Commentary 10.1172/JCI150135

Mounting evidence for immunizing previously infected subjects with a single dose of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

Gonzalo Perez Marc, Damian Alvarez-Paggi, and Fernando P. Polack

Fundación INFANT, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Address correspondence to: Fernando P. Polack, Fundacion INFANT, Gavilan 94, (1406) Buenos Aires, Argentina. Phone: 5411.4632.5781; Email address: fpolack@infant.org.ar.

Published May 21, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 12 on June 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(12):e150135. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150135.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published May 21, 2021 - Version history
Efforts to best protect the world from SARS-CoV-2 as variants emerge and despite limited vaccine supply are ongoing. One strategy that may maximize vaccine coverage and expedite immunization campaigns involves providing single mRNA vaccine doses to individuals with previous COVID-19. In this issue of the JCI, two independent studies, one by Levi and Azzolini et al. and another by Mazzoni and Di Lauria et al., explored vaccine responses in individuals previously infected with the virus. Levi and Azzolini and colleagues used multilinear regression models to correlate exposure and symptoms with antibody response to the vaccine. Mazzoni and Di Lauria and colleagues characterized B cell and T cell kinetics in whole blood after one and two doses of vaccine in health care workers with and without previous infection. Both studies indicated that one vaccine dose may sufficiently protect individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. Implementing a single-dose mRNA vaccine protocol in previously symptomatic individuals may facilitate and expedite immunization campaigns.

