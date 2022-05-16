A Piezo1/KLF15/IL-6 axis mediates immobilization-induced muscle atrophy

Immobilization-induced skeletal muscle atrophy in mice is prevented by KLF15 deficiency. Bilateral hind limb immobilization with a cast for 3 days in mice resulted in an approximately 10% to 15% decline in skeletal muscle mass in these limbs compared with those of control mice (Figure 1A). KLF15 was recently shown to contribute to diabetes-induced muscle atrophy (4), and the abundance of Klf15 mRNA was found to be increased in skeletal muscle of the immobilized mouse limbs (Figure 1B). The expression of genes related to amino acid catabolism (Alt2, Prodh, Tdo2, Bckdha), to protein degradation during muscle atrophy (Foxo3a, Fbxo32 [encoding atrogin-1], Trim63 [encoding MuRF1]), or to autophagy (Bnip3) was also increased by immobilization (Figure 1C). Skeletal muscle atrophy triggered by immobilization was prevented in mice lacking KLF15 specifically in skeletal muscle (M-KLF15KO mice), which were generated by crossing mice with a floxed Klf15 allele (4) with mice that express Cre recombinase under the control of the Mlc1f promoter (Mlc1f-Cre mice; ref. 5). This effect of KLF15 ablation was apparent at the level of muscle mass (Figure 1D), muscle cross-sectional area determined by computed tomography (CT) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154611DS1), and muscle fiber area evaluated histologically (Figure 1, E and F). Whereas immobilization increased and decreased the proportions of small and large muscle fibers, respectively, in control mice, no such effects were apparent in M-KLF15KO mice (Figure 1G). The immobilization-induced increase in the expression of muscle atrophy–related genes, with the exception of that for Fbxo32 and Trim63, was also prevented in the mutant mice (Figure 1H). The reduction in skeletal muscle mass (Supplemental Figure 2A) and muscle fiber area (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C) as well as the increase in the expression of muscle atrophy–related genes again with the exception of that for Fbxo32 and Trim63 (Supplemental Figure 2D) triggered by denervation-induced immobilization were also abolished in M-KLF15KO mice. These results thus suggested that KLF15 is a key regulator of muscle atrophy induced by immobilization due to physical restraint or nerve damage.

Figure 1 Skeletal muscle atrophy triggered by immobilization is prevented in mice with KLF15 deficiency in skeletal muscle. (A) Ratio of gastrocnemius or soleus muscle mass in both hind limbs to body mass for control mice or mice subjected to bilateral hind limb immobilization (IM) with a cast for 3 days (n = 18 mice). (B and C) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of Klf15 mRNA (B) and of atrophy-related gene expression (C) in gastrocnemius of mice as in A (n = 8 mice). (D) Ratio of muscle mass to body mass for WT or M-KLF15KO mice subjected to cast immobilization for 3 days or for corresponding control (Cont) mice (n = 8 mice). (E–G) Hematoxylin-eosin staining (E) for determination of muscle fiber area (F) and the distribution of muscle fiber area (G) in soleus of mice as in D (n = 8 mice). The area of 800 fibers pooled from 4 mice was measured and averaged for each condition in F. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of atrophy-related gene expression in gastrocnemius of mice as in D (n = 6 mice). Quantitative data are mean ± SEM (A–D, G, and H) or medians (F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by unpaired Student’s t test (A–C) or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (D and F–H). NS, not significant.

Given that satellite cells of skeletal muscle contribute to the regulation of skeletal muscle mass (6), we investigated the change in the abundance of Klf15 mRNA in the satellite cell and non–satellite cell fractions, the latter of which is mainly composed of myofiber cells with some commingling of stromal cells and vessel cells. The separation of the 2 fractions was confirmed by the expression of Pax7, a marker for satellite cells (Supplemental Figure 3). The upregulation of Klf15 mRNA during immobilization was observed in the non–satellite cell fraction, but not in the satellite cell fraction (Supplemental Figure 3A). Furthermore, the abundance of Klf15 mRNA was reduced specifically in the non–satellite cell fraction of M-KLF15KO mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). These results collectively suggest that myofiber cells are primarily involved in the KLF15-mediated processes during skeletal muscle atrophy.

The abundance of Klf15 mRNA in skeletal muscle is increased by glucocorticoids (7), which also trigger muscle atrophy (8). The plasma concentration of corticosterone was increased in mice in response to cast immobilization (Supplemental Figure 4A), consistent with the notion that immobilization exerts psychophysical stress in mice and therefore stimulates glucocorticoid secretion (9). Surgical removal of the adrenal glands markedly attenuated this increase in the plasma corticosterone level (Supplemental Figure 4A); however, the decline in muscle mass and increase in the expression of atrophy-related genes induced by immobilization were not prevented (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C), indicating that glucocorticoids do not contribute to skeletal muscle atrophy induced by immobilization.

IL-6 is a downstream effector of KLF15 in immobilization-induced muscle atrophy. Skeletal muscle releases humoral factors, known as myokines, that exert various biological actions (10). To search for myokines that might be related to immobilization-induced muscle atrophy, we performed a comprehensive transcriptome analysis. Microarray analysis revealed that the expression of many genes for humoral factors was upregulated in skeletal muscle of WT mice in response to immobilization (Figure 2A). Among these genes, the immobilization-induced expression of Il6 was prevented in M-KLF15KO mice (Figure 2A), suggesting that the expression of Il6 is under the control of KLF15. KLF15-dependent regulation of Il6 expression in response to immobilization was confirmed by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) analysis (Figure 2B). We also examined the effect of immobilization of the expression of other genes for inflammatory proteins, but none of those tested showed a pattern of change similar to that apparent for Il6 (Figure 2B). Overexpression of KLF15 in C2C12 myotubes increased the amount of Il6 mRNA (Figure 2C), and chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) analysis revealed that KLF15 binds to the promoter region of the Il6 gene (Figure 2, D and E).

Figure 2 IL-6 is a downstream effector of KLF15 in immobilization-induced muscle atrophy. (A) DNA microarray analysis of gene expression in gastrocnemius of WT or M-KLF15KO mice after cast immobilization (IM) of the hind limbs for 3 days. The heatmap shows genes for humoral factors whose expression was upregulated in immobilized WT mice compared with control WT mice. (B) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of inflammation-related gene expression in gastrocnemius of mice as in A (n = 6 mice). (C) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of Il6 mRNA (n = 6 independent experiments) in C2C12 myotubes infected with an adenovirus encoding LacZ (control) or mouse KLF15 (Ad-KLF15). (D and E) ChIP assay of KLF15 binding to the mouse Il6 promoter region in C2C12 myotubes. Immunoprecipitation (IP) was performed with antibodies against KLF15 or with control immunoglobulin G (IgG). A schematic representation of the promoter region indicating the positions of putative KLF binding sites and PCR primers as well as representative gel electrophoresis of PCR products are shown in D. Quantitative data for the ChIP analysis of KLF15 binding to the Il6 promoter region or to Gapdh (negative control) are shown in E (n = 4 independent experiments). (F–J) Ratio of muscle mass to body mass (n = 8 mice) (F), histological determination of muscle fiber area in soleus (G and H), atrophy-related gene expression in gastrocnemius (n = 8 mice) (I), and immunoblot analysis of total and phosphorylated (p-) forms of STAT3 in gastrocnemius (n = 4 mice) (J) are shown for control or cast-immobilized mice subjected to intraperitoneal injection of neutralizing antibodies against IL-6 (0.1 mg/mouse) or control IgG at the onset of limb immobilization. Scale bar: 50 μm (G). The area of 800 fibers pooled from 4 mice was measured for each condition in H. Quantitative data are mean ± SEM (B, C, E, F, I, and J) or medians (H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by unpaired Student’s t test (C and E) or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (B, F, and H–J). NS, not significant.

Although the plasma concentration of IL-6 was not significantly increased in response to immobilization (Supplemental Figure 5A), administration of neutralizing antibodies against IL-6 prevented immobilization-induced skeletal muscle atrophy (Figure 2, F–H) as well as upregulation of atrophy-related genes (Figure 2I). The antibodies against IL-6 had no effect on the mass or the abundance of atrophy-related genes in skeletal muscle of control mice (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C) or immobilized M-KLF15KO mice (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E), consistent with the notion that IL-6 is a downstream effector of KLF15-mediated muscle atrophy during immobilization.

Immobilization also induced the phosphorylation of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), a key player in IL-6 signaling, in skeletal muscle, and this effect was prevented by neutralizing antibodies against IL-6 (Figure 2J) as well as in M-KLF15KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6A). Furthermore, immobilization-induced muscle atrophy (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D) as well as expression of muscle atrophy–related genes (Supplemental Figure 6E) and STAT3 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 6F) in skeletal muscle were all abolished in Il6-KO mice. Together, these results suggested that IL-6 is induced directly by KLF15 during immobilization and contributes to the development of muscle atrophy in an autocrine or paracrine manner.

A reduction in [Ca2+] i to below the basal level triggers muscle atrophy. Given that Ca2+ signaling has been implicated in the regulation of skeletal muscle mass (11), we examined the possible role of such signaling in muscle atrophy. Treatment of mouse primary myofibers (Figure 3A) or C2C12 myotubes (Supplemental Figure 7A) with a pharmacological inhibitor of Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase kinase (CaMKK), a key molecule in Ca2+ signaling, resulted in upregulation of the expression of genes related to muscle atrophy, including Klf15 and Il6. Administration of the same inhibitor (STO-609) to mice also mimicked the effect of limb immobilization on atrophy-related gene expression in skeletal muscle (Figure 3B). In addition, treatment of mouse primary myofibers (Figure 3C) or C2C12 myotubes (Supplemental Figure 7B) with the Ca2+ chelator EGTA increased the expression of atrophy-related genes, further implicating Ca2+ signaling in muscle atrophy.

Figure 3 A decrease in [Ca2+] i to below the basal level is associated with muscle atrophy. (A and C) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of the expression of atrophy-related genes, including Klf15 and Il6, in mouse primary myofibers exposed to 2 μM STO-609 or vehicle (control) for 24 hours (n = 8 independent experiments) (A) or to 0.1 mM EGTA or vehicle (control) for 3 hours (n = 8 independent experiments) (C). (B) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of atrophy-related gene expression in gastrocnemius of WT mice at 6 hours after intraperitoneal injection of STO-609 (10.4 mg/kg) or vehicle (control) (n = 6 mice). (D and E) Intravital Ca2+ imaging of M-YC3.60–Tg mice. Representative 2-photon images of CFP and YFP fluorescence at a depth of 50 or 150 μm from the fascia of the tibialis anterior muscle subjected (or not, control) to immobilization (IM) for 24 hours are shown in D. Scale bars: 100 μm (main panels) and 20 μm (insets). Quantitation of the FRET ratio in areas of 6 fibers for each of 4 mice is shown in E, with white or gray circles or squares indicating the values obtained from individual animals. All quantitative data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by unpaired Student’s t test. NS, not significant.

Given that the CaMKK inhibitor and EGTA each upregulated the expression of Klf15 in mouse primary myofibers in the absence of any specific stimulus, we hypothesized that a reduction in [Ca2+] i from the basal level might induce the expression of Klf15 and skeletal muscle atrophy. To test this hypothesis, we established a bioimaging technique to measure [Ca2+] i in skeletal muscle under static conditions in living animals. Yellow Cameleon 3.60 (YC3.60) is a fusion protein composed of cyan fluorescent protein (CFP), calmodulin (CaM), the M13 peptide of myosin light chain kinase, and yellow fluorescent protein (YFP) (12), and excitation of CFP in the presence of Ca2+ results in fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) to YFP. Mice harboring a construct encoding floxed YC3.60 express the fusion protein under the control of the CAG promoter in cells that also express Cre recombinase (Supplemental Figure 8A and ref. 13). We therefore crossed these mice with Mlc1f-Cre mice to generate animals in which YC3.60 is specifically expressed in skeletal muscle (M-YC3.60–Tg mice). We subjected the M-YC3.60–Tg mice to unilateral hind limb immobilization with a cast for 24 hours and then measured the fluorescence of CFP and YFP for calculation of the FRET ratio in the immobilized and contralateral control limbs (Supplemental Figure 8, B–D). The mice were anesthetized for this analysis in order to render skeletal muscle flaccid and allow measurement of [Ca2+] i in the static condition. Two-photon microscopy detected fluorescence of CFP and YFP in the tibialis anterior muscle of the control limb at depths of 50 and 150 μm, indicating that this imaging technique is sufficiently sensitive for measurement of basal [Ca2+] i . The fluorescence of CFP was increased and that of YFP decreased, resulting in a decrease in the FRET ratio, in the immobilized limb compared with the control limb (Figure 3, D and E), indicating that immobilization elicits a lowering of [Ca2+] i in skeletal muscle under the static condition.

Piezo1 contributes to maintenance of basal [Ca2+] i and to immobilization-induced muscle atrophy. Given that EGTA does not enter cells and thus chelates only extracellular Ca2+, we concluded that Ca2+ influx into cells is a key determinant of [Ca2+] i in skeletal muscle under the static condition. We therefore examined the effects of cast immobilization on the expression of genes encoding membrane Ca2+ channels in gastrocnemius with the use of microarray analysis (Figure 4A). Among such genes whose expression was downregulated by immobilization, Piezo1 showed the greatest such change (Figure 4A). Downregulation of Piezo1 expression in response to cast immobilization was confirmed by quantitative RT-PCR analysis (Supplemental Figure 9A), which also revealed a similar effect of denervation-induced limb immobilization (Supplemental Figure 9B). Furthermore, downregulation of Piezo1 was observed in the non–satellite cell fraction, but not in the satellite cell fraction during immobilization-induced muscle atrophy (Supplemental Figure 9C).

Figure 4 Piezo1 regulates muscle atrophy–related gene expression in a KLF15-dependent manner. (A) Heatmap for DNA microarray analysis of downregulated (top) and upregulated (bottom) genes for Ca2+ channels of the cell membrane in gastrocnemius of mice subjected to cast immobilization (IM) for 3 days compared with control mice. (B) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of PIEZO1 mRNA in skeletal muscle of control (n = 18) or immobilized (n = 15) human participants. (C) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of the expression of atrophy-related genes, including Klf15 and Il6, in mouse primary myofibers exposed to 50 μM GsMTx-4 or vehicle (control) for 6 hours (n = 8 independent experiments). (D) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of the expression of atrophy-related genes, including Klf15 and Il6, in mouse primary myofibers exposed to vehicle (control) or 50 μM GsMTx-4 as well as those transfected with control (siCont) or KLF15 (siKLF15) siRNAs for 6 hours (n = 8 independent experiments). (E–G) Fluorescence microscopic images of C2C12 myotubes loaded with Fluo-8 were obtained before and after exposure to 10 μM GsMTx-4 or vehicle (control) for 180 seconds (E). Scale bar: 200 μm. The time course of fluorescence intensity was also measured in C2C12 myotubes (n = 4 independent experiments) (F) or mouse primary myofibers (n = 4 independent experiments) (G). (H–J) Representative whole-cell patch-clamp traces show that application of flow (black bars) induced inward currents in C2C12 myotubes (control) (H), and that such currents were inhibited by GsMTx-4 (5 μM) (I). Ramp pulses (from –100 to +100 mV for 500 ms) were applied at 5-second intervals. The holding potential was –60 mV. The amplitude (as current density) of flow-induced currents in both control and GsMTx-4 conditions was quantified (n = 4 independent experiments) (J). Quantitative data are medians (B) or mean ± SEM (C, D, F, G, and J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by Mann-Whitney U test (B), unpaired Student’s t test (C and J), or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (D). NS, not significant.

We then analyzed the expression of PIEZO1 in human skeletal muscle. Skeletal muscle biopsy samples were obtained under general anesthesia from individuals who had undergone cast fixation for a bone fracture, a procedure that rapidly results in pronounced muscle atrophy, as well as from control participants who had recovered from muscle atrophy (Supplemental Table 1). The abundance of PIEZO1 mRNA in skeletal muscle was smaller for the patients who had undergone cast fixation than for the controls (Figure 4B), suggestive of a pathophysiological role for Piezo1 in immobilization-induced muscle atrophy in humans.

Treatment of mouse primary myofibers (Figure 4C) or C2C12 myotubes (Supplemental Figure 9D) with GsMTx-4, a pharmacological inhibitor of Piezo1, increased the expression of atrophy-related genes, including Klf15 and Il6. Nifedipine and tranilast — inhibitors of L-type voltage-dependent Ca2+ channels and TRPV2 (transient receptor potential cation channel, subfamily V, member 2), respectively — did not manifest such effects (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F). The upregulation of gene expression in mouse primary myofibers (Figure 4D) or C2C12 myotubes (Supplemental Figure 9G) by GsMTx-4 was attenuated by small interfering RNA–mediated (siRNA-mediated) knockdown of KLF15, indicating that the effect of Piezo1 inhibition on atrophy-related gene expression is mediated by KLF15.

We next investigated whether Piezo1 contributes to the regulation of basal [Ca2+] i in skeletal muscle. We first utilized the Ca2+ indicator Fluo-8, which has been applied to monitor [Ca2+] i in cultured muscle cells (14). Intracellular Fluo-8 fluorescence decreased rapidly on exposure of C2C12 myotubes or mouse primary myofibers to GsMTx-4 (Figure 4, E–G), indicating that Piezo1 plays an important role in the maintenance of basal [Ca2+] i .

Piezo1 is activated by mechanical stimuli (15, 16). Whole-cell patch-clamp analysis revealed that flow application as a mechanical stimulus induced a substantial inward current in C2C12 myotubes (Figure 4, H and J). To characterize the current-voltage relation, we applied ramped pulses from –100 to +100 mV at 5-second intervals. The flow-induced current was markedly inhibited in the presence of GsMTx-4 (Figure 4, I and J), indicating that Piezo1 mediates cellular current in C2C12 myotubes in response to mechanical stimulation.

Treatment of C2C12 myotubes with Yoda1, an activator of Piezo1 (17), resulted in the downregulation of atrophy-related gene expression (Supplemental Figure 9H). Intramuscular injection of Yoda1 also induced downregulation of the expression of atrophy-related genes in skeletal muscle (Figure 5A). Such injection of Yoda1 also increased [Ca2+] i in muscle cells of M-YC3.60–Tg mice (Figure 5, B and C). Furthermore, intramuscular administration of Yoda1 suppressed the immobilization-induced increase in the expression of atrophy-related genes (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Effect of a Piezo1 channel activator on immobilization-induced muscle atrophy. (A) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of the expression of atrophy-related genes, including Klf15 and Il6, in the tibialis anterior muscle of WT mice at 6 hours after intramuscular injection of Yoda1 (0.2 mg/kg) or vehicle (control) (n = 4 mice). (B and C) Intravital Ca2+ imaging of M-YC3.60–Tg mice. Representative 2-photon images of CFP and YFP fluorescence at the indicated times after intramuscular injection of Yoda1 at 0.2 mg/kg (B) as well as the time course of the FRET ratio (n = 4 mice) (C) are shown for the tibialis anterior of M-YC3.60–Tg mice. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of the expression of atrophy-related genes, including Klf15 and Il6, in tibialis anterior of control mice or mice subjected to cast immobilization (IM) for 3 days with or without intramuscular injection of Yoda1 (0.2 mg/kg) at the onset of immobilization (n = 8 mice). All quantitative data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by unpaired Student’s t test (A) or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (D).

We next examined the effects of acute deficiency of Piezo1 in living animals. We crossed Piezo1-floxed mice with HSA-Cre-ERT2 mice (18) so as to be able to induce downregulation of Piezo1 expression in skeletal muscle of the resultant iM-Piezo1KO mice by administration of tamoxifen (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). Administration of tamoxifen to iM-Piezo1KO mice resulted in a decrease in the abundance of Piezo1 mRNA in skeletal muscle of only approximately 30% to 60% (Supplemental Figure 10D), however, possibly as a result of incomplete gene recombination. The decrease in the abundance of Piezo1 mRNA was apparent only in the non–satellite cell fraction of skeletal muscle (Supplemental Figure 10E).

Whereas the body mass of mice with acute Piezo1 ablation in skeletal muscle did not differ from that of control mice (Supplemental Figure 10F), skeletal muscle mass (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 11A) and muscle fiber area (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C) were smaller in the mutant mice than in control mice. The expression of atrophy-related genes, including Klf15 and Il6, was also upregulated in skeletal muscle in response to acute Piezo1 ablation (Figure 6C). These results thus indicated that the downregulation of Piezo1 expression to an extent similar to that induced by immobilization — about 30% in mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B) and approximately 60% in humans (Figure 4B) — is sufficient to trigger skeletal muscle atrophy. Furthermore, skeletal muscle atrophy (Figure 6D), upregulation of atrophy-related genes (Supplemental Figure 11D), and phosphorylation of STAT3 in skeletal muscle (Figure 6E) induced by the downregulation of Piezo1 were prevented by the administration of neutralizing antibodies against IL-6, confirming that IL-6 is a downstream effector of Piezo1 in skeletal muscle atrophy.

Figure 6 The phenotype of tamoxifen-inducible skeletal muscle–specific Piezo1 KO (iM-Piezo1KO) mice. (A–C) Representative images of the lower hind limb, gastrocnemius, and soleus (A), the ratio of gastrocnemius muscle mass to body mass (n = 6 mice) (B), and quantitative RT-PCR analysis of the expression of atrophy-related genes, including Klf15 and Il6, in gastrocnemius (n = 4 mice) (C) for WT or tamoxifen-treated iM-Piezo1KO mice. Scale bars: 2 mm. (D and E) Ratio of muscle mass to body mass (n = 9 mice) (D), and immunoblot analysis of total and phosphorylated (p-) forms of STAT3 in gastrocnemius (n = 6 mice) (E) are shown for WT or iM-Piezo1KO mice subjected to intraperitoneal injection of neutralizing antibodies against IL-6 (0.1 mg/mouse) or control IgG at the onset of tamoxifen treatment. (F and G) Intravital Ca2+ imaging of iM-Piezo1KO/YC3.60–Tg mice. Representative 2-photon images of CFP and YFP fluorescence at a depth of 50 μm from the fascia of the tibialis anterior muscle for tamoxifen-treated iM-YC3.60–Tg mice or iM-Piezo1KO/YC3.60–Tg mice are shown in F. Scale bars: 100 μm (main panels) and 20 μm (insets). Quantitation of the FRET ratio in areas of 6 fibers for each of 3 (iM-YC3.60 Tg) or 4 (iM-Piezo1KO/YC3.60 Tg) hind limbs is shown in G, with white or gray circles or squares indicating the values obtained from individual hind limbs. All quantitative data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by unpaired Student’s t test (B, C, and G) or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (D and E). NS, not significant.

We next crossed YC3.60-floxed mice, Piezo1-floxed mice, and HSA-Cre-ERT2 mice to generate mice in which YC3.60 protein and Piezo1 are concomitantly induced and suppressed, respectively, in skeletal muscle by administration of tamoxifen. We administered tamoxifen to the resultant mice (iM-Piezo1KO/YC3.60–Tg mice) and analyzed [Ca2+] i under anesthesia. Two-photon microscopy analysis revealed that the fluorescence of CFP was increased and that of YFP was decreased, resulting in a decrease in the FRET ratio, in skeletal muscle of the mutant mice (Figure 6, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 11, E and F), indicating that Piezo1 plays a key role in the maintenance of [Ca2+] i in skeletal muscle of living animals under the static condition.

Changes in gene expression in skeletal muscle of patients with immobility-induced muscle atrophy. Finally, we investigated gene expression in skeletal muscle of patients who had undergone cast immobilization for bone fractures. In addition to the downregulation of PIEZO1 expression (Figure 4B), the expression of IL6 as well as that of other genes related to muscle atrophy, including TDO2, BCAT2, and BNIP3, was upregulated in skeletal muscle of these individuals (Figure 7A). The expression of KLF15, FBXO32, and TRIM63 also tended to be increased, although these changes did not achieve statistical significance. The expression of KLF15 and that of the atrophy-related genes PRODH, BCAT2, FOXO3A, and BNIP3 was significantly correlated in these patients (Figure 7B). Such a correlation was not apparent in control subjects (Figure 7C). No significant correlation was apparent between the expression of KLF15 and IL6 in patients with or without atrophy (Figure 7, B and C), possibly due to the considerable variation of the expression of IL6 in the samples. These results thus implicated the Piezo1/KLF15/IL-6 axis in immobilization-induced muscle atrophy in humans.