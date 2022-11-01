Haploinsufficiency of CYP8B1 associates with increased insulin sensitivity in humans

Complete loss-of-function mutations in CYP8B1 identified in humans. We sequenced CYP8B1 in 8112 Singaporean Malay and Chinese individuals, identifying 100 nonsynonymous variants (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152961DS1). Of these, 58 were predicted to be possibly or probably damaging by the functional prediction tool Polyphen 2.0 (Polymorphism Phenotyping; http://genetics.bwh.harvard.edu/pph2/), and 41 were predicted to be damaging by SIFT (sorting intolerant from tolerant; http://sift-dna.org). We generated all 100 variants in human CYP8B1 cDNA, quantified the product generated by each variant, and found a spectrum of defective CYP8B1 activities, classified as complete loss of function (CLOF) (<15% activity of wild-type), partial loss of function (PLOF) (15% to 85% activity of wild-type), or benign (>85% activity of wild-type) (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1). We identified 23 CLOF, 50 PLOF, and 27 benign CYP8B1 variants. A total of 138 individuals carried CLOF, 84 individuals carried PLOF, and 237 individuals carried benign variants. Additionally, 296 individuals carried synonymous variants. To the best of our knowledge these represent the first described human CYP8B1 mutations. A total of 7357 individuals carried no CYP8B1 variants, from whom controls were recruited. All carriers were heterozygous. No homozygotes or compound heterozygotes carrying CLOF mutations were identified.

Figure 1 Identification of loss-of-function mutations in CYP8B1. CYP8B1 was Sanger sequenced in 8112 individuals and 100 nonsynonymous variants, frameshifts, and insertions/deletions in the coding region were identified. Each variant was generated by site-directed mutagenesis in human CYP8B1 cDNA; in vitro assays were performed to quantify the CYP8B1 product 7α,12α-dihydroxy-4-cholesten-3-one for each variant, which was then graphed as a percentage of the substrate generated by wild-type CYP8B1. Twenty-three complete loss-of-function mutations in CYP8B1 were identified. n = 3–6 per variant, with each n performed in triplicate. Data are mean ± SEM. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Baseline characteristics of CYP8B1 mutation carriers and controls. We recruited 23 heterozygous CLOF CYP8B1 mutation carriers, and 41 age-, sex-, BMI-, and race-matched controls to our clinical study. Table 1 lists baseline characteristics. Mutation carriers had significantly decreased total cholesterol/HDL-C (P = 0.04) and APOB/APOA-I (P = 0.04) ratios, suggesting reduced risk for atherosclerosis. In addition, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) levels were decreased by approximately 50% in the mutation carriers (P = 0.06), suggesting reduced systemic inflammatory status and lower atherosclerotic risk in carriers (5). Although nonsignificant, liver fat was decreased by approximately 30% in carriers, suggesting reduced hepatic steatosis.

Table 1 Baseline characteristics of study cohort

Altered BA pool in heterozygous CYP8B1 mutation carriers. CYP8B1 mutation carriers have not been described so far. Thus, CYP8B1’s role in human BA metabolism has not been directly evaluated. A schematic of the neutral BA synthesis pathway is shown in Figure 2A. No significant differences in the CYP8B1 product 7α,12α-dihydroxy-4-cholesten-3-one were observed in carrier plasma (Supplemental Table 2). However, total downstream 12α-hydroxylated BAs were decreased by 52% (median [IQR] nmol/L: controls, 1449.9 [1442.5]; carriers, 692.5 [577.1]; P = 0.0002) (Supplemental Table 2). CYP8B1’s substrate 7α-hydroxy-4-cholesten-3-one was increased (controls, 5.9 [7.4]; carriers, 11.8 [16.4] nmol/mL; P = 0.02), resulting in a 63% decrease in the CYP8B1 product/substrate ratio (controls, 0.06 [0.032]; carriers, 0.022 [0.009]; P < 0.0001) (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 2 Altered plasma bile acid composition in heterozygous carriers of CYP8B1 mutations. CYP8B1 is a 12α-hydroxylase, catalyzing the conversion of 7α-hydroxy-4-cholesten-3-one to generate 7α,12α-dihydroxy-4-cholesten-3-one. (A) Schematic of the bile acid synthesis pathway with CYP8B1 indicated. (B) The ratio of CYP8B1 product (7α,12α-dihydroxy-4-cholesten-3-one) to substrate (7α-hydroxy-4-cholesten-3-one) is decreased in mutation carriers. In addition, the ratios of (C) 12α to non-12α bile acids, and (D) cholic acid (CA) to chenodeoxycholic acid (CDCA) are decreased in CYP8B1 mutation carriers. (E) The composition of the plasma bile acid pool is shown in carriers and noncarriers. In italic font are the bile acids significantly different between mutation carriers and controls (also shown in Supplemental Table 2). Data (nonparametric) are shown as box-and-whisker plots with median (horizontal lines), interquartile range (boxes), and whiskers generated by Tukey’s method, and were analyzed using the Mann-Whitney U test.

The primary BA generated by CYP8B1 is the 12α-hydroxylated bile acid, CA (2). Under conditions of reduced CYP8B1, decreased CA and increased CDCA and its derivatives (non–12α-hydroxylated BAs) are expected (Figure 2A). The 12α-hydroxylated/non–12α-hydroxylated BA ratio was decreased by 49% in mutation carriers (controls, 0.57 [0.46]; carriers, 0.29 [0.37], P = 0.003) (Figure 2C). Unconjugated CA was decreased by 42% (controls, 54.5 [59.9]; carriers, 31.8 [17.5] nmol/L; P = 0.01), and both glycine- (P = 0.01) and taurine-conjugated (P = 0.048) CA were decreased (Supplemental Table 2). CDCA did not increase in the carriers. However, the ratio of CDCA and its conjugates (GCDCA and TCDCA) to total BAs (12α-hydroxylated + non–12α-hydroxylated BAs) was increased by 30% in the mutation carriers (controls, 0.46 [0.17]; carriers, 0.60 [0.16]; P = 0.03) (Supplemental Table 2). The CA/CDCA ratio was lower in carriers (controls, 0.20 [0.21]; carriers, 0.10 [0.10]; P = 0.01) (Figure 2D and Supplemental Table 2). The BA profiles are shown in Figure 2E. Overall, ratios of CYP8B1 product/substrate, 12α-hydroxylated/non–12α-hydroxylated BA, and CA/CDCA were significantly decreased, and the ratio of CDCA to its conjugates total 12α-hydroxylated and non–12α-hydroxylated BAs was significantly increased in CYP8B1 mutation carriers, despite the fact that they were heterozygous, and likely harbored 50% or greater wild-type CYP8B1 activity.

Increased peripheral insulin sensitivity in heterozygous CYP8B1 mutation carriers. 12α-Hydroxylated BAs correlate with insulin resistance in humans (3), and 12α-hydroxylated BAs were decreased in the CYP8B1 mutation carriers. Thus, we assessed whether CYP8B1 mutation carriers showed improved insulin sensitivity. Although fasting glucose was unchanged, fasting insulin was decreased by 28% in carriers (controls, 8.9 ± 0.7; carriers, 6.4 ± 0.6 μIU/mL; P = 0.03) (Figure 3, A and B). Accordingly, the homeostatic model assessment for insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) (6) was decreased (controls, 1.7 [1.0]; carriers, 1.1 [0.6]; P = 0.03) (Figure 3C). The Matsuda Index, which measures whole-body insulin sensitivity (7) (controls, 5.4 [4.6]; carriers, 9.0 [4.5]; P = 0.03), as well as QUICKI, another measure of insulin sensitivity (7) (controls, 0.36 ± 0.005; carriers, 0.38 ± 0.007; P = 0.04) (Figure 3, D and E), were increased. During mixed-meal tolerance testing (MMTT), although glucose levels were similar in both groups (ANOVA P = 0.80, area under the curve [AUC] P = 0.65), insulin levels were decreased in carriers (ANOVA P = 0.04; AUC: controls, 5877.8 [4543.5]; carriers, 4215.0 [1907.3]; P = 0.03) (Figure 3, F and G). During hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps, insulin sensitivity index (ISI) was increased by 45% (controls, 104.4 ± 9.0; carriers, 151.6 ± 21.2 mg/min/[kJ/min] × [mL/μIU] × 100; P = 0.02) and the glucose infusion rate (GIR) was increased by 30% in carriers (controls, 66.4 ± 4.3; carriers, 86.4 ± 11.0 mg/min/[kJ/min]; P = 0.046) (Figure 3, H and I). The insulin metabolic clearance rate was also increased (controls, 258.2 [82.5]; carriers, 302.1 [68.1] mL/min/[kJ/min]; P = 0.02) (Figure 3J). The above measures were normalized to resting energy expenditure at clamp initiation (8). Alternate calculations of ISI and GIR normalized to fat-free mass (8) found ISI to be increased by 33% (controls, 10.7 [7.8]; carriers, 14.2 [7.9] [mg/kg/min] × [mL/μIU] × 100; P = 0.04) and GIR by 25% (controls, 7.0 ± 0.4; carriers, 8.8 ± 1.1 mg/kg/min; P = 0.07) in carriers.

Figure 3 Heterozygous carriers of CYP8B1 mutations show increased insulin sensitization. (A) Fasting plasma glucose was unchanged, and (B) fasting plasma insulin levels were decreased in CYP8B1 mutation carriers. (C) Homeostatic model assessment for insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) was decreased, and (D) Matsuda Index (a measure of whole-body insulin sensitivity) and (E) QUICKI (quantitative insulin-sensitivity check index) were increased in mutation carriers. During mixed-meal tolerance testing, (F) plasma glucose levels were unchanged, but (G) plasma insulin levels were decreased in mutation carriers. During hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps, (H) the insulin sensitivity index, (I) glucose infusion rate, and (J) insulin metabolic clearance rate were increased. Error bars in F and G represent SEM. Parametric data in A, B, E, H, and I are shown as scatter plots with mean ± SEM and were analyzed using unpaired t tests. Nonparametric data in C, D, and J are shown as box-and-whisker plots with median (horizontal lines), interquartile range (boxes), and whiskers generated by Tukey’s method, and were analyzed using the Mann-Whitney U test. Data in F and G were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA.

Under fasting conditions, hepatic glucose production (controls, 4.4 ± 0.2; carriers, 4.6 ± 0.2; P = 0.38) (Figure 4A), gluconeogenesis (controls, 2.1 ± 0.1; carriers, 2.3 ± 0.1; P = 0.48) (Figure 4B), and glycogenolysis (controls, 2.2 ± 0.1; carriers, 2.3 ± 0.1; P = 0.58) (Figure 4C) (all mg/kg fat-free mass/min) were not different between carriers and controls. Similarly, during continuous insulin infusion, hepatic glucose production was suppressed to an equal extent in both groups (controls, 1.2 [0.6]; carriers, 1.6 [1.0], mg/kg fat-free mass/min; P = 0.19) (Figure 4D), indicating that hepatic insulin sensitivity was not different between the 2 groups. Together, these data suggest that haploinsufficiency of CYP8B1 significantly increases peripheral insulin sensitivity in humans.

Figure 4 Increased peripheral insulin sensitivity and lower insulin and GLP-1 response during mixed-meal tolerance testing in CYP8B1 mutation carriers. (A) Hepatic glucose production (HGP), (B) gluconeogenesis (GNG), and (C) glycogenolysis (GL) were unchanged under fasting conditions in the CYP8B1 mutation carriers. (D) During hyperinsulinemic clamps, HGP was unchanged between carriers and controls. However, HGP was equally reduced in carriers and controls during hyperinsulinemic clamps compared to fasted conditions. (E) The disposition index, a measure of β cell function, was unchanged, and (F) fasting plasma GLP-1, as well as (G) GLP-1 levels during mixed-meal tolerance testing (MMTT) were significantly decreased in mutation carriers. FFM, fat-free mass. Parametric data in A–C are shown as scatter plots with mean ± SEM, and were analyzed using unpaired t tests. Nonparametric data in D–G are shown as box-and-whisker plots with median (horizontal lines), interquartile range (boxes), and whiskers generated by Tukey’s method, and were analyzed using the Mann-Whitney U test.

A polymorphic nonsense mutation in CYP8B1 associates with lower fasting insulin in 45,231 exomes. To confirm that humans with CLOF CYP8B1 mutations have improved insulin sensitivity, we performed association analyses using the Type 2 Diabetes Knowledge Portal (http://www.type2diabetesgenetics.org), which enables association analyses between coding variation and glycemic traits in 45,231 exomes (9). Of the 100 nonsynonymous CYP8B1 variants (Supplemental Table 1), only 1 (R26X) was both a CLOF mutation (0.6% activity compared with wild-type CYP8B1), common in our study cohort (1.6% mutation frequency in Malays, Genome Aggregation Database [gnomAD v2.1.1, https://gnomad.broadinstitute.org/] allele frequency = 8.58 × 10–5), and present in several copies in the AMP-T2D-GENES data set. Association analyses showed that carriers of R26X had significantly lower fasting insulin levels after adjusting for BMI (P = 0.02; effect size = –1.05; 95% CI [–1.94 to –0.149]). These data are consistent with our findings of increased insulin sensitivity in the face of decreased CYP8B1 activity in the CYP8B1 mutation carriers.

Lower insulin and GLP-1 response during MMTT in CYP8B1 mutation carriers. We next assessed whether increased β cell function contributed to the increased whole-body insulin sensitization in the mutation carriers. The disposition index, a measure of β cell function (10) during MMTT, was unchanged (P = 0.65) (Figure 4E). Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), an incretin hormone, potentiates β cell insulin secretion in response to glucose stimulation (11). Both fasting GLP-1 (controls, 34.3 [26.2]; carriers, 22.9 [18.9] pmol/L; P = 0.04) and GLP-1 during MMTT (AUC: controls, 5847.0 [3051.5]; carriers, 3572.0 [2201.0]; P = 0.04) were decreased (Figure 4, F and G), in line with the reduced insulin levels observed during MMTT. These data show that the lower insulin secretion in mutation carriers maybe in response to improved peripheral insulin sensitivity, to maintain normoglycemia.

BA composition from CYP8B1 mutation carriers increases muscle insulin signaling. Because our data indicated that reduced CYP8B1 activity mainly affects peripheral insulin sensitivity in humans, and skeletal muscle is the principal site of insulin-mediated glucose clearance (12), we determined whether increased muscle insulin sensitization contributed to the observed insulin sensitivity. Human skeletal muscle cells were incubated with CA and CDCA at the ratios of the individuals with the highest (CA/CDCA = 2:23) and lowest insulin sensitivities (CA/CDCA = 21:29). The human insulin receptor has 2 isoforms, A and B, with IRB being the predominant isoform in insulin target tissues, including muscle (13). IRB expression was increased with the carrier BA ratio (noncarrier, 85.8% ± 2.5%; carrier, 100.1% ± 2.5% vs. control; P = 0.002) (Figure 5A), suggesting that the BA composition in mutation carriers may directly impact skeletal muscle insulin signaling. Insulin receptor expression is regulated by the BA-associated transcription factor forkhead box O1 (FOXO1) (14). FOXO1 expression was upregulated in muscle cells exposed to the carrier BA ratio (noncarrier, 106.1% ± 8.3%; carrier, 134.6% ± 8.8% vs. control; P = 0.04) (Figure 5B). Phosphorylated FOXO1(S256) is cytoplasmic, whereas dephosphorylated FOXO1 is retained in the nucleus where it functions as a transcription factor (14). Phospho(S256)FOXO1 was decreased in muscle cells exposed to the carrier BA mix in response to insulin, suggesting increased nuclear localization and transcriptional activity of FOXO1 in carriers (noncarrier, 107.0% ± 14.4%; carrier, 54.7% ± 13.1% vs. control; P = 0.036) (Figure 5C). Phospho-AKT is an established marker of insulin signaling (15). Phospho(S473)AKT was increased by 116% in muscle cells treated with the carrier CA/CDCA ratio in response to insulin (noncarrier, 96.1% ± 3.6%; carrier, 207.9% ± 17.6% vs. control; P = 0.029) (Figure 5D). Additionally, 2-deoxyglucose uptake was increased in muscle cells exposed to the carrier BA ratio in response to insulin (noncarrier + insulin, 145.3% ± 7.1%; carrier + insulin, 198.9% ± 14.1% vs. control; P = 0.004) (Figure 5E), confirming that the BA composition in CYP8B1 mutation carriers led to significantly increased muscle cell insulin signaling and glucose uptake.

Figure 5 Bile acids act directly on the skeletal muscle to increase insulin signaling. Primary human skeletal muscle cells exposed to the CA/CDCA ratio from subjects with highest and lowest insulin sensitivity showed (A) increased expression of the muscle insulin receptor isoform B (IRB), (B) increased expression of the bile acid–associated transcription factor forkhead box O1 (FOXO1), a transcription factor regulating insulin receptor levels, (C) decreased FOXO1 phosphorylation, indicating increased FOXO1 transcription activity, (D) increased AKT phosphorylation, indicating increased insulin signaling, and (E) increased 2-deoxyglucose uptake in muscle cells exposed to carrier CA/CDCA ratio. Increased (F) AKT phosphorylation and (G) 2-deoxyglucose uptake in skeletal muscle cells exposed to the median CA/CDCA ratio from mutation carriers compared to those exposed to the median CA/CDCA ratio of controls. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. CA, cholic acid; CDCA, chenodeoxycholic acid. Data in A–D and F were quantified 15 minutes after insulin stimulation, and data in E and G were quantified 1 hour after insulin stimulation. Data were assessed using unpaired t tests (A–C, normally distributed data), the Mann-Whitney U test (D), 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test (F), or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (E and G). In E–G, the overall ANOVA P value is shown on the top left of the graphs, and individual post hoc test P values are shown for the relevant pairwise comparisons. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

These experiments utilized CA and CDCA ratios of individuals with the highest (CA/CDCA = 2:23) and lowest insulin sensitivities (CA/CDCA = 21:29). Thus, we assessed whether the median CA/CDCA ratio of the mutation carriers (CA/CDCA = 4.5:45.5) would increase muscle cell insulin signaling and glucose uptake when compared with the median CA/CDCA ratio of noncarrier controls (CA/CDCA = 8.3:41.7). Phospho(S473)AKT was increased approximately 2-fold in muscle cells treated with the median carrier CA/CDCA ratio in response to insulin (p-AKT/AKT: noncarrier, 0.72 ± 0.09; carrier, 1.46 ± 0.08; P = 0.0008) (Figure 5F). In line with this, the uptake of 2-deoxyglucose was increased in muscle cells treated with the median carrier CA/CDCA ratio in response to insulin (noncarrier +insulin, 146.1% ± 7.7%; carrier + insulin, 179.5% ± 4.5% glucose uptake vs. control; P = 0.009) (Figure 5G). These data further confirm that the CA/CDCA ratio in carriers increases insulin signaling in human skeletal muscle cells compared with noncarrier controls.

CDCA increases glucose uptake in skeletal muscle cells. The ratio of CDCA and its conjugates to total BAs was increased in heterozygous human CYP8B1 mutation carriers, suggesting that increased CDCA may be sufficient to increase muscle insulin sensitivity. Thus, we next assessed whether CDCA alone was sufficient to increase muscle insulin signaling. Exposure of muscle cells to CDCA, but not CA, increased phospho(S473)AKT in response to insulin (control, 100.0% ± 5.7%; CDCA, 150.2% ± 10.2%; P = 0.0008; CA, 111.0% ± 7.3% vs. control; P = 0.6) (Figure 6A), indicating increased insulin signaling. Muscle cell uptake of 2-deoxyglucose was also increased in response to CDCA, but not CA (control + insulin, 143.3% ± 6.9%; CDCA + insulin, 216.5% ± 16.4%; P = 0.0002; CA + insulin, 158.3% ± 5.2%; P = 0.8) (Figure 6B). Moreover, exposure of myotubes to CDCA resulted in increased Insr and Foxo1 expression (Figure 6, C and D), and decreased phospho(S256)FOXO1 levels (control, 100.0% ± 7.6%; CDCA, 68.6% ± 11.8%; P = 0.047; CA, 76.4% ± 4.3%; P = 0.2) (Figure 6E). To further confirm a direct effect of CDCA on muscle insulin signaling, we performed dose-response experiments. Increasing doses of CDCA significantly increased insulin signaling, assessed by phospho(S473)AKT levels (ANOVA P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 1A), and increased muscle cell 2-deoxyglucose uptake (ANOVA P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 1B), in response to insulin stimulation.

Figure 6 CDCA increases insulin signaling and glucose uptake in skeletal muscle cells. Exposure of skeletal muscle cells to CDCA increases (A) phospho-AKT, indicating increased insulin signaling, and (B) 2-deoxyglucose uptake. CDCA also increases muscle cell (C) insulin receptor (IRB) expression, (D) expression of its transcription factor, forkhead box O1 (FOXO1), and (E) FOXO1 activity, indicated by decreased FOXO1 phosphorylation. These effects on muscle cell insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake are modulated via FOXO1, since inhibition of FOXO1 with the FOXO1-specific inhibitor AS1842856 attenuated the CDCA-mediated increase in (F) insulin signaling, determined by quantification of phospho-AKT, and (G) muscle cell glucose uptake in response to insulin. CA, cholic acid; CDCA, chenodeoxycholic acid. Data in A and C–F were quantified 15 minutes after insulin stimulation. Data in B and G were quantified 1 hour after insulin stimulation. Data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test (A and C–F) or 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (B and G). In all panels, the overall ANOVA P value is shown on the top left of the graphs, and individual post hoc test P values are shown for the relevant pairwise comparisons. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

In addition to CA, levels of circulatory DCA were largely decreased in the CYP8B1 mutation carriers (Supplemental Table 2). However, as with CA, exposure of muscle cells to 10 μmol/L DCA, the highest concentration not toxic to muscle cells, did not result in altered levels of phospho(S473)AKT or glucose uptake (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D) in response to insulin.

Inhibition of FOXO1 reverses the beneficial effects of CDCA on muscle insulin signaling. Our data suggest that a CDCA-mediated increase in muscle FOXO1 activity may contribute to its role in increasing insulin sensitivity. Thus, we assessed the impact of FOXO1 inhibition on CDCA’s ability to increase muscle insulin sensitivity. Treatment of muscle cells with the FOXO1-specific inhibitor AS1842856 (16) attenuated the effects of CDCA on both muscle insulin signaling, assessed by quantifying the phospho(S473)AKT/AKT ratio (control, 0.67 ± 0.08; CDCA, 1.64 ± 0.16; P = 0.0005; CDCA + FOXO1 inhibitor, 0.74 ± 0.16; P = 0.9) (Figure 6F), and on muscle 2-deoxyglucose uptake in response to insulin (control + insulin, 162.2% ± 7.1%; CDCA + insulin, 260.6% ± 10.7%; P < 0.0001; CDCA + FOXO1 inhibitor + insulin, 181.5% ± 13.0% vs. control; P = 0.6) (Figure 6G). These data suggest that CDCA directly increases insulin signaling and glucose uptake in skeletal muscle cells, and also suggest that modulation of FOXO1 activity may represent a pathway through which CDCA increases muscle insulin sensitivity.