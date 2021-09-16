Commentary 10.1172/JCI152054

Inclusion criteria: how NK cells gain access to T cells

Tonya J. Webb

Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Tonya J. Webb, 685 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore, Maryland 21201, USA. Phone: 410.706.4109; Email: twebb@som.umaryland.edu.

Published September 15, 2021

Published in Volume 131, Issue 18 on September 16, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(18):e152054. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152054.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published September 15, 2021
Natural killer (NK) cells play an important role in host defense against viral infections and malignancy, and their role for regulating other components of the antiviral response is being investigated. In this issue of the JCI, Ali et al. examine the mechanisms by which NK cells migrate into the white pulp and mediate suppression of virus-specific T cells. Herein, the authors show that an acute lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) infection induced a potent type I IFN (IFN-I) response that resulted in the expression of chemokine receptor CXCR3 ligands and permitted NK cell trafficking to T cell zones. Collectively, these findings have broad implications for vaccination strategies and warrant further investigation into the transcriptomic profiles of these regulatory NK cells.

