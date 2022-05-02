Platelet olfactory receptor activation limits platelet reactivity and growth of aortic aneurysms

Platelets from patients with AAA are highly reactive and enriched in activated MMPs. To determine whether platelets are more active in patients with AAA, we isolated washed platelets from patients or from healthy individuals and stimulated them with surface receptor agonists. Despite daily antiplatelet therapy for the majority of patients with AAA (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152373DS1), platelet reactivity through both the thromboxane receptor and PAR1 was increased (Figure 1A). Platelet hyperreactivity was not observed by stimulating the P2Y 12 receptor (Supplemental Figure 2). Platelet surface PAR1 and thromboxane receptor density were not significantly different in patients with AAA compared with healthy control platelets (Supplemental Figure 3). These findings suggest that circulating platelets in patients with AAA are phenotypically different.

Figure 1 Platelet reactivity is enhanced in patients with AAA. (A) Washed platelets from patients with AAA (n = 18) compared with healthy individuals (n = 10). Platelet activation before and after stimulation with a thromboxane receptor agonist (U46619) or a PAR1 agonist (TRAP-6) for 15 minutes. Platelet activation was quantified by FACS as the MFI and is represented as the median (horizontal line) in a box-and-whisker plot for each group, performed in quadruplicate and summed for each patient at each concentration of agonist. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 versus healthy control; group differences were analyzed by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s post test correction. (B) Human platelet RNA was extracted from healthy individuals (n = 7) and compared with that of patients with AAA (n = 6) by mRNA-Seq. Volcano plot shows genes upregulated (red) and downregulated (green) in patients with AAA. Dashed line is the threshold of discrimination. Heatmap with upstream olfactory receptor 2L13 (OR2L13) and downstream anoctamin, which was higher in AAA platelets compared with heathy conditions. (C) RNA isolated from washed platelets followed by CD45-mediated immunodepletion of WBCs; then qRT-PCR normalized to the platelet GPIIb gene (ITGA2B). Data from 4 individual healthy males, each run in quadruplicate, are indicated by violin plots for the 3 olfactory receptors present in every individual tested. (D) Lysate from healthy human platelets or human brain (positive control) separated by SDS-PAGE before probing with an anti-OR2L13 antibody. (E) Platelets from healthy humans on a fibrinogen matrix assessed for OR2L13 immunofluorescence by confocal microscopy. A FITC-tagged OR2L13 antibody (green) and rhodamine-tagged phalloidin (red) for filamentous actin. DIC, differential interference contrast. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Olfactory signaling proteins are increased in platelets from patients with AAA. In order to determine platelet signaling pathways that may be altered in AAA, we isolated platelet RNA from healthy individuals and from patients with AAA and then performed RNA-Seq (Supplemental Figure 4). Differential expression of multiple transcripts was found between AAA and healthy control platelets, with the top 2 upregulated transcripts encoding OR2L13 and anoctamin 7, which are components of olfactory receptor signal transduction (Figure 1B). More than 400 olfactory genes exist in the human genome (15). A functional role for platelet olfactory receptors has not been previously reported. We validated this primary observation in platelets using several complementary techniques. By employing RNA-Seq in human CD34+, cord-blood derived, cultured megakaryocytes (platelet precursors), we examined which olfactory genes are endogenously expressed. We identified 15 nontruncated olfactory receptor transcripts (including OR2L13) in human megakaryocytes (Supplemental Figure 5A). We validated the expression of only a subset of olfactory receptor transcripts in twice-washed, CD45-depleted platelets from healthy adults by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 5B). Several olfactory receptor pseudogenes with unclear function were also detected. Just 3 mature olfactory receptors were detected in adult platelets from every healthy individual tested: OR2L13, OR2W3, and OR2B6 (Figure 1C). Transcripts found only in some adult platelets are shown in Supplemental Figure 5B. NRDC (nardilysin convertase), a required enzyme recently reported for platelet budding from megakaryocytes under D-flow conditions (16), was upregulated in platelets from patients with AAA by RNA-Seq and found to be present in healthy platelets by qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 5B). Using human brain lysate as a positive control, healthy platelets were confirmed to express full-length OR2L13 protein by immunoblotting, and OR2L13 membrane expression was observed by confocal microscopy (Figure 1, D and E). By co-staining platelet alpha granule and dense granule markers with OR2L13, coexpression of OR2L13 primarily with P selectin suggested alpha granule storage and trafficking to the plasma membrane (Figure 2A). Because OR2L13 was the only olfactory receptor for which expression in platelets changed in AAA, we focused on understanding OR2L13 signal transduction. Protein expression of OR2L13 and anoctamin 7 was increased in platelets from patients with AAA compared with healthy controls (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 5C). Sex-dependent differences in platelet function were previously reported (7, 17, 18). However, we found platelet olfactory receptors were expressed similarly in healthy men and women (not shown). Membrane OR2L13 expression was increased in platelets from patients with AAA, and AAA platelet spreading (surface area) on a fibrinogen matrix was also greater, further confirming enhanced platelet reactivity in AAA through the glycoprotein IIb/IIa (GPIIb/IIIa) receptor (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Platelet olfactory receptor expression increases in AAA. (A) Alpha granules were identified by a rhodamine-tagged P selectin antibody (red). Dense granules were detected by staining phosphate groups in adenosine diphosphate (ADP, blue) by confocal microscopy. Spearman’s ρ was determined by computer-generated colocalization overlay of OR2L13 and P selectin (0.71 ± 0.04) or ADP (0.25 ± 0.07) and is represented as the mean ± SEM. n = 7–8 individuals. P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Immunoblotting platelets for OR2L13 expression, which was increased in AAA compared with healthy conditions, is represented as the mean ± SEM. n = 4 in each group. P = 0.035, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) OR2L13 localization and surface area by confocal microscopy and flow cytometry. Confocal microscopy was used to visualize platelet surface area by spreading on a fibrinogen matrix, with quantification as the mean surface area ± SEM. n = 7–10. Mann-Whitney U test. Scale bars: 5 μm. Platelet surface OR2L13 was quantified by FACS as the MFI ± SEM. n = 4–6. Mann-Whitney U test.

OR2L13 is biomechanically sensitive. Patients with AAA have an aorta with an irregular shape, exposing circulating platelets to D-flow, as noted by color spectral Doppler imaging (Figure 3A). An ex vivo flow-and-cone system was used to recapitulate exposure of platelets to S-flow and D-flow (ref. 19 and Figure 3B). D-flow was an especially potent stimulus for biomechanical platelet activation (Figure 3C), with OR2L13 converging in a central granulomere and on the membrane surface of permeabilized platelets (Figure 3D). A marked increase in platelet membrane OR2L13 distribution was confirmed after nonpermeabilized platelets were exposed to D-flow but not S-flow (Figure 3E, flow cytometry), suggesting the nature of biomechanical platelet activation is a trigger for OR2L13 translocation. Since platelets can synthesize and degrade proteins in response to environmental stressors (20, 21), we assessed OR2L13 protein expression after S-flow and D-flow exposure and found it to be similar to static conditions (not shown).

Figure 3 Biomechanical stimulation of platelets increases activation. (A) Color flow Doppler imaging of a large infrarenal AAA demonstrates an alternating direction of blood flow (disturbed flow, D-flow). (B) An in vitro flow-and-cone system was used to subject healthy platelets to steady laminar flow (S-flow) or D-flow for 120 minutes. (C) Platelet activation following S-flow and D-flow was quantified by surface P selectin expression or fibrinogen binding by FACS as the MFI ± SEM. n = 4. P < 0.001 versus static flow, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction. (D) Healthy human platelets were subjected to static flow, S-flow, or D-flow for 120 minutes. Immobilization of platelets after S-flow and D-flow on a fibrinogen matrix and visualization by confocal microscopy. Platelets were stained with an FITC-tagged antibody for OR2L13 (green) and rhodamine-tagged phalloidin for actin (red). Scale bar: 5 μm. (E) In a separate set of experiments, platelet membrane OR2L13 was quantified after S-flow and D-flow by FACS as the MFI ± SEM. n = 4. P < 0.001 versus static flow, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction.

OR2L13 ligands and platelet function. After olfactory receptor ligation by an external agonist, G olf activates adenylyl cyclase to hydrolyze cAMP from ATP. We developed a HEK293 reporter cell line to rapidly evaluate potential OR2L13 odorant ligands based on postreceptor cAMP production. Human OR2L13 cDNA was cloned in a bicistronic vector with a gene encoding the chaperone protein receptor transport protein 1 subunit (RTP1s) to allow for efficient membrane localization (22). Lentivirus was stably transduced OR2L13 and RTP1s in HEK293 cells with a cAMP response element in the 5′ position in-frame with luciferase as a biological reporter (Figure 4, A and B). Using cells expressing only the empty vector as a control, multiple potential olfactory receptor ligands were evaluated. The terpene derivative (–) carvone reproducibly activated OR2L13, generating endogenous cAMP in a dose-dependent manner compared with forskolin as a positive control for endogenous adenylyl cyclase activation (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 4 Characterization of OR2L13 agonists. (A) Human OR2L13 was subcloned in frame with HA (GFP in a secondary cassette, green) and coexpressed with receptor transport protein 1s (RTP1s) (mCherry in a secondary cassette, red) stably in HEK293/cAMP cells. Microscopy and Western blotting confirmed OR2L13-HA expression. Original magnification, ×20. TCL, total cell lysate. OR2L13 ligands stimulated (G olf ), and adenyl cyclase produced cAMP. (B) A cAMP response element (CRE) expressing HEK293 cells with stable integration of OR2L13-HA was utilized to screen for ligands. (C) Alpha screen of olfactory ligands in OR2L13 transduced/nontransduced cells with more than 1.0 ratio (red dashed line) for OR2L13 activation; (–) carvone activated OR2L13 to generate cAMP (performed in duplicate, horizontal line indicates the mean). Results of a confirmatory experiment with vehicle versus (–) carvone are shown as the mean ± SEM. n = 4 (right). *P = 0.079, **P = 0.0001, and ***P < 0.0001 versus vehicle, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction.

Olfactory receptors and downstream anoctamin proteins are generally expressed in afferent olfactory neurons (23). Olfactory receptors are GPCRs positively linked to adenylyl cyclase to increase cAMP (24), triggering anoctamin 7 as a downstream calcium-sensitive chloride channel (25). If this signal transduction pathway is conserved in platelets, OR2L13 activation should generate cAMP in platelets coincident with changes in platelet Cl– and Ca2+ flux (schematic, Figure 5A). We indeed found (–) carvone generated cAMP in platelets and inhibited platelet aggregation compared with forskolin, which generated cAMP in a receptor-independent manner (Figure 5B). Consistent with the predicted signal transduction pathway in olfactory neurons, platelet OR2L13 activation by (–) carvone promoted platelet Cl– efflux and brief Ca2+ transients, presumably as downstream components of platelet postreceptor signal transduction (Figure 5, C and D). Carvone exists as levo (–) and dextro (+) enantiomers. We found the (–) enantiomer of carvone to have a more potent antiplatelet effect (Figure 6, A and B) and (–) carvone blunted ADP-induced platelet aggregation dose dependently (Figure 6, C–E).

Figure 5 A conserved olfactory receptor signal transduction pathway in healthy platelets. (A) Proposed platelet OR2L13 signal transduction. Levo-carvone (L-carvone) binds to OR2L13 on platelets to generate cAMP through adenylyl cyclase activation, and cAMP changes the cytosolic concentration of calcium (Ca2+) directly and chloride conductance (Cl–), while inhibiting platelet reactivity through known, well-described mechanisms involving protein kinase A (PKA). (B) (–) Carvone (300 μM) or forskolin (10 μM) incubation with human platelets for 5 minutes generates cAMP. Forskolin was used as a positive control for adenylyl cyclase activity and ATP hydrolysis to cAMP. n = 7. *P = 0.0059 and **P = 0.0089 versus vehicle, by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s post test. (C) Carvone stimulation (300 μM) of healthy platelets promoted chloride efflux. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 4, MQAE fluorescence). *P = 0.0134, (–) carvone versus control, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Carvone stimulation (300 μM) of healthy platelets promoted local brief calcium transients 20%–80% above baseline, which was sustained compared with 0.5 U/mL thrombin that attenuated over time (n = 5 human platelets, Fura-2 fluorescence). MQAE, -[ethoxycarbonylmethyl]-6-methoxy-quinoliniumbromide. Arrowhead, drug addition.

Figure 6 A OR2L13 agonist potently inhibits platelet aggregation. (A) Platelets were isolated from healthy individuals and preincubated with (–) carvone or (+) carvone (300 μM) for 30 minutes. Platelets were stimulated with ADP (0.1 μM), and light transmission aggregometry was performed to assess platelet activation. Representative tracings for each agonist are shown. (B) Carvone (300 μM) or forskolin (10 μM) incubation individually or together for 30 minutes followed by platelet stimulation with ADP (0.1 μM). Light transmission aggregometry was performed to assess platelet activation. Representative aggregometry tracings are shown. V, vehicle; C, (–) carvone, f, forskolin. n = 3. Differences between groups were assessed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction; *P < 0.0001, **P = 0.0003, and ***P < 0.0001 versus vehicle. (C) Summary data from light transmission aggregometry for each agonist are presented as the mean ± SEM. n = 3. *P = 0.08 versus vehicle and **P = 0.0013 versus vehicle, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction. (D) Platelets were isolated from healthy individuals and preincubated with (–) carvone (0–500 μM) for 30 minutes, followed by stimulation with ADP (0.1 μM). Light transmission aggregometry was performed to assess platelet activation. Representative tracings for each agonist are shown. (E) Summary data for each concentration of (–) carvone are presented as the mean ± SEM in the presence of ADP stimulation (0.1 μM). The downward red arrow is ADP in the presence of vehicle to which all data points were compared. n = 3 in each group. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction. The broken blue line indicates the log IC 50 concentration of (–) carvone.

We next evaluated biomechanical platelet activation by S-flow and D-flow. Human platelets exposed to D-flow became activated and OR2L13 localized to the membrane surface. We incubated healthy platelets with (–) carvone or control buffer before subjecting them to S-flow or D-flow, observing (–) carvone attenuated only D-flow–induced platelet activation (Figure 7A). Utilizing another model of biomechanical platelet activation, vehicle- or (–) carvone–treated human blood was passed through a collagen-coated microfluidic perfusion chamber to determine the rate of thrombus formation at high shear. Thrombosis in whole blood was attenuated by (–) carvone (Figure 7B and Supplemental Video 1, A and B).

Figure 7 Biomechanical platelet activation is inhibited by OR2L13 agonists. (A) In vitro exposure of healthy platelets to steady laminar flow (S-flow) or disturbed flow (D-flow) for 60 minutes after a 30-minute pretreatment with vehicle or (–) carvone (300 μM). Platelet activation was quantified by surface P selectin expression as the MFI ± SEM. n = 3 in each group; 2-way ANOVA. (B) Calcein green–loaded healthy human blood flowing through a collagen I–coated microfluidics chamber at 40 dyn/cm2 and imaged by confocal microscopy for adherent thrombus (green puncta) at 3 minutes. Data are presented as the mean thrombus area of random fields ± SEM following 30 minutes of vehicle (0.25% DMSO) or (–) carvone treatment (300 μM). n = 6–7 in each group. Differences between groups were assessed by 2-tailed Student’s t test; *P < 0.0001 versus vehicle. (C) WT FVB/Tac mice were given 100 mg/kg/day (–) carvone i.p. for 3 days. Platelets were isolated and stimulated in the presence of thrombin. Platelet activation was quantified by FACS as the MFI ± SEM. n = 4. *P = 0.061, **P = 0.007, and ***P < 0.0001 versus vehicle, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction. (D) Time to hemostasis in mice treated with (–) carvone following surgical amputation of tail tip in seconds ± SEM. n = 6–9 in each group. *P = 0.0046 versus vehicle, by Mann-Whitney U test.

To ascertain whether exogenous (–) carvone in mice affected platelet reactivity and thrombosis in vivo, FVB/Tac mice were administered (–) carvone at a dose of 100 mg/kg/day for 3 days by i.p. injection. Platelets were then isolated from mice and thrombin-stimulated ex vivo. Thrombin-induced platelet degranulation ex vivo was inhibited in platelets from (–) carvone–treated mice (Figure 7C). Tail bleeding times in mice treated with (–) carvone were also prolonged (Figure 7D) without affecting the circulating platelet number (Supplemental Figure 7). This effect was consistent with adequate absorption and distribution of (–) carvone to attenuate platelet activation and thrombosis in vivo.

Platelets are mechanically activated in AAA, which directs OR2L13 to the membrane. We recently reported that aspirin limits AAA growth in a large clinical population (10). Mice were injected 3 times weekly with an anti–TGF-β antibody to induce aneurysmal growth and promote luminal thrombus formation. (26). Topical elastase was applied to the infrarenal aorta of mice to degrade elastin with the lysyl oxidase inhibitor β−aminopropionitrile (BAPN) administered ad libitum in the drinking water to prevent elastin cross-linking repair (26). To investigate a mechanism for this clinical observation, we explored the function of OR2L13 in a murine model of fast-growing AAA that developed luminal thrombus, similar to human infrarenal AAA in which D-flow was observed in aneurysmal aortic regions (Supplemental Videos 2 and 3, ref. 26, and Supplemental Figures 8 and 9). We confirmed this model of AAA exhibited D-flow in the aneurysmal segment and occasional luminal thrombus formation (Figure 8A). After 6 weeks, the aortic diameter increased 300% above baseline, consistent with severe AAA. Coincident with AAA growth, enhanced agonist-mediated platelet reactivity was observed, as well as increased surface OR2L13 expression in isolated platelets. Mice with AAA demonstrated enhanced platelet reactivity in which a D-flow environment pathologically appeared compared with sham-operated mice with S-flow, reaching a plateau at 3 weeks and then dissipating at 4 weeks coincident with increasing platelet surface OR2L13 expression (Figure 8, B–D). Furthermore, platelets isolated from patients with AAA were markedly sensitized to biomechanical activation ex vivo by D-flow compared with healthy platelets in an S-flow environment (Figure 8E).

Figure 8 Platelets are biomechanically activated in mice and humans with AAA. (A) WT male C57BL/6J mice treated with topical aortic elastase or heat-inactivated elastase (sham) with BAPN in drinking water developed stable AAA with luminal thrombus (yellow arrow). Top: B-mode ultrasound, middle: color spectral Doppler interrogation of the aneurysmal region shows D-flow (Doppler [red alternating to blue]) bottom: dissecting video microscopy at the end of the protocol with marked aneurysm (white arrow) below the renal artery. Time point is 6 weeks after AAA. (B) Aortic diameter by ultrasound is shown as the mean ± SEM (diameter indicated below the graph). n = 5. *P = 0.114 and **P = 0.0046, by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction. (C) Platelet surface OR2L13 expression for translocation from baseline and after 4 weeks of AAA induction as the MFI ± SEM. n = 4. *P = 0.0251, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction. (D) Platelet surface P selectin for platelet activation after dose-dependent thrombin stimulation in sham-operated or AAA mice in weeks 1–4 after AAA induction. n = 4 in each group. Differences between groups were determined by 2-way ANOVA; *P < 0.01 and **P < 0.001. (E) An in vitro flow-and-cone system was used to subject healthy platelets to static flow (0) or disturbed flow (D-flow) for 0–90 minutes. Platelet activation as the mean surface P selectin ± SEM, n = 3 in each group, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction.

OR2L13 agonists inhibit platelet activation and AAA growth. We previously reported that platelet MMP activity is increased in myocardial infarction (7, 8). Given that patients with AAA show less aortic growth and rupture when taking aspirin and growth and rupture are linked to MMP activity (10), we hypothesized that circulating platelets in patients with AAA may synthesize and secrete MMPs. Platelet MMP9 activity was enhanced and the tissue inhibitor of MMP9 (TIMP1) was reduced in AAA compared with healthy conditions (Figure 9A). Platelet MMP9 content was unchanged in healthy compared with AAA platelets (not shown). Aortic tissue as well as luminal thrombus from patients with infrarenal AAA compared with nonaneurysmal cadaveric aorta had increased expression and activity of MMP9. This observation suggests that platelets, which are a component of luminal thrombus, may contribute to aortic remodeling through MMPs (Supplemental Figure 10). In our murine aneurysm model (26), (–) carvone treatment attenuated AAA growth similarly to aspirin, further suggesting antiplatelet therapeutics restrict aortic growth (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 11). Consistent with the hypothesis that platelet-derived mediators regulate AAA growth, mice administered daily (–) carvone showed suppressed AAA growth coincident with decreased MMP2 activity in the aorta (Figure 9C). The inhibitory effect of (–) carvone on aortic growth and MMP activation was similar to — but slightly more potent than — what was observed in aspirin-treated animals and suggests a platelet-mediated effect in regulating AAA progression (Figure 9C).

Figure 9 Platelet OR2L13 agonists suppress platelet reactivity and AAA growth. (A) Nonreducing SDS-PAGE of human platelet lysates for MMP activity was examined by in-gel zymography, and protein content was examined by immunoblotting. MMP9 content was similar, although activated MMP was enriched in platelets from patients with AAA compared with those from healthy individuals (n = 4–5). Data were quantified as the mean ± SEM and normalized to GAPDH (n = 4–10). Differences between groups were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. TIMP, tissue inhibitor of MMP. Protein size is indicated in kDa. (B) Aortic diameter by ultrasound following aspirin (30 mg/L, drinking water) therapy or daily i.p. injection of 100 mg/kg (–) carvone compared with vehicle starting on day 7 protected FVB/NTac mice from fast AAA growth (n = 4–20). *P = 0.0002 and **P < 0.0001 versus vehicle, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction. (C) Aortic lysate at week 4 following AAA was assessed for MMP activity (zymography). Actin and total protein were used as loading controls. Data are representative of 9 WT mice (n = 3 in each group) at 4 weeks. *P = 0.012 and **P = 0.0002 versus vehicle, by 2-way ANOVA. Yellow asterisk indicates a purified and activated MMP2 standard (S). Protein size is indicated in kDa.

We examined platelets to determine the expression of the murine OR2L13 homologue olfr168 in various strains of mice and found the FVB/Tac strain expressed OR2L13 at the greatest level compared with C57BL6/J mice that expressed little OR2L13 (Supplemental Figure 12, A–C). Using CRISPR/Cas9, we made an upstream edit in a unique sequence within the open reading frame of murine olfr168 resulting in gene deletion (Figure 10, A and B). Immunoblotting-washed murine platelet lysate confirmed the absence of OR2L13 (olfr168–/–) (Figure 10C). Electron microscopic visualization of platelets showed enhanced granule content in olfr168–/– mice coincident with enhanced platelet reactivity ex vivo compared with WT littermates (Figure 10, D and E). This further suggests olfr168 may be an endogenous negative regulator of platelet function. Comparing WT with olfr168–/– mice in the AAA model, the magnitude of D-flow observed in aneurysmal arterial segments, the rate of aortic growth, and incidence of aortic rupture all increased in mice with olfr168 deficiency (Figure 11, A–C). Finally, olfr168–/– mice had augmented aortic MMP2 activity compared with WT mice (Figure 11D) and isolated platelets from either WT mice treated with the olfr168 agonist (–) carvone or from olfr168–/– mice had decreased and increased MMP2 activity compared with control mice, respectively (Figure 11E and Supplemental Figure 13). Deficiency of olfr168 did not affect platelet count, WBC count, or hemoglobin concentration at baseline or after AAA induction (Supplemental Figure 14). Together, these data imply that activated platelet OR2L13 is a protective mechanism to prevent excessive platelet reactivity in AAA and simultaneously silences platelet MMP2 activity. This may in part provide a mechanistic explanation for antiplatelet agents restricting AAA growth and rupture (4, 10).

Figure 10 CRISPR/Cas9 disruption of the Olfr168 locus augments platelet reactivity. (A) Sequencing primer design spanning the OR2L13 (FVB/Tac murine olfr168) intron/exon boundaries. Genotyped pups after RNP injection showed the edit (arrow) following PCR with #1/#4 primers and deletion following PCR with #1/#2 primers (right gel, last lane). (B) Sanger sequencing showed an edit in the upstream region of the olfr168 locus (box). Amplified product size is indicated in kb. Het, heterozygote. KO was olfr168–/–. (C) Immunoblotting platelet lysate for the protein product of the FVB/Tac (WT) and null (KO) murine alleles for the olfr168 gene using an anti-OR2L13 antibody. (D) Electron micrographic images of individual WT and olfr168–/– mouse platelets with increased thrombotic granule content apparent in olfr168–/– mouse platelets (arrowheads). Scale bars: 0.5 μm (magnified images). (E) Isolated olfr168–/– platelets showed increased reactivity when stimulated with thrombin ex vivo. Platelet activation is shown as the mean surface P selectin ± SEM. n = 4 in each group. *P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction.