Oncogenic KRAS signaling drives evasion of innate immune surveillance in lung adenocarcinoma by activating CD47

Study design. For the KRAS-driven spontaneous lung cancer model, KrasLSL-G12D/+ and KrasLSL-G12D/+ p53fl/fl transgenic mice were intratracheally administered adeno-Cre to induce pulmonary adenocarcinoma formation. Tumor growth, CD47 expression, and macrophage infiltration were assessed at different time points or were evaluated when disrupting the KRAS/CD47 signaling axis. For the animal models of lung cancer, C57BL/6 mice were injected via the tail vein with LLC cells (KrasG12C) and administered the KRASG12C inhibitor AMG 510 by oral gavage after tumor formation; then, tumor regression, CD47 expression, and macrophage infiltration were assessed. For determination of the molecular mechanism underlying KRAS-mediated CD47 activation, a Ras-less MEF model stably overexpressing KRASG12C, KRASG12D, or KRASWT and the human lung cancer cell lines H358 (KRASG12C) and SK-LU-1 (KRASG12D) were cultured and assessed. For the in vitro phagocytosis assay, FACS and fluorescence microscopy were performed to analyze the phagocytosis of primary lung tumor cells or lung cancer cell lines by human peripheral blood monocyte–derived macrophages. For analysis of lung adenocarcinoma patient samples, the correlation of KRAS mutation status with CD47 expression was assessed in 3 independent lung adenocarcinoma cohorts.

Reagents. AMG 510, the MEK inhibitor GSK1120212 (trametinib), the PI3K inhibitor GDC-0941 (pictilisib), and the PI3K agonist 740 Y-P (HY-P0175) were purchased from MedChemExpress, the STAT3 inhibitor Stattic was purchased from Selleck, and the MAPK agonist PAF C-16 (sc-201009) was purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology. Unless otherwise noted, all chemicals were purchased from MilliporeSigma.

Cell culture. The human lung cancer cell lines H358 and SK-LU-1 were obtained from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). The human embryonic kidney (HEK) cell line HEK293T and the mouse lung LLC cell line were obtained from the Shanghai Institute of Cell Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (Shanghai, China). Cells were certified by short tandem repeat (STR) analysis and regularly checked for mycoplasma contamination. Ras-less MEF cell lines overexpressing different KRAS mutations were obtained from the NIH RAS Initiative and cultured as indicated in https://www.cancer.gov/research/key-initiatives/ras/ras-central/blog/2017/rasless-mefs-drug-screens (33). H358 cells were maintained in RPMI 1640 medium (C11875500BT, Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS (10099-141, Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and SK-LU-1, LLC, and HEK293T cells were maintained in high-glucose (4.5 g/L) DMEM (C11995500BT, Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). All cells were incubated in 5% CO 2 at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere.

Construction of an LLC-KrasWT cell line using CRISPR/Cas9. A Kras gene–modified LLC cell line (LLC-KrasWT) was developed using the GenCRISPR gene-editing kit from GenScript. Briefly, based on the genomic sequences of the parental LLC cell line harboring a heterozygous KrasG12C mutation (LLC-KrasG12C), several guide RNA (gRNA) sequences (best one: GACTGAGTATAAACTTGTGG) were designed to target the area near the KrasG12C site, and a donor template was designed containing the designated mutation. By transient cotransfection of plasmids carrying the gRNA-Cas9 plasmid and donor plasmid, the Kras gene was targeted and mutated from G12C to WT. Single clones with successful gene conversion were selected by limiting dilution and expansion in 96-well plates and verified by Sanger sequencing.

Patient tissue samples. A total of 4 separate patient cohorts were used in this study. For the assessment of macrophage phagocytosis and CD47 expression in fresh human lung adenocarcinoma tissues, 18 pairs of tumor and normal adjacent tissue samples were collected from patients with lung adenocarcinoma who were undergoing surgery at the Jiangsu Cancer Hospital. Briefly, tissues were placed in 1.0 mL RPMI 1640 with Liberase TL (0.2 mg/mL; Roche) and DNase I (20 μg/mL; Ambion) and minced with scissors into sub-millimeter pieces. Tissues were then dissociated into single cells using the gentleMACS program (Miltenyi Biotec) at 37°C for 40 minutes, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were then passed through a 70 mm mesh and centrifuged at 350g for 5 minutes. Cell pellets were resuspended, and 1 aliquot of the cells (1 × 106) was incubated with 1 mg fluorescently conjugated mAbs against human CD47 (BD Biosciences) or the isotype control. Another aliquot of the cells was subjected to the in vitro phagocytosis assay. Samples were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, washed, resuspended in FACS buffer, and analyzed by flow cytometry using a FACScalibur flow cytometer (BD Biosciences).

Samples from 3 patient cohorts were used for the correlation analysis of KRAS mutation and CD47 levels. The first cohort was a commercial tissue microarray containing 157 pairs of lung adenocarcinoma and normal adjacent tissue samples purchased from Shanghai Outdo Biotech. The second cohort was an in-house–generated tissue microarray containing 12 pairs of KRASMUT lung adenocarcinoma and adjacent normal tissue samples and 28 pairs of KRASWT lung adenocarcinoma and adjacent normal tissue samples; these samples were obtained from the Jiangsu Biobank of Clinical Resources (located at Jiangsu Cancer Hospital, Nanjing, China). The third cohort consisted of 100 pairs of lung adenocarcinoma and normal adjacent tissue samples obtained from the Jiangsu Biobank of Clinical Resources. These samples were selected on the basis of a clear pathological diagnosis. Approximately 5 g segments of lung adenocarcinoma and normal tissues were promptly transferred to containers with liquid nitrogen and frozen at –80°C. The KRAS mutation status in these samples was determined by TA cloning and sequencing of RT-PCR products. Patient information is shown in Supplemental Table 2.

Genetic models of lung cancer. The KrasLSL-G12D/+ and KrasLSL-G12D/+ p53fl/fl transgenic mice were provided by Hongbin Ji (Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences). The mice were maintained on a 12 hour light/12-hour dark cycle (lights on at 7 am) with free access to food and water. For KRASG12D activation in mouse lungs, 6-week-old KrasLSL-G12D/+ and KrasLSL-G12D/+ p53fl/fl mice were first anesthetized with sodium pentobarbital, and then 5 × 106 PFU adeno-Cre were diluted with PBS to obtain a final volume of 50 μL and given through intratracheal administration (21, 22). At different time points after adeno-Cre administration (0 and 5 months for KrasLSL-G12D/+ mice and 0, 1, and 3 months for KrasLSL-G12D/+ p53fl/fl mice), the mice were anesthetized to evaluate tumor growth by micro-CT scanning or euthanized to confirm lung adenocarcinoma formation by histological analysis. Histological analysis was performed by H&E staining. Excised lung adenocarcinomas were also processed to determine CD47 expression, macrophage infiltration by Western blotting, immunofluorescence staining, or IHC analyses.

For AAV-mediated silencing of Cd47, an shRNA of Cd47 was subcloned into the AAV vector AAV9-CAG-EGFP (Sunbio) (AAV-Cd47 shRNA). An AAV encoding scrambled shRNA (AAV-control shRNA) served as the negative control. KrasLSL-G12D/+ p53fl/fl mice were coadministered intratracheally with adeno-Cre along with the AAV-control shRNA or AAV-Cd47 shRNA. Then, the mice were divided into 2 groups and monitored to determine either survival time or tumor regression. For survival analysis, the mice were monitored for 150 days without any further treatment. For tumor size, the mice were anesthetized to evaluate tumor growth by micro-CT scanning or euthanized to confirm lung adenocarcinoma formation by histological analysis at 90 days. Excised lung adenocarcinomas were also processed to determine CD47 expression and macrophage infiltration by Western blotting, immunofluorescence staining, or IHC analysis.

For the overexpression of miR-34a in mice, an AAV9-CAG-EGFP (Sunbio) encoding miR-34a (AAV–miR-34a) was used, with or without simultaneous administration of an AAV9-CAG-EGFP (Sunbio) expressing the CD47 ORF (AAV-CD47). An AAV encoding scrambled RNA (AAV-scrRNA) served as the negative control for AAV–miR-34a, and an AAV that did not express a transgene (AAV control) served as the negative control for AAV-CD47. KrasLSL-G12D/+ p53fl/fl mice were intratracheally coadministered adeno-Cre along with the combination of AAV scrRNA plus AAV-control, AAV–miR-34a plus AAV-control, or AAV–miR-34a plus AAV-CD47. The mice were then assessed as described above.

Animal models of lung cancer. To generate a lung colonization model of human lung cancer, 5 × 106 H358 cells stably transfected with EGFP were intravenously injected into BALB/c nude mice via the tail vein. After 3 weeks, 1 mouse was euthanized every week to ensure successful lung tumor formation, as assessed by immunofluorescence. Then, the tumor-bearing mice were divided into 3 groups and monitored to determine macrophage infiltration, as assessed by immunofluorescence at different times.

To generate a lung colonization model of lung cancer in immune-competent mice, 5 × 106 LLC cells were intravenously injected into C57BL/6 mice via the tail vein. After 15 days, the mice were monitored using noninvasive micro-CT scanning to ensure successful tumor formation in the lungs. Then, the tumor-bearing mice were randomly divided into 2 groups and were orally administered 100 mg/kg AMG 510 or vehicle control. After 8 days, the mice were euthanized to evaluate lung tumor burden by histopathological staining. Excised lung tumors were also processed to determine CD47 expression and macrophage infiltration by Western blotting, immunofluorescence staining, or IHC analyses. Moreover, single-cell suspensions of tumors were prepared for flow cytometry as described previously (13). Briefly, tumors were placed in 1.0 mL RPMI 1640 with Liberase TL (0.2 mg/mL; Roche) and DNase I (20 μg/mL; Ambion) and minced with scissors to sub-millimeter-sized pieces. Tissues were homogenized in the MACS tissue homogenizer using the gentleMACS program according to the manufacturer’s instructions and then incubated at 37°C for 40 minutes. Specimens were passed through a 70 mm mesh and centrifuged at 350g for 5 minutes. Cell pellets were resuspended, and cell labeling was performed by incubating 1 × 106 cells with 0.5 μg fluorescently conjugated antibodies directed against mouse F4/80 (BD Biosciences). Intracellular iNOS antibody (BD Biosciences) staining was performed following the intracellular staining protocol. Samples were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, washed, resuspended in FACS buffer, and analyzed by flow cytometry (FACScalibur, BD Biosciences).

Micro-CT scanning. Micro-CT analysis was performed to assess lung tumor growth because the micro-CT images clearly distinguished the lung tumors from the surrounding tissue even without a contrast agent, and the reconstructed 3D pulmonary images can easily differentiate the tumors from the blood vessels (34). Briefly, micro-CT scans were performed using a SkyScan 1176 micro-CT analyzer, which scanned a 360° area at a resolution of 50 μm with a rotation step of 0.5. The system comprised 2 metallochromic tubes equipped with a fixed 0.5 mm Al filter and two 1,280 × 1,024 pixel digital x-ray cameras. Images were acquired at 60 kV and 134 μA. The mice were scanned while in a supine position. The micro-CT data were batch sorted, processed, and reconstructed as 3D pulmonary images using the N-Recon program (SkyScan) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The reconstructed data were subsequently imaged using DataViewer (Extron), and the number of tumors and their volumes were calculated using the CTAn program (SkyScan) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Histopathology. For histopathological examination of KrasLSL-G12D/+ and KrasLSL-G12D/+ p53fl/fl mice, whole lung lobes were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight and embedded in paraffin. H&E staining was performed using a standard method. Digitally scanned images of H&E slides were created with the Aperio ScanScope AT2 at ×20 magnification and analyzed with Aperio’s WebScope software. For quantification of the tumor burden, tumor regions were outlined, and the percentage of the tumor area relative to the total lung area was calculated for each mouse. All tumor burdens were assessed in a blinded fashion, and at least 5 mice per group were included in the analyses.

Immunofluorescence staining. Excised lung adenocarcinomas were postfixed for 4 hours in 4% PFA and cryoprotected in 20% and 30% sucrose in 1 × PBS at 4°C. For immunofluorescence analysis, the sections were postfixed for 10 minutes in 4% PFA and then washed with 1 × PBS prior to blocking with 5% normal horse serum with 0.25% Triton X-100 in PBS (1 hour). The sections were then incubated with CD11b, iNOS, TNF-α, or KRASG12D primary antibodies diluted 1:100 in blocking solution overnight. Detailed information on the primary antibodies used can be found in Supplemental Table 3. The following day, the sections were washed with 1× PBS and subsequently incubated in blocking solution containing a secondary antibody for 1 hour. Then, the sections were washed with 1× PBS and placed in DAPI staining solution for 10 minutes. After the sections were washed with 1× PBS, they were examined with a TCS SP8 inverted laser scanning confocal microscope (Leica). Digital images from the microscope were recorded with LAS X Viewer Software (Leica). Cell counts were performed using Image-Pro Plus 6.0 software (Media Cybernetics) in combination with manual scoring to ensure accuracy.

IHC. IHC analysis was performed according to standard protocols. Prior to staining, sections from the lung tumors of the KrasLSL-G12D/+ and KrasLSL-G12D/+ p53fl/fl mice were baked at 60°C for 1 hour, deparaffinized in xylene, and rehydrated through graded ethanol. Antigen retrieval was performed by heating the sections under high pressure in citrate antigen retrieval solution for approximately 5 minutes. The sections were incubated with mAbs against CD47, iNOS, TNF-α, p-AKT, or p-STAT3 for 60 minutes at room temperature. Detailed information on the primary antibodies used are provided in Supplemental Table 3. The immunoreaction was detected by treatment with diaminobenzidine chromogen for 3 minutes. The immunoreaction images were viewed and captured using the NDP.view.2 software program. Protein expression was assessed by 2 experienced pathologists blinded to the clinical data, who performed the first reading independently and then debated any discrepancies until reaching a consensus.

sRNA sequencing. sRNA deep sequencing was performed to examine the miRNA profiles in the lung tumors of the KrasLSL-G12D/+ mice. All sRNA library construction and deep sequencing were performed by Novogene. Briefly, sRNA libraries were constructed using the NEBNext Multiplex Small RNA Library Prep Set for Illumina (New England BioLabs [NEB]). After library quality validation, raw data for each sRNA library were generated on the Illumina HiSeq 2500 platform. The clean reads were obtained after data filtration. Precursor and mature miRNA sequences were obtained from miRBase, version 21. To annotate miRNA, clean reads were mapped to known mouse miRNA precursor sequences using bowtie, and only candidates with no more than 1 mismatch and 2 shifts were counted as miRNA matches. Differential analysis was performed using DESeq2. Significance was set at an uncorrected P value of less than 0.05 for broad pattern identification. A fold change threshold was set at greater than 2. A volcano plot was generated using the ggplot2 R package, and heatmaps were generated using the pheatmap R package. The raw sequencing data reported here have been deposited in the Genome Sequence Archive (GSA) of the National Genomics Data Center (NGDC), China National Center for Bioinformation/Beijing Institute of Genomics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (GSA accession: CRA008806) and are publicly accessible at https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/gsa

Cell transfection. The ORF sequences of WT KRAS (KRASWT), mutant KRASG12C, or mutant KRASG12D were synthesized by GenScript and inserted into a CMV-EGFP plasmid. A plasmid that did not express a transgene served as the negative control. KRAS siRNAs were purchased from GenePharma. An siRNA with a scrambled sequence served as the negative control. miR-34a mimics and antisense strands were purchased from GenePharma. Control mimic and antisense strands designed to express dsRNAs or single-stranded scrRNAs served as negative controls. H358 and SK-LU-1 cells were seeded in 12-well plates, and each well was transfected with 5 μg KRASWT, KRASG12C, or KRASG12D plasmids or 50 pmol miR-34a mimic, miR-34a antisense, or the corresponding negative controls using Lipofectamine 3000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Total RNA and protein were isolated 24 or 48 hours after transfection. Sequences of the synthetic siRNAs, miRNA mimics, and antisense strands are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

RNA isolation and quantitative RT-PCR assay. Total RNA extraction, reverse transcription, and TaqMan-based real-time PCR were performed as described previously. Briefly, total RNA was extracted from cultured cells and mouse tumors with TRIzol Reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

For quantitative RT-PCR analysis of miRNAs, 100 ng total RNA was reverse transcribed to cDNA using AMV reverse transcriptase (TaKaRa) and stem-loop RT primers (Applied Biosystems). The following reaction conditions were used: 16°C for 30 minutes, 42°C for 30 minutes, and 85°C for 5 minutes. Real-time RT-PCR was performed using TaqMan miRNA probes (Applied Biosystems) on an Applied Biosystems 7300 Sequence Detection System (Applied Biosystems). The reactions were incubated in a 96-well optical plate at 95°C for 10 minutes followed by 40 cycles at 95°C for 15 seconds and 60°C for 1 minute. All reactions were run in triplicate. After the reactions were complete, the Ct values were determined using fixed threshold settings, and the mean Ct was determined from triplicate PCRs. The relative expression of miRNAs was determined using the 2ΔΔCt method, and U6 snRNA served as the internal control.

For mRNA analysis, 1 μg total RNA was reverse transcribed to cDNA using AMV reverse transcriptase (TaKaRa) and oligo dT primer (TaKaRa). The following reaction conditions were used: 16°C for 30 minutes, 42°C for 30 minutes, and 85°C for 5 minutes. Real-time RT-PCR was performed using SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) on an Applied Biosystems 7300 Sequence Detection System. The reactions were incubated in a 96-well optical plate at 95°C for 10 minutes followed by 40 cycles at 95°C for 15 seconds and 60°C for 1 minute. All reactions were run in triplicate. After the reactions were complete, the Ct values were determined using fixed threshold settings, and the mean Ct was determined from the triplicate PCRs. The relative expression of mRNAs was determined using the 2ΔΔCt method, and β-actin mRNA served as the internal control. The primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 5.

Protein extraction and Western blotting. Cells were rinsed with cold PBS (pH 7.4) and then lysed in RIPA buffer (0.5% NP-40, 0.1% sodium deoxycholate, 150 mM NaCl and 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5) supplemented with a protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific) on ice for 30 minutes. The tissue samples were flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen, ground into powder, and then lysed in RIPA buffer. The cell lysates and tissue homogenates were centrifuged for 10 minutes (12,000g at 4°C), the supernatant was collected, and the protein concentration was determined using a Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Equal amounts of protein (30–60 μg) were resolved via 10%–12.5% SDS-PAGE and then transferred onto a PVDF membrane (MilliporeSigma). The membrane was blocked in Tris-buffered saline Tween-20 (TBST) containing 5% BSA and then incubated with the corresponding primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. After a 1-hour incubation with an HRP-conjugated secondary antibody, the protein level was detected using a luminal reagent. The data were quantified using ImageJ software (NIH), and relative protein expression was normalized to the GAPDH value. The primary antibodies used are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

For analyses of 3 different proteins (CD47, p-STAT3, and STAT3) and 1 internal control (GAPDH) in the same samples, sliced bands from the same blot were used. On the basis of the apparent molecular weights of CD47, p-STAT3, STAT3, and GAPDH (40~70, ~88, ~88, and 37 kDa), the PVDF membrane was cut at 40 kDa and 70 kDa into 3 parts (<40 kDa, 40~70 kDa, and >70 kDa). The 3 parts were then blotted with CD47 (40~70 kDa), p-STAT3 (~88 kDa), and GAPDH (37 kDa) primary antibodies and detected with a secondary antibody. The upper PVDF membrane (>70 kDa) was then treated with antibody removal solution (Beyotime Biotechnology) to remove both primary and secondary antibodies and blotted with a STAT3 (~88 kDa) antibody. For analysis of KRAS (21 kDa), p-STAT3, and STAT3 in the same samples, the PVDF membrane was cut at 35 kDa and 70 kDa into 3 parts (<35 kDa, 35~70 kDa, and > 70 kDa). The 3 parts were then blotted with KRAS (21 kDa), p-STAT3 (~88 kDa), and GAPDH (37 kDa), and the upper PVDF membranes (>70 kDa) were then stripped and blotted with a STAT3 (~88 kDa) antibody. The same experiment was repeated 3 times, and in each biological replicate, the sliced membranes were stripped only once (blotted twice).

Luciferase reporter assay. For analysis of the direct binding of miR-34a to CD47, the 3′-UTR of CD47 was inserted into a firefly luciferase reporter plasmid (GenScript). For determination of the binding specificity, sequences that interacted with the miR-34a seed sequence were mutated from ACTGCC, CACTGCC, and ACTGCC to TGACGG, GTGACGG, and TGACGG, respectively, and the mutant CD47 3′-UTR fragment was inserted into the same reporter plasmid. The β-gal plasmid was included as a transfection control. In the luciferase assay, HEK293T cells were cultured in DMEM containing 10% FBS and seeded in 24-well plates. Twenty-four hours after plating, 0.2 μg WT or the mutant luciferase reporter plasmid, 0.1 μg β-gal plasmid, and equal amounts (20 pmol) of the miR-34a mimic or the control mimic (GenePharma) were cotransfected into cells with Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Twenty-four hours after transfection, the cells were analyzed using a luciferase assay kit (catalog E4550, Promega) to determine the fluorescence intensity. All experiments were performed in triplicate wells for each condition and repeated 3 times independently.

In vitro phagocytosis assay. PBMCs from healthy donors were isolated via density-gradient centrifugation using Ficoll-Hypaque (GE Healthcare). CD14+ monocytes were isolated by magnetic column purification on the basis of positive selection with anti-CD14 microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec) with a purity of 96%. Then, 1 × 106 CD14+ cells were cultured in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 2 mmol/mL glutamine, 100 μg/mL ticarpen, and 10% FBS (complete RPMI) and stimulated with GM-CSF at 25 ng/mL for 7 days to generate macrophages.

The phagocytosis assay was conducted as previously described (19, 35). Briefly, macrophages were plated at a density of 5 × 104 cells per well in a 24-well tissue culture plate in complete DMEM supplemented with GM-CSF overnight before the experiment. H358 cells were pretransfected with the KRASG12C plasmid, the miR-34a mimic, or the CD47 plasmid and their corresponding negative controls for 48 hours and then stained with 2.5 μM CFSE at 37°C for 10 minutes. Macrophages were incubated in serum-free medium for 2 hours before addition of 2 × 105 CFSE-labeled H358 cells. After coculturing for 2 hours at 37°C, the cells were harvested, the macrophages were stained with APC-labeled anti-F4/80 antibody (BD Biosciences), and flow cytometry (FACScalibur, BD Biosciences) was performed to detect CFSE+F4/80+ cells. A total of 10,000 cells in each sample were analyzed. Phagocytosis was calculated as the percentage of CFSE+F4/80+ cells (Q2) among CFSE+ cells (Q1 + Q2): phagocytosis (percentage) = [Q2/(Q1 + Q2)] × 100%.

For direct visualization of the phagocytosed H358 cells by macrophages, a phagocytosis assay was performed by fluorescence microscopy (36). Briefly, a GFP-encoding lentivirus was prepared from the pCDH-CMV construct using standard techniques and transfected into H358 cells to generate GFP+ cells. Macrophages were plated at a density of 5 × 104 cells per well in a 24-well tissue culture plate. GFP+ H358 cells were pretransfected with the KRASG12C plasmid, the miR-34a mimic, or the CD47 plasmid and their corresponding negative controls for 48 hours. Macrophages were incubated in serum-free medium for 2 hours. Then, 2 × 104 GFP+ H358 cells were added to the macrophage-containing wells and incubated for 2 hours at 37°C. Macrophages were repeatedly washed and subsequently examined by fluorescence microscopy (Leica DMI6000B). Macrophages that were GFP+ represent macrophages containing phagocytosed H358 cells. The phagocytic index was calculated as the number of phagocytosed GFP+ cells per 100 macrophages.

IHC analysis in tissue microarray. Commercial tissue microarray chips containing 157 pairs of lung adenocarcinoma samples and normal adjacent tissue (NAT) samples were purchased from Shanghai Outdo Biotech. Each sample dot with a diameter of 1.5 mm and a thickness of 4 μm was prepared according to a standard method. All patients had been pathologically diagnosed with adenocarcinoma after operation, and follow-up data (range 0–120 months) were available. Informed consent was obtained for all patients. The IHC analysis was performed as described previously (37). Briefly, the tissue sections were blocked with goat serum and then incubated with anti-CD47 (1:100, Abcam, ab175388), anti–p-STAT3 (1:100, 9145S, Cell Signaling Technology), or anti–p-AKT (1:100, 4066S, Cell Signaling Technology) antibodies overnight at 4°C. The sections were stained with 3,3-diaminobenzidine and counterstained with hematoxylin after being incubated with a secondary antibody. All IHC sample dots were assessed by 2 independent pathologists blinded to both the sample origins and the patient outcomes. Both staining intensity and positive percentage were used to assess the expression of CD47, p-STAT3, and p-AKT in the lung cancer tissues: IHC staining was scored according to the extent of cell staining (≤10% positive cells = 0; 11%–50% positive cells = 2; 51%–80% positive cells = 3; >80% positive cells = 4) and the staining intensity (no staining = 0; slight staining = 1; moderate staining = 2; strong staining = 3). Scores for the percentage of positive cells and the staining intensity were added. The CD47, p-STAT3, and p-AKT expression levels in the lung adenocarcinoma tissues were considered medium expression when the score of each protein was in the range of an average score ± 20% in all samples; high expression was considered higher than medium expression; and low expression was considered lower than medium expression. Patient information related to the tissue microarray is shown in Supplemental Table 2.

In addition, a tissue microarray containing 12 pairs of KRASMUT lung adenocarcinoma and normal adjacent tissue samples and 28 pairs of KRASWT lung adenocarcinoma and normal adjacent tissue samples was obtained from the Jiangsu Biobank of Clinical Resources. All patients had been pathologically diagnosed with adenocarcinoma after their operation, and informed consent was obtained from all patients. IHC analysis in the tissue microarray was performed with anti-CD47 and anti-p-STAT3 antibodies as described above. Patient information related to the tissue microarray is shown in Supplemental Table 2.

Statistics. All statistical tests were performed using the open-source statistics package R or GraphPad Prism 8 (GraphPad Software). All data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Differences were considered statistically significant at a P value of less than 0.05. Normality and equal variances between group samples were assessed using the Shapiro-Wilk test and Brown–Forsythe tests, respectively. When normality and equal variance were achieved between sample groups, 1-way ANOVA (followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test), 2-way ANOVA (followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test), or t tests were used. Where normality or equal variance of samples failed, Kruskal–Wallis 1-way ANOVA (followed by Dunn’s correction) or Mann-Whitney U tests were performed.

Study approval. All patient samples were obtained from the Jiangsu Biobank of Clinical Resources (located at Jiangsu Cancer Hospital, Nanjing, China). These samples were collected from patients with lung adenocarcinoma who underwent surgery at the Jiangsu Cancer Hospital. Informed consent was obtained from each patient, and the collection of tissue specimens was approved by the internal review and ethics boards of Jiangsu Cancer Hospital. All animal care and handling procedures were performed in accordance with the NIH’s Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011) and were approved by the ethics committee of Nanjing University (Nanjing, China).