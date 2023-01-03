Canagliflozin primes antitumor immunity by triggering PD-L1 degradation in endocytic recycling

To identify small-molecule drugs that suppress PD-L1 expression, we performed a cell-based screening in a NSCLC cell line H292, which displays relatively high level of endogenous PD-L1. In our screening, 98 small-molecule drugs that have been approved for clinical use were included (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154754DS1). In line with previous reports, a potent inhibitor of the BET family of bromodomain proteins, JQ1 (11), significantly suppressed PD-L1 expression (Figure 1A), confirming the reliability of our screening model. Intriguingly, the SGLT2 inhibitor canagliflozin exhibited the most effective inhibition of PD-L1 expression among these drugs (Figure 1A). Of note is the fact that, unlike the well-known broad transcriptional regulator JQ1, canagliflozin significantly and specifically downregulated PD-L1 protein in H292 without affecting other immune checkpoints (B7-H3, CD86,and Galectin-9) (Figure 1, B and C). To validate this result, we extensively examined the effect of canagliflozin on PD-L1 expression under both basal and inducible conditions. Again, canagliflozin reduced both constitutive and IFN-γ–induced PD-L1 expression in various NSCLC cell lines (Figure 1, D and E). Consistently, the level of PD-L1 on the cellular surface was decreased by canagliflozin (Figure 1, F and G). This observation was also validated in 7 separate instances of primary NSCLC patient-derived cancer cells (Figure 1, H and I). We also examined our findings in other cancers, including ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer cell lines, and patient-derived cancer cells, and similar results were obtained (Supplemental Figure 1A). Thus, our findings were not restricted to lung cancer but applied to more cancers with SGLT2 expression. To test whether canagliflozin may affect PD-L1 expression under more pharmacologically relevant conditions, H292 cells were inoculated into the NSG mice and canagliflozin (50 mg/kg, converted from clinical dosage) was orally administered daily. Consistent with our in vitro results, PD-L1 expression in tumors was significantly decreased after 1 week of canagliflozin treatment (Figure 1, J and K). Taken together, these data suggest that canagliflozin is a potent small molecule that suppresses PD-L1 expression.

Figure 1 Canagliflozin suppresses PD-L1 expression in vitro and in vivo. (A) The effect of various small-molecule drugs on PD-L1 expression. H292 cells were treated with a compound library containing 98 small-molecule drugs (approved by the FDA) for 24 hours, followed by Western blot analysis with PD-L1 antibody and quantification using ImageJ grayscale analysis. JQ1 was used as a positive control that significantly downregulated PD-L1 expression. (B and C) Western blots depicting the effect of canagliflozin and JQ1 on regulating different checkpoint protein expression, blots were run in parallel. (D and E) Western blots depicting canagliflozin-downregulated expression of PD-L1 under basal (D) and inducible conditions (E). NSCLC cell lines H292, H460, H1299, H358, H1944 and H1437 were treated with canagliflozin (20 μM) alone or together with IFN-γ (10 ng/mL) for 24 hours, followed by detection of PD-L1 protein level by Western blotting. (F and G) Canagliflozin downregulated the expression of PD-L1 on the cell surface. Cell surface PD-L1 levels were investigated by flow cytometry in H292 (F) and H1299 (G) cells. Data were presented as the mean ± SD of triplicate (H292) or quadruplicate (H1299) experiments. IgG, Isotype control antibody control. (H and I) 7 cases of patient–derived primary NSCLC cancer cells were subjected to Western blotting analysis for PD-L1 expression after treatment with canagliflozin (20 μM) alone or together with IFN-γ (10 ng/mL) for 24 hours. (J and K) H292-implanted NSG mouse model was treated daily with canagliflozin (50 mg/kg body weight, intragastric administration) or vehicle for 1 week. Protein lysates from tumors were analyzed via Western blot and quantified using Image J grayscale analysis. n = 6 mice per experimental group. Blue circles, vehicle group; purple squares, canagliflozin group. Data were analyzed via unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Given that SGLT2 is the pharmacological target of canagliflozin (14), we next investigated whether canagliflozin-mediated inhibition of PD-L1 is an on-target effect. We first knocked down the intracellular SGLT2 expression and found that PD-L1 was greatly decreased (Figure 2A). Canagliflozin–induced PD-L1 decrease was abolished in the absence of SGLT2 (Figure 2B). On the contrary, overexpression of SGLT2 upregulated the level of PD-L1 (Figure 2C). To test the specificity of PD-L1 regulation by SGLT2, we also included sodium-glucose cotransporter-1 (SGLT1) as a control. Our result showed that PD-L1 expression was not affected by depletion of SGLT1 (Supplemental Figure 2A). In addition to glucose transporter type 1 (GLUT1), which is mainly responsible for cellular glucose uptake, SGLT1 and SGLT2 are also expressed in various tumors and provide another effective way to increase glucose level in tumor cells (15). To determine whether the effect of SGLT2 on PD-L1 expression is due to the change in glucose uptake or glycolysis, we silenced GLUT1 by siRNA and found that expression of PD-L1 was not substantially altered upon depletion of GLUT1 (Figure 2D), while the abundance of glycolytic metabolites and glucose uptake (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2B) were significantly decreased. On the contrary, canagliflozin at the concentration that we used — 20 μM — did not influence glucose uptake (Supplemental Figure 2B) or glycolysis (Figure 2E). Further, other SGLT2 inhibitors including LX-4211 and dapagliflozin also showed a suppressive effect on PD-L1 expression (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). These findings clearly suggest that canagliflozin induced PD-L1 protein degradation through SGLT2 independent of its hypoglycemic effects.

Figure 2 Canagliflozin reduces PD-L1 expression through its pharmacological target SGLT2. (A) Western blots showing that depletion of SGLT2 induced PD-L1 degradation. H1299 cells were treated with siRNAs targeting SGLT2. H292 cells were treated with shRNAs targeting SGLT2 as indicated. (B) Canagliflozin-caused PD-L1 decrease was abolished in the absence of SGLT2. (C) Overexpression of SGLT2 upregulated PD-L1 expression. (D) Depletion of GLUT1 had no effect on PD-L1 expression. H1299 cells were treated with siRNA-GLUT1 and the level of PD-L1 was detected by Western blotting. (E) Canagliflozin did not influence the abundance of glycolytic metabolites, whereas silencing of GLUT1 significantly reduced the abundance of glycolytic metabolites (n = 3). (F) Confocal analysis revealed the colocalization of SGLT2 and PD-L1 proteins in H1299 cells. Scale bar: 5 μm. (G) Interaction of SGLT2 with PD-L1 was detergent-sensitive. SGLT2-GFP and PD-L1-HA were transfected into HEK 293T cells for 24 hours. Cells were then lysed in 1% Digitonin (Dig) or 0.5% Digitonin/ 1% Triton X-100 (Tx) and immunoprecipitated with the anti-HA, followed by analysis using anti-GFP antibody. (H) Canagliflozin disrupted the interaction between SGLT2 and PD-L1. (I) Intracellular domain (aa 548–650) of SGLT2 was responsible for its interaction with PD-L1. (J) Downregulation of PD-L1 caused by canagliflozin was abolished when SGLT2 lost its plasma–membrane targeting region. H292 cells were treated with canagliflozin for 24 hours after transfection with SGLT2-GFP or SGLT2-Δ1-26-GFP. (K) Downregulation of PD-L1 caused by canagliflozin was abolished when the SGLT2 sodium-binding site was mutated. H292 cells were treated with canagliflozin for 24 hours after transfection with SGLT2 or SGLT2-R300A plasmids. Data were presented as the mean ± SD of triplicate experiments. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test. ***P < 0.001.

Considering that SGLT2 is a transmembrane protein with 14 transmembrane helices, we tried to determine whether SGLT2 physically interacts with PD-L1. By confocal imaging analysis we confirmed that SGLT2 and PD-L1 colocalized on the cell membrane (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2E). Next, we conducted coimmunoprecipitation assays using different detergent conditions to solubilize membrane proteins to variable degrees. SGLT2 was readily detected in association with PD-L1 only under conditions that preserve the integrity of a membrane-associated complex (Figure 2G). Notably, the interaction between SGLT2 and PD-L1 was disrupted by treatment of canagliflozin (Figure 2H). We thus tried to identify the binding region of SGLT2 with PD-L1. Enlightened by the differential effects of SGLT1 and SGLT2 on PD-L1 expression, after comparing the amino acid sequence of SGLT1 and SGLT2, we deleted the predicted intracellular domain of SGLT2 (aa 548–650). As expected, the physical interaction between SGLT2 and PD-L1 was abolished upon truncation of SGLT2 intracellular domain (Figure 2I).

Next, we tried to confirm whether the membrane localization of SGLT2 was required for its role in regulating PD-L1 stability. As shown by immunofluorescence assay, the SGLT2-GFP fusion protein missing residues 1–26 (SGLT2-Δ1-26-GFP) (16) lost the ability to localize at the plasma membrane, compared to the full-length SGLT2-WT-GFP protein (Supplemental Figure 2F). More importantly, SGLT2-Δ1-26-GFP also failed to upregulate PD-L1 expression (Figure 2J). Given that canagliflozin has been proven to bind from the external surface in a Na+-bound state, we generated SGLT2 with a mutation in the sodium-binding site (SGLT2 R300A and S392A/393A) (17, 18). We observed that sodium-binding mutants with exogenous expression of SGLT2 were able to upregulate PD-L1 expression, whereas canagliflozin could not downregulate PD-L1 when the SGLT2 sodium-binding site was mutated (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 2G), suggesting that canagliflozin induced a decrease in PD-L1 as an on-target effect. Taken together, SGLT2 is a positive regulator of PD-L1, and the interaction between SGLT2 and PD-L1 on the cell membrane is required for maintaining PD-L1 protein level.

To understand the mechanism of canagliflozin-induced PD-L1 suppression, we measured the mRNA level and protein half-life of PD-L1 in response to canagliflozin treatment. We found that canagliflozin significantly attenuated the protein stability of PD-L1 (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A), but not mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 3B, C). Consistently, the half-life of PD-L1 was also reduced when SGLT2 was knocked down (Figure 3B). Also, the absence of SGLT2 caused a decrease in the half-life of PD-L1 that was reversed after reconstitution of SGLT2-WT. On the contrary, the reconstitution of SGLT2-Δ548-650 failed to prolong the stability of PD-L1 (Supplemental Figure 3D). These results further imply that canagliflozin accelerated PD-L1 protein degradation via the inhibition of SGLT2-mediated PD-L1 stability.

Figure 3 Canagliflozin inhibits the endocytic recycling of PD-L1. (A) Canagliflozin significantly attenuated the protein stability of PD-L1. H1299 cells were treated with IFN-γ (10 ng/mL) for 24 hours, then with cycloheximide (10 μg/mL), or cycloheximide (10 μg/mL) plus canagliflozin (20 μM) for the indicated time. (B) Depletion of SGLT2 promoted PD-L1 degradation. H292 cells were treated with siRNA-NC or siRNA-SGLT2 for 24 hours, followed by treatment with cycloheximide for indicated time. (C) Canagliflozin downregulated the expression of PD-L1 on cell surface (n = 3). (D) SGLT2 and PD-L1 colocalized with TFRC and RAB11. H1299 cells were fixed and costained with antibodies against SGLT2, PD-L1, and markers of Golgi (GM130 and TGN46), early endosome (EEA1), late endosome (LAMP1), or recycling endosome (RAB11 and TFRC). Scale bar: 10 μm. (E) Canagliflozin influenced the PD-L1 recycling process (n = 3). (F) Canagliflozin prevented internalized PD-L1 from recycling back to cell membrane. Purple shade represents the 0 minute group, and the orange shade represents 5, 10, and 15 minute groups. Data were presented as the mean ± SD (C and E). Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test (C and E) and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. ***P < 0.001.

As the importance of endocytic recycling for maintaining PD-L1 protein stability has been recently revealed (19–21), we sought to explore whether canagliflozin induced PD-L1 degradation by interfering with this physiological process. PD-L1 on the cellular surface was labeled with PD-L1–specific antibodies at 4°C. Cells were then incubated in RPMI-1640 medium at 37°C to allow for PD-L1 internalization, degradation, or recycling to the cell membrane. As shown by flow cytometry assay, the degradation of labeled PD-L1 was significantly accelerated in the presence of canagliflozin (Figure 3C). Of note, canagliflozin did not cause PD-L1 degradation without internalization of PD-L1 in the presence of an endocytosis inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 3E). In addition, SGLT2 silencing also promoted the degradation of PD-L1 by applying this assay system (Supplemental Figure 3F). Meanwhile, cell surface MHC class I labeled under the same condition was similar between 2 groups, which was served as a system control here (Supplemental Figure 3G).

Encouraged by the facts that (a) PD-L1 was identified in recycling endosomes where it colocalized with TFRC and RAB11 — molecules that define endocytic recycling compartment (Figure 3D) — and (b) subcellular localization of SGLT2 was also identified in recycling endosomes (Figure 3D), we further hypothesized that SGLT2 might be pivotal for PD-L1 trafficking from recycling endosomes to the plasma membrane. To prove this, we first used primaquine, an endocytic recycling inhibitor, to prevent PD-L1 recycling to the plasma membrane. As expected, primaquine induced rapid loss of cell surface PD-L1, suggesting that a large proportion of surface PD-L1 is continuously internalized and recycled (Figure 3E). Of note, canagliflozin did not cause additional PD-L1 loss or acceleration of PD-L1 degradation in the presence of primaquine, which supports our hypothesis (Figure 3E). We next used the established flow cytometry–based recycling assay with some modification to estimate the portion of PD-L1 proteins recycled back to the plasma membrane (20), with or without the presence of canagliflozin. In principle, cell surface PD-L1 was labeled with FITC-conjugated PD-L1–specific antibody, which was allowed to internalize for 30 minutes at 37°C. The remaining cell-surface bound antibody was stripped by washing with pH 2.5 buffer and cells were either kept on ice (this was the poststrip baseline) or reincubated at 37°C for the indicated times. Recycled PD-L1 was analyzed by flow cytometry. As shown in Figure 3F, in control cells, the majority of internalized PD-L1 was recycled back to the cell surface after 10–15 minutes. However, PD-L1 recycling was markedly impaired by canagliflozin treatment. Taken together, canagliflozin specifically downregulated PD-L1 expression on the cell membrane by preventing the recycling of internalized PD-L1.

Since both lysosome-dependent and proteasome-dependent degradation have been found to contribute to PD-L1 degradation during its endocytic recycling process, we sought to determine which pathway was involved in canagliflozin–triggered PD-L1 degradation. Coincubation of selective proteasome inhibitor MG132 abolished the downregulation of PD-L1 by canagliflozin (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A), whereas the specific lysosomal inhibitor chloroquine displayed no effect on PD-L1 (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4B). Consistently, we also found that the level of ubiquitination of PD-L1 was significantly increased in the presence of canagliflozin (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Canagliflozin induces PD-L1 degradation through the enhanced recognition of PD-L1 by Cullin3SPOP ligase. (A and B) Canagliflozin degraded PD-L1 through the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway. H1299 cells were treated with canagliflozin with and without MG132 (A) or chloroquine (CQ) (B) for 10 hours. (C) Canagliflozin induced PD-L1 ubiquitination. Left, HEK 293T cells were transfected with indicated plasmids and were treated with canagliflozin and MG132. PD-L1 protein was immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag beads. Right, H1299 cells were treated with canagliflozin and MG132. PD-L1 protein was immunoprecipitated with PD-L1 antibody. (D) Canagliflozin failed to decrease PD-L1 expression upon SPOP silencing. PD-L1 protein expression in H460 cells was analyzed after treatment with canagliflozin in the presence of siRNAs against SPOP or negative control (siRNA-NC), blots were run in parallel. (E) Canagliflozin enhanced the interaction of SPOP and PD-L1. HEK 293T cells were treated with canagliflozin for 24 hours after transfection with SPOP-Flag or PD-L1-HA. The cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag resins. (F) Canagliflozin enhanced the colocalization of SPOP and PD-L1. H292 cells were treated with canagliflozin and the localization of SPOP and PD-L1 were detected by Immunofluorescence. Scale bar: 10 μm. (G) The intracellular domain of PD-L1 (aa 283–290) was responsible for the binding of PD-L1 to SPOP. HEK 293T cells were cotransfected with plasmids as indicated, cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag resins. (H) Downregulation of PD-L1 caused by canagliflozin was abolished upon deletion of the SPOP binding region. H292 cells were first transfected with PD-L1-WT-HA or PD-L1-283-290-HA, and then treated with canagliflozin. (I) SGLT2 bound to the same region of PD-L1 binding to SPOP (aa 283–290). HEK 293T cells were cotransfected with plasmid as indicated. The cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-HA resins. (J and K) SGLT2 regulated the interaction between SPOP and PD-L1. SGLT2 was silenced (J) or overexpressed (K), and the interaction between SPOP and PD-L1 was subsequently determined.

Next, we investigated which cullin family E3 ligase(s) might be involved in the process of PD-L1 ubiquitination. E3 ubiquitin ligases STUB1, β-TRCP, and SPOP (22), which have been reported to regulate PD-L1 ubiquitination, were knocked down. Interestingly, PD-L1 degradation caused by canagliflozin was not affected by STUB1 or β-TRCP deletion (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), but was prevented by SPOP silencing (Figure 4D). Furthermore, coimmunoprecipitation and immunofluorescence assays suggested that canagliflozin enhanced the binding and colocalization between PD-L1 and SPOP (Figure 4, E and F). Previous studies have suggested that the region of the last 8 amino acids (aa 283–290) of PD-L1 represents the potential binding motif for SPOP, and our data also confirmed that PD-L1/SPOP interaction was diminished when this sequence was deleted (PD-L1-Δ283-290-HA) (Figure 4G). Importantly, the downregulating effect of canagliflozin was also abolished when PD-L1 lost its ability to interact with SPOP (Figure 4H). Together, these results further suggest that canagliflozin promoted PD-L1 degradation in a SPOP-dictated ubiquitination-dependent manner.

In addition, our data showed that the PD-L1 mutant with the deletion of the SPOP binding motif, PD-L1-Δ283-290-HA, also failed to bind with SGLT2 (Figure 4I). Thus, we asked whether the interactions of PD-L1/SGLT2 and PD-L1/SPOP compete with each other. To address this, we manipulated the intracellular expression of SGLT2 and examined its effect on the PD-L1/SPOP interaction. As shown in Figure 4, J and K, depletion of SGLT2 increased the binding of PD-L1 to SPOP, whereas overexpression of SGLT2 had the opposite effect. Collectively, these results demonstrated that canagliflozin-induced degradation of PD-L1 is mediated by SPOP, and SGLT2 plays a competitive role in regulating the interaction between PD-L1 and SPOP.

We next tried to determine whether canagliflozin could limit tumor growth in vivo using the CT26 mouse cancer model (23, 24). The CT26 mouse model is an immunocompetent mouse model with efficient PD-1/PD-L1 interaction (25), which is responsive to PD-L1 blockade and is widely used for PD-1 or PD-L1–based studies (26–28). Canagliflozin significantly suppressed tumor growth without affecting body weight, which was equivalent to the effect of anti-PD-1 antibody (Figure 5, A and B). In the tumors, PD-L1 level greatly decreased (Figure 5C), while tumor infiltrating CD3+ T cells, activated CD8+ T cells (Figure 5, D and E), and IFN-γ production increased significantly (Figure 5F). Similar observations were also found in blood (Figure 5, G and H). In line with clinical observations that the combination of anti-PD-L1 and anti-CTLA-4 antibodies achieved better therapeutic efficacy, we further found that cotreatment of canagliflozin and anti-CTLA-4 antibody significantly reduced the size of tumors compared with treatment with either canagliflozin alone or anti-CTLA-4 monotherapy (Figure 5A) without inducing substantial changes in body weight (Figure 5B). Consequentially, in the combination group, the level of activated CD8+ T cells and IFN-γ production were further increased in blood and tumor mass (Figure 5, D–H). Also, we compared the efficiency between anti-CTLA4 + anti-PD-L1 and anti-CTLA4 + canagliflozin groups. The combination of anti-PD-L1 and anti-CTLA4 antibodies achieved a comparable therapeutic efficacy compared with the anti-CTLA4 + canagliflozin group (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B)

Figure 5 Canagliflozin alone, or combined with CTLA4 blockade, effectively suppressed tumor growth. (A and B) Tumor growth, weight, and volume of CT26 cells in immunocompetent BALB/c mice treated with canagliflozin, anti-PD-1 mAb, anti-CTLA4 mAb, or a combination of canagliflozin and anti-CTLA4 mAb. n = 6 mice per group. (C) PD-L1 level in extracted tumor tissues was evaluated by FACS, data represent mean ± SD. (D and E) Tumor-infiltrating CD45+CD3+ T cells and CD45+CD8+ T cells were detected by FACS, data represent mean ± SD. (F) FACS analysis of the activity intracellular IFN-γ in leukocytes, data represent mean ± SD. (G and H) CD45+CD3+ T cells and CD45+CD8+ T cells in blood were detected by FACS. Data represent mean ± SD. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; and unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01.

To confirm that canagliflozin suppressed tumor growth mainly through the suppression of PD-L1 and the existing immune system, we performed a similar study in PBMCs engrafted into a humanized xenograft model. The injection of human PBMCs into immunodeficient mice, also known as the Hu-PBL-SCID model, leads to the engraftment of T cells, which provides a unique platform in which the tumor microenvironment (TME) can be evaluated in vivo. This model may also be beneficial in the assessment of immune checkpoint inhibitors, mimicking the interaction between immune cells and tumor cells in vivo (28–30). H292 cells were inoculated subcutaneously in NOD-PrkdcscidIl2rgem1/Smoc (NSG) mice humanized with PBMCs (Figure 6A). Tumor growth was monitored when the mice were treated with canagliflozin or anti-PD-1 mAb. In models humanized by the addition of PBMCs, canagliflozin significantly suppressed tumor growth and such effect was similar to anti-PD-1 antibody treatment (5 mg/kg, twice a week) (Figure 6B). Moreover, canagliflozin decreased PD-L1+ cells present in the tumor mass (Figure 6C). The population of tumor-infiltrated CD3+ T cells and activated CD8+ T cells was increased in canagliflozin-treated mice, which resembled the anti-PD-1 antibody treated tumor (Figure 6, D and E). On the contrary, we found that without the infusion of PBMCs, no antitumor effect was observed in the canagliflozin group or the anti-PD-1 antibody group (Figure 6F); even canagliflozin exerts a significant inhibitory effect on PD-L1(Figure 6G). Further, we constructed PD-L1–KO tumor cells by CRISPR/Cas9 and established an in vivo model to evaluate the antitumor effect of canagliflozin. In both the CT26 and H1299 models, the antitumor effect of canagliflozin was abolished when PD-L1 was knocked out by CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing (Supplemental Figure 5, C–F). These data further suggested that the canagliflozin induced antitumor effect is dependent on the presence of PD-L1.

Figure 6 Canagliflozin effectively inhibits tumor growth in a PBMC humanized xenograft model. (A) Scheme representing the experimental procedure. s.c, subcutaneous; qd, 1 a day; i.g., intragastric; IOCV, injection of caudal vein; biw, twice per week. (B) Tumor growth of H292 cells in PBMC humanized NSG mice treated with vehicle, canagliflozin, or anti-PD-1 Ab. n = 7 mice per group. (C) PD-L1 level in extracted tumor cells was evaluated by FACS. (D and E) Tumor-infiltrating CD45+CD3+ T cells and CD45+CD8+ T cells were detected by FACS. (F) Tumor growth of H292 cells in immuno-deficient NSG mice when treated with vehicle, canagliflozin, or anti-PD-1 Ab. n = 6 mice per group. (G) PD-L1 level in extracted tumor cells from immuno-deficient NSG mice was evaluated by FACS. (H and I) shSGLT2 significantly inhibited the tumor growth in the humanized NSG mouse model. H292 cells with or without SGLT2 knocked down were injected into PBMC humanized NSG mice and tumor growth was measured. n = 6 mice per group. (J) The surface level of PD-L1 on tumor cells were evaluated by FACS. (K and L) Tumor infiltrating CD45+CD3+ T cells and CD45+CD8+ T cells were detected by FACS. (M and N) CD45+CD3+ T cells and CD45+CD8+ T cells in blood were detected by FACS. Data represent mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (B–E and G) and unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test (H and J–N). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Similar results were also achieved by knockdown of SGLT2 in H292 cells. Although the cell proliferation of H292 was not significantly affected when SGLT2 was absent (Supplemental Figure 6A), shRNA targeting SGLT2 (shSGLT2) significantly inhibited tumor volume compared with the control group (Vsh group) in the humanized NSG mouse model (Figure 6H). In parallel, the silencing efficacy of shSGLT2 was verified (Figure 6I). Flowcytometric analysis of tumor tissues showed that shSGLT2 significantly reduced the expression of PD-L1 (Figure 6J) and boosted the population of activated tumor-infiltrated CD3+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 6, K and L). Because the tumor of 1 mouse in the shSGLT2 group was too small for flow cytometry, data was collected from 6 Vsh and 5 shSGLT2 mice. CD3+ T cell and activated CD8+ T cell populations were also increased in the blood in the shSGLT2 group (Figure 6, M and N). On the contrary, in the NSG mouse model without PBMC injection, tumor growth was not significantly affected by SGLT2 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 6B). These observations further indicated that SGLT2–mediated tumor growth depended on the existing immune system. The above data suggest that SGLT2 played an important role in maintaining the level of PD-L1 in tumor cells, and that the intervention of SGLT2 can induce antitumor effects through immune regulation.

To better mimic the human cancer environment, NSG mice were humanized by adoptive transfer using human umbilical cord blood–derived CD34+ stem cells from a qualified source, following myeloablation treatment. The injection of CD34+ stem cells into newborn or young mice, also known as the Hu-SRC-SCID model, allows for the differentiation and development of a more complete immune system, including T cells, B cells, and innate immune cells; this model provided a more physiologically relevant tumor microenvironment, mimicking the interaction between immune cells and tumor cells in vivo (31, 32). Successful humanization of each mouse is quantified from mouse peripheral blood via flow cytometry using anti-hu-CD45+ and anti-murine-CD45+ antibodies approximately 2 months after engraftment, when mature T cells develop. Mice included in the study have more than 15% hu-CD45+ cells in the peripheral blood. Mice were then treated with canagliflozin and PD-1 antibody as indicated (Figure 7A). Canagliflozin treatment reduced tumor size, showing effects similar to the anti-PD-1 antibody (Figure 7B). In agreement with our proposed mechanism, flowcytometric analysis of tumor tissues showed that canagliflozin reduced PD-L1 levels and increased the CD3+ T cell and CD8+ T cell populations (Figure 7, C–E). Similar observations were also found in blood (Figure 7, F and G). Consistently, these in vivo data demonstrated the antitumor immunity of canagliflozin and its potential application in cancer therapy.

Figure 7 Canagliflozin effectively suppresses tumor growth in CD34+ stem cells engrafted into a humanized xenograft model. (A) Scheme representing the experimental procedure. s.c, subcutaneous; qd, 1 a day; i.g, intragastric; IOCV, injection of caudal vein. (B) In humanized immune-transformed model, H292 cells were injected subcutaneously and treated with vehicle, canagliflozin, or anti-PD-1 Ab. n = 6 mice per group. (C) PD-L1 levels on extracted tumor cells were evaluated by FACS. (D and E) Tumor infiltrating CD45+CD3+ T cells, CD45+CD8+ T cells were detected by FACS, data represent mean ± SD. (F and G) CD45+CD3+ T cells and CD45+CD8+ T cells in blood were detected by FACS. Data represent mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To validate the above model in human tumor tissues, we assessed protein expression levels of SGLT2 and PD-L1 in a cohort of 100 patients with lung cancer (Figure 8A, Supplemental Figure 7A, and Supplemental Table 2). Pearson’s χ2 test showed a positive correlation between SGLT2 and PD-L1 expression in specimens from patients with cancer (Figure 8B). Next, we evaluated the correlation between the SGLT2-PD-L1 axis and the prognosis of patients with lung cancer. As shown in Figure 8, C and D, we observed reduced progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) curves in patients with lung cancer with high expression of SGLT2 and high expression of PD-L1, suggesting that SGLT2 could be utilized as a marker for the expression of PD-L1.

Figure 8 SGLT2 positively correlated with PD-L1 expression in lung cancer tissues. (A and B) Patient tissues were stained with SGLT2 and PD-L1. Representative images of IHC staining of SGLT2 and PD-L1 in human lung cancer tissues (n = 100) were shown. Scale bar: 2 mm. The correlation analysis between SGLT2 and PD-L1 was performed, and the P value was calculated by the Pearson correlation test (P < 0.0001, r = 0.70136). –, negative expression; +, low expression; ++, medium expression; +++, high positive expression. (C and D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of NSCLC patients’ PFS or OS. The low expression category includes those whose positive staining rate is smaller than 50%, whereas the high expression category greater than 50%. The Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test was used to test for the difference between survival curves. (E) Tumor diameter based on the CT imaging was annotated with a red line. Scale bar: 10 cm. (F and G) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of NSCLC patients’ PFS or OS. The Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test was used to test for the difference between survival curves. See also Supplemental Tables 3–5. (H) Diagram of the mechanism of SGLT2 regulating PD-L1.*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Moreover, we further assessed the protein expression level of SGLT2 by IHC in tumor biopsies from patients with NSCLC who were treated with PD-1 mAb therapy. Among a total of 16 patients recruited, 9 patients with a positive response to PD-1 mAb therapy were classified as responders, while the other 7 patients with a poor response were classified as nonresponders (patients with complete response [CR], partial response [PR], and stable disease [SD] greater than 6 months were classified as responders, while patients with SD less than or equal to 6 months and progressive disease [PD] were classified as non-responders; Supplemental Tables 3–5). Similar to the pathology results described above, radiographic results were shown to corroborate this correlation. Two representative cases with tumor diameter annotated by a radiologist were shown in Figure 8E (red line). Considering a cutoff point of 50% to demarcate presence or absence of SGLT2 expression level, patient 1 had greater than 50% SGLT2 expression and showed tumor destruction after anti-PD1 therapy (Figure 8E, left), while patient 2, with hepatic metastasis from lung cancer and less than 50% SGLT2 expression, showed tumor growth after treatment (Figure 8E, right). As shown in Figure 8, F and G, we observed prolonged PFS and OS curves in the group of PD-1 blockade-treated patients with high expression of SGLT2. This clinical evidence further suggests that SGLT2 is a positive regulator of PD-L1.