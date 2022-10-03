Melanocortin 4 receptor agonism enhances sexual brain processing in women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder

Participants. Heterosexual premenopausal women concerned and/or distressed by low sexual desire and who had regular monthly menstrual cycles were invited to take part in this study via advertisements. Potential participants were initially telephone screened and subsequently underwent a detailed medical examination screening visit. Blood tests were performed during the screening visit to confirm health status and measured the following: complete blood count, renal function, liver function, bone profile, thyroid hormone profile, and levels of LH, FSH, estradiol, progesterone, testosterone, sex hormone–binding globulin (SHBG), dehydroepiandrosterone sulphate (DHEAS), and androstenedione. Reproductive hormone levels were consistent with premenopausal status (Supplemental Table 1).

Inclusion in this study required a diagnosis of generalized, acquired HSDD of at least 6 months’ duration as per the criteria of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 4th Edition, Text Revision (DSM-IV-TR) (8), confirmed with a FSFI score of score of 26 or lower and a score of 5 or lower in the desire domain (69), as well as a score of 18 or higher on the Female Sexual Distress Scale – Desire/Arousal/Orgasm (FSDS-DAO) assessment tool (70). Participants completed the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and the General Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) questionnaire to exclude depression and anxiety, respectively.

Other inclusion criteria were: right handedness, involvement in a stable and monogamous relationship for at least 6 months, no use of any form of hormonal contraception, absence of current or past psychiatric illness, no use of psychoactive substances (prescribed or illicit) for a minimum of 6 months prior to screening, a BMI of 18–35 kg/m2, and normal or corrected-to-normal vision. Exclusion criteria were: pregnancy, breastfeeding, a history of unresolved sexual trauma or abuse, and a contraindication to MRI scanning.

Sample size. To our knowledge, there are no previous fMRI studies examining the role of the MC4R in women with HSDD. However, data from a previous fMRI study (71) examining a similar scenario (hormonal administration effects on fMRI sexual brain activity) were used to estimate requirements for the current study. This study showed that a behavioral hormone enhances BOLD signal change in the limbic structures by a mean of 0.74% and a SD of 0.38% compared with vehicle (mean, 0.48%; SD, 0.51%). In anticipation of a similar response in this study, with a 5% significance level and 80% power, and assuming a correlation between MC4Ra and placebo results of 0.4, the sample size of this study included 31 participants. To allow for natural variation in responses, dropout, and exclusion of 20%, 40 participants were recruited to the study. In addition, this sample size is in keeping with empirically derived estimates to allow sufficient power to detect moderate-sized effects in fMRI studies (72), as well as noninterventional fMRI studies in women with HSDD (66), and our previous work examining the hormonal effects of kisspeptin versus vehicle on brain activity in healthy volunteers (71, 73–79). Following screening and informed consent, 40 participants were randomized to take part, with 31 participants completing both MC4Ra and placebo study visits (Figure 2).

MC4Ra and placebo. The MC4Ra used in this study was bremelanotide, manufactured by AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Bremelanotide 1.75 mg/0.3 mL for subcutaneous administration was an aqueous formulation that consisted of bremelanotide 1.75 mg and 2.5% (weight per volume), glycerin (multicompendial vegetable grade, United States Pharmacopeia) in sterile water for injection, with either hydrochloric acid or sodium hydroxide (National Formulary) to adjust for pH. Placebo 1.75 mg was an equivalent prefilled autoinjector without the active ingredient in an equivalent 0.3 mL solution volume. Both products were labeled and packed in full compliance with good manufacturing practice (GMP) requirements. Subcutaneous autoinjector pens were stored below 25°C.

Study design. We performed a randomized, double-blinded, 2-way crossover, placebo-controlled clinical study. A total of 31 participants completed the study (Figure 1). On 1 visit, the participants received the MC4Ra, and on the other visit, they received the placebo, which was packaged in materials identical to the MC4Ra packaging, as described above. Studies were scheduled at least 1 month apart (mean, 1.32; SEM, 0.12) to ensure full washout between visits and to allow the study to be performed at the same stage of the participant’s menstrual cycle each time. Sixteen women received MC4Ra on their first visit, and 15 received placebo. The participants acted as their own controls, thereby minimizing the effects of interparticipant variation and maximizing the power of the study.

All studies were undertaken on days 1 to 7 of the menstrual cycle (follicular phase) to ensure consistent reproductive hormone levels, as brain activity can be altered by significant fluctuations in reproductive hormones across the menstrual cycle (80). The participants were asked to abstain from sexual activity, alcohol, caffeine, and tobacco from midnight prior to each study visit and were asked to have their normal breakfast on the study days. Figure 1 illustrates the study protocol.

An intravenous cannula was inserted into the arm for blood collection at 15- to 30-minute intervals. Participants completed the psychometric questionnaires as detailed below. At t = 0 minutes, MC4Ra or placebo (identical in volume and appearance), in the form of a single-use autoinjector, was administered subcutaneously into the abdomen. Participants and data analysts were blinded to the injection identity, the order of which was randomized in a balanced manner by an independent statistician.

Assays. Blood samples were collected at the time points indicated in Figure 1. Serum levels of LH, FSH, estradiol, progesterone, and testosterone were measured using automated chemiluminescence immunoassays (Abbott Diagnostics). Interassay coefficients of variation were as follows: LH, 3.4%; FSH, 3.5%; estradiol, 3.4%; progesterone, 1.8%, and testosterone 4.6%. The limits of detectability for each assay were as follows: LH, 0.07 IU/L; FSH, 0.05 IU/L; estradiol, 70 pmol/l (19 pg/mL); progesterone, 0.3 nmol/L (0.1 ng/mL); and testosterone, 0.08 nmol/L.

Psychometric questionnaires. On arrival, the participants were asked to complete the Sexual Arousal and Desire and Inventory (SADI) to assess multidimensional sexual arousal and desire (81). There were no differences observed between groups in any domain of the SADI questionnaire (Supplemental Figure 5). Participants were also asked to rate their satiety and nausea levels using a visual analog scale (82) in order to co-assess the established effects of MC4R agonism on appetite and nausea (20, 22). These questionnaires were repeated following both fMRI scans. Attention, a possible confounder, was assessed using the D2 Test of Attention, performed at the end of scan 2 (83). Lunchtime food intake was measured by weighing the remaining food after a participant-selected 400 g meal. Twenty-four hours after MC4Ra or placebo administration, the participants completed a follow-up questionnaire, in which they were asked to report any change in sexual desire.

MRI procedure. Participants underwent 2 scans per day — scan 1 at t = 45 and scan 2 at t = 240 minutes — to cover the complete time course of possible objective and subjective responses following MC4Ra administration, which are known to occur from 45 minutes onward. The fMRI scans lasted 60 minutes. Each fMRI scan session included the following types of scans and tasks: anatomical and T2 proton density (to evaluate any structural abnormality and for subsequent anatomical location); resting state (to evaluate regional interactions that occur in a task-negative state, when an explicit task is not being performed); 20 × 20-second “short” erotic videos with 20 × 20-second exercise control videos; a 10-minute “long” erotic video; and an fMRI control task (to identify and control for global vascular or systemic effects of MC4R agonism).

A mirror mounted on the head coil allowed participants to view a screen mounted in the rear of the scanner bore, where visual stimuli were back-projected through a wave guide in the rear wall of the scanner room. Participants also wore headphones to receive instructions and associated auditory stimuli during the clips. For safety monitoring, a pulse-oximeter was attached to the participant and connected to a standard data-recording system (AD Instruments PowerLab) in the control room.

Short erotic videos task. Erotic stimuli consisted of 20-second erotic videos alternating with neutral nonerotic videos as a control, in a standard validated block design. During the scans, participants were asked to rate their subjective level of arousal on a 5-point scale using a 5-button hand-held device after each video, with no difference observed between MC4Ra and placebo visits. The rating period lasted 5 seconds and was followed by a 10-second blank gray screen, which provided a baseline/resting condition. The erotic videos were the top-20-rated videos (of 80 videos) for sexual arousal by an independent focus group comprising 20 healthy heterosexual women. All videos contained 1 woman and 1 man engaging in vaginal sex (erotic videos) or performing exercises (control videos). The task lasted a total of 12 minutes.

Long erotic videos task. Participants were shown a 10-minute erotic video and asked to rate their subjective level of arousal in real time using an MR-compatible scroll wheel (behavioral potentiometer) to ensure attention. The video was sized to take up approximately 90% of the viewing area on the screen, with the bottom 10% of the screen containing a scale running from “Not at all sexually aroused” (far left) to “Very sexually aroused” (far right). The scroll wheel controlled a triangular marker that the patient could also see on the screen, and they could move the marker along the scale (left or right) as and when they desired throughout the erotic video. Participants were shown a different video in scan 1 and scan 2. No difference was observed between MC4Ra and placebo visits. The videos were the 2 highest rated (of 20 possible videos) for sexual arousal by an independent focus group comprising 5 healthy heterosexual women. The total task time was 10 minutes, plus a 10-second buffer period at the end (blank gray screen) to ensure capture of the latter portion of any brain response.

fMRI control task. The fMRI control task was designed to control for the potential issue in pharmacological fMRI studies, in which a drug may have confounding effects on physiological processes (e.g., cerebral blood flow) that can affect the BOLD response independently of any neural effects of the drug (84). This was the same as the validated task described by Harvey et al. (85), which was a fast event–related design consisting of 20 each of visual, auditory, motor, and eye-movement trials, plus an additional 20 null trials, to give 100 trials in total. Each trial lasted 3 seconds, to give a total task time of 300 seconds (5 minutes), plus a 10-second buffer period at the end. A small, square red fixation point was present throughout the task. On visual trials, a sinusoidal visual grating was displayed that drifted rapidly left to right and reversed direction every 0.5 seconds. On auditory trials, a sequence of 6 pure tones was presented through the headphones at different pitches, in random order. On motor trials, a blue button appeared on the screen 3 times, and participants were asked to respond with a button-press each time. On eye movement trials, the fixation point moved around the screen to random locations every 0.5 seconds, and the participants were asked to follow it with their eyes. These events were presented in a pseudo-randomized sequence, with different sequences used for scan 1 and scan 2.

fMRI data analysis. fMRI data processing was performed using FEAT (fMRI Expert Analysis Tool), part of the Oxford Centre for Functional MRI of the Brain (FMRIB) Software Library (FSL), version 6.0 (www.fmrib.ox.ac.uk/fsl). Registration to high-resolution structural image was carried out using the FMRIB Linear Image Registration Tool (FLIRT) (86). Registration from the high-resolution T1 structural image of each participant to the standard Montreal Neurological Institute (MNI) 152 space was then further refined using FMRIB’s Nonlinear Image Registration Tool (FNIRT) (87, 88). The following prestatistical processing was applied: motion-corrected FLIRT (86), non-brain removal using the Brain Extraction Tool (BET) (89), spatial smoothing (6.0 mm), and high-pass temporal filtering (90 seconds for the short videos, 100 seconds for the long videos and resting state). All first-level models included the extended set of head motion parameters regressor (original parameters, plus derived temporal derivatives and quadratic functions). White matter and cerebral spinal fluid masks were created from each participant’s anatomical scans using the FMRIB’s Automated Segmentation Tool (FAST), and the time series from each functional scan was extracted from these masks for use as a regressor of no interest for each participant in each task to further denoise the data. Time-series statistical analysis was carried out using FMRIB’s Improved Linear Model (FILM) with local autocorrelation correction (90).

Short videos and control task. The regressors of interest were derived from the onset times of the stimulus conditions and were convolved with a gamma function to simulate the hemodynamic response function (HRF). These were used as the main regressors of interest in the general linear model (GLM) with the denoising methods mentioned above as regressors of no interest. The contrasts were defined by each stimulus condition compared with baseline, followed by comparison of 2 stimulus conditions of interest, with contrasts comparing conditions being our main outcome. A within-subjects, mixed-effects FLAME 1 model was used to investigate differences in whole-brain activation on placebo and the MC4Ra. Separate models were constructed for scan 1 and scan 2. Statistical images were thresholded using clusters determined by Z > 2.3 and a corrected cluster significance threshold at P = 0.05.

Long videos and resting state. A priori ROIs were defined from a search of the term “sexual” on the meta-analytic website Neurosynth (www.neurosynth.org). This provided data from an automated meta-analysis of 81 studies relating to sexual function. From this, we defined 6 sexual network ROIs: the amygdala, the hypothalamus, the insula, the precentral gyrus, the striatum, and the thalamus (Supplemental Figure 6). The time series from each of these ROIs was extracted from the denoised long video and resting-state scans. Pairwise correlations then compared each ROI using Pearson’s correlations and custom python code. The resulting r values were then transformed to Z scores using Fisher’s transformation test (91). A 2 × 2 ANOVA was then performed on each region pair to test the effect of the drug (placebo vs. MC4Ra) and the task (long video vs. resting state) as well as the interaction. The Z scores were then displayed graphically in a correlation matrix. In the matrices where a difference was shown, post hoc Tukey’s tests were conducted to show significant differences between both the drug and task conditions.

Statistics. The statistical analysis plan was designed in collaboration with an independent statistician. Paired t tests were performed on the short video and control task fMRI data to assess differences between MC4Ra and placebo in a GLM. These were all cluster corrected to Z > 2.3 and P = 0.05. For the connectivity analysis, 15, 2 (MC4Ra vs. placebo) by 2 (task, long videos vs. resting) ANOVAs were conducted. Post hoc Tukey’s tests were carried out to investigate the difference between tasks in each drug condition. An α threshold of P < 0.05 identified statistical significance except for the connectivity analyses, in which the threshold was reduced to P < 0.01 (to adjust for the number of analyses performed). Psychometric data were not normally distributed by D’Agostino-Pearson testing and were therefore analyzed using a Wilcoxon matched-pairs test. Hormone level analysis was performed using mixed-effects models, with P < 0.05 considered statistically significant. A McNemar test was conducted on categorical data collected from a 24-hour post-administration sexual desire questionnaire.

Study approval. Ethics approval was granted by the London Brent Research Ethics Committee (REC ref: 19/LO/1161), and the study was registered with ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT04179734). Participants provided written informed consent. The study was conducted in accordance with Declaration of Helsinki principles and the International Council for Harmonization Guidelines on Good Clinical Practice.