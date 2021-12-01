Commentary 10.1172/JCI154983

Raising the stakes for cortical visual prostheses

Michael S. Beauchamp, William H. Bosking, Denise Oswalt, and Daniel Yoshor

Department of Neurosurgery, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Daniel Yoshor or Michael Beauchamp, Richards Medical Research Building 6A, 3700 Hamilton Walk, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.349.8325; Email: daniel.yoshor@pennmedicine.upenn.edu (DY); Email: michael.beauchamp@pennmedicine.upenn.edu (MSB).

Published December 1, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 23 on December 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(23):e154983. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154983.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published December 1, 2021 - Version history
In this issue of the JCI, the dream of restoring useful vision to blind individuals with neurotechnology moves one step closer to realization. Fernández et al. implanted an electrode array with 96 penetrating electrodes in the visual cortex of a blind patient who had been without light perception for 16 years due to optic neuropathy. Remarkably, the patient was able to perceive visual patterns created by passing current through array electrodes. The use of a penetrating electrode array meant that action potentials from single neurons could be recorded to study the neural response to stimulation. Compared with electrodes resting on the cortical surface, penetrating electrodes require one-tenth the current to create a visual percept. However, patterned electrical stimulation often fails to produce the expected percept for penetrating and surface electrode arrays, highlighting the need for further research to untangle the relationship between stimulus and perception.

