The epithelial-specific ER stress sensor ERN2/IRE1β enables host-microbiota crosstalk to affect colon goblet cell development

ERN2 enables goblet cell development in response to the gut microbiota. To determine how ERN2 contributes to mucosal homeostasis, we first compared the tissue morphology and expression profiles of colon crypt epithelial cells from WT and Ern2–/– mice. The distal colon of CONV-Ern2–/– mice compared with CONV-WT controls had significantly fewer goblet cells with smaller mucus vacuoles, as assessed by Alcian blue (AB) (Figure 1A) and anti-MUC2 antibody staining (Figure 1B). Goblet cells in the upper half and lower half of crypts were equally affected by Ern2 deletion (Figure 1B). In general, crypts were elongated with expanded proliferative (KI67+) zones in Ern2–/– mice, suggesting mild inflammation (Figure 1A), though not associated with apparent epithelial damage or immune cell infiltrate. Consistent with having fewer goblet cells, colon crypts from CONV-Ern2–/– mice had significant enrichment of differentially expressed goblet cell signature genes (Figure 1C, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Data 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153519DS1), including reduced mRNA expression for transcription factors, products, and genes related to secretory compartments that typify goblet cell function (Figure 1D). Of the recently described subpopulations of goblet cells in mouse distal colon (3), differential expression was most pronounced in conventional goblet cells residing in the crypts (Figure 1E). Similar histologic and molecular phenotypes were found in the proximal colon of Ern2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D). Unlike in CONV-WT mice, treatment of CONV-Ern2–/– mice with the γ-secretase inhibitor dibenzazepine (DBZ) to block Notch signaling and induce goblet cell differentiation (17) did not increase goblet cell numbers or upregulate goblet cell genes (Figure 1F). These data show that ERN2 is required for normal goblet cell development, likely by acting downstream of niche factors that normally signal for goblet cell differentiation in the colon.

Figure 1 Ern2–/– mice have fewer goblet cells in distal colon under CONV conditions. (A and B) Representative images of (A) AB-stained and (B) anti-MUC2 antibody–stained sections of distal colon from CONV-WT and CONV-Ern2–/– mice. Bar graphs show AB+ cells and MUC2+ cells in the upper and lower half of crypts (normalized by number of crypt epithelial cells), AB-stained theca area, crypt length, and KI67+ cells per crypt in distal colon of WT and Ern2–/– littermates. Symbols represent average values for individual mice (WT, n = 8; Ern2–/–, n = 9) from 2 independent cohorts. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Mean values were compared by unpaired t test. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Violin plot shows the distribution of relative mRNA expression of epithelial cell signature genes (2) in colon crypts. G, goblet; E, enterocyte; S, stem; EE, enteroendocrine; T, tuft. Bar graph shows enrichment of differentially expressed genes. (D) Bar graphs show relative mRNA expression in colon crypts measured by qPCR. Symbols represent individual mice, and data are represented by mean ± SEM. Mean values were compared by unpaired t test. (E) Left panels: Violin plot shows the distribution of relative mRNA expression for genes in goblet cell subpopulations (3), and bar graph shows enrichment of differentially expressed genes. Right panel: volcano plot shows differential expression of conventional crypt goblet cell genes. (F) Bar graph shows the number of AB+ cells in upper half of crypts (normalized by number of crypt epithelial cells) for mice treated with or without the γ-secretase inhibitor DBZ. Symbols represent the average values for individual mice, and data are represented as mean ± SEM. Mean values were compared by 2-way ANOVA (n = 4–8 mice per group). Heatmap shows differential mRNA expression in colon epithelial cells measured by qPCR. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Gut microbes affect goblet cell gene expression and numbers (18–21). To investigate whether this depends on ERN2, we rederived WT and Ern2–/– mice under GF conditions. CONV-WT mice had significantly more goblet cells per crypt compared with GF-WT mice (Figure 2A) as well as upregulation of Ern2 and other goblet cell genes (Figure 2, B and C, Supplemental Table 2, and Supplemental Data 2). Also, as anticipated, colonization of GF-WT mice with a cecal microbiota from CONV-WT donor mice (COLONIZED-GF-WT) restored the number of goblet cells per crypt and differential expression of goblet cell genes to levels normally found in CONV-WT mice (Figure 2D, Supplemental Data 3, and Supplemental Table 3). This response was impaired in Ern2–/– mice. The presence of gut microbes in CONV-Ern2–/– mice or microbial colonized GF-Ern2–/– mice (COLONIZED-GF-Ern2–/–) had no detectable effect on the number of goblet cells (Figure 2A) or on goblet cell gene expression (Figure 2, B, C, and E, Supplemental Tables 4 and 5, and Supplemental Data 2 and 4). Consistent with these results, GF-WT and GF-Ern2–/– mice had nearly identical goblet cell numbers (Figure 2A) and crypt epithelial cell gene expression patterns (Figure 2F, Supplemental Table 6, and Supplemental Data 5). Thus, ERN2 is required for goblet cell development induced by gut microbes. This function of ERN2 is not fulfilled by ERN1 on its own, as Ern2–/– mice have normal Ern1 expression levels. These results implicate a relationship between ERN2 and the gut microbiota in shaping the mucosal environment of the mouse colon.

Figure 2 Gut microbes induce colon goblet cell development in an ERN2-dependent manner. (A) Bar graph shows the number of AB+ cells in the upper half of crypts in the distal colon of WT and Ern2–/– under CONV conditions, GF conditions, and GF followed by colonization with gut microbes from CONV-WT donor mice (Colonized). Symbols represent the average value for an individual animal, and data are represented as mean ± SEM. Mean values were compared by 2-way ANOVA. Data for CONV mice is from Figure 1A. (B) Violin plot showing relative mRNA expression for goblet cell signature genes upregulated in CONV-WT mice compared with GF-WT mice. Relative expression for those same genes is plotted for Ern2–/– mice. (C) Bar graphs show relative mRNA expression in colon crypts from WT and Ern2–/– mice for select genes measured by qPCR. Symbols represent individual mice, and data are represented as mean ± SEM. Mean values were compared by 2-way ANOVA. (D) Scatter plot compares differential expression of goblet cell signature genes for CONV-WT versus GF-WT compared with COLONIZED-WT versus GF-WT. (E) Bar graph shows enrichment of differentially expressed goblet cell signature genes for COLONIZED-WT and COLONIZED-Ern2–/– mice compared with GF controls. The heatmap shows the relative expression of differentially expressed genes. The subset of the genes not differentially expressed (P adj > 0.01) in Ern2–/– mice is indicated. (F) Violin plot showing the relative mRNA expression of epithelial cell signature genes from colon crypts of GF-Ern2–/– mice compared with GF-WT mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

ERN2-mediated Xbp1 splicing and XBP1 are required to expand ER function and prevent ER stress in goblet cell maturation. ERN2 could affect epithelial gene expression and goblet cell development by splicing Xbp1 mRNA to produce the transcription factor XBP1. To test this, we analyzed gene expression profiles for colon crypt epithelial cells harvested from either WT or Ern2–/– mice. Colon crypts from both CONV-WT and COLONIZED-GF-WT mice had significant enrichment of upregulated genes associated with the transcription factor XBP1 compared with GF-WT mice (gProfiler TF:M01770_1 – CONV versus GF, –log 10 adjusted P value [P adj ] = 15.48; COLONIZED versus GF, –log 10 P adj = 15.12). Microbial-induced enrichment of XBP1-associated genes, however, was not apparent in either CONV-Ern2–/– mice or GF-Ern2–/– mice following colonization with a cecal microbiota (COLONIZED-GF-Ern2–/–). Of the 132 goblet cell signature genes differentially expressed after microbial colonization of GF-WT mice, 96 were unchanged after colonization of GF-Ern2–/– mice (Figure 2E and Supplemental Data 4). These genes were significantly associated with XBP1, ER function, protein processing in the ER, and ER-to-Golgi transport (Table 1). These results implicate ERN2 and its downstream effector XBP1 in mediating microbial-induced gene expression and goblet cell maturation in the colon.

Table 1 Functional analysis of goblet cell genes that are differentially expressed in WT-colonized crypts but not Ern2–/–-colonized crypts

To determine whether XBP1 contributes to goblet cell development, we analyzed the colonic epithelium of CONV mice with intestine-specific deletion of Xbp1 (Xbp1fl/fl;Vil-Cre+). CONV-Xbp1fl/fl;Vil-Cre+ mice phenocopied CONV-Ern2–/– mice in that they had fewer AB+ cells per crypt (Figure 3A) and reduced expression of goblet cell signature genes compared with Xbp1fl/fl;Vil-Cre– controls (Supplemental Figure 2B). Thus, XBP1 is required for goblet cell development in the colon. To determine whether XBP1 acts as a downstream effector of ERN2 in vivo, we measured spliced Xbp1 mRNA, which is needed for XBP1 translation (11, 12). Spliced Xbp1 mRNA, which was stimulated by gut microbes in WT mice, was significantly reduced in CONV-Ern2–/– mice (Figure 3B). Expression of Flag-tagged ERN2 in HEK293 cells induced Xbp1 splicing (16) and XBP1-dependent gene expression — including that of genes associated with ER function, protein folding, and ER-to-Golgi vesicle trafficking that underlie the secretory cell phenotype (Supplemental Figure 2C, Supplemental Data 6, and Supplemental Tables 8 and 9). Expression of these genes was decreased in colon crypt epithelial cells of CONV-Ern2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2D). To determine whether ERN2 Xbp1 splicing is required for goblet cell differentiation, we used a colonoid differentiation assay. Treatment of WT colonoids with the γ-secretase inhibitor DAPT decreased the percentage of colonoids with a spheroid (stem cell) morphology and increased expression of differentiation-dependent goblet cell marker genes (Figure 3C). Ern2–/– colonoids, on the other hand, did not lose spheroid morphology following DAPT treatment. Furthermore, the endonuclease activity of ERN2 was required, as the IRE1 inhibitor 4μ8C (22) blocked DAPT-induced goblet cell differentiation in WT colonoids (Figure 3C). Thus, goblet cell development in the mouse colon depends upon expression of ERN2, its function in enzymatically splicing Xbp1 mRNA, and XBP1 as downstream effector.

Figure 3 ERN2-mediated Xbp1 splicing and XBP1 expand ER function and prevent ER stress for goblet cell maturation. (A) Representative images of AB-stained sections of distal colon from Xbp1fl/fl;Vil-Cre– (n = 6) and Xbp1fl/fl;Vil-Cre+ (n = 12) littermates. Bar graphs show the number of AB+ cells in the upper half of crypts and the AB-stained goblet cell theca area. Symbols represent individual mice, and data are represented as mean ± SEM. Mean values were compared by unpaired t test. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Bar graph shows relative expression of spliced Xbp1 transcript in colon crypts from (left panel) GF-WT (n = 4) and CONV-WT mice (n = 6) and (right panel) CONV-WT (n = 9) and CONV-Ern2–/– (n = 11) mice. Symbols represent individual mice, and data are represented as mean ± SEM. Mean values were compared by unpaired t test. (C) Left panel: representative images of mouse colonoids treated with the γ-secretase inhibitor DAPT in the presence or absence of the IRE1 inhibitor 4μ8C. Scale bar: 500 μm. Center panel: differentiation status was assayed by scoring spheroid versus nonspheroid morphology. Bar graph shows the change in the percentage of colonoids with spheroid morphology relative to untreated controls for a given colonoid line within an experiment. Symbols represent independent experiments (WT, n = 5; Ern2–/–, n = 7). Mean values within genotypes were compared by 2-way ANOVA. Right panel: heatmap shows relative mRNA expression for select genes measured by qPCR from a single experiment. (D) Bar graph shows the number of AB+ cells in upper half of well-defined crypts following colonization of GF-Ern2–/– mice with a microbiota from CONV-WT donor mice in the presence or absence of TUDCA. Symbols represent the average value for an individual mouse, and data are represented as mean ± SEM (WT: GF/COLONIZED, n = 5/4; Ern2–/–: GF/COLONIZED/COLONIZED+TUDCA, n = 5/5/5). Mean values were compared by 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

As XBP1 normally expands ER function to enable proteostasis, depletion of XBP1 in Ern2–/– mice may result in ER stress following colonization. Crypts from COLONIZED-GF-Ern2–/– mice had significant enrichment of differentially expressed genes associated with the response to ER stress (Gene Ontology [GO]:0034976, –log 10 P adj = 5.15), with Derl3, Chac1, and Trib3 being the most upregulated genes in crypts of COLONIZED-GF-Ern2–/– mice compared with COLONIZED-GF-WT mice (Supplemental Table 7 and Supplemental Data 7). COLONIZED-GF-Ern2–/– mice also had decreased expression of genes involved in protein translation (GO:0006412, –log 10 P adj = 18.23) and ribosome function (GO:0003735, –log 10 P adj = 34.79), suggesting that Ern2–/– crypt epithelial cells have slowed protein synthesis in response to ER stress following colonization. Similarly, colon epithelial cells from CONV-Ern2–/– mice had elevated levels of ER chaperones and ER-associated degradation (ERAD) machinery consistent with ER stress (Supplemental Figure 1). Treatment of mice with antibiotics to deplete gut microbes significantly attenuated ER stress markers in CONV-Ern2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2D). To determine whether resolution of ER stress can enable normal goblet cell development in response to microbes, we colonized GF-Ern2–/– in the presence of the chemical chaperone tauroursodeoxycholic acid (TUDCA) (23, 24). TUDCA treatment enabled the induction of AB+ goblet cells following colonization to an extent similar to that of colonization of GF-WT mice (Figure 3D). From these results, we conclude that ERN2 is required for the maturation of goblet cells in response to gut microbes, acting by expanding ER and secretory compartment function to prevent the accumulation of ER stress.

Ern2–/– mice have impaired mucus barrier assembly and host defense. Goblet cells secrete mucin glycoproteins that assemble into mucus layers protecting the epithelium. In the distal colon, this includes a dense inner mucus layer that is impenetrable to microbes (25) and a second loosely attached outer mucus layer that is colonized by microbes. To determine whether ERN2 affects mucus assembly, we analyzed the mucus layers in Carnoy’s fixed colonic sections from CONV-WT and CONV-Ern2–/– mice. Consistent with a defect in goblet cell development, the distal colon of CONV-Ern2–/– mice had impaired mucus assembly with a significantly thinner inner mucus layer compared with that of CONV-WT mice (Figure 4A). As a result, gut microbes were abnormally located immediately adjacent to the surface epithelial cells (Figure 4C). Similar defects were found in mice with intestine-specific deletion of Xbp1 (Figure 4B). As reported previously (8, 21, 26), formation of the inner mucus layer was microbe dependent (Figure 4D). This further links ERN2 with microbiota-induced goblet cell development.

Figure 4 Impaired assembly of the colon mucus layer in Ern2–/– mice. Representative images of the colon mucus layer assessed by AB/PAS staining of Carnoy’s fixed tissue from (A) CONV-WT and CONV-Ern2–/– mice and (B) Xbp1fl/fl;Vil-Cre– and Xbp1fl/fl;Vil-Cre+ mice. Bar graphs show the thickness of the inner mucus layer. Symbols represent the average value of the distribution of measures around at least 2 full cross sections for individual mice (WT, n = 4; Ern2–/–, n = 5; Xbp1fl/fl;Vil-Cre–, n = 3; Xbp1fl/fl;Vil-Cre+, n = 7). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Mean values were compared by unpaired t test. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. (C) Representative images of Carnoy’s fixed colon tissue from CONV-WT and CONV-Ern2–/– mice stained with AB/PAS or the 16S rRNA in situ hybridization probe EUB338 (red) to detect lumenal bacteria. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). (D) Representative images of Carnoy’s fixed tissue from CONV-WT and GF-WT mice stained with AB/PAS. Scale bars: 50 μm.

We tested to determine whether impaired mucus assembly in Ern2–/– mice affected host defense to the mouse pathogen Citrobacter rodentium and the detergent dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) — both models depend on the colonic mucus barrier (26–28). CONV-Ern2–/– mice had an earlier onset of C. rodentium infection (Figure 5, A and B). At 8 days after infection, Ern2–/– mice had approximately 10-fold higher levels of pathogen in stool (Figure 5B). This was associated with more adherent C. rodentium cultured from colon tissue (Figure 5C) and a greater extent of epithelial damage in CONV-Ern2–/– mice compared with CONV-WT mice (Figure 5D). After peak levels of infection were attained (e.g., 13 days after infection), WT and Ern2–/– mice had similar degrees of tissue colonization and epithelial damage (Figure 5, C and D). Consistent with previous studies (1), Ern2–/– mice were also more susceptible to DSS-associated colitis. Ern2–/– mice treated with DSS had earlier onset and more pronounced weight loss (Figure 5E) and significantly impaired survival (Figure 5F) compared with WT mice. Thus, ERN2 is required for proper assembly of the mucus barrier that protects the epithelium from infection and chemical injury.

Figure 5 Ern2–/– mice have increased susceptibility to C. rodentium–and DSS-associated colitis. (A and B) Time courses represent the onset of infection monitored by (A) the percentage of mice with C. rodentium detected in stool and (B) C. rodentium CFUs in stool. Time courses represent the average measured in 47 WT and 38 Ern2–/– mice from 5 independent experiments. (B) Bar graph shows C. rodentium CFUs in stool of infected mice at 8 days after infection. Symbols represent individual mice. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Mean values were compared by unpaired t test. (C and D) Bar graphs show C. rodentium CFUs cultured from colon tissue and (D) histology scores of epithelial damage in control mice and infected mice at 8 and 13 days after infection. Symbols represent individual mice. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Mean values were compared by 2-way ANOVA. (E and F) Time courses shows (E) change in body weight and (F) survival for WT and Ern2–/– mice during administration of DSS for 8 days followed by recovery for 14 days. Symbols represent average values (WT, n = 8; Ern2–/–, n = 8). Survival curves were compared using a log rank test. *P < 0.05.

ERN2 mediates a microbiota-epithelial-mucus feedback loop that maintains mucosal homeostasis. Gut microbes and the colonic mucus layer are linked via a feedback loop, where the microbiota induce mucus barrier formation and the mucus layer and composition provide a niche for colonizing microbes. We hypothesized that the microbiota colonizing WT and Ern2–/– mice might be different and may differentially contribute to the Ern2–/– goblet cell phenotype. To test this, we first asked whether the microbiota from Ern2–/– mice could phenocopy the microbiota from WT mice by inducing goblet cell development when transferred into recipient GF-WT mice (as in Figure 2A). We also tested this using CONV-WT recipient mice pretreated with antibiotics to deplete the gut microbiota. In both models, we found that colonization of GF-WT or antibiotic-treated CONV-WT mice with microbiota from CONV-WT donor mice fully restored goblet cell numbers as expected (Figure 6, A and B). In contrast, the microbiota from CONV-Ern2–/– donor mice failed to rescue the normal goblet cell phenotype in WT recipients (Figure 6, A and B). Notably, recipients of the Ern2–/– microbiota had decreased expression of goblet cell marker genes (including Ern2, Figure 6C) and increased susceptibility to DSS-associated colitis (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Ern2–/– microbiota are unable to support goblet cell development when transferred into WT recipient mice. Bar graphs show number of AB+ cells per crypt in the upper half of crypts in the distal colon of (A) GF-WT mice (n = 3) and GF-WT mice colonized with microbiota from WT (n = 9) or Ern2–/– (n = 8) donor mice and (B) CONV-WT mice (n = 11), antibiotic-treated CONV-WT mice (n = 11), and antibiotic-treated CONV-WT mice that were cohoused with WT (n = 9) or Ern2–/– (n = 7) donor mice. Symbols represent individual mice. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Mean values were compared by 1-way ANOVA. (C) Bar graphs show relative mRNA expression for indicated genes measured by qPCR in colon epithelial cells from antibiotic-treated WT mice that were cohoused with either WT (n = 5) or Ern2–/– (n = 4) donor mice. Expression levels are shown relative to control WT mice (no antibiotics, no cohousing). (D) Time courses show (left panel) change in body weight and (right panel) survival during administration of DSS for 8 days followed by 14 days of recovery for WT (n = 6), Ern2–/– (n = 7), and antibiotic-treated WT mice cohoused with WT (n = 7) or Ern2–/– donors (n = 6). Survival curves were compared using log rank test. (E) Box plots show α diversity indices for microbiota from WT and Ern2–/– mice. Symbols represent values for individual mice, and error bars represent minimum and maximum. (F) Box plots show relative abundance data for indicated taxa that are significantly different between microbiota from CONV-WT and CONV-Ern2–/– mice. Symbols represent relative abundance for an individual mouse. FDR q values were calculated with MaAsLin2 (63) (WT, n = 14; Ern2–/–, n = 9). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To determine the impact of ERN2 on the microbiota, we used metagenomic sequencing to compare the composition of microbes in stool obtained from CONV-WT and CONV-Ern2–/– mice. The microbiota from Ern2–/– mice was less diverse than that of WT mice (Figure 6E), and the taxa of the 2 microbial communities were significantly different (weighted UniFrac, P = 0.012; Bray-Curtis dissimilarity, P = 0.005; Jaccard distance, P = 0.007). The Ern2–/– microbiota had significant reduction in the relative abundance of taxa belonging to the Firmicutes phylum overall as well as species known to promote mucus barrier function (e.g., Lactobacillus reuteri; ref. 29, Figure 6F, and Supplemental Data 8). Thus, loss of ERN2 function results in a dysbiotic gut microbiota that is unable to promote Ern2 expression and goblet cell development when transferred into WT recipient mice.

To understand what components of the gut microbiota modulate Ern2 expression and goblet cell development, we analyzed the metagenomes for metabolic functions depleted in Ern2–/– mice. Given the reduced representation of Firmicutes, we initially asked whether butyrate metabolism was altered in the Ern2–/– microbiota. In a targeted analysis, the metagenome of CONV-Ern2–/– mice had reduced representation of butyrate kinase and phosphate butyryltransferase genes (Figure 7A) — enzymes required for butyrate production. This was associated with reduction in the mole fraction of butyrate detected in stool from Ern2–/– mice (Figure 7B). Treatment of polarized T84 cell monolayers or LS174T cells with 10 or 1 mM butyrate, respectively, increased Ern2 mRNA expression as well as spliced Xbp1 mRNA (Supplemental Figure 3). Since these concentrations were lower than in the mouse colon (30–32), we also tested butyrate in vivo. GF-WT mice given drinking water with butyrate (100 mM) (33) had an increase in number of goblet cells to levels induced by colonization with a microbiota from CONV-WT donor mice, with a corresponding increase in Ern2 mRNA in colon crypt epithelial cells. In contrast, there was no effect on goblet cell numbers in GF-Ern2–/– mice (Figure 7C). Thus, we conclude that butyrate is a component of the gut microbiota that regulates Ern2 expression and goblet cell development in the colon.

Figure 7 The SCFA butyrate links gut microbes with Ern2 expression. (A) Box plots show whole genome sequence reads for enzymes in butyrate metabolism measured in stool from WT (n = 14) and Ern2–/– (n = 9) mice. Symbols represent an individual mouse, and bars represent the range. Mean values were compared using multiple t tests. (B) Bar graphs show mole fraction of SCFAs measured in stool from WT (n = 19) and Ern2–/– (n = 19) mice. Values are shown as the mole fraction of each relative to the total SCFAs measured in each sample. Symbols represent an individual mouse. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (C) Left panel: bar graph shows the number of AB+ cells in the upper half of crypts in the distal colon of GF-WT and GF-Ern2–/– mice that received regular drinking water or drinking water supplemented with sodium butyrate. Symbols represent the average value for an individual mouse. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Mean values were compared by 2-way ANOVA. Right panel: bar graph shows relative expression of Ern2 mRNA measured by qPCR in colon crypt epithelial cells from GF-WT mice (control, n = 1; butyrate n = 3). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

ERN2 association with ulcerative colitis and goblet cell development in primary human colonoids. To determine whether our findings were relevant to humans, we first analyzed gene expression for individuals with ulcerative colitis (UC), as molecular and histologic features of UC resemble the goblet cell, mucus layer, and microbial defects seen in Ern2–/– mice (34–38). ERN2 mRNA expression was significantly reduced in rectal biopsies from individuals with UC compared with those without (Figure 8, A and B; ref. 39), and this was highly correlated with reduced expression of ATOH1 and SPDEF. These data implicate loss of ERN2 function as a causal factor in goblet cell depletion associated with UC. To test experimentally whether ERN2 function is involved in human goblet cell development, we assayed DAPT-induced differentiation in primary human colonoids. Treatment with DAPT induced colonoid differentiation, as assessed by loss of spheroid morphology (i.e., flat, unpolarized cells, lack of pronounced actin brush border) and accumulation of a differentiated morphology (i.e., enhanced cell height with basal orientation of nuclei and enhanced apical actin brush border staining) (Figure 8C). Differentiation was accompanied by increased expression of ATOH1, SPDEF, ERN2, and spliced XBP1 mRNA (Figure 8D). Treatment with 4μ8C to block XBP1 splicing resulted in a significant reduction in DAPT-induced differentiation and goblet cell gene expression (Figure 8, C and D). From these data, we conclude that ERN2 and XBP1 are important for human goblet cell development and function.