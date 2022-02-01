Genomic and transcriptomic profiling reveals distinct molecular subsets associated with outcomes in mantle cell lymphoma

Mutated cancer driver genes and mutational signatures in MCL. Our samples were collected from 134 MCL patients (123 newly diagnosed and 11 with relapsed disease, 15 nnMCL and 119 cMCL) with a broad range of clinical characteristics, including different MIPI risk as well as IGHV unmutated and mutated (Table 1 and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). The median follow-up time was 31.0 (range 4.5–107.3) months. The 3-year OS rate in the cohort was 69.6% (95 CI, 60.1%–78.5%).

We detected a median of 29 nonsynonymous mutations in protein-coding sequences per sample (range, 8–72), and a median mutation burden of 1.35 mutations per megabase (Mb), which is similar to that previously reported in MCL and other hematologic cancers (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B, and refs. 17, 19, 21, 26). We identified 33 recurrently mutated genes (mutated in >5 samples, mutation frequency >3%, Figure 1A), which included known and novel recurrent mutations (LRP1B, PCLO, RYR2, PCDH10, OBSCN, TACC2, FAT3, LRP2, SVEP1, ZFHX4, MPDZ, DCDC1, IKBKB, ARID1A; Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Recurrent somatic genetic alterations and mutation signatures in MCL. (A) Recurrent somatic mutations and CN alterations (rows) identified following WES of 134 primary samples (columns) obtained from patients with newly diagnosed (green) and relapsed (red) MCL. Samples were annotated for prior treatment, MIPI risk, IGHV status, and Sox11 expression level when collected. Left: blue labels, recurrent CN deletion; red labels, recurrent CN amplification; black labels, somatic mutations; bold labels, novel CN alterations/mutations. Right: percentage of samples mutated. Top: total number of genetic alterations across the cohort. (B) Contributions of individual mutations to the collective WAP score of TP53. The changes in WAP score P value due to removal of individual mutations are plotted as function of residue number. The radius of the circles around each point in the graphs represent the number of patients with that mutation. Color indicates SOX11 expression. (C) TP53 dimer bound to DNA fragment, PDB ID: 3IGK. One of the monomers is shown in yellow, the other in gray. DNA is shown in orange. The mutations observed in SOX11+ and SOX11– patients are shown as magenta and green, respectively. (D) β Scores from genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9 screens of JeKo-1 of genes identified as having recurrent mutations.

To determine which of the mutated genes are likely to contribute to lymphomagenesis, we used the clustering of mutations in protein structures (CLUMPS) algorithm (27) to identify clustering of mutations predicted to have significant impact on 3D protein structures or interference with protein’s binding partners. Mutations in TP53 and CCND1 were found with significant clustering (P < 0.05), whereas mutations in ATM, SP140, and SMARCA4 showed moderate clustering (Supplemental Figure 4A; P < 0.1). To determine how individual mutation affects the clustering P value, we systematically removed each mutation and recalculated the weighted average proximity (WAP) score and the resulting change in –log 10 (P value), Δlpvalue (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 4C). A positive Δlpvalue indicates that the mutation clusters with other mutations in the protein and that the removal of this mutation adversely affects the CLUMPS score significance. Conversely, a negative Δlpvalue indicates that the mutation does not cluster significantly with other mutations. In TP53, we found both categories of mutations with positive and negative Δlpvalues (Figure 1C). For example, mutations at R248 and I195 showed negative Δlpvalues, while mutations at R273 had positive Δlpvalues, indicating that these 2 groups of TP53 mutations may exert their effects in different ways. Two of the mutations with negative Δlpvalue, R248 and S241, were at the DNA-binding interface, suggesting that these mutations may interfere with the DNA recognition by TP53. In contrast, mutations with positive Δlpvalues, such as R158, V156, and Y205, were clustered within structural domains of TP53 that were distant from the DNA-binding interface. These mutations may affect the function of TP53 through different mechanisms compared with the ones that are unclustered. We further observed that the Δlpvalue of the WAPscore for the TP53 mutation was significantly different between SOX11-negative and -positive patients (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 4B). This implies that the SOX11-positive patients tend to have mutations that cluster together in the TP53 structure compared with SOX11-negative patients (Figure 1C). The hotspot mutations at the C47 and Y44 of CCND1 affecting the weighted average proximity (WAP) score were not in direct contact with its binding partner CDK4, but in a loop region that packs between 2 helices and maintains a half helical turn in the loop (Supplemental Figure 4E). The significance was supported by the observation that both mutations can increase CCND1 protein stability and promote ibrutinib resistance in MCL (28).

To delineate the roles of recurrent mutations in MCL biology, we examined genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9 perturbation screen results from DepMap (https://depmap.org/portal/) for leukemia and lymphoma as well as our own CRISPR/Cas9 perturbation screen results in the MCL cell line JeKo-1. Silencing of SP140, SMARCA4, PCLO, TP53, and TRAF2 in JeKo-1 cells conferred a cell-growth advantage, while knockdown of these genes in other cell lines had modest or no impact on cell growth (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 3C), indicating that these genes may act as tumor suppressors in MCL.

Leveraging our WES data set, we identified 4 mutation signatures prevalent in MCL using the MutationalPatterns pipeline (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B,and ref. 29). This includes an age-related signature involving C-to-T transitions at CpG sites; a c-AID signature characterized by increased C>T/G mutations at a known activation-induced cytidine deaminase (AID) hotspot (SBS84); an enzyme essential for somatic hypermutation of germinal center B cells; and signatures 5 and 40, common signatures that were prevalent in most cancers and leukemia/lymphoma, respectively. The c-AID signature mainly comprised clustered mutations (Supplemental Figure 5C). Of note, most of the signatures contributed by aging-related signature and signature 40 (range: 36.2%–100%, median 68.8%, Supplemental Figure 5D).

Copy number alterations in MCL. With this data set, we identified 20 recurrent somatic copy number alterations (SCNAs) (Figure 1A and Figure 2A; q value ≤ 0.1, frequency ≥ 10%). Of note, the tumor-only pipeline generated highly correlated SCNA calls in the 89 paired samples, which were well correlated with FISH results (receiver operating characteristic [ROC], P < 0.001 for del[17p], del[13q], del[11q]) (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7). In addition to previously reported SCNAs linked to OS (del[9p], del[17p], del[13q], and del(8p23.3]; refs. 18, 30), we also identified driver SCNAs, including del(15q11–13) and amp[11q13.3) (Figure 1A).

Figure 2 Recurrent SCNAs, cooccurring genetic events, and clinical association. (A) Significant CN amplifications (left, red) and deletions (right, blue). Left sides of the mirror plots show the incidence of significant focal CNA events. Right sides of the mirror plots show q values for each region. Genes located in the peak of relevant cytobands are listed. (B) Pairwise associations between recurrent genetic alterations found in the 134 MCL samples. Low and high cooccurrence are shown in blue and red, respectively. Intensity of the color reflects the odds ratio. Statistically significant association as determined by q value is marked by asterisks. (C) Number of samples with cooccurrence of the indicated genetic events in the cohort of 134 MCL samples. Significance of Fisher’s exact test indicated by q.

To determine how SCNAs affect gene expression, we performed an integrative analysis in samples with WES and RNA-Seq data (n = 48). We focused on identifying genes that showed significant changes within the deleted or amplified regions by comparing samples with or without the lesions. Pathways that were significantly affected by amplification included RNA catabolic and translation pathways (EIF4G1, RPL4, DDX6, PRL15) and the MYC pathway (MYC, NME1). Pathways that were perturbed by deletion included DNA repair and cell cycle (ATM, CDKN1B, POT1) and RNA splicing (HNRNPK, NCBP1, SRSF1) (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D).

Our WES data set revealed significant relationships between several genetic alterations (Figure 2B). In addition to known cooccurrence between TP53 mutation and del(17p), ATM mutation and del(11q), del(9p21.3) and del(17p) (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C), we also observed a high cooccurrence of del(9p21.3) with del(8p) (q < 0.001) and del(13q) (q = 0.004; Figure 2C). Moreover, we found low cooccurrence of genetic alterations such as mutations in TP53 and ATM or del(11q) (Supplemental Figure 8B; q < 0.05), indicating tumor cells harboring these events may originate from a different genetic trajectory.

Association of genetic features with clinical outcomes. We examined associations between genetic alterations and key MCL features. Overall, we observed a high number of SCNAs associated with unmutated IGHV status and SOX11 expression (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). The c-AID mutation signature was strongly associated with mutated IGHV status, while the aging signature correlated with unmutated IGHV and SOX11 expression (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). Moreover, the number of SCNAs was able to predict clinical outcomes (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F).

We examined the prognostic significance of somatic mutations. Mutations in SP140, SMARCA4, TRAF2, and PCDH10 were predictive of poor progression-free survival (PFS) (Figure 3, A and B). SP140 mutations occurred at 8% frequency in our cohort, and 9 out of 11 mutations were frameshift and nonsense mutations that resulted in a truncated form of SP140 (Figure 3A), highly suggestive of loss-of-function mutations. We further identified 10 samples (7.5%) harboring SP140 deletion (loss of 2q36.3–37.1), all of which showed downregulation of SP140 expression compared with samples lacking the deletion (Figure 3, C and D). Mutation or deletion of SP140 was predictive for shorter PFS and OS and associated with SOX11 expression, suggesting this gene may be a potential tumor suppressor in MCL (Supplemental Figure 9G and Supplemental Figure 10A). Consistent with previous publications (25, 31), the presence of TP53 or NOTCH1 aberrations was associated with shorter PFS (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C, and Figure 3E). Of note, TP53, NOTCH1, and PCDH10 mutations as well as the SP140 mutation/deletion retained significance for PFS and OS when MIPI risk and IGHV mutation status were added (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Associations of somatic mutations with clinical outcomes. (A) Lollipop diagrams of selected putative driver genes showing mutation subtype, position, and frequency. Bottom: y axis indicates the number of identified mutations in the COSMIC database. (B) Kaplan-Meier plots (with log-rank P values) of PFS and OS associated with presence and absence of selected mutations. (C) Samples with SP140 mutations or deletions did not overlap in the cohort. (D) Deletion of SP140 affected its gene expression. SP140 expression TPM value was extracted and plotted from MCL samples with SP140 deletion, mutation, or WT. *P < 0.05. (E) Forest plots of the multivariate analysis of MIPI risk groups and individual genetic factors for PFS and OS in our MCL cohort.

We then assessed the contribution of recurrent SCNAs to MCL progression. Consistent with previous observations (30, 32–35), loss of 17p13.3 (35%) and 9p21.3 (40%) predicted inferior PFS and OS (Supplemental Figure 11), and this remained significant in the multivariate analysis (Figure 3E). Recurrent SCNAs in this cohort including del(12p13.31), del(13q14.2), del(15q11–13), del(8p23.3), and amp(13q31) were also associated with shortened PFS and OS (Supplemental Figure 11), but this was not significant in multivariable analysis (Figure 3E). Del(9p21.3), del(1p21.1), del(11q22.3), del(13q14.2), and del(6q25.3) were associated with unmutated IGHV and SOX11 expression (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 9G). Most of the genetic alterations also remained significant among patients who received the cytarabine-based regimen (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E).

We further gained insights into the contribution of the most frequent deletion in MCL, the chromosome 9 deletion. We first examined genes that may render cell-growth advantage through analysis of our CRISPR/Cas9 perturbation screen in JeKo-1 cells and found that many critical tumor suppressors were located on chr9, including CDKN2A, SMARCA2, FBXO10, and TOR1B (Figure 4A; z score ≥ 1). We next classified the WES samples with del(9) into 3 groups based on the deleted region: 9p–, 9q–, or large region (both 9p/9q) (Figure 4A). Del(9p) was more frequent (23/54) than del(9q) (14/54) or both (17/54; Figure 4A). These deletions also influenced gene expression as reflected by our unsupervised RNA-Seq analysis of MCL samples containing and lacking these deleted regions (Figure 4B). Consistent with a previous study (36), we found that 24 downregulated genes on chr9 were significantly associated with PFS and OS (Figure 4C; HR < 1; P < 0.05), and all 3 types of deleted regions were predictive of inferior clinical outcomes (Figure 4D, log rank paired comparison, P < 0.05) irrespective of the size and location of the deleted region.

Figure 4 Deletion of chromosome 9 was associated with poor survival. (A) Chromosome 9 deletion in samples from our cohort. Top: blue line indicates percentage of MCL samples with chromosome 9 deletion at the location. Known tumor suppressors and oncogenes present on chromosome 9 are color coded based on their z score in the CRISPR/Cas9 screen in JeKo-1 cells. Bottom: deletions in 9p (purple), 9q (blue), or large regions (dark red) in samples from our cohort. Homozygous minimal 9p deletions are marked in red. CCF (Supplemental Methods) of chromosome 9 deletion is shown in gray scale. (B) Unsupervised clustering analysis of gene expression in chromosome 9 distinguishes MCL samples with deletions in different region. (C) Volcano plot of genes on chromosome 9 that are differentially expressed between MCL samples that have and do not have chromosome 9 deletions. Downregulated genes that were significantly associated with shorter PFS and OS are indicated in red (Cox’s regression HR <1, P < 0.05). (D) Kaplan-Meier plots of PFS and OS according to type of chromosome 9 deletion.

Coordinate genetic signatures classify MCL into 4 subsets that have unique gene expression patterns and distinct clinical behavior. To identify genetic subtypes based on shared genetic features in MCL, we applied a nonnegative matrix factorization (NMF) consensus clustering algorithm (37, 38) to 35 recurrent genetic alterations and discovered 4 robust subsets of tumors characterized by distinct genetic signatures (Supplemental Figure 12A and Figure 5A). The 4 subtypes differed significantly in PFS and OS (Figure 5B; P < 0.001). Patients with the C1 subtype had a more favorable outcome than those with C2, C3, and C4 subtypes. Median PFS was not reached for C1 and was 41.2 months for C2, 30.7 months for C3, and 16.1 months for C4 (log rank, P < 0.001). Five-year OS rates for C1–C4 were 100%, 56.7%, 48.7%, and 14.2%, respectively. Differences in survival of patients of the 4 subtypes also remained significant among patients who received the cytarabine-based regimen (Supplemental Figure 12B). Moreover, molecular cluster was an independent risk factor when MIPI risk and IGHV mutation status were included in the multivariate analysis; however, this was mainly driven by C4 and C1 (Supplemental Figure 12C; C4 vs. C1, P = 0.017).

Figure 5 Coordinate genetic signatures group MCL into 4 clusters associated with clinical outcome. (A) Nonnegative matrix factorization (NMF) consensus clustering was performed using all somatic mutations and SCNAs in the 134 MCL samples (columns). Clusters 1 to 4 are shown with their associated landmark genetic alterations (boxed for each cluster). Left bar graph shows the correlation of genetic alterations associated with each cluster (q value, Fisher’s exact test). Nonsynonymous mutations, black; low-level deletion (1.0 ≤ CN ≤ 1.7 copies), light blue; high-level deletion (CN ≤ 1.0 copies), dark blue; low-level amplification (3.7 ≥ CN ≥ 2.3 copies), orange; high-level amplification (CN ≥ 3.7 copies), red. Header shows cluster association (C1, black; C2, green; C3, blue; C4, red), clinical group (cMCL, yellow green; nnMCL, light green), Sox11 expression (negative, green; positive, brown), MIPI risk (high risk, dark pink; intermediate risk, median pink; low risk, light pink), pathology status (blastoid or pleomorphic, crimson; classic, bright lilac), and treatment regimen (standard cytarabine-based aggressive regimen, dark blue; other regimen, light blue). (B) Kaplan-Meier plots of PFS and OS of patients grouped into the 4 clusters. *P < 0.05, log-rank test.

To determine the robustness of these genetic clusters, we assessed whether these genetic alterations can stratify MCL patients using a published genetically well-annotated MCL cohort for validation (26) (Barcelona cohort, Figure 6, A–D). Projection of cluster features classified patients into 4 distinct clusters, with C1 having a favorable clinical course and C2 and C3 falling in between C1 and C4. There was significant statistical difference among clusters (P = 0.001), in which C1 versus C4 (P < 0.001), C2 versus C4 (P < 0.035), and C3 versus C4 (P = 0.014) reached significance in the pairwise test.

Figure 6 Molecular cluster and gene expression signature validated in Barcelona cohort. (A) Sample inclusion description in the validation cohort. (B) Projective nonnegative matrix factorization consensus clustering was performed using genetic alterations identified from our discovery cohort (Figure 5A). Clusters 1–4 are shown with their associated landmark genetic alterations (boxed for each cluster). Header shows cluster association (C1, black; C2, green; C3, blue; C4, red). (C) Kaplan-Meier plots of OS of patients grouped into the 4 clusters. P indicates log-rank test. Number indicates samples included in each cluster. (D) Integration of genetic and transcriptomic analyses identified gene expression signatures for each genetic subset. The heatmap was generated using normalized enrichment score (NES). Asterisks indicate the significance level of the enrichment.

To explore phenotypic differences among the MCL genetic subtypes, we performed an integrative analysis using matched RNA-Seq data (n = 48) across the 4 subsets (Figure 7, C1–C4, n = 12, 11, 16, and 9, respectively). We first assessed whether the recurrent mutated genes identified from WES were expressed at the RNA level and discovered most of these mutations were highly expressed (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). Likewise, the frequent SCNAs also resulted in significant dysregulated gene expression (Figure 7A), which we further validated by reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) analysis of MCL samples containing and lacking the SCNAs (Supplemental Figure 13C). Our analysis revealed that each genetic subset has a unique gene expression pattern (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 14A). Consistent with the differing cellular origins for the 2 types of MCLs (1, 5), C1 was enriched for gene expression signatures of memory B cells and C2, C3, and C4 appeared to have a signature of CCR6-negative light zone B cells or naive B cells (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 14A). We further tested a previous reported 16-gene signature that distinguished cMCL and nnMCL (39) and found that 35 out of 36 C2–C4 patients were classified as cMCL while 9 out of 12 C1 patients were classified as nnMCL (Supplemental Figure 14B).

Figure 7 Integrative analysis of genome and transcriptome reveals a unique gene expression signature in each cluster. (A) Recurrent somatic mutations, SCNAs, and gene expression associated with SCNAs. Top panel: x axis shows the chromosome location of recurrent somatic mutations; y axis indicates the frequency of mutations detected in our MCL cohort (n = 134). Genes shown in purple have a mutation incidence of greater than 5%. Bottom panel: left y axis indicates proportions of CN deletion (DEL) and amplification (AMP). Each dot represents a gene at its chromosome location. Genes with absolute CN < 1.7 or > 2.3 were defined as deleted or amplified, respectively. Genes with a deletion incidence > 10% are shown in blue, and genes with an amplification incidence > 10% as red. (B) Integration of genetic and transcriptomic analyses identified unique gene expression signatures for each genetic subset. The Hallmark and KEGG gene sets and Signature database were used for Gene Set Enrichment Analysis. The heatmap was generated using normalized enrichment score (NES). Red indicates an upregulated pathway in the cluster compared with other clusters, while blue indicates a downregulated pathway. Asterisks indicate the significance level of the enrichment. (C) Proposed model for the 4 MCL subgroups. Clusters 1–4 were all associated with distinct genetic events and gene expression signatures. C1 had indolent disease and carried memory B cell gene signature. C2–C4 had more aggressive clinical courses and expressed CCR6-negative light zone or naive B cell gene signature.

C1. The C1 group included 16% of samples. Most of the C1 samples were IGHV mutated and featured mutant CCND1, TP53, and amp(11q13). Most of the TP53 mutations in C1 had negative WAP scores (Supplemental Figure 4B). Patients with and without TP53 mutations had similar OS (P = 0.470, Supplemental Figure 15, A and B). Those in the C1 group had the lowest SOX11 expression (Supplemental Figure 15C). Phenotypically, C1 was enriched with a memory B cell phenotype and active BCR signaling (Figure 5A, Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 14A). We observed enrichment of BCR signaling in the Barcelona cohort, although it was insignificant due to the small amount of available microarray gene expression data (Figure 6D).

C2. The C2 group included 23% of samples. Of 31 samples in C2, 28 harbored del(11q) (minimal deleted region contains ATM), while 19 of these 28 samples had a cooccurring ATM mutation. Consistent with these genetic lesions, genes involved in DNA replication, DNA repair, and hyperproliferation were all upregulated (Figure 7B). Expression of genes involved in TNF-α signaling via the NF-κB pathway and IFN-α and IFN-γ response was significantly enriched in both discovery and validation cohorts (Figure 6D and Figure 7B).

C3. The C3 group included 32% of samples. Besides enriched NOTCH1 mutations, the C3 group also harbored mutations in NSD2 (WHSC1), KMT2D, and SP140 as well as amp(13q) and del(6q). In contrast with C2, we observed significant downregulation of genes implicated in TNF-α signaling via the NF-κB pathway and IFN-γ response, but with activated NOTCH signaling. Additionally, BCR signaling, MYC targets, and IL-2 STAT5 signaling were all downregulated in C3 in both discovery and validation cohorts (Figure 6D and Figure 7, B and C).

C4. The C4 group included 28% of samples. This subtype harbored the most SCNAs, including deletions del(17p), del(13q), and del(9p) and mutations TP53 and TRAF2 (Figure 5A). Mutations in TP53 were enriched for positive WAP score and predicted for poor survival in C4 (Supplemental Figure 15A). Phenotypically, C4 had gene signatures of the active MYC pathway, hyperproliferation, and light zone CCR6-negative B cells in both discovery and validation cohorts (Figure 6D and Figure 7, B and C). C4 was associated with the highest incidence of blastoid or pleomorphic MCL (25.0%, P = 0.016) and SCNAs (P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 15, C and D), but had the lowest contribution to the clustered cAID mutation signature (P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 15E). Consistent with this, C4 had the worst clinical outcome, with median PFS and OS of 16.1 and 30.0 months, respectively.

Temporal ordering of genetic events and clonal evolution during progression of MCL. To understand intratumoral heterogeneity and identify the relationship of clonal and subclonal genetic events, we used the ABSOLUTE algorithm (40) to determine cancer cell fraction (CCF) for each of the genetic lesions from our 134 patients. We classified a mutation or SCNA as clonal when the CCF was greater than 0.9 and subclonal otherwise (41–43). In total, we identified 516 clonal and 173 subclonal events. Del(11q22.3), del(9p21.3), and ATM mutations tended to be clonal events, while mutations in NSD2, PCLO, KMT2C, and LRP1B were more likely to be subclonal events (Figure 8A; P < 0.05).

Figure 8 Clonal driver events associated with clinical outcomes. (A) CCF values for each sample affected by a recurrent genetic alteration across all 134 samples. Median CCF values are shown (top, bars represent the median and interquartile range for each genetic alteration). Alterations with a CCF value of greater than 0.9 were defined as a clonal event. The cumulative proportion of a recurrent genetic alteration found as clonal (blue) or subclonal (red) in the cohort is shown in bottom plot. (B) Computational inference of temporal order of genetic alterations in MCL. Arrows indicate when paired clonal and subclonal genetic alterations were found in the same sample. Dashed lines indicate the temporal order was found in 3 or more samples; solid lines that the temporal order was found in 5 or more samples. (C) Kaplan-Meier plot of PFS according to the number of clonal driver events.

We further inferred temporal relationships between pairs of genetic events. We first identified instances in which a clonal event was found together with a subclonal event within the same sample, as these pairs reflected the acquisition of one lesion (clonal) followed by another (subclonal). We obtained 22 clonal and subclonal pairs and constructed a temporal map of the evolutionary trajectories of MCL based on the connections (Figure 8B). Both mutations and SCNAs could be early events (all started with IGH-CCND1 translocation), with 6 points of departure involving mutated ATM, CCND1, del(1p), del(11q), amp(8q), and del(9q) (Figure 8B). The number of clonal events, but not of subclonal events, was associated with clinical outcomes (PFS and OS, P < 0.001; Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 16, C and D), highlighting the initiating genetic events and complex genetics driving the clinical outcomes.

To assess clonal evolution in relation to disease progression, we analyzed CCFs for each alteration in 33 longitudinally collected samples from 16 patients (Supplemental Figure 16A) and used PhylogicNDT to cluster dynamic changes and construct a phylogeny tree over the time points (Figure 9, A–C, Supplemental Figure 17, and ref. 44).We observed 3 patterns of tumor evolution upon treatment: (a) no clonal evolution, no change in number of clones, CCF change < 0.2 (n = 1 pair); (b) modest clonal evolution, 0.2 ≤ CCF change ≤ 0.5 (n = 4 pairs); (c) drastic clonal evolution, CCF change > 0.5 (n = 11 pairs) (Figure 9D). Although the time intervals between collection of first and second samples were essentially identical between drastic evolution and modest or no evolution (Figure 9E; 30.0 vs. 28.1 months, P = 0.861), drastic evolution showed a higher number of clusters and was significantly associated with poor survival (Figure 9, E and F, median survival from second sampling 17.1 months vs. not reached, P = 0.023), revealing a strong association between clonal evolution and increased disease aggressiveness. Five out of 11 patients whose samples showed drastic evolution (4 cases from C1 or C3 to C4, 1 case from C1 to C2) also had a cluster change, while all 5 patients whose samples showed modest or no evolution retained the same cluster status (Supplemental Figure 17). Patients whose samples showed cluster changes had poor survival after relapse even though their relapse interval appeared to be longer (Supplemental Figure 16, E and F), showing that genetic heterogeneity drives the progression of disease.