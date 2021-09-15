Dominance of Alpha and Iota variants in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine breakthrough infections in New York City

Alpha and Iota variants dominate vaccine breakthrough infections in metropolitan New York. A total of 126,367 fully vaccinated individuals were recorded in our electronic health records by April 30, 2021, of whom the majority (123,511, 98%) were vaccinated with mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech = 103,166 and Moderna = 20,345), and the rest (2856) with the adenovirus-based Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, administered as a single dose. We recorded 101 cases of vaccine breakthrough infection (77 Pfizer/BioNTech, 17 Moderna, and 7 Janssen) between February 1 and April 30, 2021, representing 1.4% of the 7147 total SARS-CoV-2–positive cases in our healthcare system and 0.08% of the fully vaccinated population in our medical records. Out of the 101 cases, 76 cases (75%) yielded full SARS-CoV2 genomes (61 Pfizer/BioNTech, 11 Moderna, and 4 Janssen) that passed quality control (QC) and allowed us to determine the Pango lineage and mutations across the viral genome, including the spike gene. The median cycle threshold (Ct) value for the 101 breakthroughs was 27 (range 13–42). As expected, the 25 excluded breakthrough cases with low genome coverage and failed QC had significantly higher Ct values (median: 34, range: 27–42) than the 76 samples with full viral genome coverage (P < 0.0001, Mann Whitney test), which had Ct values below 36 (median: 24, range: 13–36) (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 RT-qPCR Ct values in postvaccine breakthrough infections. (A) Ct plots of samples that yielded a full genome with sufficient coverage to determine lineage and mutations (QC passed: >23,000 bp and >4000× coverage) compared with those that failed (QC failed: <23,000 bp or <4000× coverage). (B) Ct plots of all samples that passed QC, by lineages, B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.526 (Iota), compared with all others. Hospitalized cases are shown in larger sized black symbols.

Although B.1.1.7 (Alpha) infection has been associated with overall higher viral load and lower Ct values (36, 37), the Ct values in our recorded breakthrough infections were not significantly different for B.1.1.7 compared with B.1.526 (Iota) or all other variants (Figure 1B).

Among the 76 COVID-19 cases after vaccination with adequate SARS-CoV-2 genome coverage, the median age was 48 years, 37 were male and 39 were female. Seven required hospitalization for COVID-19, among whom there was one death in an elderly patient with multiple comorbidities who already was on in-home oxygen previous to post-vaccination COVID-19 infection and had a lengthy stay at the ICU (Tables 1 and 2 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152702DS1).

Table 1 Vaccine breakthrough study population, less than 60 days after completion of vaccination

Table 2 Vaccine breakthrough study population, more than 60 days after completion of vaccination

The distribution of Pango lineages in the 76 vaccine breakthroughs was as follows: 26 (34.2%) had B.1.1.7, 31 (40.7%) had B.1.526 (including sublineages B.1.526.1 and B.1.526.2), 1 (1.3%) had P.1, and 18 (23.7%) had other variants (Supplemental Figure 1). Among the 1046 sequences from the group of unvaccinated patients, 304 (29.0%) had B.1.1.7, 423 (40.4%) had B.1.526 (including sublineages B.1.526.1, B.1.526.2, and B.1.526.3), 12 (0.07%) had P.1, and 307 (29.3%) had other variants. Of the 7 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 4 were infected with B.1.1.7, including the fatal case, 2 with B.1.526, and 1 with B.1 (containing P681H; not a VOC or VOI). All hospitalizations due to COVID-19 occurred in patients who got infected less than 60 days after completion of the vaccination series (Table 1). There were no hospitalizations in patients who were infected more than 60 days after completion of the vaccination series (Table 2).

VOCs and VOIs are equally distributed in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals with infections. To compare vaccinated breakthrough infection cases with unvaccinated controls statistically, we included 1046 unvaccinated individuals from the same study cohort who became SARS-CoV-2 infected in the same study months (February–April 2021) as the vaccine breakthrough cases. A χ2 test for rejecting the null hypothesis of equal Pango lineage distributions (B.1.1.7, B.1.526, and other variants combined) between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients resulted in a P value of 0.70.

To address confounding and other sources of bias arising from the use of observational data, we estimated a propensity score for the likelihood of full vaccination (38), and successfully matched all 76 vaccinated patients to unvaccinated patients, including age, sex, county of residence, and study month (February, March, and April 2021) as covariates. The standardized mean difference between the matched pairs was 0.0263, reduced by 96.9% from 0.738 prior to matching.

Supplemental Table 2 shows the distribution of variants in the matched pairs. McNemar’s test of the null hypothesis of equal distributions between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, assessing the 3 VOCs/VOIs separately, could not be calculated due to sparse data. When we collapsed the table to reflect all VOCs/VOIs compared with other variants, McNemar’s test resulted in a P value of 0.692 (Supplemental Table 3). Thus, vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in the metropolitan New York area were similarly affected by the regionally circulating VOCs and VOIs. In addition, there was no clear association among vaccinated patients between type of vaccine received and Pango lineage (χ2 test, P = 0.63).

Widespread phylogenetic dispersal of vaccine breakthrough sequences among unvaccinated controls. As a way to ascertain potential bias in our sampling, we carried out a phylogenetic analysis of our 76 breakthrough sequences in the context of 1046 unvaccinated SARS-CoV-2–positive controls (selected randomly as part of our greater New York genomic surveillance area) together with subsampled sequences from the United States as well as globally, the latter 2 groups based on Nextstrain builds of GISAID sequences (Figure 2). The main variants circulating in the New York area (purple) between the months of February and April 2021 were B.1.1.7 and B.1.526. Accordingly, our vaccine breakthrough samples (orange branch symbols and gray rays) mostly engaged B.1.1.7 and B.1.526 clades and were interspersed among the unvaccinated controls as well as other United States sequences. There was no evidence of extensive clustering that might indicate onward transmissions or transmission chains of vaccine breakthrough infections. Instead, they were widely distributed and appeared to mostly involve independent clusters of infections.

Figure 2 Maximum likelihood tree of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine breakthrough, unvaccinated matched control, and global reference sequences. IQ tree of 4923 SARS-CoV-2 full-genome sequences (base pairs 202–29,657 according to Wuhan-Hu-1 as reference), including 76 vaccine breakthrough (orange) and 1046 unvaccinated control SARS-CoV-2 sequences from our NYU cohort (greater NYC area) (purple) together with 1361 other US (cyan) and 2440 non-US global reference sequences (black). The tree was generated with a GTR+I+G substitution model and 1000 bootstrap replicates. The substitution scale of the tree is indicated at the bottom right. The branches of the tree are colored as indicated. Vaccine breakthrough sequences are highlighted by orange triangles as branch symbols and gray rays radiating from the root to the outer rim of the tree. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 among the vaccine breakthrough infections are indicated by black triangles (h). The variants responsible for most vaccine breakthrough infections in our study cohort are labeled with respective Pango lineages (WHO classification in parenthesis).

Enrichment of N-terminal domain deletions and receptor binding domain escape mutations in vaccine breakthrough compared with unvaccinated control sequences. To screen whether vaccine breakthrough preferentially occurred with distinct vaccine escape mutations, we performed a comparative analysis of spike mutations between case and control groups. In our aligned data set of 76 vaccine breakthrough and 1046 unvaccinated control sequences, spike mutations (compared with Wuhan-Hu-1) occurred at 230 amino acid residues. While most of these sites were more frequently mutated in control cases (182 sites), and with 1 site (D614) being equally mutated in both groups (100% D614G), 47 sites exhibited increased mutation rates in the vaccine breakthrough group (Figure 3A). Interestingly, the degree of enrichment (Δ mut) was higher at the 47 breakthrough-enriched sites compared with the 182 sites enriched in controls. Contributing factors presumably included random mutations in the absence of immune pressure in controls, adaptive selection of immune escape mutations in vaccine breakthroughs, but also uneven case numbers in both groups. When we disregarded unique mutations per data set in our calculations, the mutation analysis yielded 23 distinct spike sites with enriched mutations in breakthrough infections (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 4). Although individual sites did not achieve significance in Fisher’s exact tests, the array of sieved mutation sites drew a striking pattern of N-terminal domain (NTD) deletions (ΔY144 and ΔV69-H70), receptor binding domain (RBD) mutations (E484K, N501Y, and K417N/T), an S1 mutation known to modulate the RBD up or down positioning (A570D/V) (39), a mutation right in front of the furin binding site known to affect/improve S1/S2 cleavage (P681H/R) (40), and also C-terminal mutations in S2 (T716I, S982A, T1027I, and D1118H), all of which have been associated with enhanced immune evasion, ACE2 receptor binding, and/or recurrence in VOCs/VOIs (24, 41). The overrepresentation was most pronounced for E484K, followed by A570D/V, P681H/R, and ΔY144, which surpassed background spike mutation levels in unvaccinated controls (compared with Wuhan-Hu-1) by more than 12-fold. Higher levels of NTD deletion ΔY144 as well as S1 mutation A570D/V were based on the (nonsignificant) overrepresentation of the B.1.1.7 variant in breakthrough cases (34.2%) compared with nonvaccinated controls (29.0%), and, in the case of ΔY144, were supported by a slight difference in frequencies of sublineage B.1.526.1 with its characteristic ΔY144 deletion in breakthrough (9.2%) versus control cases (8.4%; Supplemental Figure 1). Higher levels of P681H/R mutations in breakthrough cases traced back to infections with B.1.1.7 but also other viruses carrying this mutation (e.g., within lineage B.1.575 and B.1.1.519). RBD E484K mutations were found in different B.1.526 subsets (Iota and B.1.526.2 sublineage) and occurred more frequently in breakthrough compared with control cases (Supplemental Figure 1).