Nuclear IL-33 as a growth and survival agent within basal cells

Commentary 10.1172/JCI153203

Pulmonary and Critical Care Division, Department of Medicine, and Cardiovascular Research Institute, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

IL-33 is a well-studied cytokine that resides normally within nuclei but can be released by cell damage or stress to then signal via a single receptor widely expressed on immune cells to promote host resistance and type 2 allergic immunity. In this issue of the JCI, Wu et al. used a well-established model of mouse Sendai viral infection to show that IL-33 was induced in distal lung airway epithelium, specifically in cell-cycling basal cells. IL-33 induced cell-cycling basal cells to expand and migrate into the alveolar compartment, presumably to restore barrier function. However, restoring barrier function with airway-derived cells may also result in persistent alveolar metaplasia. Surprisingly, nuclear IL-33 in this system acted cell autonomously, independently of release and conventional ST2 (IL1RL1) receptor signaling. The findings uncover a signaling role for nuclear IL-33 in viral activation of mouse basal cells and add to the well-known “alarmin” function of IL-33.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.