Metronidazole treatment rapidly reduces genital inflammation through effects on bacterial vaginosis–associated bacteria rather than lactobacilli

Participant characteristics. This study enrolled a subset of 48 participants from the LACTIN-V clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02766023) investigating the impact of an L. crispatus–based live biotherapeutic on BV recurrence after a standard 5-day course of topical metronidazole (17); these participants were randomly selected from those who attended all clinic visits during the clinical trial (Figure 1). All samples were collected before administration of LACTIN-V or a placebo. Participant sociodemographic characteristics are presented in Table 1. The average age of participants was 31.5 years; most participants identified as either White (41.7%) or Black (41.7%), with a minority of participants identifying as Asian (6.3%), multiracial (2.1%), or unknown (8.3%). The majority of participants reported no intravaginal practices, including douching, within 30 days of the baseline visit or between the baseline and follow-up. Although most participants reported vaginal sex within 30 days of the baseline visit (79.2%), few reported vaginal sex between baseline and the posttreatment visit (27.1%). Most participants (77.1%) reported no hormonal contraceptive use at baseline (Table 1).

Figure 1 Flow chart of study design. This flow diagram was adapted from the original clinical trial by Cohen et al. (17) and expanded to include the selection criteria and sample size for this substudy.

Table 1 Participant sociobehavioral characteristics

Impact of metronidazole treatment on vaginal soluble immune factors. We first assessed the impact of topical metronidazole treatment on log 10 -transformed genital levels of cytokines and other soluble immune factors, including IL-1α, IFN-α2a, IL-17A, IL-6, IP-10, IL-8, macrophage inflammatory protein 1β (MIP-1β), MIP-3α, monokine-induced by IFN-γ (MIG), soluble E-cadherin, and MMP-9. Most soluble immune factors were detectable in over 50% of samples except IFN-α2a and IL17-A, which were dichotomized and reported as detectable or undetectable. Metronidazole treatment induced a rapid and substantial decrease in multiple inflammatory markers, including IL-1α (3.0-fold, P < 0.0001), IL-6 (8.6-fold, P < 0.0001), IL-8 (6.7-fold, P < 0.0001), MIP-1β (3.5-fold, P = 0.0011), MIP-3α (2.8-fold, P = 0.0001), soluble E-cadherin (12.3-fold, P < 0.0001), and MMP-9 (40.9-fold, P < 0.0001; Figure 2) and a drop in the frequency of IL-17A detection (58.3% vs. 22.9%; P = 0.0005; Figure 3). There was no association of baseline immune parameters before metronidazole treatment and sex within 30 days of baseline visit (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152930DS1), hormonal contraceptive use (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4), or type of hormonal contraception (Supplemental Tables 5 and 6).

Figure 2 Rapid impact of topical metronidazole on vaginal immunology and markers of epithelial barrier disruption. Log 10 -transformed vaginal levels of (A) IL-1α, (B) IL-6, (C) IL-8, (D) IP-10, (E) MIP-1β, (F) MIP-3α, (G) soluble E-cadherin, (H) MIG, and (I) MMP-9 were compared before and immediately after metronidazole treatment, using Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test (n = 48). P values are reported above graph.

Figure 3 Rapid impact of topical metronidazole on detectability of vaginal soluble immune factors. Detectability of (A) IFN-α2a and (B) IL-17A was compared before and immediately after metronidazole treatment using McNemar’s test (n = 48). P values are reported above each graph.

CST transitions after metronidazole treatment. Metagenomic data were available for 45 participants (94%) prior to treatment and for 32 participants (81%) after metronidazole treatment. Prior to treatment, all participants’ vaginal CSTs were either characterized by diverse BV-associated bacteria (CST-IV; 40/45, 89%) or L. iners (CST-III; 5/45, 11%) (Figure 4A). Vaginal CSTs were very different immediately after metronidazole treatment, when most participants had CST-III (14/32, 49%) or a CST dominated by L. jensenii (CST-V; 11/32, 31%); the remainder had either CST-IV (5/32, 10%) or a CST dominated by L. gasseri (CST-II; 2/32, 10%) (Figure 4B). Paired comparisons of the relative abundance of key bacterial taxa were consistent with these findings; metronidazole treatment induced an overall decrease in the relative abundance of the BV-associated bacteria Gardnerella vaginalis (P = 0.003), Prevotella species, Atopobium vaginae, and Megasphaera species (all P < 0.001) and an overall increase in the relative abundance of L. crispatus, L. iners, L. jensenii (all P < 0.001), and L. gasseri (P = 0.005) (Figure 5).

Figure 4 Shift of the vaginal microbiome to Lactobacillus spp. predominance after metronidazole treatment of BV. (A) The stacked bar plot shows the relative abundances of the most common vaginal bacterial taxa among participants with clinical BV prior to treatment, organized by community state type (CST; n = 45). (B) The stacked bar plot shows the relative abundances of the most common bacterial taxa immediately after metronidazole treatment, organized by CST (n = 32).

Figure 5 Impact of metronidazole treatment on the relative abundance of BV-associated bacteria and vaginal Lactobacillus species. Forest plot showing the impact of metronidazole treatment on the relative abundance of L. crispatus, L. iners, L. gasseri, and L. jensenii and the BV-associated bacteria Prevotella, G. vaginalis, A. vaginae, and Megasphaera (n = 32). Boxes represent the mean percentage change and whiskers represent the 95% CI. P values were determined with Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test.

Change in the absolute abundance of key bacteria after metronidazole treatment. Although an increase in the relative abundance of an organism can represent an increase in the absolute abundance of the organism of interest, it may also represent a decrease in the absolute abundance of other organisms in the sample while the absolute abundance of the organism of interest remains unchanged. Therefore, we evaluated the impact of metronidazole treatment on the absolute abundance of the BV-associated bacteria G. vaginalis, Prevotella spp., A. vaginae, and Megasphaera spp. and L. crispatus, L. iners, L. jensenii, and L. gasseri by measuring log 10 -transformed copy numbers of each taxon with targeted qPCR. The absolute abundances of each taxon for each CST are displayed in Supplemental Figure 1. This approach demonstrated that metronidazole treatment induced dramatic reductions in the copy numbers of the BV-associated taxa G. vaginalis (2.2-fold), Prevotella spp. (3.8-fold), A. vaginae (3.6-fold), and Megasphaera spp. (3.3-fold; all P < 0.001). However, treatment induced no change in copy numbers of L. iners (0.2-fold reduction; P = 0.245) or L. crispatus (0.2-fold increase; P = 0.563), and while there was a significant increase in the copy numbers of L. jensenii (0.9-fold; P = 0.006) and L. gasseri (0.7-fold; P = 0.006), the magnitude of this change was much less than the decrease in BV-associated bacteria (Figure 6). Lactobacillus spp., G. vaginalis, A. vaginae, and Megasphaera were quantified using multiplex assays. To rule out any impact of the multiplex format on bacterial quantification, we repeated qPCR assays for L. crispatus, L. iners, and G. vaginalis in single-plex with standard curves and generated very similar results (Supplemental Table 7).

Figure 6 Impact of metronidazole treatment on the absolute abundance of BV-associated bacteria and vaginal Lactobacillus species. Forest plot shows change in absolute abundance of L. crispatus, L. iners, L. gasseri, and L. jensenii and the BV-associated bacteria Prevotella, G. vaginalis, A. vaginae, and Megasphaera, represented by log 10 -transformed fold change (n = 48). Boxes represent the mean log 10 -transformed fold change and whiskers represent the 95% CI. P values were determined with Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test.

Associations between immune factors and bacterial abundance. To further explore associations between changes in the absolute abundance of key bacteria taxa and soluble immune factors, we generated a linear mixed model that included the absolute abundances of key vaginal bacteria taxa to predict levels or detectability of soluble immune factors. Participant ID was included in the model as a random effect to allow for the inclusion of correlated observations at both baseline and follow-up without violating the assumption of independence. To account for multicollinearity between BV-associated taxa, the absolute abundance of all BV-associated bacteria (G. vaginalis, A. vaginae, Prevotella spp., and Megasphaera spp.) were combined into a single composite variable (Table 2). Given that many tests were performed, a more stringent P value of 0.01 was used as the significance cutoff. BV-associated bacteria were significantly associated with elevated IL-1α (P < 0.001), IL-6 (P < 0.01), soluble E-cadherin (P < 1 × 10–10), and MMP-9 (P < 0.0001). None of the Lactobacillus species’ absolute abundances were significantly associated with any of the soluble immune factors. To ensure that combining the absolute abundances of BV-associated bacteria into a single composite variable did not skew the results in favor of detecting immune associations, we repeated the analysis with non–iners Lactobacillus species combined into a single composite variable and observed similar results (Supplemental Table 8). The linear mixed model analysis results also remained similar after including hormonal contraception as an independent variable (Supplemental Table 9).