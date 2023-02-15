Butyrate ameliorates quinolinic acid–induced cognitive decline in obesity models

In this comprehensive assessment, we report that increased QA was associated with cognitive impairment in both individuals with obesity and obese rodents. Our study provides the first evidence to our knowledge that butyrate prevents the cognitive and neurite impairments associated with increased QA in rodents and C. elegans and in in vitro cell models relevant to obesity. As an HDAC2 inhibitor, butyrate promoted histone H3K18 hyperacetylation and epigenetic regulation of the BDNF PII and PIV promoter regions to increase BDNF expression, thereby promoting synaptogenesis in neurons (Figure 8).

Figure 8 Molecular mechanism of butyrate in preventing QA-induced cognitive and synaptogenesis impairments. (i) In obesity, QA is increased, which activates the NMDAR, downregulates the expression of BDNF and the transcription factor p-CREB, and induces neurite deficits and cognitive decline. (ii) Butyrate inhibits the enzymatic activity of HDAC2 to increase histone H3 acetylation and binding to the BDNF promoters PII and PIV, which prevents QA-induced BDNF reduction and reverses neurite and cognitive impairments.

Excessive QA is a metabolite of the kynurenine pathway in macrophages and microglia (6) and is considered to be involved in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases, including AD (16). Obesity is a chronic, low-grade systemic and neuroinflammatory disease with activation of macrophages and microglia (4) and is associated with brain structure alterations and cognitive impairment (2, 34). Here, we found that QA levels increased in the serum of Chinese individuals with obesity. This finding aligns with a previous report that QA-related enzyme genes are elevated in the omental adipose tissue of White women with obesity (7). Expanding on the above results showing that increased QA in the blood and peripheral tissue in individuals with obesity, we demonstrated that QA levels of diet-induced obese mice were increased in the frontal cortex, the brain region critical for cognitive function. In C. elegans, exposure to QA resulted in cognitive impairment, including impairment of long-term learning and memory and short-term memory. It is reported that QA is increased in peripheral monocytes of patients with AD (35). In postmortem brain tissue of these patients, QA and its synthesis enzyme indoleamine 2,3 dioxygenase are significantly more abundant than in control individuals (36). Therefore, the increased QA in obesity may act as a neuroinflammatory neurotoxin involved in cascade events leading to neurodegeneration.

We found that serum QA levels were negatively correlated with the total cognition score of the RBANS, particularly with regard to the delayed memory index. Interestingly, the delayed memory index was most affected in patients with AD with mild cognitive impairment (37). Previous imaging studies have reported that reduced GMV or cortical thickness is associated with cognitive decline in healthy or aging populations (38). Also, frontal GMV reduction is most affected, including the middle, inferior, and superior frontal gyri in patients with AD or in patients with mild cognitive impairment who developed AD (39). Our results support previous findings that cortical GMV was affected mainly in the frontal cortices of individuals with obesity. Overconsumption of dietary fat and obesity are considered risk factors for AD (40). Importantly, we found that in high-fat diet–induced obese mice, QA levels were increased in the frontal cortex and were negatively associated with recognition memory and spatial working memory in the temporal order and Y maze tests. Therefore, elevated QA levels may contribute to the reduction in frontal cortical volume and poor cognitive performance observed in obesity.

Previous Voxel-based morphometric studies have demonstrated gray matter atrophy from antemortem MRI corresponding to Braak’s stages of AD (41–43). In the present study, GMV reduction in individuals with obesity was observed in the frontal lobe, parietal lobe, temporal lobe, limbic lobe, and insula cortex, which are brain regions involved in Braak stages III–VI (the frontal and parietal lobes belong to Braak stages V/VI; the temporal lobes, limbic lobe, and insula belong to Braak stages III/IV) (44). However, without a postmortem brain tissue study, we cannot verify the corresponding pathological Braak’s stage of the individuals with obesity. It was reported that synapse loss is an early event contributing to the cognitive decline process; however, synaptic losses showed no relationship to Braak stages (45). We and others have found that obese mice have impaired synapses in the cortical and hippocampal areas of the brain (46–50). The present study revealed that cortical GMV was affected in individuals with obesity. A previous study reported that impaired executive function and memory in patients with type 2 diabetes correlated predominantly with reduced gray matter density in the orbital and prefrontal cortices and temporal (middle gyrus, parahippocampus, and uncus) regions (51). Therefore, these data indicate that metabolic disorder–related synapse loss can occur early in the cortex and limbic system and contribute to cognitive decline.

In the present study, the cortical reductions were sometimes observed only in 1 hemisphere. The prevalence of asymmetrical cerebral alterations has been extensively documented in the brains of patients with AD (52), schizophrenia (53), autism (54), anxiety disorders (55), or even type II diabetes (56). In the present study, GMV was reduced in the right temporal lobe of patients with obesity. Both left and right temporal lobes are involved in cognitive function, but in different cognitive properties. For example, the right superior temporal gyrus is involved in executive attention (57). Consistently, in the present study, the volume of the right superior temporal gyrus was decreased in patients with obesity, who had a decline in their attention index. Furthermore, it was reported that reduced GMV in the right middle temporal gyrus is associated with early mild cognitive impairment (58) and abnormal attention (59). In addition, the changes observed in the MRI in the obese human brain may be reversible, not permanent. Previous studies reported that the GMV reduction in the human brain of obese individuals was reversible after bariatric surgery, including gastric bypass surgery and sleeve gastrectomy surgery (60–65). For instance, 1 month after bariatric surgery, gray matter densities were increased in multiple brain regions, including the inferior frontal gyrus, the superior frontal gyrus, the inferior temporal gyrus, the middle temporal gyrus, and the insula (60, 61). GMV in the inferior frontal gyrus showed significant increases 3 months after laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgery compared with before surgery and 1 month after surgery, indicating sustained structural recovery of the brain following bariatric surgery (61). Furthermore, the prompt and sustained improvements in cognitive function including memory, executive function, and attention were observed in patients after bariatric surgery (66).

Dopaminergic and glutamatergic neurotransmission systems are essential for the regulation of cognitive behaviors and functions (28, 29). For example, it is reported that working memory is impaired in the spatial delayed response task of common marmosets with a loss of dopaminergic neurons (67). In the present study, QA led to neurite impairment of CEP dopaminergic neurons in the C. elegans BZ555 strain. CEP neurons send axon-like projections to neurons in the nerve ring, the largest collection of ganglia in the worm (68). Therefore, QA-induced damage of neurites of CEP dopaminergic neurons may further mediate the dysregulation of other neurotransmitter systems, such as glutamatergic transmission. Indeed, research shows that dopamine-D1R inhibits glutamate ionotropic NMDAR in neurons (69). Furthermore, it is reported that 20 mM QA triggers neurodegeneration via activation of the NMDAR subunit NR1 in C. elegans (70). Here, expanding the postsynaptic NMDAR effect, we found that 20 mM QA decreased expression of the presynaptic glutamate transporter eat-4, which is responsible for glutamate reuptake and prevention of glutamate spillover from the presynapse (71). Therefore, QA overstimulated the glutamate system from presynapse, which may have induced overaccumulation of glutamate in the synapse cleft and overstimulation of the postsynapse NMDAR, leading to the neuroexcitotoxicity and cognition impairment seen in the C. elegans model of this study. In addition, BDNF modulated by glutamate and dopamine neurotransmission promotes neurogenesis and learning and memory (72–74). For example, blocking the NMDAR increases BDNF translation and concentration in the hippocampus (72, 73). In the present study, we found that BDNF levels decreased in the frontal cortex of obese mice and in SH-SY5Y cells after exposure to QA. Collectively, these findings suggest that QA-induced dopaminergic and glutamatergic neuron damage and BDNF downregulation are the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying cognitive decline in obesity.

Butyrate is one of the important SCFAs, the fermentation products of dietary fiber by gut microbiota. Importantly, we found that butyrate supplementation prevented the decline in temporal order memory and Y maze working memory in obese mice and prevented the cognitive decline in C. elegans exposed to QA. It is reported that butyric acid–producing bacteria, such as Clostridium butyricum, counteract cognitive decline in the vascular dementia mouse model (75). Furthermore, dietary fiber supplementation improves cognition in obese mice (46). Therefore, our findings suggest that butyrate is a possible mediator of butyrate-producing prebiotic or probiotic products that improve cognitive function. Interestingly, we found that butyrate ameliorated QA-induced dopaminergic and glutamatergic neuron damage. Previous research reports that gut microbes modulate dopaminergic and glutamatergic neurotransmission (76, 77). Butyrate-producing microbiota are increased in the gut of mice with higher dopamine levels in the brain (78). These findings collectively suggest that butyrate-induced improvement of dopaminergic and glutamatergic systems plays a vital role in the gut/brain axis mediating cognitive function.

In the present study, butyrate supplementation significantly decreased body weight in obese mice on a high-fat diet. Also, there were negative correlations between body weight and the discrimination index of the temporal order memory test and the alternation triplet of the Y maze spontaneous alternation test. This finding indicates that the butyrate-induced weight loss contributed to cognition improvement. The previous meta-analysis study shows that weight loss is associated with improvements in cognitive function among overweight individuals and people with obesity (79). Weight loss could improve cognition through several mechanisms. First, weight loss attenuates insulin resistance, while insulin resistance is associated with poorer cognitive status (80). Second, weight loss reduces inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are pathological factors for cognitive decline (81, 82). Our results indicate that butyrate improved cognition and that this improvement was not solely dependent on weight loss. Using body weight as a confounding covariate, we showed that butyrate treatment nonetheless substantially increased the discrimination index in obese mice. Furthermore, our in vitro and C. elegans studies showed that butyrate improved neurite outgrowth and cognition (short- and long-term memory), supporting the idea that butyrate may improve cognition irrespective of body weight changes.

Neurite outgrowth and arborization are essential for neural connectivity and cognitive function (9, 10). We showed that butyrate prevented neurite impairment and synaptic spine loss induced by QA in primary frontal cortical and SH-SY5Y cells and in the frontal cortex of obese mice. Neurites and their dendritic spine integrity are essential in synaptic transmission and plasticity, linking their morphophysiology to cognition processes (83). Mushroom spines with large spine heads form strong synaptic connections and have the longest lifetime and are therefore thought to be sites of long-term memory storage (84, 85). Here, we report that butyrate increased the percentage of mushroom spines in the frontal cortex of obese mice.

BDNF positively modulates neurite outgrowth and spine architecture in neurons (86, 87). Altered BDNF and its receptor TrkB significantly impair neurite outgrowth in PC12 neuronal cells (87). Acute BDNF application results in a fast and transient TrkB activation associated with spine head enlargement in neurons (88). In our study, butyrate completely prevented the BDNF reduction induced by QA in SH-SY5Y cells and in the frontal cortex of obese mice. Therefore, an increase in BDNF induced by butyrate may protect synaptic structure and plasticity, which QA impairs. Although the exact mechanism is not fully understood, we showed 2 pathways involved: glutamate/NMDAR/p-CREB/BDNF and HDAC2 epigenetic regulation of BDNF. The previous study reported that QA decreases cortical and striatal BDNF after QA-induced brain lesions in rats (17), although the mechanism was not investigated. At the neuronal level, our study showed that QA reduced BDNF, accompanied by a reduction of its transcription factor p-CREB. The QA-induced reduction of BDNF is primarily attributable to overstimulation of the glutamate system, as MK-801 blocked the ability of QA to decrease BDNF. Moreover, we found that butyrate, which prevented a reduction of BDNF, was unlikely to target the NMDAR/p-CREB/BDNF pathway, since butyrate did not affect p-CREB levels. Instead, the HDAC2 inhibitor butyrate increased histone H3 acetylation at promoter regions II and IV of the BDNF gene. These findings suggest that butyrate promotes BDNF expression by epigenetic regulation. H3K18 acetylation has been found to be significantly reduced in postmortem brain tissue of patients with AD (89). Here, we report butyrate-induced posttranslational modifications of H3K18 acetylation in SH-SY5Y cells. It is known that histone hypoacetylation is a feature of several neurodegenerative diseases and impairs cognition (61); deciphering specific acetylation sites of butyrate may help in the development of a therapeutic strategy to improve cognitive function.

In summary, we report that QA levels were substantially increased in the serum of individuals with obesity and in the frontal cortex of diet-induced obese mouse brain. In both conditions, QA levels were negatively correlated with a decline in cognition accompanied by frontal cortical thinning in individuals with obesity and neurite impairment in diet-induced obese mice. Interestingly, butyrate prevented cognitive impairments in both obese mice and transgenic C. elegans exposed to QA. Furthermore, the cellular study showed that butyrate prevented neurite impairment in obese mice and dendritic spine loss in primary cortical neurons exposed to QA. Our experimental results identified that butyrate promoted histone H3K18 hyperacetylation and epigenetic regulation of the BDNF PII and PIV promoter regions to increase BDNF expression. These findings collectively suggest that, in humans, rodents, C. elegans, and in vitro cell models, increased QA was associated with cognition decline and neurite lesions relevant to obesity, whereas butyrate alleviated the cognitive impairment induced by higher QA levels or obesity.