Therapeutic implications of activating noncanonical PIK3CA mutations in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Clinical response to alpelisib of a patient with HNSCC harboring the noncanonical PIK3CA mutation Q75E. FDA approval of alpelisib in breast cancer is restricted to patients whose tumors harbor specified activating PIK3CA mutations. In recurrent or metastatic HNSCC, alpelisib is currently being evaluated in one arm of the Translational biomarker driven UMbrella Project (TRIUMPH, ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03292250). This phase II umbrella trial assigns subjects to 1 of 5 molecularly defined therapeutic regimens based on the results of comprehensive genomic profiling of the tumor (10, 11). A 55-year-old man with a history of smoking 40 packs a year presented with a right hard palate mass in 2017, which, upon biopsy, was revealed to be an HPV-negative (p16 negative) squamous cell carcinoma. Although the patient responded to an initial treatment of definitive concurrent chemoradiation therapy (CRT) with cisplatin, he experienced a local recurrence 6 months after completing CRT and lung metastasis shortly thereafter. His recurrent/metastatic HNSCC was first treated with 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) (1200 mg/m2 from day 1 to day 4) and cisplatin (80 mg/m2 every 3 weeks), but he progressed after 2 cycles. Next-generation sequencing of his recurrent tumor for 244 genes known to be somatically altered in HNSCC revealed a noncanonical PIK3CA mutation, Q75E, which had not been previously reported or characterized in any cellular platform, to our knowledge (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150335DS1). In addition to this PIK3CA mutation, 3 single nucleotide variants (SNVs) were also detected (FBXW7, TGFBR2, and ATR). Notably, mutations in NOTCH1, which could affect the response to alpelisib (12, 13), were not detected. The patient was enrolled in the TRIUMPH trial and assigned to receive alpelisib monotherapy (350 mg once daily) based on detection of the PIK3CA mutation in his tumor. He experienced a partial response with 73% tumor shrinkage based on Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) criteria after 2 months on treatment (Figure 1, B and C). The patient was treated for a total of 12 months with single-agent alpelisib until his disease progressed, and he was switched to durvalumab, an anti–PD-L1 antibody that is approved by the FDA for certain types of bladder cancer and lung cancer (14, 15). He is currently alive with stable disease on durvalumab, approximately 2 years after completing alpelisib monotherapy.

Figure 1 Clinical response to alpelisib in a patient with HNSCC harboring the noncanonical PIK3CA mutation Q75E. (A) Clinical history of the alpelisib-treated patient with HNSCC. (B) Head and neck MRI showing the lesions (red arrows) in oral cavity. The representative images were obtained prior to treatment (left) and 2 months later (right). (C) Chest CT images were captured prior to treatment (left) and 2 months later (right). The well-defined pulmonary metastatic nodules (red arrows) were found diminished in diameter from 11 to 7 mm. The patient exhibited a partial response with 73% tumor shrinkage, based on RECIST criteria.

The Q75E PIK3CA mutation exhibits an activating phenotype in an HNSCC platform. Given the potent clinical utility of alpelisib in this patient with HNSCC harboring a previously uncharacterized noncanonical PIK3CA mutation, we evaluated the activity of this mutant using an HNSCC platform that we previously developed to assess the ability of mutant proteins to sustain cell growth in low serum (Supplemental Table 2 and ref. 9). We engineered this HPV-negative HNSCC cell line platform (PCI-52 serum-dependent cells; hereafter PCI-52-SD1) for doxycycline-inducible exogenous overexpression of FLAG-tagged WT PIK3CA, a canonical PIK3CA mutant (E545K), the Q75E noncanonical PIK3CA mutant, or the negative control LUC. Immunoblotting with anti-FLAG was performed to confirm expression of the WT or mutant (MT) proteins (Figure 2A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material), and FLAG-expressing cells were cultured in normal FBS (10%) or low FBS (1%–2%) to assess serum-dependent cell growth (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 The Q75E PIK3CA mutation exhibits an activating phenotype in an HNSCC platform. (A) Generation of isogenic models in PCI-52-SD1 cells. Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins using extracts from cells expressing LUC, WT PIK3CA, canonical E545K mutant, or noncanonical Q75E mutant, following growth in the presence or absence of doxycycline (Dox, 1 μg/mL) for 24 hours. GAPDH, loading control. The fold-changes of the ratio of pAKT/(total AKT) were quantified by densitometry 3 times independently and normalized to no Dox treatment (n = 3). Data are shown as mean ± SD. (B) Serum-dependence assays. Cells were cultured for 72 hours in medium containing Dox with either normal FBS (10%) or low FBS (1%–2%) followed by crystal violet staining. The cell growth rate in low FBS was normalized to the individual control of normal FBS (n = 6). Data are shown as the mean ± SD. The experiment was repeated 3 times with similar results. (C) Colony formation assays. Cells were cultured in the absence or presence of Dox for 3 weeks followed by crystal violet staining. Colonies were quantified using ImageJ and the relative colony counts were normalized to no Dox treatment (n = 3). Data are shown as the mean ± SD. (D) Cell migration assays. Cells were applied to Boyden chambers and incubated for 48 hours in the absence or presence of Dox followed by crystal violet staining. Images were taken from the bottom side of transmembrane chambers. Scale bar: 100 μm. The migrated cells were quantified using ImageJ and the relative cell migration level was normalized to no Dox treatment (n = 3). Data are shown as the mean ± SD. The experiments in C and D were repeated twice with similar results. In all bar graphs, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, NS ≥ 0.05 for 1-tailed Student’s pairwise t test.

Comparison of results from HNSCC cells engineered to overexpress WT PIK3CA with the LUC control was used to assess the impact of PIK3CA gene amplification. Overexpression of WT PIK3CA led to a 1.59-fold increase in cell growth (Figure 2B) compared with LUC control cells. This finding supports an oncogenic role of PIK3CA gene amplification in patients with HNSCC tumors, as previously reported (16). Comparison of HNSCC cells overexpressing MT with WT PIK3CA was then used to determine the functional impact of PIK3CA mutations on serum-dependent cell growth. Because the exogenous MT and WT proteins were expressed at similar levels (Figure 2A), comparison of MT and WT engineered cells removed overexpression (amplification) as a confounding variable and allowed for direct assessment of the impact of specific mutations. Under low serum conditions, cells expressing the E545K canonical mutant demonstrated a 1.34-fold increase in cell growth relative to cells expressing WT (Figure 2B), similar to what was previously reported in Ba/F3 and MCF10A models (3). The Q75E mutant exhibited a 1.30-fold increase in cell growth in comparison with WT, comparable to the E545K canonical PIK3CA mutation.

Canonical PIK3CA mutations have been reported to activate the PI3K signaling pathway (5). Biochemical investigation of the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway showed that PCI-52-SD1 HNSCC cells overexpressing WT PIK3CA exhibited a 5.20-fold increase in the relative ratio of phospho-AKT (pAKT)/(total AKT) compared with LUC control cells, verifying that PIK3CA overexpression stimulated the PI3K signaling cascade (Figure 2A). Cells overexpressing the E545K canonical mutant showed a 2.73-fold increase, and cells expressing the Q75E noncanonical mutant showed a 2.34-fold increase in relative pAKT/(total AKT) level when compared with cells engineered to overexpress WT PIK3CA (Figure 2A), confirming that the Q75E mutant drives activation of the PI3K signaling pathway more strongly than WT PIK3CA.

We next assessed the impact of WT or MT PIK3CA on colony formation in the PCI-52-SD1 HNSCC cell line model. Doxycycline-induced overexpression of WT PIK3CA led to a 1.59-fold increase in colony formation relative to untreated cells, whereas induction of the E545K canonical mutant promoted a 4.52-fold increase in colony formation, confirming the oncogenic phenotype of this known canonical mutation (Figure 2C). The Q75E mutant promoted a 3.30-fold increase in colony formation, similar to E545K (Figure 2C). We also evaluated the ability of WT or MT PIK3CA to promote cell migration using Boyden chamber assays. Treatment with doxycycline resulted in only a negligible increase in migration of cells engineered to overexpress WT PIK3CA, whereas induction of the E545K and Q75E mutants led to 3.30-fold and 3.15-fold increases in migration, respectively (Figure 2D). To ensure that the impact on cell migration was independent of the effect of the activating mutants on proliferation, we repeated the experiment at an earlier time point (24 hours) to minimize the potential impact of the activating mutation on proliferation (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). These collective findings indicate the noncanonical Q75E PIK3CA mutation detected in the HNSCC tumor of the patient with a clinical response to alpelisib has the properties of a “driver” oncogene.

Functional characterization of all 32 noncanonical PIK3CA mutations in the HNSCC serum-dependent model. We identified 97 tumors with somatic PIK3CA mutations from the set of 530 HNSCC tumors in TCGA (Table 1). Canonical mutations (E542K, E545K, H1047R/L/Q) comprised 63% (61/97) of the PIK3CA mutations in this HNSCC cohort. The remaining 37% consisted of 32 distinct noncanonical mutations. Most noncanonical PIK3CA mutations were found in a single tumor (28/32, 87.5%), and 4 noncanonical PIK3CA mutations (E81K, E726K, Q546R, and M1043V) were detected in 2 cases each.

Table 1 The PIK3CA mutational landscape in HNSCC

We next characterized the functional properties of each noncanonical PIK3CA mutation in our HNSCC serum-dependent platform to determine which, like Q75E, conferred a gain of function. Exogenous expression of each mutant protein in PCI-52-SD1 cells was confirmed by immunoblotting with anti-FLAG (Figure 3A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material), and cells were incubated in medium containing doxycycline with either normal FBS (10%) or low FBS (1%–2%) to assess serum-dependent cell growth. We observed that 22 of the 32 noncanonical mutants promoted enhanced cell growth in low serum ranging from 1.1-fold to 1.4-fold change relative to the WT PIK3CA (Figure 3B). The remaining 10 mutants promoted cell growth in low serum to an equal or lesser degree than WT PIK3CA (Figure 3B). Mutants were classified as activating if they exhibited significantly enhanced cell growth in low serum compared with WT PIK3CA; otherwise, they were annotated as nonactivating.

Figure 3 Functional characterization of all 32 noncanonical PIK3CA mutations in the HNSCC serum-dependent model. (A) Generation of isogenic PCI-52-SD1 cells expressing the 32 noncanonical PIK3CA mutations. Immunoblotting with anti-FLAG was used to confirm expression of LUC, WT p110α, or the indicated p110α mutants following growth in the presence of Dox (1 ug/mL) for 24 hours; β-actin, loading control. (B) Serum-dependency assays. Cells were cultured for 72 hours in medium containing Dox (1 μg/mL) with either normal FBS (10%) or low FBS (1%–2%) followed by crystal violet assays. Shown is the growth of cells cultured in the medium containing low FBS relative to the individual control of normal FBS (n = 6) followed by normalization to WT PIK3CA control. The dashed line represents the significance limit set as the value equal to WT PIK3CA. Mutants were classified as activating if they exhibited statistically enhanced cell growth in low serum compared with WT PIK3CA. Data are represented as box and whiskers. The whiskers go down to the minimum and up to the maximum value and plot each individual value as a point superimposed on the graph. The box extends from the 25th to 75th percentiles. The lines within the boxes represent the median value. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, NS ≥ 0.05 for 1-tailed Student’s pairwise t test. The experiment was repeated 3 times with similar results. (C) Heatmap indicating the concordance of functionality conferred by HNSCC-associated noncanonical mutations tested in different cell line models. The mutations were assigned as “activating” if they exhibited an activity significantly higher than WT; otherwise, the mutations were annotated as “nonactivating.”

The activation status of 21 of the 32 noncanonical, HNSCC-associated mutants was previously tested in cytokine/growth factor–dependent Ba/F3 and MCF10A cell line models (4, 5). Thus, we evaluated whether the functional impact of noncanonical mutations in our HNSCC model was concordant with the findings in these 2 models by completing assessment of the 11 previously uncharacterized noncanonical PIK3CA mutations in Ba/F3 and MCF10A cells as well as our HNSCC platform (Supplemental Table 3). All 22 of the activating noncanonical mutants we identified as activating in HNSCC cells (Figure 3B) were also activating in the MCF10A model, and 20 were activating in the Ba/F3 model (Figure 3C). The C971R and E365V PIK3CA mutants were activating in both the HNSCC and MCF10A models but nonactivating in Ba/F3 cells.

HNSCC can arise from infection with HPV or from tobacco carcinogen exposure (HPV-negative HNSCC). Our primary HNSCC functional genomics platform was derived from an HPV-negative cell line. We tested the functional properties of a subset (n = 16) of noncanonical mutants, including the 4 HNSCC-associated, noncanonical PIK3CA mutations (E81K, M1043V, R88Q, and Q546R) recorded by the TCGA in HPV-positive patients, using the cervical cancer–derived HPV-positive cell line HeLa in a different functional platform. In this platform, we measured fluorescently tagged FOXO1 that shuttles from the nucleus to the cytoplasm upon activation of the PI3K/AKT pathway (17). Although this model only screened 16 of the noncanonical PIK3CA mutations, we found a high concordance of the functional properties of 15 out of 16 noncanonical mutants tested in this platform with the results obtained in the other 3 models (HPV-negative HNSCC, Ba/F3, and MCF10A) (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2A). Taken together, our results suggest that the activating properties of noncanonical PIK3CA mutations are generally cell lineage independent (Supplemental Figure 2B). Thus, these findings may have broad implications for any cancer harboring an activating noncanonical PIK3CA mutation, including HPV-negative and HPV-positive cancers.

Colony formation and migratory phenotypes of activating and nonactivating PIK3CA noncanonical mutations. We next assessed the oncogenic properties of all 32 noncanonical PIK3CA mutations on cell transformation by assessing colony formation in standard serum condition (10% FBS). In total, 23 of the 32 noncanonical mutants increased colony formation compared with the WT control (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Of the 22 mutations that were classified as activating by our serum-dependent assay, 21 also demonstrated an activating phenotype in colony formation assay, showing that the results of the serum-dependent assay and the colony formation assay were highly concordant (Kendall’s correlation coefficient [τ] = 0.78 [95% CI = 0.54, 1], P < 0.0001; Table 2).

Figure 4 Colony formation and migratory phenotypes of activating and nonactivating noncanonical PIK3CA mutations. (A) Cumulative results of colony formation assays of noncanonical PIK3CA mutations. The colonies were quantified using ImageJ, and the relative geometric means of colony counts in the presence of Dox were normalized to no Dox treatment (n = 3). Data were analyzed on a log-transformed scale and a 2-way ANOVA was performed to compute the fold-change conferred by an individual PIK3CA mutation (Dox versus no Dox). The dashed line represents the limit set by the upper 95% CI of the fold-changes for WT PIK3CA. The experiment was repeated twice with similar results. (B) Cumulative from the cell migration assays. Cell migration was quantified as described in A (n = 3). Mutants were classified as activating or nonactivating as in A. The dashed line represents the significance limit set at the upper 95% CI of the fold-changes for WT PIK3CA. The experiment was repeated twice with similar results. (C) The alignment between the serum-dependent assay and 2 phenotypic assays in HNSCC model.

Table 2 The correlation analysis between data from colony formation assays and data from serum-dependence assays

Several studies have reported a role for the canonical PIK3CA mutations in promoting epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and cell invasion, an obligate step during tumor metastasis, through activation of the PI3K pathway (18, 19). Thus, we next evaluated the ability of the 32 noncanonical HNSCC mutants to promote cell migration using Boyden chamber assays. All 22 noncanonical mutants identified as activating in the serum-dependent assay demonstrated increased cell migration compared with controls (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 2B). Similarly, 8/10 noncanonical mutants identified as nonactivating in the serum-dependent assay promoted cell migration at levels comparable to that promoted by WT PIK3CA (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 3B). Results from 30 of the 32 noncanonical mutants concurred with results from the serum-dependent assay (Table 3). All the mutations classified as activating by the serum-dependent assay also increased cell migration (τ = 0.86 [95% CI = 0.68, 1], P < 0.0001) (Table 3). The significant alignment between the serum-dependent assay and the other 2 phenotypic assays reflects the broad oncogenic properties of activating noncanonical PIK3CA mutations (Figure 4C).

Table 3 The correlation analysis between data from cell migration assays and data from serum-dependence assays

To investigate the biochemical impact of the noncanonical PIK3CA mutations, we evaluated activation of PI3K/AKT pathway after doxycycline induction of all 32 noncanonical mutants (Supplemental Figure 3C). Most mutants showing an activating phenotype in the serum-dependent assay also increased levels of pAKT relative to WT PIK3CA (τ = 0.63 [95% CI = 0.44, 0.83], P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Figure 3D). These findings suggest that activating noncanonical p110α mutants stimulate signaling through the PI3K pathway.

In summary, our systematic functional/phenotypic and biochemical profiling across a variety of cellular platforms distinguished activating from nonactivating noncanonical PIK3CA mutations (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Response to alpelisib in HNSCC preclinical models expressing noncanonical PIK3CA mutations. We and others have reported that tumors harboring canonical PIK3CA mutations are more sensitive to PI3K pathway inhibition in preclinical models (20–22). Such observations led to the design of “basket” clinical trials and FDA approval of alpelisib in breast cancer (7). We previously determined that HNSCC PDXs exhibit greater similarity than cell line–derived xenografts to primary HNSCC tumors (23, 24). We also reported that a PDX derived from a patient with HNSCC with a canonical PIK3CA mutation (E542K) was sensitive to PI3K inhibitor therapy (20). To determine whether activating noncanonical PIK3CA mutations might serve as predictive biomarkers for treatment with PI3Kα inhibitors, mice bearing HNSCC PDX tumors harboring either WT PIK3CA or a representative, activating noncanonical PIK3CA mutation (M1043V) were treated with vehicle or alpelisib (Supplemental Table 4). In vehicle-treated mice, the pAKT/(total AKT) ratio was significantly higher in the mutant PDX compared with the WT PDX, indicating baseline in vivo activation of PI3K signaling by the M1043V noncanonical mutant protein (Supplemental Figure 4A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). We selected the dosage of 25 mg/kg for the in vivo studies based on the published pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics properties of alpelisib in a PIK3CA-dependent mouse model (22). Alpelisib treatment resulted in modest, albeit statistically significant, inhibition of tumor growth in the M1043V PDX model (Figure 5A). Moreover, immunoblotting revealed significant downregulation of pAKT levels in the alpelisib-treated M1043V mutant tumors (Figure 5B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). By contrast, tumor growth in the WT PDX model was not significantly affected by alpelisib treatment when compared with vehicle-treated controls (Figure 5C). Alpelisib treatment modestly decreased pAKT levels in WT PDX tumors, but to a lesser degree compared with the M1043V mutant PDX tumors (Figure 5D; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material).

Figure 5 Response to alpelisib in HNSCC preclinical models expressing noncanonical PIK3CA mutations. (A) Tumor growth curve of an HNSCC PDX (HN6851) harboring the noncanonical M1043V PIK3CA mutation. Mice were dosed with alpelisib (25 mg/kg, p.o.) daily for 21 days (n = 12 tumors per group). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. For statistical assessment of tumor growth, the tumor volumes were compared between vehicle- and alpelisib-treated groups at multiple time points. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 for 1-tailed Student’s pairwise t test. (B) Immunoblot analysis of AKT activation in the HN6851 PDX tumors. Tumor samples were collected 3 hours after the last dosing. AKT activation was detected by phosphorylation of S473; β-actin, loading control. The fold-change in the ratio of pAKT/(total AKT) expression in vehicle- and alpelisib-treated tumors was quantified by densitometry and normalized to the mean value in vehicle-treated tumors. ***P < 0.001 for 1-tailed Student’s pairwise t test. (C) Tumor growth curve of an HNSCC PDX (HN6431) with WT PIK3CA. Mice were dosed with alpelisib (25 mg/kg, p.o.) daily for 21 days (n = 12 tumors per group). Data were presented as indicated in A. (D) Immunoblot analysis of AKT activation in the HN6431 PDX tumors. Tumor samples were collected and analyzed as indicated in B. *P < 0.05 for 1-tailed Student’s pairwise t test. (E). Alpelisib sensitivity in colony formation assay. Isogenic PCI-52-SD1 expressing the indicated proteins were treated with vehicle (DMSO) or alpelisib (1, 3, 10 μM) for 3 weeks followed by crystal violet staining. The colonies were quantified using ImageJ (n = 3). Data are shown as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, NS ≥ 0.05 for 1-tailed Student’s pairwise t test. The experiment was repeated twice with similar results.

We also evaluated alpelisib sensitivity in an additional panel of representative activating or nonactivating noncanonical PIK3CA mutations using our engineered cell line models. Alpelisib demonstrated a dose-dependent abrogation of pAKT expression (Supplemental Figure 4B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Alpelisib treatment of HNSCC cells engineered to express the patient case–derived, activating noncanonical Q75E mutant or the activating noncanonical mutants M1043V or N345K resulted in modest induction of apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 4C) and dose-dependent inhibition of colony formation (Figure 5E). In contrast, colony formation in cells expressing the representative nonactivating PIK3CA mutant E81K were not significantly inhibited by alpelisib. Nonactivating PIK3CA mutants W328S and Y606C responded to alpelisib but to a lesser degree compared with activating noncanonical mutants (Figure 5E). These collective findings demonstrated antitumor activity of the FDA-approved PI3Kα inhibitor alpelisib in HNSCC in in vivo and in vitro models harboring activating noncanonical PIK3CA mutations. In contrast, this agent was ineffective in tumors containing WT PIK3CA or nonactivating noncanonical mutations, highlighting the implications for precision medicine.

Structural analysis of activating and nonactivating noncanonical PIK3CA mutations. To understand whether the functional properties of different mutations could be predicted by the existing structures of PIK3CA, we mapped all 32 HNSCC-associated noncanonical mutations onto autoinhibited structures of the WT PI3Kα heterodimer that represent a spectrum of inactive conformational states captured collectively in crystal structures. This group includes 2 apo structures (Protein Data Bank [PDB] ID: 4OVU, 4L1B), 1 lipid substrate-bound (PDB ID: 4OVV), and 3 inhibitor-bound (PDB ID: 4L23, 4L2Y, 5XGI) structures. PI3Kα is an obligate heterodimer comprised of a p85-type regulatory subunit and the p110α catalytic subunit encoded by the PIK3R1-3 and PIK3CA genes, respectively. p110α contains 5 domains, including an adaptor binding domain (ABD), a Ras-binding domain (RBD), a C2 domain, a helical domain (HD), and the catalytic kinase domain (Figure 6A and ref. 25). The lipid kinase activity of PI3Kα is tightly controlled by the inter-SH2 (iSH2) and N-terminal SH2 (nSH2) domains of its regulatory subunit (Figure 6A and refs. 25–27). In the autoinhibited enzyme, the nSH2 domain forms additional interactions with p110α not present in the active conformation, while the iSH2 domain is more withdrawn from the membrane interface (28). Furthermore, polar and hydrophobic interactions between the activation loop of p110α and the nSH2/iSH2 domains of p85 are predicted to maintain the activation loop in an inactive conformation (28). This inhibition is released when PI3Kα binds to phosphorylated YxxM motifs on other proteins via its nSH2 domain, dislodging these inhibitory contacts, leading to global conformational changes that activate the kinase domain (25–27, 29). These conformational changes include movement of the ABD relative to the catalytic subunit, exposure of the iSH2/C2 interface, and exposure of the nSH2/HD interface, all of which happen in concert with binding of PI3Kα to membranes (30). Activating disease mutations in PI3Kα have been shown to facilitate at least one of these conformational changes or enhance interaction with membrane lipids (30–34).

Figure 6 Structural analysis of activating and nonactivating noncanonical PIK3CA mutations. (A) Domain architecture of p85α and p110α with PIK3CA mutations mapped (activating mutations in red; nonactivating mutations in blue). (B) Activating non–kinase domain mutations, shown as red spheres, mapped onto an autoinhibited structure of PI3Kα (PDB ID: 4l23). (C) Schematic of PI3Kα domains with activating non–kinase domain mutations. (D–G) Representative activating mutations from mutation clusters. (H) Nonactivating non–kinase domain mutations, shown as blue spheres, mapped onto PDB ID: 4l23. (I) Schematic of PI3Kα domains with nonactivating non–kinase domain mutations. (J and K) Representative nonactivating mutations from mutation clusters. (L) Activating and nonactivating kinase domain mutations, shown as red and blue spheres, respectively, mapped onto PDB ID: 4l23, relative to the predicted membrane binding interface (red dashed line represents extension of the C-terminus as a function of N1068fs mutation). (M) Schematic of the kinase domain with activating and nonactivating kinase domain mutations. (N–Q) Representative activating and nonactivating kinase domain mutations from mutation clusters.

We mapped activating and nonactivating mutations to 4 of the 5 PIK3CA domains, including linkers between the ABD/RBD (linker 1), RBD/C2 (linker 2), and C2/HD (linker 3) and excluding the RBD itself (Figure 6A). Our initial analysis focused on mutations located outside of the kinase domain, which are distant from the lipid binding interface and the catalytic pocket. Activating non–kinase domain mutations largely clustered at the 3 interfaces previously shown to be compromised by mutations: ABD and linker 1/KD; iSH2 and C2; and nSH2 and HD (Figure 6, B and C). Mutations in the first cluster broke electrostatic interactions between the ABD and kinase domain (R88Q) or between the ABD and linker 1 (K111E/N) and disrupted hydrogen bonding between linkers 1 and 2 (E110del), destabilizing the ABD (Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 5). The patient with HNSCC–associated mutation Q75E falls within this cluster and forms only one direct polar contact with the backbone carbonyl of glycine 8, the first resolved N-terminal residue in p110α (PDB ID: 4L23, 4L2Y, 4L1B, 5XGI, 4OVU; Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 5). The preceding 7 N-terminal residues of the ABD are disordered in most of the PI3Kα crystal structures and it is possible that the loss of glutamine at position 75 further increases dynamics in this region by releasing glycine 8. The adjacent loop of the ABD, which interfaces with the kinase domain, may be a direct sensor of these dynamics, leading to increased kinase activity in the Q75E mutant. Interestingly, in 4OVV, Q75 is within hydrogen bonding distance of S7, which lies in a loop that forms a noncanonical second lipid binding site in PI3Kα (Figure 6E and Supplemental Table 5). This site has been hypothesized to anchor PI3K to the membrane, and increased dynamics in this region may further facilitate membrane binding, increasing kinase activity (28). Mutations in the second cluster eliminated electrostatic interactions (E418K, E453K), disrupted polar contacts and introduced charge repulsion (N345K, G451R), and destabilized a vast hydrophobic network within the C2 domain (V344G) at the interface of iSH2 and C2 domains (Figure 6F and Supplemental Table 5). Cluster 2 mutations weaken inhibitory contacts between p85α and p110α and may additionally position the iSH2 domain closer to the membrane to facilitate membrane binding, thereby activating PI3Kα. Interestingly, there seems to be a link between the ABD/linker 1 region and the iSH2/C2 interface as both G106V, located at the C-terminus of the ABD, and N345K, sandwiched between iSH2/C2 domains, simultaneously induce movement of ABD/linker 1 and disrupt the iSH2/C2 interface (30). Only one mutation mapped to the nSH2/HD interface, Q546R (Figure 6G). Q546R mimics frequently occurring mutations within the helical domain, E542K and E545K, by introducing a positive charge within the highly basic surface of the nSH2 domain. Q546R likely destabilizes this critical inhibitory interface while breaking inhibitory contacts between the nSH2 domain and the activation loop (28).

Our analysis revealed that nonactivating non–kinase domain mutations in general did not cluster and were dispersed throughout the C2 and helical domains, along with linkers 2 and 3 (W328S, R335G, G363A, R519G, Y606C; Figure 6, H and I), with the 2 most nonconservative mutations (R335G and R519G) mapping to the protein surface (Figure 6J and Supplemental Table 5). Two nonactivating mutations, V71I and E81K, did map to the ABD/linker 1 region (Figure 6, H and I). V71 is part of a hydrophobic network involving I69 and I102 of the ABD, and it is likely that the protein is able to accommodate the additional methyl group from isoleucine without disrupting the inactive structure (Figure 6K and Supplemental Table 5). It is somewhat surprising that E81K is also nonactivating because it spans the ABD/linker 1 interface with E81, forming a salt-bridge with K111 in 4 out of 6 structures analyzed (PDB ID: 4L23, 4L2Y, 4L1B 5XGI; Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 5). The K111E mutant, which we determined to be activating (Figure 3C), has also been shown to be activating in in vitro kinase activity and lipid binding assays (30), as well as cell-based signaling assays monitoring Akt phosphorylation (35).

Several activating kinase domain mutants gained a positive charge (E726K, E970K, C971R, N1068fs) and were positioned at the membrane binding interface (Figure 6, L and M, and Supplemental Table 5). E726K resides on a loop, which binds the secondary PIP2 molecule via E722 in 4OVV (Figure 6O and refs. 21, 36). Thus, not surprisingly, E726K is predicted to enhance interaction of the kinase domain with anionic membrane phospholipids (32), and it is likely that E970K and C971R act through a similar mechanism. N1068fs, a frameshift mutation that results in the insertion of basic residues at the C-terminus (37), likely enhances the interaction with lipid substrate at the membrane binding interface in the similar way as E726K (Figure 6N and Supplemental Table 5). The nonactivating effect of mutations such as C905S and R975S could be explained by a conservative side-chain substitution or localization to the protein surface, away from the membrane binding interface, respectively (Figure 6, O and P, and Supplemental Table 5). Interestingly, M1043V and M1040I, which are similar in amino acid substitution and localize to the kα11 helix of the regulatory arch, have opposing effects on PI3Kα activity in our assays (Figure 3D and Figure 6Q). M1043V reduces the bulkiness of the hydrophobic side chain and is believed to activate the enzyme by allowing the activation loop to adopt an extended conformation for catalysis (38). Although the side-chain of M1043 is oriented toward the activation loop, buried deep within the kinase domain, M1040 faces outward, and its mutation to isoleucine is less likely to affect the conformation of the activation loop (Figure 6Q and Supplemental Table 5).

Collectively, our structural analysis showed that, although less prevalent than canonical mutations, noncanonical PIK3CA mutations impinge on similar molecular mechanisms to activate PI3Kα signaling in cancer by targeting the autoinhibitory structural locks that under normal conditions restrain the basal activity of the PI3Kα holoenzyme. By breaking these locks, noncanonical mutations elevate PI3Kα signaling, consequently sensitizing patients to PI3Kα-targeted therapies. Thus, the noncanonical mutations we describe here constitute a potentially new predictor for the success of PI3Kα-targeted therapies in HNSCC.