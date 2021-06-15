One dose of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine exponentially increases antibodies in individuals who have recovered from symptomatic COVID-19

Antibody response grows exponentially after 1 dose of vaccine in SARS-CoV-2–exposed individuals. We tested the antibody response to the S1/S2 antigen in 124 health care professionals after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination at around 17 days from the first vaccine dose and 11 days from the second dose (Figure 1 and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149154DS1). As shown in Supplemental Figure 1, SARS-CoV-2–exposed individuals had significantly higher levels of prevaccine antibodies than nonexposed naive individuals. The prevaccine antibody amount of the SARS-CoV-2–exposed population was on average 44.6 ± 37.7 while that of the naive population was 3.4 ± 1 (P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Table 1). At the first time point analyzed after the first dose, the antibody response of SARS-CoV-2–exposed individuals was much higher than that of naive subjects (P < 0.0001). They displayed an exponential increase of anti-Spike 1/2 antibody response (> 20-fold higher than naive individuals, Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1). Interestingly, at around 11 days after the second dose of vaccine the antibody response steadily increased in naive individuals while it reached a plateau in some but not all SARS-CoV-2–exposed subjects (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1). The plateau is likely due to a technical limitation as the upper limit of detection of the test (4000 AU/mL) was reached after a 1:20 dilution of the sample, but further dilutions were not possible as they would lead to unreliable results (Figure 2B).

Figure 1 Experimental design. Observational study approved by the international review board of Istituto Clinico Humanitas (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04387929). Accrual was on a voluntary basis. All participants signed an informed consent and completed a questionnaire indicating a previous history of SARS-CoV-2 exposure and COVID-19–associated symptoms/clinical manifestations (SARS-CoV-2-Exp). This study was conducted at Istituto Clinico Humanitas in which health care and administrative staff were followed for serology before (Pre VAX), after the first dose (Post VAX1), and after the second dose (Post VAX2) of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Figure 2 Exponential increase of anti-Spike 1/2 IgG levels after the first dose of vaccine in SARS-CoV-2–exposed subjects. (A) Anti-Spike 1/2 IgG plasma levels before (Pre VAX), after the first dose (Post VAX1) or after the second dose (Post VAX2) of vaccine in naive (Pre VAX, Post VAX1 [n = 67], Post VAX2 [n = 64]) and SARS-CoV-2–exposed individuals (SARS-CoV-2-Exp; Pre VAX [n = 46], Post VAX1 [n = 57], Post VAX2 [n = 47]). Each dot corresponds to an individual subject. Log scale on y axis. (B) Anti-Spike 1/2 IgG plasma levels in naive (n = 64) and SARS-CoV-2–exposed individuals (n = 36). Spaghetti plot showing the trends for each individual subject by linked dots. Log scale on y axis. (C) Association between the log-transformed amount of IgG following the first vaccine dose and the clinical variable through multivariate LR (naive n = 67, SARS-CoV-2–exposed individuals n = 46). The coefficients for the most significant variables (P < 0.05) are reported. Dot points represent the mean values of regression coefficients and lines the 95% CI. (D) Association between the amount of IgG following the second vaccine dose and the clinical variable through multivariate LR (naive n = 64, SARS-CoV-2–exposed individuals n = 36). The coefficients for the most significant variables (P < 0.05) are reported. Dot points represent the mean values of regression coefficients and lines the 95% CI. The box plots (A) show the interquartile range, the horizontal lines show the median values, and the whiskers indicate the minimum-to- maximum range. P values were determined using 2-tailed Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post test (A) or 2-tailed Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test (B).

We investigated the relationship between the amount of IgG after vaccination with the exposure to SARS-CoV-2, sex, IgG levels prior to vaccination, days from serology, and age in a linear regression analysis. Figure 2C shows a multivariate linear regression (LR) analysis after the first vaccine dose with a good prediction of the log-transformed IgG amount after the first dose (R2 = 0.79, F-statistic = 80.95, P < 0.001); the most significant positively correlated features were exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (2.12, 95% CI 1.70–2.55), the value of IgG before vaccination (0.48, 95% CI 0.26–0.69), the difference between the date of vaccination and the date of serology after vaccination (0.54, 95% CI 0.37–0.71). The only feature that negatively correlated with IgG titers was age (–0.15, 95% CI –0.32–0.01), and there was no correlation with sex.

The second multivariate LR analysis after the second vaccine dose (which was set at 21 days) also showed a good prediction of the actual IgG amount after the second dose (R2 = 0.67, F-statistic = 26.62, P < 0.001, Figure 2D). The most significant positively correlated features were again exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (979.4, 95% CI 548.8–1409.9), the value of IgG after the first vaccine dose (442.0, 95% CI 222.5–661.6), the difference between the date of vaccination and the date of serology after vaccine dose 2 (196.9, 95% CI 40.6–353.2), while there was a negative correlation with the date of vaccine dose 1 (–292.1, 95% CI –444.9 to –139.3), and there was no significant correlation with age, sex, and the amount of IgG before the first dose of vaccine.

Together these results indicate that SARS-CoV-2–exposed individuals display an exponential increase in antibody response after the first vaccine dose and this correlates with the IgG titers before vaccination, age, and exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

Postvaccine antibody response associates with symptoms. We observed an increase of antibody response in SARS-CoV-2–exposed individuals, particularly after the first dose of vaccine. We evaluated whether this response equally increased in symptomatic (with a history of COVID-19) and asymptomatic/paucisymptomatic SARS-CoV-2–exposed individuals. As shown in Figure 3, A and B, the antibody response was higher in symptomatic individuals both after the first dose (P = 0.049) and second vaccine dose (P = 0.043). However, in 4 of 8 (50%) symptomatic individuals having IgG titer higher than 1600 AU/mL after the first vaccine dose, a reduction of antibody production was observed (Figure 3C, red dots and lines). By contrast, none of the symptomatic individuals with IgG levels higher than 1000 AU/mL who voluntarily decided not to receive the second dose (n = 7) displayed any drop in antibody levels at the same time interval of those tested after the second dose (34.3 ± 5.5 days from the first dose), suggesting that the first vaccine dose is sufficient to induce a sustained antibody response (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4).

Figure 3 Symptomatic SARS-CoV-2–exposed subjects show higher increase of anti-Spike 1/2 IgG levels after the first dose of vaccine. (A and B) Anti-Spike 1/2 IgG plasma levels in asymptomatics/paucisymptomatics (n = 15) or symptomatics (n = 42) after the first (A) or after the second dose of vaccination (asymptomatics/paucisymptomatics n = 14, symptomatics n = 33) (B). Each dot corresponds to an individual subject. Log scale on Y axis. (C) Before and after plot (asymptomatics/paucisymptomatics n = 14, symptomatics n = 33), showing trends for each individual subject by linked dots. (D and E) Anti-Spike 1/2 IgG plasma levels in symptomatic SARS-CoV-2–exposed individuals (n = 7) at around 12 days (Post Vax1) or around 34 days (Post Vax1 second time point) after the first dose of vaccine (D). Spaghetti plot showing the trends for each individual subject by linked dots (E). Log scale on y axis. The box plots (A, B, and D) show the interquartile range, the horizontal lines show the median values, and the whiskers indicate the minimum-to-maximum range. P values were determined using 2-tailed unpaired Kolmogorov-Smirnov test (A and B) or 2-tailed Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test (symptomatics post VAX1 vs post VAX 2, P < 0.0001; asymptomatics/paucisymptomatics post VAX1 vs post VAX2, P = 0.0001) (C); 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test (D) or 2-tailed paired Student’s t test (E).

Gastrointestinal symptoms, fever and muscle pain correlate with increased IgG. Having observed that symptomatic SARS-CoV-2–exposed individuals displayed higher levels of IgG titers after vaccination, we evaluated which symptoms correlated best with a higher IgG response. We found that gastrointestinal symptoms, fever, and muscle pain all positively correlated with higher IgG responses (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 5), even though, as shown earlier, the second vaccine dose did not induce as strong an increase of antibodies as that observed after the first dose. Interestingly, of the 4 subjects who displayed reduction of antibody response, all had more than 5 symptoms; 2 presented with anosmia/dysgeusia, 1 with gastrointestinal symptoms, and 1 with severe pneumonia. Individuals with similar symptoms/clinical manifestations did not show this reduction (at least at this time point).