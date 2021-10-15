A randomized controlled trial of the GLP-1 receptor agonist dulaglutide in primary polydipsia

Study design and participants

This was a single-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 3-week crossover trial conducted at the University Hospital Basel in Switzerland. A total of 50 participants (35 patients with primary polydipsia and 15 controls) were enrolled. Inclusion criteria for the patients in this study included age between 18 and 65 years and a diagnosis of primary polydipsia based on polydipsia of greater than 3000 mL per day and polyuria of greater than 50 mL/kg body weight per day. Exclusion criteria were central or nephrogenic diabetes insipidus (excluded by water deprivation test or hypertonic saline test), secondary polyuria (e.g., diabetes mellitus, hypokalemia, hypercalcemia), inability to follow the study procedures, e.g., because of an unstable psychiatric condition, a history of pancreatitis, or treatment with a GLP-1 RA within the previous 3 months.

An exploratory fMRI case-controlled substudy was conducted in a subset of 15 patients and 15 matched controls. Exclusion criteria for the participation of patients in the fMRI substudy were any medical condition affecting the brain (e.g., stroke, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis), any ferromagnetic nonremovable device, and claustrophobia. Control participants were matched for age, sex, nicotine consumption, psychiatric comorbidities, and handedness. Matched controls underwent 1 fMRI session only and did not receive the study drug.

Trial objective and outcomes

The objective of this trial was to determine whether a 3-week treatment with the GLP-1 RA dulaglutide compared with placebo reduces fluid intake in patients with primary polydipsia. The primary outcome was total fluid intake (in mL) during an 8-hour evaluation visit.

Further outcomes were thirst perception during the preceding weeks and during the evaluation visit, 24-hour urinary output, day- and nighttime voiding frequency, quality of life, serum and urine electrolytes and osmolality, and adverse effects, e.g., gastrointestinal symptoms.

The objective of the exploratory fMRI substudy was to assess whether dulaglutide as compared with placebo alters behavioral aspects (thirst rating) and the neuronal activity of patients while exposed to desirable beverage and control pictures. Further, we aimed to explore the effect of dulaglutide on the resting-state functional connectivity of homeostatic and reward-related brain regions.

Trial procedures

The trial procedures and timeline are schematically displayed in Supplemental Figure 8. The allocation to treatment sequence was randomized 1:1 on the basis of a prefabricated randomization list of the Clinical Trial Unit Basel integrated into the electronic data capture system. Patients, investigators, and several nurses were blinded to the treatment arms, except for some unblinded study nurses, who injected the trial medication. Patients received a 3-week treatment with dulaglutide (1.5 mg) or placebo (0.9% sodium chloride) subcutaneously once weekly and attended an 8-hour evaluation visit during the last treatment week. After a washout period of at least 3 weeks, patients received the complementary intervention. For the fMRI substudy, patients attended 2 additional visits and underwent an fMRI session during the last treatment week in each treatment phase.

Assessment of fluid intake and urinary output during the evaluation visit

Patients arrived at 8:00 am at the trial site after a 12-hour overnight fast (no food or beverages). On arrival, the patients were asked to void their bladders, and a 24-hours urine collection was started. Clinical parameters and symptoms were assessed at 8:00 am, 12 pm, and 4:00 pm. A 10 liter water dispenser was provided and refilled if necessary. Patients were invited to drink freely from the provided water, but they were blinded to the amount of water in the dispenser. At 8:30 am and at 12:00 pm, standardized, savory meals were provided (consisting of 116 g carbohydrates, 60 g fat, 25 g protein, 12 g fiber, and 5.7 g salt, for a total of 1284 kcal). To standardize for food intake, patients were asked to consume the entire meal, irrespective of their appetite. Besides the provided water and meals, no other beverages or food were allowed. At 4:00 pm, patients were asked to void their bladders and instructed to collect their urine until 8:00 am the following day.

Assessment of thirst perception, drinking behavior, and electrolytes

Thirst perception was assessed in 3 different ways: first, we assessed the average thirst perception of the preceding week at the weekly study visit using a 10-point NRS (0 = no thirst, 10 = extreme thirst). Second, during the evaluation visit, patients were asked at 8:00 am, 9:00 am, 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm, and 4:00 pm to indicate their current thirst perception on the 10-point NRS. Third, during the fMRI examination, thirst was rated while the participant was exposed to desirable beverage pictures as described below on a 7-point NRS.

Drinking behavior was assessed at the weekly study visits and included the reported average daily fluid intake and average daytime voiding frequency, as well as drinking at night and nocturia (yes/no) in the preceding week.

Electrolytes, glucose, and osmolality were assessed in plasma and urine at the screening visit as well as during the evaluation visits. Urinary electrolytes were also measured in the collected 24-hour urine.

Assessment of quality of life

We assessed quality of life in 2 ways at each weekly study visit and at the evaluation visit (relating to the timespan of the preceding week). First, patients were asked whether and how symptoms of polyuria and polydipsia (e.g., constant thirst, daytime voiding frequency, nocturia) had affected their quality of life on a 10-point NRS (i.e., 0 = quality of life not reduced, 10 = quality of life maximally reduced). Second, patients responded to the standardized short-form 12 (SF-12) questionnaire (44), a standardized questionnaire for the assessment of quality of life. Higher scores indicate a better state of health.

Assessment of adverse effects

At the weekly visit and during the evaluation visit, gastrointestinal symptoms, i.e. nausea and abdominal pain, were assessed on a 10-point NRS (e.g., 0 = no nausea, 10 = unbearable nausea). Other adverse effects were recorded in free text.

fMRI

Detailed information about the fMRI session methodology is provided in the Supplemental Methods. In brief, fMRI sessions consisted of a high-resolution structural image (T1) and 2 functional tasks (thirst rating task, resting state). The fMRI paradigm (43) showed pictures of beverages (n = 24) and chairs (n = 24) on a uniform gray-colored background. Pictures were pseudorandomized into 10 sets (5 sets of chairs and 5 sets of beverages) of 10 pictures, with each picture being shown for 2 seconds without interruption. After each set, patients had 4 seconds to rate their perceived thirst on a 7-point NRS. For standardization, patients abstained from drinking, eating, and smoking for at least 3 hours before the fMRI examination. The patient’s serum sodium concentration was measured prior to the scan.

Sample size estimation

Sample size was estimated to show, with a power of 80%, a 13% stronger decrease in the primary endpoint under dulaglutide as compared with placebo. Based on our own data, we assumed a mean (SD) fluid intake of 4630 mL (1710 mL) before the start of treatment (45). We expected a decrease of 7% under placebo and 20% under dulaglutide. We used a random sampling procedure and examined sample sizes ranging from 20 to 120 patients by drawing 999 times each from a bivariate normal distribution with an assumed mean (SD) of 4.3l (1.7 L) after placebo and 3.7 L (1.7 L) after dulaglutide, with a within-subjects correlation of 0.8. Using a Wilcoxon signed-rank test, the null hypothesis was rejected if the resulting P value was lower than 0.05. Accounting for a dropout rate of 15%, a total of 35 patients would need to be recruited in order to have 29 evaluable patients.

Statistics

Statistical analyses were preplanned in a statistical report and analysis plan prior to database closure. The primary endpoint, and, unless indicated otherwise, all continuous secondary endpoints were analyzed for a treatment effect (dulaglutide versus placebo) using linear mixed-effect models (LMMs). First, the treatment sequence and interaction term between the trial arm and sequence were included to account for a carryover effect of the study drug. These analyses did not indicate a main effect of treatment sequence or an interaction effect of treatment. Therefore, the overall treatment effect was estimated. Detailed statistical methodology is described in the Supplemental Methods. Estimated treatment means and the mean difference are reported with a 95% CI. The main analysis of the primary endpoint was performed as an intention-to-treat analysis including all patients (full analysis set). Further, a per-protocol analysis was performed on the basis of 31 patients who received all 3 injections in each trial phase. In addition, we performed sensitivity analyses, including adverse effects at the beginning and at any time point during the evaluation visit as additional covariates with an interaction term in the statistical model.

No missing values occurred for the primary endpoint. All secondary analyses were performed on complete cases of the full analysis set. Missing values were rare. We reported the number of available measurements for each endpoint.

Analyses were conducted using the statistics program R, versions 3.6.0 and 4.0.2 (46). Linear mixed-effects models were fitted using the R package lme4, and P values were derived using the R package lmerTest. P values and widths of CIs were not adjusted for multiplicity.

fMRI substudy analyses. No missing values occurred for the fMRI data. In patients, brain activation was compared between treatment (dulaglutide versus placebo) and stimuli (chair versus beverage) by means of an interaction analysis (treatment-stimuli interaction). The hypothesis was that dulaglutide diminishes the activation of thirst-related areas during the presentation of beverage stimuli. Similarly, brain activation was compared between groups (patients on placebo versus controls) and stimuli (chair versus beverage) by means of an interaction analysis (group-stimuli interaction). We assumed that patients would have higher activation than controls in thirst-related areas such as the cingulate cortex, the insular cortex, or the amygdala while being exposed to beverage pictures.

In a subgroup analysis, only participants in a state of high thirst were analyzed (n = 14 patients on placebo and n = 10 controls reporting a median thirst rating of 5 or more), assuming a higher activation of thirst-related areas during the presentation of beverage stimuli as compared with chairs (43).

We assessed the functional connectivity of 3 key regions of the reward network (left accumbens, right accumbens, midbrain) and the hypothalamus (Supplemental Figure 9) with the rest of the brain during the resting-state session (37). In patients, the main effect of treatment on functional connectivity values was tested with the hypothesis that functional connectivity between those core regions and other regions of the reward network would be altered on dulaglutide as compared with placebo (37). Similarly, we compared the functional connectivity of those regions between patients on placebo and control participants.

Details on the statistical analyses of the fMRI data are provided in the Supplemental Methods. Raw, unthresholded statistical maps are publicly available on NeuroVault (https://neurovault.org; https://identifiers.org/neurovault.collection:8995).

Study approval

The trial protocol and drug were approved by the ethics committee of North, West, and Central Switzerland (EKNZ, Basel, Switzerland) and the national agency for the authorization and supervision of therapeutic products (Swissmedic, Berne, Switzerland). Written informed consent was obtained from each participant after full explanation of the purpose and nature of all procedures used. The trial was registered with ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT02770885).