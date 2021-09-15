Forty years of AIDS: a retrospective and the way forward

Last year, 1.5 million new cases of HIV infection occurred, emphasizing that control and prevention of HIV remain formidable challenges. Prevention in the first two decades was primarily based on education, sexual behavioral changes, use of condoms, blood screening, and needle exchange programs. While these prevention efforts reduced transmission, their cumulative effects were limited, as evidenced by the 2–3 million new infections occurring each year during the second decade of this disease. Much work in the last two decades demonstrated the additive effects of biomedical prevention to behavioral and structural interventions. The concept of “treatment as prevention” was fully endorsed following the pivotal HIV Prevention Trials Network (HPTN) 052 studies, which demonstrated a 96% efficacy in prevention of transmission among discordant couples if the infected person was in treatment and virally suppressed (16). Perinatal transmission from an infected mother on treatment with ARVs also reduced HIV transmission by over 90%, raising the hope of an AIDS-free generation for children. Multiple population-based studies demonstrated universally that in individuals with undetectable viral loads due to ARV treatment, HIV is untransmissible (Undetectable Equals Untransmittable, or U=U). This dictum led to the recommendation by all advisory bodies to start treatment as early as possible to achieve maximum sustained viral suppression, thereby decreasing transmission (Figure 1B) (17).

The use of antiviral drugs to prevent transmission also influenced a series of double-blind placebo-controlled studies that demonstrated the high efficacy of preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) with select ARVs to prevent acquisition among HIV-negative people (18, 19). As for treatments, a range of PrEP regimens have evolved, from a daily single oral tablet, “on-demand” prophylaxis, vaginal rings containing ARVs, and long-acting injectable ARVs and implant devices containing ARVs and contraceptives. Coincident with these PrEP studies, three randomized studies in sub-Saharan Africa also demonstrated that voluntary male circumcision prevented HIV acquisition in heterosexual men by 50%–60%, with a subsequent community effectiveness of over 70% (20). This single, one-time surgical procedure was endorsed and recommended by the WHO, and to date, 18 million young African males have been circumcised, thereby averting millions of infections. Finally, in efforts to control HIV globally, many societies are combining all these interventions to prevent HIV infection while providing universal treatment to those already infected to more effectively limit both HIV transmission and acquisition. While successes in combination HIV prevention have now been reported (21), stubborn obstacles such as denialism, stigma, and discrimination have prevented its full endorsement in populations that continue to have a high incidence, as in some eastern European countries.

Ultimately, the control of HIV/AIDS would benefit from the development and implementation of a highly efficacious HIV vaccine. Unfortunately, this has been an elusive goal, with only partial success in one trial (22) and many disappointments from trials incorporating different vaccine constructs. However, the scientific community remains undeterred, and advances in the field of vaccine science may eventually yield a preventative vaccine.

Until then, global control efforts have incorporated aggressive testing programs to help people know their infection status. Early treatment with intensive linkage and retention in care are offered to infected individuals to reduce morbidity and subsequent transmissions (13, 15). For HIV-uninfected individuals, comprehensive prevention interventions are offered, incorporating educational programs (particularly for young girls), condom distribution, PrEP for high-risk individuals, voluntary male circumcision, and, where necessary, needle exchange programs. Global and individual-country goals have been enumerated to provide the necessary road map to achieve success. The goal of the 2020 federal program “Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S.” is to reduce new infections by 75% over five years and by 90% by 2030 (23). UNAIDS has set similar global goals, but all these initiatives require a comprehensive and effective implementation of the above interventions, while simultaneously addressing the inherent inequities in care.