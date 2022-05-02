Tim-3 mediates T cell trogocytosis to limit antitumor immunity

Human patients and samples

Samples of tumor and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from 29 patients with stage IV melanoma were obtained under the internal review board–approved protocols UPCI 05–140 and UPCI 96-099, including 22 men and 7 women, ranging from age 31 to 82, recruited from UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Metastatic sites included skin or soft tissue (20%), lymph nodes (40%), lung (20%), and other visceral locations (20%). The tumor and blood samples were collected before therapy for stage IV melanoma or more than 3 years after the end of IFN adjuvant therapy. Tumor samples were dissociated and enzymatically digested with a tumor dissociation kit (Miltenyi Biotec). Cell suspensions were then aspirated through an 18G needle 10 times and strained through a 70 μm mesh (Miltenyi Biotec) before RBC lysis using ACK lysing buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Human CD45+CD3+ T lymphocytes and CD45+CD3– cells were purified from tumor single-cell suspensions with magnetic separation using REAlease CD3 MicroBead Kit (Miltenyi Biotec). Cells were cultured in complete Iscove’s DMEM (10% human serum, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, 1% l-glutamine, 1% nonessential amino acids [NEAA], and 25 mM HEPES) (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 incubator.

Cells

HLA-A2+NY-ESO-1+ melanoma cell lines UPCI-MEL-285 and UPCI-MEL-136 were derived from metastatic tumors in-house and cultured in complete RPMI 1640 from Thermo Fisher Scientific (10% fetal bovine serum, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, 1% l-glutamine, 1% NEAA). Tumor-reactive NY-ESO-1–specific CD8+ T cell clone 95/3 recognizing the HLA-A2–presented epitope NY-ESO-1 157-165 was generated as previously reported (32), then expanded with allogenic feeder cells in complete Iscove’s DMEM containing PHA (1 μg/mL) (MilliporeSigma) and rhIL-2 (200 IU/mL) (PeproTech). Human DCs were prepared from HLA2+ melanoma patients. PBMCs were incubated for 2 hours in a 75 cm2 flask before removal of nonadherent cells and 3 rinses with 1× Dulbecco’s PBS (DPBS) (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were then cultured for 5 days in AIM V medium (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with 1000 UI/mL GM-CSF (PeproTech) and 20 ng/mL IL-4 (PeproTech). Mature DCs were then obtained by stimulating immature DCs with IL-1β/IL-6/TNF-α (PeproTech, 10 ng/mL) for 2 days. To prepare melanoma lysates, cells were lysed in AIM V medium at a concentration of 1 × 107 cells/mL by 5 rapid freeze-thaw cycles. Cell lysates were centrifuged at 18,000g at room temperature for 10 minutes. Supernatants were collected and stored at −80°C and then used as previously reported (33). Murine melanoma cell line YUMMER 1.7 was provided by Marcus Bosenberg (Yale School of Medicine) and generated as previously reported (43). B16-OVA was provided by Dario Vignali (University of Pittsburgh). Mouse cell lines and mouse TILs were cultured in DMEM: F12 medium (ATCC) with 10% fetal bovine serum and 1% NEAA (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and incubated at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . All cell lines were mycoplasma free as determined by PlasmoTest Mycoplasma Detection kit (InvivoGen).

Flow cytometry and functional assays

The following conjugated mAbs were used in flow cytometric experiments: human antibodies: CD3 (clone UCHT1, Thermo Fisher Scientific), CD8 (clone RPA-T8-RUO, BD Biosciences), CD45 (clone HI30-RUO, BD Biosciences), CD14 (clone MOP-9-RUO, BD Biosciences), CD11c (clone B-ly6-RUO, BD Biosciences), CD209 (clone DCN46, BD Biosciences), PD-1 (clone MIH4, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), Tim-3 (clone 344823, R&D Systems, Bio-Techne), PD-L1 (clone 29E.2A3, BioLegend), A0201 SLLMWITQC NY-ESO-1 157-165 dextramer (Immudex), CD19 (clone HIB19, BioLegend), CD56 (clone MEM-188, BioLegend), granzyme A (clone CB9, Thermo Fisher Scientific), granzyme B (clone GB11, Thermo Fisher Scientific), CD107a (clone H4A3, BioLegend), perforin (clone δG9-RUO, BD Biosciences), IL-2 (clone MO1-17H12, BioLegend), IFN-γ (clone 4S.B3, BioLegend), and TNF (clone MAb11, BD Pharmingen); mouse antibodies: CD107a (clone 1D4B, Thermo Fisher Scientific), CD209 (clone MMD3, BioLegend), PD-1 (clone RMP1-30, BioLegend), Tim-3 (clone 5D12, BD Biosciences), CD3 (clone 145-2C11, BD Biosciences), CD45 (clone 30-F11, BD Biosciences), CD11c (clone N418, BioLegend), PD-L1 (clone 10F.9G2, BD Biosciences), CD8 (clone 53-6.7, Thermo Fisher Scientific), CD4 (clone GK1.5, BioLegend), CD14 (clone Sa14-2, BioLegend), CD19 (clone 6D5, BioLegend), and NK-1.1 (clone PK136, BioLegend).

For B16-OVA tumors, cells were also stained with MHC tetramer for detection of OVA/SIINFEKL-specific T cells (Immudex) and MHC class I molecule Kb bound to the peptide SIINFEKL (Kb-SIINFEKL) H-2Kb (clone 25-D1.16, BioLegend).

PS/annexin V (BD Biosciences) staining was performed after cell surface staining per the manufacturer’s instructions. Cell viability was assessed using LIVE/DEAD fixable violet kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) or Zombie NIR (BioLegend).

For intracellular staining, cells were fixed with BD Cytofix/Cytoperm (for intracellular cytokine stains). T cells were incubated with 10 μg/mL brefeldin A, 0.2 μg/mL ionomycin, and 0.5 μg/mL PMA (all from MilliporeSigma) for 6 hours at 37°C followed by staining and fixation. Single-cell tumor suspensions were stained and sorted on a FACSAria flow cytometer, and data were collected using LSR II and FACSDiva software (BD Biosciences), as well as Aurora and SpectroFlo software (Cytek). Analysis was performed using FlowJo Software v10 (BD Biosciences). In some experiments, data were also collected using ImageStreamX MARK II cytometer with INSPIRE Software (Amnis, MilliporeSigma). The flow rate was set at minimum, and the objective magnification was set at 60×. A multi-fluorophore-labeled sample and a series of single-stained cell samples were used to determine accurate laser settings, avoid oversaturation, and calculate compensations. Gradient root mean square and aspect ratio versus area on the bright-field channel were used during acquisition to ensure collection of focused single cells. At least 5 × 103 live cells were acquired per sample. Data analysis was performed using IDEAS Software (Amnis, MilliporeSigma).

Trogocytosis assays

A total of 10 × 106 cells obtained from melanoma single-cell suspensions were stained with CD45, CD3, CD8, PD-1, and Tim-3 and sorted according to PD-1 and Tim-3 expression under sterile conditions using FACSAria. PD-1+Tim-3– and PD-1+Tim-3hi CD8+ T cells were labeled with PKH67 and then separately coincubated with sorted autologous CD3–CD45+ (effector-to-target ratio, 1:3) and labeled PKH26 at 37°C for 30 minutes before analysis. After coculture, cells were fixed with 1% of paraformaldehyde for 15 minutes. PKH67- and PKH26-labeled cells were then gently transferred to coverslips and mounted with Fluoroshield supplemented with DAPI (MilliporeSigma) prior to analysis with confocal microscopy (Olympus 1002, original magnification 40×, scale bar: 5 μm). Alternatively, after coculture, CD8+ T cells were stained separately with CD11c, CD14, and PD-L1 antibodies prior to flow cytometry analysis with LSR II or ImageStreamX MARK II cytometers. In some experiments, aTim-3.18 (Bristol Myers Squibb, BMS) or aPD-1 (BMS 936558) blocking or IgG4 (DT-1D12-g4P, BMS) isotype-matched control mAbs were added (10 μg/mL). Cells were then stained and analyzed with LSR II or ImageStreamX MARK II cytometers. In some experiments, PHK26-labeled DCs prepared from HLA-A2+ HDs or HLA-A2/NY-ESO-1 157-165–specific CD8+ T cell clone 95/3, respectively, were incubated in the presence of aTim-3.18, aTim-3.22, aPD-1, aPS (clone 1H6 05-719, MilliporeSigma), aPD-L1 (BMS 936559), or isotype-matched control (DT-1D12-g4P, BMS) mAbs for 1 hour at 37oC. Cells were washed with 1× PBS and then cocultured for 5 days (CD8-to-DC ratio, 3:1) in the presence of cognate peptide or irrelevant HIVpol 476-484 peptide (10 mg/mL) prior to flow cytometry analysis.

Fratricide assays

CD8+ TILs obtained from tumor single-cell suspensions were stained and sorted according to PD-1 and Tim-3 expression. PD-1–Tim-3– and PD-1+Tim-3+ subsets were labeled separately with PKH26 whereas PD-1+Tim-3– cells were labeled with PKH67 prior to a 6-hour coculture experiment between PKH67+ cells and PKH26+ cells in the presence of CD107a (human or mouse) antibodies. In other experiments, HLA-A2+ DCs were incubated in the presence of either NY-ESO-1 157-165 or HIVpol 476-484 peptide (10 mg/mL), HLA-A2+NY-ESO-1+ UPCI-MEL 285 freeze-thaw lysates (33), and aTim-3.18 or isotype control mAbs. After 4-hour incubation, DCs were washed 3 times and added to wells with PKH26-labeled NY-ESO-1 157-165–specific clone 95/3 at 37°C. CD8+ T cells were then sorted and added to wells in the presence of PKH67-labeled clone 95/3 for 30 minutes at 37°C (ratio, 1:1) for 6 hours prior to flow cytometry for CD107a expression.

In vitro stimulation with peptides and ELISPOT assay. DCs (1 × 106) obtained from 1 HLA-A2+ HD were incubated with 1 μM recombinant protein (NY-ESO-1 or LAGE-1 ORF2), cell lysates from 2 melanoma cell lines (NY-ESO-1+ MEL 285 or NY-ESO-1– MEL 136, 3 × 106/well), or peptide NY-ESO-1 157-165 for 4 hours at 37°C in the presence of 1 μg/mL LPS (MilliporeSigma) as previously reported (33). In some wells, aTim-3 or aPD-L1 mAbs (10 mg/mL) were added. DCs were subsequently washed 3 times before being added to the CD8+ T cell clone (103/well). Spot numbers and spot sizes were determined with computer-assisted video image analysis (Cellular Technologies). Statistical evaluation was performed with 2-tailed t test. P values less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Animals and in vivo experiments

Six- to 8-week-old C57BL/6J, Cd11ccre, and E8icre mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Mice were implanted with YUMMER 1.7 or B16-OVA tumors. Cells were harvested at approximately 60% to 85% confluence on the day of injection, trypsinized with 0.25% trypsin for approximately 2 to 3 minutes before deactivation with complete RPMI 1640, washed twice with sterile 1× HBSS (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and counted with a Cellometer Auto 2000 counter (Nexcelom Bioscience). A total of 5 × 105 cells were suspended in 100 μL of sterile 1× DPBS and injected subcutaneously into each mouse’s shaved rear flank using a 27G needle (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Mice were monitored at day 6 and every 3 days for the appearance of tumor after injection to begin digital caliper measurements. Two dimensions were taken for calculation of tumor volume according to the equation (W2 × L)/2. When indicated, mice were injected intraperitoneally with 10 mg/kg aTim-3 (RMT3-23), aPD-1 (29F.1A12), aPD-1, and aTim-3 mAbs or an isotype-matched control IgG2a (23A) antibody (BioXCell) at days 11, 14, and 17. Mice were sacrificed at day 21. In addition, untreated mice implanted with YUMMER 1.7 were sacrificed at days 7, 13, and 18 prior to tumor resection and flow cytometry. Tumors were harvested and stored on ice in DMEM: F12 medium with 10% of fetal bovine serum and 1% NEAA (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), then mechanically minced prior to single-cell suspension. For survival experiments, mice bearing tumors of 150 to 200 mm3 were randomized into treatment groups and treated with 10 mg/kg aTim-3 (RMT3-23), aPD-1 (29F.1A12), aPD-1, and aTim-3 mAbs or an isotype-matched control IgG2a (23A) antibody by intraperitoneal injection every 4 days for 3 weeks. Animals whose tumors grew larger than 2000 mm3 were euthanized. Animals whose tumors became ulcerated prior to progression or complete response were euthanized and removed from the study.

Havcr2fl/fl mice were created by the University of Pittsburgh Department of Immunology Transgenic and Gene Targeting core (44). Tim-3 conditional knockout mice were generated by crossing Havcr2fl/fl mice to Cd11ccre and E8icre lines. Deletion efficiency was determined by flow cytometry. YUMMER 1.7 cells (0.5 × 106 cells) were subcutaneously implanted into Havcr2fl/fl Cd11ccre, Havcr2fl/fl E8icre, and Havcr2fl/fl mice as controls. Mice were sacrificed at day 21, and tumors were harvested prior to single-cell suspension and flow cytometry. Mice of both sexes were used throughout the study; sex-matched and age-matched (8–12 weeks) controls were used in individual experiments. Animal experiments were done in accordance with the guidelines of the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at the University of Pittsburgh Animal Research Protection Office.

scRNA-Seq. Tumor biopsies from 18 patients were freshly processed into single-cell suspensions. CD45+ cells were isolated using FACS and processed using 10x Genomics’ Chromium platform for droplet-based scRNA-Seq with the Chromium Single Cell 5′ Library Construction Kit (v1.0 chemistry, PN-PN-1000006), following the CG000086 user guide. The libraries were sequenced on the Illumina NovaSeq 6000 System with a PE150 configuration to an average depth of 46,000 read pairs/cell. Cell Ranger v4.0.0 (10x Genomics) was used to align the sequenced libraries to the GRCh38-2020-A reference genome with default settings. The resulting gene count matrices were analyzed in R 3.6 using the standard workflow of Seurat v3.2.0 (45). Count log normalization was performed with NormalizeData, which divides the feature counts of each cell by the total counts for that cell, multiplied by 10,000, followed by taking the natural log. To remove dead and/or dying cells, cells with a percentage of genes that map to the mitochondrial genome greater than 10% are removed. Additionally, any cell with unique feature counts less than 200 (empty droplets) or greater than 3000 (multiplets) were removed. To integrate the data and remove batch effects, FindVariableFeatures, FindIntegrationAnchors, and IntegrateData were used with default settings. Clustering to identify different myeloid cell groups was performed in 2 steps. First, clustering was performed to find any myeloid-like cells. Second, the myeloid-like cells were isolated, and another round of clustering was performed to identify cell types. The first round of clustering was performed using FindNeighbors and FindClusters with a resolution of 2. Of the 39 clusters identified, 5 had gene signatures resembling myeloid-like cells (Supplemental Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 2). The second round of clustering was performed with the same methods and a resolution of 1. This produced 12 clusters, 5 of which were identified as monocytes, 2 as cDCs, and 5 as nonmyeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Table 3). The cDC and monocyte clusters were combined and the cells separated into HAVCR2+ (Tim-3) and HAVCR2– populations based upon a normalized expression cutoff of 0.5. Differential gene expression was performed with FindMarkers using default settings. Twenty genes had an adjusted P < 0.5. All of these were upregulated in the HAVCR2+ population. This gene list was processed using the Metascape web portal (46).

Crystallography and protein expression and purification

For Tim-3 IgV domain expression, DNA encoding residues 22 to 132 of human Tim-3, or residues 20 to 133 of murine BALB/c residues subcloned into pET47b with N‑terminal 6x‑His followed by 3C cleavage tags, was expressed in E. coli BL21(DE3) (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Purification and refolding were done following the previously published protocol for murine Tim-3 (19). Inclusion bodies were purified, solubilized with urea, and refolded before affinity purification on Ni Sepharose excel (GE Healthcare, now Cytiva) followed by size-exclusion chromatography (SEC) on a HiLoad 26/600 Superdex 200 pg column (GE Healthcare). For crystallography, Tim-3.18 Fab was expressed by transient transfection into Expi293 cells (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Following 5 to 6 days of transient expression, the supernatant was harvested, filtered, and purified via a C‑terminal 6x-His tag on the heavy chain using Ni Sepharose excel to isolate recombinant protein followed by SEC on either HiLoad 26/600 Superdex 75 pg or 200 pg (GE Healthcare). The antibodies Tim-3.18 and Tim-3.22 were expressed by transient transfection into Expi293 cells and purified via Protein A MabSelect SuRe (GE Healthcare). Human Tim-3-mFc fusion protein was expressed in CHO cells (ATCC) and purified via Protein A MabSelect SuRe followed by SEC. RMT3-23 was purchased from BioXCell. Mouse Tim-3 extracellular domain fused to human Fc was purchased from R&D Systems, Bio-Techne. Crystals of Tim-3.18:hTim-3 IgV complex were grown in hanging drops at 22°C containing 1 μL protein and 1 μL well solution consisting of optimized conditions of 0.1 M MES pH 7.0 and 14.6% to 15.4% PEG 3350 (both from MilliporeSigma). Single crystals were harvested with glycerol as the cryoprotectant and flash frozen in liquid nitrogen. Data collection was conducted at Industrial Macromolecular Crystallography Association-Collaborative Access Team at Advanced Photon Source using Pilatus-6M detector (Dectris). Diffraction images were processed with Global Phasing software and phased using Phaser with VH/VL models of Tim-3.18 (MOE, Chemical Computing Group) with Fab constant regions from PDB 4NZU and hTim-3 IgV from PDB 5F71. Multiple rounds of refinement were done using Refmac (47), Coot (47), and Phenix (48).

Yeast display epitope mapping

A 2-micron plasmid encoding human or murine BALB/c Tim-3 extracellular domain inserted upstream of a myc-Sag1 element was created to display Tim-3 on yeast strain BJ5464 (ATCC). GeneMorph II random mutagenesis kit (Agilent) was used with the low mutation rate protocol supplied by the manufacturer. Antigen expression was assessed with mouse anti-myc (clone 9E10, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and polyclonal goat anti-mouse–APC secondary (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Yeast cells were gated to isolate singlets with positive antigen expression and negative binding by aTim-3 Fab and subsequently expanded. An unselected yeast population was included as a reference. After 2 rounds of selection, yeast plasmids were isolated using Zymoprep Yeast Plasmid Miniprep II (Zymo Research), and DNA libraries were created using the Nextera XT preparation kit (Illumina) to generate fragments followed by MiSeq sequencing.

To determine epitope positions, frequencies of amino acid mutations were counted for each position, including a reference sample from an unselected yeast population. Mutation frequencies for each library were normalized using the median of geometric mean ratios across samples (49); positions causing loss in binding were denoted having log 2 enrichment ≥ 2 relative to median mutation frequency within the sample. Positions were excluded from the putative epitopes if they were involved in a disulfide bond or buried in the protein interior.

Determination of binding kinetics and affinities via surface plasmon resonance

Binding kinetics were measured with a Biacore T200 surface plasmon resonance instrument (GE Healthcare) at 37°C. The running buffer was 10 mM HEPES, 150 mM NaCl, and 0.05% (v/v) Tween 20 at pH 7.4 supplemented with 1 g/L BSA. Binding of human Tim-3 to aTim-3.18 and aTim-3.22 was measured in a single-cycle kinetics measurement. The antibodies were captured on a CM4 chip with preimmobilized anti-human IgG Fc capture pAb (Southern Biotech, catalog number 2081-01), and human Tim-3 was injected as an analyte in increasing concentrations of a 5-membered, 5-fold dilution series with 1 μM top concentration, followed by a dissociation phase in running buffer and regeneration of the capture surface with 75 mM phosphoric acid. Each antibody was measured in duplicate in different cycles and on different flow cells. Binding of mouse Tim-3 to RMT3-23 was measured in a multicycle kinetics measurement. RMT3-23 was captured in increasing surface densities on flow cells 2, 3, and 4 of a CM4 chip with preimmobilized anti-murine IgG capture pAb (Cytiva catalog number BR100838). Mouse Tim-3 was injected as an analyte in a 5-membered, 3-fold dilution series with 730 nM top concentration and a duplicate injection at 240 nM. Each analyte injection was followed by a dissociation phase in running buffer and regeneration of the capture surface with 10 mM glycine (MilliporeSigma) pH 1.7. All data were double referenced using flow cell 1 and a buffer injection before fitting to a 1:1 Langmuir binding model with mass transport using Biacore T200 Insight Evaluation Software 3.1 (GE Healthcare).

Cell-free PS blocking assay

PS liposomes were produced by transferring 2 mg of PS into a borosilicate glass tube and dried from the solvent before adding 1 mL of PBS. The tube was then vortexed and sonicated gently by immersing a sonotrode microtip and using the lowest power setting in 0.5 second pulses, until a cloudy emulsion formed (approximately 15 seconds). The resulting liposomes in PBS were vortexed again and extruded by passing 11 times through an extruder (LiposoFast from Avestin) using a membrane with 100 nm pore size. An Octet HTX instrument (ForteBio) was used to test if aTim-3 mAbs could directly block the interaction of PS liposomes with Tim-3. The assay was performed at 25°C in PBS pH 7.4 supplemented with 1 g/L BSA. Human Tim-3–mouse Fc fusion protein was captured on anti-mouse Fc tips. Mouse Tim-3–human Fc fusion protein was captured on anti-human Fc tips. Captured Tim-3 was first saturated with an antibody (aTim-3.18, aTim-3.22, RMT3-23, or nonblocking anti-mouse aTim-3 control mAb), and then binding of PS liposomes was tested. The observed PS binding signal was normalized to the highest binding response in the assay.

Statistics

Statistical analyses were performed in Prism Software (GraphPad). The normality of each variable was evaluated using the Shapiro-Wilk test. For normally distributed data, the comparison between 2 groups of data was performed using unpaired or paired 2-tailed t tests, and the comparison between multiple groups of data was performed using ordinary or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s or repeated measures 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Šídák (paired data) multiple comparisons test (all conditions). When data were not normally distributed, 2 paired groups of data were compared with Wilcoxon’s matched pairs signed-rank tests, and multiple groups of data were compared with Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple tests (unpaired data) or Friedman’s test followed by Dunn’s multiple tests (paired data). Linear regressions were evaluated with Pearson’s correlation tests. Differences between groups in tumor volume were analyzed by Mann-Whitney U test. All experimental data are presented as mean ± SD or mean ± SEM. Significant differences (P < 0.05) were indicated for each figure and defined with *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Study approval

Samples from patients were obtained after receipt of written informed consent under the internal review board–approved protocols UPCI 05–140 and UPCI 96-099 at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Animal experiments were done with the approval of the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at the University of Pittsburgh Animal Research Protection Office.