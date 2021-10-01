Commentary 10.1172/JCI152185

Cellular regeneration as a potential strategy to treat cardiac conduction disorders

Satadru K. Lahiri,1,2 Mohit M. Hulsurkar,1,2 and Xander H.T. Wehrens1,2,3,4,5,6

1Cardiovascular Research Institute,

2Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics,

3Department of Medicine (Cardiology),

4Department of Neuroscience,

5Department of Pediatrics (Cardiology), and

6Center for Space Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Xander Wehrens, Cardiovascular Research Institute, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, BCM335, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 713.798.4261; Email: wehrens@bcm.edu.

Authorship note: SKL and MMH are co–first authors and contributed equally to this work.

Published October 1, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 19 on October 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(19):e152185. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152185.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published October 1, 2021 - Version history
Loss of atrioventricular conduction system (AVCS) cells due to either inherited or acquired deficits leads to conduction diseases, which can deteriorate into fatal cardiac arrhythmias and sudden death. In this issue of the JCI, Wang et al. constructed a mouse model of atrioventricular block (AVB) by inducing AVCS cell–specific injury using the Cx30.2 enhancer to drive expression of diphtheria toxin fragment A. AVCS cell ablation in adult mice led to irreversible AVB. jkjkIn contrast, AVCS cell injury in neonatal mice was followed by spontaneous recovery in a subset of mice, revealing a limited postnatal time window during which the regeneration of AVCS cells can occur as a result of cellular plasticity. This exciting study paves the way for future research into biological or cellular treatment approaches for cardiac conduction diseases by exploiting the regenerative potential of AVCS cells.

