SARS-CoV-2 vaccine effectiveness in preventing confirmed infection in pregnant women

To our knowledge, this is the first large-scale study of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine effectiveness in pregnant women that uses both cohort and test-negative case control designs to calculate vaccine effectiveness in a real-world setting. We found the vaccine effectiveness of the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine to be approximately 87% in preventing any documented infection in pregnant women in a real-world setting.

Pregnant women with SARS-CoV-2 infection are at a higher risk of adverse maternal and neonatal outcomes. They are more likely to experience premature rupture of membranes, venous thrombotic events, severe preeclampsia, preterm birth, and fetal death (11, 12). Early studies have not shown any obvious safety issues with the mRNA vaccines in pregnant women (13), while maternal vaccination with the BNT162b2 vaccine has been shown to induce a robust humoral response in pregnant women with effective transfer to the fetus (8, 14). In an exploratory analysis of a convenience sample of 30 pregnant, 16 lactating, and 57 nonpregnant, nonlactating women who received either the Moderna mRNA-1273 or Pfizer BNT162b2 vaccine, immunogenicity was demonstrated in pregnant women and vaccine-elicited antibodies were transported to infant cord blood and breast milk (15). In another study that prospectively enrolled 131 reproductive-age vaccine recipients (84 pregnant, 31 lactating, and 16 nonpregnant women), mRNA vaccines generated robust humoral immunity in pregnant and lactating women, which was similar to that observed in nonpregnant women (16). These data coupled with high effectiveness in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection provide strong rationale for including pregnant women in SARS-CoV-2 vaccination campaigns using the mRNA vaccines.

While the mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 infection appear to be safe and effective, equivalent data for vaccines using other platforms (e.g. adenovirus vector–based vaccines, inactivated vaccines) are not yet available. Urgent clinical trials and real-world safety and effectiveness studies are needed to advocate use of other vaccines in pregnant women. Furthermore, newer variants of concern have emerged, with the Delta variant being the predominant strain in the United States, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and many other countries since May 2021. It has been suggested that the Delta variant is more infectious and associated with reduced vaccine effectiveness and poorer clinical outcomes compared with the earlier variants of concern (17, 18).

Vaccinations for various infectious diseases are recommended in pregnant women to reduce the risk of infections and their consequences in the mother as well as the newborn. However, vaccine efficacy and effectiveness studies in pregnant women have often been limited by variable study design, lack of uniform outcomes measures, and heterogeneity of participants in terms of gestational age. When indicated, vaccination in pregnancy has been associated with widely varying estimates of effectiveness (19–21). These variations may be ascribed to the physiologic changes in pregnancy, including altered total body weight and volume of distribution, and an immunosuppressed state. Whether alternate vaccination strategies in pregnant women, such as higher or more frequent doses, may affect outcomes is not known.

Strengths of our study include a large national population of pregnant women, with robust testing and vaccination data and availability of data on variants of concern. Of all infections diagnosed on the pregnant women in our study, 74 were Alpha variant, 182 were Beta variant, and 130 were variants of unknown status. Our previous work has shown that the Pfizer-BNT162b2 vaccine is 89.5% effective against the Alpha variant and 75% effective against the Beta variant (4). The predominant variant in Qatar during the first half of the study was the Alpha variant, while the Beta variant accounted for over 75% of the infections during the second half of the study. Due to the very small number of outcome events, we were not able to accurately determine vaccine effectiveness against severe disease and death. However, all cases of severe or critical disease were among the unvaccinated women and there were no deaths. The vaccine effectiveness at least 14 days after the first dose but before the second dose was 40.8%. Due to the small number of events, the confidence interval is wide, and these results should be interpreted with caution. We assessed the individual effectiveness of the Pfizer-BNT162b2 and Moderna-mRNA-1273 vaccines, but again, the number of events was small, particularly in those who received the mRNA-1273 vaccine, yielding very wide 95% confidence intervals. Previously published key clinical trials have shown the vaccines to be equally efficacious (1, 2). While our study provides robust estimates of vaccine effectiveness in pregnant women, we did not determine the safety or reactogenicity of the vaccines. An additional limitation is the lack of information on comorbidities, which may affect the risk of infection and/or outcomes after infection. However, the burden of comorbidities in this otherwise young population is expected to be small and unlikely to affect the main results of our study. Finally, we did not match the cases and controls for the time of testing, which can be an important factor in determining the risk and level of exposure in a community.

In conclusion, the mRNA vaccines are associated with an 87% effectiveness against documented infection at least 14 days after the second dose. While slightly lower than the effectiveness observed in nonpregnant persons, the extremely low number of severe outcome events among the vaccinated group provides strong supporting evidence to include pregnant women in SARS-CoV-2 vaccination campaigns.