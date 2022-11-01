CD200 ectodomain shedding into the tumor microenvironment leads to NK cell dysfunction and apoptosis

Characterization of the BCC TME. The high mutational burden exhibited by keratinocyte carcinomas renders them susceptible to continuous immune editing. As expected, immune cells expressing the common leucocyte antigen (CD45) were prevalent within the BCC (13.11% ± 2.88% [n = 14]) and SCC (14.42% ± 1.73% ([n = 26]) TME (Figure 1A), consistent with antitumor immunity (Figure 1B). Within the tumor and surrounding tissue, antigen-presenting cells were evident, including Langerhans cells (CD207+HLA-DR+) (BCC, 19.08% ± 2.83% [n = 11] and SCC, 7.85% ± 0.69% [n = 5]), but less than in normal skin (32.22% ± 6.89% [n = 5]). CD123+HLA-DR+ plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs) were more prevalent in BCC than SCC and normal skin: BCC (23.04% ± 5.24% [n = 8]), SCC (6.07% ± 6.07% [n = 3]), and normal skin (0.00% ± 0.00% [n = 4]). These pDCs expressed the lymph node–homing chemokine receptor CCR7 (data not shown), which was not evident in normal skin, consistent with ongoing tumor-antigen presentation.

Figure 1 Characterization of skin tumor immune responses. (A) Frequency of immune cells (CD45+) in primary human BCC (n = 14) and SCC (n = 26) determined by flow cytometric analysis. (B) Determination of individual immune cell populations within normal skin (NS), SCC, and BCC by immunofluorescent labeling with antibodies against CD207 (Langerhans cells), CD123 (plasmacytoid dendritic cells, pDCs), CD8 (cytotoxic T lymphocytes), CD4 (helper T lymphocytes), CD14 (macrophages), and CD56 (NK cells). (C) Flow cytometric determination of NK cell frequency in primary human BCC tumor (n = 18) and matched patient PBMCs (n = 7). Data show mean ± SEM. All scale bars: 100 μm. The 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to determine the difference between BCC and SCC and between BCC and PBMC. One-way ANOVA was used to determine the difference between BCC, SCC, and NS. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Consistent with skin tumor immunity, cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CD8+HLA-DR+) frequency was greater in BCC (36.23% ± 6.22% [n = 8]) than that in SCC (20.16% ± 1.70% [P < 0.01, n = 14]) and normal skin (20.14% ± 2.17% [P < 0.05, n = 7]). Likewise, T helper cell (CD4+HLA-DR+) frequency was also greater in BCC (40.68% ± 5.05% [n = 8]) than in SCC (33.96% ± 3.25% [n = 13]) and normal skin (26.30% ± 5.23% [n = 5]). Skin-resident macrophages (CD14+HLA-DR+) were greater in BCC (42.54% ± 8.83% [n = 6]) than normal skin (20.94% ± 2.10% [P < 0.05, n = 5]), but were also evident within SCC (37.75% ± 4.50% [n = 13]). In stark contrast, there was near absence of NK cells (CD56+HLA-DR+) in BCC (1.53% ± 1.00% [n = 7]) compared with SCC (22.21% ± 9.80% [P < 0.01, n = 6]) and normal skin (8.17% ± 2.55% [P < 0.05, n = 4]). Flow cytometric analysis of dissociated primary BCC from differing body sites confirmed near absence of NK cells within the BCC microenvironment (0.56% ± 0.34% [n = 7]), even though normal NK cell numbers were found to be present in matched patient blood samples (14.54% ± 2.31% [P < 0.01, n = 18]) (Figure 1C). In summary, the BCC TME uniformly demonstrated a selective absence of tumor-infiltrating NK cells.

CD200 expression blocks NK cell killing activity. In acute myeloid leukemia, CD200 expression led to impaired NK cell killing. We therefore sought to determine whether CD200 expression on epithelial cells could also mediate this NK cell immune evasion. Since CD200R is expressed on a restricted population of NK cells, we first identified NK cell lines that expressed CD200R (NK92MI, herein referred to as NKPOS) and CD200R negative (NKL, herein referred to as NKNEG) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150750DS1). Incubation with CD200 peptide led to a 4-fold reduction in p-ERK1/2 levels, consistent with CD200 signaling through activation of the MAPK pathway and as an indicator of NK cell activation, in NKPOS but not NKNEG cells, within 60 minutes (Figure 2A). Furthermore, when human CD200 peptide was incubated with CD200R-positive murine neuronal cells there was also a reduction in p-ERK1/2 levels relative to total ERK, since the extracellular portion of human and mouse CD200R share 86% amino acid sequence homology (48) (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Hence, the membrane-bound CD200 and CD200 peptide similarly led to a reduction in MAPK signaling within NKPOS cells.

Figure 2 CD200 blocks NK cell killing. (A) NKPOS and NKNEG cells were stimulated with a CD200 peptide (4 μg/106 cells) for 30 minutes and 1 hour and activation of ERK was detected by immunoblotting whole-cell lysates for phosphorylated ERK1 and 2 relative to GAPDH. (B) Live cell flow cytometric analysis of HeLa cells transduced with a bicistronic GFP plasmid with and without CD200 lentivirus construct. (C) Time-lapse quantification of viable GFP-HeLa (target cell) cells in coculture with NKPOS (effector) cells at an E:T ratio of 5:1 (n = 3) over 20 hours; a significant difference was observed after 6 hours (P < 0.01). (D) Addition of a CD200-blocking antibody to HeLaPOS-NKPOS cocultures restored HeLa cell killing compared with untreated cells after 6 hours (P < 0.01, n = 3). (E) Coculture in 24-well plate at an E:T ratio of 2:1 (3 replicates), in which adherent viable cells were stained and quantified over 1 to 4 hours, with and without CD200 peptide or CD200-blocking antibody, as shown in bottom panels. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To determine whether CD200 expression on epithelial tumor cells could block NK cell killing activity, we transduced the cervical keratinocyte cancer cell line HeLa, which does not normally express CD200, with a bicistronic GFP plasmid with and without CD200 (hereafter called HeLaPOS and HeLaNEG, respectively) and confirmed cell membrane expression by flow cytometry (Figure 2B). In an Incucyte time-lapse coculture assay (with NKPOS cells), which enumerated individual transduced HeLa cells through GFP fluorescence levels, we observed a consistently greater reduction in HeLaNEG compared with HeLaPOS cell numbers (P < 0.05; Figure 2C and Supplemental Video 1). The findings were similar when NKPOS cells were cocultured with the cutaneous keratinocyte cell line HaCaT transduced with a bicistronic GFP plasmid with and without CD200 (n = 4; Supplemental Figure 1D). However, killing could be restored in CD200-expressing HaCaT cells if cultured with NKPOS cells pretreated with CD200R shRNA (Supplemental Figure 1E), confirming that NK activity was dependent on CD200 ligand–receptor interaction. Increasing the ratio of NKPOS cells to transduced HeLa cells led to greater killing, but HeLaPOS cells consistently demonstrated less cell death (Supplemental Figure 1F). However, HeLaPOS killing by NKPOS cells was reversed by addition of a CD200-blocking antibody (P < 0.05; Figure 2D). Reproducibly, 4 hours after coculture with NKPOS cells, we observed a significant reduction in HeLaNEG confluence compared with baseline (P < 0.01) and compared with HeLaPOS (P < 0.01; Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2A). Addition of CD200 peptide to HeLaNEG and NKPOS coculture reduced killing (P < 0.05), while addition of CD200-blocking antibody to HeLaPOS and NKPOS coculture led to increased killing (P < 0.05). Thus, epithelial tumor cell CD200 expression hindered NK cell killing.

To understand how CD200 expression blocked NK cell killing, we next assessed the effect of CD200 on NKPOS cells to determine release of cytotoxic granules, chemokines, and cytokines. The release of cytotoxic granules, including granzymes and perforins, is associated with degranulation-related cell surface expression of the lysosomal membrane protein Lamp1 (CD107a) (32). Flow cytometric analysis of NKPOS cells stimulated with PMA/ionomycin and treated with monensin led to a 3-fold increase in CD107a expression compared with baseline (P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Similarly, coculture of NKPOS cells together with either HeLaNEG or HeLaPOS cells also led to increased intracellular p-ERK and cell surface CD107a expression over baseline, more so in HeLaNEG than HeLaPOS cells (P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 2D and Figure 3A). To effect killing, NK cells also release both chemokines and cytokines, notably CCL4 and IFN-γ (51). HeLaPOS and HeLaNEG cells were coincubated as before with NKPOS cells and the supernatant was analyzed for CCL4 by ELISA. CCL4 levels in supernatant were lower in HeLaPOS compared with HeLaNEG cocultures at effector/target (E:T) ratios of 1:1 (P < 0.01) and 2:1 (P < 0.05) (n = 4; Figure 3B). Addition of the CD200-blocking antibody to the HeLaPOS and NKPOS cell coculture led to a 2-fold increase in CCL4 secretion, reaching significance at a 2:1 ratio (P < 0.05; Figure 3C). HeLaPOS or HeLaNEG and NKPOS cell coculture IFN-γ release was assessed by ELISpot assay with an E:T ratio of 1:10 to ensure individual spots could be enumerated. There was a significant increase in IFN-γ secretion within the HeLaNEG-NKPOS coculture when compared with the HeLaPOS-NKPOS coculture (P < 0.05; Figure 3D). HeLaPOS-NKPOS coculture IFN-γ secretion was similar to that of NKPOS cells alone but increased significantly when CD200-blocking antibody was added to the coculture (P < 0.05). HeLaNEG-NKPOS cell coculture IFN-γ secretion levels were reduced in the presence of CD200 peptide, although this did not reach significance (Figure 3D) compared with the significant increase in IFN-γ secretion levels following addition of IL-12 (P < 0.01; Figure 3D). In conclusion, CD200 signaling led to a reduction in NK cell activation, degranulation, and chemokine and cytokine release.

Figure 3 CD200 blocks NK cell activation, degranulation, and cytokine release. (A) Flow cytometric analysis histogram of CD107a expression levels on CD56+ NKPOS cells cocultured with HeLaPOS or HeLaNEG at an E:T ratio of 5:1 for 4 hours. (B and C) CCL4 ELISA of culture supernatant from NKPOS cells cocultured with HeLaPOS or HeLaNEG at an E:T ratio of 1:1 and 2:1 for 4 hours (B), and together with CD200-blocking antibody (C). (D) ELISpot IFN-γ determination from NKPOS cells cocultured with HeLaPOS or HeLaNEG at an E:T ratio of 1:10 for 4 hours, together with either CD200 peptide or CD200-blocking antibody. (E and F) Day 5 tumors from nude mice were grafted with 1 × 106 HeLaPOS or HeLaNEG (n = 5 each). Histological analysis of tumor cellularity, necrosis and inflammatory cell infiltration (E), and paraffin-embedded sections labeled with anti-NK1.1, anti–cleaved caspase 3, and anti-CD200R antibodies by immunohistochemistry to determine NK cell infiltrate, using spleen sections as positive control, and frequency of cleaved caspase 3–positive and CD200R-positive cells (F). Asterisks show necrotic tissue area. (G) BCC colonies were established in primary culture (n = 3) over a period of 2 weeks using an irradiated NIH/3T3 mouse fibroblast layer. Colonies were coincubated with NKPOS cells and treated with either a CD200-blocking antibody or an isotype antibody control for 4 hours and then enumerated. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–D) or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (E–G).

Since human CD200 peptide induced murine CD200R signaling, we were able to determine the effect of CD200 expression on the inflammatory infiltrate within grafted tumor cells. HeLa cells grow rapidly and reproducibly to form tumors when implanted into nude mice, which retain NK cells. We grafted 1 × 106 HeLaPOS or HeLaNEG cells into the flank of nude mice (n = 5/cell type) and after only 5 days, as expected, we observed no difference in tumor volume (data not shown). Quantification of H&E-stained sections showed that HeLaNEG compared with HeLaPOS tumors demonstrated reduced number (cellularity) of tumor cells (1,240 ± 90.99 vs. 1,952 ± 114.80 per mm2 of tissue; P < 0.001), with a greater ratio of necrotic to normal tumor area (0.36 ± 0.07 vs. 0.14 ± 0.04; P < 0.05), and greater immune cell infiltrate (1,551 ± 128.60 vs. 1,180 ± 77.39 per mm2 of tissue; P < 0.05) (Figure 3E). In vivo, HeLaPOS but not HeLaNEG tumors demonstrated CD200 expression (Supplemental Figure 3). Tumor sections labeled with anti–mouse NK1.1 antibody demonstrated reduced NK cell infiltrate surrounding HeLaPOS tumors when compared with HeLaNEG tumors (1,024 ± 239.80 vs. 2,085 ± 251.90 NK cells/mm2 of tumor tissue, respectively; P < 0.05; Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Furthermore, the percentage of NK1.1 cells positive for cleaved caspase 3 was higher in HeLaPOS tumors when compared with HeLaNEG tumors (P < 0.05; Figure 3F). The findings were similar when the human cutaneous BCC cell line, UWBCC1, transduced with a bicistronic GFP plasmid with and without CD200 (UWBCC1POS and UWBCC1NEG, respectively), was xenografted (n = 10; Supplemental Figure 3C). Thus, keratinocyte carcinoma CD200 expression, whether in cervical carcinoma or BCC, promotes tumor growth.

We next determined whether blocking CD200 signaling facilitates NK cell–mediated BCC killing. Similar numbers of human BCC colonies were established in primary culture (n = 3 different tumors) in triplicate over a period of 2 weeks using a method previously published by our lab (28). Enumerated colonies were then coincubated with NKPOS cells alone or together with either a CD200-blocking antibody or an isotype antibody control for 4 hours. There was a small reduction in colonies after the addition of NKPOS cells with the isotype, but this did not reach significance. However, there was a 50% reduction in colony numbers following coincubation with NKPOS cells that were simultaneously treated with the CD200-blocking antibody (P < 0.05; Figure 3G). In conclusion, NK cells could kill BCC cells upon blocking CD200 signaling.

CD200 induced NK cell apoptosis. While using the Incucyte time-lapse caspase 3 coculture assay, we also observed NKPOS cell apoptosis during 24 hours of coculturing with HeLaPOS compared with HeLaNEG cells (Supplemental Video 2). To determine whether CD200 could indeed sufficiently cause NK cell apoptosis to account for their absence within the BCC TME, NKPOS cells were incubated with CD200 peptide in an Incucyte caspase 3 assay (Figure 4A). We observed NKPOS cell apoptosis after 4 hours of incubation with the CD200 peptide in the caspase 3 assay, with a significant difference after 11 hours compared with untreated cells (P < 0.05; Figure 4A). When incubating NKPOS cells with and without CD200 peptide, there was a reduction in cell numbers relative to untreated cells after 4 hours that reached significance after 8 hours, resulting in 18.8% ± 3.93% NKPOS cell death at 24 hours (P < 0.01; Figure 4B). Cell protein lysates taken at various time points from NKPOS and NKNEG cells treated with CD200 peptide were probed for poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP), as an early indicator of apoptosis. We observed a progressive increase in cleaved PARP levels after 4 hours with NKPOS cells (Figure 4C), similar in timing to the increase in cell death observed by the functional assays. However, there was no increase in PARP observed with NKNEG cells (Supplemental Figure 4). These findings suggest that in addition to providing an inhibitory signal, CD200 also triggered NK cell apoptosis.

Figure 4 CD200 induced NK cell apoptosis. (A) Untreated (UNT) and CD200 peptide–treated NKPOS cells observed for apoptotic events by IncuCyte caspase 3 assay. (B) Apoptosis frequency between untreated and CD200 peptide–treated NKPOS cells was determined as a ratio of viability at 8, 12, 16, and 24 hours. (C) Immunoblots from untreated and CD200 peptide–treated NKPOS cells for various time points probed for PARP, caspase 8, caspase 9, and GAPDH. (D) Immunoblots for PARP, caspase 8, caspase 9, and GAPDH from untreated and CD200 peptide–treated (8 hours) NKPOS cells exposed to caspase inhibitors Z-VAD-FMK (pan), Z-IETD-FMK (caspase 8), and Z-LEDH-FMK (caspase 9). (E) Gene set enrichment plots obtained from differentially expressed genes from NKPOS cells incubated with CD200 peptide for 2 and 4 hours compared to untreated cells. (F) qPCR of NKPOS cells for Fas, FasL, and FADD genes after 2-hour or 4-hour CD200 peptide incubation relative to untreated. Expression was normalized to β-actin. Fold change was calculated relative to untreated NK cells according to the 2–ΔΔCt method. (G) Immunoblots from untreated and CD200 peptide–treated NKPOS cells at various time points probed for Fas, FasL, FADD, and GAPDH. (H) Immunoblots for PARP, caspase 8, caspase 9, and GAPDH from untreated and CD200 peptide–treated (8 hours) NKPOS cells also exposed to anti-Fas monoclonal antibody (clone ZB4) at increasing concentrations. (I) Immunoblots for PARP and GAPDH from untreated and CD200 peptide–treated (8 hours) NKPOS cells also exposed to GW9662 at increasing concentrations. (J) Schematic summary of CD200-induced apoptosis. Western blot quantification is shown as a mean of 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

To define the mechanism for CD200-mediated NK cell apoptosis we performed a time-series Western blot analysis for cleaved caspase 8 (extrinsic apoptotic pathway) and caspase 9 (intrinsic apoptotic pathway) on lysates extracted from NKPOS and NKNEG cells incubated with CD200 peptide (Figure 4C). We observed an increase in the cleavage of caspase 8 from as early as 2 hours, which continued throughout the time course (P < 0.01), but we observed no change in cleaved caspase 9. There was no increase in cleaved caspase 8 or 9 within NKNEG cells (Supplemental Figure 4). As a positive control with fluoromethyl ketone–derivatized (FMK-derivatized) peptide Z-VAD-FMK, a cell membrane–permeant irreversible pan-caspase inhibitor without cytotoxicity, we observed reduced cleavage of PARP and caspase 8 (Figure 4D). Also, selective inhibition of caspase 8 with the Z-IETD-FMK inhibitor reduced the CD200-mediated cleavage of both PARP and caspase 8 within NKPOS cells. However, inhibition of caspase 9 with the Z-LEHD-FMK inhibitor did not reduce the cleavage of PARP or caspase 8. These results suggest that the caspase 8–mediated extrinsic pathway was involved in CD200-mediated NKPOS cell apoptosis.

As CD200-mediated apoptosis relied on the extrinsic pathway, with a time delay of 4 hours before apoptosis, we therefore hypothesized that apoptosis was mediated by a transcriptional event and thus we undertook transcriptomic analysis of 16,192 genes from untreated and 2- and 4-hour CD200 peptide–treated NKPOS cells (n = 3 replicates per condition). We chose 2- and 4-hour time points, even though apoptosis was evident later between 4 and 6 hours, to detect early transcriptional events and avoid the DNA damage response. Unbiased hierarchical clustering segregated the differentially expressed genes into 3 groups based on the duration of CD200 exposure (Supplemental Figure 5A). Gene Ontology apoptosis terms (http://geneontology.org/) were enriched at 2 hours (0043653: mitochondrial fragmentation involved in apoptosis process, 0042771: intrinsic apoptotic signaling pathway in response to DNA damage by p53 class mediator, and 0043523: positive regulation of apoptotic process; all P < 0.05) and 4 hours (1900118: negative regulation of execution phase of apoptosis, and 1900117: regulation of execution phase of apoptosis; both P < 0.01). At 4 hours, WikiPathways (https://www.wikipathways.org/index.php/WikiPathways) identified the term WP254: Apoptosis (P < 0.01) and Fas ligand (FasL) pathway and stress induction of heat shock protein (HSP) regulation as enriched (Supplemental Figure 5B). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA; Broad Institute, https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/index.jsp) identified the Gene Ontology term “regulation of extrinsic apoptosis signaling pathway via death domain receptors” (GO: 1902041) within both the 2- and 4-hour samples, with 39 of the 58 genes within the gene set shown to be enriched (enrichment score [ES] = 0.26, P = 0.374 and ES = 0.36, P = 0.063, respectively) (Figure 4E). Direct analysis of the 58 genes within the gene set GO: 1902041 demonstrated consistent increased expression of genes associated with the Fas apoptotic pathway (FasL, Fas, and FADD) at both 2- and 4-hour time points (Supplemental Figure 5C). This is consistent with the WikiPathways term WP254: Apoptosis and FasL pathway and stress induction of HSP regulation (Supplemental Figure 5B) and BioCarta (https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/msigdb/human/genesets.jsp?collection=CP:BIOCARTA) Fas pathway (Supplemental Figure 5D). However, only genes associated with the Fas death receptor signaling pathway members were concordantly enriched. Since these early time points may be responsible for the muted ESs, we sought to confirm enrichment of the FasL/Fas pathway by qPCR and immunoblotting. Upregulation of FasL, Fas, and FADD genes was observed after both 2- and 4-hour treatments when compared with untreated NKPOS cells (Figure 4, F and G). As FasL can be membrane bound or secreted, we undertook an ELISA of culture supernatants from NKPOS cells treated with CD200 peptide. There was no discernible increase in soluble FasL within the cell culture supernatant (Supplemental Figure 5E), suggesting that NK cell apoptosis predominated through cell-membrane-bound cell-cell interactions (fratricide). Blocking FasL-Fas interactions with an anti-Fas monoclonal antibody (clone ZB4) by addition to culture of NKPOS cells treated with CD200 peptide prevented cleavage of PARP and caspase 8 (Figure 4H). Hence, CD200 signaling–induced apoptosis of the NKPOS cells was mediated by overexpression of Fas death receptor pathway members.

Intriguingly, WikiPathways analysis of our data set also identified WP2456: HIF1A and PPARG regulation of glycolysis and WP1946: Cori cycle gene set enrichment (P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 5B). We also observed enrichment of the KEGG (https://www.genome.jp/kegg/pathway.html) PPAR signaling pathway (ES = 0.46, P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 5F). When assessing the expression of experimentally verified PPAR target genes from the 3 PPAR isoforms (52), we found that the PPARγ target genes demonstrated concordant gene expression in our data set (Supplemental Figure 5G). Moreover, FasL-mediated apoptosis regulated by PPARγ has previously been described (53). Therefore, as the MAPK pathway negatively regulates PPARγ-regulated transcription, we next hypothesized that CD200 signal transduction led to an increase in PPARγ-regulated gene transcription, including FasL gene expression (53). To determine whether CD200 signaling induced within the human NKPOS cell line has human physiological relevance, we next sought to determine whether primary NK cells subject to CD200 signaling would also undergo apoptosis. NK cells enriched from human PBMC isolates were treated with human CD200 peptide for 4 hours and then the CD45+CD3–CD56+CD200R+ and CD45+CD3–CD56+CD200R– fractions were used for gene expression analysis or labeled with annexin V to determine apoptosis frequency (Supplemental Figure 6A). CD200 signaling in freshly isolated primary CD200R+ NK cells led to increased expression of apoptotic genes expressing Fas, FasL, and FADD (Supplemental Figure 6B) and resulted in an increased rate of apoptosis when compared with CD200R– NK cells (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 6C). GW9662 is a potent irreversible antagonist of PPARγ; therefore, we treated NKPOS cells with CD200 peptide, ERK inhibitor, and GW9662 for 8 hours. As expected, CD200 peptide and ERK inhibition led to an increase in Fas, FasL, and FADD, whereas GW9662 treatment dramatically reduced Fas and FADD expression (Supplemental Figure 6D). Consistent with this, we observed a decrease in the levels of cleaved PARP induced by CD200 following GW9662 treatment (Figure 4I). Furthermore, we observed greater NK cell apoptosis and loss of CD200R-positive cells in CD200-expressing xenografts (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3). In summary, CD200 signal transduction in NK cells reduced MAPK signaling that in turn facilitated PPARγ gene transcription of the Fas death receptor family members, leading to time-dependent autoregulatory activation–induced NK cell apoptosis (Figure 4J).

Matrix metalloproteinases contribute to ectodomain shedding of sCD200. CD200 mRNA and protein levels were greater in BCC compared with SCC (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Similarly, transcript levels in BCC were greater than in normal skin, consistent with a greater BCC CD200-expressing population (Supplemental Figure 7C). Although CD200 expression in BCC is limited to a small cancer stem cell population, we observed higher levels by both qPCR and Western blotting. We next sought to determine whether CD200 in BCC could be released into the TME as soluble CD200 (sCD200). Using a CD200 ELISA to detect biologically active sCD200 in culture supernatant, we determined that primary human BCC exhibited significantly higher levels of sCD200 (291.9 ± 21.10 pg/106 cells [n = 6]) than primary human normal skin (213.50 ± 22.31 pg/106 cells [n = 4]; P < 0.05; Figure 5A). Hence, BCC cells express CD200 and appear to release sCD200 into the TME.

Figure 5 Matrix metalloproteinases contribute to CD200 ectodomain shedding. (A) ELISA determination of active sCD200 per 1 × 106 cells from culture supernatant of primary human BCC and primary human normal skin after 24 hours. (B and C) Transcriptomic analysis of BCC and normal skin, “activation of matrix metalloproteinases” gene set enrichment (B), and relative expression of putative proteases (C). (D) qPCR-determined relative MMP3 and -11 gene expression from primary human BCC and normal skin tissue samples normalized to β-actin. (E–G) ELISA determination of active sCD200 pg per 1 × 106 cells from culture supernatant of HeLAPOS cells either untreated (UNT) or with addition of MMP3 (E) or MMP11 (F) for 24 hours, and together with TIMP3 (G). (H) ELISA determination of relative active sCD200 per 1 × 106 cells from culture supernatant of primary human BCC after treatment with 500 ng of MMP11 for 24 hours. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To identify proteases that could cleave and release sCD200 into the BCC TME, we undertook transcriptomic analysis of BCC (n = 4), SCC (n = 3), and normal skin (n = 3). We identified 1,423 and 1,663 differentially expressed genes between BCC and normal skin and between BCC and SCC, respectively (adjusted P < 0.05). In keeping with the prominent stroma around BCC, a volcano plot (fold change > 2.0 or < –2.0, adjusted P < 0.01) identified 16 of the 24 overexpressed genes in BCC compared with normal skin that were associated with extracellular matrix remodeling: collagen genes (COL1A1, -1A2, -1A2, -3A1, -5A1, -5A2, and -6A3), proteoglycans and glycoproteins (VCAN, FBN3, TNC, CSPG4, and LUM), other extracellular proteins (SPON2 and CALD1), and proteases (MMP11) (Supplemental Table 1). Unsupervised hierarchical clustering defined 235 differentially expressed genes (adjusted P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 7D), from which there was enrichment of the Reactome (https://reactome.org/) gene set “activation of matrix metalloproteinases” in BCC compared with normal skin (ES = 0.81; Figure 5B). Enrichment was observed for metallocarboxypeptidase (GO: 0004181; ES = 0.63, P = 0.08), metalloendopeptidase (GO: 0004222; ES = 0.62, P = 0.16), metalloexopeptidase (GO: 0008235; ES = 0.52, P = 0.14), and metallopeptidase (GO: 0008237; ES = 0.51, P = 0.14) activity in BCC compared with normal skin (Supplemental Figure 7E). Gene expression analysis of individual BCC proteases relative to normal skin and SCC identified MMP3 and -11 as potential candidates for CD200 sheddases (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 7F, respectively). Only MMP11 was significantly elevated in BCC compared with SCC (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 7F). Likewise, substrates for MMP3 and -11, but not ADAMs proteases, were increased in BCC compared with normal skin (Supplemental Figure 7G). Hallmark gene set enrichment also included MMP11 and -3 as genes involved in epithelial mesenchymal transition, with enrichment in BCC versus normal skin (ES = 0.77, P < 0.05) and BCC versus SCC (ES = 0.66, P = NS) (data not shown). qPCR of BCC and normal skin tissues confirmed the increase in MMP3 (13.1-fold, P < 0.001) and MMP11 (15.9-fold, P < 0.001) (Figure 5D). There was no significant increase in the cell-surface-bound proteases, ADAMs, in BCC determined by microarray and qPCR analyses (Supplemental Figure 7, H and I).

We next determined whether MMP3 and MMP11 could act as CD200 sheddases. Addition of MMP3 and MMP11 to CD200+ HeLa cells in culture showed a concentration-dependent increase in sCD200 levels in the supernatant (Figure 5, E and F). When compared with unstimulated cells, both MMP3 and 11 were shown to increase the levels of sCD200 in the supernatant at both 50 ng (269.80 ± 59.24 vs. 175.80 ± 24.87 pg/106 cells and 325.70 ± 109.70 vs. 140.60 ± 24.89 pg/106 cells, respectively) and 500 ng (414.30 ± 83.95 vs. 175.80 ± 24.87 pg/106 cells and 527.20 ± 135.80 vs. 140.60 ± 24.89 pg/106 cells, respectively) (P < 0.05; Figure 5, E and F). Coincubation with the tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinases 3 (TIMP3) reversed sCD200 levels induced by both MMP3 (P < 0.05) and MMP11 (P < 0.01) (Figure 5G). TIMP3 did not affect NKPOS cell viability or function (data not shown). In primary human BCC culture, we found that MMP11, but not MMP3 (data not shown), had the potential to increase sCD200 levels in the supernatant when compared with the untreated control (P < 0.05; Figure 5H). Hence, MMP11 expression in BCC is responsible for ectodomain shedding of biologically active sCD200 from cancer stem cells into the surrounding TME.

The CD200 TME targets NK cells. Many different cancers exhibit diminished NK cell numbers within the TME, while their presence often denotes good prognosis, and their infusion can be therapeutic (54, 55). To determine whether CD200-mediated dysregulation and apoptosis of NK cells could influence outcomes in many cancers, we analyzed the pre diction of c linical o utcomes from g enomic profiles data set (PRECOG, http://precog.stanford.edu). Recently, this data set was analyzed by c ell type i dentification b y e stimating r elative s ubsets o f known RNA t ranscripts (CIBERSORT) to assign outcome z scores for immune cell profiles across 25 cancer types (56). Using the iPRECOG database (https://precog.stanford.edu), we determined outcome z scores based on CD200 expression and determined a direct correlation between CD200-based outcomes and “activated” NK cell outcomes (r2 = 0.2783, P < 0.01; Figure 6A) and also a weak inverse correlation with “rested” NK cell outcomes (r2 = 0.1156, P = 0.1124; Figure 6B). Our analysis of CD200 expression z scores was startling in that 9 of the 31 solid cancers analyzed had unfavorable outcomes, notably with worse outcomes for solid cancers that are associated with abnormal or absent NK cell immune responses, including head and neck, esophageal, bladder, and liver cancers (Supplemental Table 2). Furthermore, other immune cell phenotypes did not correlate with CD200 z scores (Supplemental Figure 8, A–R, and Supplemental Table 3), suggesting that outcomes associated with CD200 expression were predominantly mediated via activated NK cells.

Figure 6 Cancer outcomes associated with CD200 expression and NK cell activation. (A and B) Concordance and differences in prognostic associations between CD200 expression and activated (A) or inactivated (B) NK cells in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), astrocytoma (AC), B cell acute lymphocytic leukemia (B-ALL), breast cancer (BRC), Burkitts lymphoma (BL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), colon cancer (CC), diffuse large B cell lymphoma DLBCL, lung adenocarcinoma (LAC), Ewings sarcoma (ES), gastric carcinoma (GC), glioblastoma (GB), head and neck carcinoma (HNC), lung large cell carcinoma (LLCC), lung small cell carcinoma (LSCC), germ cell tumor (GCT), metastatic melanoma (MMET), melanoma primary (MP), multiple myeloma (MM), osteosarcoma (OS), meningioma (M), and ovarian cancer (OC). The r2 values for activated NK cells and inactivated NK cells were 0.28 and 0.12, respectively, as determined using linear regression analysis.

To test whether the establishment of a CD200 TME that specifically targets NK cells was essential for BCC growth, we pretreated nude mice with an NK cell–depleting antibody before grafting primary human BCC and SCC cells. A temporary NK cell–depleting anti–asialo GM1 antibody was administered by intraperitoneal injection the day before tumor grafting, as previously reported (57). CD200 expression was determined by qPCR before grafting (Supplemental Figure 9A). SCC grafted cells grew irrespective of anti–asialo GM1 antibody administration. However, mice treated with anti–asialo GM1 antibody had significantly larger SCC tumors (15.93 ± 1.14 mm [n = 3]) compared with untreated tumors 8.83 ± 1.90 mm [n = 3]; P < 0.05) (Figure 7, A and B). In contrast, BCC grafts did not establish growth in untreated mice, consistent with the susceptibility to NK cell killing before establishment of a CD200 TME. Pretreatment with NK-depleting anti–asialo GM1 antibody enabled BCC growth to occur and thereafter be maintained (n = 3 different primary BCCs; Figure 7C). The growth characteristics of BCC xenografts after NK-depleting antibody was similar to that observed previously with etoposide pretreatment (58, 59). The development of tumor heterogeneity prevented CD200+ cell detection by immunohistochemistry in the BCC and SCC xenografts (Supplemental Figure 9B). Next, we sought to determine whether the level of CD200 expression within the BCC TME influenced NK cell cytotoxicity. Since NK cell cytotoxicity is dependent on expression of activation receptors, we examined NCR1–3 and KLRK1 expression in a microarray data set of 21 BCCs (60). The BCC samples were defined based on CD200 expression, by determining the upper (CD200 high) and lower (CD200 low) quartiles, which yielded a 2-fold difference in CD200 expression (Supplemental Figure 9C). Acknowledging the low sample numbers, we found that CD200-high BCC tissue samples had lower expression of the NK activation markers NCR3 (NKp30, P = 0.18), NCR2 (NKp44, P = 0.02), and NCR1 (NKp46, P = 0.04). Noteworthily, comparing resistant (n = 9) and sensitive (n = 4) BCC samples similarly reflected increased CD200 expression and lower expression of NK cell receptors (Supplemental Figure 9D). Finally, we sought to determine whether administration of a CD200-blocking antibody would be sufficient to restore NK cytotoxicity in vivo. UWBCC1POS and UWBCC1NEG cells were grafted into the flank of mice and allowed to establish tumor growth for 4 weeks, when tumors were approximately 10 mm in diameter, and intraperitoneal CD200-blocking antibody was administered daily for 7 days. A further 7 days after treatment, larger UWBCC1POS tumors after CD200-blocking antibody treatment demonstrated reduced cellularity (P < 0.05) from increased immune cell infiltrate (P < 0.05) and tumor necrosis (P < 0.05) (Figure 7D). In summary, BCC cells are susceptible to NK cell killing, but are protected once they establish a CD200 TME that precludes NK cell infiltration by inducing NK cell dysfunction and apoptosis. Hence, the CD200 microenvironment appears to be essential for BCC growth.