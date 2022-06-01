Peripheral monocyte–derived cells counter amyloid plaque pathogenesis in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease

Fate-mapping studies. Male APP/PS1 mice [B6;C3-Tg(APPswe,PSEN1dE9)85Dbo/Mmjax, ref. 43; The Jackson Laboratory, MMRRC stock no. 34928, maintained as C57BL/6 × C3H strain] carrying the mTomato-lox-STOP-GFP cassette in the Rosa26 locus (The Jackson Laboratory, stock no. 007676) (44) and Flt3 promoter–driven Cre transgene (as it is expressed on the Y chromosome, ref. 29; RosamTmG:Flt3-Cre; both mice were of the C57BL/6 strain) were generated. Littermate male mice without the APP/PS1 transgene were employed as controls. Cre-mediated excision of the mTomato cassette permits expression of GFP exclusively in monocytes and is not observed in microglia, which are derived from primitive hematopoietic precursors in the yolk sac. Mice were sacrificed beginning at 6 months of age. After thorough perfusion with PBS to remove circulating blood cells, one brain hemisphere was homogenized; mononuclear cells were isolated on a percoll gradient, as previously described (45); and live cells were evaluated using flow cytometry. The other hemisphere was used for histology.

Studies with splenectomy. Splenectomy and sham surgery was performed in 4.5-month-old female APP/PS1 mice (sham, n = 22; splenectomy, n = 29), following previously described surgical technique (46). The animals were randomly assigned to the splenectomy procedure. Animals were anesthetized with induction of 3%–4% isoflurane and maintained at 2%. A left-side dorsal incision was made lateral to the spine, and the abdominal cavity was entered. The splenic blood vessels were ligated, and the spleen was removed by transecting the vessels just distal to the ligature. The skin incision was closed with wound clips. Sham surgery was performed without ligating blood vessels and removing the spleen. Following surgery, mice were aged to 8.5 months (±0.5 months); blood was collected for flow cytometry, and brains were harvested for histological analysis. Peripheral blood was used to perform flow cytometry experiments. Mice were cheek bled via the facial vein, and red blood cells were lysed in lysis buffer (BD Pharmlyse). Nucleated peripheral blood cells were then washed once in PBS and incubated with appropriate antibodies in PBS containing 0.2% BSA on ice for 40 minutes and analyzed on a FACScan flow cytometer (BD). Fluorescence data were analyzed by FlowJo, BD FACS Diva analysis software. A mixture of the following mixture was used for flow cytometry: FITC anti-mouse CD11b (Bioscience); APC anti-mouse CD115 (Biolegend); APC-cy7 anti-mouse Ly6G (Biolegend); PE anti-mouse CD43 (Bioscience); PerCP-cy5.5 anti-mouse Ly6c (Bioscience); and Pacific Blue anti-mouse CD45 (Biolegend). In a separate cohort, splenectomy was performed in male APP/PS1 mice carrying the mTomato-loxp-STOP-GFP cassette in the Rosa26 locus and Flt3 promoter–driven Cre transgene at approximately 5.5 months of age, and brains harvested at 9.5 months of age to assess for presence of GFP+ cells adjacent to plaques.

Flow cytometry. Mice were cheek bled via the facial vein in 20 μL EDTA (100 mM), and red blood cells were lysed in lysis buffer (BD Pharmlyse). Nucleated peripheral blood cells were then washed once in PBS and incubated with appropriate antibodies in PBS containing 0.2% BSA on ice for 20 minutes, and cells were analyzed on a Fortessa or LSR II (BD). Blood monocytes were stained by Pacific Blue anti-CD45 (30-F11, Biolegend), APCCy7anti-CD11b (M1/70, Biolegend), APC anti-CD115(AFS98, eBioscience), and PerCP anti-Ly6C (HK1.4, Biolegend). Brain parenchymal cells were stained by Pacific Blue anti-CD45, APCCy7 anti-CD11b, and PECy7 anti-Ly6G (1A8, Biolegend). Flow cytometric data were analyzed by FlowJo, BD FACS Diva analysis software.

Immunohistochemistry. Brains were perfused, removed, and divided into hemispheres. One hemisphere was fixed for 24 hours in 4% paraformaldehyde fixative in 0.1 M phosphate buffer (PB) (pH 7.4) and then transferred to a solution containing 30% sucrose in 0.1 M PB overnight. The tissue was then sectioned (30 μm) and immunostained using antibodies delineated below. Brain sections were permeabilized and blocked with 0.3% Triton X-100/ 3% dry milk in 0.01 M PBS for 30 minutes followed by incubation with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C and fluorescently labeled secondary antibodies at 37°C for 1 hour. Primary and secondary antibodies employed are shown in Supplemental Table 2. GFP-tagged cells in the cortex, immunostained with Iba1 or CD11b, were counted in 6 equally spaced sections and expressed as a percentage of the total number of Iba1 and CD11b cells per section. Slides were mounted and examined with a Nikon A1Rsi Confocal Microscope (Washington University Center for Cellular Imaging). In control sections, the primary antibody was substituted by 3% dry milk in 0.01 M PBS. GFP-tagged cells in the cortex (which are near the amyloid plaques) were immunostained with Iba1, CD11b, or CD68; counted in 3 equally spaced sections (180 μm apart), and expressed as a percentage of the total number of Iba1-, CD11b-, and CD68-expressing cells per section. For analysis of GFP-tagged cells in the choroid plexus, meningeal, and perivascular structures, GFP+ cells were expressed as a percentage of total CD45- or CD68-expressing cells.

Assessment of amyloid plaques. For X-34 staining, brain slices were mounted on glass slides. Tissue was permeabilized with 0.25% Triton for 30 minutes and stained with X-34 dissolved in a solution of 40% ethanol in water, pH 10, for 20 minutes. Tissue was then rinsed in distilled water and mounted. For amyloid staining, sections were permeabilized with 0.3% Tween-20 in Tris-buffered saline (TBS-T20) for 10 minutes, and endogenous peroxidase activity was quenched by a 10-minute treatment with 0.3% H 2 O 2 solution in TBS. Tissue was washed with TBS, blocked with 3% dry milk in TBS-T20 for 1 hour, and incubated with anti-Aβ antibody (HJ3.4, 1:1000) antibody overnight. A fresh solution of streptavidin and horseradish peroxidase–conjugated biotin (1:400, Vector Laboratories) was applied to tissue for 90 minutes, followed by 0.025% 3-3′-diaminobenzidine tetrachloride in 0.25% NiCl and 0.05% H 2 O 2 for 10 minutes. The plaque load in 6 equally spaced sections (180 μm apart) per mouse were analyzed and expressed as a percentage area of the cortex.

In situ hybridization by RNAscope technology. RNAscope Multiplex Fluorescent Assay was combined with an immunofluorescence technique to detect transcripts for Tmem119, Ccr2, and Hexb, in concert with imaging amyloid plaques (HJ3.4 antibody) and microglia (Iba1 antibody) in the mouse brain tissue. The RNA scope probe for the Ccr2 gene is Mus musculus chemokine (C-C motif) receptor 2 (Ccr2) mRNA (catalog 501681, Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.). The RNA scope probe for the Tmem119 gene is Mus musculus transmembrane protein 119 mRNA (catalog 472901-C2, Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.). The RNA scope probe for the Hexb gene is Mus musculus hexosaminidase B (Hexb) mRNA (catalog 314231-C1, Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.). For fluorescent detection of mRNA signals, the fluorophores Opal 570 (1:2000) (Opal570 Reagent Pack, PN FP1488001KT, Akoya Biosciences) and Opal 520 (1:2000) (PN FP1487001KT, Akoya Biosciences) were used. Based on the manufacturer’s fixed frozen tissue protocol, mouse brain cryostat sections (30 μm thickness) postfixation, were processed for target retrieval, protease treatment, hybridization with target probes, preamplifier, amplifier, and Opal dye incubation (RNAscope Multiples Fluorescent Reagent Kitv2 Assay, ACD). Briefly, after fixation in 4% paraformaldehyde in 0.1 M PB for 40 minutes, brain sections were incubated in citrate buffer (10 nmol/L, pH 6) maintained at a boiling temperature (100°C–103°C) using a hot plate for 10 minutes, rinsed in deionized water, and immediately treated with RNAscope protease III at 40°C for 30 minutes. Hybridization with probes was performed for 2 hours at 40°C, followed by serial RNAscope Multiplex FFLv2 AMP steps at 40°C for 30 minutes, 30 minutes, and 15 minutes, respectively. Opal Dye fluorophore was applied on the sections at 40°C for 30 minutes. After RNAscope staining, the sections were processed for fluorescence immunohistochemistry staining. The RNAscope 3-plex Negative control probe and the RNAscope 3-plex positive control probe were used to assess tissue RNA integrity, assay procedure, and background signals. The Microscopic Imaging Nikon A1Rsi Confocal Microscope (Nikon) was used for imaging and analysis. Analysis of GFP+CCR2+ cells in the choroid plexus and meningeal and perivascular structures was performed in 4 sections/mouse and is reported per unit area.

Biochemical assessment of Aβ levels. To measure Aβ, dissected cortices or hippocampi were homogenized in PBS and then in 5 M guanidine in TBS, pH 8.0 (to extract fibrillar and membrane bound Aβ). Aβ x–40 and Aβ x–42 were assessed using mouse monoclonal capture antibodies HJ2 (anti-Aβ35–40) and HJ7.4 (anti-Aβ37–42), respectively, and a biotinylated central domain antibody, HJ5.1 (anti-Aβ13–28), was used as the detecting antibody, followed by streptavidin-poly-HRP-40 (Fitzgerald Industries), as previously described (47). All ELISA assays were developed using Super Slow ELISA TMB (MilliporeSigma), and absorbance was read on a Bio-Tek Epoch plate reader at 650 nm. Standard curves were generated from synthetic human Aβ 1–40 or Aβ 1–42 peptides (American Peptide).

Statistics. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM. Assumptions of normality were examined by visual display and Shapiro-Wilk test. Log transformation to natural base was applied for data that were not normally distributed. Statistical differences were assessed with the unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test for 2 experimental groups (Prism, version 5.2) for data that were normally distributed. For data that failed normality testing, Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was employed. For data sets with a small sample size (Figure 2D), a permutation test was used to compare the mean between 2 groups (independence_test () in R package coin) (48). A 2-tailed P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal studies were approved by the IACUC at Washington University School of Medicine.