Ataxia-linked SLC1A3 mutations alter EAAT1 chloride channel activity and glial regulation of CNS function

Expressing hEAAT1 and EA6-related mutant transporters in Drosophila larvae. With the GAL4-UAS system and alrm-Gal4 for selective expression of hEAAT1 in larval CNS astrocytes, we used infrared video tracking to examine the effects of 5 EA6-related mutations (M128R, C186S, T318A, A329T, and V393I) on the ability of hEAAT1 to rescue the larval crawling defects of dEAAT1-null animals. Tracking videos for control animals and those bearing each of the EA6-related mutations revealed a range of differences in their ability to rescue dEAAT1 nulls (Supplemental Videos 1–7; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154891DS1). This range is reflected in representative reconstructions of larval crawling paths and velocities (9 animals/genotype, Figure 2A). We quantified the performance of animals in each genotype during 60 seconds of free exploration and found that, like hEAAT1, the C186S and T318A mutations could rescue key features of larval crawling behavior, including the mean speed (Figure 2B), the total path length achieved in 60 seconds (Figure 2C), and the beeline distance from origin reached in 60 seconds (Figure 2D). In contrast, the M128R and V393I mutations could not rescue any of these features, and the A329T rescued them only partially (Figure 2, A–D).

Figure 2 EA6-related mutations M128R, A329T, and V393I fail to rescue Drosophila crawling. (A) dEAAT1-null animals were rescued by WT hEAAT1 or 1 of 5 EA6-related mutations (M128R, C186S, T318A, A329T, or V393I), and representative trajectories of crawling paths of 9 L1 larvae for each genotype are shown, as captured by infrared tracking for 180 seconds. Color heatmap indicates the average speed over a moving bin of 0.5 seconds. Scale bar: 5 mm. (B–D) Quantification (mean ± SEM) of crawling parameters achieved by larvae over 60 seconds of continuous tracking, including mean speed (B), total path length (C), and the beeline distance between the origin at t = 0 and the termination point (D). The exact numbers of animals (n) used for panels B–D are hEAAT1 (40, 74, 75), M128R (50, 53, 53), C186S (53, 51, 50), T318A (78, 79, 78), A329T (76, 84, 84), and V393I (52, 56, 55). One-way ANOVA tests (Brown-Forsythe) were performed for mean speed F(5, 130) = 18.32, *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001; for total path length F(5, 197.6) = 27.16, ****P < 0.0001; and for beeline distance F(5, 199.5) = 24.04, ****P < 0.0001. (E and F) Astrocyte-specific expression (with alrm-Gal4) of hEAAT1 and EA6-related mutations. Representative high-power images of infiltrative astrocyte processes within the ventral nerve cord of a dissected larva for each genotype, labeled by immunohistochemistry for hEAAT1 (E) or the plasma membrane-associated GABA transporter (GAT, F). Each panel represents a single optical confocal section from the middle of the dorsal-ventral axis of the neuropil. Scale bars: 10 μm. Like controls where dEaat1-null larvae are rescued with hEAAT1, all the EA6-related mutations of hEAAT1 except M128R were well expressed and addressed to astrocyte processes within CNS neuropil. Anti-GAT staining (F) reveals that astrocytes rescued with M128R infiltrate the neuropil normally. At least 5 animals were dissected, immunostained, and examined for each genotype.

Except for M128R, each of the mutant transporters was strongly expressed in astrocytes and their ramified processes throughout the neuropil, as observed with immunohistochemistry using an antibody specific for hEAAT1 (Figure 2E). M128R was not well expressed there, and so we used immunohistochemistry for the GABA transporter (GAT), which is expressed on the surface of astrocytes, to confirm that the reduced expression of M128R was not due to a failure of astrocytes to infiltrate the neuropil in this genotype (Figure 2F). Instead, it is likely that the M128R mutation limits the expression of hEAAT1 or its distribution to astrocyte processes. Simultaneous labeling of cell nuclei with DAPI or synapses with Bruchpilot (Brp) showed no evidence for CNS neurodegeneration with any of the 5 EA6-related mutations (Supplemental Figure 1).

Expression and functional analysis of EA6-related hEAAT1 mutants in oocytes. The larval locomotion assays indicated that M128R, A329T, and V393I disrupted hEAAT1 function, while C186S and T318A did not. To investigate the functional impact of these EA6 mutations, and the previously characterized P290R (7, 41, 51), in an isolated system, they were expressed in Xenopus laevis oocytes. Surface expression was monitored by attaching enhanced green fluorescent protein (EGFP, Supplemental Figure 2A), which does not affect the function of hEAAT1 (Supplemental Figure 2C). While most of the EA6 mutants displayed comparable levels of surface expression to hEAAT1, the expression of the P290R mutant was significantly reduced (27.4% ± 4.0% of hEAAT1, Supplemental Figure 2B), agreeing with previous reports in HEK and COS7 cells (7, 41). The surface expression of M128R was also significantly reduced (25.9% ± 2.0% of hEAAT1, Supplemental Figure 2B); however, it was expressed at similar levels as P290R, for which substrate transport can be measured (Figure 3, B–D).

Figure 3 Dose-response relationships for substrates and rate of L-[3H]glutamate transport via WT hEAAT1 and EA6-related mutant transporters. (A) The hEAAT1 glutamate transport process is associated with the net influx of 2 positive charges; therefore, the application of 30 μM L-glutamate results in an inward current in 96 mM NaCl buffer when the membrane potential is clamped at –60 mV, which is absent from uninjected (control) cells. (B) Glutamate uptake measured after incubation of oocytes expressing hEAAT1, the various EA6-mutant transporters, and uninjected (control) oocytes with radiolabeled L-[3H]glutamate for 10 minutes. One-way ANOVA tests (Brown-Forsythe) were performed F(7, 35.81) = 90.7, ****P < 0.0001. (C–E) Dose-dependent relationships were determined by currents elicited by L-glutamate (C) and L-aspartate (D) at –60 mV. Dose-dependent relationships for Na+ were determined with a saturating dose of L-glutamate (300 μM, except for P290R which has a higher affinity for L-glutamate, and for which 100 μM was used) (E). For the exact number of cells (n) used and analysis of electrophysiological properties, see Table 1.

Glutamate transport via the EAATs results in a net influx of 2 positive charges per transport cycle, which can be measured as an inward current upon glutamate application to oocytes expressing hEAAT1 clamped at –60 mV (Figure 3A). Apparent affinities (K m ) of L-glutamate were determined for hEAAT1 (hEAAT1, K m = 30.0 ± 3.4 μM) and the EA6-related mutant transporters (Figure 3C). The mutations C186S (K m = 35.8 ± 6.7 μM) and T318A (K m = 28.1 ± 1.7 μM) had marginal effects on the apparent affinity of L-glutamate, while A329T (K m = 9.4 ± 1.3 μM) and V393I (K m = 17.5 ± 2.2 μM) both showed an increase in apparent affinity compared with hEAAT1 (Figure 3C and Table 1). Mutations P290R and M128R had strong effects, where the L-glutamate apparent affinity for P290R (K m = 3.7 ± 0.4 μM) was approximately 10-fold higher than for hEAAT1, while the affinity for M128R could not be measured, as no substrate-activated currents were detected. For each EA6-related mutation, similar effects were observed when the alternative substrate L-aspartate was applied instead of L-glutamate (Figure 3D and Table 1).

Table 1 Electrophysiological properties of WT and mutant hEAAT1 transporters

Next, transport of L-[3H]glutamate was measured in oocytes expressing hEAAT1 and the EA6-related mutations (Figure 3B). Compared with hEAAT1, the level of L-[3H]glutamate uptake via M128R was not above background levels (uninjected cells), and uptake by the P290R mutation was only approximately 5% of that of hEAAT1. In contrast, C186S, T318A, A329T, and V393I all mediated L-[3H]glutamate transport at levels similar to those of hEAAT1. The P290R mutation is known to affect the ability of Na+ to bind hEAAT1 and thus, support the glutamate transport process (41). Therefore, the Na+ dependence of glutamate-activated currents for the EA6-related mutations were compared to hEAAT1 (K m = 11.0 ± 1.1 mM) (Figure 3E). P290R had the most significant effect on Na+ affinity (K m = 62.4 ± 19.6 mM), approximately 6-fold lower than that of hEAAT1. A small but significant reduction in Na+ affinity was observed for T318A (K m = 24.3 ± 1.1 mM) and V393I (K m = 19.3 ± 0.8 mM) (Table 1). Taken together, these results indicate that C186S, T318A, A329T, and V393I are capable of Na+-coupled glutamate transport like that of hEAAT1, while P290R supports low levels of glutamate transport with an increase in affinity for substrate and a concurrent decreased affinity for Na+. In contrast, M128R is incapable of any substrate transport or substrate-activated currents, indicating that this mutation severely impacts transport function.

Substrate-activated uncoupled Cl– conductance. In addition to the currents elicited by Na+-coupled glutamate transport, the EAATs have an uncoupled Cl– conductance that is activated upon substrate and Na+ binding (15, 32). Previous studies have suggested that the pathology of the P290R mutation is linked to increased Cl– channel activity (41, 51, 53). To explore the contribution of the 2 components of the transport process, substrate-activated current-voltage relationships (IV) were measured to determine the reversal potential (E rev ), which is the membrane potential at which no net flux occurs. The coupled substrate transport conductance for hEAAT1 expressed in oocytes does not reverse at membrane potentials ranging from –100 mV to +60 mV (54), but the Cl– current does reverse at approximately –20 mV (E Cl– ) (55), which results in net currents for hEAAT1 with E rev = 44.2 ± 1.4 mV (Figure 4B). To examine whether the uncoupled Cl– channel component of hEAAT1 was affected by the EA6-related mutations, the E rev of currents elicited by 100 μM L-aspartate was measured (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Substrate-activated Cl– conductance. (A) Current-voltage (IV) relationships for hEAAT1 (black diamond), P290R (red diamond), M128R (gray empty diamond), A329T (gray circle), and V393I (gray diamond) were plotted, where reversal potentials (E rev ) were measured (B). The exact numbers of cells (n) used are indicated in parentheses. Currents were elicited by 100 μM L-aspartate in 10 mM Cl– buffer containing 100 mM Na+ (gluconate was used as Cl– substituent to maintain equal osmolarity), except M128R. E rev was not determined for M128R due to no detectable L-aspartate–activated current, even when 1 mM L-aspartate was applied in the presence of 100 mM NaCl. One-way ANOVA tests (Brown-Forsythe) were performed F(5, 13.12) = 50.6, ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001. (C) Positions of residues that, when mutated to the residues indicated, have previously been demonstrated to increase (P98G and P392V) or reduce (S103V and K114L) Cl– conductance in hEAAT1 are highlighted in the structure of glutamate transporter homolog Glt Ph in the Cl– conducting state (Cl– pathway indicated as transparent blue density; PDB 6WYK). Positions of EA6-related mutations are shown on the same structure rotated 90°. Transmembrane domains are colored as per Figure 1C. For clarity, hEAAT1 numbering is used for annotation.

As anticipated, when compared with hEAAT1, the E rev for P290R (21.7 ± 2.0 mV) was shifted in a negative direction closer to E Cl– by 22.5 ± 3.4 mV, indicating an increase in Cl– channel function in agreement with previous findings for P290R expressed in HEK293 cells (41). In contrast, the E rev measured for the mutants A329T (E rev = 57.6 ± 1.2 mV) and V393I (E rev = 62.9 ± 2.1 mV) were shifted to more positive membrane potentials, indicating a reduced contribution from Cl–, likely due to a decrease in Cl– channel function. Interestingly, in Drosophila neither A329T nor V393I could rescue larval crawling behavior, nor could P290R, as shown previously (51), which increases Cl– channel function. Thus, hEAAT1 function in an intact CNS seems to be compromised by mutations that both decrease and increase Cl– channel function. In support of this link between altered Cl– channel activity and deficits in Drosophila motor behavior, the E rev values of the substrate-activated current of C186S and T318A, which both fully rescued larval crawling, were not significantly different from hEAAT1 (P = 0.8714 and 0.2128, respectively; Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 3).

To explore the idea that too little or too much Cl– flux through hEAAT1 could affect function in vivo, and to attempt to distinguish this from the glutamate transport function of hEAAT1, we investigated several well-characterized mutations in our rescue assay for Drosophila larval crawling (Figure 4C and Figure 5). None of these mutations have been reported in patients with EA6, but they were used as an independent line of inquiry to examine the importance of the EAAT1 Cl– channel for function in vivo. We examined 2 mutants that have reduced Cl– flux (S103V and K114L) but only minor effects on glutamate transport (48). We found that larvae expressing these mutant transporters were clearly defective in crawling (Figure 5A and Supplemental Videos 8–11), and in all parameters tested (Figure 5, B–D), even though each of the mutant transporters was strongly expressed in astrocytes (Figure 5E). This marks the first demonstration to our knowledge that the Cl– conductance is essential for hEAAT1 function in vivo. Next, we tested 2 mutations that are akin to P290R because they have increased Cl– flux (P98G and P392V), but unlike P290R, they have little effect on glutamate transport activity (48, 49). P98G and P392V were expressed well in astrocytes (Figure 5E), but neither was able to rescue larval crawling (Figure 5, A–D), supporting the idea that increased Cl– flux alone can contribute to hEAAT1 dysfunction. Similar to the EA6-related mutations (Figure 4C), none of these mutations that selectively affect the hEAAT1 Cl– channel caused neurodegeneration when expressed in larval astrocytes (Supplemental Figure 4). A positive correlation was observed between the effects of the mutations on hEAAT1 Cl– channel function (E rev ) and the impact on mutant larval locomotion (Figure 6). The larger the change in hEAAT1 Cl– channel function (either a decrease or an increase), the more severe the phenotype observed in the larval crawling assays, suggesting that tight regulation of Cl– flux is critical for EAAT1 function in the intact CNS.

Figure 5 Rescue assay in Drosophila demonstrates the hEAAT1 Cl– channel is essential for CNS function. (A) Representative trajectories of crawling paths of L1 larvae in 180 seconds, with velocity heatmap. Paths of 9 larvae are shown for each genotype where dEAAT1-null animals were rescued by WT hEAAT1 or mutations of hEAAT1 known to reduce Cl– channel function (S103V and K114L) or increase it (P98G and P392V). Scale bar: 5 mm. (B–D) Quantification in bar graphs of mean speed (B), total path length (C), and the beeline distance from origin (D) for larvae over 60 seconds of continuous tracking. The exact numbers of animals (n) used for panels B–D are hEAAT1 (44), S103V (51), K114L (44), P98G (58), and P392V (97). One-way ANOVA tests (Brown-Forsythe) were performed for mean speed F(4, 106.5) = 7.029, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; for total path length F(4, 74.75) = 26.08, ****P < 0.0001; and for beeline distance F(4, 73.08) = 27.28, ****P < 0.0001. (E) Representative images of immunohistochemistry for hEAAT1 show that S103V, K114L, P98G, and P392V mutations do not appear to affect the expression of hEAAT1 nor its distribution to astrocyte processes within CNS neuropil. Panels show a single optical confocal section within the ventral nerve cord of dEaat1-null L1 larvae with astrocyte-specific expression (with alrm-Gal4) of hEAAT1 or S103V, K114L, P98G, or P392V. At least 5 animals were dissected, immunostained, and examined for each genotype. Scale bar: 10 μm.

Figure 6 Relationship between hEAAT1 Cl– conductance and larval behavior. (A–C) The change in E rev of each mutant (compared to hEAAT1; Figure 4, B and C), with either increased (E rev shifted to more negative membrane potentials) or reduced (E rev shifted to more positive membrane potentials) channel activity, is plotted against the changes in phenotype (including mean speed, total path length, and beeline distance from the origin; Figures 2 and 5), and fitted by linear regression, where 95% confidence intervals are indicated as blue or red shadows.

Disruption of Na3 binding renders hEAAT1 a nonfunctional transporter. As no substrate-activated conductance could be measured for M128R, despite adequate expression on the surface of oocytes (Supplemental Figure 2), we sought to investigate this interesting mutation further. Methionine 128 is located in transmembrane domain 3 of hEAAT1, and available structures of SLC1A members reveal that this residue faces the lipid bilayer and is in close proximity to the 1 of the 3 Na+ binding sites, namely Na+ binding site 3 (Na3) (45, 46, 56, 57). The binding of a Na+ ion to Na3 is thought to be critical for the substrate transport process (46). For M128R, the substituted arginine side chain is 2 bonds longer than a methionine side chain, and more importantly, it carries a permanent positive charge. If the side chain of the substituted arginine were to remain in the same position as the methionine, namely, oriented toward the plasma membrane (termed the “OUT” conformation), it would be expected to substantially perturb the local lipid bilayer. Alternatively, the side chain of the substituted arginine might flip toward the protein (termed the “IN” conformation) where the positive charge could disrupt Na+ binding at the Na3 site and interfere with the transport process.

To further explore the role of M128, this residue was mutated to a lysine residue (M128K), which is also positively charged but only 1 bond longer than a methionine side chain. While M128K could transport L-[3H]glutamate into oocytes (Supplemental Figure 5A), it had an approximately 8-fold increase in affinity for L-glutamate (K m = 3.9 ± 0.3 μM) and an approximately 4-fold increase in affinity for L-aspartate (K m =3.0 ± 0.7 μM), and the Na+ affinity for M128K (K m = 33.2 ± 6.2 mM) was approximately 3-fold lower than that of hEAAT1 (K m = 11.0 ± 1.1 mM) (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D, and Table 1). Therefore, while the M128K mutation was able to support glutamate transport, the rate of transport was reduced, likely due to weaker Na+ binding and increased substrate affinity.

Since a substrate-activated conductance could not be measured for M128R, we investigated Na+ interactions by examining the properties of the pre-steady-state current of hEAAT1 expressed in oocytes. In the absence of substrate, Na+ binding (and unbinding) to hEAAT1 can be indicated by the time (relaxation time, t) the pre-steady-state current takes to stabilize to a new equilibrium (steady-state current), after perturbation of the membrane potential (Figure 7A). A component of this capacitive pre-steady-state current has been demonstrated to be from Na+ unbinding (and rebinding) and is referred to as the Na+ transient current (58).

Figure 7 The positive side chain of M128R disrupts Na+ transition to site 3 (Na3). (A) Representative current traces for hEAAT1, M128K, M128R, P290R, and uninjected cells recorded upon voltage jumps (from –30 mV to +60 mV) in 96 mM NaCl buffer are shown. (B) The relaxation time (t) for the pre–steady state of each recorded current trace was measured. One-way ANOVA tests (Brown-Forsythe) were performed F(4, 58.1) = 75.91, ****P < 0.0001. The exact numbers of cells (n) used are indicated. (C) A representative time evolution of one Na+-hopping trajectory observed during molecular dynamic simulations of trimeric hEAAT1, in a glial membrane. The graph shows the distance between a Na+ ion and D400 in the Na3 site. (D and E) For WT hEAAT1, the Na+ ion position at Na1 moves toward the Na3 site (indicated by black arrow) where it remained stably bound until the end of the 500-ns simulation. (F) For M128R, the Na+ ion remains in Na1 during the 500-ns simulation. Major residues involved in Na+ coordination in Na1 (D487) and in Na3 (D400) are highlighted in stick representation and only the Na+ ion in Na1 is shown for clarity. (G–I) The distance between the Na+ ion and D400 (Na3) was used to monitor movements of the ion from the Na1 to the Na3 site. Distance distribution plots show 4 independent 500-ns simulations. (G) In WT hEAAT1, we observed a large population with smaller distances (<3 Å) in all 3 monomers (M1–M3), suggesting movement of the Na+ ion, initially in Na1, to Na3. (H) This population is absent in the M128R system, as highlighted by larger distance distributions (>3 Å). (I) In the M128K system, a small population corresponding to the movement of a Na+ ion moving from Na1 to Na3 (<3 Å) is observed.

In oocytes expressing hEAAT1, the Na+ transient currents resulting from voltage pulses stepped from a holding potential of –30 mV to +60 mV displayed a slower relaxation of the pre-steady-state current (t = 9.2 ± 0.5 ms), compared with uninjected control cells (t = 4.1 ± 0.1 ms) (Figure 7B), demonstrating an hEAAT1-specific component of the Na+ transient current. Compared with hEAAT1, the average time to relax to the new equilibrium was reduced for transporters with weakened Na+ affinity (P290R, t = 4.3 ± 0.2 ms and M128K, t = 5.5 ± 0.2 ms), likely due to reduced interaction of Na+ with these transporters. Interestingly, M128R reached steady state almost as quickly as control uninjected cells on average (t = 4.2 ± 0.2 ms), demonstrating a loss of the hEAAT1-specific Na+ transient current and supporting the idea that M128R has severely reduced, or no, Na+ binding.

To test whether the positively charged side chain of M128R affects Na+ binding to Na3, all-atom MD simulations were performed on the outward-occluded conformation of hEAAT1 (PDB: 5LLU) embedded in a lipid bilayer with substrate (aspartate) and 2 Na+ ions bound, in Na1 and Na2 (Supplemental Figure 6A). For hEAAT1, events were observed where Na+ ions “hopped” from Na+ binding site 1 (Na1) to Na+ binding site 3 (Na3), a step necessary for full occupancy of the transporter at all 3 Na+ sites (Figure 7, C–E and G, Supplemental Figure 6B, and Supplemental Video 12). For M128R, no such hopping events were observed in any of the simulations, and the Na+ ion remained in position Na1 (Figure 7, F and H, and Supplemental Figure 6C). This may be attributed to the increased positive charge in the vicinity of the Na3 site caused by the substituted arginine at position 128, which adopts an IN conformation during the simulations, most likely to avoid unfavorable interaction with the hydrophobic lipid tails. When M128R adopts the IN conformation, the positively charged side chain appears to form a strong electrostatic interaction with aspartate 400 (D400), which is important for coordination of Na+ in the Na3 site (Supplemental Figure 7, B and E). No such interaction was observed for hEAAT1 (Supplemental Figure 7, A and D). For M128K, only in one case was a single ion-hopping event observed where a Na+ ion moved to the Na3 site, while in other simulation replicas, the Na+ ion either remained in its initial (Na1) position or diffused out into bulk solution (Figure 7I and Supplemental Figure 6). These MD simulations reveal close interactions between D400 and the positively charged side chain of substituted arginine in M128R, and to a lesser extent with M128K, an interaction that can disfavor Na+ binding to Na3 and thereby interfere with hEAAT1 function.

M128R causes membrane deformation linked to Na+ leak conductance. In addition to the coupled substrate transport conductance and the uncoupled substrate-activated Cl– conductance, the EAATs also have a Na+-dependent leak conductance that is carried by Cl– ions (59, 60). This Cl– leak current can be observed in oocytes expressing hEAAT1, where there is a sustained steady-state current in the absence of substrate that is not observed for uninjected cells. While M218K displayed a leak current similar to that of hEAAT1, both P290R and M128R displayed leak currents that were larger in amplitude (Figure 8A). However, unlike hEAAT1 and P290R, the leak current of M128R does not appear to be carried by Cl– based on the following rationale. The E rev for the P290R leak current shifted to more negative membrane potentials when the anion in the recording buffer was changed from Cl– to the more permeant anion nitrate (NO 3 –). This shift was greater than that of hEAAT1 (Figure 8D), which agrees with the larger steady-state current observed for P290R (Figure 8A) and suggests the constitutive steady-state currents observed in hEAAT1 and the P290R mutant are carried by Cl– ions. In contrast, the net shift of E rev for M128R when the anion in the recording buffer was changed from Cl– to NO 3 – was not greater than that for hEAAT1, suggesting the larger tonic leak current observed for M128R was unlikely to be carried solely by Cl–.

Figure 8 M128R causes membrane distortion. (A) The amplitude of the steady-state leak currents of M128R and P290R are larger than that of hEAAT1 and M128K. For a representative current trace, see Figure 7A. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA tests (Brown-Forsythe) were performed F(4, 21.18) = 71.77, ****P < 0.0001. The exact numbers of cells (n) used are indicated. (B) MD simulations revealing membrane deformation when the M128R side chain faces the lipid bilayer, caused by the interactions of M128R (stick representation, gray) with lipid headgroups (an example shown in stick representation, green). Water molecules within 5 Å of the lipids are shown using a yellow surface representation. (C) M128R interaction with lipid headgroups results in the recruitment of water molecules into the lipid bilayer. The density of water averaged over last 200 ns of a representative simulation trajectory is shown in blue surface. (D) To identify the ions carrying such leak currents, the anion in the recording buffer (Cl–) was changed to a more permeant anion (NO 3 –), or (E) the concentration of Na+ was increased 10-fold. Reverse potentials (E rev ) for hEAAT1, P290R, M128R, M128K, and uninjected cells were measured, and the changes in E rev upon alternation in anion (D) or cation (E) components of the recording buffers are presented as net shift of E rev . One-way ANOVA tests (Brown-Forsythe) were performed for E rev shifts in anion F(4, 12.25) = 48.68, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001; and in cation F(4, 24.51) = 35.09, ****P < 0.0001. The exact numbers of cells (n) used are indicated.