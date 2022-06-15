The neuronal tyrosine kinase receptor ligand ALKAL2 mediates persistent pain

Animals. We used adult male C57BL/6 J mice (6 to 8 weeks old) purchased from the Jackson Laboratory (catalog 664). The TRPV1-pHluorin mice were generated and bred at the University of Calgary Animal Resource Center. Ecliptic GFP (superecliptic pHluorin or EcGFP) was inserted into the trpv1 gene at position 1842, between the 615th and 616th residues (histidine and lysine, respectively) (37), using CRISPR/Cas9-mediated homology–directed repair. Cas9 nuclease was guided to the sequence GCAGATCCCCGACACTTGTG, which was cloned in the pX330 plasmid. The hCas9 sequence from pX330 was cloned in the RCIscript-Goldy TALEN plasmid, replacing the sequence between xenopus globin 5′ and 3′ UTR. Both sgRNA and Cas9 mRNA were prepared by in vitro transcription, using the MEGAshortscript Kit and the mMESSAGE mMACHINE T3 Transcription Kit (Life Technologies), respectively. Single-stranded donor DNA, with a 725 nt upstream and 850 nt downstream homology arm, was prepared using nicking endonucleases. A mixture of sgRNA, Cas9 mRNA, and single-stranded donor DNA was injected into pronuclei of fertilized mouse eggs. PCR and sequence analysis of the resulting mice identified a single mouse as the carrier of correctly inserted EcGFP.

All experiments were conducted on male age-matched animals. Animals were housed at a maximum of 3 per cage (30 × 20 × 15 cm), with water and food ad libitum. They were kept in controlled temperatures of 23 ± 1°C on 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycles (lights on at 7:00 am), and all experiments were performed between 10 am and 3 pm. Different cohorts of mice were used for each test. To reduce the risk of bias that can be caused by an awareness of group assignment, single-blind experiments were performed on animals.

Human DRG and spinal cord samples. Human DRG and spinal cord were obtained from 3 brain-dead organ-donor patients (61 to 76 years old). The 3 patients died from stroke. Body temperature was lowered with ice, and blood circulation was maintained for 3 hours before vertebral bloc removal. After organ removal for transplantation purpose, a spinal segment from thoracic level (T9) to the caudal end was removed in 1 piece, and spinal cord and DRGs were immediately dissected in ice-cold, oxygenated HBSS solution. Tissues were subsequently flash frozen in liquid nitrogen. This short time interval allowed good preservation of the tissue, as indicated by the near absence of morphologically altered cells, as previously reported (54).For subsequent in situ hybridization experiments, frozen ganglia in 12 μm sections were prepared with a cryostat and mounted on SuperFrost Plus (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

RNAScope in situ hybridization. RNAScope in situ hybridization multiplex chromogenic assay was performed per instructions by Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD). Snap-frozen human DRG and spinal cord tissues were cryosectioned at 10 to 14 μm, mounted on SuperFrost Plus slides (Fisher Scientific), and stored at –80°C. The next day, slides were removed from the –80°C freezer and immediately washed with PBS (pH 7.4; 5 minutes, twice), fixed with 4% PFA-PBS, and then dehydrated in 50% ethanol (5 minutes), 70% ethanol (5 minutes), and 100% ethanol (5 minutes) at room temperature (RT). Slides were pretreated with H 2 O 2 10 minutes at RT and washed twice in distilled water. Then slides were submerged in 1× boiling RNAScope target retrieval reagent for 5 minutes. After target retrieval agent treatment, slides were transfered in distilled water and then washed in 100% ethanol. The slides were air dried briefly, and then boundaries were drawn around each section using a hydrophobic pen (ImmEdge PAP pen; Vector Laboratories). When hydrophobic boundaries had dried, protease III reagent was added to each section and slides were incubated for 20 minutes at 40°C in a HybEZ oven (ACD). This last step was repeated once, and slides were washed with distilled water before RNAScope assay. The RNAScope assay was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions using a HybEZ oven (ACD). The probes used were as follows: Hs-Alkal2 (ACD, catalog 588841), Hs-Scn10a (ACD, catalog 406291-C2), and Hs-SCL17A6 (ACD, catalog 415671-C2). At the end of the process, hematoxylin counterstain was performed (30% Gill hematoxylin 1, American Master Tech Scientific/MLS), and slides were mounted with Vectamount mounting medium (Vector Laboratories). Slides were imaged with a Zeiss axio imager (20×).

Drug treatment, i.t. The i.t. injections were performed in conscious mice. Briefly, mice were manually restrained, the dorsal fur of each mouse was shaved, the spinal column was arched, and a 30-gauge needle attached in a PE20 polyethylene tube to a 25 μl Hamilton microliter syringe was inserted into the subarachnoid space between the L4 and L5 vertebrae. Accurate positioning of the needle tip was confirmed by a characteristic tail-flick response of animal when the needle was correctly positioned. The i.t. injections of 10 μl were delivered over a period of 5 seconds.

Formalin test. Formalin test was performed as originally described (33) and as routinely performed in our lab (55). Briefly, mice were acclimatized in the laboratory for at least 60 minutes before experiments. Animals received 20 μl of formalin solution (1.25 %) prepared in PBS and injected in the plantar surface of the right hind paw (i.pl.). Following i.pl. injections of formalin, mice were immediately placed individually into observation chambers and the time spent licking or biting the injected paw was recorded and considered as a nocifensive response. We observed animals individually and measured nocifensive responses from 0 to 5 minutes (acute nociceptive phase) and 15 to 30 minutes (inflammatory phase). Crizotinib (Sigma-Aldrich) was delivered by i.t. injection 20 minutes prior to testing. Lorlatinib (Sigma-Aldrich) was delivered systemically via intragastric gavage (i.g.) 30 minutes prior to testing.

Persistent inflammatory pain induced by CFA. To induce thermal hyperalgesia produced by peripheral inflammation, 20 μl of CFA (Sigma-Aldrich, F5881) was injected s.c. into the plantar surface of the right hind paw (i.pl.) (56). Sham-treated groups received 20 μl of PBS in the ipsilateral paw. Animals were treated with either crizotinib (Sigma-Aldrich) delivered spinally (i.t.), lorlatinib (Sigma-Aldrich) systemically (i.g.), or vehicle (10 ml/kg) 3 days following CFA injection, and their thermal withdrawal thresholds were subsequently tested.

For ALKAL2 depletion, mice were treated with antisense ODN, ALKAL2, scrambled ODN (5 μg, i.t.; Integrated DNA Technologies), or vehicle control for 5 consecutive days at day 3 after CFA injection. Thermal withdrawal threshold was assessed at 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 days of CFA treatment. Sequences were as follows: design no. 1: ASO-1 DNA sequence: 5′-AAGTGCTTGCTGCACTTCGG; design no. 2: ASO-2 DNA sequence: 5′-GATGGTGCAGTCTCTCGTGT; design no. 3: ASO-3 DNA sequence: 5′-TGGTGTGTCGCTCCTTTGCA; scrambled ODN: 5′-TGTGCTGCTTGTACTGGCCT.

PSNI-induced neuropathic pain. Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane (5 % induction, 2.5 % maintenance). A partial ligation of the sciatic nerve was performed by tying the distal one-third to one-half of the dorsal portion of the sciatic nerve, according to the procedure described (57). In sham-operated mice, the sciatic nerve was exposed without ligation. The wound was closed and covered with iodine solution. Fourteen days after surgery, mice were treated with lorlatinib (Sigma-Aldrich) (1 mg/kg, i.g.) or vehicle, while sham-operated animals received only vehicle (10 ml/kg, i.g.). Mechanical withdrawal thresholds were evaluated immediately before the surgeries (baselines), then 14 days after the surgeries (day 0) and at various time points (0.5, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 hours) after treatment and every 2 days afterwards.

Thermal hyperalgesia. Thermal hyperalgesia was determined by measuring the latency to withdrawal of the right hind paws in response to a focused beam of radiant heat (IR = 30) of a Plantar Test apparatus (UgoBasile). Animals were placed individually in a small, enclosed testing arena (20 cm × 18.5 cm × 13 cm, length × width × height) on top of a wire mesh floor. Mice were allowed to acclimate for a period of at least 90 minutes. The device was positioned beneath the animal, so that the radiant heat was directly under the plantar surface of the ipsilateral hind paw. Three trials for each mouse were performed. The apparatus was set at a cut-off time of 30 seconds to avoid tissue damage. Thermal hyperalgesia was evaluated immediately prior to the treatments (time 0) and 15, 45, 90, and 180 minutes after i.t. treatment with crizotinib (Sigma-Aldrich) or after 30, 60, 120, and 180 minutes of lorlatinib (Sigma-Aldrich) administration. For ALKAL-2–induced hyperalgesia, mice were treated with ALKAL2 (MyBioSource LLC, MBS1425538) (0.01; 0.1; 1 μM, i.t.) or vehicle after lorlatinib administration (Sigma-Aldrich) (1 mg/kg, i.g., 30 minutes prior to ALKAL2 administration), and thermal hyperalgesia was evaluated 1, 3, 6, 24, 48, and 72 hours after ALKAL2 treatment.

Evaluation of mechanical hyperalgesia. Mechanical hyperalgesia was measured using a dynamic plantar aesthesiometer (DPA; Ugo Basile), as routinely performed in our laboratory (55, 58). Animals were placed individually in small, enclosed testing arenas (20 cm × 8.5 cm × 13 cm, length × width × height) on top of a wire grid platform. Mice were allowed to acclimate for a period of at least 90 minutes. The DPA device was positioned beneath the animal so that the filament was directly under the plantar surface of the ipsilateral hind paw. Each paw was tested 3 times per session.

Isolation of DRG neurons. DRG neurons were harvested from adult mice and enzymatically dissociated in HBSS containing 2 mg/ml collagenase type I and 4 mg/ml dispase (both from Invitrogen) for 45 minutes at 37°C. DRGs were rinsed twice in HBSS and once in Neurobasal A culture medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 2% B-27, 10 % heat-inactivated FBS (HI-FBS), 100 μg/ml streptomycin, 100 U/ml penicillin, 100 ng/ml NGF, and 100 ng/ml glial cell–derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) (all from Invitrogen). Individual neurons were dispersed by trituration through a fire-polished glass Pasteur pipette in 4 ml media and cultured overnight at 37°C with 5% CO 2 in 96% humidity on glass coverslips previously treated with 25% poly-ornithine and laminin (both from Sigma-Aldrich).

For coculture experiments, HEK 293T cells (ATCC) were grown to 80% confluence at 37°C (5% CO 2 ) in DMEM (+10% FBS, 200 units/ml penicillin, and 0.2 mg/ml streptomycin; Invitrogen) in the Transwell of a 12-well cell culture plate (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were transfected with 0.5 or 1 μg of ALKAL2 plasmid (Genomics, ABIN3292379) using the calcium phosphate method and washed 12 hours after transfection. After another 8 hours, isolated DRG neurons plated on glass coverslips were placed in the bottom chamber of the 12-well plate and the media was changed to Neurobasal A culture medium (see above). Electrophysiological recordings or immunohistochemistry were conducted 24 hours later.

FACS analysis. At day 3 of CFA, ipsilateral and contralateral DRG tissues (L4–L6) from TRPV1-pHluorin mice were collected and digested separately. After digestion, cells were filtered through a 90 mm mesh (Sarstedt) and washed in PBS 1% FBS. Cells were analyzed on a FACSAria II (BD Bioscience).

Gene expression analysis. After FACS sorting, RNA was extracted separately from GFP-positive and GFP-negative cells using an RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN) and eluted in 20 μl of water with the eluate passed twice through the column to increase yield. The quantity of RNA was determined using a Nanodrop 2000c spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Three biological replicates for the GFP-positive and GFP-negative samples (at ~50 ng/sample) were submitted to the Centre for Applied Genomics (Toronto, Canada). Here, the quality of the samples was assessed using the Agilent Bioanalyzer 2100 with the RNA Pico Chip kit (Agilent Technologies). RNA integrity number values between 6.5 and 7 were achieved. Expression profiling was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions with Affymetrix GeneChip Mouse Gene 2.0 ST Array. Primary data analysis was carried out with the Affymetrix Expression Console, version 1.4.1.46, software, including the Robust Multiarray Average module for normalization. Gene expression data were log transformed. A change was considered significant when the FDR-corrected P value/q value thresholds met the criterion q < 0.01 at fold changes greater than 2 (expression increments or declines larger than 2). Raw sequence data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE201227).

Single-cell RNA-Seq analysis from published data set. To analyze ALKAL2 (Fam150b) expression in peripheral sensory neurons, the Adolescent, Level 6, Taxonomy Level 2 Pns neurons data set from the mouse brain atlas (35) was extracted and processed using the Seurat package (version 4.1.0) (59) in R (version 4.1.1). Loom files were converted into Seurat object using the LoadLoom function from the SeuratDisk package. Data were then processed with the classical Seurat pipeline. The expression matrix for each population was computed with the AverageExpression function, and the heatmap was generated using the DoHeatmap function of the mean expression matrix of the list of gene of interest.

Biochemistry. Collected organs were homogenized using a bullet blender (Next Advance) with SSB02 beads (Next Advance) and lysed in RIPA buffer (0.1% SDS, 1% Triton X-100, and 0.5% Na deoxycholate in PBS; all from Sigma-Aldrich) with Halt protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 45 minutes. Lysates were centrifuged at 10,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C, supernatants were collected, and protein concentration was quantified and normalized using a Bradford assay (Bio-Rad Laboratories). Total lysates were separated by SDS-PAGE (7%–10%) and transferred onto nitrocellulose membranes (Sigma-Aldrich). Membranes were blocked in 5% nonfat dry milk for 1 hour at RT and then probed with a custom anti-ALKAL2 antibody (1:100 dilution in 5% milk: New England Peptides, project 4633, Seq: BU01949) at 4°C overnight. Membranes were then washed 3 times with TBS-T and incubated with HRP-conjugated anti-rabbit antibodies (1:1000; GE Healthcare, catalog NA934V) for 1 hour at RT. Bands were visualized using the Immobilon Western chemiluminescent HRP Substrate (Bio-Rad), and band density was calculated using ImageJ (NIH). Intensity of rabbit anti–β-tubulin III antibody (1:1000 dilution in 5% milk; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog T2200) band was used for normalization among samples).

RNA extraction and RT-qPCR. DRGs were harvested at 72 hours of i.pl. CFA injection and dissociated using a bullet blender (Next Advance) with SSB02 beads (Next Advance) in RLT buffer (QIAGEN). Total RNA was extracted using a RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The quality and quantity of RNA were determined using a Nanodrop 2000c spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Relative ALKAL2 gene expression (normalized to GAPDH) was determined by qPCR using BrightGreen PCR Master Mix (ABMgood) and a StepOnePlus Real-time PCR detection system (Applied Biosystems). The designed primers for DNA amplification are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Immunostaining and confocal microscopy. Spinal cords and DRG (L4–L6) were collected from CFA-injected mice and were fixed for either 3 hours (DRG) or 24 hours (spinal cords) in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) (Sigma-Aldrich), followed by 24 hours of treatment with 30% sucrose. Tissues were then embedded in OCT (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and cut into 10 μm sections using a cryostat. Tissues were washed 2 times in PBS and then blocked for 60 minutes at RT with a PBS solution containing either 5% BSA or 3% FBS and 0.3% Triton-X 100. Then, tissues were incubated overnight in either PBS 3% BSA or 3% FBS, 0.01% Triton-X 100 at 4°C with either polyclonal chicken anti-GFP (1:500, Invitrogen, catalog A10262), polyclonal rabbit anti-GFP (1:500, Chromotek, catalog PABG1) polyclonal rabbit anti-TRPV1 (1:500, Alomone, catalog ACC-030), polyclonal rabbit anti-CGRP (1:1000, Sigma-Aldrich, catalog PC205L), anti–IB4-coupled Alexa Fluor 594 (1:1000, Invitrogen, catalog I21412), polyclonal sheep anti-TH (1:500, Millipore, catalog AB1542), polyclonal goat anti-GFRα3 (1:500, R&D Systems, catalog VFU021721), monoclonal mouse anti-NF200 (1:500, Sigma-Aldrich, catalog N5389), or rabbit anti-ALKAL2 (1:1000, New England Peptide, project 4633, Seq: BU01949). After washing in PBS, tissues were incubated for 1 hour at RT with secondary antibodies (anti-chicken IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488 (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog SAB4600031), anti-rabbit IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488 (Invitrogen, catalogA11008), anti-rabbit IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 555 (Invitrogen, catalog A21428), anti-sheep IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 555 (Invitrogen, catalog A21099), anti-goat IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488 (Invitrogen, catalog A21467), or anti-mouse IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488(Invitrogen, catalog A11001) for 1 hour at RT. Slides were washed in PBS twice, mounted with Aqua PolyMount (Polysciences Inc.), and imaged on a Zeiss 510 confocal microscope. Image analysis was conducted using ImageJ software as described previously (60).

For the sciatic nerve, nerves were collected and fixed for 24 hours in 4% PFA (Sigma-Aldrich) followed by 24 hours of treatment with 30% sucrose. Tissues were then embedded in OCT and cut in 10 μm sections using a cryostat. Tissues were washed 2 times in PBS and then blocked for 60 minutes at RT with a PBS solution containing 3% FBS and 0.3% Triton-X 100. Then tissues were incubated overnight in PBS 3% FBS, 0.01% Triton-X 100 at 4°C with either rabbit anti-ALKAL2 (1:1000, New England Peptide, project 4633, seq: BU01949), mouse anti-NF200 (1:500, Sigma-Aldrich, catalog N5389), goat anti-GFRα3 (1:500, R&D Systems, catalog VFU021721), or anti-IB4–coupled Alexa Fluor 594 (1:1000, Invitrogen). After washing in PBS, tissues were incubated for 1 hour at RT with secondary antibodies (anti-mouse IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488, Invitrogen, catalog A11001; anti-rabbit IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488, Invitrogen, catalog A11008; anti-rabbit IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 555, Invitrogen, catalog A21428; and anti-goat IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488, Invitrogen, catalog A21467). Slides were washed in PBS twice and mounted with Aqua PolyMount (Polysciences Inc.). Slides were imaged on a Zeiss 510 confocal microscope. Image analysis was conducted using ImageJ software.

To evaluate the phosphorylation of ALK in the dorsal horn, mice were perfused with PBS and then PFA 4%. Isolated lumbar (L4–L6) spinal cord sections were dehydrated in 30% sucrose overnight. Tissues were then embedded in OCT and cut into 10 μm sections using a cryostat. Tissues were washed 2 times and then blocked for 60 minutes at RT in TBS solution containing 0.2% Triton-X 100, 0.05% Tween 20 (TBS-T), and 5% goat serum plus 5% donkey serum (Sigma-Aldrich). For pALK immunostaining, we used polyclonal rabbit anti-pALK (1:100, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3341) in blocking buffer. After extensive washing in the blocking buffer, tissues were incubated for 1 hour at RT with secondary antibodies (anti-rabbit IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 555, Invitrogen, catalog A21428). Slides were washed and mounted with Aqua PolyMount (Polysciences Inc.) and imaged on a Zeiss 510 confocal microscope. Image analysis was conducted using ImageJ software.

Neurite outgrowth assay. DRG neurons were cocultured with ALKAL2-expressing HEK cells (see above) in Neurobasal A medium. After 24 hours, the cells were washed twice with HBSS, fixed in 4% PFA for 15 minutes, incubated in blocking solution (PBS+1% BSA) for 30 minutes, and then immunostained with anti–β-tubulin III antibody (rabbit, 1:1000, Sigma-Aldrich, catalog T2200) overnight at 4°C. Cells were washed in PBS twice, then incubated with a goat anti-rabbit IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488 (1:2000, Invitrogen, catalog A11008) for 1 hour. After several washes, coverslips were mounted on slides and confocal images acquired. Alexa Fluor 488 antibody was visualized by excitation with an argon laser (514 nm) and emission detected using a long-pass 530 nm filter.

Sprouting related to inflammatory pain. Paw inflammation was induced by s.c. injection of 20 μl of CFA in the plantar surface of the right hind paw. The control group received 20 μl of PBS in the ipsilateral paw. Animals were treated daily with lorlatinib (Sigma-Aldrich) systemically (i.g. 1 mg/kg) or vehicle for 3 days following CFA injection. Paws were collected and were fixed for 24 hours in 4% PFA (Sigma-Aldrich) followed by 24 hours treatment with 30% sucrose. Footpads were then embedded in OCT and cut at 30 μm sections onto SuperFrost slides (VWR International). Tissues were washed 3 times in PBS and then blocked for 60 minutes at RT with a PBS solution containing 5% BSA and 1% Triton-X 100. Sections were incubated overnight in PBS 3% BSA, 0.3% Triton-X 100 at 4°C with rabbit anti-GFP (1:500, Chromotek, catalog PABG1). After washing in PBS, tissues were incubated with secondary antibodies (anti-rabbit IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 555; Invitrogen, catalog A21428) for 1 hour at RT. Slides were washed in PBS twice and mounted with Aqua PolyMount (Polysciences Inc.). Images were acquired on a Zeiss 510 confocal microscope. Image analysis was conducted using ImageJ software.

Electrophysiological measurements. Electrophysiological recordings were conducted using an external solution containing 140.0 mM NaCl, 1.5 mM CaCl 2 , 2.0 mM MgCl 2 , 5.0 mM KCl, 10.0 mM HEPES, and 10.0 mM d-glucose, pH 7.4, adjusted with NaOH, on the stage of an inverted epi-fluorescence microscope (Olympus IX51). DRG neurons were recorded based on size, considering that TRPV1 is expressed in small neurons (<20μM), and pHluorin fluorescent signal. APs were recorded using current clamp. Borosilicate glass (Harvard Apparatus Ltd.) pipettes were pulled and polished to 2 to 5 MΩ resistance with a DMZ-Universal Puller (Zeitz-Instruments GmbH.) and filled with an internal solution containing 140.0 mM KCl, 5.00 mM NaCl, 1 mM CaCl 2 , 1.0 mM EGTA, 10.0 mM HEPES, 1.0 mM MgCl 2 , and 3.0 mM ATP Na2, pH 7.3, adjusted with KOH. All solutions were prepared and used at RT (22 ± 2°C) and their osmolarity adjusted to 310 mOsm. For the current clamp experiments, the spontaneous activity of the DRG neurons was recorded at RT (~22°C) for 3 minutes before application of ALKAL2 (MyBioSource LLC, MBS1425538) (1 μM applied to the bath at approximately 1000 μm from the cell at a rate of 500 μl/minutes). Only the neurons in which the resting membrane potential was more negative than –40 mV and responded to capsaicin (1 μM) (Sigma-Aldrich) were used. Recordings were performed using an Axopatch 200B amplifier (Axon Instruments). Current-clamp protocols were applied using pClamp, version 10.4, software (Axon Instruments). Data were filtered at 5 kHz (current clamp) and digitized at 10 kHz with a Digidata 1550 A converter (Axon Instruments). Average DRG neuron capacitance was 12.45 ± 0.85 pF. Only the cells that exhibited a stable voltage control throughout the recording were used for analysis.

Statistics. For electrophysiology, data analysis and offline leak subtraction were completed in Clampfit, version 10.4 (Axon Instruments). Statistical analysis and graphs were completed using GraphPad Prism 7 software. Data are plotted as mean ± SEM, and numbers in parentheses reflect the number of cells/animals (n). Normality distribution was verified using the D’Agostino-Pearson test. For Gaussian data, a paired Student’s t test was used to compare data before and after drug treatment and unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to assess statistical significance when comparing 2 means. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test was used to compare 3 groups, and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test was used for multiple comparisons. For non-Gaussian data, the nonparametric Mann Whitney U unpaired test was used to assess statistical significance when comparing 2 means, and Kruskal-Wallis followed by Tukey’s post hoc test was used to compare 3 groups. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. Human DRG and spinal cord were obtained from 3 brain-dead organ-donor patients (61 to 76 years old) under the approval of the French institution for organ transplantation (Agence de la Biomédecine, DC-2014-2420).All animal procedures were reviewed and approved by the University of Calgary Animal Care Committee and were in accordance with the international guidelines for the ethical use of animals in research and guidelines of the Canadian Council on Animal Care.