Disruption of USP9X in macrophages promotes foam cell formation and atherosclerosis

USP9X is identified as a foam cell formation regulator by functional genomics screening. To identify foam cell formation–associated DUBs, we performed a functional genomics screen of a panel of 98 DUBs from known DUB families (5 UCHs, 51 USPs, 3 MJDs, 9 OTUs, 6 JAMMs, and others) using a human DUB-specific siRNA library in the THP-1–derived macrophages (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154217DS1). Oil Red O staining indicated that some DUBs were involved in the macrophage lipid accumulation process (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B). Of these, loss of function in 10 candidates was found to increase intracellular lipid accumulation by more than 1.2-fold compared with that of the control group; these were selected for subsequent validation. To determine the role of these DUBs in lipid uptake, we knocked down these 10 genes in human monocyte–derived macrophages (HMDMs) and tracked lipid uptake using Dil-labeled ox-LDL. Among the 10 candidates, OTUD4-, USP9X-, USP39-, and USP24-deficient cells showed more than 2-fold increases in Dil-ox-LDL uptake (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 USP9X is identified as a suppressor of foam cell formation and negatively correlated with atherosclerosis. (A) Schematic diagram of the process used to screen for DUBs regulating transformation of macrophages into foam cells and lipid uptake. (B) Oil Red O staining of macrophages transfected with DUB-specific siRNAs. Volcano plot showing fold-change in intensity of staining. Labels indicate significantly upregulated genes. (C) Human monocyte–derived macrophages (HMDMs) were transfected with DUB-specific siRNAs for 48 hours followed by treatment with Dil-ox-LDL (30 μg/mL) for 4 hours. Cellular fluorescence intensity was measured (n = 3). (D) Western blot analysis of the levels of USP9X proteins in mild and severe atherosclerotic lesions in human carotid arteries. Paired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 5). (E) ELISA of USP9X protein levels in macrophages of the aorta from Apoe–/– mice fed a Western diet (WD) for 8, 10, and 12 weeks. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison post hoc test (n = 5). (F) Apoe–/– mice were fed a WD for 10 and 16 weeks. Immunofluorescence analysis of USP9X and CD68 expression in aortic root sections (left). Quantification of the fluorescence intensity of USP9X in CD68+ areas (right). Scale bar: 50 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 5). (G) Immunofluorescence analysis of USP9X and CD68 expression in severe and mild atherosclerotic lesions in human carotid arteries (left). Data represent the fluorescence intensity of USP9X in CD68+ areas (right). Scale bar: 50 μm. Paired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 5).

To reveal the clinical importance of our findings, we measured the expression of these 4 DUBs in human mild and severe atherosclerotic lesions. As shown in Figure 1D, USP9X protein levels in human severe atherosclerotic plaques were reduced compared with those in mild atherosclerotic plaques, whereas the levels of OTUD4, USP39, and USP24 proteins were comparable between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 1C). Next, we examined the expression of USP9X in lesional macrophages from Apoe–/– mice fed a Western diet (WD) for different time periods. We found that Apoe–/– mice fed a WD for 10 weeks had a 34% reduction in USP9X protein levels compared with those fed the same diet for 8 weeks, with a further decrease to a 65% reduction after 12 weeks (Figure 1E). However, there were no significant differences in Usp9x mRNA expression between the 3 groups (Supplemental Figure 1D). USP9X expression was further analyzed in atherosclerotic lesions by immunofluorescence staining. In WD-fed mice, USP9X expression was reduced predominantly in CD68+ cells of atherosclerotic lesion areas in a time-dependent manner (Figure 1F). There was no significant change in USP9X expression in the smooth muscle cell marker αSMA+ areas with extended WD feeding time (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). In addition, USP9X expression in human CD68+ cells of severe plaques was lower than that in mild plaques (Figure 1G). These findings indicate that macrophage USP9X was reduced via a positive feedback loop to increase foam cell formation during the development of atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the arteries, and inflammation promotes foam cell formation and contributes to atherosclerosis (21–24). To investigate the role of USP9X in the inflammatory response of macrophages, we treated mouse bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) with 3 well-established inflammation inducers: IFN-γ, TNF-α, and LPS. Our results showed that TNF-α and LPS treatment reduced the expression of USP9X, suggesting that USP9X might play a role in the inflammatory response of macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1G).

Macrophage USP9X deficiency promotes atherosclerosis. To explore the role of macrophage USP9X in the formation of atherosclerotic plaques, we crossed Usp9xfl/fl Apoe–/– mice with LysM-Cre mice to generate Apoe–/– mice with Usp9x-deficient myeloid cells; for simplicity, we refer to these mice as Mac Usp9xKO Apoe–/– mice while recognizing that the KO is not completely macrophage specific. After 16 weeks of WD, Oil Red O staining of aortas revealed that the atherosclerotic lesion area in the whole aorta of Mac Usp9xKO Apoe–/– mice was significantly greater than that of Usp9xfl/fl Apoe–/–mice (Figure 2, A and B). Furthermore, the atherosclerotic lesion area in the aortic root of Mac Usp9xKO Apoe–/–mice was increased by 83%, and the necrotic core area was significantly increased compared with that of Usp9xfl/fl mice (Figure 2, C and D). We then conducted a more detailed analysis of aortic root components. Compared with Usp9xfl/fl mice, morphological analyses of the cross-sectional lesions showed a 15% decrease in collagen content and 94% and 71% increases in lipid accumulation and macrophage contents, respectively, in Mac Usp9xKO Apoe–/– mice (Figure 2, E and F). Body weight and levels of plasma triglycerides (TGs), total cholesterol, LDL-C, and HDL-C were comparable between the two groups (Figure 2G). A similar trend was observed in male mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–G). These results indicate that the lack of USP9X in macrophages accelerated the process of atherosclerosis.

Figure 2 USP9X deficiency accelerates the development of atherosclerosis. (A) Oil Red O staining of aortas from female Apoe–/– and Mac Usp9xKO Apoe–/– mice fed a Western diet (WD) for 16 weeks (n = 10). Scale bar: 5 mm. (B) Data represent the percentage of plaque area/total vessel area. AA, aortic arch; TA, thoracic aorta. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 10). (C) H&E staining of representative aortic root sections. Black dashed lines demarcate atherosclerotic plaques (n = 10). Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Quantification of lesion area and percentage of necrotic core. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 10). (E) Oil Red O (left) and Masson’s trichrome (middle) staining of aortic root sections. Scale bar: 100 μm. Macrophages identified by anti-CD68 antibody staining (right). The white dashed line indicates plaques. Scale bar: 50 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 10). (F) Quantification of Oil Red O, collagen, and CD68+ areas in plaques. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 10). (G) Body weight. Mann-Whitney U test (n = 10). Plasma levels of triglycerides (TGs), cholesterol (CHO), LDL-C, and HDL-C. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 10). NS, not significant.

Macrophage USP9X regulates lipid uptake and inflammatory responses. Because Cre-recombinase driven by the LysM promoter is expressed in both macrophages and neutrophils (25), we first explored the role of USP9X in neutrophils. Compared with macrophages, neutrophils expressed much lower levels of USP9X (Supplemental Figure 3A). Furthermore, Apoe–/– mice fed a WD for 8, 10, and 12 weeks exhibited comparable levels of USP9X protein expression in neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 3B). In addition, in vitro neutrophil function assays revealed similar migration, ROS production, and phagocytosis abilities of WT and Usp9x-deficient neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 3, C–F). Taken together, the lack of influence of Usp9x on key neutrophil functions suggested that macrophages might play a major role in the proatherosclerotic phenotype in Mac Usp9xko ApoE–/– mice.

To further evaluate the effect of USP9X on macrophage function, we isolated BMDMs from Mac Usp9xKO and Usp9xfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). Usp9x-deficient macrophages showed more esterified cholesterol accumulation and Dil-ox-LDL uptake compared with that in the control BMDMs (Figure 3, A and B). A similar trend was observed in HMDMs with siRNA-mediated silencing of USP9X compared with the control HMDMs (Figure 3, C and D). Furthermore, USP9X-deficient HMDMs showed more free cholesterol accumulation compared with that in the control macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4B). Using confocal microscopy, we observed an increase in Dil-labeled ox-LDL uptake in HMDMs and BMDMs with pharmacological inhibition of USP9X by WP1130 (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). These findings suggest that USP9X inhibition regulates macrophage foam cell formation by increasing lipid uptake and accumulation.

Figure 3 Macrophage USP9X deficiency promotes foam cell formation. (A) Oil Red O staining of bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) isolated from Usp9xfl/fl and Mac Usp9xKO mice and incubated with or without ox-LDL (50 μg/mL) for 24 hours. Scale bar: 20 μm. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (n = 5). (B) BMDMs were elicited from Usp9xfl/fl and Mac Usp9xKO mice and treated with Dil-ox-LDL (30 μg/mL) for 4 hours. Scale bar: 10 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 5). (C) Oil Red O staining of HMDMs transfected with siCtrl or siUSP9X for 48 hours and incubated with ox-LDL for a further 24 hours. Scale bar: 20 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 5). (D) Representative images of Dil-ox-LDL uptake in HMDMs transfected with siCtrl or siUSP9X for 48 hours. Scale bar: 10 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 5). (E) Plaque macrophages were isolated from aorta of Usp9xfl/fl Apoe–/– or Mac Usp9xKO Apoe–/– mice fed a Western diet (WD) for 12 weeks. Quantitative PCR was performed to detect the mRNA levels of the indicated genes. Target gene expression was normalized to the level of Actb mRNA. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 5). (F) Western blot analysis of indicated proteins in BMDMs from Usp9xfl/fl and Mac Usp9xKO mice. (G) Quantification of F. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 5). (H) Cholesterol efflux assay of BMDMs isolated from Usp9xfl/fl and Mac Usp9xKO mice. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (n = 5).

Foam cell formation by infiltrating macrophages increases the production of inflammatory factors, causing instability of atherosclerotic plaques (2, 26, 27). To investigate the role of USP9X in the production of inflammatory factors by infiltrating macrophages, we isolated macrophages from the aorta of Usp9xfl/fl Apoe–/– or Mac Usp9xKO Apoe–/– mice fed a WD for 12 weeks. Macrophages in lesions from Mac Usp9xKO Apoe–/– mice had increased expression of proinflammatory genes, such as Tnf, Il6, Ccl2, and Nos2, compared with those from control mice, while the expression of the antiinflammatory markers arginase 1 (Arg1) and Il10 was decreased (Figure 3E). At the same time, USP9X-deficient HMDMs had increased expression of the proinflammatory genes compared with control macrophages in response to TNF-α, while the expression of the antiinflammatory markers was decreased (Supplemental Figure 4E).

An imbalance between lipid uptake and cholesterol efflux leads to lipid accumulation in macrophages and foam cell formation. Modified lipoproteins are mainly recognized and taken up by macrophage scavenger receptors, such as CD36, SR-A1, and LOX-1. Cholesterol efflux is regulated by ATP-binding cassette transporter A1 (ABCA1), ATP-binding cassette transporter G1 (ABCG1), and other mechanisms, including SR-B1 and aqueous diffusion (28). To further explore the mechanism by which foam cell formation is increased in macrophages lacking USP9X, we analyzed the expression of scavenger receptors, ABCA1, and ABCG1 in USP9X-deficient and control macrophages. USP9X deficiency did not affect the protein or mRNA levels of the 4 scavenger receptors, ABCA1, and ABCG1 in BMDMs (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). In addition, the cholesterol efflux was comparable between the two groups (Figure 3H). These findings suggest that macrophage USP9X might modulate the function of lipid uptake–associated proteins.

USP9X deubiquitinates the K63-linked polyubiquitin chains from SR-A1 at lysine 27. Quantitative ubiquitination site profiling using label-free quantitative proteomics was performed to identify the substrate of USP9X involved in foam cell formation in macrophages transfected with Usp9x or control siRNA (Figure 4A). A total of 4864 ubiquitination modification sites were identified, with quantitative information obtained for 4047 of these sites. Based on a fold-change of 2 or more in the relative amounts of differentially modified peptides between the two groups, we identified 132 significantly upregulated ubiquitination modification sites in the Usp9x knockdown macrophages compared with the control group. To gain insights into their biological functions, we performed a bioinformatics enrichment analysis of these proteins with upregulated ubiquitination modification sites using the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) database. This analysis showed that these potential substrates contribute to various signaling pathways associated with processes, such as phagocytosis, adherent junction, and glycolysis. Notably, in the cluster labeled as phagosome, the ubiquitination site of the scavenger receptor SR-A1, which mediates the internalization of ox-LDL in macrophages, was more highly upregulated (Figure 4B). Therefore, we speculated that SR-A1 acts as a substrate of USP9X to mediate lipid uptake in macrophages.

Figure 4 USP9X interacts directly with SR-A1. (A) Label-free–based quantitative proteomics and ubiquitination-modified proteomics of peritoneal macrophages transfected with siCtrl or siUsp9x for 72 hours. (B) KEGG pathway analysis of the proteins with significant upregulation of ubiquitinated sites. (C) Western blot analysis of the indicated proteins in whole cell lysates of BMDMs immunoprecipitated with anti-USP9X or rabbit IgG antibody (n = 5). (D) Western blot analysis of indicated proteins in whole cell lysates of RAW264.7 cells immunoprecipitated with anti-USP9X/SR-A1 or rabbit/mouse IgG antibody and then immunoblotted with anti–SR-A1 or USP9X antibody. (E) In situ proximity ligation assay (PLA) performed with proximity probes against USP9X and SR-A1 in HMDMs. Negative technical control omitting one of the primary antibodies. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue), and in situ PLA signals (red) indicated USP9X–SR-A1 interactions. Scale bar: 5 μm (n = 5). (F) Co-IP analysis of association of USP9X with SR-A1 in HeLa cells stably expressing doxycycline-induced FLAG-USP9X and cotransfected with MYC-SR-A1. (G) Schematic diagram of 4 truncation mutants of USP9X. (H) Western blot analysis of the indicated proteins in HEK293 cells cotransfected with constructs expressing the N/M/C1/C2 motif of USP9X and MYC-SR-A1 before IP of whole cell lysates with MYC magnetic beads (n = 5).

Total proteins were extracted from BMDMs and immunoprecipitated with USP9X antibody that detects the endogenous proteins to confirm the interaction between USP9X and SR-A1 (Figure 4C). In contrast, other proteins mediating lipid uptake and cholesterol efflux, such as CD36, LOX-1, SR-B1 and ABCA1, were not found to bind with USP9X in BMDMs (Figure 4C). Co-IP with antibodies against USP9X or SR-A1 followed by immunoblotting with antibodies again demonstrated that these two proteins were efficiently coimmunoprecipitated (Figure 4D). In addition, immunofluorescence staining and proximity ligation assays confirmed the interaction of USP9X and SR-A1 in HMDMs (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Moreover, we generated a HeLa cell line with doxycycline-inducible expression of stably integrated FLAG-USP9X and overexpressed MYC-tagged SR-A1. The association between FLAG-USP9X and MYC-SR-A1 was also detected in these cells (Figure 4F). To map their interaction domains, we truncated USP9X into 4 fragments: the N-terminus containing the α-α supercoil structure (N), the middle region of USP9X (M), C1 containing the ubiquitin-specific protease domain, and C2 (Figure 4G). Each of the 4 FLAG-tagged fragments were transfected into HEK293 cells along with MYC-tagged SR-A1. IP analysis revealed that the M domain of USP9X interacted with SR-A1, whereas the other 3 fragments did not (Figure 4H).

To test whether USP9X modulates SR-A1 ubiquitination, we first overexpressed MYC-tagged SR-A1 and HA-tagged ubiquitin protein in HEK293 cells transfected with control or USP9X siRNA. Western blot analysis showed higher levels of total SR-A1 ubiquitination in USP9X-deficient cells compared with that in control cells (Figure 5A). In accordance with the effect of USP9X deficiency, pharmacological inhibition of USP9X by WP1130 increased the polyubiquitination of SR-A1 (Supplemental Figure 5C). In contrast, disruption of USP9X had no influence in the ubiquitination of CD36, another important scavenger receptor for ox-LDL (Supplemental Figure 5D). To determine whether the DUB activity of USP9X affects its regulation of the level of SR-A1 ubiquitination, we generated HeLa cell lines stably expressing doxycycline-inducible WT USP9X (USP9X-WT) or a catalytically inactive mutant of USP9X (USP9X-C1566S). The total level of SR-A1 ubiquitination was lower in cells expressing USP9X-WT than in cells expressing USP9X-C1566S induced by doxycycline (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 USP9X regulates K63 ubiquitination of SR-A1 at residue Lys27. (A) Western blot analysis of indicated proteins in HEK293 cells cotransfected with MYC-labeled SR-A1 and HA-Ub in the presence of siCtrl or siUSP9X plus the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (10 μM) for 2 hours before IP of whole cell lysates with MYC magnetic beads (n = 5). (B) Western blot analysis of indicated proteins in HeLa cells stably expressing doxycycline-induced USP9X-WT or USP9X-C1566S and cotransfected with HA-Ub and MYC-SR-A1 for 24 hours followed by induction with doxycycline (1 μg/mL) for another 24 hours and treatment with MG132 for 2 hours before IP of whole cell lysates with MYC magnetic beads (n = 5). (C and D) Western blot analysis of the indicated proteins in HEK293 cells cotransfected with MYC-labeled SR-A1 and HA- K11-Ub or HA-K48-Ub in the presence of siCtrl or siUSP9X plus MG132 for 2 hours before IP of whole cell lysates with MYC magnetic beads (n = 5). (E) Western blot analysis of the indicated proteins in HEK293 cells cotransfected with indicated plasmids and siRNAs plus MG132 for 2 hours before IP of whole cell lysates with MYC magnetic beads (n = 5). (F and G) Western blot analysis of the indicated proteins in HeLa cells stably expressing doxycycline-induced USP9X cotransfected with HA-Ub or HA-K63-Ub in the presence of MYC-SR-A1 or MYC-SR-A1-K27R for 24 hours followed by induction with doxycycline (1 μg/mL) for another 24 hours and treatment with MG132 for 2 hours before IP of whole cell lysates with MYC magnetic beads (n = 5).

The catalytic domain of USP9X is preferentially active against K11-linked followed by K63- and K48-linked polyubiquitin chains (29). We used ubiquitin protein mutants with all lysine residues except K48, K11, or K63 replaced by arginine to identify the ubiquitin chain type of SR-A1 removed by USP9X. K63-linked polyubiquitin chains regulate protein activity, localization, and interaction with other proteins, while other polyubiquitin linkages, particularly K11- and K48-linked ubiquitin chains, target proteins for proteasomal degradation (30). In accordance with the level of intact SR-A1 protein, Western blot analysis showed that the K63-linked but not K11/K48-linked ubiquitin chain was the major form removed by USP9X (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5E). In contrast, cells expressing K63R ubiquitin mutants did not respond to USP9X knockdown (Figure 5E). Together, these observations indicate that USP9X specifically removes K63-linked polyubiquitination of SR-A1.

The quantitative ubiquitination-modified proteomics analysis showed ubiquitination of 3 lysine residues K3, K27, and K42 of SR-A1 under basal conditions, and only the evolutionarily conserved K27 site ubiquitination modification was increased by siRNA-mediated inhibition of USP9X (Supplemental Figure 5F). We constructed a plasmid for SR-A1-K27R, a mutant of SR-A1 with lysine residues replaced by arginine, to block its ubiquitination. The total and K63-linked polyubiquitination of SR-A1-K27R were significantly lower than WT SR-A1 and were not further reduced by USP9X overexpression in HeLa cell lines stably expressing doxycycline-induced USP9X (Figure 5, F and G). Therefore, these findings indicate that USP9X targeted K63 polyubiquitination of SR-A1 at the K27 site.

Mutation of the ubiquitylation site K27 of SR-A1 reduces foam cell formation and proinflammatory cytokine production. K27 is located in the intracellular domain of SR-A1, which is essential for internalization of modified lipoproteins. Truncation of the first 27 amino acids in the cytoplasmic domain of SR-A1 reduces the uptake of Dil-Ac-LDL compared with WT SR-A1 (12). Therefore, we hypothesized that SR-A1 ubiquitination at K27 affects the uptake of modified lipoproteins. To test this hypothesis, we generated RAW264.7 cells stably expressing the SR-A1-WT/K27R-EGFP fusion protein by recombinant lentivirus infection. Oil Red O staining indicated that stable expression of SR-A1-K27R in RAW264.7 macrophages effectively reduced foam cell formation, while Usp9x knockdown increased lipid accumulation in macrophages with SR-A1-WT rather than SR-A1-K27R (Figure 6, A and B). Similarly, compared with SR-A1-WT macrophages, those with a mutation at K27 of SR-A1 (SR-A1-K27R) reduced the uptake of Dil-labeled ox-LDL under basal conditions and eliminated Usp9x deficiency–induced ox-LDL uptake (Figure 6, C and D). Furthermore, compared with SR-A1-WT macrophages, SR-A1-K27R macrophages had lower expression of proinflammatory genes, such as Il1b, Tnf, Il6, Nos2, and Ccl2, whereas there was no apparent difference in the expression of the antiinflammatory genes Il10 and Arg1 in response to TNF-α (Figure 6E). These findings indicate that the ubiquitination of SR-A1 at K27 enhanced the uptake of modified lipoproteins, foam cell formation, and inflammatory responses.

Figure 6 Mutation of the ubiquitylation site K27 of SR-A1 reduces foam cell formation and pro-inflammatory gene expression. (A) Oil Red O staining of RAW264.7 cells stably overexpressing SR-A1-WT-EGFP or SR-A1-K27R-EGFP and transfected with siCtrl or siUsp9x for 48 hours followed by treatment with ox-LDL for 24 hours. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Quantification of intensity of staining in A. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (n = 5). (C) Representative images of Dil-ox-LDL uptake in RAW264.7 cells stably overexpressing SR-A1-WT or SR-A1-K27R and transfected with siCtrl or siUsp9x for 48 hours followed by treatment with Dil-ox-LDL (30 μg/mL) for 4 hours. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Quantification of Dil-ox-LDL fluorescence intensity. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (n = 5). (E) Quantitative PCR analysis of indicated gene expression in RAW264.7 cells stably overexpressing SR-A1-WT or SR-A1-K27R and treated with PBS or TNF-α (30 ng/mL) for 24 hours. Target gene expression was normalized to Actb mRNA levels. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (n = 5).

K63-linked ubiquitination of SR-A1 mediates its internalization by macrophages. To determine whether USP9X affects lipid uptake by regulating SR-A1 internalization, we analyzed the levels of internalized SR-A1 protein in macrophages with genetic or pharmacological inhibition of USP9X. In an internalization assay, ox-LDL–induced SR-A1 internalization was first detected in the first 15 minutes after stimulation. From 15 to 30 minutes, faster kinetics of ox-LDL–induced SR-A1 internalization was observed in WP1130 or Usp9x-deficient macrophages compared with each control group, although the total cellular content of the receptor remained unchanged (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). The internalization of SR-A1 stimulated by ox-LDL was also evaluated by flow cytometry. SR-A1 was internalized more rapidly in WP1130-treated macrophages after ox-LDL stimulation than in the control group (Figure 7C). To determine whether Usp9x deficiency–induced SR-A1 ubiquitination at K27 contributes to SR-A1 internalization in endosomes, we transfected Usp9x or control siRNA in macrophages expressing SR-A1-WT-EGFP or SR-A1-K27R-EGFP. The localization of SR-A1 was detected by the intrinsic fluorescence of EGFP, and the early endosome marker early endosome antigen 1 (EEA1) or the late endosome/lysosome marker (LAMP1) was localized by indirect immunofluorescence with anti-EEA1 or anti-LAMP1 antibodies. After 30 minutes of continuous phagocytosis of lipoproteins, confocal fluorescence microscopy showed that a portion of SR-A1-WT colocalized with EEA1. Compared with the control, Usp9x knockdown increased the colocalization of SR-A1 and EEA1. In contrast, the colocalization of SR-A1-27R and EEA1 was much less marked than that of SR-A1-WT and was not enhanced by Usp9x knockdown (Figure 7D). After 1 hour, only a very small amount of SR-A1 colocalized with LAMP1, and this was not affected by Usp9x deficiency or mutation of SR-A1 at K27 (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 7 K63-linked ubiquitination of SR-A1 promotes its internalization. (A) Western blot analysis of internalized biotinylated proteins in BMDMs from WT mice treated with or without WP1130 for 24 hours before surface receptor biotinylation and internalization (see Supplemental Methods). (B) Quantification of SR-A1 internalization in A. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (n = 5). (C) Flow cytometric analysis of surface expression of SR-A1 protein by cells after ox-LDL stimulation for the indicated times. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (n = 5). (D) Immunofluorescence analysis of RAW264.7 cells stably overexpressing SR-A1-WT-EGFP or SR-A1-27R-EGFP and transfected with control or Usp9x siRNA for 48 hours before incubation with ox-LDL for 30 minutes to induce internalization. Colocalization of SR-A1 (EGFP, green) and EEA1 (red) is shown (left) and quantified (right). Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (n = 5). Scale bar: 10 μm. (E) Western blot analysis of the indicated proteins in RAW264.7 cells stably overexpressing SR-A1-WT-EGFP and treated with or without WP1130 for 24 hours before incubation with ox-LDL for 30 minutes to induce internalization and IP of whole cell lysates with MYC magnetic beads (n = 5). (F) Western blot analysis of the indicated proteins in RAW264.7 cells stably overexpressing SR-A1-WT-EGFP or SR-A1-K27R-EGFP and transfected with siCtrl or siUsp9x for 48 hours before incubation with ox-LDL for 30 minutes to induce internalization and IP of whole cell lysates with MYC magnetic beads (n = 5).

Clathrin-dependent endocytosis requires endocytic adaptors, such as Eps15 and Epsin1/2 (31), which usually contain a ubiquitin-interacting motif (UIM) or ubiquitin-related domain (UBA). These adaptors recognize and bind ubiquitin to mediate internalization of the ubiquitinated receptor (32). Our results showed that after inhibiting USP9X, the combination of SR-A1 with Eps15, but not Epsin1 or Epsin2, was increased during ox-LDL–mediated internalization (Figure 7E). In addition, SR-A1-27R bound to Esp15 to a much lesser extent than SR-A1-WT in response to ox-LDL stimulation, which was regulated by USP9X inhibition (Figure 7F). Although Eps15 was identified as a USP9X substrate in tumors (18), we did not observe the change of level of EGFR pathway substrate 15 (EPS15) ubiquitination in macrophages with siRNA-mediated Usp9x knockdown (Supplemental Figure 6E). These findings suggest that Usp9x deficiency–induced SR-A1 ubiquitination at the K27 site facilitated the internalization of SR-A1 and ox-LDL uptake by enhancing the recognition and binding of the cytoplasmic domain of SR-A1 by Esp15.

Blockade of the USP9X–SR-A1 interaction promotes foam cell formation and atherosclerosis. To further investigate the function of the interaction of USP9X with SR-A1, we used truncated forms of the intracellular segment of SR-A1 and revealed that SR-A1 aa 1–18 was essential for its binding to USP9X (Figure 8A). Based on this result, we synthesized the corresponding cell-penetrating inhibitory peptide (peptide-I) and studied the effects of blocking the combination of SR-A1 and USP9X on foam cell formation and atherosclerosis in vitro and in vivo. We found that peptide-I, but not the control peptide (peptide-C), abolished the interaction between USP9X and SR-A1 in macrophages (Figure 8B). In addition, macrophages exposed to peptide-I exhibited more ox-LDL–induced lipid droplet formation and uptake of Dil-labeled ox-LDL compared with those treated with peptide-C (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 7A). We treated WD-fed Apoe–/– mice with the peptides at 20 mg/mL for 10 weeks and investigated the impact on atherosclerosis (Supplemental Figure 7B). Similar to mice with macrophage Usp9x deficiency, administration of peptide-I dramatically increased the atherosclerotic lesion areas in the whole aorta and aortic roots compared with the effects of peptide-C (Figure 8, D–F). Furthermore, exposure to peptide-I led to 57% and 80% increases in Oil Red O– and CD68-positive areas, respectively, compared with mice treated with peptide-C (Figure 8G). The body weight and plasma lipid levels were comparable between the two groups (Supplemental Figure 7C). Thus, these results suggested that peptide-I increased macrophage foam cell formation and atherosclerosis progression by disrupting the interaction between USP9X and SR-A1, which mimicked the proatherosclerotic effect of USP9X deficiency.