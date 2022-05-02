PHGDH is required for germinal center formation and is a therapeutic target in MYC-driven lymphoma

Resting human naive B cells lack expression of SSP enzymes that are induced upon activation. To understand the role of the SSP during B cell responses in vivo, we analyzed the expression of SSP genes in B cell subsets isolated from reactive human tonsils of cancer-free individuals by single-cell RNA-Seq (37). We observed elevated expression of PHGDH, PSAT1, and PSPH in cycling GC B cells compared with naive and nonproliferating B cells, suggesting an important role of the SSP in B cell proliferation (Figure 1A). We then examined the expression of SSP enzyme proteins and mRNA in naive B cells isolated from the peripheral blood of healthy individuals (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153436DS1). While resting naive B cells expressed very low to negligible amounts of PHGDH and PSAT protein, these enzymes were robustly induced 24–48 hours after stimulation by anti-IgM/G, CD40L, and IL-4 — signals that mimic those delivered in vivo to induce GC responses and B cell proliferation (Figure 1, B–E). In contrast, PSPH was constitutively expressed, becoming further elevated after stimulation (Figure 1, B–E). Treatment of naive B cells by these stimuli alone or in combination revealed that upregulation of PHGDH and PSAT was predominantly driven by BCR stimulation, which was synergistic with costimulation by CD40L and/or IL-4 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Treatment of naive B cells by CpG to activate B cells via TLRs also resulted in induction of PHGDH and PSAT1 expression, although not to the degree of that seen after stimulation by the combination of anti-IgM/G, CD40L, and IL-4 (Supplemental Figure 2C). The temporal dynamics of PHGDH and PSAT1 were noted to be different, with PSAT1 expression being induced more rapidly than PHGDH, a pattern also observed in their mRNA transcripts (Figure 1, E and F). Importantly, IHC analysis of reactive human tonsils showed striking expression of PHGDH and PSAT1 within GCs, but not in mantle zone (MZ) areas (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 2D), confirming the upregulation of these enzymes as a hallmark of human GC B cells in vivo. We next assessed the dynamics of serine metabolism in ABCs. We cultured isolated human B cells with U-[13C]-glucose and examined the steady-state incorporation of 13C-glucose–derived carbon into serine and glycine using liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS). While resting B cells fail to incorporate U-[13C]-glucose into serine, approximatively 50% of the intracellular serine pool was labeled from glucose in stimulated B cells, with 40% of serine carbon being fully labeled (Figure 1I). When serine is directly derived from fully labeled glucose, it can be expected that all 3 of serine’s carbons will carry the 13C label (m+3). However, partially labeled serine isotopologues (m+1 and m+2) were also detected, likely due the interconversion of 13C-labeled and unlabeled serine and glycine (Figure 1I), indicating the bidirectional nature of this pathway. Taken together, these data indicate that resting human naive B cells lack expression of SSP enzymes, which are induced upon activation to provide a functional ability to synthesize serine and glycine from glucose.

Figure 1 Upregulation of the SSP is a metabolic hallmark of GC B cells. (A) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) of tonsillar B cell single-cell RNA clusters (including naive, activated, pre-GC, total GC, plasmablasts, memory [MBC], and cycling B cells) (left). Expression of SSP-network genes in B cell subsets (right). (B) Analysis of PHGDH, PSAT1 and PSPH protein levels in human naive B cells isolated from blood bank volunteers by immunoblotting (n = 6). MDA-MB-231 and MDA-MB-468 cell lines were used as control for low and high SSP-enzyme expression, respectively. (C) Quantification of specific transcript levels relative to β-actin mRNA levels. (D) Representative immunoblot of PHGDH, PSAT1, and PSPH in resting and activated human naive B cells. Human B cells were left unstimulated (–) or stimulated (+) with anti-IgM/G antibody, CD40 ligand (CD40L), and IL-4 for 3, 24, and 48 hours. (E) Quantification of protein levels shown in D normalized to HSC70. (F) Relative mRNA expression of SSP enzyme genes in resting and activated human B cells determined by qPCR. Isolated human B cells were left unstimulated (–) or stimulated with (+) with anti-IgM/G antibody, CD40L, and IL-4 for 3, 24, and 48 hours before mRNA extraction. Transcript levels were determined relative to β-actin mRNA levels (n = 4). (G and H) Representative IHC staining for PHGDH and PSAT1 in germinal center (GC) and mantle zone (MZ) areas in sequential sections of human reactive tonsils (×5 and ×20 magnification) and quantification (n = 10). (I) Mass isotopologue distribution of U-[13C]-glucose–derived serine and glycine from human resting and activated B cells. B cells were unstimulatedor stimulated with anti-IgM/G antibody, CD40L, and IL-4 for 48 hours. Cells were cultured for 2 hours in serine/glycine deplete media containing U-[13C]-glucose. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test (E, F, and H).

Characterization of the SSP in mice after activation in vivo. We characterized the expression of SSP enzymes in healthy resting murine B cells isolated from different tissue compartments (Supplemental Figure 3A). Consistent with the human data, there was low expression of PHGDH and PSAT1 protein in the peripheral blood, spleen, and lymph nodes of WT mice (Figure 2A). IHC analysis of murine spleen and lymph nodes also confirmed low expression of SSP enzymes in resting B cells (Figure 2B). The expression of PHGDH and PSAT1 was assessed in murine spleen and lymph nodes by flow cytometry and IHC 8 days after immunization with sheep RBCs, a T cell–dependent antigen that elicits robust GC responses. PHGDH and PSAT1 were specifically detected within peanut agglutinin+ (PNA+) GCs in the spleen (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3B) and lymph nodes (Supplemental Figure 3C). Expression of SSP-involved enzymes was also increased in splenic B cells following in vitro stimulation for 24–48 hours (Figure 2, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 3D). Comparable with human B cells, activation of murine B cells resulted in a clear increase in their ability to synthesize serine and glycine from U-[13C]-glucose (Figure 2G).

Figure 2 Characterization of the SSP in WT mice after activation in vivo. (A) Analysis of PHGDH, PSAT1, and PSPH protein levels in resting B cells isolated from mouse spleen (SPL), peripheral blood (PB), and lymph nodes (LN). NIH3T3 murine cells were used as control for high expression of SSP-related enzymes. (B) Representative IHC staining for PNA as GC marker, PHGDH, and PSAT1 on consecutive spleen sections derived from mouse spleens 8 days after sheep RBC immunization (×5 magnification). (C) Expression of PHGDH and PSAT1 in GC B cells and non-GC B cells harvested from mouse spleen 8 days after immunization with sheep RBC. (D) Representative immunoblots of PHGDH, PSAT1, and PSPH proteins levels in murine resting and activated B cells. (E) Mouse B cells were isolated from spleen and left unstimulated (–) or stimulated (+) with anti-IgM/G antibody, CD40L, and IL-4 for 24 hours before protein extraction and quantification of protein levels normalized to HSC70. Individual samples (dots) and means (bars) values are plotted (n = 4). (F) Relative mRNA expression of SSP enzyme genes in resting and activated mouse B cells as determined by qPCR. Isolated mouse B cells were left unstimulated or stimulated with anti-IgM/G antibody, CD40L, and IL-4 for 24 and 48 hours before mRNA extraction. Specific transcript levels were determined relative to β-actin mRNA levels (n = 4). (G) Mass isotopologue distribution of U-[13C 6 ]-glucose–derived serine and glycine from murine resting and activated murine B cells. Cells were left unstimulated or stimulated with anti-IgM/G antibody, CD40L, and IL-4 for 48 hours. Cells were then cultured for 2 hours in serine/glycine-deplete media containing U-[13C]-glucose. 13C isotopologue distribution in serine and glycine was determined by LC-MS. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test (C, E) or by 1-way ANOVA (F).

Genetic loss and pharmacological inhibition of PHGDH impairs GC responses. To interrogate the role of the SSP in B cell differentiation and GC responses, we targeted PHGDH, the first enzyme in the SSP, genetically and pharmacologically. We generated a conditional KO murine model in which Phgdh was specifically deleted in B cells by crossing mice carrying floxed Phgdh alleles with mice expressing the Cre recombinase under control of the Cd19 promoter (Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre). As expected, B220+ B cells isolated from these mice did not show an increase in PHGDH expression following in vitro stimulation with anti-IgM/G antibody, CD40L, and IL-4, but they retained the ability to upregulate PSAT1 (Supplemental Figure 4A). We then analyzed animals before and 8 days after immunization with sheep RBCs to assess the impact of deletion of Phgdh on GC responses (Figure 3A). Numbers of B220+CD38+Fas+ GC B cells were reduced in Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre mice following immunization, reflecting a reduction in both light zone (LZ) and dark zone (DZ) B cells (Figure 3, B and C). These observations were also confirmed by IHC analyses showing a significant reduction in average PNA+ GC area and proportion of splenic sections occupied by PNA+ GCs in Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre mice (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4B). Further confirmation of the B cell–specific nature of the Phgdh KO was provided by a complete absence of PHGDH expression in GCs, in contrast to PSAT1, while PHGDH was expressed in the T cell–rich periarteriolar lymphoid sheaths (Supplemental Figure 4C). Thus, conditional KO of Phgdh in B cells results in an impaired GC response. Notably, we did not observe any significant difference in numbers of Pro-B cells, Pre-B cells, immature B cells, and mature B cells in BM when comparing Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre and Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). In addition, there was no significant difference in numbers of transitional, marginal zone, and follicular B cells in the spleen when comparing Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre and Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 5, C–F). We would hypothesize that these observations can be explained by lower deletion efficiency of Cd19-Cre in BM B cells (38), combined with the relative impact of Phgdh deletion on B cells proliferating in serine-deplete microenvironments.

Figure 3 Genetic loss and pharmacological inhibition of PHGDH impairs GC responses. (A) Mice were injected with sheep RBCs and spleens examined by IHC and flow cytometry 8 days after immunization. (B) Representative flow cytometric analysis of splenic B cells from Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre (WT) or Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre (F/F) before and after immunization to identify GC B cells (CD19+B220+CD38loCD95hi), as well as DZ (CD86loCXCR4hi) and LZ (CD86hiCXCR4lo) B cells, within GC splenic population. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of absolute numbers of B cell subsets within CD19+B220+CD38loCD95hi splenic population from Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre (n = 6) and Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre (n = 4) after immunization. (D) Average GC area (left) and proportion (%) of GC area per spleen area (right) from Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre (F/F) and Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre (WT) mice after immunization. (E) WT mice were immunized with sheep RBCs 1 day before PH-755 treatment (300 mg/kg PH-755 orally twice daily for 7 days). Spleens were analyzed 8 days after immunization. (F) Representative flow cytometric analysis of splenic B cells from mice immunized with sheep RBCs and treated with vehicle/PH-755 to identify GC, DZ, and LZ B cells within GC splenic population. (G) Flow cytometric analysis of absolute number of GC, DZ, and LZ B cells within B220+ splenocytes collected from mice 8 days after sheep RBCs immunization; mice were treated with vehicle (n = 5) or PH-755 (n = 5). (H) Average GCs area (left) and proportion (%) of GC area per spleen area (right) from vehicle- and PH-755–treated mice 8 days after sheep RBC immunization. (I) Summary of NP 2 -specific plasma cells (PCs; left) and NP 2 -specific IgG1 PCs (right; total number per popliteal lymph nodes). WT mice were treated with either vehicle (n = 5) or PH-755 (n = 5) for 7 days. Animals were injected with NP-CGG 1 day before PH-755 treatment. Popliteal lymph nodes were collected 8 days after NP-CGG immunization. (J) Serum antibody titers for NP 2 -specific IgG1 8 days after NP-CGG immunization. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test (C, G, I, and J) or unpaired t test (D and H).

We next assessed whether inhibition of GC responses could be replicated by pharmacological inhibition of PHGDH using a specific inhibitor, PH-755 (35, 36). Mice were injected with sheep RBCs 24 hours before starting treatment with PH-755 or vehicle control. GC responses were assessed by flow cytometry and IHC as before (Figure 3E). Treatment with PH-755 resulted in significantly reduced numbers of GC B cells comparable with that seen with the conditional KO (Figure 3, F and G). IHC analysis also showed a reduction in PNA+ GC area, with an overall reduction in the proportion of splenic sections occupied by PNA+ GC B cells but with preservation of PHGDH expression (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We then proceeded to assess the impact on NP-specific plasma cell responses after 4-hydroxy-3-nitrophenyl acetyl–chicken γ-globulin (NP-CGG) immunization. PH-755 treatment resulted in a significant reduction of numbers of NP-specific GC B cells and total NP-specific and NP-specific IgG1 plasma cells that correlated with reduced titres of anti–NP IgG1 antibodies in the sera of these mice (Figure 3, I and J), with no effect on NP-specific IgM responses (Supplemental Figure 6, C–E). The lack of impact of PHGDH inhibition on NP-specific IgM responses could, therefore, reflect increased extracellular serine availability outside of GCs, leading to a relative sparing of extrafollicular responses. Taken together, these data show that PHGDH inhibition impairs GC formation with a resultant reduction in high-affinity antibody production.

PHGDH inhibition impairs B cell proliferation and de novo serine and glycine synthesis. Based on previous observations showing the crucial role of the SSP in cell growth and proliferation, we proceeded to assess the impact of PHGDH inhibition on the behavior of primary stimulated murine B cells. Since GC B cells cannot survive ex vivo due to the rapid inception of a proapoptotic program (39), we performed these experiments on B220+ cells isolated from spleens. Stimulated primary B cells from either Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre mice or Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre mice were tested for their ability to synthesize serine and glycine from glucose by incubating them with U-[13C]-glucose. Comparable experiments were performed with stimulated B cells taken from WT mice treated with either PH-755 or control. As expected, both genetic KO and pharmacological inhibition of PHGDH almost completely abolished the ability of the cells to incorporate labeled glucose into serine at these time points (Figure 4A). We then assessed the impact of PHGDH inhibition on the proliferative capacity of B cells from Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre mice in vitro following stimulation, compared with Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre control B cells. B cell proliferation measured by dye-dilution assay (Figure 4B) revealed only a slight reduction in proliferation of Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre B cells as compared with Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre cells when stimulated in serine-glycine replete medium (Figure 4C). However, in media lacking serine and glycine, the proliferation of Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre B cells was completely abrogated, whereas PHGDH induction following stimulation sustained the proliferation of Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre B cells (Figure 4, B and C). Notably, the proliferative capacity of these PHGDH-deficient B cells could be partially rescued by the addition of glycine with formate as a 1-carbon donor (32). In addition, providing Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre B cells with formate and glycine allowed them to proliferate optimally in the absence of serine (Figure 4, B and C). We then proceeded to investigate whether the changes in proliferation were accompanied by altered cell cycling and/or apoptosis. Notably, the reduction in proliferation was mirrored by a decrease in the fraction of cells in S phase, particularly when genetic KO of Phgdh was accompanied by the removal of extracellular serine and glycine (Figure 4D). This decrease in cells in S phase was accompanied by an accumulation of cells in G0/G1 phase (Figure 4D). Supplementing serine-starved Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre B cells with glycine and formate partially rescued the fraction of cells in S phase, as reflected by cell proliferation (Figure 4D). We then proceeded to repeat these experiments with WT B cells cultured in various combinations of serine, glycine, and formate, with PH-755 or vehicle control. Treatment with PH-755 largely recapitulated the pattern observed with the genetic ablation of Phgdh, with the exception that PH-755 treatment was able to partially inhibit B cell proliferation even in the presence of extracellular serine and glycine (Figure 4, E–G). Notably, we did not observe increased Caspase-3 activation as a marker of apoptosis in the Phgdh-KO or drug-treated B cells under any of the conditions (Figure 4H). In summary, these results show that inhibition of PHGDH effectively blocks de novo synthesis of serine and glycine from glucose, which in turn has a cytostatic effect on primary murine B cells in the absence of extracellular serine and glycine.

Figure 4 PHGDH inhibition impairs B cell proliferation and de novo serine and glycine synthesis. (A) Mass isotopologue distribution of U-[13C 6 ]-glucose–derived serine and glycine in B220+ B cells isolated from Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre (WT) or Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre (F/F) or WT C57BL/6J mice. Isolated cells were stimulated with anti-IgM/G antibody, CD40L, and IL-4 for 48 hours and were then cultured for 2 hours in serine/glycine-deplete media with U-[13C]-glucose (and treated with/without PH-755 for WT B cells). (B and C) Representative proliferation profiles and quantification of B220+ B cells from either Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre (WT) or Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre (F/F) mice. Cells were labeled with the Cell Proliferation Dye eFluor 670 and then cultured for 3 days with anti-IgM/G antibody, CD40L, and IL-4 in complete media, serine/glycine-free medium, or serine/glycine-free medium containing glycine and formate (n = 4 per genotype). (D) Cell-cycle analysis of B220+ cells isolated from Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre (WT) or Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre (F/F) mice. Cells were cultured for 48 hours with anti-IgM/G antibody, CD40L, and IL-4 in complete media, serine/glycine-free medium, or serine/glycine-free medium containing glycine and formate; they then underwent BrdU labeling and 7-AAD staining to assess cell cycle. (E and F) Representative proliferation profiles and quantification of B220+ B cells from WT mice. Cells were labeled with the Cell Proliferation Dye eFluor 670 and were then cultured for 3 days with anti-IgM/G antibody, CD40L, and IL-4 in complete media, serine/glycine-free medium, or serine/glycine-free medium containing glycine and formate in combination with DMSO or 10 μM PH-755 (n = 5 per group). (G) Cell-cycle analysis of B220+ B from WT mice. Cells were cultured for 48 hours with anti-IgM/G, CD40L, and IL-4 in complete medium, serine/glycine-free medium, or serine/glycine-free medium containing glycine and formate in combination with DMSO or 10 μM PH-755 before cell-cycle analysis. (H) Activate Caspase-3 on B220+ B cells from either Phgdh+/+;Cd19-Cre (WT) or Phgdhfl/fl;Cd19-Cre (left panel; n = 4 per group) and treated as described in D, and on B cells isolated from WT mice (right panel; n = 3 per group) and treated as described in G. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA (C and F).

Activation of the SSP pathway in human MYC-driven GC lymphomas. One of the key emerging concepts in the cancer metabolism field over the last few years is that the metabolic phenotype of cancer cells reflects their cell-of-origin in combination with other factors such as oncogenic drivers and the tumor metabolic microenvironment (40). In light of this, we analyzed the role of the SSP in GC lymphomas. These were of particular interest due to the role of MYC in their pathogenesis and as a regulator of the SSP. The expression of PHGDH and PSAT1 was assessed by IHC in a series of diagnostic biopsies from patients with BL, DLBCL, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Notably, very high expression of these 2 proteins was observed in BL, consistent with a recent report (41), with intermediate to high expression in DLBCL and relatively low expression in CLL (Figure 5, A and B). Although biopsies from CLL patients showed the lowest expression, PHGDH and PSAT1 staining was significantly increased within proliferation centers, which are microanatomical sites in lymphoid tissues where CLL cells proliferate and where MYC is expressed (Figure 5, C and D; refs. 42, 43). Given the heterogeneity of expression in DLBCL patients, we next interrogated a published data set (GSE10846; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/) to investigate the relationship between SSP gene expression and patient survival (44). Importantly, high expression of PSAT1 was significantly associated with poorer overall survival in DLBCL (Figure 5E), with a trend toward patients with high expression of PHGDH also having reduced overall survival. The expression of PHGDH and PSAT1 in ABC-like or GC B cell–like (GCB-like) DLBCL was also assessed due to the prognostic importance of these profiles (45). There was no difference between the expression of PHGDH and PSAT1 between these 2 subsets, although there was a weak positive correlation between MYC expression and the expression of SSP enzymes (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). The lack of difference in PHGDH and PSAT1 expression when comparing ABC- and GCB-like DLBCL likely reflects our observations regarding the strong induction of these 2 enzymes upon activation of human B cells both in vitro and in GCs in vivo (Figure 1, D–H). Overall, the upregulation of the SSP is a feature of GC malignancies and can predict impaired overall survival in DLBCL.

Figure 5 Human GC lymphomas are characterized by activation of the SSP pathway. (A and B) Representative immunohistochemical staining (×20 magnification) and quantification for PHGDH and PSAT1 abundance in sections of human diagnostic biopsies from patients with Burkitt lymphoma (BL), Diffuse Large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The statistical difference was analyzed using the ordinary 1-way ANOVA. (C and D) IHC analysis (×40 magnification) for PHGDH and PSAT1 in proliferation centers (PC) and resting zone (RZ) areas in sections from biopsies collected from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and quantification. Individual samples (dots) and means (bars) values are plotted. The statistical difference was analyzed using the Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of patients with DLBCL from a published data set (GSE10846) (44). Patients whose PHGDH/PSAT1 mRNA levels were within the top quartile were grouped as PHGDH/PSAT1 high; those with PHGDH/PSAT1 mRNA levels within the bottom quartile were grouped as PHGDH/PSAT1 low. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA (B) or by Mann-Whitney U test (D). Survival analysis were conducted with log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (E).

PHGDH inhibition impairs proliferation and promotes apoptosis in BL cells. We hypothesized that the SSP may represent a therapeutic target in human lymphoma. The expression of SSP enzymes was assessed in a panel of human lymphoma cell lines (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8A). In contrast to other BL cell lines, Daudi cells had no expression of PHGDH but did express PSAT1 and PSPH. Consequently, Daudi cells were unable to enter S phase when cultured without extracellular serine and glycine, with cycling being partially rescued by glycine and formate. In contrast, Ramos and Raji cells were able to maintain the cell cycle in the absence of serine and glycine (Figure 6B). However, when Ramos and Raji cells were treated with PH-755 to inhibit PHGDH, they also became unable to cycle in the absence of serine and glycine, with PHGDH inhibition having no further effect on Daudi cells. In contrast to primary B cells, we observed significantly increased Caspase-3 activation in Daudi cells cultured in serine/glycine-deplete conditions and in all 3 cell lines when serine-glycine deprivation was combined with PHGDH inhibition with PH-755 (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 PHGDH inhibition impairs proliferation and promotes apoptosis in Burkitt lymphoma cells. (A) Western blot analysis of PHGDH, PSAT1, and PSPH protein expression in B cell–derived lymphoma cell lines (mantle cell lymphoma [MCL]). Representative of 3 independent experiments. HSC70 was used as loading control. (B) Cell cycle profile of Ramos (top), Raji (center), and Daudi (bottom) cells. Cells were plated either in complete medium or equivalent medium lacking serine and glycine supplemented or not with 0.5 mM sodium formate and 0.4 mM glycine and treated with DMSO (as a solvent control) or 10 μM PH-755, followed by incubation with 10 μM BrdU and by staining with anti-BrdU and 7-ADD. Data are presented as mean ± SEM and are representative of 3 independent experiments, with value for DMSO-treated cells and cultured in complete medium set to 1.0. (C) Ramos (left), Raji (center), and Daudi (right) cells were cultured in the same conditions specified in B for 48 hours. Cells were then permeabilized, fixed, and stained for active Caspase-3. Positive cells for active Caspase-3 were analyzed by flow cytometry. Graph shows the mean derived from 3 independent experiments, with value for DMSO-treated cells and cultured in complete medium set to 1.0. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (D) Mass isotopologue distribution of U-[13C 6 ]-glucose–derived serine and glycine for Ramos (top) and Daudi (bottom) cells cultured for 2 and 24 hours in medium lacking serine and glycine in presence of U-[13C 6 ]-glucose (10 mM) and treated with DMSO or 10 μM PH-755. Serine, glycine, ATP, and GTP levels were measured by LC-MS. The percentage distribution of each isotopologue for their respective metabolite pool is shown. Data are presented as mean ± SEM of 6 repeats and are representative of 3 independent experiments.

We assessed the ability of these cell lines to synthesize serine, glycine, and the purine nucleotides adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and guanine triphosphate (GTP) from glucose. The cell lines were cultured with U-[13C]-glucose for 2–24 hours in the absence of serine and glycine, with labeling being assessed by LC-MS. Ramos and Raji cells grown in the absence of serine and glycine diverted glucose into de novo serine and glycine synthesis, which was prevented when treated with PH-755 (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 8B). Furthermore, labeling of higher isotopologues (≥m+6) of ATP and GTP demonstrated that these nucleotides were being synthesized via the SSP, and this could again be inhibited by PH-755 (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 8B). Unlike Ramos and Raji cells, this labeling was virtually absent in Daudi cells, consistent with their lower ability to proliferate in the absence of exogenous serine (Figure 6D). In conclusion, these results show that inhibition of PHGDH in the absence of extracellular serine and glycine is able to inhibit purine synthesis and block entry into the S phase of the cell cycle and promote apoptosis of human lymphoma cell lines.

Genetic loss and pharmacological inhibition of PHGDH reduces lymphoma progression in vivo. To investigate the importance of the SSP pathway in tumor development in vivo, we used the Eμ-Myc mouse model, which carries a transgene mimicking the t(8:14) translocation of MYC and IGH characteristic of human BL (46). We first characterized these mice by assessing the expression levels of SSP-related enzymes in B cells isolated from WT and lymphoma-bearing Eμ-Myc mice. Immunoblotting and IHC showed higher expression of PHGDH and PSAT1 in B cells from lymphoma-bearing Eμ-Myc heterozygote mice when compared with WT C57BL/6J syngenic mice (Figure 7, A and B). When we investigated the ability of Eμ-Myc B cells to synthesize serine and glycine de novo, we found greater incorporation of labeled U-[13C]-glucose in these cells compared with B cells isolated from C57BL/6J mouse spleens (Figure 7C). We then investigated the impact of Phgdh deletion on Myc-driven tumor development in vivo. Deletion of the first enzyme of the SSP pathway, Phgdh, does not prevent development, but Phgdh-deficient mice are born with severe neurological defects and die soon after birth (47). To overcome these limitations, we first crossed Eμ-Myc mice with Rosa26-CreERT2/+mice (48), which express a tamoxifen-inducible Cre recombinase enzyme. Eμ-Myc;Rosa26-CreERT2/+ animals were then crossed with Phgdhfl/fl mice to generate Eμ-Myc/+;Rosa26-CreERT2/+;Phgdhfl/fl mice. Following lymphoma onset, lymphoma cells were purified and transplanted by i.v. injection into C57BL/6J syngenic mice. Preliminary control experiments using lymphoma cells from Myc/+;Rosa26-CreERT2/+;Phgdh+/+ mice showed no overt evidence of Cre toxicity (Supplemental Figure 9), but they did show different lymphoma genicity, probably reflecting different cooperating mutations that had evolved to counterbalance the proapoptotic activity caused by enforced Myc expression (49). However, mice transplanted with Eμ-Myc/+;Rosa26-CreERT2/+;Phgdhfl/fl lymphoma cells consistently developed splenomegaly and lymphadenopathy from 7 days after injection onward. The recipients were treated either with vehicle or tamoxifen to excise Phgdh specifically in the lymphoma cells (Figure 7D). Notably, KO of Phgdh induced by tamoxifen treatment resulted in a significant reduction in spleen weight in mice sacrificed 20 days after injection (Figure 7E). We next evaluated the pharmacological activity of the PHGDH inhibitor PH-755 on tumor development. C57BL/6J syngenic mice were injected with single-transgenic Eμ-Myc lymphoma cells and then treated with vehicle or PH-755 (300 mg/kg daily, i.p.) for 14 days (Figure 7F). The mice tolerated PH-755 well, with no overt side effects from treatment. As with the genetic KO, pharmacological inhibition of PHGDH with PH-755 also resulted in a significant reduction in lymphoma progression (Figure 7G). Taken together, these data provide evidence that PHGDH is an effective therapeutic target in MYC-driven lymphoma.