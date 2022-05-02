Activated SUMOylation restricts MHC class I antigen presentation to confer immune evasion in cancer

SUMOi restores the MHC-I antigen processing and presentation pathway. Among all cancers, B cell non–Hodgkin lymphomas (BCLs) are unique in that the cancer cells themselves are antigen-presenting cells (APCs) (20). Moreover, BCLs are frequently characterized by both activated SUMOylation and distinct immune evasion strategies (20, 21). To systematically assess the role of SUMOylation for lymphoma immune evasion mechanisms, we performed a flow cytometry–based screening in the human diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) cell line OCI-Ly1 (Figure 1A) targeting a set of surface molecules with well-known functions for lymphoma immune surveillance (20). To block SUMOylation, we treated OCI-Ly1 cells with the selective SUMOi TAK-981, inhibiting activation of SUMO by the E1 enzyme UBA2 (22). SUMOi dramatically reduced the level of SUMO-modified proteins in DLBCL cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1A). SUMOi-treated cells showed a striking induction of MHC-I expression, whereas the expression of all other analyzed immune evasion proteins was not or only slightly affected (Figure 1, B and C). MHC-I holds a key role in tumor immune recognition, and tumors frequently subvert MHC-I peptide presentation to evade CD8+ T cell recognition. Of note, loss of the MHC-I/APM pathway is an established mechanism for acquired resistance to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) (23) and is frequently absent in DLBCL (24, 25). B2M is a central player of the MHC-I APM, and B2M is inactivated in up to one-third of patients with DLBCL (24). B2M knockout in OCI-Ly1 cells led to a dramatic reduction of MHC-I expression (Figure 1, D and E). Whereas SUMOi treatment increased MHC-I expression on OCI-Ly1 control cells, SUMOi treatment did not affect MHC-I expression on OCI-Ly1 B2MKO cells (Figure 1E). However, a substantial fraction of human primary DLBCLs does not harbor genetic alterations of the MHC-I/APM pathway, revealing the potential for therapeutic induction of the MHC-I APM. To substantiate our finding in a larger informative DLBCL cell line panel, we analyzed the effects of SUMOi on MHC-I expression on OCI-Ly1, SU-DHL-4, SU-DHL-5, SU-DHL-6, and Toledo cells. SUMOi treatment induced MHC-I expression in a dose-dependent manner in OCI-Ly1, SU-DHL-4, and SU-DHL-5 cells (Figure 1F) but did not affect MHC-I expression on SU-DHL-6 and Toledo cells (Figure 1F). Of note, SUMOi also restored MHC-I expression in the activated B cell subtype DLBCL cell lines HBL-1, RIVA, and TMD8 (Figure 1G) and in murine B cell lymphoma cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1B), revealing a highly conserved function of SUMOylation in repressing MHC-I expression.

Figure 1 SUMOi induces the MHC-I antigen processing and presentation pathway. (A) Outline of the experimental setup for the identification of SUMO-dependent lymphoma immune evasion mechanisms. (B) Flow cytometry–based heatmap displaying the fold induction of MFI of immune evasion–associated surface markers of OCI-Ly1 cells treated with 40 nM SUMOi or control for 72 hours (n = 3). (C) Flow cytometric analysis of MHC-I expression of OCI-Ly1 cells treated with 40 nM SUMOi or DMSO (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. P value was determined by unpaired t test. (D) Immunoblot analysis of OCI-Ly1 control and B2MKO cell lines. (E) Flow cytometric analysis of MHC-I expression of OCI-Ly1 control and B2MKO cell lines treated with increasing SUMOi concentrations (0, 20, 40, 80, 160 nM) for 72 hours (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. P value was determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (F) Flow cytometric analysis of MHC-I expression on 4 germinal center B cell–like cell lines and 1 unclassified DLBCL cell line treated with increasing concentrations of SUMOi (0, 20, 40, 80, 160 nM) for 72 hours (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (G) Flow cytometric analysis of MHC-I expression on 3 activated B cell DLBCL cell lines treated with increasing concentrations of SUMOi (RIVA: 0, 20, 40, 80, 160 nM (n = 5); HBL-1: 0, 2.5, 5, 10, 20 nM (n = 4); TMD8: 0, 5, 10, 20, 40 nM (n = 4)) for 72 hours. Data represent the mean ± SD. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (H) mRNA expression analysis of the indicated MHC-I APM genes in SU-DHL-4 cells treated with SUMOi (100 nM, 72 h) or control (n = 4). Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by unpaired t test.

MHC-I processing and peptide presentation are regulated by a complex network of multiple cellular proteins (26). To investigate whether SUMOylation transcriptionally suppresses critical genes encoding the MHC-I APM, we performed qPCR analysis of SUMOi-treated SU-DHL-4 and OCI-Ly1 cells. Intriguingly, in comparison to control cells, inhibition of SUMOylation induced expression of multiple APM genes, including those encoding immunoproteasome components (LMP2, LMP7), peptide transporters associated with antigen processing (TAP1), and components of the MHC-I class molecule (HLA-A, HLA-B, HLA-C, and B2M) (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152383DS1). To explore the functional effect of SUMOi treatment on antigen processing and presentation in a model system with endogenous antigen expression, we treated B16-OVA cells with SUMOi and quantified cell surface MHC-I (H-2Kb) and OVA peptide bound MHC-I (SIINFEKL:Kb). SUMOi treatment increased SIINFEKL:Kb, revealing that SUMOi also affected antigen processing (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F).

To comprehensively validate our findings on a global and unbiased level, we performed mass spectrometry–based (MS-based) proteome analysis of SUMOi-treated OCI-Ly1 and SU-DHL-4 DLBCL cell lines. Whereas the effects of SUMOi on the overall proteome were moderate, we detected an induction of the MHC-I/APM pathway members HLA-A, HLA-B, B2M, TAP1, TAP1, and TAPBP (Figure 2A, Supplemental Figure 2, and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). This was further consolidated by pathway analysis showing a remarkable enrichment of the pathway “Antigen Presentation: Folding, assembly and peptide loading of class I MHC” (Figure 2B). Of note, this was fully in line with transcriptome profiling of SUMOi-treated SU-DHL-4 cells (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 MS-based proteome analysis of SUMOi-treated DLBCL cell lines. (A) STRING network analysis depicting the interconnection of proteins enriched after SUMOi treatment of human OCI-Ly1 and SU-DHL-4 DLBCL cell lines. Proteins enriched in OCI-Ly1, SU-DHL-4, or both cell lines were used as input for the network analysis. Only connected proteins are shown. (B) Proteins enriched in OCI-Ly1, SU-DHL-4, or both cell lines were analyzed using the Reactome database. The color-coded FDR q value is shown for all significantly enriched pathways.

In summary, we identified a conserved role of activated SUMOylation in restricting the MHC-I/APM pathway and showed that inhibition of SUMOylation restored the MHC-I/APM pathway in B cell lymphoma (BCL) cells.

MYC-induced suppression of the MHC-I/APM pathway is dependent on SUMOylation and confers immune evasion. Activation of MYC is a common feature in DLBCL and causes enhanced protein SUMOylation (21, 27, 28). Increased MYC expression has been associated with suppression of the MHC-I pathway in studies from more than 20 years ago (29). However, the functional consequences of SUMOylation in the context of activated MYC signaling regarding the antitumor immune response have remained elusive. To investigate the association of activated SUMOylation triggered by MYC activation and suppression of antigen presentation in B cell lymphomagenesis, we analyzed a data set of mRNA expression in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE7897) comparing WT B cells with MYC-driven BCLs derived from Eμ-myc mice. Activated MYC signaling was associated with an increase in SUMO pathway expression and at the same time with a suppression of the APM pathway (Figure 3A). Moreover, GSEA analysis showed depletion of the “Antigen processing and presentation pathway” in murine MYC-driven BCLs (Figure 3, B and C). Additionally, we analyzed the effects of MYC in a mRNA data set of the human P493-6 B cell line carrying a tetracycline-repressible MYC transgene (30). Consistently, MYC repression caused suppression of the SUMO pathway and oppositely induction of the antigen presentation pathway (Figure 3D). To confirm these findings in an in vivo lymphomagenesis model, we analyzed the impact of oncogenic MYC on MHC-I levels by comparing Eμ-myc lymphomas, premalignant Eμ-myc B cells, and WT B cells. Remarkably, MHC-I surface expression was gradually repressed in the course of lymphomagenesis (Figure 3E), which is characterized by gradually increasing MYC levels (22). Moreover, ectopic expression of MYC in the human OCI-Ly1 DLBCL cell lines reduced MHC-I surface expression (Figure 3, F and G). To investigate whether MYC-induced suppression of MHC-I is a conserved mechanisms across tumor entities, we also applied the human sarcoma cell line U-2-OS with doxycycline-inducible MYC (31). Notably, the induction of MYC directly reduced MHC-I surface expression (Figure 3H), revealing a conserved mechanism.

Figure 3 MYC-driven suppression of the MHC-I/APM pathway confers immune evasion and can be restored by SUMOi. (A–C) Expression of the indicated genes in murine Eμ-Myc lymphomas compared with that in control B cells in the GSE7897 data set in the NCBI’s GEO and GSEA analysis. (D) Expression of the indicated genes after repression of MYC for 24 hours in the human P493-6 cell line in the GSE32219 data set in the NCBI’s GEO. (E) Surface MHC-I expression on B cells derived from WT mice (n = 4), premalignant Eμ-myc mice (n = 4), and Eμ-myc lymphomas (n = 4). Data represent the mean ± SD. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (F) MHC-I expression of OCI-Ly1 control and MYC cell lines. Data represent the mean ± SD. P value was determined by unpaired t test. (G) Immunoblot analysis of OCI-Ly1 control and MYC cell lines. (H) MHC-I expression of U-2-OS cells after induction of MYC for 48 hours. Data represent the mean ± SD. P value was determined by unpaired t test. (I) Experimental setup of the coculture assay performed to assess CTL-mediated cytolysis. (J) Flow cytometric analysis of cell death and apoptosis of U-2-OS cells following MYC induction (48 h), after incubation for 4.5 hours with CTLs at an effector/target ratio of 5:1. Viability was determined by DAPI and annexin V staining (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. P values were determined by unpaired t test. (K) MHC-I expression of U-2-OS cells treated with SUMOi (100 nM, 72 h) and after induction of MYC for 48 hours (n = 4). Data represent the mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (L) MHC I expression on P493-6 cells treated with SUMOi (60 nM, 48 h) and repression of MYC for 48 hours (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (M) MHC-I expression on the OCI-Ly1 cells described in G treated with SUMOi (100 nM, 72 h) (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

To explore the functional consequences of MYC-induced repression of MHC-I in tumor cells, we established a coculture model system. U-2-OS cells bearing a conditional MYC gene (31) were loaded with an influenza peptide before coculturing with CTLs that specifically recognize the MHC-I bound influenza peptide (Figure 3I). U-2-OS cells with lower MHC-I due to MYC activation were less sensitive to antigen-specific T cell killing, indicated by higher viability and lower rate of apoptosis (Figure 3J). To test whether the monitored effects are due to the reduced MHC-I expression, we used siRNA targeting of the HLA-A gene to specifically deplete MHC-I. The reduction of MHC-I (Supplemental Figure 4A) and the effect on viability and apoptosis induced by CTLs (Supplemental Figure 4B) were comparable to the effect after MYC-induced suppression of MHC-I, pointing to a direct functional consequence of MYC activation on evasion of CD8+ T cell immunosurveillance. Finally, to investigate whether MYC-induced suppression of MHC-I can be restored by inhibition of SUMOylation, we tested the effect of SUMOi in U-2-OS, P493-6, and OCI-Ly1 cells. Remarkably, MYC-induced suppression of MHC-I was fully restored by SUMOi treatment in all 3 cell lines (Figure 3, K–M).

In summary, these data showed that MYC-induced suppression of MHC-I conferred evasion to CD8+ T cell immunosurveillance and identified a regulatory mechanism of MHC-I abundance and function, which can be restored by SUMOi.

Activated SUMOylation is associated with tumor-infiltrating T cells. The MHC-I pathway is critical for the efficacy of ICB, and earlier studies have identified enriched protein expression of the MHC-I/APM pathway members in patients with melanoma responding to anti-PD1 therapy (Supplemental Figure 4C and ref. 32), a standard therapy for patients with melanoma (32, 33). Therefore, we analyzed the effects of MYC in published data sets of this entity. To test the association of MYC, SUMOylation, and the MHC-I pathway, we compared primary tumor samples with MYC amplification against samples without MYC amplification. Whereas MYC and UBA2, one of the rate-limiting factors of the SUMO conjugation machinery, were induced in the MYC amplified cohort, the expression of the genes encoding the MHC-I complex were reduced (Supplemental Figure 4D), which is in line with our experimental findings of MYC as positive regulator of SUMOylation in BCLs (Figure 3, A–D) and negative regulator of the MHC-I APM (Figure 3, E–H). Moreover, MYC and UBA2 expression was inversely correlated with the presence of CD8+ T cells in patients with melanoma (Supplemental Figure 4E), which is a predictive biomarker for the success of ICB (34). To test this association in patients with DLBCL, we analyzed the expression of the SUMO core machinery in primary DLBCL patient samples (35) and identified a SUMOhi and a SUMOlo population (Figure 4A). As expected, MYC signaling was heavily enriched in the SUMOhi population (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Of note, the fraction of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells was significantly lower in the SUMOhi subgroup (Figure 4B). To consolidate these findings in an established and highly immunogenic in vivo tumor model (36, 37), we treated mice bearing syngeneic CT-26 tumor cells with SUMOi or carrier control to generate direct experimental evidence for the effect of SUMOi for T cell infiltration (Figure 4C). SUMOi treatment led to a significant induction of MHC-I (H-2kd) expression on CT-26 tumor cells (Figure 4, D and E), which was associated with an activation of tumor-infiltrating T cells (Figure 4, F and G).

Figure 4 Activated SUMOylation is associated with tumor-infiltrating T cells. (A) Expression of SUMO core machinery genes in primary DLBCL samples (n = 176) in the GSE4475 data set in NCBI’s GEO clustering in a SUMOhi and SUMOlo cell population. (B) Analysis of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells with CIBERSORT (68) in the SUMOhi and SUMOlo cell populations described in A. P value was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Experimental workflow for the analysis of H-2kd expression and tumor-infiltrating T cells in CT-26 tumors from mice treated with either SUMOi or carrier control. (D) H-2kd expression of murine CT26-EpCAM tumor cells on day 5 after SUMOi or carrier treatment on day 1 and day 4. (E) Quantification of H-2kd expression in murine CT26-EpCAM tumor cells on day 5 after SUMOi (n = 7) or carrier (n = 7) treatment on day 1 and day 4. Data represent the mean ± SD. P value was determined by unpaired t test. (F and G) Flow cytometry–based analysis of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ and CD4+ T cells with the indicated surface markers. Control, n = 12; SUMOi, n = 11. Data represent the mean ± SD. P values were determined by ANOVA with Šidák’s correction.

In summary, these data revealed that activated SUMOylation in tumor cells was associated with the abundance and lower activity of tumor-infiltrating T cells, which can be enhanced by SUMOi.

Activated SUMOylation restricts cytokine-dependent induction of MHC-I. Driven by the finding that MYC could suppress MHC-I via the activity of the SUMO pathway, we aimed to unravel the molecular mechanism. In response to cytokines like IFN-γ, the MHC-I APM is tightly coordinated by the activity of STAT1 (26). Importantly, MYC has been described as a negative regulator of STAT1 activity (38) and SUMOylation is a critical player in repression of cytokine signaling in the immune response (39). Although SUMOylation of STAT1 limits its phosphorylation and the cellular responsiveness to IFN-γ (40), SUMOi substantially amplified IFN-γ–induced MHC-I induction in DLBCL cell lines (Figure 5, A and B) without affecting the surface expression of the IFN-γ receptor, IFN-γRα (Supplemental Figure 6A). This prompted us to investigate whether SUMOi directly affects STAT1 phosphorylation. Inhibition of SUMOylation amplified IFN-γ–induced STAT1 phosphorylation (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 6B) and directly increased STAT1 protein and transcript abundance (Figure 2A, Figure 5, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 6B), thereby priming the STAT1 pathway for IFN-γ signaling. Importantly, SUMOi treatment also caused STAT1 phosphorylation in the absence of IFN-γ. These data thus revealed the presence of additional SUMO-mediated mechanisms affecting the activity of the STAT1 pathway.

Figure 5 Activated SUMOylation restricts cytokine-dependent induction of MHC-I. (A) MHC-I expression on SU-DHL-4 cells treated either with control, SUMOi (100 nM, 72 h), or SUMOi (100 nM, 72 h) and IFN-γ (100 U/mL) for 24 hours (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (B) MHC-I expression of OCI-Ly1 cells treated with control, SUMOi (40 nM, 72 h), or SUMOi (40 nM, 72 h) and IFN-γ (100 U/mL) for 24 hours (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (C) Immunoblot analysis of SU-DHL-4 cells treated with IFN-γ (100 U/mL) for the indicated durations after pretreatment with SUMOi (100 nM) or control for 72 hours. (D) STAT1 mRNA expression analysis of SU-DHL-4 (100 nM, 72 h; n = 3) and OCI-Ly1 (40 nM, 72 h; n = 4) cells treated with control or SUMOi and IFN-γ (100 U/mL) for 1 hour, as indicated. Data represent the mean ± SD. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (E) Immunoblot analysis of P493-6 cells treated with 60 nM SUMOi for 48 hours. (F) Activity of the antigen processing and presentation core machinery determined with ssGSEA in cell lines listed in the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia. Each dot represents an individual cancer cell line (NES). Horizontal black lines indicate the median. (G) MHC-I expression after incubation with IFN-γ (100 U/mL) for 24 hours in the indicated cell lines pretreated with either SUMOi (U-2-OS, Kelly, MCF-7: 100 nM; H1299: 500 nM) or control for 72 hours. (H) Immunoblot analysis of U-2-OS cells after transfection with specific SUMO1, SUMO2, or control siRNAs (72 h) and treatment or not with IFN-γ (100 U/mL) for 24 hours.

Next, we asked whether the SUMOylation-based restriction of IFN-γ–induced MHC-I expression is a general mechanism in cancer. To this end, we applied single sample gene set enrichment analysis (ssGSEA) and classified all tumor types represented in the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE) according to the activity of the antigen processing and presentation core machinery (Figure 5F). Among these, osteosarcoma, neuroblastoma, breast cancer, and lung cancer exhibited remarkably low activity of the APM pathway. Supporting a conserved role of SUMOylation in silencing of the MHC-I/APM pathway, pharmacological inhibition of SUMOylation significantly amplified the IFN-γ–dependent induction of MHC-I levels in osteosarcoma, neuroblastoma, breast cancer, and lung cancer cells (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 6C).

To gain further insights into the molecular mechanisms and to explain the general suppression of MHC-I in cancers with activated SUMOylation, we depleted SUMO1 and SUMO2/3 with specific siRNAs. The siRNAs specifically depleted the mRNA expression of SUMO1 and SUMO2 and the levels of SUMO1- and SUMO2/3-modified proteins, respectively (Supplemental Figure 6, D–G). Next, we treated the cells with IFN-γ to activate STAT1 signaling. STAT1 levels were increased upon depletion of SUMO1 as well as SUMO2/3 (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 6H). Despite the increase of STAT1 in SUMO1- and SUMO2/3-depleted cells, only depletion of SUMO2/3 induced MHC-I expression (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6I). From these data, we concluded that besides SUMO-dependent restriction of the IFN-γ/STAT1 axis, an additional mechanism must control suppression of MHC-I subsequent to activation of the SUMO pathway.

Figure 6 MYC-induced SUMOylation of SAFB suppresses the MHC-I/APM pathway. (A) MHC-I expression of U-2-OS cells after transfection with specific SUMO1, SUMO2, or control siRNAs (72 h, n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (B) Outline of the experimental setup for the identification of MYC-induced differentially SUMOylated proteins. SUMO2/3-modified proteins were purified from U-2-OS cells after MYC induction for 48 hours and analyzed by MS. (C) Schematic illustration summarizing the results of quantitative MS analysis from U-2-OS cells after MYC induction for 48 hours. The experiment was performed in triplicate. (D) Immunoblot analysis of U-2-OS cells treated with 100 nM SUMOi or control for 72 hours and IP with either SUMO2 or a control antibody. (E) Immunoblot analysis of U-2-OS cells treated with 100 nM SUMOi or control for 72 hours after 48 hours of MYC induction and IP with either SUMO2 or control antibody. (F) Immunoblot analysis of SU-DHL-4 and OCI-Ly1 cells treated with the indicated concentrations of SUMOi (0, 100, 200, 400 nM) or control for 72 hours. (G) Immunoblot analysis of OCI-Ly1 cells transduced with an MYC expression plasmid or a control plasmid. The cells were treated with either 100 nM SUMOi or control for 72 hours. (H) Immunoblot analysis of U-2-OS cells after 48 hours of MYC induction, treated with either 100 nM SUMOi or control for 72 hours. (I) MHC-I expression of OCI-Ly1 cells after transduction with a specific SAFB shRNA or a control vector (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. P value was determined by unpaired t test. Immunoblot analysis of the respective OCI-Ly1 cells.

In summary, we showed that activated SUMOylation restricted the cytokine-dependent induction of MHC-I and identified an additional SUMO-mediated mechanism regulating basal repression of the MHC-I/APM pathway in cancer.

MYC-induced SUMO2/3 modification of SAFB is linked to MHC-I repression. To further explore the mechanism of MYC-induced, SUMO2/3-mediated repression of MHC-I (Figure 6A), we aimed to identify the cellular targets of MYC-induced SUMOylation. To this end, we enriched SUMO2/3-modified peptides from LysC-digested cell lysates by anti-SUMO2 IP and identified SUMO2/3 sites by analyzing further AspN digested peptides using a label-free MS approach (Figure 6B and ref. 41). When comparing SUMO targets of MYC-induced cells with control cells, 42 SUMO2/3 sites in 34 proteins were exclusively identified upon MYC induction (Supplemental Table 4). To obtain more quantitative data, a complementary approach using tandem mass tag labeling of peptides was performed. Here, we identified 31 sites in 29 proteins exhibiting at least 2-fold induction (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 4). Importantly, the 14 proteins present in both data sets include the transcriptional corepressors SAFB and SAFB2 (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 4), which function as repressors of immune regulators, including MHC-I genes (42). Intriguingly, the full repressive activity of SAFB and SAFB2 was reported to rely on its SUMOylation (42).

To first confirm SUMO2/3 modification of SAFB, we performed anti-SUMO2/3 IP followed by SAFB immunoblotting in U-2-OS cells that were either treated with control or SUMOi. In whole-cell lysates of control cells but not SUMOi-treated cells, a higher molecular anti-SAFB reactive band was detectable (Figure 6D). This SAFB-conjugate was highly enriched in SUMO2/3 IPs, but was completely absent in the samples treated with SUMOi, demonstrating that it corresponded to SUMOylated SAFB (Figure 6D). The presence of multiple SUMO-SAFB conjugates in the IPs is in line with the MS-based identification of multiple SUMOylation sites in SAFB (Figure 6D). To further validate that SUMOylation of SAFB is induced by MYC and SUMOi can also prevent this induction, anti-SUMO2/3 IP was done in control cells and cells expressing MYC in either the presence or the absence of SUMOi. Consistent with the MS data, the level of SAFB-SUMO2/3 conjugates was strongly elevated upon induction of MYC, and SUMOi fully compromised this effect (Figure 6E). SUMOylation of SAFB at lysine 294, which we identified as an MYC-induced SUMOylation site by MS, is critical for its full repressive activity (ref. 43 and Figure 6E), which strongly suggests that MYC-induced SUMOylation is mechanistically linked to MHC-I repression.

Of note, inhibition of SUMOylation also affected SAFB protein levels, whereas SAFB2 levels were not affected (Figure 6, F–H). Likewise, we could not detect any effect on the transcript abundance of SAFB (Supplemental Figure 7, B–D), and MYC protein expression correlated with SAFB protein but not with SAFB mRNA across a large panel of cancer cells lines from the CCLE (Supplemental Figure 7E). To investigate whether depletion of SAFB alone is sufficient to restore MHC-I expression, we performed shRNA-mediated depletion of SAFB in the OCI-Ly1 DLBCL cell line. Depletion of SAFB significantly increased MHC-I expression (Figure 6I). Moreover, we observed similar effects when we performed siRNA-mediated depletion of SAFB in U-2-OS cells (Supplemental Figure 7F), thus identifying SAFB as a critical regulator of MHC-I. Importantly, SAFB depletion compromised the effect of SUMOi treatment on MHC-I induction, demonstrating that SAFB and SUMO act in a common pathway on MHC-I regulation (Supplemental Figure 8A). Next, we explored whether the loss of SAFB protein can explain the observed transcriptional induction of the MHC-I/APM pathway after SUMOi treatment (Figure 1H). To this end, we analyzed the transcriptome of SAFB-depleted cells (42) and found significant induction of HLA-A, HLA-B, B2M, TAP1, LMP2, and LMP7 after SAFB depletion (Supplemental Figure 7, G–I), which phenocopied the effects of SUMOi. Moreover, GSEA identified enrichment of the gene set “Class I MHC mediated Antigen Processing and Presentation,” underscoring the role of SAFB as repressor of the MHC-I/APM pathway and its regulators (Supplemental Figure 7J). Importantly, SAFB depletion did not affect SUMOi-driven induction of STAT1 expression or STAT1 phosphorylation in response to IFN-γ in OCI-Ly1 cells (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C).

In summary, we identified a previously unknown mechanism of SUMO-mediated basal repression of the MHC-I/APM pathway and SAFB as its SUMO-regulated transcriptional repressor.

SUMOi drives a feed-forward loop amplifying the antitumor immune response. The implementation of immunotherapies has revolutionized cancer therapies and clinical practice. Despite the striking success, often only subgroups of patients respond (32). CD8+ CTLs recognize target cells displaying specific antigens presented by the MHC-I/APM pathway and are the key effectors in patients undergoing ICB (26). The loss of the MHC-I/APM pathway and the IFN-γ/STAT1 axis as one of its regulatory mechanisms has been identified as a frequent cause of resistance to ICB (26, 32, 44). Thus, strategies to restore these pathways may enhance the efficacy of immunotherapies, and a recent study showed profound activating effects of SUMOi on immune cells and improved survival in preclinical models after treatment with SUMOi and ICB (45). To directly test the functional relevance of SUMOi-triggered MHC-I restoration on tumor cells with regard to CD8+ T cell killing of target cells, we took advantage of a coculture model in which the specific interaction between tumor cells and CTLs is mediated by influenza peptide. In fact, DLBCL cells with SUMOi-restored MHC-I surface levels were more sensitive to T cell killing than control cells, revealing that SUMOi-restored MHC-I expression had functional consequences for the antitumor immune response (Figure 7A). In a potential clinical application, both tumor cells and T cells would be subject to SUMOi. Therefore, we tested whether SUMOi treatment also affects the activation status of CD8+ T cells. SUMOi-treated CD8+ CTLs produced substantially higher levels of IFN-γ, indicating increased T cell activation (Figure 7B). This was further empowered by increased STAT1 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 9A) and by transcriptome profiling results indicating enrichment of type I and type II IFN signaling (Supplemental Figure 9, B–D). Moreover, cytokine production by activated T cells further augmented MHC-I expression on cancer cells (Figure 7C), which typically boosts the activation of CD8+ T cells and cytokine production. Accordingly, SUMOi-pretreated tumor cells cocultured with CD8+ T cells enhanced T cell activation, as indicated by increased IFN-γ production when compared with the coculture with control tumor cells (Figure 7D). Of note, knockout of HLA-A and consequently depletion of MHC-I diminished the increased sensitivity to T cell killing and the activation of CTLs (Supplemental Figure 10). Thus, the SUMOi-mediated induction of MHC-I and the SUMOi-induced activation of CD8+ T cells drive a feed-forward loop, which amplifies the effects of SUMOi observed in the separate systems (Figure 7E). To test whether this mechanism could indeed amplify the antitumor immune response, we pretreated DLBCL cells with SUMOi and IFN-γ to maximally induce the MHC-I/APM pathway. In line with the suggested mechanism, the combination of SUMOi and IFN-γ showed the highest susceptibility to CTL-induced cytolysis (Figure 7F).

Figure 7 SUMOi drives a feed-forward loop amplifying the antitumor immune response. (A) Viability of OCI-Ly1 (40 nM SUMOi, 48 h) and SU-DHL4 (100 nM SUMOi, 48 h) cells (loaded with 2.5 μM peptide for 2 h) after coculturing with CTLs at effector/target ratio 5:1 for 5 h. DAPI staining and flow cytometry measurement (n = 3). P values determined by unpaired t test. (B) IFN-γ in CTLs treated with SUMOi (100 nM, 48 h) or control after coculturing for 16 hours with OCI-Ly1 cells (loaded with 2.5 M peptide for 2 h) at an effector/target ratio of 5:1 (n = 3). P value was determined by unpaired t test. (C) MHC-I expression on OCI-Ly1 cells loaded with a specific influenza or nonspecific control peptide (2.5 μM, 2 h) after coculturing for 12 hours with influenza-specific CTLs at an effector/target ratio of 2:1 (n = 3). P value was determined by unpaired t test. (D) IFN-γ expression in CTLs after coculturing for 16 hours with control or SUMOi-pretreated OCI-Ly1 cells (40 nM, 48 h, loaded with 0.02 μM peptide for 2 h) at an effector/target ratio of 5:1 (n = 3). P value was determined by unpaired t test. (E) SUMOi drives induction of the MHC-I/APM pathway in tumor cells and the activation of T cells. When both cell types are combined, SUMOi drives a feed-forward mechanism amplifying the antitumor immune response. (F) Viability of OCI-Ly1 cells (40 nM SUMOi, 48 h) incubated or not with IFN-γ (100 U/mL) for 24 hours (loaded with 2.5 μM peptide for 2 h) after coculturing for 5 hours with CTLs at an effector/target ratio of 5:1. DAPI staining and flow cytometric measurement (n = 4). P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (G) Experimental workflow and H-2Kb expression on B cells in WT mice treated with SUMOi (n = 6) or carrier (n = 6). P value was determined by unpaired t test. (H) Comparison of spleen weights and hemoglobin levels in WT mice treated with SUMOi (n = 6) or carrier (n = 6). P value was determined by unpaired t test. All data in the figure represent the mean ± SD.

Finally, to test the in vivo potential of SUMOi as inducer of MHC-I expression, we treated WT mice with SUMOi and analyzed MHC-I expression (Figure 7G). Despite the high MHC-I expression of murine WT B cells, SUMOi significantly enhanced MHC-I expression (Figure 7G), whereas we did not observe any signs of toxicity in SUMOi-treated mice (Figure 7H).

In summary, these data identified a SUMOi-driven feed-forward loop amplifying the antitumor immune response. Moreover, our findings revealed SUMOi as a potential therapeutic strategy to enhance the efficacy of cancer immunotherapies.

SUMOi globally alters the immune landscape. Our previous investigations revealed multifaceted changes upon SUMOi in lymphoma cells and T cells. To systematically assess the effect of SUMOi in hematopoietic cells, we next performed cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes by sequencing (CITE-Seq) (46). CITE-Seq enables the combined analyses of surface protein and transcriptome measurements to comprehensively measure cellular states and their alterations in a tissue system at the single-cell level (46). Spleen cells from control and SUMOi-treated mice (Figure 7G) were tagged with oligo-conjugated antibodies to distinguish different B cell and T cell subsets, followed by transcriptomic and surface-proteomic profiling on the 10x Genomics platform. In total, our data set comprised 18,361 high-quality cells (9878 control, 8483 SUMOi treated) with a median detection of 1636 genes and 3955 unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) per single cell. We identified all major cell populations or stages of differentiation physiologically prevalent in the spleen (Figure 8A). Overall, our analysis revealed a substantial remodeling of the immune system after SUMOi treatment in vivo, thus underscoring the broad effects and complexity of a SUMO-targeted intervention (Figure 8, A–D). Specifically, naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, as well as B cells, were less abundant (Figure 8, D–G), whereas the abundance of NK cells and early and late neutrophils was substantially higher in SUMOi-treated mice (Figure 8, D–H). Of note, type I and type II IFN signaling were activated in naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and the abundance of activated T cell subsets was increased, suggesting an antigen-independent T cell activation phenotype (Figure 8, E–G, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 11). Accordingly, we observed a significantly higher abundance of CD69 T cells in the spleen of SUMOi-treated mice (Figure 8, E and F), which is in line with our previous data that SUMOi activates tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells (Figure 4F). Of note, SUMO inhibition transcriptionally induced the APM of nonmalignant splenic B cells (e.g., expression of H2-k1, B2m) and resulted in a global induction of type I and type II IFN signaling, expanding our findings from BCL toward normal B cells (Figure 8I). Beyond this, these data revealed a striking complexity of SUMOi treatment on the immune landscape and suggest that SUMOi affects the immune response by several mechanisms.