zebrafish studies, 5 dpf larvae were collected and stored at 4°C in Trump’s fixative. Enhanced chemical fixation was performed in a mix of 4% paraformaldehyde and 2.5% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 mol/L cacodylate buffer overnight at 4°C. A 1.5-hour incubation in 1% OsO4 was followed by a 1.5-hour incubation with 2% uranyl acetate at ambient temperature. Larvae were then dehydrated through graded ethanol solutions, cleared in acetone, infiltrated, and embedded in Epon-Araldite mix (hard formula) (Electron Microscopy Sciences). Adhesive frames (11560294, Gene Frame, 65 μL; Thermo Fisher Scientific) were used for flat embedding, as previously described (34). Ultrathin sections were cut on an ultramicrotome (EM UC7; Leica Microsystems) and collected on formvar-coated slot grids (FCF2010-CU, EMS). Each larva was sectioned transversally in 5 different places in intestinal bulb with 20 μm or more between grids for examining the sample over a large region. Each grid contained at least 4 to 6 consecutive sections of 70 nm. TEM grids were observed using a JEM-1400 TEM (JEOL) operated at 120 kV, equipped with a Gatan Orius SC1000 camera (Gatan), and piloted by the DigitalMicrograph 3.5 program (Gatan). Microvilli length and density were quantified using Fiji on TEM pictures of at least 50 microvilli from 25 enterocytes of 3 larvae per condition.

Human UNC45A protein structure modeling. The 3D model of human UNC45a protein was constructed by homology modeling using Modeller software available on the @TOME server (35, 36). The structures of D. melanogaster (PDB entry: 3NOW) and C. elegans (PDB entry: 6QDL) UNC45 proteins were used as templates (% of sequence identity between templates with human UNC45a is in average of 34%). The stereochemical geometry of the models was assessed using the QMEAN scoring function (37). The best model (highest QMEAN score = 0.73) of human UNC45A was taken for further analysis of variants using the SDM protein stability analysis server (38) and UCSF Chimera (39).

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism 8. P ≤ 0.05 was considered significant. The tests used in each set of experiments are reported in the corresponding figure legend.

Study approval. P1 and P4 were recruited, with informed consent, at Necker Hospital as part of the Immunobiota Study approved by the Committee for Personal Protection Ile-de-France II. P2 was recruited in Oxford, United Kingdom, with informed consent under a protocol approved by the Oxford Gastrointestinal Illness Biobank. P3 was recruited in Dijon, France, with informed consent, under a protocol approved by the institutional review board of Université de Bourgogne Franche-Comté. P5 and P6 were recruited at the Training and Research Hospital, Ankara Child Health and Diseases, after informed consent for genetic testing and approval by local ethical committees. Control blood was obtained from healthy volunteers. Intestinal tissues from patients were obtained for diagnosis or therapeutic purposes. All procedures were performed in accordance with French and European Union animal welfare guidelines. All animal studies were approved by Sorbonne Université and Institut Curie (APAFIS#21323-2019062416186982 and APAFIS#6031-2016070822342309).