SMAD4 TGF-β–independent function preconditions naive CD8+ T cells to prevent severe chronic intestinal inflammation

SMAD4 in T cells has a TGF-β–independent function that protects mice from severe chronic intestinal inflammation. Given the intricate interplay between TGF-β pathways, we first investigated the impact of other TGF-β signaling pathways in the gut inflammation described in mice lacking SMAD4 in T lymphocytes. To this end, we used the CD4-Cre conditional deletion system (16) to establish several mouse strains lacking one or several TGF-β signaling pathways in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. We established mice with a single knockout of SMAD4 (SKO), single KO of TRIM33 (TKO), double KO of TRIM33 and SMAD4 (STKO), or double KO of TGF-βRII and SMAD4 (R2SKO) in T cells (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151020DS1). TKO, SKO, STKO, and R2SKO mice did not display any signs of autoimmunity even at an advanced age. However, strikingly, the weight of all mice lacking SMAD4 in T cells (SKO, STKO, and R2SKO) stopped increasing from 4 months of age onwards (Figure 1B). Postmortem analysis revealed an important intestinal inflammation in these animals, illustrated by an enlargement of the duodenum and a shortening of the colon (Figure 1, C and D). Histological analysis revealed massive immune cell infiltrations in the mucosa and submucosa in both the small intestine and the colon of these mice compared with WT and TKO mice. Additionally, evident hyperplasia, crypt abscesses, and strong intestinal crypt inflammation were detected in all mice lacking SMAD4 in T cells, indicative of a strong chronic inflammation in these animals (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1B). Collectively, our data genetically demonstrate that the ablation of the remaining TGF-β pathways in SKO mice does not prevent mice from developing chronic intestinal inflammation.

Figure 1 SMAD4 in T cells prevents severe chronic intestinal inflammation in a TGF-β–independent manner. (A) Scheme representing the different pathways of TGF-β signaling and the mouse models used. (B) On the left panel, body weight of mice from 1 to 7 months of age (n = 3 or more for each time point) and on the right panel, weight of the mice at 5 to 7 months of age (WT n = 27, TKO n = 9, SKO n = 21, STKO n = 15, and R2SKO n = 16). All mice were male. (C and D) Representative pictures of colon and duodenum, colon length, and duodenum enlargement of the different strains of mice at 7 months of age (n = 6–17). (E) Representative H&E staining of duodenum and colon sections at 7 months of age. Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×20. (F–I) Irradiated RAG2-KO mice were reconstituted with WT, R2KO, SKO, or R2SKO BM cells. Percentage change in body weight between the beginning and the end of experiment (n = 6–19) (F), colon length (n = 4–18) (G), histological intestinal damage score (n = 4–8) (H), and representative H&E staining of duodenum and colon sections (I). Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×20. Red arrows highlight crypt abscesses. All data represent at least 3 independent experiments (C–I) and are presented as mean ± SD. Each symbol represents an individual mouse (n = 4 or more for each group). Data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant (P > 0.05).

Then, given that SMAD4 could mediate biological functions independently of TGF-β signaling in T cells (17, 18), we assessed whether a TGF-β–independent SMAD4 function in T cells could contribute to maintain intestinal homeostasis. TGF-βRII–deficient (R2KO) mice die within 3 to 4 weeks after birth (5, 6), while intestinal inflammation only develops at the adult age in SMAD4-deficient mice, so we employed a bone marrow–engrafted (BM-engrafted) mouse model to compare age-matched adult mice. We engrafted irradiated adult mice with BM from WT, R2KO, SKO, and R2SKO mice. Mice engrafted with R2KO, SKO, and R2SKO BM cells lost weight compared with WT BM–engrafted mice (Figure 1F). However, mice engrafted with BM cells from SKO and R2SKO mice developed more severe gut inflammation compared with those engrafted with R2KO BM cells, as evidenced by shorter colons, massive immune cell infiltrations, hyperplasia, and important mucosal damage (Figure 1, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 2A). These observations demonstrate that SMAD4 in T cells has a role that is TGF-β independent, protecting mice from severe chronic intestinal inflammation.

CD8αβ T cells are a key effector population in intestinal immunopathologies observed in SMAD4-deficient mice. Since SMAD4 is deleted in both CD8+ and CD4+ T cells using the CD4-Cre conditional model (16), we next examined which effector T cell population mediates this intestinal immunopathology by using specific anti-CD4 and anti-CD8β depleting antibodies. To avoid undesirable long-term side effects of depleting antibody treatment, we used the BM-engrafted mouse models (Figure 2A). Flow cytometry analysis confirmed the effective ablation of conventional CD8αβ+ and CD4+ T cells in secondary lymphoid organs and in the gut without depleting the other populations, such as CD8αα+TCRαβ+ and CD8αα+TCRγδ+ populations (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Remarkably, SKO BM–engrafted mice treated with anti-CD8β did not exhibit weight loss and colon length reduction, in sharp contrast to anti-CD4– or isotype-control–treated mice (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4A). Furthermore, histological examination showed a substantial decrease in immune cell infiltration and absence of hyperplasia and crypt abscesses in SKO BM–engrafted mice treated with anti-CD8β (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4B). To ensure that CD8αβ T cells are also the main effectors driving intestinal damage in R2SKO-reconstituted mice, we conducted CD8+ T cell depletion in R2SKO BM–engrafted mice. Similarly, anti-CD8β treatment rescued R2SKO BM–engrafted mice from developing intestinal inflammation (Supplemental Figure 4C). Because a defect in T regulatory cells (Tregs) in SMAD4-deficient mice has been observed, in particular, in R2SKO mice (17), we further produced 1:1 mixed chimeras with WT and R2SKO BM cells to address whether the function of SMAD4 in CD8+ T cells is cell intrinsic. Mice transplanted with 1:1 WT and R2SKO BM cells kept losing weight and developed intestinal inflammation as judged by the shortness of the colon (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C), suggesting that the presence of WT Treg cells is not sufficient to prevent intestinal inflammation. Collectively, these results suggest an important role for CD8αβ+ T cells in contributing to the intestinal damage in SMAD4-deficient mice.

Figure 2 CD8αβ+ T cell depletion prevents intestinal inflammation upon SMAD4 deletion in T cells. (A) Scheme of the in vivo CD8β+ and CD4+ T cell depletion. (B) Body weight on days 35–40 after reconstitution with WT or SKO BM cells and treatment with anti-CD8β or anti-CD4 depleting antibody (n = 5–20). (C) Representative pictures of colons and colon length measurement of BM-reconstituted mice, treated with anti-CD8β or anti-CD4 depleting antibody (n = 7–14). (D and E) Representative H&E staining of duodenum and colon sections (D) and histological damage score (E) of irradiated mice reconstituted with WT or SKO BM cells and treated with anti-CD8β or anti-CD4 depleting antibody (n = 3–4). Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×20. Red arrows highlight crypt abscesses: yellow arrows highlight immune infiltrate, green arrows highlight crypt irregularity. All data represent at least 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SD. Each symbol represents an individual mouse and n = 3 or more for each group. Data were analyzed by unpaired 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant (P > 0.05).

SMAD4 prevents microbiota-driven accumulation and activation of CD8αβ+ T cells within the gut epithelium. We then assessed the mechanism by which SMAD4 in CD8αβ+ T cells prevents intestinal immunopathology. Strikingly, we observed in all SMAD4-deficient mice (SKO, STKO, and R2SKO) a substantial increase in the frequency and numbers of CD8αβ+ T cells in secondary lymphoid organs, as well as in the lungs, skin, colon, and small intestine, compared with WT or TKO mice (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). These data revealed a systemic accumulation of CD8αβ+ T cells in the absence of SMAD4. Besides this important accumulation, CD8αβ+ T cells from SKO, STKO, and R2SKO mice expressed large amounts of cytotoxic molecules, including granzymes A and B (GZMA and GZMB) or proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines such as IFN-γ, TNF-α, and CCL3 in the intestinal epithelium compared with WT and TKO mice (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Importantly, the strong coexpression of the epithelial retention markers CD103 and GZMB suggests that the activated CD8αβ+ T cells were likely bona fide intraepithelial lymphocytes (IELs) (Supplemental Figure 6E). Remarkably, CD8αβ+ T cells from SMAD4-deficient mice were barely or not activated in the spleen, lung, skin, lymph nodes, and lamina propria of the intestine (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). This indicates that the activation of SMAD4-deficient CD8+ T cells within the intestinal epithelium is spatially restricted. It is noteworthy that CD4+ T cell frequency and number did not increase significantly in SKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). Moreover, the frequency of IL-17–producing cells in the gut was similar between SKO mice and age-matched WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7B). As further support for a potential role of CD8αβ+ T cells in human IBDs, we then utilized and analyzed publicly available sets of single-cell mRNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data on CD8αβ+ T cells and CD4+ T cells from IBD patients (19, 20). Compared with different CD4+ T cell subsets, CD8αβ+ T cells produced more cytotoxic molecules (GZMA, GZMB, GNLY, and PRF1) as expected, confirming their cytotoxic feature. However, interestingly, CD8αβ+ T cells appeared also to produce higher levels of proinflammatory cytokines (IFNG), as well as chemokines (CCL3, CCL4, CCL5, and XCL1) in the gut mucosa of patients with IBD (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), suggesting a potential key role for CD8αβ+ T cells in human pathogenesis of IBD.

Figure 3 SMAD4 in T cells prevents microbiota-mediated accumulation and epithelial activation of CD8+ T cells. (A) Representative flow cytometry showing the frequency of CD8αβ+ T cells among CD45+ cells in the spleen and epithelium from the colon and small intestine of mice at 5–7 months of age (WT n = 14–29, TKO n = 5–7, SKO n = 8–19, STKO n = 4–8, and R2SKO n = 6–10). (B) Representative pictures showing immunofluorescence staining of CD8β (green), E-cadherin (red), and DAPI staining (blue) in the small intestine and colon sections of WT and SKO mice at 7 months of age. Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×20. (C) Flow cytometry staining of GZMA, GZMB, and IFN-γ among splenic CD8αβ+ T cells and colonic CD8αβ+ intraepithelial lymphocytes (WT n = 8–21, TKO n = 4–13, SKO n = 5–26, STKO n = 2–12, and R2SKO n = 8–13). (D and E) Effect of antibiotic (ATB) treatment on the frequency, numbers, and activation of colonic intraepithelial CD8αβ+ T cells from WT and SKO mice at 5 months of age (WT without ATB n = 3–9, WT plus ATB n = 3–9, SKO without ATB n = 8–11, and SKO plus ATB n = 7–12). All data represent at least 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SD. Each symbol represents an individual mouse. Data were analyzed by unpaired 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant (P > 0.05).

Next, we investigated the mechanisms triggering intestinal epithelial activation of CD8αβ+ T cells in SMAD4-deficient mice. Given the importance of the microbiota in shaping intestinal immunity and promoting IBD (2), we hypothesized that commensal bacteria could be responsible for CD8αβ+ T cell–exacerbated intestinal epithelial activation. In order to confirm this scenario, SKO mice were treated with a cocktail of antibiotics previously established to profoundly reduce the amount of bacteria in the intestine (21). Strikingly, antibiotic treatment of SKO mice completely abrogated CD8αβ+ T cell accumulation in the gut epithelium (Figure 3D). In addition, the enhanced production of IFN-γ and granzymes in CD8αβ+ IELs was also abolished in antibiotic-treated SKO mice (Figure 3E). Hence, these data reveal that SMAD4 prevents the microbiota-driven activation of CD8αβ+ T cells within the epithelial layer of the intestine.

The TGF-β–independent SMAD4 function restrains the TGF-β transcriptional signature and endows an effector predisposition in naive CD8+ T cells. To go deeper into the molecular processes governing SMAD4-mediated control of CD8+ T cells, we next performed a global gene expression profile of CD8+ T cells from WT, SKO, and R2KO mice. In order to rule out any potential extrinsic effects of the inflammatory environment (IBD or autoimmunity) and focus precisely on the specific intrinsic role of SMAD4 in CD8+ T cells, we opted to use naive F5 TCR–transgenic CD8+ T cells, which recognize a peptide from the influenza virus (22). Conducting our investigation with a TCR transgenic model will allow us also to exclude the impact of the TCR repertoire in shaping the transcriptome of the T cells. To note, F5 TCR-transgenic mice in a RAG2-deficient background (RAG2-KO) do not develop any intestinal inflammation or autoimmunity (Supplemental Figure 9A). Unexpectedly, the comparison between SKO and R2KO naive F5 TCR CD8+ T cells resulted in a larger set of significantly differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (1573 genes) (FDR < 0.05) than the comparison between SKO and WT F5 TCR CD8+ T cells (408 DEGs) (Figure 4A), highlighting a wider molecular gap between SKO and R2KO naive CD8+ T cells. An unsupervised hierarchical clustering of all DEGs revealed 5 distinct clusters. Strikingly, DEGs in which SMAD4 deletion and TGF-βRII deletion show a distinct expression pattern (clusters II, III, and V) represent more than 92% of all DEGs, indicating a wide transcriptional disparity between SKO and R2KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 9B). More importantly, the large majority of the DEGs behaved oppositely between SKO and R2KO CD8+ T cells (clusters II and III) (Figure 4, B and C). Thus, this wide transcriptional disparity suggests that it is likely the result of an opposite effect between SMAD4 and TGF-β signaling. To assess whether this marked transcriptional opposition orchestrated by SMAD4 is not mediated by a TGF-β signal, we then conducted genome-wide RNA-seq in R2SKO F5 TCR CD8+ T cells. This analysis unveiled a larger set of DEGs (740 genes) in the comparison between R2SKO and R2KO CD8+ T cells, in contrast to the comparison between SKO and R2SKO CD8+ T cells (106 DEGs) (Figure 4D). Furthermore, in R2SKO CD8+ T cells, the absence of SMAD4 largely reversed the gene expression observed after total TGF-β signaling deletion (R2KO) (Figure 4E). Thus, in the absence of TGF-β, SMAD4 acts as a basal repressor of the TGF-β transcriptional landscape in CD8+ T cells.

Figure 4 In the absence of TGF-βR signaling, SMAD4 restrains TGF-β signature in naive CD8+ T cells inversely of TGF-βR signaling. (A) Venn diagram showing the numbers of differentially expressed genes between WT (n = 3), R2KO (n = 3), and SKO (n = 3) naive F5 CD8αβ+ T cells after conducting whole-transcriptome sequencing. (B) Heatmap showing the hierarchical clustering of differentially expressed genes between WT, SKO, and R2KO F5 naive CD8αβ+ T cells. (C) Fold change (FC) (logarithmic scale) of gene expression of SKO over WT (in orange) and R2KO over WT (in green). DEGs correspond to those shown in heatmap in Figure 4B. (D) Volcano plot of RNA-seq data from R2KO (n = 3), SKO (n = 3), and R2SKO (n = 4) naive F5 CD8αβ+ T cells. The data for all genes are plotted as log 2 FC versus the –log 10 of the adjusted P value. Genes selected as significantly different are highlighted as green and red dots. (E) Heatmap showing the log 2 FC expression of genes of cluster II and III highlighted in Figure 2B, and for each condition, the heatmap value corresponds to the KO relative to WT (average of 3 biological replicates). (F) Heatmaps showing the expression of genes linked to CD8+ T cell effector functions and genes linked to the naive and quiescent stage in WT, R2KO, SKO, or R2SKO F5 naive CD8αβ+ T cells. (G) Violin plot showing the relative expression of effector genes from R2KO (n = 3), SKO (n = 3), and R2SKO (n = 4) as compared to WT (n = 4) CD8+ T cells.

Next, we determined functional outcomes of this transcriptional divergence. A deeper examination of the divergent DEGs highlights many genes belonging to the T cell effector program. In contrast to SKO and R2SKO, R2KO naive CD8+ T cells exhibited an enhanced expression of genes encoding effector molecules (e.g., IFNG, CCL5) and transcription factors known to direct T cell effector differentiation (e.g., Tbx21, Zeb2, Irf4). Conversely, genes associated with quiescence/naiveness (e.g., Lef1, Itgae, IL7r, Ets2) were repressed in R2KO but upregulated in SKO and R2SKO CD8+ T cells (Figure 4F). A gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of all DEGs and the expression of 43 selected genes associated with T cell activation indicated that SMAD4 deletion in R2SKO CD8+ T cells abrogates effector gene expression observed in the single TGF-βRII deletion (R2KO) (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). Overall, our data reveal that before TGF-βR engagement, SMAD4 restricts transcriptional and functional TGF-β signatures in CD8+ T cells.

SMAD4 preconditions naive CD8+ T cells to TGF-β–mediated immunosuppression. Since SMAD4 deletion limits effector predisposition of naive CD8+ T cells, a compensatory mechanism must allow microbiota-driven activation of intestinal CD8+ T cells in SKO mice. Intriguingly, genes encoding potent TGF-β signaling repressors (e.g., Smad7, Ski, Skil, and Smurf2) were enhanced in SKO and R2SKO compared with R2KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 5A). We validated the overexpression of those genes by quantitative real-time PCR (RT-PCR) on naive F5 CD8+ T cells, as well as on polyclonal SKO and R2SKO CD8+ T cells but not in WT and TKO CD8+ T cells (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 10A), confirming that this overexpression was not restricted to a specific TCR repertoire. The expression defect of TGF-β repressors in R2KO CD8+ T cells confirms that they are TGF-β target genes (8). Since the double deletion of TGF-βRII and SMAD4 (R2SKO) restored the gene expression of TGF-β repressors (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 10A), this demonstrates that SMAD4 inhibits the expression of TGF-β repressors in a TGF-β–independent manner. Because expression of TGF-β repressors has been associated with a profound defect in T cell responses to TGF-β in IBD (12), we examined the effect of TGF-β on SMAD4-deficient CD8+ T cell activation. While TGF-β strongly inhibited GZMB and TBET expression in activated WT CD8+ T cells even at low doses, their expression was maintained even at high concentrations of TGF-β in SKO CD8+ T cells (Figure 5, C and D). Thus, these observations reveal that SMAD4 ablation limits the immune-regulatory effects of TGF-β on CD8+ T cells and demonstrates that SMAD4 is important for TGF-β–mediated immunosuppression.

Figure 5 SMAD4 depletion promotes expression of TGF-β repressors and impedes TGF-β response in CD8+ T cells. (A) Volcano plot showing TGF-β inhibitory genes in SKO (n = 3, orange), R2KO (n = 3, green), and R2SKO (n = 4, brown) F5 naive CD8αβ+ T cells, all relative to WT (n = 4). (B) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of the expression of indicated TGF-β regulatory genes in F5 naive CD8αβ+ T cells from spleen of WT, R2KO, SKO, and R2SKO mice. These mice are different from those used for RNA-seq data (n = 5–9). (C and D) Flow cytometry data showing inhibition of GZMB (n = 11–12 per group) and TBET (n = 8–9 per group) after anti-CD3/anti-CD28 stimulation of WT or SKO CD8αβ+ T cells with or without recombinant TGF-β at 10 ng/mL (C) or different concentrations (n = 5 mice per group) (D). The percentage of CD8αβ+ T cell inhibition was determined by calculating the ratio between anti-CD3/anti-CD28 plus TGF-β and anti-CD3/anti-CD28 alone. All data represent at least 2 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SD. Each symbol represents an individual mouse. Data were analyzed by unpaired Student’s t test (C) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for the other panels. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant (P > 0.05).

Overactivation of the remaining TGF-β signaling pathways in SMAD4-deficient mice does not prevent microbiota-induced CD8+ T cell activation in vivo and intestinal immunopathologies. Because TGF-β is highly enriched in the gut (3) and represses T cell activation (4), this impaired response to TGF-β could contribute to chronic microbiota-driven CD8+ T cell activation. In order to confirm this assumption in vivo, we forced the activation of SMAD4-independent pathways of TGF-β signaling by crossing SKO mice with mice bearing a conditionally expressed, constitutively active form of TGF-βRI (RCA) (23). In the resulting SKO-RCA mice, CD8αβ+ T cells were as abundant and activated in the gut epithelium as in SKO mice (Figure 6, A and B), and more importantly, SKO-RCA mice developed IBD (Figure 6, C and D). Hence, remaining TGF-β signaling pathways are unable to compensate for SMAD4 loss in vivo. Collectively, these data suggest that the TGF-β–independent function of SMAD4 facilitates the response of CD8+ T cells to TGF-β by restraining the expression of TGF-β repressors in a feedforward mechanism (prior to any TGF-β signal), and SMAD4 appears to be a major mediator of immune-regulatory effects of TGF-β.

Figure 6 Overactivation of the remaining TGF-β signaling pathways in SMAD4-deficient mice does not rescue mice from intestinal immunopathologies. (A and B) Flow cytometry plots showing the frequency of CD8αβ+ T cells among CD45+ cells present within the colonic epithelium of WT (n = 14), RCA (n = 13), SKO (n = 13), and SKO-RCA (n = 9) mice (A), and intracellular staining for GZMB among colonic epithelial CD8αβ+ T cells (B). (C) The body weight in grams of WT (n = 8), RCA (n = 5), SKO (n = 11), and SKO-RCA (n = 14) male mice. (D) H&E staining of duodenum and colon sections from mice at 8 months of age. Scale bars: 200 μm. Original magnification, ×20. All data represent at least 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SD. Each symbol represents an individual mouse and n = 5 or more for each group. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test.*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant (P > 0.05).

TGF-β–independent function of SMAD4 restrains homeostatic survival of CD8+ T cells. Given that R2KO mice, in which T cells do not respond to TGF-β signals, do not exhibit as severe gut inflammation as SKO and R2SKO mice (Figure 1, F–I), additional factors might enhance the intestinal inflammation in SKO and R2SKO mice. Strategically, we focused on genes crucial for CD8+ T cell homeostasis and epithelial layer retention that are similarly affected in SKO and R2SKO and inversely affected in R2KO CD8+ T cells. Our first target was IL-7R (also termed CD127) since it plays a crucial and nonredundant role in homeostatic survival of CD8+ T cells (24) and recent studies associated IL-7 signaling overactivation and IBD (25). In line with the RNA-seq data, flow cytometry analysis validated that naive F5 TCR SMAD4-deficient (SKO and R2SKO) CD8+ T cells overexpressed IL-7R compared with WT CD8+ T cells, in sharp contrast to R2KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 7A). Similarly, we observed this upregulation of IL-7R in naive as well as memory CD8+ T cells with a polyclonal TCR repertoire (Supplemental Figure 11A). Consistent with the level of IL-7R expression, STAT5 phosphorylation, which is induced upon IL-7 stimulation, was slightly enhanced in SKO and R2SKO CD8+ T cells, and impaired in R2KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 7B). A time-course analysis of survival demonstrated that, in sharp contrast to R2KO CD8+ T cells, IL-7 treatment impressively increases the survival of SKO and R2SKO CD8+ T cells compared with WT cells (Figure 7C). Accordingly, we observed a substantial increase in the absolute number and the proportion of CD8+ T cells in secondary lymphoid organs from SKO and R2SKO F5 transgenic mice, unlike R2KO mice (Figure 7D and R. Igalouzene, unpublished observations). These findings reveal a critical role for the TGF-β–independent SMAD4 function in restraining CD8+ T cell accumulation by repressing the IL-7 response.

Figure 7 SMAD4 promotes homeostatic survival of CD8αβ+ T cells in an opposite way to TGF-βR signaling. (A) Flow cytometry staining of CD127 (IL-7Rα) on WT (n = 14), R2KO (n = 12), SKO (n = 12), and R2SKO (n = 7) F5 naive CD8αβ+ T cells from spleen and MLNs and histograms showing mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CD127 relative to WT. (B) Flow cytometry staining of phosphorylated STAT5 (p-STAT5) in WT (n = 8), R2KO (n = 8), SKO (n = 7), and R2SKO (n = 6) F5 naive CD8αβ+ T cells after in vitro IL-7 treatment and histograms showing relative MFI of p-STAT5 relative to WT. NT, not treated. (C) Survival monitoring of WT (n = 6), R2KO (n = 7), SKO (n = 6), and R2SKO (n = 3) naive F5 CD8αβ+ T cells treated or not with IL-7. (D) Flow cytometry data showing the frequency with absolute numbers of F5 naive CD8αβ+ T cells among CD45+ cells in the spleen of 3-month-old WT (n = 9), R2KO (n = 6), SKO (n = 9), and R2SKO (n = 3) F5 mice. All data represent at least 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SD. Each symbol represents an individual mouse. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant (P > 0.05).

TGF-β–independent function of SMAD4 restrains gut epithelial retention of CD8+ T cells. In addition to Il7r, Itgae (which encodes CD103) was also aberrantly upregulated in CD8+ T cells from SKO mice. CD103 is of great interest, as it elicits T cell retention within the intestinal epithelial layer (26). In agreement with the RNA-seq data, SKO and R2SKO naive CD8+ T cells exhibited an enhanced level of CD103 (Figure 8A). Furthermore, CD103 expression was also markedly increased in polyclonal memory/experienced CD44+CD8+ T cells from SKO and R2SKO mice, but not those from WT or TKO mice (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). It is noteworthy that SMAD4 ablation did not translate into an increase in CD103 expression in CD4+ T cells, in sharp contrast to CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 12, C and D). We further generated 1:1 mixed chimeras with WT and R2KO, SKO, or R2SKO BM cells to address whether the expression of CD103 is intrinsic or induced by the inflammatory environment. Flow cytometry staining showed that the upregulation of CD103 in SKO and R2SKO CD8+ T cells is intrinsic because WT CD8+ T cells were not affected by this upregulation (Figure 8B). In correlation with the absence of CD103 expression, R2KO CD8+ T cells were less enriched in the intestinal epithelium compared with R2SKO and SKO CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 12, E–G). This impaired epithelial tropism of R2KO CD8+ T cells may explain the milder intestinal inflammation observed in those mice compared with R2SKO mice. In line with this assumption, we next addressed whether the exacerbated expression of CD103 plays a role in the IBD observed in SKO mice. We treated BM-engrafted mice with a blocking antibody that specifically recognizes CD103 (Figure 8C). This CD103 blockade led to a decrease in CD8+ T cell numbers within the intestinal epithelium of SKO mice, without altering their accumulation in secondary lymphoid organs such as the spleen and mesenteric lymph nodes (MLNs) (Figure 8D). Although this treatment did not fully restore body weight in SKO reconstituted mice, the colon length and immunohistological analysis highlighted clear improvement (Figure 8, E–G). The colon length reduction and the mucosal damage due to immune infiltration were alleviated, indicating a beneficial effect of CD103 blockade in SKO mice. Globally, in addition to the impaired response to TGF-β–mediated immune-regulatory functions, SMAD4 disruption promotes IL-7 responsiveness and epithelial retention of CD8+ T cells in a TGF-β–independent manner. This combination of altered positioning and increased numbers of CD8+ T cells in the gut epithelium of SMAD4-deficient mice leads to severe chronic intestinal inflammation compared with R2KO mice.

Figure 8 SMAD4 promotes gut epithelial retention of CD8αβ+ T cells in an opposite way to TGF-βR signaling. (A) Representative histograms of CD103 expression by F5 naive CD8αβ+ T cells — WT (n = 12), R2KO (n = 12), SKO (n = 13), and R2SKO (n = 7) — and histogram of the relative MFI of CD103 expression compared to WT. (B) Flow cytometry–assessed expression of CD103 on R2KO (n = 3), SKO (n = 14), and R2SKO (n = 6) CD8+ T cells from spleen, shown as relative to WT counterpart, after mixed BM experiment. (C–G) Experimental procedure for anti-CD103 blocking treatment (C), CD8+ T cell absolute number (D), body weight change from initial weight (E), colon length relative to WT (F), and H&E staining of duodenum and colon sections (G) of irradiated mice reconstituted with WT (n = 11) or SKO BM cells and treated (n = 9) or not (n = 9) with anti-CD103 blocking antibody. Scale bars: 200 μm. Original magnification, ×20. All data represent at least 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SD. Each symbol represents an individual mouse. Data were analyzed by an unpaired Student’s t test (F) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test for other panels. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant (P > 0.05).

TGF-β–independent function of SMAD4 that restrains CD103 and IL-7R occurs in CD8+ T cells at the naive stage. We then sought to delineate at which stage of CD8+ T cell differentiation SMAD4 conditions CD8+ T cells. To achieve this, we selectively deleted SMAD4 in purified naive versus memory/experienced CD44+ CD8 T cells from Smad4fl/fl Stopfl/fl Rosa26YFP or Smad4wt/wt Stopfl/fl Rosa26YFP mice, upon brief treatment with the membrane-permeant recombinant TAT-CRE protein (27, 28). The TAT-CRE–treated CD8+ T cells were then transferred into mice (Figure 9A). The analysis of YFP+ cells (recombined cells), 3 weeks after transfer, showed that the loss of SMAD4 at the naive stage significantly increased CD103 and IL-7R expression on CD8+ T cells, as described in SKO animals compared to their YFP– counterparts, which have SMAD4. Interestingly, SMAD4 ablation in memory/experienced CD8+ T cells did not lead to an increase in surface expression of CD103 or IL-7R (Figure 9B). Similarly, TAT-CRE treatment of the naive or memory CD8+ T cells from the control Smad4wt/wt Stopfl/fl Rosa26YFP mice did not result in an upregulation of CD103 or IL-7R surface expression (Figure 9C). Given these results, it appears that SMAD4 represses the expression of these markers at the naive stage and that it is only at this stage that specific deletion of SMAD4 can lead to their aberrant overexpression. Overall, our findings reveal that CD8+ T cells are conditioned by TGF-β–independent SMAD4 function primarily during the naive stage rather than once the CD8+ T cells are activated/memory.

Figure 9 The TGF-β–independent function of SMAD4 that restrains CD103 and IL-7R occurs in CD8+ T cells at the naive stage. (A) Experimental procedure for TAT-CRE experiment. Naive and memory CD8+ T cells were purified from either Smad4fl/fl Stopfl/fl Rosa26EYFP or Smad4wt/wt Stopfl/fl Rosa26EYFP mice and treated with TAT-CRE recombinant protein prior to transfer into RAG2-KO mice and 3 weeks later, cells were recovered and analyzed by flow cytometry. (B) Histograms illustrating the expression of CD103 and CD127 in YFP+ (recombined) in the naive (n = 7) or memory state (n = 6) CD8+ T cells and YFP– (nonrecombined) counterpart CD8+ T cells from Smad4fl/fl Stopfl/fl Rosa26EYFP mice. (C) Similarly, histograms depicting the expression of CD103 and CD127 in YFP+ in the naive (n = 7) or memory state (n = 4) CD8+ T cells and YFP– counterpart CD8+ T cells from Smad4wt/wt Stopfl/fl Rosa26EYFP mice. The data in panels B and C are expressed as percentage or MFI. Each symbol represents an individual mouse and n = 4 or more for each group. All data represent at least 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SD. Data were analyzed by a paired Student’s t test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant (P > 0.05).

In the absence of TGF-βR engagement, SMAD4 mediates epigenetic control of TGF-β target genes and regulates their expression in naive CD8+ T cells. To further decipher at the chromatin level the mechanisms by which SMAD4 regulates TGF-β signature imprinting in naive CD8+ T cells, prior to any TGF-β signal, we conducted chromatin immunoprecipitation combined with sequencing (ChIP-seq) on SMAD4 from naive CD8+ T cells from WT, R2KO, and SKO mice. A total of 2982 peaks were identified in WT cells and 3432 peaks were identified in R2KO cells, demonstrating that SMAD4 broadly binds to the genome even without TGF-β signaling in naive CD8+ T cells. Of the 2982 peaks in WT cells and 3432 peaks in R2KO cells, 1954 peaks were common, highlighting an important similarity in regional binding sites irrespective of the cellular response to TGF-β (Figure 10A). Since most of the binding sites were localized in promoter regions (64% for WT and 67% for R2KO) or were closely located around the transcription start site (TSS) regions (Figure 10, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 13A), this indicates that SMAD4, before any TGF-βR engagement, occupies promoters and enhancers of many genes in naive CD8+ T cells and may regulate their expression. Interestingly, SMAD4 binds irrespective of TGF-β signaling to genomic regions that regulate diverse biological pathways involved for instance in TCR signaling, RNA translation, or TGF-β signaling regulation in naive CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 13B). These data highlight the broad potential impact of the TGF-β–independent function of SMAD4 in diverse CD8+ T cell biological processes already at the naive stage.

Figure 10 In the absence of TGF-βR signaling, SMAD4 largely binds to DNA and mediates epigenetic control of TGF-β target genes in naive CD8+ T cells. (A) Venn diagram showing the number of SMAD4 common peaks between WT (pool of 3 mice) and R2KO (pool of 5 mice) naive CD8αβ+ T cells. (B) The proportions of SMAD4 peaks associated with promoter, 5′ UTR, 3′ UTR, exon, intron, and intergenic regions in WT and R2KO naive F5 CD8αβ+ T cells. (C) Enriched heatmaps showing the SMAD4 occupancy signals in genomically aggregated TSS regions in WT and R2KO CD8+ T cells. Each panel represents 2 kb upstream and downstream of the TSSs. (D) Venn diagram showing the overlap between SMAD4 ChIP-seq peaks and RNA-seq DEGs. (E) SMAD4-binding ChIP-seq peaks in WT (blue), R2KO (green), or SKO control (orange), in corresponding genes. (F) Transcription factor (TF) top motifs in SMAD4-binding sites in WT and R2KO CD8+ T cells. The x axis represents the log(P value) of the motif enrichment, and the y axis represents the fold change of the motif enrichment. (G) The 3 top motifs found by hypergeometric optimization of motif enrichment (HOMER) analysis among SMAD4-binding peaks in WT and R2KO CD8+ T cells. (H) qPCR-based ChIP analysis of SMAD4 on the promoters/enhancers of Smad7, Skil, and Itgae in WT, R2KO, and SKO F5 naive CD8αβ+ T cells. Each data point represents a pool of 3–5 mice. (I) qPCR-based ChIP analysis of H3K27ac on the promoters/enhancers of Smad7, Skil, and Itgae in WT, R2KO, SKO, and R2SKO F5 naive CD8αβ+ T cells. Each data point represents a pool of 3–5 mice.

In order to associate this strategic location and direct gene regulation, we combined the ChIP-seq peaks of SMAD4 and the DEGs from the RNA-seq (Figure 4). We found that more than one-third of the DEGs (541 genes) contain SMAD4 binding sites and are potentially directly regulated by SMAD4 in CD8+ T cells (Figure 10D). Among those DEGs potentially directly regulated by SMAD4, 103 genes were differentially expressed regardless of TGF-β signal. Those SMAD4 TGF-β–independent genes comprised genes implicated in CD8+ T cell differentiation, such as Tcf4 and Lef1, but also many well-characterized TGF-β target genes. More precisely, we found TGF-β repressors (Smad7, Smurf2, Ski, and Skil) and genes involved in lymphocyte epithelial retention (e.g., Itgae), the expression of which is upregulated upon SMAD4 deficiency (Figure 10, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 13C). Thus, SMAD4, by acting at the chromatin level, directly impedes TGF-β target gene expression in CD8+ T cells, before any TGF-βR engagement. To identify putative partners of SMAD4 in WT and R2KO CD8+ T cells, we conducted an enrichment motif analysis. We found similar motifs in the top 3 enriched motifs, notably ETS and RUNX family motifs (Figure 10, F and G). Interestingly, this indicates a potential interaction between SMAD4 and ETS or RUNX transcription factors that are important regulators of T cell differentiation and homeostasis (29, 30), exemplifying that SMAD4 interacts with different partners to mediate its wide transcriptional impact in CD8+ T cells. Notably, BMP and activin, other members of the TGF-β family that signal through SMAD4, have been proposed to alter the biology of CD4+ T cells (31, 32). However, treatment of either naive CD8+ T cells or activated CD8+ T cells with either BMP or activin failed to enforce the TGF-β–independent function of SMAD4 and alter the ability of TGF-β to induce CD103 expression (Supplemental Figure 14, A and B). These observations suggest that BMP and activin are not the extracellular signals that mediate the TGF-β–independent SMAD4 effects in CD8+ T cells.

Finally, to gain further insight into the epigenetic mechanisms by which SMAD4 mediates TGF-β target gene repression before TGF-β signaling, we performed ChIP of SMAD4 and ChIP of a histone mark associated with gene expression, namely the acetylation of the 27th lysine residue of the histone H3 protein (H3K27ac). We found that H3K27ac was enriched at the same SMAD4 binding regions of Smad7, Skil, and Itgae, specifically in the absence of SMAD4 (SKO and R2SKO CD8+ T cells). In contrast, we observed less enrichment in these SMAD4 binding regions in R2KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 10, H and I). This indicates that SMAD4, in a TGF-β–independent manner and opposite to TGF-βR signaling, promotes histone deacetylation of TGF-β target gene promoters and enhancers, likely mediating their repression.