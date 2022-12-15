SCF-SKP2 E3 ubiquitin ligase links mTORC1/ER stress/ISR with YAP activation in murine renal cystogenesis

Renal epithelial cell proliferation, apoptosis, and fibrosis in jck kidneys. The spontaneously arisen renal cystic mouse model, juvenile cystic kidney (jck), arises from a homozygous G448V substitution in the highly conserved regulator of chromosome condensation 1 (RCC1) domain of the nephronophthisis 9 (NPHP9, aka NEK8) protein (Nek8jck/jck, herein referred to as jck) (23), a protein critical for cell-cycle regulation and ciliary function (24). The jck mutation is transmitted in autosomal recessive mode, and contrary to other forms of NPH9 mutations and more like human ADPKD, cysts in jck kidneys are formed from multiple segments of the nephron, leading to a continual decline in renal function and death by 20 weeks of age (25). EGFR overexpression and mislocalization, increased cAMP levels, activation of the RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK MAPK pathway, and sexual dimorphism in the progression of the cystic disease, with more aggressive disease in male mice, have also been reported (26). The jck missense mutation leads to YAP expression, YAP nuclear shuttling, and upregulation of YAP target gene transcription (27), findings that parallel those in Pkd1-null mouse kidneys and human ADPKD tissues (16). The molecular mechanisms underlying these observations, however, remain under active investigation. Therefore, first we set out to further assess the utility of this rodent PKD model for uncovering key molecular mechanisms that partake in these YAP actions and ultimately in the process of renal cystogenesis.

Enlargement due to the formation of multiple cysts distributed throughout the entire organ is the hallmark of jck kidneys, a process discernable even at 1 month of age, and progressing with advanced age (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153943DS1). This feature recapitulates the ADPKD phenotype and contrasts sharply with other forms of NPH in which the kidneys are small. We found that the expression of aquaporin 2 (AQP2), a member of a family of highly selective transmembrane water channels, was decreased (Supplemental Figure 1B) (28). Normally located at the apical membrane of principal cells in the collecting duct, AQP2 transports water across the cell to regulate urine concentration. Its decreased expression leads to impairment in urinary concentrating ability, a phenomenon also observed in ADPKD and related to the modification of the medullary architecture by the ongoing cystic changes (29).

Ki-67, a marker of G 1 to M phase transition, showed marked differences in its expression (Supplemental Figure 1C). While most WT renal tubular epithelial cells were Ki-67 negative, reflecting their mainly quiescent G 0 status, most cells lining the cysts in jck kidneys remained Ki-67 positive, indicating that these cells had not entered the G 0 phase. Cyclin-dependent kinase 1 (CDK1) and MYC expression levels were also increased in jck kidney tissue (Supplemental Figure 1D), as in ADPKD, suggestive of the dysregulated cell cycle in these cells and increased cell proliferation.

In jck kidneys, we observed increased expression of molecular markers of renal interstitial damage (nestin [NES], vimentin [VIM]) (Supplemental Figure 1E); dedifferentiation (SRY-box transcription factor 2 [SOX2] and POU class 5 homeobox 1 [OCT4]) (Supplemental Figure 1F); and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) (VIM, actin α 2, smooth muscle [αSma], intercellular adhesion molecule 1 [Icam], vascular cell adhesion molecule 1 [Vcam], and vitronectin [Vtn]) (Supplemental Figure 1G). Consequently, histological changes — notably increased interstitial collagen deposition and tissue fibrosis — were apparent (Supplemental Figure 1H).

We observed TUNEL-positive apoptotic cells among the cyst-lining cells, but they were more abundant among noncystic renal tubular epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 1I). Similar tissue distribution was observed by immunostaining for the proapoptotic Bcl-2 family member BCL2-like 11 (BIM) (30). These results differ from previously reported studies in which tubular epithelial cells had few apoptotic cells (26). The discrepancy could be attributed to the age of the animals used in our study, 4-month-old animals in our case rather than the 2-month-old animals used in the study reported in ref. 26, with 4 months being a point in disease progression when cyst enlargement is sufficiently prominent to negatively affect normal kidney architecture (31).

Altogether, these results support the contention that, like in ADPKD, increased epithelial cell proliferation is a key hallmark of the jck kidney phenotype, contributing to cyst development, tubulointerstitial fibrosis, and apoptosis. These observations, along with the availability and ease of manipulation of this rodent model and the slow progression of PKD, validate this model’s suitability for deciphering the molecular mechanisms of renal cystogenesis, with relevance to human PKD pathology.

Increased intracellular signaling, mTOR activity, and ER stress in jck kidneys. Next, we sought to validate in jck kidneys, in addition to MYC, the presence of other known mediators of the prevailing hyperproliferative state. In ADPKD, increased cAMP levels and activation of the RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK MAPK and AKT/mTOR pathways, mediated in part by AVPR2 signaling and high EGFR activation, have been reported (18). Indeed, levels of phosphorylated extracellular signal–regulated kinase 1/2 (p-ERK1/2) and protein kinase B (p-AKT) were increased in jck kidneys compared with WT kidneys (Figure 1, A and B), accompanied by a substantial rise in p-mTOR levels (Figure 1, C and D). mTOR positively controls protein synthesis through various downstream effectors, mainly by phosphorylating the eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4E binding protein 1 (EIF4EBP1) and the ribosomal protein S6 kinase B1 (RPS6KB1)/ribosomal protein S6 (RPS6). Indeed, we observed an increase in p-EIF4EBP1 and p-RPS6 levels in jck kidneys, consequent to the increased mTOR activity in the background of the jck mutation (Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 Aberrant mTOR activity, ER stress, and ISR in jck kidneys. Representative expression of (A) p-ERK1/2, t-ERK1/2, and (B) p-AKT and t-AKT in jck kidneys relative to WT expression levels. (C) p-mTOR and t-mTOR levels in WT and jck kidneys. (D) IHC images of p-mTOR expression. Scale bars: 200 μm. (E) Levels of the p-mTOR downstream target proteins EIF4EBP1 and (F) RPS6. (G) Increased GRP78 expression, consistent with increased ER stress in jck kidneys. (H) Activation of the PERK arm of the ISR (p-PERK) and p-eIF2α levels in jck kidneys. (I) Increased ATF4 and CHOP expression in jck kidneys compared with WT expression.

Prolonged mTOR activity and an excessive rise in protein translation lead to the accumulation of misfolded or unfolded proteins, which in turn gives rise to proteotoxicity, ER stress, and activation of the ISR (9). The ISR promotes both cellular repair and survival by reducing the load of unfolded proteins through attenuation of general protein synthesis, a mainly adaptive response initiated by the ER transmembrane receptor PERK, one of the 4 arms of the ISR and a branch of the UPR. PERK is a transmembrane kinase in the ER lumen, where it associates with the molecular chaperone heat shock protein family A (Hsp70) member 5 (HSPA5, aka GRP78 and BiP) (Figure 1G). Sensing the protein homeostasis (proteostasis) defect, GRP78 is titrated away from PERK by the unfolded proteins, allowing for the phosphorylation and activation of PERK to take place (Figure 1H, upper panels). p-PERK in turn mediates the phosphorylation of eIF2α at S52, which blocks general protein translation (Figure 1H, lower panels). Paradoxically, while reducing the protein load in the ER (32), p-eIF2α preferentially translates mRNAs encoding several short upstream open reading frames (uORFs), such as activating transcription factor 4 (Atf4), with the protein acting as a master transcription factor of stress-responsive genes to alleviate the stress, restore ER proteostasis, and promote adaptation and cell survival (Figure 1I). In jck kidneys, the expression of GRP78, having multiple functions in relieving ER stress and maintaining cell viability (33), is increased (Figure 1G), primarily due to the concomitant and prevailing high ATF4 expression that potentiates its transcription.

If homeostasis in the ER cannot be reestablished and the damage is irreversible, the ISR switches from the prosurvival to the proapoptotic mode (34). ATF4 induces the expression of protein phosphatase 1 regulatory subunit 15A (PPP1R15A, aka GADD34), a mediator of eIF2α dephosphorylation that allows the restoration of general protein synthesis during prolonged ER stress, eventually leading to cell death. Also, the levels of the transcription factor DNA damage–inducible transcript 3 (DDIT3, aka C/EBP-homologous protein [CHOP]), implicated in ER stress–induced apoptosis, increase (35). Accordingly, we found that CHOP expression was markedly enhanced in jck kidneys but absent from WT kidneys, suggesting that the proapoptotic mode of the ISR was initiated (Figure 1I).

Taken together, these findings indicate that, in the context of the jck mutation, a state of hyperproliferation of the cyst-lining epithelial cells ensued, in part, via increased p-ERK1/2, p-AKT, and mTOR activity, recapitulating rather precisely the ADPKD phenotype (26). Under circumstances of relentless mTOR activation and ongoing ER stress, the proapoptotic mode of the ISR was triggered, ultimately increasing cellular dedifferentiation, collagen deposition, apoptosis, tissue damage, and fibrosis.

YAP/TAZ expression and nuclear localization in jck kidneys. The PERK/eIF2α/ATF4 arm of the ISR potentiates YAP expression, as ATF4 specifically binds to the YAP promoter following the induction of ER stress (36). Therefore, we next sought to determine whether the observed increase in ISR activity in jck kidneys was accompanied by comparable changes in the expression and transcriptional activity of the Hippo nuclear effectors YAP and TAZ. The levels of total YAP (t-YAP) and t-TAZ and p-YAP and p-TAZ were increased in jck kidneys compared with WT levels (Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, the ratios of p-YAP/t-YAP and p-TAZ/t-TAZ were small (more so for YAP), indicative of increased YAP/TAZ activity, as the phosphorylated forms are targeted for sequestration/degradation. While YAP was marginally detectable by Western immunoblots in WT kidneys, as previously reported (37), YAP staining using IHC was evident in several WT renal tubular epithelial cells and localized predominantly to the cytoplasm (Figure 2C). Immunostaining for YAP in jck kidney sections was more extensive, localizing almost exclusively to the nuclei of the cells lining the cysts, thereby substantiating its activation. In comparison, TAZ immunostaining in WT sections was both cytoplasmic and nuclear, and this pattern persisted in the epithelial cells lining the tubules and cysts in jck kidneys (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Increased YAP/TAZ expression in jck kidneys. (A) p-YAP and t-YAP expression in WT and jck kidneys. (B) p-TAZ and t-TAZ expression by Western blotting in WT and jck kidneys. (C) YAP and (D) TAZ expression by IHC in WT and jck kidney sections. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Expression of YAP and TAZ target genes Cyr61 and Ctgf in jck kidneys compared with WT by quantitative real-time PCR and (F) by IHC. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired Student’s t test.

The increased expression and nuclear localization especially of YAP would then be suggestive of increased transcriptional activity by the Hippo pathway effector. Indeed, the expression of the YAP/TAZ target genes cellular communication network factor 1 (Ccn1, aka Cyr61) and cellular communication network factor 2 (Ccn2, aka Ctgf) was also increased (Figure 2, E and F) in jck kidneys compared with WT, consistent with a rise in YAP-TAZ/TEAD transcriptional activity. Collectively, these observations indicate pronounced increases in YAP/TAZ expression and transcriptional activity in jck kidneys.

An impaired ISR potentiates YAP activity and renal cystogenesis. Although activation of the mTOR/ER stress/PERK/eIF2α/ATF4 pathway was evident in jck kidneys, its direct role in YAP activity and renal cystogenesis remains speculative. To this end, we next sought to evaluate its contribution by using the genetic approach. Specifically, the germline knockin mutation at the eIF2α phosphorylation site (eIF2α at S52A) (38) was introduced into the jck background, and renal cyst development was evaluated. The eIF2α (S52A) mutation decreases the phosphorylation of the α subunit of eIF2 and leads to chronic and unresolved ER stress by further augmenting general protein synthesis. Only mice heterozygous for the S/A-knockin mutation were used, as homozygotes die within 18 hours of birth (38).

Mice of the 4 genotypes — WT, Nek8+/jck eIF2α+/SA (double heterozygotes), Nek8jck/jck eIF2α+/+ (jck), and jck eIF2α+/SA — were generated (Figure 3A), and renal cyst burden was determined by ultrasonography at 3 months of age (Figure 3B). The relative kidney volume/body weight ratio increased in the indicated genotype order, with the introduction of the hemizygous SA mutation into the jck background (jck eIF2α+/SA) fashioning the most impactful positive change on renal cystogenesis. The relative kidney volume/body weight ratio of mice heterozygous for both mutant alleles (Nek8+/jck eIF2α+/SA) was not different from that of WT mice (Figure 3, B and C). The mean individual cyst area was also significantly greater in jck eIF2α+/SA kidneys compared with jck (Figure 3D). Histologically, we observed multiple microscopic and macroscopic cysts affecting both the cortex and medulla (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 ER stress potentiates cystogenesis in jck mice. (A) Mice heterozygous for the SA-knockin mutation at the eIF2α phosphorylation site (eIF2α at S52A) were crossed onto the jck background. Mice of the 4 genotypes (WT, Nek8+/jck eIF2α+/SA, Nek8jck/jck eIF2α+/+ [jck], and Nek8jck/jck eIF2α+/SA) were generated as shown schematically. The expected percentages of offspring with the indicated genotypes are shown. (B) Ultrasonographic examination of renal cysts at 3 months of age (top panels). Shown are representative images of kidneys generated by 3D reconstruction (red images, lower panels) used to determine relative kidney volume. (C) Kidney volume relative to body weight (wt) measurements. (D) Individual cyst area measurements (mm2) in kidneys from mice of the corresponding genotypes, as determined from ultrasonographic 2D images (n = 3 mice from each group). (E) H&E-stained kidney sections from mice of the indicated genotypes. Original magnification, ×10. Data represent the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by a Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparison test for differences between the groups (C) and unpaired Student’s t test for comparison of the 2 groups (D).

These structural changes were also reflected in pathophysiological outcomes, as the jck eIF2α+/SA mice exhibited a significant increase in urine output compared with jck mice, likely due to the defective urine concentrating capacity arising from more aggressive tubular damage (Figure 4A) (39, 40). p-mTOR and markers of the ISR, ATF4 and CHOP, also increased significantly in jck eIF2α+/SA mice compared with jck mice (Figure 4B). p-eIF2α antagonizes mTOR activity (41), which may partly explain the higher levels of mTOR phosphorylation in jck eIF2α+/SA mice than in jck mice. Moreover, under stress, activated mTOR also stimulates the translation of ATF4 and CHOP (42, 43) and may contribute to the upregulation of both proteins in jck eIF2α+/SA mice, which have higher mTOR activity than jck mice.

Figure 4 YAP transcriptional activity associates with renal cystogenesis. (A) Urine output (microliters of urine over 4 hours) by mice of the indicated genotypes. (B) Representative expression levels of p-mTOR and t-mTOR, ATF4, and CHOP in the kidneys of mice of the indicated genotypes (n = 4 mice for each genotype). (C) CYR61 and (D) MYC protein levels in kidneys from mice of the corresponding genotypes, as indicators of YAP target gene transcriptional activity (n = 2 and 4, mice respectively, for each of the indicated genotypes). mRNA expression of the YAP target genes (E) Cyr61, (F) Myc, (G) Ctgf, (H) Ankrd1, and (I) Nppb by quantitative real-time PCR relative to Actb in kidney extracts from mice of the indicated genotypes (n = 4 mice for each genotype). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (J) Taz mRNA expression in kidneys from mice of the indicated genotypes. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by a Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparison test.

We then questioned whether potentiation of mTOR/ER stress/eIF2α/ATF4 activity in response to the eIF2α mutant had affected YAP/TAZ transcriptional activity. Although the levels of CYR61 protein in Nek8+/jck eIF2α+/SA samples were comparable to those in WT samples, they increased in jck kidneys and became even more pronounced in jck eIF2α+/SA kidneys (Figure 4C). Similarly, MYC expression, while increased in the jck samples, was further potentiated by the single-allele eIF2α (S52A) mutation (Figure 4D). We observed parallel increases in Cyr61 and Myc mRNA levels as well as in transcript levels of several other YAP-target genes including Ctgf, ankyrin repeat domain 1 (Ankrd1), and natriuretic peptide B (Nppb), whereas Taz expression, which is not a YAP target gene, was not significantly altered (Figure 4, E–J).

Therefore, the inability of the eIF2αSA-knockin mutation to effectively block protein translation arising from the prevailing mTOR activity ultimately potentiated ATF4 and CHOP expression. This in turn, augmented YAP transcriptional activity, leading to progressive renal cystogenesis and tissue damage.

SCF-SKP2 E3 Ub ligase regulates YAP activity independent of Hippo. Although ATF4 augments YAP expression, we next questioned whether other signaling mechanisms could further potentiate YAP/TAZ actions. One obvious possibility is decreased Hippo signaling. We, therefore, sought to determine the status of LATS1/2 activity (phosphorylation) in jck kidneys. Unexpectedly, we observed higher levels of p-LATS1/2 in jck kidneys than in WT kidneys (Figure 5A), supporting neither our contention nor the prevailing paradigm (10). These results, while contrary to our expectations, were nevertheless consistent with our previous report that ATF4 stabilizes LATS1/2 (44).

Figure 5 YAP K63-linked polyubiquitination and nuclear colocalization. (A) p-LATS1/2 expression in WT and jck kidney extracts. (B) t-YAP levels in kidney samples immunoprecipitated using a YAP antibody followed by immunoblotting with a K63-linked polyubiquitin-specific antibody (left panel). t–K63-Ub in kidney samples was immunoprecipitated using a K63-linked, polyubiquitin-specific antibody followed by immunoblotting with a YAP-specific antibody (right panel). (C) t-YAP in kidney samples was immunoprecipitated using a YAP antibody followed by immunoblotting with a K48-linked, polyubiquitin-specific antibody. (D) t-TAZ was immunoprecipitated using a TAZ antibody followed by immunoblotting with a K63-linked, polyubiquitin-specific antibody. (E) t-TAZ in kidney samples was immunoprecipitated using an antibody against TAZ followed by immunoblotting with a K48-linked, polyubiquitin-specific antibody. Results from 2 different kidney samples from mice of each of the 2 genotypes are shown. (F) Representative immunofluorescence micrographs of jck kidney sections showing K63-Ub and YAP colocalization in the nucleus. Upper panel: Immunostaining with a Ub-K63-FITC–specific antibody (green); middle panel: immunostaining with a YAP-specific rhodamine antibody (red); bottom panel: merged image of Ub-K63-FITC with YAP-rhodamine. Original magnification, ×20. (G and H) Laser-scanning confocal fluorescence microscopy of jck kidney sections using DAPI, anti-YAP Alexa Fluor 594, and anti–K63-Ub Alexa Fluor 488. The Pearson’s correlation coefficient (r) values, a measure of the strength of the linear relationship between 2 variables, YAP and K63-Ub in the left panel (r = 0.939) and DAPI and K63-Ub in the right panel (r = 0.895), are indicated. (I) Immunohistochemical localization of K63-linkage–specific ubiquitinated proteins in kidney sections. Scale bars: 50 μm. (J) SKP2 and p27 expression in WT and jck kidneys.

How could we then reconcile these incongruent findings? Although the Hippo phosphorylation cascade causes cytoplasmic retention and inactivation of YAP, emerging evidence in cancerous cell lines suggests that YAP subcellular localization, and hence activity, are also regulated in a Hippo-independent manner (45). While polyubiquitination on defined lysine residues, notably on K48 and K29, is related to degradation by the proteasome, other polyubiquitinations (e.g., on K63, K11, K6, and M1) and monoubiquitinations regulate processes such as endocytic trafficking, inflammation, translation, and DNA repair (reviewed in ref. 46). In cancer cells, YAP was recently shown to undergo K63-linked polyubiquitination by SCF-SKP2 E3 Ub ligase at the K321 and K497 sites. This posttranslational modification, in sharp contrast to K48 polyubiquitination, potentiates YAP nuclear translocation and transcriptional activity (45).

To determine whether YAP was undergoing K63-linked polyubiquitination, we examined jck kidney extracts using an anti-YAP antibody for immunoprecipitation followed by Western immunoblotting with an anti–K63-Ub antibody. Although not a cancerous tissue, jck, but not WT, kidney extracts exhibited YAP K63-linked polyubiquitination (Figure 5B, left panel). We obtained similar results using the anti–K63-Ub antibody for immunoprecipitation and the anti-YAP antibody for immunoblotting (Figure 5B, right panel). In contrast, YAP immunoprecipitation followed by Western immunoblotting with an anti–K48-Ub–specific antibody revealed decreased K48-linked polyubiquitination of YAP in jck kidneys compared with the control (Figure 5C). A similar analysis for TAZ failed to demonstrate any differences in K63- or K48-linked ubiquitination between jck and WT kidney extracts (Figure 5, D and E). Subsequent studies therefore focused exclusively on YAP.

Fluorescence immunostaining suggested colocalization of YAP and K63-Ub in the nuclei of epithelial cells lining the cysts in jck kidneys (Figure 5F), and this was further validated using laser-scanning confocal fluorescence microscopy (Figure 5G). The Pearson’s correlation coefficient (r) for YAP/K63-Ub colocalization was 0.939, which is highly supportive of the proximity association for the 2 proteins (Figure 5H).

To follow up on these rather unexpected observations, we used an antibody against K63 linkage–specific polyubiquitin and observed prominent immunostaining in cells lining the renal cysts in jck mice, but substantially less immunostaining in WT tubular epithelial cells (Figure 5I). Since SKP2 is reported to be a direct YAP target gene (47), we next examined SKP2 expression in jck and WT renal tissue extracts. SKP2 was undetectable in immunoblots of WT kidney extracts but highly expressed in jck (Figure 5J). SKP2 also mediates K48-linked polyubiquitination and degradation of the tumor suppressor cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor 1B (CDKN1B, referred to herein as p27) that regulates G 0 to S phase transition (48). Consistent with our expectations, p27 expression was present in WT kidneys but was undetectable in jck, given the prevailing high SKP2 levels.

In summary, these observations support the contention that, in the setting of ER stress/ISR/ATF4 activation, increased SKP2 expression ensues. One outcome is YAP’s nuclear relocation and transcriptional activity via K63-linked YAP polyubiquitination. In parallel, SKP2-mediated K48-linked polyubiquitination targets p27 for proteolysis, thereby contributing to the dysregulation of the cell cycle and the observed hyperproliferative state of the cyst lining cells.

Deciliation increases ER stress and YAP activity. Primary cilia are sensors on the cell membrane that sense surrounding mechanical and chemical signals. YAP is now recognized as a mediator of mechanical cues provided by the cellular microenvironment (49). The observed activation of YAP in human ADPKD and mouse Pkd1 kidney cysts (14), and now in jck kidneys, raises the possibility that the sensing of external signals is linked to YAP regulation. To this end, we used Madin-Darby canine kidney II (MDCKII) cells that express a primary cilium (50) and first examined the role of laminar flow shear stress on YAP expression and transcriptional activity. Cells were plated in tissue culture plates and at the corresponding density in parallel-plate flow chambers (PPFCs) with either static culture medium fluid or under unidirectional flow for 12 hours at 3 dynes/cm2 laminar shear stress, maintained constant by the presence of an in-line dampener. We then assessed the expression of YAP, its target gene protein MYC, and other cell proliferation markers.

In the absence of flow, YAP levels in cells grown in the chamber were comparable to those in cells grown in tissue culture plates (Figure 6A). However, exposure to constant laminar flow markedly diminished YAP levels. In parallel, levels of the YAP target gene effector protein MYC declined, as did as those of the cellular proliferation markers CDK1 and proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) following exposure to fluid shear stress. These changes were partly mitigated when laminar flow shear stress was not constant, i.e., in the absence of a dampener.

Figure 6 Deciliation induces ER stress, ATF4 and SKP2 expression, and YAP nuclear localization. (A) YAP, CDK1, PCNA, and MYC expression in MDCKII cells cultured either in a tissue culture (TC) dish or in a parallel-plate flow chamber (PPFC) unexposed or exposed to steady unidirectional laminar fluid shear stress (3 dyn/cm2) in the presence or absence of the dampener. (B) p-ERK1/2, t-ERK1/2, p-AKT/t-AKT, p-RPS6/t-RPS6, CDK1, ATF4, CHOP, p-YAP, t-YAP, and SKP2 expression levels following treatment of MDCKII cells with increasing concentrations of chloral hydrate to induce deciliation. (C) YAP immunofluorescence micrographs of MDCKII cells with or without chloral hydrate treatment (4 mM). DAPI fluorescence demarcates the nuclei. Original magnification, ×20. (D) YAP immunofluorescence in WT MEFs before and after chloral hydrate treatment (left panels) and in jck MEFs (right panels). Original magnification, ×20.

The above-described changes may arise from the bending of the primary cilium due to flow (50). Alternatively, pressure on the cell surface by fluid flow may underlay these alterations (51). To further examine a link between loss of ciliary function and YAP activation, we assessed the molecular alterations that follow the deciliation of MDCKII cells using chloral hydrate (2). We observed that increasing concentrations of chloral hydrate potentiated the levels of p-ERK1/2, p-AKT, p-RPS6, and CDK1 (Figure 6B). In parallel, ATF4 and CHOP levels also increased following deciliation, while the ratio of p-YAP/t-YAP diminished, consistent with activation of YAP. Interestingly, chloral hydrate treatment also potentiated SKP2 expression in MDCKII cells.

Next, we examined the effect of deciliation on YAP subcellular relocalization in MDCKII cells using immunofluorescence. In untreated cells, YAP immunostaining localized mainly in the cytoplasm, but following treatment with chloral hydrate, it relocated almost exclusively to the nucleus (Figure 6C). Similar observations were made using mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) prepared from WT embryos (Figure 6D). In contrast, in MEFs derived from jck embryos, YAP immunofluorescence was mainly localized in the nucleus in the absence of chloral hydrate treatment.

Collectively, deciliation with chloral hydrate activated cellular signaling pathways that promoted ERK1/2 and AKT phosphorylation, mTOR activation, and potentiation of the ISR effectors ATF4 and CHOP, leading to YAP dephosphorylation, SKP2 expression, and YAP nuclear translocation.

YAP inhibition impairs cystogenesis in an in vitro model. Given the aforementioned observations, we next asked whether attenuation of ER stress impairs cyst formation. Evaluation of potential therapeutics targeting ER stress requires the availability of an in vitro model of cystogenesis to carry out the initial drug screening. Numerous in vitro models have been developed, each with its advantages and limitations (52). Here, we used the MDCKII 2D cyst-like model with forskolin stimulation (53, 54) and first assessed its utility as a screening tool.

Following stimulation of adenylate cyclase for 14 days with forskolin (10 μM) to increase intracellular levels of cyclic AMP, numerous multicellular 3D cystic-like structures appeared (Supplemental Figure 2A). As shown by immunofluorescence staining, strong YAP expression was detected in the cells lining these cyst-like structures. Cotreatment with verteporfin (1 μM), a potent YAP-TAZ/TEAD inhibitor blocking the transcription of target genes downstream of YAP (55), completely abolished the formation of these cystic structures (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C) and greatly reduced expression of the YAP/TAZ target genes Ctgf and Cyr61 (Supplemental Figure 2D). In the presence of verteporfin, the levels of p-ERK1/2, p-mTOR, and p-RPS6 decreased over time, whereas t-ERK1/2, t-mTOR, and t-RPS6 levels were maintained. In parallel, YAP expression was also greatly reduced following verteporfin treatment (Supplemental Figure 2E).

Altogether, these findings indicate that, in this in vitro cystogenesis model, inhibition of YAP actions negatively affected parameters initiating and promoting the hyperproliferative state and cyst-forming capacity of forskolin treatment.

Alleviation of ER stress impedes YAP activity in vitro. Next, we assessed whether restoration of ER stress would also negatively affect cyst formation following forskolin treatment. The naturally occurring hydrophilic bile acid derivative tauroursodeoxycholic acid (TUDCA) is a taurine conjugate of ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), an FDA-approved drug for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. Several functions are ascribed to the action of TUDCA, primarily the alleviation of ER stress (56, 57). We therefore assessed the impact of TUDCA treatment on forskolin-induced cystic structure formation by cultured MDCKII cells.

Indeed, we found that TUDCA, in a concentration-dependent fashion, reduced the number the number of cyst-like foci that developed in the presence of forskolin (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The addition of TUDCA to the culture medium also decreased p-mTOR and p-RPS6 levels (Supplemental Figure 3C), which was probably a consequence of ER stress attenuation by TUDCA. Treatment of MDCKII cells for 24 hours with TUDCA progressively increased p-YAP levels (Supplemental Figure 3D). Accordingly, transcript levels of the YAP target genes Ctgf and Cyr61 declined significantly (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Following treatment of MDCKII cells with forskolin, YAP immunofluorescence localized primarily in the nucleus. The concurrent addition of TUDCA, however, shifted its subcellular location, as YAP-associated green fluorescence became exclusively cytoplasmic (Supplemental Figure 3F).

We then questioned whether TUDCA would also alter YAP subcellular localization in response to AVP, a powerful potentiator of cystogenesis in vivo (58) via cAMP and the only approved therapeutic target for patients with ADPKD. Following treatment of MDCKII cells with AVP (10 nM), YAP immunofluorescence once again became almost exclusively nuclear. Yet, the concurrent addition of TUDCA relocalized YAP to the cytoplasm (Supplemental Figure 3G). Interestingly, treatment of MDCKII cells with AVP also increased SKP2 expression (Supplemental Figure 3H).

Finally, the selective AVPR2 antagonist tolvaptan, which blocks cAMP production in response to AVP, presently the only drug approved for the treatment of ADPKD (21), increased YAP phosphorylation in a dose-dependent manner in MDCKII cells (Supplemental Figure 3I).

In summary, these in vitro observations underscore the contention that restoration of ER homeostasis mitigates the formation of cyst-like structures in response to forskolin, in part by promoting molecular avenues that potentiate YAP phosphorylation and its cytoplasmic localization.

Alleviating ER stress reduces renal cyst growth in jck mice. On the basis of the aforementioned in vitro observations, we next questioned whether TUDCA would be as impactful as tolvaptan in vivo in slowing renal cyst progression in polycystic kidney disease (PKD) (59). We tested and compared in a 2-month trial the efficacy of these compounds individually using the jck murine model of PKD.

Starting at 1 month of age and for a period of 2 months, jck mice were treated with either TUDCA or tolvaptan introduced into the regular chow. Before euthanasia, we performed ultrasonography of the kidneys (Figure 7A) and measured kidney volume relative to body weight (Figure 7B). Both TUDCA- and tolvaptan-treated mice demonstrated a 40–50% reduction in the calculated ratio, which was associated with a 65%–75% decrease in the average cyst area (Figure 7C) and with the gross anatomic comparison of the ex vivo size of the procured kidneys (Figure 7D). Measurements of serum urea nitrogen levels demonstrated significant renal function preservation following treatment with TUDCA or tolvaptan compared with regular chow (Figure 7E). On the other hand, urine osmolality in the 3 jck groups was significantly decreased as a result of the urine-concentrating defect attributed to peripheral resistance to circulating AVP (60). Treatment with tolvaptan, however, trended toward a greater decrease, likely due to its additional inhibitory effects on AVP signaling (Figure 7F) (21).

Figure 7 TUDCA and tolvaptan alleviate ER stress and slow renal cyst growth in jck kidneys. (A) In vivo ultrasonography of kidneys from WT and jck mice fed regular chow or chow containing TUDCA or tolvaptan. Yellow arrows indicate cysts. Shown in red are representative images of kidneys generated by 3D reconstruction used to determine the relative kidney volume. (B) Kidney volume/body weight ratio for WT, jck, and jck mouse treatment groups. (C) Average cyst area in mm2 in kidneys from mice in the control and 2 treatment groups. Cyst content was assessed from 2D images at the level where the renal artery could be identified. (D) Representative gross morphology of kidneys (arrows) procured from mice of each group at 3 months of age. (E) Serum urea nitrogen levels. (F) Urine osmolality following a 4-hour fast with access only to water. Each symbol represents an individual animal. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA, followed by a Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparison test.

Histological assessment of kidney tissues further corroborated the ultrasonographic findings (Figure 8A). Indeed, the number and size of cysts were markedly reduced in response to either treatment. Most of the amelioration was evident in the medulla, although a modest improvement was also noted in the renal cortex of the treated mice. A reduction in collagen deposition and fibrosis was evident in the pericystic microenvironment in tissue sections from treated animals following staining with Picrosirius red and Masson’s trichrome, respectively. YAP immunostaining was drastically altered by TUDCA or tolvaptan treatment, as staining in cyst-lining epithelial cells was greatly diminished. In parallel, treatment with TUDCA or tolvaptan profoundly affected the expression of SKP2, as evidence by greatly reduced immunostaining. Notably, in jck sections, SKP2 cytoplasmic staining was more extensive, underscoring its pivotal role in promoting AKT activation (Figure 8B) (61).

Figure 8 SKP2 plays a central role in renal cystogenesis. (A) Representative H&E, Picrosirius red (dark red indicating collagen), and trichrome (blue indicates fibrosis) staining and YAP and SKP2 immunostaining in kidney sections from mice in the control and treatment groups. (B) Higher magnification of SKP2 immunostaining in WT and jck kidneys demonstrating its differential subcellular distribution. Scale bars: 50 μm (A) and 100 μm (B). (C) Representative Western immunoblots for p-eIF2α/t-eIF2α. (D) Graphic representation of the quantified p-eIF2α/t-eIF2α ratio derived from Western blots using 4 kidney samples from mice in each of the groups. (E) Representative Western blot for p-YAP/t-YAP expression in kidneys from mice in the control and treatment groups. (F) Graphic representation of Ctgf expression using quantitative real-time PCR in the 4 kidney samples examined for each group using Actb as an internal control. (G) Representative Western blot analysis for SKP2, p27, PCNA, and MYC in kidneys from mice in each of the groups. (H) p27 and (I) p-YAP/t-YAP levels as determined by Western blotting in 2 representative kidneys from jck mice treated with vehicle or the SKP2 inhibitor SKPin C1. Each symbol in the graphs represents an individual animal. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by a Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparison test.

To further decipher the mechanism by which these 2 disparate compounds positively affect the PKD phenotype, we investigated their effect on the PERK/eIF2α arm of the ISR. We found that the levels of p-eIF2α decreased following treatment with either drug, underscoring once more the central role of this pathway in renal cystogenesis (Figure 8, C and D). As anticipated, both drugs were effective in decreasing YAP expression in jck kidneys, as the levels of both t-YAP and p-YAP decreased following treatment (Figure 8E). Consequently, YAP activity was offset, as the levels of Ctgf transcripts normalized with either treatment (Figure 8F). In parallel, while increased SKP2 levels were observed in jck kidneys and were associated with the near-complete absence of p27 and higher PCNA and MYC expression levels consistent with the existing hyperproliferative state, treatment with either TUDCA or tolvaptan profoundly affected these parameters. SKP2 expression normalized, thereby corroborating the IHC findings (Figure 8G). Consequent to the decrease in SKP2, the expression of p27 and PCNA reverted to control levels, whereas MYC expression decreased following both treatments.

Overall, these results demonstrate that a major amelioration of the PKD phenotype resulted following TUDCA administration, similar to what was seen with tolvaptan. Both compounds profoundly affected ISR activity, ultimately decreasing YAP/SKP2 expression and YAP transcriptional actions.

SKP2 inhibition restores p27 expression and impairs YAP activity. The selective SKP2 inhibitor (SKPin) C1 is a small-molecule inhibitor of SKP2-mediated p27 degradation. It fits into a molecular surface pocket at the SKP2 interface with the adaptor protein CDC28 protein kinase regulatory subunit 1B (CKS1B), which is indispensable for the interaction and recognition of p27 by SKP2 and blocks p27 K48-linked ubiquitination (62).

One week after a single intraperitoneal injection of SKPin C1 into jck mice (63), p27 expression increased in whole-kidney lysates (Figure 8H). In parallel, the levels of p-YAP and t-YAP decreased, consistent with degradation (Figure 8I). These findings implicate SKP2 as a central contributor to cell-cycle dysregulation and YAP actions that potentiate the hyperproliferative and inflammatory/fibrotic consequences associated with renal cystogenesis (15).

SKP2 expression increases following Pkd1 deletion. Numerous rodent models have been developed for the study of ADPKD (52), yet no current model perfectly recapitulates the human disease. It is proposed, therefore, that any observation or ADPKD treatment strategy should be tested in at least 2 different animal models, 1 of which should be based on a Pkd mutation (64). Hence, we set out to determine whether increased SKP2 expression is observed in a tamoxifen-inducible, kidney epithelium–specific Pkd1 deletion mouse model (65). Here, inactivation of Pkd1 before P13 resulted in severely cystic kidneys within 3 weeks (early onset [EO]), whereas inactivation at day 14 and later resulted in cyst development only after 5 months (late onset [LO]).

We first examined YAP expression in kidneys from Cre– and Cre+ EO (induction P10–P11, termination P20) and LO (induction P27, termination P160) mice by IHC (Figure 9A). In the Cre– kidney, YAP immunostaining was prominent in some tubular epithelial cells, although it was exclusively cytoplasmic in its subcellular distribution. In contrast, in the Cre+ EO kidneys, tubular epithelial cells displayed cytoplasmic and nuclear staining, while nearly all cyst-lining epithelial cells stained positive for nuclear YAP. In the Cre+ LO sample, the majority of the tubular epithelial cells and most cyst-lining cells expressed YAP that localized predominantly to the nucleus. These findings support the contention that, in the absence of PC1, cystogenesis associates with YAP nuclear localization (65).

Figure 9 YAP and SKP2 expression in kidneys following Pkd1 deletion. (A) YAP immunostaining in kidney sections from Cre– (control) and Cre+ EO and LO Pkd1cond Pax8 Tet-On– mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) p-mTOR, t-mTOR, YAP, CYR61, and SKP2 expression in kidney tissue extracts from Cre– and Cre+ EO mice. (C) Schematic representation of the mechanistic pathways proposed to contribute to YAP-mediated renal cystogenesis and its progression. Lines represent direct/indirect activation (arrowhead) or inactivation (blunt end). The various drugs used for this study are indicated in red. Additional details are found in the body of the manuscript.

Next, we examined the phosphorylation status of mTOR and YAP and the expression of SKP2 in kidney tissue extracts from Cre– and Cre+ EO mice (Figure 9B). The levels of p-mTOR increased in the absence of PC1 compared with the control, as did the levels of t-YAP. Upregulation of YAP transcriptional activity was further substantiated by the rise in CYR61 expression in Cre+ EO kidney extracts. Last, immunoblots for SKP2 confirmed its expression in whole-kidney extracts from Cre+ EO kidney but not in extracts from Cre– controls. Collectively, these observations support the applicability of our findings in jck kidneys to the ADPKD model, which closely recapitulated the molecular processes in the latter (Figure 9C).