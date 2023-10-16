A systematic analysis of the human immune response to Plasmodium vivax

P. vivax triggers IFN-stimulated inflammation. Six malaria-naive volunteers were infected with P. vivax (clone PvW1) by direct blood challenge (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152463DS1). These cryopreserved parasites originate from a naturally infected donor in Thailand and have been reset by mosquito transmission (see ref. 26 for details). All volunteers reached the treatment threshold (5,000 or 10,000 parasite genome copies per mL with or without symptoms, respectively) within 12–16 days of inoculation (Figure 1, A and B). Whole blood samples were taken at baseline (day before challenge), during infection (C7 for 7 days after challenge), at the peak of infection (diagnosis), after drug treatment (T6 for 6 days after treatment), and 45 days after challenge (memory time point). The majority of adverse events (including symptomatology, hematology, and blood chemistry) peaked within 24 hours of treatment. Notably, all volunteers exhibited pronounced lymphopenia (Figure 1C), serum transaminases were elevated in 5 of 6 volunteers, indicating liver injury (Figure 1D), and pyrexia was a common outcome of infection (26).

Figure 1 Plasmodium vivax triggers IFN-stimulated inflammation. (A) Study design and sampling time points. (B) Circulating parasite density was determined twice daily by qPCR. Pretreatment measurements are shown as solid lines, posttreatment measurements as dotted lines. The limit of quantification (20 genome copies/mL) is shown by a black line. (C and D) Full blood counts and blood chemistry measured (C) lymphocyte frequencies and (D) the concentration of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) throughout infection and convalescence. In B–D, each line represents 1 volunteer (n = 6). (E) Multiplexed plasma analytes were measured using a custom Legendplex assay. Each row in the heatmap is an analyte and each column a plasma sample. Samples from v09 were excluded after failing QC (n = 5). Linear regression was used to identify analytes that varied across the volunteer cohort at each time point (compared with baseline) and these are ordered by FDR. FDR < 0.05 was considered significant after adjusting for multiple testing (Benjamini-Hochberg). Only 17 of the 39 analytes measured are shown (those with the lowest FDR) and the color of each tile corresponds to the row-wise z score–transformed concentrations. In C and D, the memory time point is 90 days after challenge and in E, memory is 45 days after challenge.

Next, we sought to capture the acute-phase response to P. vivax by quantifying 39 plasma analytes using a custom bead-based protein assay. To identify analytes that varied significantly through time, we fit linear regression models for each analyte in the form of analyte~timepoint+volunteer using log 10 -transformed concentrations and time point as a categorical variable. After correcting for multiple testing, we found 12 analytes with an FDR of less than 0.05 (Figure 1E). All significantly varying analytes increased in abundance and peaked at diagnosis (except IL-18, which peaked at T6). The analyte with the lowest FDR was IFN-γ, indicating a robust type I inflammatory response, which has been extensively described in febrile disease (including vivax malaria; refs. 24, 25, 27). In agreement, analytes associated with the recruitment (CCL2, CXCL9, and CXCL10) and activation (IL-12, IL-18, and IL-21) of inflammatory monocytes and CD4+ T cells were also induced. And furthermore, D-dimer (a biomarker of intravascular fibrinolysis that is intimately linked to systemic inflammation; ref. 28) was significantly increased. All analytes had returned to baseline levels by 45 days after challenge. Collectively, these data demonstrate that P. vivax triggers a type I inflammatory response that coincides with hallmark features of clinical malaria, including lymphopenia, pyrexia, and fibrinolysis. Importantly, symptoms and plasma analytes rapidly return to baseline levels after parasite clearance, with the exception of IL-18 and alanine aminotransferase (ALT), which peak 6 days after drug treatment.

Inflammation is followed by proliferation in peripheral blood. To further characterize the systemic response to P. vivax, we used bulk RNA sequencing to resolve changes in whole blood gene expression through time. We first grouped samples by time point and then used DESeq2 (29) to perform pairwise comparisons with baseline samples. In this way, we could identify changes in gene expression that were shared across the volunteer cohort, and we used an adjusted P (P adj ) value of less than 0.05 for significance. To take into account the drop in lymphocytes at diagnosis, we performed differential blood counts, which revealed that myeloid cells increased by 13.6% at the peak of infection (Figure 2A). We therefore only considered significant genes with an absolute fold-change greater than 1.5 so that differential expression could not merely be explained by lymphopenia (assuming myeloid/lymphoid cells share similar transcriptional activity). Using these 2 thresholds, we found that the transcriptional response peaked at diagnosis, with 2,221 differentially expressed genes (DEGs). Of note, there were no DEGs prior to diagnosis, indicating that P. vivax does not induce detectable changes in gene expression when infection is subpatent (below 5,000 to 10,000 parasites per mL). This is in line with previous observations (24). The number of DEGs dropped to 298 at T6 and surprisingly most of these were unique to this time point, suggesting that a distinct transcriptional response follows drug treatment.

Figure 2 Inflammation is followed by a transcriptional signature of proliferation. (A) Proportion of lymphocytes, monocytes, neutrophils, and eosinophils in whole blood at baseline, diagnosis, T6, and 90 days after challenge (memory). The mean frequency is shown for each time point (n = 6). Note that the relative increase in abundance of myeloid cells between baseline and diagnosis is 13.6%. (B and C) Genes that were differentially expressed in whole blood at diagnosis (B) and T6 (C) (relative to baseline, P adj < 0.05 and fold-change > 1.5) were used to create a gene ontology (GO) network in ClueGO. Each node represents a GO term and node size is determined by enrichment-adjusted P value. GO terms that share more than 40% of genes are connected by a line and organized into discrete functional groups (each given a unique color). The major functional groups are highlighted and labeled with a representative GO term. (D) The log 2 (fold-change) (log 2 FC) of signature genes associated with IFN signaling, type I inflammation, and proliferation are shown in whole blood at diagnosis and T6 (relative to baseline). Genes are ordered by unsupervised hierarchical clustering (denoted by the dendrogram) and those that were not differentially expressed (P adj > 0.05) are shown with a fold-change of zero. Asterisks indicate that common gene names have been used. In B–D, n = 6 per time point.

To directly compare the biological functions of the host response at diagnosis and T6, we used gene ontology (GO) network analysis. ClueGO assigns significant GO terms based on differential gene expression and then groups them into functional networks by relatedness (30, 31). The transcriptional response at diagnosis was dominated by upregulation of innate signaling and defense pathways, including GO terms associated with NF-κB signaling, leukocyte migration, and cytokine production (Figure 2B). On the other hand, the GO terms unique to T6 related to chromatin remodeling and cell cycle progression rather than inflammation (Figure 2C). When we looked at the signature genes associated with these diverging networks, we found that the top hits at diagnosis were downstream targets of IFN signaling and critical regulators of host metabolism and T cell activation (for example, IDO and PDL1) (Figure 2D). Importantly, many of these genes have been shown to be upregulated in purified monocytes and neutrophils isolated from P. vivax–infected patients (17, 18). In contrast, the top DEGs after drug treatment included regulators of nuclear division and proliferation. This gene signature is unlikely to derive from activated myeloid cells, which are terminally differentiated and do not proliferate in peripheral blood. Instead, these data suggest that we are capturing activated lymphocytes as they return to the circulation 6 days after parasite clearance.

Proliferation coincides with the appearance of activated T cells. It is well known that T cells are recruited out of circulation during infection and activated within the inflamed spleen (32, 33); by studying their phenotype as they reenter peripheral blood, it may be possible to examine T cell priming and (by extension) the tissue environment in human malaria. To explore this idea, we leveraged cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) to achieve single-cell resolution of T cell activation and differentiation. To examine these data, we first used uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) (34) to visualize the phenotypic diversity of T cells at each time point. Cells close to each other in the UMAP space are phenotypically similar, whereas dissimilar cells are far apart. Remarkably, we found that the global structure of the T cell compartment appeared stable between baseline and diagnosis despite the profound loss of lymphocytes from peripheral blood (Figure 3A). On the other hand, a dense population of T cells appeared de novo at T6 when lymphocyte counts returned to baseline values (Figure 1C). Inspection of marker expression showed that these were predominantly CD4+ T cells with an effector memory (CD45RO+CCR7–) and activated (CD38hiBcl2lo) phenotype (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 1). The latter marker combination revealed that P. vivax could activate up to one-quarter of the entire T cell compartment (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Proliferation coincides with the appearance of activated T cells. Whole blood was preserved within 30 minutes of blood draw at baseline, C10, diagnosis, and T6. Samples were stained with a T cell–focused antibody panel (details in Supplemental Table 2) and acquired on a Helios mass cytometer. (A) UMAP plot colored by cell density and split by time point; labels indicating the location of each major T cell subset are shown (refer to Supplemental Figure 1 for the expression of lineage and memory markers). (B) Expression of CD38 and Bcl2 across the UMAP projection at T6; each marker is independently scaled for visualization. In A and B, data from all volunteers were concatenated and split by time point (n = 6). (C) Stacked bar chart showing the sum of activated (CD38hiBcl2lo) T cells at each time point; each bar represents 1 volunteer (n = 6) and bars are color-coded by lineage.

To comprehensively describe these phenotypic changes, we used FlowSOM clustering (35) to assign each T cell to one of 34 unique clusters and then tracked the frequency of each cluster through time (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). To identify differentially abundant clusters at each time point (relative to baseline), we performed linear regression on cell count data using edgeR (36, 37). We found that no clusters were differentially abundant at C10 (FDR < 0.05 and absolute fold-change > 2) and only 1 cluster at diagnosis (a decrease in CD161+ γδ T cells). That only 1 of 34 clusters significantly changed in their relative size as the host became lymphopenic indicates that T cells are proportionally pulled out of circulation regardless of lineage or function. Using the same significance cutoffs, we identified 9 clusters that increased in abundance at T6, comprising 5 CD4+ and 2 CD8+ T cell subsets plus 1 mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT) cell and 1 γδ T cell subset (Figure 4, A and B). Crucially, all displayed a CD38hiBcl2lo phenotype (Figure 3B and Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Plasmodiumvivax activates every T cell lineage. (A) UMAP plot showing all 34 T cell clusters (left) and those that were differentially abundant at T6 (right) (relative to baseline, FDR < 0.05 and fold-change > 2). Data from all volunteers and time points were concatenated for clustering, and each cluster has a unique color. (B) Heatmap showing the relative abundance of T cell clusters through time. Each row is a T cell cluster and each column a sample; clusters are ordered by log 2 (fold-change) (log 2 FC) at T6 (relative to baseline). Only 24 of the 34 T cell clusters are shown (those with the lowest FDR) and tiles are colored according to row-wise z scores of (arcsine square root–transformed) cluster frequencies. In A and B, n = 6 per time point. EM, effector memory; CM, central memory.

We then used a complementary method of analysis to examine differential marker expression through time, which can identify early activation events and phenotypic changes in cell subsets that may not increase in abundance (Supplemental Figure 4). This analysis revealed only very minor changes in circulating T cells at the peak of infection — a small increase in expression of CD38 on naive CD4+ T cells and the upregulation of T-bet in CD8+ terminally differentiated effector memory cells re-expressing CD45RA (Temra) and γδ T cells. In contrast, there were major phenotypic changes at T6, with the majority of differentially expressed markers (including death receptors and cytotoxic molecules) found on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells with a memory phenotype. Surprisingly, only 2 markers (Foxp3 and CTLA4) were differentially expressed on Tregs at T6 and none at diagnosis, which emphasizes the absence of overt regulatory pathways operating in peripheral blood. Altogether, these results suggest that innate-like and adaptive T cells are indiscriminately recruited out of the circulation and activated by P. vivax. The breadth and scale of T cell activation considerably exceeds what has been observed in other human challenge models, including typhoidal Salmonella (38) and influenza A (39).

Activated T cells are functionally heterogeneous. To elucidate the function of activated T cells as they reenter the circulation, we inspected the median expression values of proliferation and differentiation markers in the 9 clusters that increased in abundance at T6 (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5). And because we found that more than half of all activated T cells were CD4+ (with 5 distinct clusters contained within this lineage; Figure 5B), we focused on the heterogeneity of this adaptive response. High CD38 and low Bcl2 expression were shared features of all significant CD4+ clusters and 4 out of 5 displayed an effector memory phenotype (CD45RO+CCR7–). The one exception was a small cluster of activated central memory–like cells (CD45RO+CCR7+). By summing these 5 CD45RO+ clusters, we found that P. vivax activated 20%–35% of non-naive CD4+ T cells and the largest cluster had a CD27– cytotoxic phenotype (perforin+granzyme B+) (Figure 5, A–C).

Figure 5 Activated T cells are functionally heterogeneous. (A) Heatmap showing normalized median expression values of all markers used for clustering in each of the 9 T cell clusters that were differentially abundant at T6. The horizontal bar chart shows the average frequency of each cluster across all volunteers. (B) Pie chart showing the relative size of each differentially abundant T cell cluster at T6. (C) Stacked bar chart showing the sum of activated CD4+ T cells at T6; each bar represents 1 volunteer. Data are shown as a proportion of the total non-naive CD45RO+CD4+ T cell pool. (D) UMAP plot showing the expression of activation, proliferation, and differentiation markers across each of the CD4+ T cell clusters that were differentially abundant at T6; each marker is independently scaled using arcsine-transformed signal intensity. The expression of these markers is shown across the entire UMAP plot in Supplemental Figure 5. In A–D, n = 6 and T cell clusters are color-coded according to the legend in B. EM, effector memory; CM, central memory.

HLA-DR and ICOS were frequently upregulated on activated CD4+ T cells and we found widespread expression of inhibitory receptors, such as PD1 and CTLA4 (Figure 5D). These checkpoint inhibitors have been used as shorthand for exhaustion, and yet the majority of activated clusters were CD28hi, T-bet+, and proliferative (Ki-67+). Our data therefore suggested that these cells were functional and polarized toward an inflammatory T helper 1 (Th1) fate (Figure 5A). To specifically test for exhaustion or anergy at T6, we stimulated whole blood with PMA/ionomycin and quantified cytokine production ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 6). Activated CD38hi T cells were polyfunctional and retained their capacity to produce all of the hallmark cytokines associated with Th1, Th2, Th17, and T follicular helper (Tfh) differentiation. P. vivax does not therefore exhaust activated CD4+ T cells, which can respond to mitogenic stimulation at least as well as resting (CD38lo) cells. In summary, CD4+ T cells with an effector memory phenotype dominate the response to P. vivax and display marked heterogeneity in their expression of key functional markers. These data therefore emphasize the complexity of CD4+ T cell activation and differentiation in vivax malaria.

T cell activation is independent of systemic inflammation. Innate-like and adaptive T cells have distinct ligand requirements for T cell receptor (TCR) signaling, and yet every major T cell lineage was activated by P. vivax (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 4). We therefore hypothesized that the scale and breadth of the T cell response may indicate bystander (antigen-independent) activation, which can be caused by systemic inflammation (40, 41). To investigate the relationship between IFN-stimulated inflammation and T cell activation, we constructed a Pearson correlation matrix (Figure 6A). We input the log 2 (fold-change) of each plasma analyte with an FDR of less than 0.05 and the log 2 (fold-change) of each activated T cell cluster (defined as CD38hiBcl2lo). Fold-change was calculated for each feature at either diagnosis or T6 (relative to baseline), depending on when the peak response was observed. Hierarchical clustering revealed extensive positive correlation between inflammatory cytokines, chemokines, and coagulation. In contrast, only 1 T cell cluster correlated highly with these analytes (r > 0.8 for activated CD8+ effector memory) and just 2 clusters showed weak correlations (activated CD161+ γδ and activated CD4+ effector memory). Instead, the majority of T cell clusters (8 of 11) were placed into a separate clade together with ALT, which indicates that the majority of the T cell response is coregulated but operates independently of systemic inflammation.

Figure 6 T cell activation is independent of systemic inflammation. (A) Heatmap showing a Pearson’s correlation matrix of the log 2 -transformed fold-change of each activated T cell cluster and the 12 most variable plasma analytes (FDR < 0.05). The fold-change was calculated either at diagnosis or T6 (relative to baseline) according to when this was largest for each feature. The absolute concentration of plasma ALT at T6 (the peak of the response) is also included. The order of features was determined by hierarchical clustering and the associated dendrogram is shown at the top of the heatmap. (B) Correlation between ALT concentration and the frequency of activated (CD38hiBcl2lo) T cells at T6. Note that innate-like and adaptive T cell clusters belonging to the same lineage were merged to analyze their relationship with collateral tissue damage at a subset level. Regression lines are shown in black and the 95% confidence intervals in gray. In A and B, n = 6 per time point. EM, effector memory; CM, central memory.

We next looked in detail at the relationship between T cell activation and ALT. Elevations in circulating ALT were positively correlated with the expansion of 4 activated CD4+ T cell clusters (including cytotoxic effector memory cells) as well as activated Tregs (r = 0.97). Because this analysis was looking for independent relationships with each cluster, we decided to repeat this analysis at a subset level. To this end, we calculated the correlation between lineage-specific T cell activation and absolute levels of ALT (Figure 6B). We found that ALT was strongly associated with activated CD4+ T cells (r = 0.791) and Tregs (r = 0.816) but not innate-like MAIT (r = 0.147) or γδ T cells (r = 0.107). These data therefore reveal no clear relationship between the intensity of systemic inflammation at diagnosis and the magnitude of the T cell response at T6. Instead, they indicate that CD4+ T cell activation may accurately predict collateral tissue damage and injury.

Parasite species regulate T cell activation and differentiation. Last of all, we performed direct comparative analyses to ask whether the immune response to P. vivax differed from that to P. falciparum. Thirteen malaria-naive volunteers were infected with P. falciparum (clone 3D7) by direct blood challenge during the VAC063 (42) and VAC063C (43) CHMI trials; crucially, diagnosis and treatment thresholds were analogous to VAC069A (P. vivax) and circulating parasite densities were comparable at the peak of infection (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 7). Moreover, the magnitude and kinetics of lymphopenia were equivalent between parasite species (Figure 7B). Initially, we compared transcriptional signatures in whole blood using time-matched samples. DEGs were identified at diagnosis and T6 (relative to baseline) in both volunteer cohorts using DESeq2 (P adj < 0.05 and absolute fold-change > 1.5). The DEGs from each cohort were then combined at each time point to identify significantly enriched GO terms and functional network analysis was performed using ClueGO. Importantly, information was retained to indicate what fraction of associated genes for each GO term derived from P. vivax– or P. falciparum–infected volunteers.

Figure 7 The host response is shaped by parasite species. (A) The maximum circulating parasite density in each volunteer during the VAC063/VAC063C CHMI trials (Plasmodium falciparum) and the VAC069A study (Plasmodium vivax). Significance between parasite species was assessed by 2-tailed Wilcoxon’s rank-sum exact test. (B) The total number of circulating lymphocytes through infection and convalescence; the memory time point is 90 days after challenge. In A and B, box (median and IQR) and whisker (1.5× upper or lower IQR) plots are shown with outliers as dots; n = 13 for P. falciparum and n = 6 for P. vivax (except at T6, where n = 3 for P. falciparum). (C–F) Whole blood RNA sequencing was performed identically during the VAC063/VAC063C and VAC069A studies and lists of differentially expressed genes (P adj < 0.05 and fold-change > 1.5) were combined for GO analysis at diagnosis and T6. Importantly, for every GO term the fraction of associated genes derived from each volunteer cohort was retained. (C and E) Each GO term is represented by a single point and these are positioned according to the proportion of genes that were differentially expressed in volunteers infected with P. falciparum or P. vivax. The gray circle represents a 65% threshold that needed to be crossed to call a GO term as predominantly derived from 1 volunteer cohort; beyond this threshold GO terms are colored by enrichment as shown in A. (D and F) ClueGO networks reveal the functional organization of GO terms at diagnosis (D) and T6 (F); nodes are color-coded by enrichment (shared GO terms are shown in gray) and each of the major functional groups is labeled with a representative GO term. In C and D, n = 13 for P. falciparum and n = 6 for P. vivax and in E and F, n = 3 and 6, respectively.

At diagnosis we found 289 GO terms, of which 282 (97.58%) were shared between cohorts (Figure 7C). These shared GO terms organized into functional groups that related to host defense and cytokine production (Figure 7D). Remarkably, we found only 7 GO terms (2.42%) with associated genes that were predominantly derived from 1 volunteer cohort. All of these cohort-specific GO terms were located in the same region of the ClueGO network and were enriched in volunteers infected with P. vivax — this response was characterized by downregulation of structural ribosomal gene expression, which can be induced by type I IFN signaling (44). In contrast to diagnosis, only 151 out of 235 (64.3%) GO terms were shared at T6 and these features related to cell cycle progression (Figure 7, E and F). All of the remaining GO terms (84/235 or 35.7%) were predominantly derived from just 1 data set (P. falciparum) and these terms were accessory to cell division, such as DNA replication. These data therefore suggest that P. vivax may trigger increased IFN signaling at the peak of infection, but P. falciparum drives a much stronger proliferative response, which is observed when lymphocytes return to the circulation after parasite clearance.

To explore these possibilities, we compared the acute-phase response to P. vivax and P. falciparum using a bead-based protein assay and the CD4+ T cell response by CyTOF. First, we used mixed-effects models to quantify differences in systemic inflammation and coagulation at diagnosis and T6. We found a significant increase in IFN-γ and the IFN-responsive chemokine CXCL9 in volunteers infected with P. vivax (Figure 8A). Surprisingly, none of the 39 plasma analytes were significantly higher in volunteers infected with P. falciparum at either time point. In contrast, CyTOF revealed that P. falciparum drives increased activation of CD4+ T cells and Tregs (Figure 8, B and C). This adaptive response was so pronounced that a clear transcriptional signature of Th1 polarization could be detected in whole blood in volunteers infected with P. falciparum (but not P. vivax) (Figure 8D). Altogether, these data demonstrate that P. vivax can induce higher levels of systemic inflammation, but P. falciparum promotes increased CD4+ T cell activation and terminal differentiation.