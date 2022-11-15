Annexin A2/TLR2/MYD88 pathway induces arginase 1 expression in tumor-associated neutrophils

Neutrophil lineage cells are the main source of ARG1 within the human lung TME. We generated a 7-color multiplexed immunohistochemical (M-IHC) panel on the Vectra 3.0 platform (PerkinElmer) in order to carefully document the distribution of ARG1 protein in the different immune cell subtypes within human NSCLC specimens (Figure 1). Panel workup and validation is provided in Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153643DS1 Since there remains debate around the ability of human monocytes and/or macrophages to produce ARG1, we focused specifically on myeloid lineage cells and included the markers CD66b, CD14, CD68, and CD163 (Figure 1, A–P). Although CD68 and CD163 are not sufficient to distinguish M1 and M2 states by themselves, they do identify distinct and overlapping macrophage subtypes and allowed us to cover a broad range of macrophages for our purposes here. We observed that the majority of CD66b+ neutrophils, approximately 60%, stained positive for ARG1 (Figure 1Q). These results were not significantly different when comparing lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) to lung squamous cell carcinoma (LUSQ) cases (Figure 1R). We identified negligible ARG1 staining in CD68+, CD163+, and CD14+ cells (Figure 1Q). The small numbers of these cells tabulated as ARG1+ in Figure 1Q likely represent borderline positive threshold issues, as manual review of the slides failed to produce a single CD68+, CD163+, or CD14+ cell with clear ARG1 positivity. The only exception to this were the few macrophages that were triple positive (CD68+CD66b+ARG1+ or CD163+CD66b+ARG1+). We speculate that the triple-positive cells that we observed represent macrophages that had phagocytized an ARG1+ neutrophil based on the morphology in M-IHC (Figure 1, M–P).

Figure 1 Arginase 1 is predominantly located within neutrophil lineage cells in human NSCLC. (A–P) Representative images from NSCLC cases (n = 44) stained for CD66b (green), CD68 (cyan), ARG1 (red), CD14 (yellow), CD163 (pink), AE1/AE3 (CK, white), and with DAPI (blue). Stained slides were imaged on the Vectra 3.0 platform and analyzed using HALO. (A–D) Depict ARG1 positivity within the CD66b+ population. (E–H) Depict ARG1 negativity within the CD14+ population. (I–L) Depict ARG1 negativity within the CD68+ population. (M–P) Depict a macrophage triple-positive for ARG1, CD163, and CD66b. Original magnification, ×10 (A, E, and I) and ×40 (all other panels). Scale bars: 100 μm. (Q) Percentage of ARG1+ cells in CD66b+ (green), CD68+ (cyan), CD14+ (yellow), and CD163+ (pink) cells quantified from FFPE human NSCLC slides, n = 44. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (R) Percentage of ARG1+ cells in the CD66b+ population for LUAD (n = 32) and LUSQ (n = 12).

It is noteworthy that of all ARG1+ cells identified here, approximately 45% of them stained positively for CD66b, but the other 55% did not stain positively for any of the markers on the panel (Figure 2, A and B). Manual review of these cells revealed that they were morphologically consistent with a neutrophil lineage cell that either did not express CD66b (below threshold limitation) or one in a necrotic or NETotic state (25). In order to address these concerns, we crafted an additional M-IHC panel including the marker myeloperoxidase (MPO) (based on the literature, at least a proportion of CD66b–MPO+ cells would represent neutrophil extracellular traps [NETs]) (26) and studied a subset of the NSCLC cohort (n = 12) to lend additional credence to our hypothesis. Although MPO can be expressed by myeloid lineage cells other than PMNs, we were not concerned about this overlap in staining since the data in Figure 1 conclusively demonstrated that CD14+, CD68+, and CD163+ cells did not stain positively for ARG1. Therefore, we did not include these markers on the MPO panel as it seemed quite unlikely that any MPO+ARG1+ cells would represent the monocyte/macrophage lineage.

Figure 2 MPO marks a subset of CD66b–ARG1+ tumor-associated neutrophils. (A) Representative images from FFPE human NSCLC slides stained on the M-IHC platform for CK (white), ARG1 (red), CD14 (yellow), CD66b (green), CD68 (cyan), and CD163 (pink). The top panel depicts ARG1+ cells also staining positively for CD66b and the bottom panel depicts ARG1+ cells staining negatively for all other markers on the panel. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Percentage of each ARG1+ cell as a function of other panel markers as quantified from n = 44 NSCLC slides. Bars denote ± SEM. (C) Representative images from FFPE human NSCLC slides stained for ARG1 (yellow), CD66b (green), and MPO (cyan). (D) Tabulation of CD66b–ARG1+ cells as a function of MPO staining. n = 18. Bars denote ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Original magnification, ×40 (all images).

As one would expect, the majority of CD66b+ neutrophils stained positively for MPO (Figure 2, C and D). However, closer examination of this panel also revealed heterogeneity within the ARG1+ population, with clear examples of CD66b+MPO+, CD66b+MPO–, and CD66b–MPO+ cells staining positively for ARG1. When we specifically examined the CD66b–ARG1+ population, we found that approximately 35% of these cells stained positively for MPO (Figure 2D). Alternatively, when we broadened the definition of a neutrophil to include any cell that expressed CD66b or MPO (or both), 75% of the ARG1+ population was accounted for (not shown). Taken together, these data suggest that the vast majority of the ARG1+ cellular population is confined to the neutrophil lineage, which would include traditional neutrophils, TANs, PMN-MDSCs, and NETs. Thus, the inability to account for the entirety of the ARG1+ population is likely the result of a lack of uniform marker expression by neutrophil lineage cells as opposed to the presence of an alternate ARG1-expressing immune cell type.

TANs actively produce ARG1 transcripts in NSCLC. Current dogma would suggest that effectively all neutrophils produce ARG1 while in the BM and enter the circulation with ARG1 protein stored in granules (23). This paradigm is not specific for ARG1, as many neutrophil-derived enzymes are primarily produced during BM differentiation and stored in granules for later use (27). Based on the above findings, we suspected that some TANs had exhausted their cellular stores of ARG1 and questioned whether TANs could replenish their ARG1 via de novo ARG1 gene transcription. It is believed that neutrophils can produce ARG1 gene transcripts under certain inflammatory conditions (28), though whether this would occur within the TME and the mechanisms at play are unknown. These studies have been difficult to perform in humans because of the concern that gene expression studies involving neutrophils isolated from human cancers may not accurately reflect their in vivo behavior. These concerns reflect the facts that neutrophils do not tolerate cellular isolation protocols very well and display very short lifespans ex vivo, which is compounded by the inevitable processing time when human tumor resections are involved. Therefore, to determine whether the TME plays a role in ARG1 induction, we chose to craft an M-IHC panel combining ARG1 protein IHC and ARG1 RNA fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) using RNAscope methodology (29). Panel workup and validation are provided in Supplemental Figure 2. This strategy allowed us to simultaneously detect both ARG1 protein and gene transcripts from TANs in vivo. The results, depicted in Figure 3, A and B, demonstrate that between 25% and 40% of TANs actively transcribe ARG1, once again depending on the exact marker definition of a neutrophil. Notably, TANs were statistically more likely to produce ARG1 transcripts if they lacked ARG1 protein by IHC (Figure 3C). This process most likely represents a replenishment of ARG1 content following granule exocytosis, though it is possible that these represent immature neutrophils that have not completed the ARG1 production process that typically takes place within the BM. Regardless, we did not find evidence of a non-neutrophil source of ARG1 transcripts. These studies demonstrate that TANs frequently produce ARG1 mRNA, raising the possibility that TME factors are responsible for the induction of ARG1 gene expression in TANs.

Figure 3 Tumor-associated neutrophils actively transcribe ARG1. (A) Representative images from FFPE NSCLC cases stained on combined M-IHC/FISH platform for ARG1-FISH (red), ARG1 IHC (yellow), CD66b (green), and MPO (cyan). Original magnification, ×40 (all images). (B) Tabulation of ARG1–FISH+ cells as a function of the other neutrophil markers on the panel. n = 18. Bars denote ± SEM. (C) Tabulation of ARG1–FISH+ neutrophils as a function of ARG1 protein staining by IHC. n = 18. Bars denote ± SEM. **P = 0.002, indicates comparison of Arg1+ value (41.36%) versus the null-hypothesis value (50%), by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

TANs possess high levels of Arg1 activity in mice. To follow up on the finding that TANs actively transcribe ARG1 mRNA in human NSCLC, we chose to identify the exact mechanism by which this event occurs. Since ARG1 production and activity are mainly limited to neutrophil lineage cells in humans, we limited further investigation of ARG1 expression and function to neutrophils. We chose to conduct these experiments in mice since mouse tumor models allow for greater experimental control and provide the option of using genetically manipulated models to optimally determine operative mechanisms. Lastly, unlike human neutrophils, murine PMNs typically produce Arg1 transcripts in response to external stimuli (akin to the above finding of ARG1-FISH+ TANs in human NSCLC), and do not routinely produce ARG1 while in the BM nor store it in granules for later use. As a result of these features, mouse neutrophils tend to display pronounced induction of Arg1 mRNA under the right experimental conditions. Therefore, mouse neutrophils provide a robust readout for ARG1 expression that is ideal when screening candidate TME factors for their ability to induce Arg1 transcripts.

We utilized 2 mouse models of lung cancer to investigate the ARG1 profile in neutrophil lineage cells: the Lkb1fl/fl; Ptenfl/fl (PL) model of LUSQ and the Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) allograft model of LUAD. These models were chosen for their close resemblance to human disease and their relatively high degree of PMN infiltration (30, 31). Initially, we utilized flow cytometry to determine which neutrophil subsets harbored ARG1 protein in the context of lung cancer. Because neutrophils in cancer patients and tumor-bearing mice display a high level of heterogeneity and plasticity (8), we examined all of the major neutrophil populations: BM PMNs (BM-PMNs), splenic PMNs (SP-PMNs), TANs, and peripheral blood PMNs. In the setting of cancer, these peripheral blood PMNs can be subdivided using Ficoll separation into high-density neutrophils (HDNs, neutrophils) and low-density neutrophils (LDNs, also known as neutrophilic MDSCs or PMN-MDSCs) (32).

Flow cytometric analysis showed minimal ARG1 intracellular protein content in naive BM-PMNs and HDNs (Figure 4, A–C). The intracellular level of ARG1 was significantly higher in SP-PMNs in both PL- and LLC-tumor-bearing mice. This observation is consistent with a previous finding that some SP-PMNs from tumor-bearing mice exhibit T cell suppressive properties (32). LDNs from PL mice showed a significantly higher ARG1 level compared with BM-PMNs and HDNs, while LDNs from LLC mice trended toward an increased level of ARG1 that did not reach statistical significance. This is consistent with previously published data showing that LDNs manifest myelosuppressive properties. Not surprisingly, TANs from both tumor models possessed the largest population of ARG1+ cells (Figure 4, A–C). Since flow cytometry qualitatively identifies cellular ARG1 positivity and not ARG1 content, per se, we analyzed the different neutrophil populations in an ARG1 activity assay, which measures functional ARG1 protein content. Neutrophils from the BM, spleen, tumor, and blood (HDNs and LDNs) were column purified to greater than 95% purity (data not shown). ARG1 activity in TAN lysates and conditioned medium (CM; secreted from PMNs during 6-hour incubation ex vivo) was several-fold higher than in any of the other subsets (e.g., HDNs) in PL mice (Figure 4, D and E). We observed similar findings in the TAN lysates in the LLC model (Figure 4F). Notably, the ARG1 expressed by TANs was functionally immunosuppressive, as evidenced by reduced IFN-γ secretion by stimulated splenic CD8+ T cells ex vivo (Figure 4G). This response was prevented by the addition of L-arginine (75 μM) or the ARG1 inhibitor Nω-hydroxy-nor-arginine (nor-NOHA, 10 μM). Similarly, HDNs activated by PL or LLC tumor lysates (TLs) also reduced IFN-γ secretion by CD8+ cells (Figure 4, H and I), suggesting that a TME factor is responsible for neutrophilic ARG1 expression in this context. To carefully control for the role of ARG1 in this process, we generated Ly6G-Cre-Arg1fl/fl mice (by crossbreeding Ly6G-Cre and Arg1fl/fl mice). Ly6G-Cre-Arg1fl/fl neutrophils lacked arginase activity (Figure 5K) but displayed normal function with respect to chemotaxis, phagocytosis, and peripheral blood content (Supplemental Figure 3). Using HDNs from these mice in the PMN–CD8+ cell coculture assays showed that ARG1 is responsible for approximately 50% of the suppressive activity of neutrophils (Figure 4, H and I).

Figure 4 Tumor-associated neutrophils possess high levels of ARG1 activity. (A) Gating strategy utilized to identify tumor-associated neutrophils (TANs) and ARG1+ cells from tumor single-cell suspensions. Percentage of ARG1+ cells in PMNs from the BM, spleen (Spl), tumor (TAN), HDN, and LDN subsets in (B) PL-tumor-bearing (BM, n = 7; SP, n = 9; tumor, n = 12; HDN, n = 6; LDN, n = 6) and (C) LLC-tumor-bearing (BM, n = 9; Spl, n = 9; TAN, n = 9; HDN, n = 7; LDN, n = 7) mice. *P < 0.05 compared with BM control. ARG1 activity assay for the lysates of column-purified PMNs (BM, Spl, TAN, HDN, LDN) from (D) LLC-tumor-bearing (n = 4 each group) and (E) PL-tumor-bearing (BM, Spl, TAN, HDN, n = 7; LDN, n = 3) mice and from (F) the conditioned medium (CM) from TANs, HDNs, and LDNs isolated from PL-tumor-bearing mice and incubated overnight. n = 4 per group. Data expressed as ARG1 activity per 1 × 106 PMNs from each neutrophil subset. (G) IFN-γ activity assay for column-purified splenic CD8+ T cells (n = 12), with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 activation (1 μg/mL) (n = 12), coculture with TANs (ratio 1:1, n = 6), supplemented with 75 μM L-arginine (n = 6) and with 10 μM ARG1 inhibitor (nor-NOHA, n = 6). IFN-γ assay as above with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 stimulation, cocultured with (H) PL-TLs activated WT HDNs or HDNs isolated from Ly6G-Cre/Arg1fl/fl mice (n = 6–8 per group) or (I) LLC-TLs activated WT HDNs or HDNs isolated from Ly6G-Cre/Arg1fl/fl mice (n = 6 per group). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Figure 5 Tumor-derived ANXA2 drives ARG1 gene expression in tumor-associated neutrophils. Arg1 mRNA expression in PMNs from the BM, spleen (Spl), tumor (TANs), HDNs, and LDNs from (A) PL-tumor-bearing (BM, n = 25; Spl, n = 28; TAN, n = 28; HDN, n = 5; LDN, n = 5) and (B) LLC-tumor-bearing mice (BM, n = 3; Spl, n = 4; TAN, HDN, LDN, n = 5). (C) C57BL/6 BM PMNs treated with PBS (n = 7), PL tumor lysate (PL-TL, 100 μg/mL, n = 9), heat-shocked PL-TL (100 μg/mL, n = 6) or adjacent lung lysate (100 μg/mL, n = 3) for 16 hours. Data expressed as fold change in Arg1 mRNA expression compared with PBS control. (D) C57BL/6 HDNs treated with PBS (n = 5), PL-TL (100 μg/mL, n = 11), and LLC-TL (100 μg/mL, n = 4) for 16 hours. Data expressed as fold change in Arg1 mRNA expression compared with PBS control. C57BL/6 BM PMNs treated with equal volume (100 μL) of FPLC fractions from (E) PL-TL or (F) LLC-TL for 16 hours. Data expressed as fold change in Arg1 mRNA expression compared with PBS control (n = 3). (E and F) Representative Western blot for ANXA2 in FPLC fractions 2, 3, and 20 from PL-TL and LLC-TL, respectively. C57BL/6 HDNs treated with (G) PL-TL (100 μg/mL) and (H) LLC-TL (100 μg/mL) in the presence of control peptide (LGKLSK, 10 μM) or ANXA2-blocking peptide (LCKLSK, 10 μM) for 16 hours. Data expressed as fold change in ARG1 gene expression compared with PBS control. (I) BM PMNs (n = 3) and (J) HDNs (n = 4) isolated from C57BL/6 mice treated with recombinant mouse ANXA2 (rANXA2; 1 μg/mL) for 16 hours. Data expressed as fold change in Arg1 mRNA expression compared with PBS control. (K) CM from HDNs isolated and treated as in J and analyzed by ARG1 ELISA (control, n = 5; rANXA2, n = 7). Data expressed as ARG1 protein in pg/mL. (L) ARG1 activity assay present in the CM for WT and Arg1–/– PMNs incubated with vehicle, PL-TL, or rANXA2. n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05 compared with control. (M) IFN-γ activity assay for column-purified splenic CD8+ T cells (n = 5), with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 activation (1 μg/mL) (n = 5), and coculture with WT (n = 7) or Arg1–/– (n = 4) PMNs at a 1:1 ratio. (N) Representative images for FFPE slides from PL and LLC tumors (n = 4 each) stained for ANXA2 (purple), F4/80 (yellow), CK (white), and with DAPI (blue). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A–D, G, H, L, and M) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (I).

Tumor-derived ANXA2 drives Arg1 gene expression in neutrophils. Based on the above data and what is known regarding ARG1 expression in mouse neutrophils, we suspected that Arg1 mRNA expression would be highest in TANs and more or less negligible in the other populations. Accordingly, qPCR analysis showed that the Arg1 mRNA level was over 100-fold higher in TANs as compared with the other neutrophil subsets in both PL- and LLC-tumor-bearing mice (Figure 5, A and B). This observation confirmed our suspicion that certain factor(s) within the TME dictated Arg1 mRNA levels in PMNs upon their recruitment to the TME. To test this hypothesis, we isolated naive BM-PMNs and HDNs from tumor-free mice and cultured them with TLs generated from PL tumors ex vivo (PL-TLs). We found that PL-TLs induced a 10-fold increase in Arg1 mRNA expression (Figure 5C). To determine whether the putative factor(s) is protein based, we treated the TLs with heat shock (95°C, 5 minutes). Heat-shocked TLs failed to induce Arg1 mRNA expression, suggesting that the operative factor was indeed of protein origin. Furthermore, lysates generated from adjacent but noncancerous lung tissue from PL mice did not induce Arg1 transcript production, suggesting that the operative factor was tumor specific (Figure 5C). Both PL-TLs and LLC-TLs were able to induce Arg1 mRNA in naive HDNs, demonstrating that this process is not tumor model specific (Figure 5D).

Since multiple studies have reported that various cytokines — prostaglandin E 2 , IL-1β, IL-4, IL-13, IL-10, and others (33–36) — can induce Arg1 mRNA expression, we analyzed PL-TLs and LLC-TLs using a cytokine profiling array. However, none of the previously reported ARG1-inducing cytokines were observed on the array or shown to be differentially presented in the tumor and adjacent lung (Supplemental Figure 4). Therefore, in order to identify the operative factor, we performed fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) on PL-TLs and LLC-TLs followed by mass spectrometry (MS). Briefly, lysate samples (1 mg/mL) were resolved by FPLC column separation based on molecular weight and 23 flow-through fractions (F1–F23) were collected from each lysate. An equal volume (100 μL) of F1–F23 was used to treat BM-PMNs from tumor-free B6 mice followed by qPCR for Arg1 gene expression. Notably, F2 and F3 from both TLs (PL and LLC) demonstrated the ability to induce Arg1 mRNA in naive PMNs (Figure 5, E and F), suggesting that the ARG1-inducing molecule(s) was concentrated in F2 and F3. To identify the operative molecule(s), we performed MS analysis on F2 and F3 from PL-TLs and LLC-TLs. More than 400 proteins were identified in both fractions using a 1% false-discovery rate at the peptide level (37). Many of the identified proteins were cellular structural and organelle proteins associated with mitochondria, ribosomes, and the endoplasmic reticulum. These proteins were excluded from the list of potential candidates. We screened the remaining MS data for proteins found in each of the 4 fractions and generated a list of candidates summarized in Table 1. The 4 common proteins present in both F2 and F3 are highlighted in bold. These 4 proteins are MPO, Ras-related protein Rab-11B (RAB11B), ANXA2, and integrin β1 (ITGB1). Of the 4 proteins, ANXA2 was the protein most likely responsible for ARG1 induction, as it has been reported to be a ligand for Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2) and TLR4 (38, 39) and because TLR activation has been associated with the induction of Arg1 mRNA expression (40). Western blotting confirmed that ANXA2 was highly enriched in F2 and F3 from both PL-TLs and LLC-TLs as opposed to fractions that did not induce Arg1 transcript production (Figure 5, E and F, inset).

Table 1 Common proteins identified in FPLC fractions 2 and 3

To test whether ANXA2 in PL and LLC tumors played a role in the induction of Arg1 gene expression in neutrophils, we stimulated neutrophils with PL-TLs and LLC-TLs in the presence of an ANXA2 inhibitory peptide (LCKLSK, 10 μM) and control peptide (LGKLSK, 10 μM) (41). The ANXA2 inhibitory peptide blunted the ARG1 induction response triggered by TLs, while the control peptide did not (Figure 5, G and H). Naive BM-PMNs and HDNs were treated with recombinant mouse ANXA2 (1 μg/mL), which significantly induced Arg1 mRNA expression (Figure 5, I and J). Since active ARG1 protein must be secreted from the cell of origin to exert its effect on extracellular arginine, we assessed ARG1 content within the cell (lysate) and secreted from the cell (CM) in response to ANXA2 stimulation using both ELISA (Figure 5K) and arginase activity assay (Figure 5L). The results confirmed that active ARG1 protein was produced and secreted in response to ANXA2 stimulation. ANXA2-stimulated neutrophils displayed lymphocyte inhibitory properties (as measured by reduction in IFN-γ release) that is mostly dependent on ARG1 (Figure 5M), demonstrating the relevance of ANXA2 stimulation on neutrophil function. Lastly, we crafted an abbreviated M-IHC panel to identify the cellular source of ANXA2 in the mouse models employed here. The results showed that ANXA2 is predominantly expressed by tumor cells (cytokeratin+, CK+) in both the PL and LLC models, with very little staining evident in macrophages (F4/80+) (Figure 5N).

ANXA2 induction of Arg1 mRNA expression requires TLR2/MYD88 signaling. ANXA2 is a 36 kDa Ca2+-dependent phospholipid-binding protein that functions as a monomer or heterotetramer in combination with S100A10 (42). ANXA2 monomer binds to both TLR2 and TRL4 as a danger-associated molecular pattern (DAMP), with downstream signaling through adaptor protein myeloid differentiation 88 (MYD88) (38, 39). In our tumor models, both TLR2 and TRL4 were expressed on ARG1+ TANs but absent on ARG1– TANs (Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 6 ANXA2 induction of Arg1 mRNA expression requires TLR2/MYD88 signaling. (A) Representative dot plots depicting TLR2 and TLR4 expression in ARG1+ and ARG1– TANs from PL mice. (B) Tabulation of percentage of TLR2+TLR4–, TLR2+TLR4+, and TLR2–TLR4+ cells in the ARG1+ TANs from PL-tumor-bearing (n = 8) and LLC-tumor-bearing (n = 5) mice. (C) Peripheral blood HDNs from tumor-free WT, Tlr2–/–, Tlr4–/–, and Myd88–/– mice were treated with PL-TL (n = 3–6) or (D) LLC-TL (n = 4–8) (100 μg/mL) for 16 hours. Data expressed as Arg1 mRNA expression fold change in TL-treated HDNs compared with PBS control. (E) Peripheral blood HDNs from tumor-free WT, Tlr2–/–, and Myd88–/– mice were treated with recombinant mouse ANXA2 (1 μg/mL) for 16 hours. Data expressed as Arg1 mRNA expression fold change in ANXA2-treated HDNs compared with PBS control (n = 4–6). (F) Peripheral blood HDNs from tumor-free WT, Tlr2–/–, and Myd88–/– mice were treated with IL-10 (10 U/mL), IL-4 (10 U/mL), LPS (0.1 μg/mL), LTA (20 μg/mL), or vehicle control for 16 hours. Data expressed as Arg1 mRNA expression fold change versus PBS control (n = 4–6 per group). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

To test the hypotheses that ANXA2 was signaling via TLR2/MYD88 or TLR4/MYD88, we obtained Tlr2–/–, Tlr4–/–, and Myd88–/– mice from The Jackson Laboratory for the purposes of studying the impact of these gene products on neutrophilic production of ARG1. Neutrophils (HDNs) isolated from WT, Tlr2–/–, Tlr4–/–, and Myd88–/– mice were exposed to PL-TLs and LLC-TLs ex vivo. Both PL-TLs and LLC-TLs significantly induced Arg1 mRNA expression in WT and Tlr4–/– PMNs, but not in Tlr2–/– or Myd88–/– PMNs (Figure 6, C and D). We also exposed WT, Tlr2–/–, and Myd88–/– PMNs to recombinant ANXA2 protein to confirm the dependence of ANXA2 signaling on TLR2 and MYD88 (Figure 6E). Lastly, we utilized these neutrophils to further clarify the roles of TLR2 and TLR4 ligands as well as other molecules previously reported to induce Arg1 mRNA expression from neutrophils. Consistent with the above results, the prototypical TLR2 ligand, lipotechoic acid (LTA), was able to induce Arg1 mRNA expression in WT neutrophils but not in Tlr2–/– or Myd88–/– neutrophils. In contrast, the prototypical TLR4 ligand, lipopolysaccharide (LPS), was unable to induce ARG1 in any neutrophil type. We also tested whether 2 cytokines previously reported to induce ARG1 in myeloid cells, IL-10 and IL-4, were in fact capable of doing so in neutrophils. Our results confirm that IL-4 induces Arg1 mRNA expression in PMNs that is independent of the TLR2/MYD88 axis, consistent with reports that neutrophils express the IL-4 receptor (43). However, IL-10 was incapable of inducing Arg1 mRNA expression in neutrophils, highlighting the fact that all reported ARG1-inducing ligands should be reconsidered if they were solely tested on murine monocytes and macrophages. Thus, the TLR2/MYD88 pathway mediates ANXA2- and LTA-induced Arg1 mRNA expression in HDNs, whereas TLR4 and TLR4 ligands do not play a role in this process.

ANXA2 induces ARG1 gene expression in human peripheral blood neutrophils. To demonstrate the relevance of the above findings to human disease, we performed ANXA2 staining on human LUAD and LUSQ specimens. The M-IHC panel included CD68/CD163 (macrophage cocktail) and CK to determine whether ANXA2 staining was predominantly localized to tumor cells or macrophages. Similar to the findings in the mouse models, ANXA2 was highly expressed in the cancer cell compartment, while macrophage staining for ANXA2 was negligible (Figure 7, A–C). Spatial plot analysis revealed that ANXA2 protein content was predominantly located at the edge of malignant tumor compartment, adjacent to the tumor stroma (Figure 7B). Reanalysis of the ARG1-FISH data and spatial plots showed that ARG1-FISH+ cells were also preferentially located within the tumor compartment as opposed to outside of it (Figure 7D), placing ANXA2 protein and ARG1 transcript in a similar anatomical location.

Figure 7 ANXA2 induces ARG1 gene expression in human neutrophils. (A) Representative images from FFPE NSCLC slides (n = 6) stained for CD68/CD163 (yellow), ANXA2 (purple), and CK (white). Images farthest to the left are ×20 original magnification, all others are ×40. (B) Representative M-IHC and spatial plot images for ANXA2 (purple) staining and CD66b (green), ARG1 IHC (yellow), and ARG1-FISH (red) staining. (C) Percentage of ANXA2+ cells also staining positively for CK, CD68/CD163, or neither (other). Bars denote ± SEM. (D) Tabulation of ARG1-FISH+ cells as a function of location either inside or outside the malignant tumor boundary. n = 12. Bars denote ± SEM. HDNs from healthy donors were isolated from peripheral blood within 1 hour after blood draw. HDNs were incubated with (E) human NSCLC tumor lysate (100 μg/mL) or (F) recombinant human ANXA2 for 1 hour. Results expressed as fold change of ARG1 mRNA expression in the treatment group compared with PBS control. PBS, n = 6; tumor lysate, n = 14. ANXA2 experiments from a representative experiment in triplicate. (G) ANXA2 ELISA from human NSCLC tumor lysates (n = 9). Results expressed as ANXA2 protein concentration in ng/mL. (H) HDNs from healthy donors as in E incubated with IL-10, IL-4, or LTA for 1 hour. Results expressed as fold change in ARG1 gene expression. n = 4 per group. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (C and H) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (D–F). (I) Monocyte-derived macrophages were generated from human peripheral blood and incubated with IL-10 (10 U/mL), IL-4 (10 U/mL), or LTA (20 μg/mL) for 1 hour. Results expressed as fold change in ARG1 gene expression. n = 4 per group. P > 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

We tested human NSCLC lysates and recombinant human ANXA2 protein for their ability to induce ARG1 mRNA expression in human neutrophils, as is the case in mice. Neutrophils were isolated from the high-density fraction of peripheral blood from healthy volunteer donors and cultured with either human NSCLC lysates (100 μg/mL) or human recombinant ANXA2 (2 μg/mL) for 1 hour. Both NSCLC tumor lysates (Figure 7E) and ANXA2 protein (Figure 7F) induced ARG1 mRNA expression by approximately 2-fold in naive HDNs. ANXA2 ELISA was performed on NSCLC resection specimens (n = 9), demonstrating that human lung cancers possess a high concentration of ANXA2 protein and lending physiological relevance to the stimulation assays (Figure 7G). Lastly, we exposed human peripheral blood neutrophils to LTA and IL-4 stimulation to confirm their ability to stimulate ARG1 mRNA expression, as shown above for mouse neutrophils (Figure 7H). Notably, human monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs) did not produce ARG1 transcripts in response to IL-4 or LTA (Figure 7I), despite harboring the receptors for both (43–46). These results suggest that the inability of macrophages to express ARG1 transcripts is unlikely to be related to TLR2 or IL-4 signaling and more likely related to regulation of the ARG1 gene in macrophages.