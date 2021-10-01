Cellular regeneration as a potential strategy to treat cardiac conduction disorders

Commentary 10.1172/JCI152185

Authorship note: SKL and MMH are co–first authors and contributed equally to this work.

Address correspondence to: Xander Wehrens, Cardiovascular Research Institute, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, BCM335, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 713.798.4261; Email: wehrens@bcm.edu .

Authorship note: SKL and MMH are co–first authors and contributed equally to this work.

Address correspondence to: Xander Wehrens, Cardiovascular Research Institute, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, BCM335, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 713.798.4261; Email: wehrens@bcm.edu .

Authorship note: SKL and MMH are co–first authors and contributed equally to this work.

Address correspondence to: Xander Wehrens, Cardiovascular Research Institute, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, BCM335, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 713.798.4261; Email: wehrens@bcm.edu .

Loss of atrioventricular conduction system (AVCS) cells due to either inherited or acquired deficits leads to conduction diseases, which can deteriorate into fatal cardiac arrhythmias and sudden death. In this issue of the JCI, Wang et al. constructed a mouse model of atrioventricular block (AVB) by inducing AVCS cell–specific injury using the Cx30.2 enhancer to drive expression of diphtheria toxin fragment A. AVCS cell ablation in adult mice led to irreversible AVB. jkjkIn contrast, AVCS cell injury in neonatal mice was followed by spontaneous recovery in a subset of mice, revealing a limited postnatal time window during which the regeneration of AVCS cells can occur as a result of cellular plasticity. This exciting study paves the way for future research into biological or cellular treatment approaches for cardiac conduction diseases by exploiting the regenerative potential of AVCS cells.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.