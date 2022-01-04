Gasdermin D inhibition confers antineutrophil-mediated cardioprotection in acute myocardial infarction

GSDMD is activated in the early phase of AMI. We initially examined transcription levels of key factors involved in the acute inflammatory response to AMI by RNA sequencing of murine heart samples after AMI. Hierarchical clustering demonstrated samples from different experimental groups (sham, 1-day, and 7-day post-AMI groups) to be well separated from each other, while biological replicates from the same group clustered together well (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151268DS1). We found that 204 genes were significantly upregulated in day 1 AMI samples compared with the sham samples and day 7 AMI samples, while 64 genes were significantly downregulated (Figure 1A). Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) that had consistent expression patterns across sham, day 1 AMI, and day 7 AMI were further clustered together, and genes encoding the components of the inflammasome showed a distinct increase, indicating the inflammasome may be activated after AMI (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1). Furthermore, Gene Ontology (GO) “Biological Process” enrichment analysis of DEGs also suggested upregulation of inflammatory responses, including “neutrophil chemotaxis” and “cellular response to IL-1” (Supplemental Figure 1C). Interestingly, Nlrp3, which encodes a pattern recognition receptor, was rapidly upregulated within 24 hours after AMI, followed by a decrease in expression on day 7 after AMI (Figure 1C). The expression of the downstream components of NLRP3 activation, including Casp1, Gsdmd, and Il1b, was upregulated in response to AMI, indicating that the myocardial NLRP3 inflammasome could be activated during AMI (Figure 1C). We further validated these findings by evaluating the protein level and activation level of Gsdmd in the heart. GSDMD exhibited a low level of expression in heart but high levels in other tissues like the intestine, liver, and spleen (Figure 1D), consistent with previous reports that GSDMD exhibited high levels in immunocytes and fibroblasts and low levels in cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and smooth muscle cells (19, 20). Intriguingly, both expression and activation of GSDMD in heart were remarkably enhanced in response to myocardial ischemia/infarction in left anterior descending (LAD) ligation–operated wild type (WT) mice, as early as 24 hours after AMI (Figure 1, E and F). In addition, NLRP3, caspase-1 cleavage, and particularly IL-1β were induced early during myocardial ischemia/infarction (Figure 1, E and F). Taken together, these data suggest that the NLRP3 inflammasome and GSDMD-induced pyroptosis may be activated early after AMI and the likely source is from infiltrating leukocytes.

Figure 1 GSDMD is activated in the early phase of AMI. (A) Venn diagram revealing the intersection of differentially expressed genes created from the comparisons of day 1 AMI vs. sham and day 7 AMI vs. day 1 AMI. (B) Each row in the heatmap represents a specific gene that had significantly different expression levels in comparisons between any two groups, the expression of which was normalized across the column, with high expression shown in red and low in blue. (C) Bar plot showing the trends of gene expression across sham, day 1 AMI, and day 7 AMI. *Indicates a statistically significant difference, with fold change (FC) ≥ 2 and false discovery rate (FDR) < 0.05. (D) Quantification of GSDMD protein levels by immunoblotting in different tissues of WT (C57BL/6N) mice (n = 3). (E and F) Representative immunoblotting (E) and quantification (F) of left ventricular tissues from mice subjected to AMI for different time points (1 day, 3 days, 5 days) or sham surgery (n = 5–6 per group). β-Tubulin or HSP90 was used as a loading control. Data are presented as mean ± SD and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons (F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant.

Loss of GSDMD attenuates myocardial injury after AMI. To determine the overall role of GSDMD in AMI, we initially utilized Gsdmd−/− (global knockout) mice and subjected the hearts to sham operations or AMI (as will be described later, bone marrow transplantation and leukocyte depletion studies will provide tissue-specific knockout studies). Unexpectedly, we observed significantly improved survival of the Gsdmd−/− mice after AMI compared with AMI-operated WT littermate controls (78.7% versus 50%, P = 0.0108; Figure 2A). Gsdmd deficiency appeared to significantly improve left ventricular (LV) systolic function, which was severely impaired following AMI in WT littermate controls (Figure 2, B and C). Consistently, the heart weight to body weight ratio in Gsdmd−/− mice was significantly decreased compared with that of the littermate controls (Figure 2D). We further determined the effect of Gsdmd deficiency on cardiac structural remodeling after AMI. Masson’s trichrome staining analysis and quantification of the scar showed that the hearts from Gsdmd−/− mice had significant reduction in fibrotic scar size (Figure 2, E and F) and increase in thickness of the LV wall (Figure 2F). Apart from utilizing LAD ligation–operated mice, we also compared the myocardial infarction size in response to I/R (30 minutes/24 hours) in mice (Figure 2G). Remarkably, we observed that Gsdmd−/− mice also exhibited a significant reduction in infarct size compared with that of the littermate controls (Figure 2, H and I). These data suggested that Gsdmd deficiency reduces infarct size, preserves cardiac function, and improves survival after AMI. We set forth to determine the mechanisms for this unexpected protective effect.

Figure 2 Loss of GSDMD attenuates myocardial injury after AMI. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curves comparing post-AMI survival of WT (C57BL/6N) mice (n = 34) to that of Gsdmd−/− mice (n = 33) or Gsdmd+/− mice (n = 16). Statistical significance was determined by Mantel-Cox test. (B and C) Echocardiography images (B) and M-mode quantification (C) of ejection fraction (left) and fractional shortening (right) for WT or Gsdmd−/− mice before or 1 week after AMI (baseline: WT, n = 10; Gsdmd−/−, n = 9; 1 week: WT, n = 6; Gsdmd−/−, n = 12). (D) A comparison of heart weight/body weight ratio between WT mice and Gsdmd−/− mice 1 week after AMI (WT, n = 11; Gsdmd−/−, n = 11). (E and F) Masson’s trichrome staining (E) and quantification of fibrotic area and left ventricular (LV) wall thickness (F) of short-axis heart sections from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice 1 week after AMI (WT, n = 7; Gsdmd−/−, n = 6). Scale bar: 1 mm. (G) Schematic diagram showing the ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) surgery strategy for WT and Gsdmd−/− mice. (H and I) Representative images of Evans blue dye and triphenyltetrazolium chloride (TTC) staining (H) and quantification of risk area (left) and infarct size (right) (I) for WT or Gsdmd−/− mice after I/R surgery (WT, n = 6; KO, n = 3). Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001, as analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test (C) or unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (D, F, and I). NS, not significant.

GSDMD is essential for recruitment of neutrophils/monocytes to the infarcted heart. To explore the mechanisms underlying GSDMD deficiency–conferred cardioprotection after AMI, and based on recent suggestions that GSDMD may play a role in neutrophil production/mobilization, we investigated leukocyte infiltration and leukocytosis in AMI (Supplemental Figure 2). After AMI, an increase particularly in neutrophil (and to a lesser extent monocyte) recruitment to the infarcted heart occurred within 12 hours, peaking at 24 hours (neutrophils) and 72 hours (monocytes) during the 3-day observation period (Figure 3, A and B). The number of neutrophils (and monocytes) in the blood exhibited a similar pattern, with neutrophils peaking at 12 hours (Figure 3, C and D). This initial surge in blood neutrophils might result from mass exodus of neutrophils from the hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow (Figure 3, E and F). Consistent with this notion, there was an initial significant decrease in the overall number of neutrophils (and monocytes) in the bone marrow followed by an increase in numbers (Figure 3, E and F), supporting the majority of the initial neutrophil mobilization as being from the bone marrow followed by new production of neutrophils, consistent with previous reports (16). Furthermore, in Gsdmd−/− mice, the observed increase compared with WT was significantly reduced in the heart, blood, and bone marrow 24 hours after AMI (Figure 3, G–J), supporting an important role for GSDMD in neutrophil generation and mobilization in AMI. Intriguingly, there was no difference in the number of neutrophils in the heart, blood, and bone marrow between WT and Gsdmd−/− mice 72 hours after AMI (Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, Gsdmd−/− mice exhibited a marked reduction in the number of monocytes both in the heart and blood 72 hours after AMI compared with WT mice (Figure 4, A and B). These results suggest that the inhibition of GSDMD could apply a brake on neutrophil mobilization at the initial stages of the inflammatory response to an AMI.

Figure 3 GSDMD is essential for recruitment of neutrophils/monocytes to the AMI heart. (A–F) Flow cytometric analysis and quantification of Cd11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils and Cd11b+Ly6C+ monocytes in heart (A), blood (C), or bone marrow (BM) (E) from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice at different time points (12 hours, 24 hours, 72 hours) after AMI or sham surgery (n = 4–7), along with their quantification (B, D, and F). (G–J) Flow cytometric analysis and quantification of Cd11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils and Cd11b+Ly6C+ monocytes in heart (H), blood (I), or BM (J) from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice 24 hours after AMI (n = 7–8). Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, as analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test (B, D, and F) or unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (H–J). NS, not significant.

Figure 4 GSDMD is essential for recruitment of neutrophils/monocytes to the infarcted heart. (A and B) Flow cytometric analysis and quantification of Cd11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils and Cd11b+Ly6C+ monocytes in the heart (left), blood (middle), or BM (right) from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice 72 hours after AMI (n = 7–15). (C) Immunofluorescence imaging and magnification for MPO (red), TUNEL (green), and DAPI (blue) on heart sections from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice 24 hours after AMI. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D and E) Quantification of ratios of MPO+ or TUNEL+ cells of heart sections from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice. Each value was averaged from the values of 7 fields of view from the same mouse (n = 3 per group). (F) Immunofluorescence imaging of heart sections from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice 3 days after AMI showing α-actinin (red), CD68 (green), and DAPI (blue). Representative fields of remote zone, border zone, and infarct zone are presented. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G and H) Quantification of CD68+ area proportion in the field of view in remote zone (G) and border and infarct zones (H) of heart sections from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice. Each value was averaged from the values of 5 fields of view from the same mouse (n = 3 per group). Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001 by multiple 2-tailed Student’s t test (B) or unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (D, E, G, and H). NS, not significant.

To validate these findings, we further sectioned the infarcted heart followed by immunofluorescence staining with anti-myeloperoxidase (anti-MPO) or -CD68 antibodies to specifically label and visualize the local neutrophils (MPO+) and monocytes/macrophages (CD68+). At 24 hours after AMI, in the WT mice a large number of MPO+ neutrophils were recruited to the infarcted heart, while the number of neutrophils in the infarcted heart of Gsdmd−/− mice was markedly reduced (Figure 4, C and D). Notably, there was no difference in the number of the TUNEL-positive apoptotic cells in the infarcted heart between Gsdmd−/− mice and controls (Figure 4, C and E), suggesting that GSDMD deletion did not affect cardiac apoptosis after AMI, consistent with its key specific role in pyroptosis. By 72 hours after AMI, a large number of monocytes/macrophages were also recruited into both the infarct zone and border zone of the heart in WT mice (Figure 4, F–H). Again, the Gsdmd−/− mice showed a significant decrease in monocyte/macrophage infiltration, particularly in the infarct border zone (Figure 4, G and H), suggesting the critical role of GSDMD in mediating function of monocytes/macrophages in the later acute phase of an AMI. Together, the data support the idea that GSDMD is involved in the recruitment of neutrophils (and monocytes) to the infarcted heart, contributing to the inflammatory response.

In addition, similar patterns of neutrophil and monocyte counts were observed in response to myocardial I/R (Figure 5, A–F). Notably, Gsdmd deletion did not affect baseline leukocyte proportion (Supplemental Figure 3). Collectively, observations of a significant reduction in the mobilized neutrophils in the heart 24 hours after AMI (Figure 3, G–J) and I/R (Figure 5, G and H) in Gsdmd−/− mice suggest a distinct role of GSDMD in regulating neutrophils in response to AMI.

Figure 5 GSDMD is essential for recruitment of neutrophils/monocytes to the I/R heart. (A–F) Flow cytometric analysis and quantification of Cd11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils and Cd11b+Ly6C+ monocytes in heart (A and B), blood (C and D), or bone marrow (BM) (E and F) from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice at different reperfusion time points (3 hours, 6 hours, 12 hours, 24 hours) after I/R or sham surgery. Corresponding n values are indicated in the plots. The statistical significance of sham versus 3, 6, 12, or 24 hours is indicated (n = 3–5). (G and H) Flow cytometric analysis (G) and quantification (H) of Cd11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils and Cd11b+Ly6C+ monocytes in heart (left), blood (middle), or BM (right) from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice 24 hours after I/R (n = 3). Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (B, D, and F) or multiple 2-tailed Student’s t test (H). NS, not significant.

GSDMD deficiency reduces cell death and IL-1β. As noted above, there was no difference in TUNEL-positive apoptotic cell death between the WT and Gsdmd–/– mice. AMI-induced activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome triggers further myocardial damage indirectly through the release of IL-1β and directly through promotion of inflammatory cell death via pyroptosis (8). Given GSDMD’s role in releasing IL-1β from neutrophils independently of pore formation (18), we next sought to explore possible mechanisms for reduced recruitment of neutrophils to the infarcted heart caused by GSDMD deficiency. To determine secretion of IL-1β from leukocytes in the infarcted heart, CD11b+ leukocytes or Ly6G+ neutrophils were isolated from sham and ischemic mouse hearts (Gsdmd−/− mice and littermate controls), as described previously (21). The isolated CD11b+ leukocytes or Ly6G+ neutrophils were cultured for 24 hours, followed by assays to measure lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), IL-1β, IL-18, and monocyte chemoattractant protein 1 (MCP-1) levels (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We observed significant reduction in both LDH and IL-1β levels in isolated CD11b+ leukocytes from Gsdmd−/− mice compared with those from littermate controls 24 hours after AMI, with no significant difference 72 hours after AMI (Figure 6, B and C). In contrast, there was no significant difference in both IL-1β and LDH levels in isolated neutrophils from Gsdmd−/− mice and WT mice 24 hours after AMI, but a significant increase in IL-1β level in Gsdmd−/− mice 72 hours after AMI (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Consistently, serum LDH level was markedly elevated 24 hours after AMI in WT mice, while it was significantly reduced in Gsdmd−/− mice (Supplemental Figure 4E). However, serum IL-1β was detected at equal levels in WT mice and Gsdmd−/− mice 72 hours after AMI (Supplemental Figure 4F). These results suggest that it is neutrophil-released IL-1β that dominates the serum IL-1β level 72 hours after AMI.

Figure 6 GSDMD deficiency suppresses cell death and IL-1β secretion. (A) Schematic diagram showing the strategy of preparing samples for IL-1β and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) detection in Cd11b+ myeloid-derived cells and neutrophils from the heart. Neu+, neutrophils; Neu–, neutrophil free. (B) Secretion levels of LDH from leukocytes from the heart of WT or Gsdmd−/− mice 24 hours and 72 hours after AMI. (C) Production of IL-1β from Cd11b+ cells from the heart of WT or Gsdmd−/− mice 24 hours and 72 hours after AMI assessed by ELISA. The corresponding n values are indicated in the plot. (D) Secretion levels of LDH from neutrophils isolated from the heart of WT or Gsdmd−/− mice 24 hours and 72 hours after AMI. (E) Production of IL-1β from neutrophils isolated from the heart of WT or Gsdmd−/− mice 24 hours and 72 hours after AMI assessed by ELISA. The corresponding n values are indicated in the plot. (F and G) Representative immunoblotting images (F) and quantification (G) of protein levels in heart left ventricular tissues from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice 24 hours after AMI or sham surgery (n = 3 per group). (H and I) Representative immunoblotting images (H) and quantification (I) of protein levels of heart Cd11b+ cells from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice 72 hours after AMI or sham surgery (n = 3–5). Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, as analyzed by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–E and I) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons (G). NS, not significant.

To explore how GSDMD modulates neutrophil death and IL-1β release independently of plasma membrane GSDMD pores and pyroptosis, we further analyzed the isolated heart and leukocyte samples from Gsdmd−/− mice compared to those from littermate controls 24 and 72 hours after AMI. Although there was no significant difference in NLRP3 activation and cleavage of caspase-1 and pro-IL-1β in hearts 24 hours after AMI between WT and Gsdmd−/− mice (Figure 6, F and G), cleaved LC3 (autophagy marker) in CD11b+ leukocytes or Ly6G+ neutrophils samples from the Gsdmd−/− mice 72 hours after AMI was significantly increased compared with that in the WT mice (Figure 6, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 4, G–I). These results indicated that the autophagic flux in neutrophils may be enhanced by GSDMD deficiency, contributing to the release of IL-1β from neutrophils. Taken together, these data suggest that AMI-mediated activation of GSDMD results in the release of IL-1β, possibly leading to cardiac inflammation by recruitment of neutrophils to the infarcted heart.

GSDMD-dependent bone marrow–derived myeloid cells contribute to acute inflammatory response. Given that release of IL-1β induced by myocardial injury can be from leukocytes and non-leukocytes (e.g., fibroblasts) (10), we hypothesized that AMI-induced neutrophil infiltration requires GSDMD activation in cardiac neutrophils. To test this hypothesis, we transplanted bone marrow from WT or Gsdmd−/− mice into WT mice, or bone marrow from WT into Gsdmd−/− mice, and then subjected the transplanted animals to AMI (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 5A). This serves as a bone marrow–specific knockout of Gsdmd. Consistent with our proposed sequelae of events, AMI-induced poor survival and adverse cardiac remodeling were improved by Gsdmd−/− bone marrow transplantation (Figure 7, B–D). There was no difference in cardiac function 1 week after MI among those that survived (Supplemental Figure 5, B–F). Given that transplantation of WT bone marrow into Gsdmd−/− mice did not fully restore the WT phenotype (Figure 7B), a number of explanations are possible, including that GSDMD in some nonradiosensitive cells may also contribute.

Figure 7 GSDMD-dependent bone marrow–derived myeloid cells contribute to acute inflammatory responses. (A) Schematic diagram showing the strategy of the bone marrow transplantation (BMT) experiment. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves comparing post-AMI survival of WT → WT mice (n = 13) to that of Gsdmd-KO → WT mice (n = 11) or WT → Gsdmd-KO mice (n = 10). Statistical significance was determined by Mantel-Cox test. (C and D) Masson’s trichrome staining (C) and quantification (D) of fibrotic area of short-axis heart sections from WT → WT (n = 5) or Gsdmd-KO → WT (n = 6) mice 3 days after AMI. Scale bar: 1 mm. (E) Schematic diagram showing the strategy for neutrophil and monocyte depletion. (F) Flow cytometric gating of Ly6G+ neutrophils and Ly6C+ monocytes validating the successful elimination of neutrophils or monocytes in mice. (G and H) Masson’s trichrome staining (G) and quantification (H) of fibrotic area of short-axis heart sections from mice treated with isotype IgG (n = 5), anti-Ly6G antibody (n = 5), or anti-Ly6G/Ly6C antibody (n = 4) 3 days after AMI. Scale bar: 1 mm. (I and J) Masson’s trichrome staining (I) and quantification (J) of fibrotic area of short-axis heart sections from mice treated with isotype IgG (n = 3) or anti-Ly6G antibody (n = 4) 1 week after AMI. Scale bar: 1 mm. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (D and J) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (H). NS, not significant.

To further characterize the role of neutrophils in contributing to myocardial injury in vivo, we next depleted neutrophils or neutrophils/monocytes by intraperitoneal injection of anti-Ly6G and anti-Ly6G/Ly6C antibodies, respectively (Figure 7E). Injection of anti-Ly6G antibody effectively depleted the circulating neutrophils and did not affect the number of monocytes (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 6). Furthermore, anti-Ly6G/Ly6C injection led to an effective clearance of circulating neutrophils and monocytes (Figure 7F). Both groups of mice, i.e., those with neutrophil depletion and those with neutrophil/monocyte clearance, exhibited a significantly reduced infarct size compared with control mice (Figure 7, G and H). Importantly, there was no significant difference in infarct size between anti-Ly6G–injected mice and anti-Ly6G/Ly6C–injected mice 72 hours after AMI (Figure 7H), which emphasized the critical role of neutrophils in promoting myocardial injury. However, depletion of neutrophils with anti-Ly6G for 1 week mildly increased infarct size after AMI (Figure 7, I and J). This key result has important therapeutic implications, suggesting neutrophil depletion should be short term (first 3 days), as longer-term depletion (1 week) can be detrimental. These data suggest that bone marrow–derived neutrophils contribute to acute inflammatory responses to AMI and their conferred cardioprotection depends on GSDMD activity.

Pharmacological inhibition of GSDMD reduces infarct size after AMI. The bone marrow transplant data suggest that GSDMD inhibition reduces infarct size and preserves cardiac function through leukocyte suppression. Given that pyroptotic cell death can be pharmacologically inhibited by necrosulfonamide (NSA) (22), the role of NSA as a therapy in the initial inflammatory response was then tested in vivo in the above mouse model of permanent ligation of the LAD (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 7A). We optimized the dosage of NSA for in vivo stability, according to previous reports (22), and found that NSA administration at a dose of 20 mg/kg either 30 minutes before LAD ligation (Figure 8) or within 30 minutes (DMSO: 11.3 ± 1.9 minutes; NSA 11.2 ± 2.2 minutes) after LAD ligation (Supplemental Figure 7) did not demonstrate any adverse short-term survival effect (toxicity or arrhythmia) 1 week after AMI (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 7B). However, there was significant improvement in systolic function (Figure 8, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Masson’s trichrome staining analysis of the scar showed that NSA treatment significantly reduced the fibrotic scar size (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 7, E and F) and increased LV wall thickness (Figure 8F). Based on our findings from the murine AMI models, GSDMD inhibition (within hours of AMI) may be a novel therapy to reduce scar formation and prevent heart failure after AMI. Inhibition of excess early (1–3 days) leukocyte mobilization and myocardial leukocyte infiltration may also be a potential strategy for therapy of AMI.

Figure 8 Pharmacological inhibition of GSDMD reduces infarct size after AMI. (A) Schematic diagram showing the strategy of NSA administration to the mice. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves comparing post-AMI survival of control (DMSO administration) mice (n = 21) to that of mice administered NSA (n = 17). Significance was determined by Mantel-Cox test. (C and D) Echocardiography images (C) and M-mode quantification (D) of ejection fraction (left) and fractional shortening (right) for control mice or mice with NSA administration before or 1 week after AMI (baseline: DMSO, n = 12; NSA, n = 9; 1 week: DMSO, n = 7; NSA, n = 6). (E and F) Masson’s trichrome staining (E) and quantification of fibrotic area and left ventricular (LV) wall thickness (F) of short-axis heart sections from control mice or mice with NSA administration 1 week after AMI (DMSO, n = 6; NSA, n = 4). Scale bar: 1 mm. (G) Analysis of correlation between ejection fraction of AMI patients within 5 days after PCI and the percentage of neutrophils or monocytes in peripheral blood at the point of admission (left 2 graphs) or in the patients within 24 hours after PCI was performed (right 2 graphs) with Pearson’s correlation test. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons (D) or unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (F). NS, not significant.

Human studies confirm the importance of AMI-associated neutrophilia. To highlight the impact of post-AMI neutrophilia in human subjects, we recruited 234 patients who had an AMI with only a single LAD branch blockage (analogous to our mouse LAD ligation model; Supplemental Table 1) and correlated their neutrophil percentage to ejection fraction 5 days after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). There was a clear statistical negative correlation (R = –0.41, P < 0.0001; Figure 8G), with increased neutrophil percentage (greater than 60% indicates neutrophilia) being associated with a reduced ejection fraction. In contrast, there was no significant correlation between monocytes (both admission and within 24 hours after PCI) and ejection fraction within 5 days after PCI. Taken together, our mouse AMI studies in combination with our preliminary human studies highlight the potential benefits of GSDMD inhibition in improving ventricular function and survival after AMI.