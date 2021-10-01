Intravenous bamlanivimab use associates with reduced hospitalization in high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19

Monoclonal antibody treatment program. The Mayo Clinic Monoclonal Antibody Treatment (MATRx) program was established on November 7, 2020, and the first patients were infused with bamlanivimab (700 mg intravenously as a single dose over an hour) on November 19, 2020. The details of this program have been reported (7). A multidisciplinary team reviewed all patients 18 years old or older identified from an electronic registry of positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests and self- and clinician-referred patients. Under the EUA existing at the time, adult patients were eligible for bamlanivimab if they had mild to moderate COVID-19, were within 10 days of symptom onset, and met at least 1 of the following criteria: age of 65 years or older, BMI of 35 or higher, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, immunosuppressive medication use, or an immunocompromising condition. Patients 55 years and older qualified if they had hypertension, cardiovascular disease, or chronic lung disease. Pediatric patients 11 to 17 years old were eligible for treatment based on a separate EUA criteria and are not included in this study. The MATRx team members attempted to contact eligible patients for education and consent.

Study design and participants. The study enrolled adult (≥18 years old) patients identified from the Mayo Clinic electronic health record (EHR) database with positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests between November 12, 2020, and February 17, 2021. The start date, November 12, 2020, was selected as it was the earliest test date for a patient who was infused with bamlanivimab monotherapy. The study end date was selected as the most recent date with data available. The participant selection algorithm (Figure 1) resulted in 2 cohorts balanced for relevant demographic and clinical covariates: (a) treated patients who received bamlanivimab infusion and (b) control patients who did not receive bamlanivimab after COVID-19 diagnosis.

Participant selection and propensity score matching. The study population was selected from the pool of adult patients with COVID-19 who met the following criteria: (a) had not received casirivimab and imdevimab at any time during the study period, (b) did not have a cancelled bamlanivimab order, (c) were not on hospice or comfort care, (d) did not have do-not-intubate (DNI), do-not-resuscitate (DNR), or do-not-hospitalize (DNH) status, (e) had minimum SpO 2 of 93% or more, and (f) were not currently hospitalized at the time of positive PCR test or bamlanivimab infusion. For each patient in the treated cohort, the enrollment date was defined as the date of bamlanivimab infusion. A histogram of infusion dates relative to PCR diagnosis dates is provided in Supplemental Figure 1.

Propensity score matching was performed to select matched controls balanced on covariates that may influence bamlanivimab administration (Table 1 and ref. 20). Propensity scores were computed for each patient by fitting an L1-regularized logistic regression model to predict which of the 2 cohorts the patient was in, as a function of the covariates detailed in the next section (21). To identify a matched control for each treated patient, a set of control patients with the same age (±5 years) and PCR diagnosis date (±7 days) was considered, and the patient with the closest propensity score was selected if the propensity score difference was less than the selected threshold. If the control patient (a) had a minimum SpO 2 of less than 93%, (b) was hospitalized, (c) had active DNR, DNI, or DNH status, (d) was receiving only palliative or comfort care, or (e) was deceased on or before the date of study enrollment, then a new control patient (the next nearest neighbor by propensity score) was selected. This process was repeated until an eligible match was found. If an eligible match was not found, the search was expanded to the set of control patients with age ±5 years and PCR diagnosis dates ±14 days relative to the bamlanivimab patient. If the expanded search did not find any control patients, the bamlanivimab-treated patient was dropped from the analysis. The caliper threshold was set to 0.1× pooled SD of the propensity scores in the logit space. For each control patient, the study enrollment date was defined based on the number of days between the positive PCR test and bamlanivimab infusion for the matched treated patient (Supplemental Figure 2 and refs. 22, 23).

Demographic and clinical covariates. To perform propensity matching described above, demographic and clinical covariates that could influence the likelihood of bamlanivimab administration were considered (Table 1). Demographic covariates considered included age, sex, race, and ethnicity. Race and ethnicity were determined based on patient-entered responses to multiple choice questions with fixed categories and were considered in this study in order to control for social determinants of health and other potential confounding factors. Clinical covariates were derived from the Charlson Comorbidity Index (https://www.mdcalc.com/charlson-comorbidity-index-cci) and were identified for each patient on the basis of ICD-9 and ICD-10 codes recorded in the 5 years prior to the SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing date (Supplemental Table 1).

Other covariates considered during the propensity score matching included hypertension, BMI, immunosuppressive medication usage, and location of infusion. Hypertension status was determined using ICD-10 codes recorded in the 5 years prior to the PCR testing date (Supplemental Table 1). BMI was calculated using most recently recorded weight (between 1 year before and 1 week after COVID-19 diagnosis) and height (between age 18 and 1 week after COVID-19 diagnosis). Immunosuppressive medication usage was determined using medication orders active or completed in the year prior to the PCR testing date up to the end of the study period (Supplemental Table 4). This study included participants from 4 major sites: Scottsdale, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; Rochester, Minnesota; and other Mayo Clinic Health Systems sites. Location of infusion was incorporated into the covariate balancing analysis post hoc. Due to the small number of sites, this variable was modeled as a fixed effect (24).

Outcomes. The clinical outcomes that were assessed between the bamlanivimab-treated and control cohorts at days 14, 21, and 28 after study enrollment were rates of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death and number of hospital- and ICU-free days (hospital-free and ICU-free days were defined as the number of days the patient was alive and outside the hospital and ICU, respectively). Hospitalization rate was the primary outcome of interest. To determine the outcome for each cohort, only patients with sufficient follow-up data relative to the end study date (February 17, 2021) were considered. For example, to determine the 14-day outcomes for each cohort, only patients with enrollment dates on or prior to February 3, 2021, were included.

Statistics. Prior to the statistical analysis, missing values were imputed. Among all of the covariates, the only ones with missing data were race (0.8%), ethnicity (1.8%), and BMI (17.9%; see Table 1). For covariates with missing data, the missing values were categorized as unknown.

The effectiveness of covariate balancing between bamlanivimab-treated and control cohort was assessed using the standardized difference (22, 23). To compare the rates of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death at the defined time points after study enrollment, the percentage of patients positive for each outcome relative to the total number of patients with follow-up in each cohort was calculated. For each of these outcome variables, risk ratios as well as Fisher’s exact test P values were computed from the percentage of patients positive for each outcome. In addition, 95% CIs for the risk ratios were computed using the Δ method approximation. The logistic regression models to compute the propensity scores were implemented using the statsmodels package (version 0.10.0) in Python (25). To test the robustness of study findings, post hoc negative outcome and intention-to-treat sensitivity analyses were conducted, as described below.

In order to account for death as a competing risk for the hospitalization and ICU outcome measures, we also considered hospital-free and ICU-free days alive as outcome variables. To compare hospital-free and ICU-free days at the defined time points after study enrollment, the mean number of hospital-free and ICU-free days among patients with follow-up were calculated for each cohort, along with their 95% CI. The differences in means (95% CI) were calculated, and significance was assessed with a Mann-Whitney U test. Because of the potential for type 1 error due to multiple comparisons, analysis of the secondary outcomes should be interpreted as exploratory. For each of the statistical tests, a 2-sided P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Analysis was performed with the aid of the scipy package (version 0.25.6) in Python (26).

Hospitalization-free survival was also assessed at daily intervals with a Kaplan-Meier analysis and a corresponding log-rank test. Specifically, the proportions of patients in each cohort (among those with follow-up) who were not hospitalized on each day after study enrollment were compared (Supplemental Table 3 and Figure 2). Survival analysis was performed using the lifelines package (version 0.25.6) in Python (27).

Post hoc statistical tests were done to account for the fact that the end points were measured at multiple time points. For each of the survival-type outcomes (hospital admission, ICU admission, and mortality), the P values from 28-day capped log-rank tests between the propensity matched cohorts were reported. These tests are used to assess whether or not the hospital admission rates, ICU admission rates, and mortality rates were significantly different between the matched cohorts within the 28 day follow-up period. The log-rank tests were performed using the lifelines (version 0.25.6) package in Python. For each of the numeric outcomes (number of hospital-free days and number of ICU-free days), we report P values from 2-way mixed ANOVA tests, using treatment (bamlanivimab or control) as the between-subjects factor and time point (14, 21, or 28 days) as the within-subjects factor (28). Mixed ANOVA tests were performed using the pingouin (version 0.3.11) package in Python, with the Greenhouse-Geisser correction applied afterwards to adjust for violations of the sphericity assumption.

Sensitivity analysis. Two post hoc sensitivity analyses were performed to test the robustness of the findings. First, in order to test the sensitivity of the study findings to potential unobserved confounding variables, the statistical analysis was repeated on a negative outcome suspected to be unrelated to COVID-19 disease or treatment. For this post hoc sensitivity analysis, cancer screening was considered as the negative outcome. In particular, the negative outcome was defined as +1 for patients with an ICD-10 diagnostic code for cancer screening (Z12.*) 15 to 42 days following their PCR diagnosis date and 0 otherwise. Patients with PCR diagnosis dates after February 8, 2021, were excluded from this sensitivity analysis due to lack of 42-day follow-up data.

Second, an intention-to-treat sensitivity analysis was conducted to compare the outcomes between all patients who received an order for bamlanivimab versus the control group. In this analysis, all patients with cancelled orders for bamlanivimab were considered in addition to the bamlanivimab-treated patients, subjected to the same inclusion criteria. For each of the patients with cancelled bamlanivimab orders, the relative infusion dates were randomly sampled from the distribution of relative infusion dates for the actual bamlanivimab-treated cohort, ensuring that the infusion dates were within the study period. A 1:1 propensity matching was performed between the bamlanivimab intended-to-treat cohort and the control cohort, following the same procedure as in the primary analysis. The rates of hospitalization, ICU admission, and mortality for the matched cohorts were compared for the 14-, 21-, and 28-day time horizons.

Study approval. This retrospective study was approved by the Mayo Clinic Institutional Review Board. Informed consent was waived and patients without research authorization were excluded.